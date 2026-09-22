6 Best 1:400 Leverage Forex Brokers. Leverage allows traders to control a larger position in the market using a smaller amount of capital. With 1:400 leverage, a trader can control up to $400 in market exposure for every $1 deposited. While this can significantly increase profit potential, it also amplifies risk, making effective risk management essential. The brokers below offer access to 1:400 leverage, along with competitive trading conditions, reliable execution, and robust trading platforms.

What does 1:400 leverage mean in forex trading?A

1:400 leverage ratio allows traders to control a position worth $400 for every $1 of their own capital. For example, a $1,000 account could control up to $400,000 in market exposure. While leverage can magnify profits, it also increases potential losses, making risk management essential.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is 1:400 leverage suitable for beginner traders?

1:400 leverage can be useful for beginners because it requires less capital to access larger market positions. However, the increased exposure also significantly raises the risk. New traders should use smaller position sizes, apply stop-loss orders, and gain experience on a demo account before trading with high leverage.

Key Takeaways

1:400 leverage provides substantial market exposure. Traders can control positions worth up to 400 times their account balance, allowing greater market participation with a smaller capital investment.

High leverage increases both profit potential and risk, while 1:400 leverage can amplify returns; losses are also magnified, making disciplined risk management essential for long-term trading success.

AvaTrade offers a balanced trading experience. AvaTrade combines 1:400 leverage with strong regulation, educational resources, and user-friendly platforms, making it suitable for beginner and intermediate traders.

FP Markets stands out for low-cost trading, with competitive spreads, multiple platform options, and access to 1:400 leverage; FP Markets is particularly attractive to active traders and scalpers.

MultiBank Group provides diversified market access; traders can use 1:400 leverage across forex, commodities, indices, and CFDs while benefiting from multiple account types and global market coverage.

Pepperstone and Tickmill excel for active traders; both brokers offer fast execution, tight spreads, and support for algorithmic trading, making them popular choices for scalpers and high-frequency traders.

Broker selection should go beyond leverage alone; traders should evaluate regulation, trading costs, platforms, execution quality, and risk-management tools alongside leverage availability when choosing a broker.

6 Best 1:400 Leverage Forex Brokers – a Comparison

Broker Max Leverage Sign Up Minimum Deposit Platforms Regulation Best For AvaTrade 1:400 👉 Open Account $100 MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO ASIC, FSCA, CBI Beginner Traders FP Markets 1:400 👉 Open Account $100 MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView ASIC, CySEC, FSCA Low-Cost Trading MultiBank Group 1:400 👉 Open Account $50 MT4, MT5 ASIC, CySEC, DFSA Multi-Asset Trading FxPro 1:400 👉 Open Account $100 MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Platform FCA, CySEC, FSCA Professional Traders Pepperstone 1:400 👉 Open Account $0 MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView ASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA Scalping & EAs Tickmill 1:400 👉 Open Account $100 MT4, MT5 FCA, CySEC, FSCA Low Spreads

What are 1:400 Leverage Forex Brokers?

1:400 leverage in forex trading enables traders to control a market position worth up to 400 times their available trading capital. For every $1 in the trading account, a trader can gain exposure to $400 in the market. While this increased buying power can enhance potential returns, it also amplifies risk, as losses are calculated on the full position size rather than the initial margin deposited. As a result, effective risk management is essential when trading with high leverage.

6 Best 1:400 Forex Brokers in South Africa (2026)

AvaTrade – Regulated broker with education and tools. FP Markets – Low-cost trading with fast market execution. MultiBank Group – Global multi-asset broker with flexible accounts. FxPro – Professional trading platforms and reliable execution. Pepperstone – Tight spreads and exceptional execution speeds. Tickmill – Ultra-low spreads for active traders worldwide.

1. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade offers leverage of up to 1:400 to eligible traders in select jurisdictions, enabling greater market exposure across forex and CFD instruments. The broker supports trading through MT4, MT5, and AvaTradeGO, while combining strong regulatory oversight, intuitive trading tools, and flexible account features designed to accommodate a range of trading styles.

Featured

⚡ Feature AvaTrade 🎯 Max Leverage Up to 30:1 for retail clients Higher leverage may be available for professional clients, subject to eligibility criteria. 🌍 Applicable Jurisdictions Global (excluding US) 💳 Account Types Standard Professional Islamic Corporate 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / ZAR 1 734.24 for retail clients Higher for corporate accounts. 📊 Spreads From 1.0 pips on major currency pairs. 💵 Commission None; AvaTrade is compensated through the bid-ask spread. 💻 Platforms Offered MT4 MT5 AvaTradeGO WebTrader TradingView integration 🛡️ Risk Management Tools Stop Loss Take Profit Trailing Stop Margin Alerts. 🔄 Dynamic Leverage Available on professional accounts, subject to eligibility. ⚠️ Margin Call Level Not explicitly stated Varies based on account type and jurisdiction. ⛔ Stop-Out Level Varies based on account type and jurisdiction. 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Up to 1:400 leverage outside EU jurisdictions High leverage increases risk of rapid losses Multiple platforms: MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO Lower leverage inside EU jurisdictions for retail traders User-friendly interface with educational resources Some accounts require higher minimum deposits Wide range of instruments including CFDs Requires careful risk management for high-leverage trades

Our Findings

AvaTrade stands out as a strong choice for traders seeking access to 1:400 leverage alongside robust regulatory oversight. The broker combines user-friendly platforms, comprehensive educational resources, and a broad range of tradable instruments. We found AvaTrade particularly suitable for beginners and intermediate traders who value a balance between leverage, security, and ease of use.

Does AvaTrade apply margin calls and stop-out protections when trading with 1:400 leverage?

Yes. AvaTrade implements risk-management mechanisms, including margin monitoring and negative balance protection in eligible jurisdictions. These measures help traders manage exposure when using 1:400 leverage, although rapid market movements can still increase trading risks.

Can professional traders use automated strategies with 1:400 leverage at AvaTrade?

AvaTrade supports Expert Advisors (EAs) on MT4 and MT5, allowing traders to deploy automated strategies while utilizing leverage. However, strategy performance should be carefully monitored, as leverage magnifies both gains and losses.

2. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets offers leverage of up to 1:400 for eligible traders, allowing them to access larger market positions with a relatively small capital outlay. The broker combines high leverage with competitive pricing, offering Raw and Standard account options, fast execution speeds, and access to MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView. This makes FP Markets a strong choice for active traders seeking greater market exposure while benefiting from low trading costs and advanced platform functionality.

Featured

Category FP Markets ⭐ Features True ECN pricing STP/ECN execution MT4/MT5 IRESS VPS AutoChartist VPS hosting 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSCA SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) $100 / ZAR 1,950 📊 Average Spreads From Raw account from 0.0 pips (EUR/USD) Standard from 1.0 pips 💹 Commissions From Raw: $3 USD per side (≈ R58.50) Standard: commission-free 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees on deposits Withdrawals may carry bank charges (typically small) 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (regional/regulatory caps may apply) 🔥 Bonus Occasional deposit bonuses/promos for new clients ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 support via phone Live chat Email 👥 Account Types Standard Raw ECN IRESS (for advanced traders/investors) 📈 Leverage Forex up to 500:1 CFDs lower by asset type (e.g. indices 20:1) 🔘 Products Offered Forex (60+ pairs) Indices Commodities Shares Crypto CFDs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Unlimited MT4/MT5 demo with virtual funds 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD CAD NZD SGD ZAR 📙 Education Webinars eBooks Video tutorials Market research 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, trading accounts in ZAR available ☎️ SA Telephone Number Not Available 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Ultra-fast order execution Limited proprietary research tools Raw spreads from 0.0 pips Stock CFD selection varies by region Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView Some account features depend on jurisdiction Excellent for scalping and automated trading Educational content not as extensive as competitors

Our Findings

FP Markets impressed us with its competitive pricing, fast trade execution, and extensive platform selection. The availability of 1:400 leverage, combined with Raw and Standard account options, makes it appealing to both active and cost-conscious traders. We found FP Markets especially well-suited to scalpers, algorithmic traders, and those seeking low trading costs.

How does 1:400 leverage affect margin requirements at FP Markets?

With 1:400 leverage, traders are required to provide only 0.25% of the total position value as margin. This enables greater market exposure while preserving capital, but also increases the importance of disciplined risk management.

Is 1:400 leverage available on both Raw and Standard accounts at FP Markets?

Eligible traders can access high leverage across multiple account types, including Raw and Standard accounts. Availability may vary by jurisdiction, account classification, and applicable regulatory requirements.

3. MultiBank Group

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CySEC and CIMA Start Trading Read Review

MultiBank Group provides access to 1:400 leverage, enabling traders to amplify their buying power across forex, commodities, indices, and CFDs. The broker supports multiple account types designed for different trading styles and experience levels. Combined with its global regulatory presence, deep liquidity, and support for MT4 and MT5, MultiBank Group appeals to traders looking for flexible leverage and diversified market access within a secure trading environment.

Featured

Feature MultiBank Group ⭐ Features Multi-regulated broker offering forex, CFDs, metals, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies across MT4 and MT5 platforms. 🏛️ Regulation Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)

Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)

💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $50 / ZAR 900 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips on ECN accounts

Standard account spreads are typically higher. 💹 Commissions From From $3 per lot per side on ECN accounts. 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees MultiBank Group generally does not charge internal deposit fees

Third-party banking or payment provider charges may apply. 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500, depending on jurisdiction and client classification. 🔥 Bonus Promotional offers may be available in certain regions, subject to regulatory restrictions and eligibility requirements. ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support via live chat, email, and telephone. 👥 Account Types Standard

Pro

ECN

Islamic (swap-free)

and Demo accounts. 📈 Leverage Flexible leverage options ranging from 1:1 to 1:500. 🔘 Products Offered Forex

Indices

Commodities

Precious metals

Shares

Cryptocurrencies

CFDs. 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, free demo accounts are available on MT4 and MT5. 💰 Spreads Variable spreads starting from 0.0 pips, depending on the account type selected. 🚀 Bonus Region-specific bonuses and promotions may be offered where permitted by regulation. 💵 Account Currencies USD

EUR

GBP

AUD

CAD

SGD

AED

and several other major currencies. 📙 Education Trading guides, webinars, market analysis, economic calendars, and platform tutorials. 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer

Visa

Mastercard

Skrill

Neteller

local payment solutions, and selected cryptocurrencies. 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts No dedicated ZAR-denominated trading accounts currently offered. Currency conversion fees may apply. ☎️ South African Telephone Number No dedicated South African support line is publicly listed.

Global support channels are available 24/7. 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by multiple reputable international authorities. No dedicated ZAR-denominated trading accounts available. Offers MT4 and MT5 with competitive pricing. Trading conditions vary across regulatory entities. Provides access to diverse CFD markets globally. Educational content is less extensive than leading competitors. Supports high leverage and multiple account types. No dedicated South African telephone support number.

Our Findings

MultiBank Group offers a versatile trading environment with access to forex, commodities, indices, and CFDs through MT4 and MT5. Its 1:400 leverage offering provides traders with increased market exposure, while multiple account types cater to different experience levels. We found MultiBank Group to be a solid option for traders looking for diversified market access and flexible trading conditions.

Can traders use 1:400 leverage across multiple asset classes at MultiBank Group?

Yes. MultiBank Group offers leveraged trading across forex, indices, commodities, and CFDs. Maximum leverage levels may differ by instrument, allowing traders to tailor their exposure according to market conditions and trading objectives.

How does MultiBank Group support risk management when using 1:400 leverage?

MultiBank Group provides stop-loss orders, margin monitoring tools, and real-time account management features. These tools help traders control risk exposure when trading larger positions through leveraged accounts.

4. FXPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro offers leverage of up to 1:400 on eligible accounts, allowing traders to maximize exposure while maintaining relatively low margin requirements. Known for its professional-grade trading infrastructure, FxPro supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and its proprietary FxPro Platform. The broker's focus on execution quality, risk management tools, and diverse asset selection makes it a popular option for traders seeking high leverage alongside a sophisticated trading experience.

Featured

Category FX Pro ⭐ Features Fast execution No dealing desk MT4/MT5/cTrader platforms Low latency 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA CySEC SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $100 / ZAR 1,800 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.3 pips (Raw) 1.4 pips (Standard) 💹 Commissions From From $3.50 per side (cTrader Raw account only) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees None from FXPro’s side (third-party fees may apply) 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (FSCA) 🔥 Bonus Available via seasonal promos (not always active) ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types MT4 Fixed MT4 Floating MT5 cTrader (Raw spread) 📈 Leverage 1:30 (EU/UK) Up to 1:500 (FSCA/SCB) 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Shares Crypto Futures Metals Energies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, unlimited use 💰 Spreads 0.0–2.0 pips (account-dependent) 🚀 Bonus Yes (when available) 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR AUD CHF PLN 📙 Education Webinars Video tutorials Articles Trading tools 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Credit/debit cards PayPal Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone Global Support +44 (0) 203 151 5550 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Supports Neteller for convenient funding Neteller availability depends on region Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader) Higher minimum deposit than some brokers Regulated by top authorities worldwide No built-in copy trading feature Competitive execution with deep liquidity Commission applies on some accounts Wide range of trading instruments Swap/overnight fees can apply

Our Findings

FxPro delivers a professional trading experience supported by advanced platforms, reliable execution, and a wide range of financial instruments. The broker’s 1:400 leverage capability allows traders to maximize exposure while benefiting from sophisticated risk-management tools. We found FxPro particularly attractive for experienced traders who prioritize execution quality and platform performance.

Does FxPro offer 1:400 leverage on all trading platforms?

Eligible traders may access leverage up to 1:400 across supported platforms, including MT4, MT5, cTrader, and the FxPro Platform. Availability depends on the trader's jurisdiction and regulatory classification.

What are the advantages of using 1:400 leverage with FxPro's execution model?

FxPro combines high leverage with advanced execution infrastructure, helping traders access larger positions while benefiting from competitive pricing, rapid order processing, and professional-grade trading technology.

5. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone provides 1:400 leverage for retail traders under select jurisdictions. Known for fast execution, competitive spreads, and multiple platforms including MT4, MT5, and cTrader, it supports both beginner and experienced traders seeking high-leverage forex opportunities.

Features

⚡ Feature Pepperstone 🎯 Max Leverage Up to 400:1 for retail clients in the CMA jurisdiction 🌍 Applicable Jurisdictions Global (excluding US) 💳 Account Types Standard Razor (both CFD accounts) 💰 Minimum Deposit No minimum deposit requirement However, a minimum of $10 or local equivalent is required to fund the account 📊 Spreads From 0.0 pips on Razor account 1 pip mark-up on Standard account 💵 Commission From $3.50 per lot on Razor account No commission on Standard account except for shares and ETFs 💻 Platforms Offered MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView (Razor account only) 🛡️ Risk Management Tools Stop Loss Take Profit Trailing Stop Margin Alerts 🔄 Dynamic Leverage Available on both Standard and Razor accounts ⚠️ Margin Call Level Not explicitly stated varies based on account type and jurisdiction ⛔ Stop-Out Level Not explicitly stated Varies based on account type and jurisdiction 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Up to 1:400 leverage for eligible clients High leverage can result in significant losses Fast execution and low spreads 1:400 leverage not available in all jurisdictions Multiple platforms: MT4, MT5, cTrader Requires careful risk management, especially for beginners Beginner-friendly accounts and Razor account for ECN trading Trading costs (commissions) apply on Razor account

Our Findings

Pepperstone continues to be one of the most respected brokers for active traders due to its low spreads, fast execution speeds, and support for automated trading strategies. The broker’s leverage offering, combined with access to MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView, provides flexibility for a variety of trading styles. We found Pepperstone especially suitable for scalpers and high-frequency traders.

Is 1:400 leverage suitable for scalping strategies at Pepperstone?

Many active traders use Pepperstone's leverage options for scalping due to its low-latency execution and tight spreads. However, leverage increases both profit potential and risk, making position sizing particularly important.

Can algorithmic traders use 1:400 leverage with Pepperstone?

Yes. Pepperstone supports automated trading through MT4, MT5, and cTrader. Traders can deploy Expert Advisors and algorithmic strategies while utilizing leverage, subject to account eligibility and jurisdictional requirements.

6. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill provides leverage of up to 1:400, helping traders increase their market exposure without committing substantial capital. The broker is particularly well known for its low spreads, transparent pricing structure, and fast order execution. With support for MT4 and MT5, as well as access to institutional-grade liquidity, Tickmill is often favored by scalpers, day traders, and algorithmic traders who require cost-efficient trading conditions and reliable performance.

Featured

Category Tickmill ⭐ Features Ultra- Low Speed pips Fast ECN Execution Multi-Platform 🏛️ Regulation FCA CySEC FSCA FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / ZAR 1817.50 📊 Average Spreads From Raw / Pro 0.0 - 0.3 pips 💹 Commissions From Pro $3-$4 lot per side 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No Broker Fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Welcome Bonus $30 ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat Email Phone Support 👥 Account Types Classic Pro VIP Islamic 📈 Leverage Adjustable 1:1–1:500 🔘 Products Offered 60+ forex pairs Major indices Commodities Bonds Stocks & ETFs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free 💰 Spreads Raw 0:0 pips, Classic 1.6 pips 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR 📙 Education Webinars E-Books Video Tutorials 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank Wire Card E-Wallet Crypto 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Supported ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 87 250 0696 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw spreads from 0.0 pips with low commissions, ideal for active and algorithmic traders No individual stock CFDs, cent accounts, or copy-trading service Strong Tier-1 regulation through FCA and CySEC, plus FSCA, FSA, and Labuan licenses Customer support only available weekdays, no 24/7 coverage Direct TradingView integration with 400+ indicators and 110+ drawing tools South African clients are onboarded via the Seychelles entity, offering less protection than the FSCA license alone implies

Our Findings

Tickmill distinguishes itself through consistently low trading costs, institutional-grade liquidity, and efficient order execution. The broker's access to 1:400 leverage enables traders to increase market exposure while maintaining competitive trading conditions. We found Tickmill to be an excellent choice for active traders, particularly those focused on forex trading, scalping, and algorithmic strategies.

How does Tickmill's low-spread environment complement 1:400 leverage trading?

Tickmill's competitive spreads help reduce transaction costs, which can be especially beneficial when trading larger leveraged positions. Lower costs may improve overall trading efficiency for active traders and short-term strategies.

Can professional traders use 1:400 leverage for high-frequency trading at Tickmill?

Tickmill's fast execution speeds and institutional-grade liquidity make it attractive to high-frequency and algorithmic traders. When combined with 1:400 leverage, traders can increase market exposure while maintaining efficient trade execution.

Conclusion Trading with 1:400 leverage can provide traders with significantly greater market exposure while requiring only a relatively small capital commitment. However, while higher leverage can enhance profit opportunities, it also increases the potential for losses, making effective risk management a critical component of any trading strategy. Among the brokers reviewed, AvaTrade stands out for its strong regulatory framework and educational resources; FP Markets offers competitive pricing and platform flexibility, MultiBank Group provides broad multi-asset market access, FxPro delivers a professional-grade trading environment, Pepperstone excels in fast execution and automated trading support, and Tickmill is known for its low trading costs and institutional-grade liquidity. Each broker offers unique advantages, allowing traders to select a provider that aligns with their trading style, experience level, and risk tolerance. Ultimately, the best 1:400 leverage broker is one that combines competitive trading conditions, reliable execution, robust risk-management tools, and regulatory oversight. Traders should carefully evaluate these factors alongside leverage availability to ensure a secure and sustainable trading experience.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is 1:400 leverage in forex trading?

1:400 leverage allows traders to control a market position worth up to 400 times their deposited capital. For example, a $1,000 account can control up to $400,000 in market exposure. While leverage increases profit potential, it also magnifies losses, making disciplined risk management essential.

Which brokers offer 1:400 leverage in South Africa?

Several brokers provide access to 1:400 leverage for eligible South African traders, including AvaTrade, FP Markets, MultiBank Group, FxPro, Pepperstone, and Tickmill. Leverage availability may vary depending on the regulatory entity, account type, and client classification selected.

Which broker is best for beginners seeking 1:400 leverage?

AvaTrade is often considered one of the best options for beginners due to its strong regulatory oversight, educational resources, intuitive platforms, and comprehensive risk-management tools. These features help newer traders navigate the additional risks associated with high-leverage trading.

How can traders manage risk when using 1:400 leverage?

Effective risk management involves using stop-loss orders, limiting position sizes, monitoring margin levels, and avoiding excessive exposure to a single trade. Traders should also develop a trading plan and understand leverage risks before trading larger positions in volatile markets.

Which trading platforms support 1:400 leverage?

Many brokers offering 1:400 leverage support popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView, and proprietary platforms. Platform availability depends on the broker, but most provide advanced charting, automation, and risk-management features.

Is 1:400 leverage suitable for automated trading strategies?

Yes, many traders use 1:400 leverage with Expert Advisors (EAs), algorithmic trading systems, and automated strategies. However, because leverage amplifies both gains and losses, traders should thoroughly test strategies and monitor performance under varying market conditions.

What are the main risks of trading with 1:400 leverage?

The primary risk is that losses are magnified in the same way as profits. Even relatively small market movements can significantly impact account equity. Without proper position sizing, stop-loss orders, and margin management, traders may experience rapid account drawdowns.

Can professional traders benefit from 1:400 leverage?

Professional traders often use 1:400 leverage to increase capital efficiency and gain larger market exposure while committing less margin. When combined with sound risk-management practices, high leverage can support advanced trading strategies across forex, indices, commodities, and CFDs.

What factors should traders consider when choosing a 1:400 leverage broker?

Traders should evaluate regulation, trading costs, platform availability, execution quality, supported instruments, account types, customer support, and risk-management tools. The best broker will align with the trader's experience level, strategy requirements, and overall trading objectives.

Which broker is best for specific trading needs?

AvaTrade is ideal for beginners, FP Markets for low-cost trading, MultiBank Group for multi-asset diversification, FxPro for professional-grade platforms, Pepperstone for scalping and automated trading, and Tickmill for ultra-low spreads and active trading strategies.