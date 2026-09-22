With forex trading exploding around the world, especially in African countries such as Burkina Faso, forex traders may still be unsure about the best brokers to trade this market. Burkinabé traders looking for a broker that offers competitive trading conditions along with comprehensive trading solutions and services need not look further than the list below. Here’s a run-down on what we cover:

Best Forex Brokers in Burkina Faso

Top Forex Brokers Burkina Faso

Forex trading platforms in Burkina Faso

Forex brokers for Burkinabé traders

What are the legal and regulatory considerations for forex trading in Burkina Faso?

Forex trading in Burkina Faso is still an emerging activity, and while it is not explicitly illegal, it operates in a relatively unregulated environment. The country does not have a dedicated financial regulatory authority overseeing forex trading activities. Instead, financial regulation falls under the broader jurisdiction of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), which governs monetary policy and financial institutions across the eight member countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).

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5 Best Forex Brokers in Burkina Faso

☑️ Exness - Low spreads, fast execution, and instant withdrawals. Great for all levels. ☑️ XM - $5 minimum deposit with bonuses. Beginner-friendly and easy to use. ☑️ IC Markets - True ECN with ultra-low spreads. Perfect for scalpers. ☑️ FXTM - Low deposit, local support, and solid education tools. ☑️ eToro - Best for copy trading and social investing.

1. Exness

Exness was founded in 2008 and is registered and authorised in Seychelles by the FSA, in Cyprus by CySEC, and by the FCA in the United Kingdom. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 and a WebTerminal as trading platforms, with more than 130 currency pairs, metals, cryptocurrencies, energies, and Indices as trading instruments.

Features

🔹 Feature ℹ️ Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, SFSA, FCA, FSA (Japan) 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From $10 – $30 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Deposit fees in some regions 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:30 🎁 Bonuses No 🕐 Customer Support 24/5 in 11 languages; 24/7 in English & Chinese 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 10$ minimum deposit Deposit fee in certain regions

Our Findings

Exness is a top choice for forex traders in Burkina Faso due to its low spreads, fast execution, and instant withdrawals. The broker is well-regulated by trusted authorities like the FCA and CySEC, ensuring a safe trading environment.

Is Exness available for traders in Burkina Faso?

Yes, Exness accepts traders from Burkina Faso and offers locally friendly deposit and withdrawal options, including mobile money and bank transfers.

What is the minimum deposit to start trading with Exness in Burkina Faso?

The minimum deposit with Exness varies by account type, but it can be as low as $10, making it accessible for beginner traders in Burkina Faso.

2. XM

XM was founded in 2009 and is authorised and regulated by CySEC, IFSC, FCA, ASIC, and the Dubai DFSA. The broker offers many secure payment methods and MT4 and MT5 trading platforms for trading Forex, Stocks, CFDs, Commodities, Equity Indices, Precious Metals, Energies, and Shares.

Features

🔹 Feature ℹ️ Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, IFSC), FCA, ASIC and DFSA 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 📉 Average Spread From 1.7 pips 💰 Commissions From $3.5 per lot per trade 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Bank withdrawals below $200 - $15 📈 Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No 🕐 Customer Support 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Allows scalping and hedging No managed accounts Minimum deposit from $55. No US clients

Our Findings

XM is a reliable and beginner-friendly broker for traders in Burkina Faso. With a low minimum deposit of just $5, it offers easy access to global forex markets through MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Is XM available for traders in Burkina Faso?

Yes, XM accepts clients from Burkina Faso. Traders can register, deposit funds, and trade using MT4 or MT5 platforms.

What is the minimum deposit to start trading with XM in Burkina Faso?

The minimum deposit is just $5, making it very accessible for beginners in Burkina Faso.

3. IC Markets

IC Markets is a well-regulated and reputable broker established in 2007 and is one of the largest true ECN brokers. It offers traders more than 230 tradable financial instruments to trade via advanced trading platforms and competitive trading conditions. IC Markets allows a variety of trading strategies such as hedging and scalping, social trading opportunities, offers free deposits and withdrawals, and has transparent fee schedules.

Features

🔹 Feature ℹ️ Information 🛡️ Regulation ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0.0 pips 💰 Commissions From $3 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 🎁 Bonuses No 🕐 Customer Support 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ECN-pricing model No fixed spread accounts Allows hedging and scalping and supports social trading US Clients not accepted

Our Findings

IC Markets is a strong choice for traders in Burkina Faso who want access to a true ECN trading environment. It offers ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips, fast execution, and supports advanced platforms like MT4, MT5, and cTrader.

Is IC Markets available to traders in Burkina Faso?

Yes, IC Markets accepts traders from Burkina Faso. You can register, verify your account, and fund it using internationally supported payment methods.

What is the minimum deposit to start trading with IC Markets in Burkina Faso?

The minimum deposit is USD 200, and you can trade with ultra-low spreads using MT4, MT5, or cTrader platforms.

4. FXTM

FXTM is a Cypriot forex broker company established in 2011 and based in Limassol, with offices worldwide and regulations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. FXTM offers excellent services and products, segregated accounts at top-tier banks, secure deposits and withdrawals, competitive leverage, tight spreads, and the ability to trade 250+ instruments.

Features

🔹 Feature ℹ️ Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, FCA, FSCA 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From None 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:30 for the EU and UK, 1:1000 under other entity 🎁 Bonuses Only for international brand. 🕐 Customer Support 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Digital and fast account opening High stock CFD fees Great educational tools Inactivity and withdrawal fees Low EURCHF and EURGBP fees Limited product portfolio

Our Findings

FXTM is a reliable and beginner-friendly forex broker for traders in Burkina Faso. It offers flexible account types, low minimum deposits, and supports local payment methods in some African regions. The platform provides strong educational content and multilingual customer support.

Is FXTM available for traders in Burkina Faso?

Yes, FXTM accepts traders from Burkina Faso and offers localized support, including flexible payment options and educational resources tailored for African traders.

What is the minimum deposit to start trading with FXTM in Burkina Faso?

The minimum deposit at FXTM starts from as low as $10, depending on the account type, making it accessible for beginners in Burkina Faso.

5. eToro

eToro was established in 2007 and is based in Israel. It is authorised and regulated by CySEC, the FCA, and ASIC. eToro boasts more than 1.5 million customers in more than 130 countries and has transparent and user-friendly modes of trading currencies, indices, and commodities online.

Features

🔹 Feature ℹ️ Information 🛡️ Regulation FCA, ASIC, CySEC 💵 Minimum Deposit 50 USD 📉 Average Spread From 1.0 pips 💰 Commissions From 0.09% 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $5 on withdrawals 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:20 🎁 Bonuses Welcome and referral bonuses 🕐 Customer Support 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit High forex fees and non-trading fees No deposit fee Only one account base currency

Our Findings

eToro is a reliable and globally regulated broker that is accessible to traders in Burkina Faso. Its standout feature is the copy trading platform, which is ideal for beginners looking to learn by following experienced traders. With a low minimum deposit of just $1, it’s very beginner-friendly.

Is eToro available for traders in Burkina Faso?

Yes, eToro accepts traders from Burkina Faso. You can sign up, verify your account, and start trading forex and other assets through their platform.

Does eToro support local payment methods in Burkina Faso?

eToro mainly supports international payment options like credit/debit cards, PayPal, and bank transfers. Local payment methods may not be available, so international options are recommended.

Conclusion

These brokers maintain their operations under the supervision of top financial authorities who protect trading security alongside offering multiple trading products and educational materials and multilingual support services. Accomplishment in Burkinabé forex trading requires selecting a broker that matches your investment objectives while satisfying international industry requirements, regardless of your trading experience level. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Ghana You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Burundi You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Uganda You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Seychelles You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Gabon SA Shares Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions

Is forex trading allowed in Burkina Faso?

Yes, citizens of Burkina Faso are allowed to trade forex.

Who are the best forex brokers in Burkina Faso to trade with?

All the forex brokers in Burkina Faso on this list are considered good brokers to trade with.

Do forex brokers in Burkina Faso offer demo accounts?

Yes, most of the brokers in this article offer clients the option of a demo trading account.

Are Islamic forex trading accounts available in Burkina Faso?

Yes, some of the brokers in this article offer Muslim clients the option of opening an Islamic trading account.

Can you make money with forex trading in Burkina Faso?

Yes, it is possible to make money with forex trading in Burkina Faso; however, it is well-known that 75% of all forex traders lose money.