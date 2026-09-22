Best Forex Brokers in Guinea-Bissau - Main Banner

  This Best Forex Brokers in Guinea-Bissau review, conducted in South Africa, shows that Forex trading has experienced a surge in popularity throughout the African continent, and traders in Guinea-Bissau are no exception. Bolstered by faster and more reliable internet connection, and an entrepreneurial demographic, Forex trading has taken the country by storm.   Here’s a run-down on what we cover:

  • Best Forex Brokers in Guinea-Bissau

  • Forex trading in Guinea-Bissau

  • Regulated Forex brokers Guinea-Bissau

  • Top Forex Brokers 2026 Guinea-Bissau

   

What are the legal and regulatory considerations for forex trading in Guinea-Bissau?​

Forex trading in Guinea-Bissau is not currently regulated by a dedicated financial authority, meaning there is no official body overseeing or licensing forex brokers within the country. As a result, traders in Guinea-Bissau typically access the global forex market through offshore brokers that are regulated in other jurisdictions such as Cyprus (CySEC), the UK (FCA), or Mauritius (FSC). While this provides access to international trading platforms, it also exposes traders to higher risks due to the lack of local investor protection laws. It's important for traders in Guinea-Bissau to choose brokers that are well-regulated internationally, offer strong client fund protections, and comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) policies. Additionally, traders should be aware of the local tax and financial reporting obligations, even in the absence of strict forex-specific legislation.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

6 Best Forex Brokers in Guinea-Bissau

  1. ☑️ FBS - High leverage, $5 minimum deposit, beginner-friendly.
  2. ☑️ Exness - Ultra-low spreads, instant withdrawals, $1 deposit.
  3. ☑️ FxPro - Trusted broker with fast execution and strong regulation.
  4. ☑️ eToro - Popular for social trading and user-friendly platform.
  5. ☑️ Tickmill - Low-cost trading, tight spreads, great for scalping.
  6. ☑️ XM - Flexible accounts, good education, and solid support.

 

1. FBSFBS Review

  FBS was established in 2009 and is the official trading partner of FC Barcelona. The broker boasts a presence in more than 190 countries with 15 million traders and 410,000 partners. Users are offered five different trading accounts Cent, Micro, Standard, Zero Spread, and ECN. Each account comes with different features and benefits such as the ability to trade commission-free with floating or fixed spreads or commissions based on an ECN account.    

Features

📌 CategoryDetails
🛡️ RegulationIFSC, CySEC, FSCA
💰 Minimum Deposit$5
💹 Spreads & CommissionsFrom 0.0 pips (on ECN accounts)
⚖️ LeverageUp to 1:3000
🕌 Islamic AccountAvailable (swap-free)
📱 Mobile TradingMT4, MT5, FBS Trader app
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalBank cards, e-wallets, crypto, mobile payments*
🧾 Account TypesCent, Standard, Micro, ECN, Crypto, Demo
🎓 Education ToolsWebinars, articles, video lessons
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FBS Best Forex Brokers in Guinea-Bissau  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low minimum deposit ($5)Limited local regulation in Guinea-Bissau
High leverage (up to 1:3000)Withdrawal process can take time
Wide range of account types (Standard, Cent, etc.)Limited educational resources for advanced traders
 

Is FBS available to traders in Guinea-Bissau?

Yes, FBS accepts clients from Guinea-Bissau and offers account setup in minutes.  

What is the minimum deposit for FBS in Guinea-Bissau?

The minimum deposit starts from just $5, depending on the account type.  

2. Exness

 

Review Exness

  Founded in 2008, the Exness Group holds licenses from the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Exness provides users with the ability to trade across five core trading accounts on a wide range of asset classes covering Forex and CFDs on Crypto, Metals, Energies, Stocks, and Indices.    

Features

📌 CategoryDetails
🛡️ RegulationFCA, CySEC, FSCA, and FSA licensed
💰 Minimum DepositFrom $10
💹 Spreads & CommissionsSpreads from 0.0 pips, commission on some account types
⚖️ LeverageUp to 1:3000
🕌 Islamic AccountAvailable
📱 Mobile TradingMT4, MT5, Exness mobile app
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalInstant processing, supports mobile money and e-wallets
🧾 Account TypesStandard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread, Zero
🎓 Education ToolsMarket analysis, calculators, and economic calendar
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Exness Best Forex Brokers in Guinea-Bissau  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low Minimum Deposit No dedicated customer support for Guinea-Bissau.
High leverage (up to 1:3000)No support for UGX-denominated accounts.
Wide range of account types (Standard, Cent, etc.)Slippage can occur during high-volatility market conditions.
 

Is Exness available and legal in Guinea-Bissau?

Yes, Exness is available and legal for traders in Guinea-Bissau.  

Does Exness offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts to traders in Guinea-Bissau?

No, Exness does not currently offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts to traders in Guinea-Bissau.  

3. FxProFxPro Review

  Founded in 2006, FxPro currently has clients in 150 countries and offices in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, and Bahamas. FxPro works with over 12 liquidity providers and some of them are well-known banks such as Barclays, Bank of America, RBS, and Emirates NBD. There are several types of accounts in FxPro. In general, the features of the account vary according to the platform you choose. If you choose the Meta Trader 4 platform, you can use both fixed and floating spreads. Also, EAs (expert advisors) are supported in these account types.    

Features

📌 CategoryDetails
🛡️ RegulationFCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), SCB (Bahamas)
💰 Minimum Deposit$100
💹 Spreads & CommissionsFrom $4.50 per side (depending on account type)
⚖️ LeverageUp to 1:500
🕌 Islamic AccountAvailable
📱 Mobile TradingMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, FxPro Edge
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalInstant processing, supports mobile money and e-wallets
🧾 Account TypesStandard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread, Zero
🎓 Education ToolsTrading Central, webinars, video tutorials, market analysis
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  FxPro  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low Minimum Deposit No bonuses or promotions offere
High leverage (up to 1:3000)Inactivity fees may apply to dormant accounts
Wide range of account types (Standard, Cent, etc.) Limited cryptocurrency options compared to some competitors
 

Does FxPro accept clients from Guinea-Bissau?

Yes, FxPro accepts traders from Guinea-Bissau.  

What is the minimum deposit to open an account with FxPro in Guinea-Bissau?

The minimum deposit to open a Standard account with FxPro is $100.

 

4. eToroeToro Review

  eToro is a social trading platform that offers users access to assets, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and commodities. The platform is a multi-asset trading platform that manages a network for copy-trading, which allows traders to see and copy other traders’ strategies, whether these are shares, indices, or digital currencies.    

Features

📌 CategoryDetails
🛡️ RegulationeToro
💰 Minimum DepositStarts from $6,094 XOF (~$10)
💹 Spreads & CommissionsSpread from 1 pip; no commission on stocks, but variable spreads on forex
⚖️ LeverageLeverage up to 1:30 for retail traders (higher for pro accounts)
🕌 Islamic AccountAvailable
📱 Mobile TradingFully functional mobile trading app for Android & iOS
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
🧾 Account TypesStandard account, Professional account, Demo account
🎓 Education ToolsWebinars, market analysis, eBooks, and trading guides
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  eToro  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
User-friendly interfaceLimited advanced charting tools
Social and copy trading featuresHigher spreads compared to some brokers
No commission on stock trading$200 minimum deposit for most regions
 

Can traders in Guinea-Bissau open an account with eToro?

Yes, eToro accepts traders from Guinea-Bissau. You can sign up online and start trading once your account is verified.  

Does eToro support mobile money or local payment methods in Guinea-Bissau?

eToro primarily supports international payment methods like credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets. Mobile money options may not be available locally.  

5. Tickmill

Tickmill-Review

 

Founded in 2014, the Seychelles-based broker is a member of Tickmill Group. The Group operates in more than 200 countries across the UK, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Tickmill is regulated by several top-tier authorities, including the FCA in the United Kingdom. Tickmill is a trusted global retail broker for forex and CFDs trading. It is an excellent choice for new and intermediate traders because its product offering is simple, and its spreads and non-trading fees are seriously low. Tickmill also offers very competitive commission-based pricing for professionals through its Pro and VIP accounts.    

Features

📌 CategoryDetails
🛡️ RegulationRegulated by FCA, CySEC, FSA, and other authorities
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 (or equivalent in local currency)
💹 Spreads & CommissionsSpreads from 0.0 pips; commissions from $2
⚖️ LeverageUp to 1:500
🕌 Islamic AccountAvailable
📱 Mobile TradingMT4, MT5
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalBank transfers, cards, e-wallets, and more
🧾 Account Types Classic, Pro, VIP
🎓 Education ToolsWebinars, market analysis, eBooks, and trading guides
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  Tickmill  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low spreads from 0.0 pipsNo local office or support in Guinea-Bissau
Regulated by top-tier authorities (FCA, CySEC)Limited local deposit methods
Fast trade executionNo UGX or XOF-denominated accounts
 

Is Tickmill accessible to traders in Guinea-Bissau?

Yes, Tickmill accepts clients from Guinea-Bissau.As a globally regulated broker, Tickmill provides access to various account types, including Classic, Pro, and Islamic accounts.

 

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading with Tickmill?

The minimum deposit at Tickmill varies by account type. For the Classic and Pro accounts, the minimum deposit is $100.

 

6. XM

XM Review

  XM is an online broker and trading website that allows clients to trade a range of assets. Founded in 2009, XM Group provides traders with the full MetaTrader platform suite by MetaQuotes Software Corporation. XM Group has evolved into an online multi-asset broker offering 57 currency pairs and 1000 CFDs. Five CFDs on cryptocurrencies are also offered, covering Bitcoin, Dash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple.    

Features

📌 CategoryDetails
🛡️ RegulationRegulated by CySEC, IFSC, and others
💰 Minimum Deposit$5 (low entry point for beginners)
💹 Spreads & CommissionsStarting from 1 pip
⚖️ LeverageUp to 1:888
🕌 Islamic AccountAvailable
📱 Mobile TradingAvailable via MT4 and MT5 apps
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalBank transfer, cards, e-wallets
🧾 Account TypesClassic, Pro, VIP
🎓 Education ToolsWebinars, market analysis, eBooks, and trading guides
👉Open an Account👉 Open Account
  XM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low Minimum DepositAccounts inactive for 90 days incur a $5 monthly fee.
Access leverage up to 1:1000 Fewer crypto trading options compared to some competitors.
Negative Balance ProtectionXM does not have a physical presence in Guinea-Bissau.
 

Does XM offer Islamic (Swap-Free) accounts in Guinea-Bissau?

Yes, XM provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts to traders in Guinea-Bissau.  

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading with XM in Guinea-Bissau?

The minimum deposit to open a trading account with XM in Guinea-Bissau is $5.  

Conclusion

The six top forex brokers operating in Guinea-Bissau meet the needs of all trading levels by delivering robust regulatory reliability and competitive trading conditions while providing easy-to-use platforms. These broker platforms deliver exceptional trade conditions, educational tools, and support services to their customers throughout West African markets. These brokers establish a secure operational reference for Guinea-Bissau forex traders to access international currency market exchanges.   You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Burundi You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in South Africa You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Uganda You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Mauritania You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Gabon   SA Shares Instagram  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is forex trading?

Foreign Exchange, or Forex, trading involves the buying or selling of currencies on the forex market, which is the largest financial market in the world.  

Which forex brokers are the best in Guinea-Bissau?

The brokers provided on the list above are some of the most reputable and well-regulated brokers in the industry who offer forex trading for residents of Guinea.  

Can beginners trade in forex?

Yes. Anyone can start trading forex by starting with the basics, which involves basic education on what forex is, how it works, and several other topics.  

Do these forex brokers offer demo accounts?

Yes. Most of these brokers offer traders the option of registering a demo account.  

Are these forex brokers regulated and safe to use?

Yes, these forex brokers are well-regulated by reputable regulatory entities, therefore, client fund safety is assured when dealing with these brokers.

You Might Also Like

Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
Markets4you
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer