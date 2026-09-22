Although forex trading is increasing exponentially around the world, especially in African countries such as Cape Verde, forex traders may still be hesitant about choosing the best brokers to trade the markets. Cape Verde traders looking for a broker that offers competitive trading conditions, along with comprehensive trading solutions and services, need not look further than the list below. Here’s a run-down on what we cover:

Top online forex trading platforms for Cabo Verde traders

Best forex brokers in Cabo Verde

Best regulated forex brokers in Cabo Verde

Trusted forex brokers accepting traders from Cabo Verde

Top forex brokers in Cabo Verde

What are the legal and regulatory considerations for forex trading in Cabo Verde?

Forex trading in Cabo Verde is relatively new and still developing in terms of legal and regulatory oversight. The country does not currently have a dedicated regulatory authority specifically for forex trading, which means that there are no locally licensed forex brokers operating under Cabo Verdean jurisdiction. As a result, traders in Cabo Verde typically access the forex market through international brokers that are regulated in other jurisdictions such as the UK, EU, or Australia.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

6 Best Forex Brokers in Cabo Verde

☑️ XM - Beginner-friendly with low deposits and solid support. ☑️ Tickmill - Fast, low-cost trading with tight spreads. ☑️ Pepperstone - Reliable, low-cost trading with fast orders. ☑️ IC Markets - Top choice for low spreads and fast execution. ☑️ FP Markets - low fees and strong platform options. ☑️ Exness - One of the best trading brokers.

1. XM

XM Broker was founded in 2009 in Cyprus and is authorised and regulated by CySEC, IFSC, FCA, ASIC, and the Dubai DFSA. The broker offers many secure payment methods and MT4 and MT5 trading platforms for trading Forex, Stocks, CFDs, Commodities, Equity Indices, Precious Metals, Energies, and Shares.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, IFSC), FCA, ASIC and DFSA 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 📉 Average Spread From 1.7 pips 💰 Commissions From $3.5 per lot per trade 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Bank withdrawals below $200 - $15 📈 Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Allows scalping and hedging No managed accounts Minimum deposit from $55. No US clients accepted

Our Findings

XM stands out as a highly accessible and beginner-friendly forex broker for traders in Cabo Verde. It offers a low minimum deposit ($5), tight spreads, and supports popular platforms like MT4 and MT5.

Can traders in Cabo Verde open an account with XM?

Yes. XM accepts clients from Cabo Verde. The account setup process is quick and fully online, with a low minimum deposit starting at just $5.

Is XM a safe broker for Cabo Verdean traders?

Yes. XM is regulated by trusted authorities like CySEC, ASIC, and IFSC.

2. Tickmill

Tickmill is a reputable brokerage that is regulated by the Seychelles FSA and the FCA in the UK. Tickmill offers three live account types and its own proprietary WebTrader or MetaTrader 4 to trade forex currency pairs, stock indices and oil, precious metals, and bonds.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation FSA, FCA 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 📉 Average Spread From 0.13 pips 💰 Commissions From None 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees No 📈 Maximum Leverage $30 welcome bonus 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast and easy account opening Average CFD fees Free deposit and withdrawals Only basic news feeds

Our Findings

Tickmill is a solid choice for Cabo Verdean traders looking for a low-cost, reliable forex broker. It offers tight spreads, fast execution, and a no-dealing-desk environment—ideal for scalpers and serious traders.

Can traders in Cabo Verde open an account with Tickmill?

Yes, traders in Cabo Verde can open an account with Tickmill. The broker accepts international clients and offers a straightforward online registration process.

Is Tickmill a safe and regulated broker for Cabo Verdean traders?

Absolutely. Tickmill is regulated by reputable authorities like the FCA (UK) and CySEC (EU), ensuring a high level of security and transparency for traders worldwide, including those in Cabo Verde.

3. Pepperstone

Pepperstone is an Australian forex broker company regulated in Australia and the United Kingdom, with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and Thailand. Pepperstone was established in 2010 in Melbourne and offers advanced trading platforms, low forex fees, and fast and easy deposits and withdrawals.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation FCA and ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0 pips 💰 Commissions From 7 units of the base currency per lot of the FX pair 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $20 for clients outside the EU and Australia 📈 Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast digital account opening process High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Free deposit and withdrawal No investor protection for non-EU clients Low forex and equity index fees Only forex, CFDs, and crypto

Our Findings

Pepperstone stands out as a top forex broker for traders in Cabo Verde, offering competitive spreads and fast execution speeds. Regulated by reputable authorities like the FCA and ASIC, it ensures a secure trading environment.

Is Pepperstone available for traders in Cabo Verde?

Yes, Pepperstone accepts clients from Cabo Verde.

What are the fees and spreads like for Pepperstone in Cabo Verde?

Pepperstone offers low spreads and competitive commission structures, particularly on its Razor account.

4. IC Markets

IC Markets is a well-regulated and reputable Australian broker established in 2007 and is regarded as one of the largest true ECN brokers. It offers traders more than 230 tradable financial instruments to trade via advanced trading platforms in competitive trading conditions. IC Markets allows a variety of trading strategies, including hedging and scalping, and social trading opportunities. The broker offers free deposits and withdrawals and has transparent fee schedules.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0.0 pips 💰 Commissions From $3 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast digital account opening process High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Free deposit and withdrawal No investor protection for non-EU clients Low forex and equity index fees Only forex, CFDs, and crypto

Our Findings

IC Markets is a highly regarded forex broker for traders in Cabo Verde, offering competitive advantages like ultra-low spreads, fast execution, and deep liquidity. The broker provides a variety of platforms, including MT4, MT5, and cTrader, ensuring flexibility for different trading styles.

Is IC Markets available to traders in Cabo Verde?

Yes, IC Markets accepts traders from Cabo Verde.

What is the minimum deposit for trading with IC Markets in Cabo Verde?

The minimum deposit required to start trading with IC Markets is $200.

5. FP Markets

FP Markets is a forex broker company that was established in 2005 in Sydney, Australia, but also operates from Kingstown, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines. It offers traders access to CFD trading in forex, indices, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. FP Markets is a four-time winner of a Best Trade Execution award and is highly esteemed by all its clients.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation ASIC, CySEC, SCB 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 📉 Average Spread From 0.0 pips 💰 Commissions From $3 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast account opening High stock CFD fees Multi-lingual support Limited product portfolio

Our Findings

FP Markets stands out as a reliable forex broker for traders in Cabo Verde, offering low-cost ECN-style trading and a wide range of platform options, including MT4 and MT5. With competitive spreads and fast execution, it caters well to both beginners and experienced traders.

Is FP Markets available for traders in Cabo Verde?

Yes, FP Markets accepts traders from Cabo Verde.

Is FP Markets regulated and safe for trading in Cabo Verde?

Yes, FP Markets is regulated by top authorities like ASIC, ensuring that it adheres to strict financial standards.

6. Exness

Exness is a popular forex broker among traders in Cabo Verde, known for its low spreads, instant withdrawals, and flexible leverage options. It is regulated by trusted authorities like the FCA and CySEC, ensuring a secure trading environment. Exness offers user-friendly platforms like MT4 and MT5, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, SFSA FCA, FSA(JP) 💵 Minimum Deposit $1 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From $10- $30 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Deposit fee in some regions ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 1:30 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads and low trading costs Not regulated locally in Cabo Verde Instant withdrawals Leverage limits may vary by account and region

Our Findings

Exness is a solid choice for forex traders in Cabo Verde, offering fast execution, ultra-tight spreads, and flexible leverage. The platform is user-friendly and supports both MT4 and MT5, making it suitable for traders of all experience levels. Exness also stands out for its instant withdrawals, low minimum deposits, and multi-currency accounts, which are convenient for Cabo Verdean clients.

Can traders in Cabo Verde open an account with Exness?

Exness accepts clients from Cabo Verde and allows them to open trading accounts easily online. The registration process is quick, and account verification can be completed with local documents.

Does Exness support local payment methods for Cabo Verdean traders?

While Exness may not offer fully localized payment systems for Cabo Verde, it does support global options like bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, and crypto, which are often accessible to Cabo Verdean traders.

conclusion

Forex trading in Cabo Verde offers exciting opportunities for traders, especially with the availability of internationally regulated brokers like XM, Exness, and FP Markets. While the country does not have a specific local regulator for forex trading, choosing brokers that are regulated by reputable global authorities ensures a safe and reliable trading experience. By selecting the right broker with competitive spreads, robust platforms, and strong customer support, Cabo Verdean traders can successfully navigate the forex market and maximize their trading potential. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in South Africa You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Guinea-Bissau You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Uganda You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Seychelles You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Gabon

Frequently Asked Questions

Is forex trading allowed in Cabo Verde?

Yes. Forex trading is allowed in Cabo Verde.

Are forex brokers in Cabo Verde fake?

Not all forex brokers in Cabo Verde can be regarded as fake. There are many Cabo Verde brokers who are regulated by international regulatory entities and considered good and safe brokers to trade with.

Do forex brokers in Cabo Verde offer demo accounts?

Yes, some of the brokers in Cabo Verde in this article do offer demo accounts.

Do forex brokers in Cabo Verde offer Islamic trading?

Yes, there are brokers in this article who offer the option of Islamic trading accounts.