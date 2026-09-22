15 Best Low Leverage Forex Brokers

The Top 10 Low Leverage Forex Brokers offer a safer and more disciplined trading environment, making them particularly suitable for beginners and cautious traders. Regulated in regions like South Africa, the UK, and Australia, these brokers limit leverage to a maximum of 1:30 for retail clients. This list features trusted platforms with low minimum deposits, strong regulatory oversight, and user-friendly tools, making them ideal for anyone seeking controlled risk and long-term trading success.  

Which forex brokers offer low leverage options?

FSCA and FCA regulated brokers cap leverage at 1:30 for retail traders – AvaTrade, FxPro, IG all offer low leverage. Many professional traders voluntarily use 1:10 or 1:20 even when higher available. Low leverage limits damage from bad trades. Choose brokers restricting leverage if you want built-in protection from overleveraging yourself.

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
  

Is low leverage better for beginner traders?

Absolutely – low leverage like 1:10 or 1:20 protects beginners from destroying accounts quickly. High leverage amplifies losses faster. Regulated brokers capping at 1:30 are safer than offshore offering 1:500. Start with low leverage while learning. You can always increase later once profitable and experienced.

 

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • What low leverage is and why it matters.
  • How regulations shape leverage limits globally.
  • Top brokers offering low-leverage accounts.
  • Minimum deposits, fees, and account types.
  • Trading platforms and support tools are offered.
  • Tips for choosing the right low-leverage broker.

 

Top 10 Forex Brokers with Low Leverage - a Comparison

🏦 Broker⚖️ Max Leverage (Retail)📝 Sign Up🛡️ Regulation💰 Min. Deposit🌟 Key Highlights
Oanda CTA logo1:20 – 1:30👉 Open AccountFSCA, FCA, ASIC, CFTC$1Zero minimum Strong global licenses
CMC Markets CTA logo1:30👉 Open AccountFCA, ASIC$0Transparent fees Intuitive platform
Interactive CTA logo1:20👉 Open AccountCFTC, FCA, IIROC$0 – $100Advanced tools Professional-grade trading
Admirals CTA logo1:30👉 Open AccountFSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC$25 – $100Trade Zero Invest
FXCM CTA logo1:30👉 Open AccountFSCA, FCA, ASIC$50Good for education and trading tools
eToro CTA logo1:30👉 Open AccountFSCA, FCA, CySEC$50 – $200Beginner-friendly Copy trading platform
Plus500 CTA logo1:30👉 Open Account (CFD Service. Your capital is at risk)FCA, FSCA, CySEC$100Simple interface Fixed spreads
Avatrade-CTA-logo.png1:30👉 Open AccountFSCA, ASIC, CySEC$100Fixed spreads Automated trading options
XTB CTA logo1:30👉 Open AccountFCA, CySEC$100Fast execution No withdrawal fees
Markets.com CTA1:30👉 Open AccountFSCA, FCA, ASIC, CySEC$100Great research tools Regulated in SA
Capital.com CTA logo1:30👉 Open AccountFCA, CySEC, ASIC$100AI-based platform Great for beginners
Pepperstone CTA logo1:30👉 Open AccountASIC, FCA, DFSA$200Ultra-low spreads Pro-level execution
Tickmill CTA Logo1:30👉 Open AccountFSCA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan$200Low spreads FSCA-licensed Fast withdrawals
City Index CTA logo1:30👉 Open AccountFCA, ASIC$250Advanced charting Part of StoneX Group
Saxo CTA logo1:20 – 1:30👉 Open AccountFSA, FCA, FINMA$500Institutional access Ideal for high-net-worth
 

What is Low Leverage in Forex? 

Low leverage in forex means using a smaller borrowing ratio, usually capped at 1:30 for retail traders. It limits risk by reducing potential losses, making it safer for beginners. Many regulators, like the FSCA and FCA, enforce low leverage to protect traders. It supports better money management and suits long-term, disciplined trading strategies.  

Top 10 Forex Brokers with Low Leverage

  1. OANDA - Transparent pricing, Trusted global forex trading platform.
  2. CMC Markets – Award-winning platform, Tight spreads,  Deep liquidity.
  3. Interactive Brokers – Professional trading, Ultra-low fees, and margin rates.
  4. Admirals - MetaTrader broker, Multi-asset access,  Regulated globally.
  5. FXCM – Global broker, Education-focused, FSCA-regulated trading.
  6. eToro – Social trading, Copy top traders, User-friendly interface.
  7. Plus500 – User-friendly platform, Regulated, Negative balance protection.
  8. AvaTrade – Fixed spreads, Wide platform range, Highly regulated.
  9. XTB – Zero commission. Fast execution, Advanced xStation platform.
  10. Markets.com – FSCA-regulated broker, Strong tools,  Balanced trading options.

1. OANDA

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA
Start Trading Read Review

OANDA offers low leverage up to 1:30 for retail traders, aligning with FSCA and FCA standards. With no minimum deposit and competitive spreads, it’s ideal for risk-conscious traders looking for a stable, regulated environment and disciplined trading conditions.  

Features

CategoryOanda CTA logo
⭐ FeaturesForex and CFD trading Advanced charting MetaTrader 4 TradingView API access Risk management tools
🏛️ RegulationFCA ASIC CFTC MAS Not by FSCA
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$1 minimum deposit required Only enough to open and maintain trades
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 1.1–1.6 pips on EUR/USD (standard) from 0.4 pips on core pricing accounts
💹 Commissions From$0 on standard account $5 per $100,000 traded on core pricing account
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit fees Limited free withdrawals per month Wire transfers may incur fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 50:1 on major forex pairs (varies by regulatory region)
🔥 BonusNo publicly advertised welcome bonus or promotions
☎️ Customer Support24/5 support via live chat WhatsApp SMS Email
👥 Account TypesStandard Core Core Plus Premium Elite Trader program for high-volume traders
📈 LeverageMargin-based, typically from 2% (50:1) for majors Lower leverage in restricted regions
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Commodities Metals Shares (CFDs) Cryptocurrencies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree demo account available to test strategies and platforms
💰 SpreadsEUR/USD spreads from 1.6 pips (standard) Tighter with core pricing and commission
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP SGD ZAR not available
📙 EducationWebinars Trading guides Market analysis Strategy articles
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer Credit/debit cards Wire transfers
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsZAR only tradable in forex pairs
☎️ South African Telephone NumberEmail Online Chat
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
 

  OANDA  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA regulated with leverage up to 1:200Leverage limited to 1:30 in UK/EU (if using OANDA Europe/FCA account)
No minimum deposit required to open an accountZAR accounts not supported – base currency in USD
Tight spreads on major forex pairs (from ~1.0 pip)No bonus offers due to strict regulatory compliance
Access to MT4, MT5, TradingView, APIs, and advanced toolsLimited crypto CFDs availability in certain regions
 

Our Findings

OANDA offers transparent pricing and leverage up to 1:200 for South African traders. It’s regulated globally, providing flexible margin options, competitive spreads, and strong execution. Ideal for traders who want both retail and professional accounts with a disciplined risk management approach.  

What is the maximum leverage for South African clients?

OANDA offers South Africans up to 1:200 leverage, depending on the asset and account type. FSCA does not impose strict leverage limits, so clients benefit from relatively high trading flexibility.  

Does leverage vary by instrument?

Yes, leverage differs across instruments. Forex majors offer higher leverage, while exotic pairs, indices, and commodities have lower limits. Margin requirements automatically adjust based on asset volatility and exposure.  

2. CMC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1
🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS
Start Trading Read Review

CMC Markets supports conservative trading with a 1:30 maximum leverage. Regulated in multiple jurisdictions, it offers institutional-level tools and tight spreads from 0.3 pips, giving low-leverage traders a reliable platform for managing risk and controlling trade exposure.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesDeep liquidity Advanced Next Generation platform with award‑winning charting, 12,000+ instruments globally available
🏛️ RegulationFCA ASIC BaFin IIROC MAS
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 - 0 ZAR
📊 Average Spreads From0.3 pips standard 0.1 pips raw (FX Active account)
💹 Commissions FromStandard CFD trading uses spread-only pricing FX Active account: low fixed commission ($2.50 per $100k)
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit fees; some withdrawal fees may apply
📊 Maximum LeverageRetail clients capped at 1:30 Professional clients may access up to 1:500 depending on qualification and entity
☎️ Customer Support24/5 support via live chat Email Phone
👥 Account TypesRetail CFD account, FX Active Spread Betting (UK only) Pro account for eligible professionals
📈 LeverageRetail: up to 1:30 (default) Higher with pro status
🔘 Products OfferedForex Stocks Idices Commodities Treasuries ETFs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, unlimited demo access
💰 SpreadsFloating spreads from 0.3 pips
🚀 BonusNo bonus or promotional offers
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP (XOF or ZAR not directly supported) AUD CAD SGD NOK PLN SEK
📙 EducationHigh-quality webinars Tutorials Trading guides
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer Visa/MasterCard, debit card PayPal may be available in some regions No ZAR funding for most entities
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot Supported
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNot available (Global support only)
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account
 

  CMC Homepage 2026  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
ProsCons
FSCA-regulated with leverage up to 1:200 for SA clientsLeverage capped at 1:30 for EU/UK retail clients
Competitive spreads and transparent pricingNo ZAR-denominated accounts; currency conversion needed
Advanced proprietary platform with powerful charting toolsNo bonuses or promotions due to regulatory restrictions
Wide range of forex, indices, commodities, and CFDsHigher minimum deposit compared to some competitors
 

Our Findings

CMC Markets delivers an award-winning platform with tight spreads and deep liquidity. Retail clients in the EU have leverage capped at 1:30, but South African traders enjoy up to 1:200. It’s ideal for cautious traders who require institutional-grade tools and robust risk management controls.  

Do EU/UK clients get the same leverage?

EU and UK clients are capped at 1:30 leverage per ESMA and FCA retail trading regulations. Higher leverage is only available to professional clients who meet strict eligibility criteria.  

What’s the maximum leverage for South Africans?

CMC Markets allows up to 1:200 leverage for FSCA-regulated South African clients. This gives retail traders decent flexibility while maintaining risk controls through tiered margin requirements per asset category.  

3. Interactive Brokers

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF
Start Trading Read Review

Interactive Brokers limits retail leverage to 1:20 under strict global regulations. It’s built for professional-grade execution, offering ultra-low fees and tight spreads, making it perfect for cautious traders who prioritize risk control and long-term capital protection.  

Features

CategoryA review about Interactive Brokers
⭐ FeaturesUltra-low commissions Deep liquidity Access to global markets Powerful Trader Workstation (TWS) IBKR Mobile
🏛️ RegulationSEC & CFTC FCA ASIC IIROC MAS FSA FINMA
💰 Minimum DepositUSD: $0 (no minimum for IBKR Lite) Pro accounts recommended from $100–$1000+
📊 Average Spreads FromTight institutional spreads Depends on exchange pricing – Forex spreads from 0.1 pips
💹 Commissions FromForex: from $2 per 100,000 traded
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesUSD: Free deposits 1 free withdrawal/month via bank wire, then $10 per additional
📊 Maximum LeverageRetail: typically up to 1:50 for major FX pairs Professional clients access 1:400
☎️ Customer Support24/5 via email Chat Phone
👥 Account TypesIndividual Joint IRA Corporate Institutional Trust Margin accounts
📈 LeverageConservative: Max 1:50 for FX Stock margin typically 1:2 to 1:6.67
🔘 Products OfferedForex Stocks ETFs Options Futures Bonds Mutual Funds Crypto (via Paxos) – 150+ markets in 30+ countries
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes – IBKR Paper Trading Account with full access to TWS platform
💰 SpreadsRaw interbank pricing – as low as 0.1–0.2 pips; commissions apply
🚀 BonusNo deposit or welcome bonuses
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP CHF AUD SGD HKD JPY Over 20+ currencies
📙 EducationIBKR Campus Webinars Video tutorials Strategy articles Traders’ Academy
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank wire (SWIFT) SEPA ACH No Skrill/Neteller Crypto not accepted directly
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot supported
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNo local SA line; must use international support
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account

   Interactive Brokers  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌Cons
Regulated globally with strong reputationComplex platform can be overwhelming for beginners
Offers leverage up to 1:400 depending on product and regionNo local South African office or dedicated support number
Access to a vast range of markets and asset classesHigher minimum deposit and fees for smaller accounts
Competitive, transparent commissions and margin ratesZAR accounts not supported; currency conversion applies
 

Our Findings

Interactive Brokers offers professional-grade execution with ultra-low fees and margin rates. Retail leverage typically maxes out around 1:20–1:30, while professional clients may access higher limits. It’s designed for experienced traders focused on risk management and long-term capital protection.  

Does IBKR offer high leverage in South Africa?

South African clients typically trade through IBKR UK or other global entities. Leverage is limited to around 1:30 due to stricter regulatory standards and risk-based margin calculations for all assets.  

Can professional clients access more?

Yes. Professional or institutional traders may qualify for significantly higher leverage levels, often up to 1:400, provided they meet asset, experience, and income criteria set by the relevant regulator.  

4. Admirals

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review

Admirals provides low-leverage accounts capped at 1:30 under FSCA, FCA, and ASIC rules. Combined with spreads from 0.0 pips on Zero accounts, it gives traders tight control over risk with strong regulation and advanced MetaTrader platforms.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesPowerful MT4/MT5 platforms with Supreme Edition plugins Cashback rebates Educational analytics VPS support
🛡️ RegulationFCA ASIC CySEC FSCA JSC
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$25 / R390 ZAR $1 / R16 ZAR) for Invest.
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.0 pips (Zero.MT4/MT5) 0.5 pips (Trade.MT4/MT5)
💹 Commissions FromZero on Trade accounts $1.8–$3 per lot per side on Zero accounts
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesFree deposits One free withdrawal/month Then 1%–2% or fixed fee thereafter
📊 Maximum LeverageRetail up to 1:30 Eligible professionals up to 1:500 in some jurisdictions
☎️ Customer Support24/5 via live chat Email Phone Multilingual support available
👥 Account TypesTrade / Zero MT4 Trade / Zero MT5 Invest MT5 Islamic/Swap-Free options
📈 LeverageRetail: typically 1:30 (Forex) 1:20–1:10 (indices/commodities) Pro: up to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex CFDs on stocks Indices Commodities ETFs Bonds Crypto via CFDs Over 8,000 instruments
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes Free unlimited demo with full MT4/MT5 access and real‑time-feeds
🚀 BonusNo deposit bonuses Offers cashback rewards and free analytic plugins
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP PLN HUF RON CZK SGD THB VND among others ZAR not available
📙 EducationExtensive webinars E‑books Weekly podcasts Trading Central analytics “Zero‑to‑Hero” courses
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer Credit/debit card Skrill Neteller Crypto funding not broadly supported
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsZAR base currency not supported Account conversion possible
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNo dedicated South Africa hotline
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account

   Admirals  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA-regulated with leverage up to 1:400ZAR accounts not supported; currency conversion fees apply
Competitive spreads and low commissionsBonuses depend on region; not always available
Multiple platforms: MT4, MT5, and Admirals own MetaTraderCustomer support can be slow at times
Wide range of instruments including forex, stocks, CFDsHigher minimum deposit compared to some brokers
 

Our Findings

Admirals provides multi-asset trading with leverage up to 1:500 for South African clients. Utilizing MetaTrader platforms and global regulation, it offers flexible, competitive margin requirements and low spreads, making it a strong choice for traders seeking advanced tools and risk control.  

What leverage is available to South Africans?

Admirals offers South African clients up to 1:500 leverage under FSCA or ASIC regulation. This provides significant flexibility compared to more tightly regulated regions like the EU or UK.  

Are professional account enhancements available?

Admirals allows qualifying traders to open professional accounts with reduced margin requirements and access to higher leverage. Eligibility depends on trading volume, financial background, and experience.  

5. FXCM

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA and FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

FXCM adheres to 1:30 retail leverage under FSCA oversight, supporting safer trading environments. It offers low spreads from 0.2 pips, multiple platforms, and solid educational support, ideal for conservative forex traders looking to avoid excessive exposure.  

Features

CategoriesDetails
⭐ FeaturesCommission-free trading on major pairs, Advanced charting, Copy trading, Algorithmic trading with API access
🏛️ RegulationFCA, FSCA ASIC CySEC ISA (Israel)
💰 Minimum Deposit$50 / R950 (through FSCA-regulated entity)
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 1.3 pips on major forex pairs (e.g., EUR/USD)
💹 Commissions FromUSD: $0 on standard accounts (spreads only) Active Trader: commissions from $25 per million traded
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesUSD: No deposit fees; withdrawal via credit card or bank is free (bank wire may have fees) ZAR: No extra fees if using SA channels
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:400 (depending on entity and account type)
☎️ Customer Support24/5 support via live chat phone, email – multilingual, with support for Africa via FSCA-regulated branch
👥 Account TypesStandard Active Trader Demo Corporate Islamic (Swap-Free) accounts
📈 LeverageVariable – retail clients up to 1:400 lower leverage applies in EU/UK zones
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Commodities Crypto CFDs Shares Baskets
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes – Free with virtual funds and full access to tools/platforms
💰 SpreadsFrom 1.3 pips (can go lower for Active Trader accounts)
🚀 Bonus✅ Occasional bonuses like a $25 no-deposit bonus or deposit match (only via FSCA/International divisions)
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP AUD ZAR supported under FSCA entity
📙 EducationFXCM University Webinars Video tutorials Trading signals eBooks
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer Credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller Local options in Africa
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes – offered under FXCM South Africa (FSCA)
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 10 500 1900
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account

   FXCM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA-regulated with leverage up to 1:400Limited cryptocurrency offerings
Commission-free trading on major forex pairsHigher spreads on standard accounts
Advanced platforms: Trading Station, MT4Bonuses and promotions vary by region
Copy trading and algorithmic trading availableNo ZAR-denominated accounts; currency conversion fees
 

Our Findings

FXCM is FSCA-regulated and provides leverage up to 1:400 for South African clients. It focuses heavily on education, low spreads, and reliable platforms, catering to conservative traders who prioritize limiting risk exposure while accessing a broad product range.  

What is the maximum leverage for South Africans?

FXCM offers South African clients leverage up to 1:400 under FSCA regulation. This level applies to forex trading and varies based on the asset class, trader experience, and account type.  

Do EU or UK clients get lower leverage?

Yes. FXCM UK and EU accounts are capped at 1:30 for retail clients, as per FCA and ESMA regulations. Higher leverage is only available for professional account holders meeting strict criteria.  

6. eToro

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC
Start Trading Read Review

eToro limits retail leverage to 1:30, prioritizing safe, regulated trading for everyday investors. Its copy trading model appeals to low-leverage users seeking to learn and grow with less risk, despite slightly wider spreads than ECN brokers.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesCommission-free stocks & ETFs Advanced charts CopyTrader Smart Portfolios CFDs & crypto access.
🏛️ RegulationFCA CySEC ASIC South African clients trade under eToro (UK) Ltd regulated by FCA
💰 Minimum Deposit$50 min / ZAR 908.75 to open a live account and activate demo mode
📊 Spreads / CostsEUR/USD 1.0 pip GBP/USD 2.0. No CFD/equity commissions; Crypto has 1% fee.
💹 Commissions FromZero on stocks ETFs CFDs Crypto has separate 1% fee
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees$5 withdrawal fee ZAR deposits / withdrawals incur conversion fees No deposit fees
📊 Maximum LeverageFCA limits: 30:1 (majors) 20:1 (minors) 10:1 (commodities) 5:1 (stocks)
☎️ Customer SupportEnglish helpdesk No SA number
👥 Account TypesStandard (Retail) Islamic available No corporate / demo beyond virtual mode
✅ Demo AccountFree virtual account $50 - $200 deposit required to activate full demo/live switch
🔘 Products OfferedStocks ETFs Forex Indices Commodities Crypto
💰 SpreadsEUR/USD 1.0 pip GBP/USD 2.0 pips
🚫 BonusNo bonuses due to FCA restrictions
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD base ZAR funding incurs conversion fees
📙 EducationeToro Academy news feed Social insights Webinars
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards Bank Transfer PayPal e-Wallet Skrill Neteller
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot available
☎️ South African Telephone NumberGlobal Support
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account

eToro  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Commission-free stocks & ETFsCrypto trades incur 1% fee
User-friendly platform with copy tradingNo bonuses offered
FCA-regulated and transparent Max 1:30 (FCA/EU retail)No ZAR accounts; currency conversion fees
Large asset variety including real crypto
 

Our Findings

eToro limits retail forex leverage to 1:30 and crypto to 1:2, emphasizing regulated, low-risk trading. The user-friendly platform supports social trading and copy trading, making it a good choice for beginners seeking safer exposure and community-driven learning opportunities.  

What is the maximum leverage for retail traders?

Retail traders on eToro are capped at 1:30 leverage due to EU and FCA rules. Crypto assets offer much lower leverage (typically 1:2), while professional clients may request higher levels.  

Does leverage differ between asset classes?

Yes. Forex majors are usually 1:30, minors 1:20, indices 1:20, commodities 1:10, and cryptocurrencies only 1:2. These limits are strictly enforced under European regulations.  

7. Plus500

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 offers fixed leverage up to 1:30 for retail clients, helping traders avoid overexposure. Its easy-to-use platform, transparent fixed spreads, and FSCA regulation make it a practical choice for low-leverage, stress-free CFD trading.  

Features

CategoryPlus500
⭐ FeaturesCommission-free CFD trading 2000+ assets User-friendly web / mobile app
🏛️ RegulationFSCA FCA CySEC ASIC MAS ISA
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$100 / ZAR 1,800
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 1.1 pips (EUR/USD)
💹 Commissions FromZero commissions Costs included in spreads
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit / withdrawal fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:30 (retail) Up to 1:300 (pro)
🔥 BonusNo bonuses offered
☎️ Customer Support24/7 multilingual live chat and email support
👥 Account TypesStandard CFD account
📈 Leverage30:1 (forex majors) Lower on other assets
🔘 Products OfferedCFDs on forex, indices Crypto Shares ETFs Commodities
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree demo account No deposit needed
💰 SpreadsFloating spreads EUR/USD 1.1 pips
🚀 BonusNot available under FSCA or FCA
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD base ZAR supported under FSCA
📙 EducationBasic Trading Academy
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit card Skrill PayPal
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, via FSCA
☎️ South African Phone NumberN/A
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account 

   Plus500  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA-regulated with strong global reachNo MT4/MT5 support
Low minimum deposit ($100)Fixed spreads only; not ideal for all strategies
Up to 1:300 (FSCA clients)Limited trading tools for advanced traders
ZAR accounts availableNo bonuses or promotions
 

Our Findings

Plus500 offers fixed leverage up to 1:30 for retail EU clients, with higher limits for FSCA traders. It's easy CFD platform includes negative balance protection and straightforward risk management tools, ideal for traders who want simple, transparent, and controlled trading conditions.  

What is the maximum leverage offered by Plus500?

Plus500 offers maximum leverage up to 1:300 for FSCA clients. However, retail clients in the EU/UK are limited to 1:30 due to ESMA and FCA regulatory caps.  

Is Plus500’s leverage suitable for beginners?

Yes. The platform keeps things simple with fixed leverage per asset and integrated risk tools. However, high leverage (like 1:300) still carries risk, so it’s better for experienced traders.  

8. Avatrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade operates under FSCA and international regulations with a 1:30 leverage cap. It offers fixed spreads as low as 0.9 pips and supports automated trading, making it ideal for traders who seek predictability and compliance with low-risk trading practices.  

Features

CategoryAvatrade-CTA-logo.png
⭐ FeaturesMT4 MT5 AvaTradeGO Fixed spreads Negative balance protection
🏛️ RegulationFSCA ASIC FSA Central Bank of Ireland
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 -ZAR 1777.57
📊 Average Spreads From0.9 pips (EUR/USD)
💹 Commissions FromZero commissions Cost included in spread
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees charged by AvaTrade
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:400 (depending on regulation and instrument)
🔥 BonusWelcome bonus available
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual support via live chat Phone Email
👥 Account TypesStandard Islamic (Swap-Free) Professional accounts
📈 LeverageRetail: up to 1:400 Professional: up to 1:400
🔘 Products OfferedForex CFDs on stocks Indices Commodities Cryptocurrencies ETFs Bonds
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, free demo account with virtual funds
💰 SpreadsFixed spreads from 0.9 pips
🚀 BonusUp to $10,000 welcome bonus (region-dependent, subject to conditions)
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP ZAR
📙 EducationComprehensive learning academy Webinars Videos eBooks
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards Bank transfer Skrill Neteller
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, ZAR-denominated accounts are supported
☎️ South African Phone Number+27 31 980 0174
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account

   AvaTrade  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Up to 1:400 leverageFixed spreads may be less competitive
Commission-free tradingBonus terms vary by region
ZAR accounts and FSCA-regulatedLimited account customization
Free deposits & withdrawalsInactivity fees after 3 months
 

Our Findings

AvaTrade provides fixed spreads and up to 1:400 leverage for South African clients. It supports automated trading and a wide range. Its global regulation and stable leverage caps suit traders seeking predictability and low-risk environments.  

What’s the max leverage for FSCA clients?

AvaTrade offers South African clients leverage up to 1:400 on forex pairs under FSCA regulation. Other instruments, like indices and commodities, offer lower leverage based on risk and volatility.  

Do bonuses affect leverage limits?

No. AvaTrade’s bonuses don’t alter leverage structures. All leverage is set according to the regulator under which your account is registered, with FSCA providing more flexibility than EU counterparts.  

9. XTB

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF
Start Trading Read Review

XTB supports low-leverage trading up to 1:30 with FCA and CySEC regulation. Its zero-commission model and tight spreads from 0.1 pips make it ideal for disciplined traders who prioritise capital protection and controlled exposure.  

Features

CategoryXTB CTA logo
⭐ FeaturesxStation 5 platform Fast execution No commissions Real-time tools
🏛️ RegulationFSCA FCA KNF CySEC DFSA CNMV
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$0 minimum
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.9 pips (Standard)
💹 Commissions From$0 on Standard Pro has commission with lower spreads
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesFree deposits Free withdrawals over $100
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (FSCA) 1:30 (EU clients)
🔥 BonusNot offered
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual via Chat Email Phone (local FSCA support)
👥 Account TypesStandard Pro Islamic Demo
📈 LeverageForex 1:500 Indices/Commodities 1:200 Crypto 1:5
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Stocks ETFs Crypto Commodities (2000+ instruments)
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree demo with full access for 30+ days
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.9 pips (Standard) 0.1 pips (Pro + commission)
🚀 BonusNone due to regulation
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP PLN (ZAR not available)
📙 EducationXTB Academy Webinars Tutorials Courses
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank wire Card Skrill PayPal Neteller
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot supported ZAR converted on deposit
☎️ South African Phone Number+27 10 500 1480
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  

XTB  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA-regulated, zero commissionZAR not supported
Ultra-low spreads on Pro accounts Up to 1:200 (FSCA clients)Bonuses not available due to regulation
No minimum depositLimited product range vs. peers
Excellent education (XTB Academy)Withdrawal fees under $100
 

Our Findings

XTB offers zero-commission trading with leverage up to 1:500 for FSCA clients and 1:30 for EU traders. The advanced xStation platform supports fast execution and excellent education, suitable for disciplined traders prioritizing capital protection and controlled risk exposure  

What is the maximum leverage at XTB?

Leverage goes up to 1:500 for FSCA and non-EU clients. EU clients are capped at 1:30 per ESMA rules. Different assets also carry individual leverage limits.  

Can traders lower their leverage at XTB?

While XTB doesn’t offer manual leverage adjustments, traders can limit exposure by reducing position size. Account leverage is set by jurisdiction and can't be increased beyond that regulatory threshold.  

10. Markets.com

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: 1:300
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, ,FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSC
Start Trading

Markets.com provides regulated, low-leverage forex trading under FSCA rules. With a cap of 1:30 leverage, it promotes risk-aware strategies. Low spreads from 0.6 pips and strong tools support safe, steady trading for South African and international clients.  

Features

CategoryMarkets.com
⭐ FeaturesUser-friendly platform Tight spreads Wide CFD range Advanced charting Local ZAR support.
🏛️ RegulationFSCA FCA CySEC ASIC
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)From $100 / ZAR 1,800
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.6 pips on major pairs like EUR/USD (typical).
💹 Commissions FromZero commission on Forex CFDs spreads only.
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesFree deposits and withdrawals Standard banking fees may apply for wires.
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:300
🔥 BonusNo standard bonus advertised Seasonal offers may apply.
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual support Live chat Email Local SA phone number.
👥 Account TypesRetail CFD account Professional account Demo
📈 LeverageFlexible leverage settings based on FSCA rules.
🔘 Products OfferedForex Stocks Indices Commodities ETFs Cryptocurrencies Bonds.
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, unlimited demo with virtual funds.
💰 SpreadsTight variable spreads from 0.6 pips typical on majors.
🚀 BonusNot standard Check site for promos.
💵 Account CurrenciesZAR USD EUR GBP other currencies
📙 EducationTrading guides Webinars Daily market analysis Insights tools.
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsZAR EFT Cards Skrill Neteller PayPal Bank wires.
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, fully supported for local traders.
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 10 500 1385
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account

   Markets.com Main  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA-regulated Up to 1:200 (FSCA clients)Limited high-leverage availability under EU entity
Good proprietary platform + MT4/MT5No ZAR base currency
$100 minimum depositNo major bonus programs
No commission CFD tradingCrypto trading less competitive
 

Our Findings

Markets.com is FSCA-regulated and provides leverage up to 1:300 for South African traders. Combining low spreads, strong proprietary tools, and balanced product offerings, it’s well-suited for traders who want regulated, risk-aware trading environments.  

What is the leverage for FSCA clients?

Markets.com offers up to 1:300 leverage for South African clients under FSCA regulation. EU clients face stricter caps, generally 1:30 for forex, as required by ESMA guidelines.  

How does leverage vary across asset types?

Forex majors offer the highest leverage (up to 1:300), while stocks, indices, and commodities receive lower leverage. Crypto is capped at around 1:2, based on volatility and regulatory compliance.  

Conclusion

For South African traders seeking low-leverage forex brokers, OANDA, CMC Markets, and XTB stand out as the top 3 choices. These brokers offer a strong balance of tight spreads, low fees, and robust regulation, including FSCA oversight.

OANDA provides excellent flexibility with no minimum deposit and trusted pricing; CMC Markets delivers a professional-grade trading experience with advanced tools and great execution; while XTB combines fast performance with zero-commission accounts and top-tier education.

All three support responsible trading with leverage generally capped at 1:30 (retail), but can offer up to 1:200 or more under FSCA or professional tiers. They are ideal for cautious traders who value security, control, and transparency over excessive leverage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the typical maximum leverage offered to retail clients?

Most brokers limit retail leverage to 1:30 in regulated regions (EU, UK) following ESMA/FCA rules, balancing risk and opportunity for safer trading.  

Do FSCA-regulated brokers offer higher leverage for South African traders?

Yes, FSCA-regulated brokers like OANDA, Pepperstone, and Tickmill offer leverage up to 1:200 or even 1:400, giving more flexibility compared to EU limits.  

Can leverage vary depending on the asset type?

Definitely. Forex majors often have the highest leverage (up to 1:30 or 1:500, depending on broker), while commodities, indices, and crypto usually have lower limits due to higher volatility.  

Are professional or institutional traders eligible for higher leverage?

Yes. Brokers like Interactive Brokers and Admirals offer professional accounts with leverage up to 1:400 or more, but strict eligibility criteria apply based on experience and financial status.  

How does leverage affect trading risk?

Higher leverage amplifies both potential profits and losses. Low leverage, like 1:30, limits risk exposure, making it better for beginners and cautious traders focused on long-term capital preservation.  

Can I manually adjust my leverage on these platforms?

Most brokers set leverage based on regulation and account type; traders can’t increase it beyond limits, but may reduce effective leverage by controlling trade size or using risk management tools.  

Is leverage different for CFDs versus spot forex?

Yes, leverage can differ. Spot forex often offers higher leverage, whereas CFDs on stocks, commodities, and crypto typically have stricter caps reflecting their risk profiles.  

What leverage do social trading platforms like eToro offer?

eToro caps leverage at 1:30 for forex retail clients and much lower for crypto assets (usually 1:2), aligning with European regulatory requirements to protect investors.  

Does leverage influence margin requirements?

Higher leverage means lower margin needed per trade, increasing exposure but risk. Brokers like FXCM and CMC Markets adjust margin dynamically based on leverage, asset volatility, and account size.  

Are there brokers that offer zero leverage?

Zero-leverage accounts are rare, but some brokers let traders limit risk by trading smaller sizes or using cash-only accounts without borrowing, effectively trading without leverage.   

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