Forex trading has been exploding around the world, especially in African countries such as Cameroon, but forex traders may still be unsure about the best brokers to join for trading this market. Traders in Cameroon looking for a broker that offers competitive trading conditions, along with comprehensive trading solutions and service,s need not look further than the following list. Here’s a run-down on what we cover:

Best Forex brokers in Cameroon

Top Forex brokers in Cameroon

Forex account in Cameroon

High leverage Forex brokers

What are the legal and regulatory considerations for forex trading in Cameroon?

Forex trading in Cameroon is a growing financial activity, but it operates within a relatively unstructured regulatory environment. The country does not currently have a dedicated financial regulatory authority overseeing forex trading, which means that most traders rely on international brokers regulated by reputable global bodies such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), CySEC, or ASIC. While forex trading itself is not illegal in Cameroon, the absence of local oversight presents risks related to fraud, lack of transparency, and limited investor protection.

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6 Best Forex Brokers in Cameroon

☑️Exness - Offers tight spreads, high leverage, and fast execution. ☑️XM - User-friendly with bonuses and strong education. ☑️Tickmill - Low-cost trading, great for scalpers. ☑️FXTM - Flexible accounts with local support. ☑️HFM - Reliable with good risk tools. ☑️IC Markets - Best for low-latency and algo trading.

1. Exness

Exness was founded in 2008 and is regulated in Seychelles by the FSA, in Cyprus by CySEC, and by the FCA in the United Kingdom. The broker offers trading platforms such as the popular MT4 and MT5 and a WebTerminal as well, with access to more than 130 currency pairs, metals, cryptocurrencies, energies, and Indices as trading instruments.

Features

🔍 Feature 📋 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, SFSA FCA, FSA(JP) 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From $10- $30 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Deposit fee in some regions ⚖️ Maximum Leverage 1:30 🎁 Bonuses No 🕒 Customer Support Hours 24/5. 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 10$ minimum deposit Deposit fee charged in certain regions

Our Findings

stands out in Cameroon for its reliable trading conditions, including tight spreads and high leverage options. It offers a seamless trading experience with user-friendly platforms and a wide range of account types.

Is Exness regulated in Cameroon?

No, Exness is not regulated by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC), which oversees financial institutions in Cameroon.

What are the payment options available for Cameroonian traders?

Exness supports a variety of payment methods suitable for traders in Cameroon.

2. XM

XM was founded in 2009 in Cyprus and is authorised and regulated by CySEC, IFSC, FCA, ASIC, and the DFSA in Dubai. The broker offers MT4 and MT5 trading platforms for trading Forex, Stocks, CFDs, Commodities, Equity Indices, Precious Metals, Energies, and Shares. Many secure payment methods can be used to transfer funds.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, IFSC), FCA, ASIC and DFSA 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 📉 Average Spread From 1.7 pips 💰 Commissions From $3.5 per lot per trade 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Bank withdrawals below $200 - $15 📈 Maximum Leverage 500:1 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Allows scalping and hedging No managed accounts Minimum deposit from $55. No US clients accepted

Our Findings

XM is a legal and reputable forex broker accessible to traders in Cameroon.

Operating under the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Belize, XM offers a secure trading environment with high leverage up to 1:1000, depending on the account type

.

Is XM regulated and safe for traders in Cameroon?

Yes, XM is a globally recognized forex broker regulated by several top-tier authorities, including the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)

.

What payment methods are available for Cameroonian traders with XM?

XM supports a variety of payment methods suitable for traders in Cameroon, including bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and popular e-wallets such as Neteller and Skrill

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3. Tickmill

Tickmill is a member of the Tickmill Group, regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. Tickmill offers three different live accounts and its own proprietary WebTrader alongside MetaTrader 4. Traders have access to forex currency pairs, stock indices and oil, precious metals, and bonds for trade.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation FSA, FCA 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 📉 Average Spread From 0.13 pips 💰 Commissions From None 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Not charged 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast and easy account opening Average CFD fees Free deposit and withdrawals Only basic news feeds

Our Findings

Our findings on Tickmill Forex brokers in Cameroon indicate that they offer a range of competitive features for traders in the region. Tickmill provides access to multiple trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and 5, and offers various account types with tight spreads and low commissions.

Is Tickmill a regulated and safe broker for Cameroonian traders?

Yes, Tickmill is a globally regulated forex broker, holding licenses from several reputable financial authorities, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA)

.

What payment methods are available for Cameroonian traders with Tickmill?

Tickmill offers a variety of payment methods suitable for traders in Cameroon.

These include bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and popular e-wallets such as Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, and FasaPal

. l

4. FXTM

FXTM is a Cypriot forex broker based in Limassol. It was established in 2011 and has offices worldwide with regulation across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. FXTM offers segregated accounts at top-tier banks, excellent services and products, secure deposits and withdrawals, competitive leverage, tight spreads, and the ability to trade 250+ instruments.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation CySEC, FCA, FSCA 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0.1 pips 💰 Commissions From None 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Not charged 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:30 for EU and UK, 1:1000 under other entities 🎁 Bonuses Only for international brand. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Digital and fast account opening High stock CFD fees Great educational tools provided Inactivity and withdrawal fees charged

Our Findings

FXTM Forex Brokers in Cameroon offer a wide range of trading services with competitive spreads and a user-friendly platform. They provide various account types to suit both beginners and experienced traders.

Is FXTM regulated and safe for traders in Cameroon?

Yes, FXTM is a globally regulated forex broker operating under the brand name of Exinity Limited.

It holds licenses from several reputable financial authorities, including the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius (license number C113012295)

.

What payment methods are available for Cameroonian traders with FXTM?

FXTM offers a variety of payment methods suitable for traders in Cameroon.

These include credit and debit cards, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, and bank wire transfers.

5. HFM

HotForex is a popular and reputable broker based in Cyprus and regulated by multiple entities. The broker offers competitive trading conditions and comprehensive, all-encompassing trading possibilities. Traders can choose between several account types, powerful trading platforms, and a variety of financial instruments to trade.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🌍 Accepts Traders in Zimbabwe Yes – HFM accepts Zimbabwean traders with full account access and platform features. 🛡️ Regulation Number in Zimbabwe Not regulated locally – HFM is not licensed by Zimbabwe’s SEC, but is regulated internationally (e.g., FCA, FSCA, CySEC). 🏢 Local Offices No – HFM currently does not have physical offices in Zimbabwe. 💱 Can Trade in Local Currency (ZWL) No – Trading accounts are in USD, EUR, NGN, etc. ZWL is not currently supported. 📞 Local Support Available Limited – Support is available online 24/5, but no dedicated Zimbabwe support center yet. 🧾 Zimbabwe-Based Account Option No – You will register under an international entity, not a locally licensed branch. 💵 Minimum Deposit (ZWL Equivalent) Approx. ZWL 0+ (Based on $0 minimum deposit in USD, depending on the exchange rate) 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus for New Traders Yes – 100% Supercharged Bonus and other promotions may apply (check availability per region). 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Competitive trading conditions Commissions are charged Strong international presence No US Clients accepted

Our Findings

​HFM (formerly HotForex) is a reputable global forex broker accessible to traders in Cameroon. It offers a variety of account types—including Cent, Zero, Premium, and Pro—catering to both novice and experienced traders.

Is HFM regulated and safe for traders in Cameroon?

While HFM is not specifically regulated by Cameroon's financial authorities, its adherence to international regulatory standards ensures a high level of security and transparency for traders in Cameroon.

What payment methods are available for Cameroonian traders with HFM?

HFM offers a variety of payment methods suitable for traders in Cameroon.

These include bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and popular e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller

.

6. IC Markets

IC Markets is a highly respected forex broker that has gained popularity among professional traders in Cameroon due to its tight spreads, fast execution, and ECN (Electronic Communication Network) trading environment. Regulated by top-tier authorities such as ASIC (Australia) and CySEC (Cyprus), IC Markets offers a secure and transparent trading experience.

Features

🔧 Feature 📌 Information 🛡️ Regulation ASIC 💵 Minimum Deposit $200 📉 Average Spread From 0.0 pips 💰 Commissions From $3 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 🎁 Bonuses No. 🕔 Customer Support & Hours 24/5 👉Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast digital account opening process High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Free deposit and withdrawal No investor protection for non-EU clients Low forex and equity index fees Only forex, CFDs, and crypto

Our Findings

After

reviewing

IC

Markets

in

the

context

of

forex

trading

in

Cameroon

,

we

found

it

to

be

one

of

the

most

reliable

and

professional

-

grade

brokers

available

to

local

traders

.

The

broker

is

highly

regulated

by

respected

authorities

like

ASIC

and

CySEC

,

offering

strong

safety

and

transparency

.

Can I use Mobile Money to deposit or withdraw funds with IC Markets in Cameroon?

Currently, IC Markets does not support Mobile Money or local FCFA deposits in Cameroon.

Is IC Markets a safe and legal broker for traders in Cameroon?

Yes, IC Markets is a safe and reputable broker regulated by ASIC (Australia) and CySEC (Cyprus), two of the most respected financial authorities in the world.

Conclusion

IC Markets stands out as a top-tier forex broker for serious traders in Cameroon who seek institutional-grade trading conditions. With its tight spreads, fast execution, and support for advanced trading strategies, it’s particularly well-suited for scalpers, algorithmic traders, and professionals. Although it lacks local deposit options like Mobile Money, the broker’s global reputation, strong regulation, and high-performance platforms make it a trustworthy choice. You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Ghana You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Burundi You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Uganda You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Seychelles You might also like: Best Forex Brokers in Gabon

Frequently Asked Questions

Is forex trading allowed in Cameroon?

Yes. Forex trading is allowed in Cameroon.

Are all the forex brokers in Cameroon scammers?

No, not all the forex brokers in Cameroon can be regarded as scammers as there are many brokers operating in Cameroon who are regulated by international regulatory entities and are considered safe to trade with.

Who is Cameroon's financial regulatory entity?

The financial markets in Cameroon is regulated by CEMAC ( Communauté Economique et Monétaire de l’Afrique Centrale), which works alongside the BEAC (Bank of Central African States.

Can you trade forex with a demo account first in Cameroon?

Yes, in this article, most of the brokers offer the option of demo trading to familiarize yourself with their features and trading conditions.

Is Islamic forex trading available in Cameroon?

Yes, there are forex brokers in this article who offer traders in Cameroon who want to adhere to Sharia law the opportunity to open an Islamic account.

Do forex brokers in Cameroon offer demo trading?

Yes, most of the forex brokers in this article offer traders the opportunity to open a demo trading account with them to experience their features and trading conditions before opening a live account.