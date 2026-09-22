5 Best Consob Regulated Forex Brokers. The Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) is the financial regulatory body in Italy. If you are looking to find a Forex Broker regulated by CONSOB, here is a list of the 5 Best Consob Regulated Forex Brokers.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best CONSOB regulated forex brokers in Italy 2026

Top CONSOB licensed forex brokers with low spreads

Safe CONSOB regulated forex brokers for beginners

CONSOB regulated forex brokers with MT4 and MT5 platforms

Best CONSOB regulated CFD and forex trading brokers

CONSOB regulated brokers with fast withdrawals and secure accounts

5 Best CONSOB Regulated Forex Brokers

🔎 Broker 📝Sign up 🇮🇹 Regulation / CONSOB Status 📱 Platforms 👉Open Account Registered with CONSOB, also FCA & EU regulated MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, ActivTrader 👉Open Account CONSOB authorized (via EU passporting), FCA regulated Proprietary IG platform, MT4 👉Open Account CONSOB authorized via EU license MT4, MT5, cTrader 👉Open Account Recognized under CONSOB oversight SaxoTraderGO, SaxoTraderPRO 👉Open Account CONSOB authorized via EU passporting (CySEC license) MT4, MT5,

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What are the Best CONSOB Regulated Forex Brokers?

The best CONSOB regulated forex brokers are those that are either directly licensed in Italy or are EU-regulated brokers authorized to operate in Italy under MiFID II passporting rules.

CONSOB, the

Commissione

Nazionale per le

Società

e la

Borsa

, oversees financial markets in Italy and ensures investor protection.

5 Best CONSOB Regulated Forex Brokers

☑️ ActivTrades - Globally esteemed CFD broker ☑️ IG - Award-winning trading platform ☑️ Pepperstone - More than 1400 CFDs available ☑️ Saxo - Global leader in online trading and investing ☑️ XM - A wide range of powerful products

1. ActivTrades

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, CSSF Start Trading Read Review

ActivTrades, regulated by CONSOB in Italy, is a well-established broker offering a wide range of markets, advanced platforms, and strong client protection. It is highly regarded for its transparency, competitive conditions, and tailored services that appeal to both retail and professional traders.

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🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation CONSOB, FCA, CSSF 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🇿🇦 FSCA Regulation Not FSCA regulated 📊 Trading Accounts Individual, Professional, Islamic 📊 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, ActivTrader 💰 Minimum Deposit R0 ZAR / $0 📊 Trading Assets Forex, Indices, Commodities, Shares, ETFs 🇿🇦 ZAR-based Account No 🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits Allowed No 🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African traders No 📉 Minimum spread 0.5 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Loyal customers are rewarded High minimum deposit required to qualify for bonuses Offers a broker bonus and trading bonus High trading volume required to qualify for any cashback bonus Offers a referral bonus No sign-up, welcome or deposit bonus

2. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG, one of the world’s leading brokers, is regulated by CONSOB, ensuring strong compliance and security for Italian traders. Known for its powerful trading platforms, wide asset selection, and educational tools, IG delivers a trusted and professional trading experience.

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🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🇿🇦 FSCA Regulation Yes 📊 Trading Accounts Standard Account 📊 Trading Platforms MetaTrader4, Web platform, ProRealTime, Trading apps 💰 Minimum Deposit R0 ZAR / $0 📊 Trading Assets Currencies, assets of stock and commodity markets, cryptocurrencies 🇿🇦 ZAR-based Account Yes 🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits Allowed Yes 🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African traders No 📉 Minimum spread 0.6 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Powerful research tools High stock CFD fees Over 17 000 tradeable assets Product portfolio in most countries is limited Competitive pricing Slow to answer questions

3. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone holds CONSOB regulation, providing Italian traders with secure access to the forex and CFD markets. Renowned for its fast execution, tight spreads, and robust platforms like MT4, MT5, and cTrader, Pepperstone is a top choice for active and advanced traders.

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🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation CA (UK), ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), DFSA (Dubai), CMA (Kenya), BaFin (Germany), CONSOB (Italy) 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🇿🇦 FSCA Regulation Yes, FSCA regulated 📊 Trading Accounts Individual, Professional, Islamic 📊 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView 💰 Minimum Deposit R0 ZAR / $0 📊 Trading Assets Forex, Indices, Commodities, Shares CFDs, ETFs, Cryptos 🇿🇦 ZAR-based Account Yes 🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits Allowed Yes 🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African traders No 📉 Minimum spread 0.0 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Over 1,350 tradable assets There is a limited selection of deposit and withdrawal options Wide selection of third-party platform integrations (TradingView, MetaTrader, cTrader) No non-CFD trading options

4. Saxo

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Saxo, regulated by CONSOB, offers a premium trading environment with advanced tools, multi-asset access, and institutional-grade conditions. It is especially suited for professional and high-net-worth clients seeking security, transparency, and innovative platforms to manage diverse investment strategies.

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🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation CONSOB (Italy), FCA (UK), FINMA (Switzerlan d), MAS (Singapore), DFSA (Dubai), ASIC (Australia) 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🇿🇦 FSCA Regulation Not FSCA regulated 📊 Trading Accounts Classic, Platinum, VIP 📊 Trading Platforms SaxoTraderGO, SaxoTraderPRO 💰 Minimum Deposit R0 ZAR / $0 📊 Trading Assets Forex, Stocks, ETFs, Bonds, Futures, Options, Commodities, Cryptos 🇿🇦 ZAR-based Account No 🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits Allowed No 🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African traders No 📉 Minimum spread 0.4 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Doesn’t allow hedging Established in 2012 Limited range of instruments Regulated by Financial Conduct Authority Not ASIC Regulated

5. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is regulated by CONSOB, making it a reliable option for traders in Italy. The broker is recognized for its client-friendly approach, educational resources, and flexible account types, providing a secure and accessible trading environment for both beginners and experienced traders.

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🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation CONSOB (Italy), CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), IFSC (Belize) 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🇿🇦 FSCA Regulation Yes, FSCA regulated 📊 Trading Accounts Micro, Standard, XM Ultra Low, Islamic Account 📊 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 📊 Trading Assets Forex, Indices, Commodities, Shares CFDs, ETFs, Metals 🇿🇦 ZAR-based Account Yes 🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits Allowed Supported via local banks 🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African traders Welcome bonus & loyalty program 📉 Minimum spread 0.1 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Tight and competitive spreads South Africans may find educational options that are less targeted to local market needs Low minimum initial deposit amount Increased spreads on the Micro and Standard accounts Zero commissions with most accounting options No 24/7 Customer support

Conclusion Should you wish to trade Forex in Italy, choose a broker from the list of 5 Best CONSOB Regulated Forex Brokers to make sure your trades are protected.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does it mean if a forex broker is CONSOB regulated?

A CONSOB-regulated broker follows Italy’s financial market rules, ensuring transparency, investor protection, and fair practices. Traders benefit from strict oversight, dispute resolution, and safer trading conditions compared to unregulated brokers, making CONSOB regulation highly reliable.

Why should traders in Italy choose CONSOB regulated forex brokers?

Italian traders should choose CONSOB-regulated brokers because they comply with local laws, provide investor protection, and ensure fair trading conditions. With CONSOB oversight, clients benefit from greater security, transparency, and accountability in managing funds and executing trades.

Do CONSOB regulated brokers offer negative balance protection?

Yes, most CONSOB-regulated brokers offer negative balance protection, ensuring traders cannot lose more than their deposits. This feature is particularly valuable for managing risks in volatile markets and aligns with European ESMA regulations for retail investor safety.

Can international traders open accounts with CONSOB regulated brokers?

Yes, many CONSOB-regulated brokers accept international clients. However, account availability may vary depending on regional regulations. Traders outside Italy should check eligibility before opening an account while still benefiting from the strict protections offered by CONSOB regulation.

What trading platforms do CONSOB regulated brokers support?

CONSOB-regulated brokers commonly support MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and proprietary platforms like SaxoTrader. These platforms offer advanced charting, fast execution, and mobile compatibility, ensuring Italian and international traders can access efficient and reliable trading solutions.

Are CONSOB regulated forex brokers beginner-friendly?

Yes, most CONSOB-regulated brokers offer educational resources like webinars, tutorials, and demo accounts, making them suitable for beginners. New traders can learn market basics, practice strategies risk-free, and benefit from regulatory protections while building trading confidence.

How do CONSOB regulated brokers ensure fund security?

CONSOB-regulated brokers secure client funds by keeping them in segregated accounts with top-tier banks. They also follow strict capital requirements, financial audits, and compensation schemes, providing traders with added peace of mind against potential broker insolvency.