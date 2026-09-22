Best Forex Brokers in Botswana - Main Banner-min

  The 6 Best Forex Brokers in Botswana revealed. We have rated and reviewed the Top Forex Brokers accepting the Botswana Pula. This is a complete listing of the 6 Best Forex Brokers in Botswana.   In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:

  • Top 6 Forex Brokers in Botswana (2026)
  • Best Forex Brokers for Beginners in Botswana
  • Regulated Forex Brokers in Botswana
  • Top Stock Brokers in Botswana
  • Best Online Stock Trading Platforms in Botswana
  • Best Forex Trading App in Botswana for Android/iPhone

   

6 Best Forex Brokers in Botswana in 2026 – A Comparison

🔎 Broker🤝 Accepts Batswana Traders🚀 Open an Account💰 Minimum Deposit (USD)💰 Minimum Deposit (BWP)
🥈 Exness✅ Yes👉 Open Account $10 USD14 BWP
🥇 AvaTrade✅ Yes👉 Open Account $100 USD1400 BWP
🥉 HFM✅ Yes👉 Open Account $0 USD70 BWP
🏅 Pepperstone✅ Yes👉 Open Account $0 USD0 BWP
📌 FXTM✅ Yes👉 Open Account $10 USD140 BWP
📌 IC Markets✅ Yes👉 Open Account $200 USD2800 BWP
 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Botswana Pula (BWP) – A Definition

The Botswana Pula is Botswana's official currency. It has the ISO 4217 code BWP and is subdivided into 100 thebe. The Bank of Botswana issues and manages the pula.  

6 Best Forex Brokers in Botswana (2026)

  1. ☑️Exness - Overall, Best Broker in Botswana.
  2. ☑️AvaTrade - Trusted globally and supports local payment methods.
  3. ☑️HFM - High Botswana Trust Score and strong regulatory oversight.
  4. ☑️Pepperstone - Competitive spreads, fast execution, and reliable platforms.
  5. ☑️FXTM - Known for flexible trading conditions.
  6. ☑️IC Markets - Tight spreads, ECN accounts, and extensive trading tools.

 

1. Exness

Review Exness

 

  • Exness is a forex and CFD broker that offers its clients access to trading in currencies, crypto, stocks, indices, metals, and commodities.
  • Exness is licensed and regulated by multiple leading international governing bodies, allowing Exness clients to trade with financial security.

   

Features

🔎BrokerExness logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2008
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 2,100
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 320,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, CBCS, FSC, FSC BVI, FSCA, CySEC, FCA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationCyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw Spread, Standard Cent, Zero, Pro
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesEUR/USD & USD/JPY
💰Minimum Deposit$10 / 178 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.3 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free
💱Number of base currencies supported+40
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 200
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.), Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.), Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, etc.)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Exness Trade
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@exness.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+35725030959
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website15 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners64 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, sponsorship agreement with LALIGA, the top professional football division in Spain
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  Exness Overview New  

Asset Classes

📦 Asset Class📈Spread Type⚖️Typical Spread🔎 Commission
💱 Forex (e.g., EUR/ZAR)Standard / Raw SpreadVariable: from 0.2–0.9 pipsZero & Standard: none; Raw/Zero: $0.05–$3.50 per side/lot
➡️ CFD Indices (e.g., S&P 500)Standard / Raw SpreadVariable: from ~1 pipStandard: none; Raw/Zero: up to $3.50 per side/lot
📜 CFD Stocks (e.g., Apple)Spread markup (no pip)From $0.03 per shareStandard & Pro: none; Raw/Zero: commission varies per share
🪙 CFD Commodities (e.g., Gold)Spread markupFrom approx. $3.2 per contractStandard & Pro: none; Raw/Zero: commission included
💵 CFD Cryptocurrencies (e.g., BTC)Spread markupFrom approx. $25–616 (Zero/Pro)Varies by instrument; Zero accounts charge $0.20–$45+
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Exness is well-regulated and keeps all client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier institutionsThere is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered
Traders can choose between several retail investor accountsExness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals
 

Our Findings

Exness is a popular choice for Botswana traders, offering low minimum deposits, high leverage up to 1:  

Is Exness regulated and safe to trade in Botswana?

Yes, Exness is a globally regulated broker with licenses from top-tier authorities. Botswana traders can access secure trading environments and competitive spreads through Exness’ international entity.  

Does Exness offer a free demo account?

Yes, Exness provides an unlimited free demo account, allowing Botswana traders to practice trading strategies with virtual funds before committing to a live account.  

2. AvaTrade

AvaTrade Review

 

  • AvaTrade is a leading Forex and CFD broker committed to its core values of integrity, innovation, and empowering investors to trade with confidence.

   

Features

Company Information
📅Year Founded2006
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff614
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationCBI, BVI FSC, ASIC, FSCA, ADGM, FRSA, ISA
🌎Country of regulationIreland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch.
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, Up to €20,000 under CySEC Investor Compensation Fund (ICF) (for EU clients) | * Up to AUD$250,000 under ASIC Client Money Protection Scheme (CMPS) (for Australian clients) |
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard Account, Retail Islamic account, Professional account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsAvaTrade offers copy trading (AvaSocial) but doesn't directly manage accounts.
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, JPY, GBP, USD, EUR, CHF
💰Minimum Deposit$100 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree up to a certain amount
📊Spreads from0.7 pips
💸CommissionsNo
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 400:1
📏Margin requirements0.50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes, available upon request
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,250+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesMajor global indices (e.g., US 30, FTSE 100, DAX 30)
⚖️CFD CommoditiesPrecious metals (gold, silver), Energy (oil, gas), Agricultural (wheat, corn)
📜CFD SharesThousands of shares from various global exchanges (US, Europe, Asia)
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
💵Withdrawal OptionsMust be sent via the same payment method used for deposit
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4) * MetaTrader 5 (MT5) * AvaTrade WebTrader * AvaTrade Mobile App * AvaOptions (for options trading) * DupliTrade & ZuluTrade (for copy trading)
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support email addressOnline email on website
📞Customer Support Contact Number+447520644093
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteOver 14 languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, Portuguese
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners70 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
👉Open AccountOpen Account
  AvaTrade Quick Overview  

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type⚖️Example Instrument📊Tight Spreads♒Average Spreads〰️Wide Spreads
💱ForexEUR/USD0.7 pipsN/AN/A
➡️IndicesUS 30 (Dow Jones)3.0 points4.0 pointsN/A
🪙CommoditiesGold (XAU/USD)$0.80N/AN/A
📜Stock Apple (AAPL.US)0.02%0.05%Above 0.10%
💵CryptocurrencyBitcoin (BTC)0.50%1.00%Above 2.00%
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of CFDs assets to trade - 1000+You can’t buy stock or cryptocurrency
Worldwide regulatedCryptocurrency deposit is not accepted
Award winnerQuarterly and annual inactivity fees
Multiple platform – MT4, MT5, etcCostumer support is not available 24/7
Negative balance protectionNo bonus for EU based clients
 

Our Findings

 

What trading platforms does AvaTrade support?

AvaTrade supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary AvaTradeGO mobile app, ideal for Botswana traders seeking flexibility across desktop and mobile devices.  

Are there any bonuses or promotions for Botswana traders?

AvaTrade offers various bonuses and promotions, which may be available to traders in Botswana. However, the availability of bonuses can depend on regional regulations. It's advisable to check the latest offerings on AvaTrade's official website or contact customer support for detailed information.  

3. HFM

HFM Review

 

  • HFM is an award-winning forex and commodities broker that offers various account types, trading software, and the segregation of client funds.  HFM is regulated by multiple leading entities.

   

Features

🔎 BrokerHFM-CTA-logo.png
⚖️ RegulationFSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, CMA, FSA
💳 Minimum deposit$0
💰 Maximum Leverage1:2000
🔘 Asset TypesForex, Indices, Metals, Energies, Shares, Commodities, Bonds, ETFs, DMA Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies
📊 Trading platformsMT4, MT5, HFM Trading App (Android & IOS)
💳 Supported lot0.01 - 500
💳 Demo☑️ Yes
📈Products OfferedFocus on Volatility 75 Index (VIX) CFD
👥Account TypesCent Account, Zero Account, Pro Plus Account, Pro Account, Premium Account
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, HFM Platform
📚Educational ResourcesWebinars, articles, tutorials
☎️Customer Support24 hours, 5 days a week
📍FocusPotentially suited for experienced traders due to the focus on the volatile VIX. Consider your trading experience and risk tolerance.
📌Important NoteThorough research on Conduct thorough research on HFM South Africa's specific regulations, educational resources, customer support options, and potential ZAR funding options before opening an account.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  HFM Overview  

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type⚖️Example Instrument📊Tight Spreads♒Average Spreads〰️Wide Spreads
💱ForexEUR/USD, GBP/USD0.1 pips (Zero Account)1.3 pips (Premium Account)3+ pips (Exotic pairs)
➡️IndicesUS30 (Dow Jones), UK100 (FTSE)0.8 pts2 pts5+ pts (Volatility or illiquid markets)
🪙CommoditiesGold (XAU/USD), Oil (USOIL)0.2 pips0.8 pips2+ pips (Lower liquidity periods)
💵CryptocurrenciesBitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD)Varies3 pips10+ pips (Low liquidity coins)
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA Regulated US clients not accepted
Fast and easy account openingHigh bank withdrawal fees
Low trading feesInactivity fee after one year
 

Our Findings

 

Is HFM regulated and trusted in Botswana?

HFM is a trusted broker with regulation from multiple global authorities. It offers negative balance protection and segregated funds for traders in Botswana.  

What account types are available on HFM?

HFM offers various accounts, including Micro, Premium, and Zero Spread, catering to all trading styles and capital levels for clients in Botswana.  

4. Pepperstone

Pepperstone Review South Africa

 

  • Pepperstone offers Botswana traders competitive spreads, low commissions, and leverage up to 1:500.

   

Features

🔎BrokerPepperstone CTA logo
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff300+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,000+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🛡️RegulationASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, UK, Dubai, Bahamas, Kenya
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesFSCS (UK clients)
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes (MAM/PAMM)
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, CHF
💰Minimum Deposit$0 USD
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fees
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsFrom $3.50 per lot (Razor Account)
💱Number of base currencies supported10+
🚀Swap FeesApplicable (except Islamic accounts)
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📏Margin requirementsVaries by asset
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time30ms
📆VPS HostingYes
🧾CFDs-Total Offered1,200+
🗠CFD Stock Indices15+
⚖️CFD Commodities25+
📜CFD Shares900+
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, cTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsSmart Trader Tools, Autochartist, VPS
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@pepperstone.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 203 097 8755
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Pepperstone Overview  

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type⚖️Example Instrument📊Tight Spreads♒Average Spreads〰️Wide Spreads
💱ForexEUR/USD, GBP/USD0.0 pips0.6 pips1.2 pips
➡️IndicesS&P 500, NASDAQ0.4 points1.0 points1.5 points
🪙CommoditiesGold, Oil0.030.100.20
💰CryptocurrenciesBitcoin, Ethereum0.01%0.10%0.20%
📜StocksTesla, Apple0.1 pips0.3 pips0.5 pips
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Pepperstone is a well-known and trusted broker in South AfricaThere are only two retail accounts offered
Pepperstone accepts a variety of funding and withdrawal optionsPepperstone is not regulated by the FSCA (according to the website, the application was withdrawn)
South Africans can expect tight and competitive spreads on the Razor AccountPepperstone does not provide local telephone assistance in South Africa
South Africans can contact Pepperstone 24/7 across various channels
 

Our Findings

Pepperstone offers competitive trading conditions with tight spreads, low commission fees, and leverage up to 1:500.  

Can Botswana traders open an account with Pepperstone?

Yes, Pepperstone welcomes traders from Botswana and provides access to ultra-low spreads, fast execution, and regulated services.  

Does Pepperstone charge commissions?

Pepperstone offers commission-free Standard accounts and Razor accounts with raw spreads and low commissions, giving Botswana traders flexible cost options.  

5. FXTM

FXTM Review - Main Banner-min

 

  • FXTM is a global CFD and FX broker that is well-regulated by several financial authorities, including the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

   

Features

🔎BrokerFXTM CTA logo
📅Year Founded2011
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff700+
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 3 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🛡️RegulationFCA, FSCA, FSC
🌎Country of regulationUK, South Africa, Mauritius
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesICF (Investor Compensation Fund)
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes (PAMM accounts)
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$200 / R3709
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by method
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsFrom $4 per lot (on certain accounts)
💱Number of base currencies supported7
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
📏Margin requirementsVaries based on leverage and asset
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time0.01 seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
🧾CFDs-Total Offered250+
🗠CFD Stock Indices11
⚖️CFD Commodities6
📜CFD Shares120+
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, VPS, economic calendar
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fxtm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 203 734 1071
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  FXTM  

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type⚖️Example Instrument📊Tight Spreads♒Average Spreads〰️Wide Spreads
💱ForexEUR/USD0.0 pips1.3 pips2.5 pips
➡️IndicesUS5000.5 points1.0 points2.0 points
🪙CommoditiesXAU/USD (Gold)0.2 pips0.5 pips1.0 pips
💰CryptocurrenciesBTC/USD10.0 pips20.0 pips50.0 pips
📜StocksAAPL (Apple Inc.)0.1 USD0.3 USD0.5 USD
   

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast execution speedsBonus programs might be restricted in some regions.
High leverage (up to 1:2000)High leverage can increase risk, especially for beginners.
Tight spreads on ECN accountsLower leverage options for EU/UK clients due to regulations (1:30 for retail traders).
Access to MetaTrader 4 & 5High inactivity fees if the account is dormant.
Good educational resourcesCustomer support can sometimes be slow during peak times.
Regulated by several authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA)Limited product offering outside Forex (fewer stocks and indices).
 

Our Findings

 

Is FXTM suitable for beginners in Botswana?

Yes, FXTM offers educational resources, a demo account, and low deposit requirements, making it ideal for beginner traders in Botswana.  

What is the minimum deposit required to open an account with FXTM?

The minimum deposit requirement varies depending on the account type chosen. For detailed information on each account's minimum deposit, please refer to FXTM's official website or contact their customer support.  

6. IC Markets

  IC Markets Review  

  • IC Markets offers Botswana traders access to diverse financial instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and stocks, through platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.
  • The broker provides competitive spreads, with Raw Spread accounts starting from 0.0 pips, and a minimum deposit of $200.
  • While IC Markets does not have a local office in Botswana, it accepts Botswana traders and offers various deposit and withdrawal methods.

   

Features

🔎BrokerIC Markets CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2007
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 200
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 180,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles)
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, Cyprus, Seychelles
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes, through regulatory bodies
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNo
📇Minor account currenciesEUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, NZD, SGD, HKD
💰Minimum Deposit$200 / 3607 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNone for most methods
📊Spreads from0.0 pips on Raw Spread accounts
💸Commissions$3.50 per lot per side on Raw Spread accounts
💱Number of base currencies supported10
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 500:1
📏Margin requirementsVariable based on asset and leverage
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeAverage 40 milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 2300
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, UnionPay, others
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IC Markets WebTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWeb-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsAutochartist, Trading Central, ZuluTrade, Myfxbook, Advanced charting tools
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@icmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+61 2 8014 4280
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Spanish, Italian, French, more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesVideo tutorials, Articles, Webinars, Market analysis
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersNot publicly disclosed
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?No
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  IC Markets - an Overview  

Asset Classes

📜CFD Type⚖️Example Instrument📊Tight Spreads♒Average Spreads〰️Wide Spreads
💱ForexEUR/USD0.00.10.5
➡️IndicesS&P 5000.00.51.2
🪙CommoditiesGold (XAU/USD)0.01.02.5
💲CryptocurrenciesBitcoin (BTC/USD)0.030.0100.0
 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low Forex FeesLimited Product Selection
Easy Account OpeningSlow Chat Response
 

Our Findings

Offering tight spreads, low commissions, and leverage up to 1:  

Are there any educational resources available for traders?

Yes, IC Markets provides a range of educational materials, including webinars, tutorials, and market analysis, to support traders in enhancing their trading skills.  

Are there any fees associated with deposits and withdrawals?

IC Markets does not charge fees for deposits. However, traders should be aware of potential fees imposed by their payment provider or bank, as well as currency conversion costs if applicable. For detailed information on fees, please visit IC Markets' official website.  

Conclusion

  You might also like:  Exness Review You might also like:  AvaTrade Review You might also like:  HFM Review You might also like:  Pepperstone Review You might also like:  FXTM Review  

Disclaimer

Traders need to understand and remember that CFDs are leveraged, complex products that may be accompanied by the risk of incurring losses that may exceed the initial deposit of the trader.  Traders need to ensure that they understand their risk exposure, and they need to determine whether the risk involved is suited to them before making trading decisions that could result in the loss of capital.  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What makes a forex broker the best choice in Botswana?

A top forex broker in Botswana offers regulation, competitive spreads, fast execution, local payment options, and reliable customer support. These factors ensure a safe and efficient trading experience for both beginners and professional traders.  

Are international forex brokers legal in Botswana?

Yes, international forex brokers are legal in Botswana if they comply with regulations from reputable financial authorities. Traders should always choose brokers with strong regulatory credentials and a proven track record of transparency.  

Which forex broker has the lowest spreads in Botswana?

IC Markets and Pepperstone are known for offering ultra-low spreads starting from 0.0 pips. These brokers are ideal for scalpers and day traders in Botswana seeking tight spreads and low trading costs.  

Do Botswana forex brokers offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts?

Yes, many top brokers like Exness, FXTM, and IC Markets offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts suitable for Muslim traders in Botswana who want to avoid overnight interest in compliance with Shariah law.  

Can I deposit and withdraw using Botswana Pula?

While most brokers operate in major currencies like USD or EUR, some offer local payment gateways that convert Botswana Pula (BWP), making funding easier for local traders.  

Which is the best forex trading app in Botswana?

AvaTradeGO, Exness Trader, and MetaTrader 4 are among the top-rated forex trading apps used by Botswana traders. They offer user-friendly interfaces, advanced tools, and mobile access to global markets.  

How much money do I need to start trading forex in Botswana?

Most brokers allow you to start with as little as $10. Exness and FXTM have low minimum deposit requirements, making forex trading accessible to beginners in Botswana.  

Are there any risks in trading forex in Botswana?

Yes, forex trading carries risk. Botswana traders should use proper risk management, avoid over-leveraging, and trade with regulated brokers to protect their capital.  

Do forex brokers in Botswana offer demo accounts?

Yes, most reputable brokers like HFM, AvaTrade, and FXTM offer free demo accounts for Botswana traders to practice without risking real money.  

Can I trade forex in Botswana without experience?

Yes, but it’s recommended to start with a demo account and educational resources. Brokers like FXTM and HFM offer beginner-friendly tutorials and market analysis tools to help new traders succeed.   SAShares Instagram  

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