Best CONSOB Regulated Forex Brokers - Main Banner-min

  5 Best Consob Regulated Forex BrokersThe Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) is the financial regulatory body in Italy. If you are looking to find a Forex Broker regulated by CONSOB, here is a list of the 5 Best Consob Regulated Forex Brokers.  

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn:
  • Best CONSOB regulated forex brokers in Italy 2026
  • Top CONSOB licensed forex brokers with low spreads
  • Safe CONSOB regulated forex brokers for beginners
  • CONSOB regulated forex brokers with MT4 and MT5 platforms
  • Best CONSOB regulated CFD and forex trading brokers
  • CONSOB regulated brokers with fast withdrawals and secure accounts

   

5 Best CONSOB Regulated Forex Brokers

🔎 Broker📝Sign up 🇮🇹 Regulation / CONSOB Status📱 Platforms
ActivTrades CTA Logo👉Open AccountRegistered with CONSOB, also FCA & EU regulated MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, ActivTrader
IG CTA logo👉Open AccountCONSOB authorized (via EU passporting), FCA regulatedProprietary IG platform, MT4
Pepperstone block logo👉Open AccountCONSOB authorized via EU licenseMT4, MT5, cTrader
Saxo CTA logo👉Open AccountRecognized under CONSOB oversightSaxoTraderGO, SaxoTraderPRO
XM CTA👉Open AccountCONSOB authorized via EU passporting (CySEC license)MT4, MT5,
 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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What are the Best CONSOB Regulated Forex Brokers?

The best CONSOB regulated forex brokers are those that are either directly licensed in Italy or are EU-regulated brokers authorized to operate in Italy under MiFID II passporting rules. CONSOB, the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa, oversees financial markets in Italy and ensures investor protection.

 

5 Best CONSOB Regulated Forex Brokers

  1. ☑️ActivTrades- Globally esteemed CFD broker
  2. ☑️IG - Award-winning trading platform
  3. ☑️Pepperstone - More than 1400 CFDs available
  4. ☑️Saxo - Global leader in online trading and investing
  5. ☑️XM- A wide range of powerful products

 

1. ActivTrades

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, CSSF
Start Trading Read Review
 

ActivTrades, regulated by CONSOB in Italy, is a well-established broker offering a wide range of markets, advanced platforms, and strong client protection. It is highly regarded for its transparency, competitive conditions, and tailored services that appeal to both retail and professional traders.

 

Featured

🔍 FeaturesActivTrades CTA Logo
⚖️ RegulationCONSOB, FCA, CSSF
🌐 Social Media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
🇿🇦 FSCA RegulationNot FSCA regulated
📊 Trading AccountsIndividual, Professional, Islamic
📊 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, ActivTrader
💰 Minimum DepositR0 ZAR / $0
📊 Trading AssetsForex, Indices, Commodities, Shares, ETFs
🇿🇦 ZAR-based AccountNo
🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits AllowedNo
🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African tradersNo
📉 Minimum spread0.5 pips
⭐ Demo AccountYes
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
📝Sign up 👉Open Account
  Activtrades  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Loyal customers are rewardedHigh minimum deposit required to qualify for bonuses
Offers a broker bonus and trading bonusHigh trading volume required to qualify for any cashback bonus
Offers a referral bonusNo sign-up, welcome or deposit bonus
 

2. IG

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IG, one of the world’s leading brokers, is regulated by CONSOB, ensuring strong compliance and security for Italian traders. Known for its powerful trading platforms, wide asset selection, and educational tools, IG delivers a trusted and professional trading experience.

 

Featured

🔍 FeaturesIG CTA logo
⚖️ RegulationFCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA
🌐 Social Media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
🇿🇦 FSCA RegulationYes
📊 Trading AccountsStandard Account
📊 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader4, Web platform, ProRealTime, Trading apps
💰 Minimum DepositR0 ZAR / $0
📊 Trading AssetsCurrencies, assets of stock and commodity markets, cryptocurrencies
🇿🇦 ZAR-based AccountYes
🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits AllowedYes
🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African tradersNo
📉 Minimum spread0.6 pips
⭐ Demo AccountYes
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
📝Sign up 👉Open Account
  IG Group  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Powerful research toolsHigh stock CFD fees
Over 17 000 tradeable assetsProduct portfolio in most countries is limited
Competitive pricingSlow to answer questions
 

3. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

Pepperstone holds CONSOB regulation, providing Italian traders with secure access to the forex and CFD markets. Renowned for its fast execution, tight spreads, and robust platforms like MT4, MT5, and cTrader, Pepperstone is a top choice for active and advanced traders.

 

Featured

🔍 FeaturesPepperstone block logo
⚖️ RegulationCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), DFSA (Dubai), CMA (Kenya), BaFin (Germany), CONSOB (Italy)
🌐 Social Media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
🇿🇦 FSCA RegulationYes, FSCA regulated
📊 Trading AccountsIndividual, Professional, Islamic
📊 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView
💰 Minimum DepositR0 ZAR / $0
📊 Trading AssetsForex, Indices, Commodities, Shares CFDs, ETFs, Cryptos
🇿🇦 ZAR-based AccountYes
🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits AllowedYes
🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African tradersNo
📉 Minimum spread0.0 pips
⭐ Demo AccountYes
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
📝Sign up 👉Open Account
  Pepperstone  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Over 1,350 tradable assetsThere is a limited selection of deposit and withdrawal options
Wide selection of third-party platform integrations (TradingView, MetaTrader, cTrader)No non-CFD trading options
 

4. Saxo

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Saxo, regulated by CONSOB, offers a premium trading environment with advanced tools, multi-asset access, and institutional-grade conditions. It is especially suited for professional and high-net-worth clients seeking security, transparency, and innovative platforms to manage diverse investment strategies.

 

Featured

🔍 FeaturesSaxo CTA logo
⚖️ RegulationCONSOB (Italy), FCA (UK), FINMA (Switzerlan d), MAS (Singapore), DFSA (Dubai), ASIC (Australia)
🌐 Social Media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
🇿🇦 FSCA RegulationNot FSCA regulated
📊 Trading AccountsClassic, Platinum, VIP
📊 Trading PlatformsSaxoTraderGO, SaxoTraderPRO
💰 Minimum DepositR0 ZAR / $0
📊 Trading AssetsForex, Stocks, ETFs, Bonds, Futures, Options, Commodities, Cryptos
🇿🇦 ZAR-based AccountNo
🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits AllowedNo
🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African tradersNo
📉 Minimum spread0.4 pips
⭐ Demo AccountYes
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
📝Sign up Saxo CTA logo
  Saxo CONSOB Regulated  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Segregates client fundsDoesn’t allow hedging
Established in 2012Limited range of instruments
Regulated by Financial Conduct AuthorityNot ASIC Regulated
 

5. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XM is regulated by CONSOB, making it a reliable option for traders in Italy. The broker is recognized for its client-friendly approach, educational resources, and flexible account types, providing a secure and accessible trading environment for both beginners and experienced traders.

 

Featured

🔍 Features XM Logo
⚖️ RegulationCONSOB (Italy), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), IFSC (Belize)
🌐 Social Media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
🇿🇦 FSCA RegulationYes, FSCA regulated
📊 Trading AccountsMicro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, Islamic Account
📊 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
💰 Minimum Deposit$5
📊 Trading AssetsForex, Indices, Commodities, Shares CFDs, ETFs, Metals
🇿🇦 ZAR-based AccountYes
🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits AllowedSupported via local banks
🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African tradersWelcome bonus & loyalty program
📉 Minimum spread0.1 pips
⭐ Demo AccountYes
☪️ Islamic AccountYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account
  XM  

Pros and Cons

✅Pros❌Cons
Tight and competitive spreadsSouth Africans may find educational options that are less targeted to local market needs
Low minimum initial deposit amountIncreased spreads on the Micro and Standard accounts
Zero commissions with most accounting optionsNo 24/7 Customer support
 

Conclusion

Should you wish to trade Forex in Italy, choose a broker from the list of 5 Best CONSOB Regulated Forex Brokers to make sure your trades are protected.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What does it mean if a forex broker is CONSOB regulated?

A CONSOB-regulated broker follows Italy’s financial market rules, ensuring transparency, investor protection, and fair practices. Traders benefit from strict oversight, dispute resolution, and safer trading conditions compared to unregulated brokers, making CONSOB regulation highly reliable.

 

Why should traders in Italy choose CONSOB regulated forex brokers?

Italian traders should choose CONSOB-regulated brokers because they comply with local laws, provide investor protection, and ensure fair trading conditions. With CONSOB oversight, clients benefit from greater security, transparency, and accountability in managing funds and executing trades.

 

Do CONSOB regulated brokers offer negative balance protection?

Yes, most CONSOB-regulated brokers offer negative balance protection, ensuring traders cannot lose more than their deposits. This feature is particularly valuable for managing risks in volatile markets and aligns with European ESMA regulations for retail investor safety.

 

Can international traders open accounts with CONSOB regulated brokers?

Yes, many CONSOB-regulated brokers accept international clients. However, account availability may vary depending on regional regulations. Traders outside Italy should check eligibility before opening an account while still benefiting from the strict protections offered by CONSOB regulation.

 

What trading platforms do CONSOB regulated brokers support?

CONSOB-regulated brokers commonly support MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and proprietary platforms like SaxoTrader. These platforms offer advanced charting, fast execution, and mobile compatibility, ensuring Italian and international traders can access efficient and reliable trading solutions.

 

Are CONSOB regulated forex brokers beginner-friendly?

Yes, most CONSOB-regulated brokers offer educational resources like webinars, tutorials, and demo accounts, making them suitable for beginners. New traders can learn market basics, practice strategies risk-free, and benefit from regulatory protections while building trading confidence.

 

How do CONSOB regulated brokers ensure fund security?

CONSOB-regulated brokers secure client funds by keeping them in segregated accounts with top-tier banks. They also follow strict capital requirements, financial audits, and compensation schemes, providing traders with added peace of mind against potential broker insolvency.

 

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