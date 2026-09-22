This Best Forex Brokers in Guinea-Bissau review, conducted in South Africa, shows that Forex trading has experienced a surge in popularity throughout the African continent, and traders in Guinea-Bissau are no exception. Bolstered by faster and more reliable internet connection, and an entrepreneurial demographic, Forex trading has taken the country by storm. Here’s a run-down on what we cover:

Best Forex Brokers in Guinea-Bissau

Forex trading in Guinea-Bissau

Regulated Forex brokers Guinea-Bissau

Top Forex Brokers 2026 Guinea-Bissau

What are the legal and regulatory considerations for forex trading in Guinea-Bissau?​

Forex trading in Guinea-Bissau is not currently regulated by a dedicated financial authority, meaning there is no official body overseeing or licensing forex brokers within the country. As a result, traders in Guinea-Bissau typically access the global forex market through offshore brokers that are regulated in other jurisdictions such as Cyprus (CySEC), the UK (FCA), or Mauritius (FSC). While this provides access to international trading platforms, it also exposes traders to higher risks due to the lack of local investor protection laws. It's important for traders in Guinea-Bissau to choose brokers that are well-regulated internationally, offer strong client fund protections, and comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) policies. Additionally, traders should be aware of the local tax and financial reporting obligations, even in the absence of strict forex-specific legislation.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

6 Best Forex Brokers in Guinea-Bissau

☑️ FBS - High leverage, $5 minimum deposit, beginner-friendly. ☑️ Exness - Ultra-low spreads, instant withdrawals, $1 deposit. ☑️ FxPro - Trusted broker with fast execution and strong regulation. ☑️ eToro - Popular for social trading and user-friendly platform. ☑️ Tickmill - Low-cost trading, tight spreads, great for scalping. ☑️ XM - Flexible accounts, good education, and solid support.

1. FBS

FBS was established in 2009 and is the official trading partner of FC Barcelona. The broker boasts a presence in more than 190 countries with 15 million traders and 410,000 partners. Users are offered five different trading accounts Cent, Micro, Standard, Zero Spread, and ECN. Each account comes with different features and benefits such as the ability to trade commission-free with floating or fixed spreads or commissions based on an ECN account.

Features

📌 Category Details 🛡️ Regulation IFSC, CySEC, FSCA 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 💹 Spreads & Commissions From 0.0 pips (on ECN accounts) ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:3000 🕌 Islamic Account Available (swap-free) 📱 Mobile Trading MT4, MT5, FBS Trader app 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank cards, e-wallets, crypto, mobile payments* 🧾 Account Types Cent, Standard, Micro, ECN, Crypto, Demo 🎓 Education Tools Webinars, articles, video lessons 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit ($5) Limited local regulation in Guinea-Bissau High leverage (up to 1:3000) Withdrawal process can take time Wide range of account types (Standard, Cent, etc.) Limited educational resources for advanced traders

Is FBS available to traders in Guinea-Bissau?

Yes, FBS accepts clients from Guinea-Bissau and offers account setup in minutes.

What is the minimum deposit for FBS in Guinea-Bissau?

The minimum deposit starts from just $5, depending on the account type.

2. Exness

Founded in 2008, the Exness Group holds licenses from the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Exness provides users with the ability to trade across five core trading accounts on a wide range of asset classes covering Forex and CFDs on Crypto, Metals, Energies, Stocks, and Indices.

Features

📌 Category Details 🛡️ Regulation FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and FSA licensed 💰 Minimum Deposit From $10 💹 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips, commission on some account types ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:3000 🕌 Islamic Account Available 📱 Mobile Trading MT4, MT5, Exness mobile app 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Instant processing, supports mobile money and e-wallets 🧾 Account Types Standard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread, Zero 🎓 Education Tools Market analysis, calculators, and economic calendar 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Minimum Deposit No dedicated customer support for Guinea-Bissau. High leverage (up to 1:3000) No support for UGX-denominated accounts. Wide range of account types (Standard, Cent, etc.) Slippage can occur during high-volatility market conditions.

Is Exness available and legal in Guinea-Bissau?

Yes, Exness is available and legal for traders in Guinea-Bissau.

Does Exness offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts to traders in Guinea-Bissau?

No, Exness does not currently offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts to traders in Guinea-Bissau.

3. FxPro

Founded in 2006, FxPro currently has clients in 150 countries and offices in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, and Bahamas. FxPro works with over 12 liquidity providers and some of them are well-known banks such as Barclays, Bank of America, RBS, and Emirates NBD. There are several types of accounts in FxPro. In general, the features of the account vary according to the platform you choose. If you choose the Meta Trader 4 platform, you can use both fixed and floating spreads. Also, EAs (expert advisors) are supported in these account types.

Features

📌 Category Details 🛡️ Regulation FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), SCB (Bahamas) 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 💹 Spreads & Commissions From $4.50 per side (depending on account type) ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500 🕌 Islamic Account Available 📱 Mobile Trading MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, FxPro Edge 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Instant processing, supports mobile money and e-wallets 🧾 Account Types Standard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread, Zero 🎓 Education Tools Trading Central, webinars, video tutorials, market analysis 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Minimum Deposit No bonuses or promotions offere High leverage (up to 1:3000) Inactivity fees may apply to dormant accounts Wide range of account types (Standard, Cent, etc.) Limited cryptocurrency options compared to some competitors

Does FxPro accept clients from Guinea-Bissau?

Yes, FxPro accepts traders from Guinea-Bissau.

What is the minimum deposit to open an account with FxPro in Guinea-Bissau?

The minimum deposit to open a Standard account with FxPro is $100.

4. eToro

eToro is a social trading platform that offers users access to assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and commodities. The platform is a multi-asset trading platform that manages a network for copy-trading, which allows traders to see and copy other traders’ strategies, whether these are shares, indices, or digital currencies.

Features

📌 Category Details 🛡️ Regulation eToro 💰 Minimum Deposit Starts from $6,094 XOF (~$10) 💹 Spreads & Commissions Spread from 1 pip; no commission on stocks, but variable spreads on forex ⚖️ Leverage Leverage up to 1:30 for retail traders (higher for pro accounts) 🕌 Islamic Account Available 📱 Mobile Trading Fully functional mobile trading app for Android & iOS 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 🧾 Account Types Standard account, Professional account, Demo account 🎓 Education Tools Webinars, market analysis, eBooks, and trading guides 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons User-friendly interface Limited advanced charting tools Social and copy trading features Higher spreads compared to some brokers No commission on stock trading $200 minimum deposit for most regions

Can traders in Guinea-Bissau open an account with eToro?

Yes, eToro accepts traders from Guinea-Bissau. You can sign up online and start trading once your account is verified.

Does eToro support mobile money or local payment methods in Guinea-Bissau?

eToro primarily supports international payment methods like credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Mobile money options may not be available locally.

5. Tickmill

Founded in 2014, the Seychelles-based broker is a member of Tickmill Group. The Group operates in more than 200 countries across the UK, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Tickmill is regulated by several top-tier authorities, including the FCA in the United Kingdom. Tickmill is a trusted global retail broker for forex and CFDs trading. It is an excellent choice for new and intermediate traders because its product offering is simple, and its spreads and non-trading fees are seriously low. Tickmill also offers very competitive commission-based pricing for professionals through its Pro and VIP accounts.

Features

📌 Category Details 🛡️ Regulation Regulated by FCA, CySEC, FSA, and other authorities 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 (or equivalent in local currency) 💹 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $2 ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:500 🕌 Islamic Account Available 📱 Mobile Trading MT4, MT5 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank transfers, cards, e-wallets, and more 🧾 Account Types Classic, Pro, VIP 🎓 Education Tools Webinars, market analysis, eBooks, and trading guides 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low spreads from 0.0 pips No local office or support in Guinea-Bissau Regulated by top-tier authorities (FCA, CySEC) Limited local deposit methods Fast trade execution No UGX or XOF-denominated accounts

Is Tickmill accessible to traders in Guinea-Bissau?

Yes, Tickmill accepts clients from Guinea-Bissau.

As a globally regulated broker, Tickmill provides access to various account types, including Classic, Pro, and Islamic accounts.

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading with Tickmill?

The minimum deposit at Tickmill varies by account type. For the Classic and Pro accounts, the minimum deposit is $100.

6. XM

XM is an online broker and trading website that allows clients to trade a range of assets. Founded in 2009, XM Group provides traders with the full MetaTrader platform suite by MetaQuotes Software Corporation. XM Group has evolved into an online multi-asset broker offering 57 currency pairs and 1000 CFDs. Five CFDs on cryptocurrencies are also offered, covering Bitcoin, Dash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple.

Features

📌 Category Details 🛡️ Regulation Regulated by CySEC, IFSC, and others 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 (low entry point for beginners) 💹 Spreads & Commissions Starting from 1 pip ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:888 🕌 Islamic Account Available 📱 Mobile Trading Available via MT4 and MT5 apps 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets 🧾 Account Types Classic, Pro, VIP 🎓 Education Tools Webinars, market analysis, eBooks, and trading guides 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Minimum Deposit Accounts inactive for 90 days incur a $5 monthly fee. Access leverage up to 1:1000 Fewer crypto trading options compared to some competitors. Negative Balance Protection XM does not have a physical presence in Guinea-Bissau.

Does XM offer Islamic (Swap-Free) accounts in Guinea-Bissau?

Yes, XM provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts to traders in Guinea-Bissau.

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading with XM in Guinea-Bissau?

The minimum deposit to open a trading account with XM in Guinea-Bissau is $5.

Conclusion

The six top forex brokers operating in Guinea-Bissau meet the needs of all trading levels by delivering robust regulatory reliability and competitive trading conditions while providing easy-to-use platforms. These broker platforms deliver exceptional trade conditions, educational tools, and support services to their customers throughout West African markets. These brokers establish a secure operational reference for Guinea-Bissau forex traders to access international currency market exchanges. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Burundi You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in South Africa You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Uganda You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Mauritania You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Gabon SA Shares Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions

What is forex trading?

Foreign Exchange, or Forex, trading involves the buying or selling of currencies on the forex market, which is the largest financial market in the world.

Which forex brokers are the best in Guinea-Bissau?

The brokers provided on the list above are some of the most reputable and well-regulated brokers in the industry who offer forex trading for residents of Guinea.

Can beginners trade in forex?

Yes. Anyone can start trading forex by starting with the basics, which involves basic education on what forex is, how it works, and several other topics.

Do these forex brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes. Most of these brokers offer traders the option of registering a demo account.

Are these forex brokers regulated and safe to use?

Yes, these forex brokers are well-regulated by reputable regulatory entities, therefore, client fund safety is assured when dealing with these brokers.