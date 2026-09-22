Overall, Tradeview Forex is a licensed and regulated broker with CIMA, MFSA, and SCA. Tradeview Forex offers traders a minimum deposit of $100 with a wide variety of platforms available, such as the MetaTrader4 & 5, Ctrader, and Currenex.

Is Tradeview Markets available for South African traders?

Tradeview Markets is a global online broker offering forex, CFDs, stocks, and futures trading. South African traders may be able to open an account, depending on the entity and account conditions available to them. Before registering, SA traders should check which Tradeview Markets company will hold their account, what regulation applies, what deposit methods are available, and whether the broker’s trading conditions match their risk level.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is Tradeview Markets regulated in South Africa?

South African traders should not assume that global regulation is the same as FSCA protection. Tradeview Markets is associated with international regulatory entities, but traders should verify whether the specific entity they are signing up with is authorised by South Africa’s FSCA. The FSCA is responsible for supervising financial institutions and protecting financial customers in South Africa, so checking the FSCA register before depositing funds is an important safety step.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $100 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Does not typically offer promotional bonuses, focusing instead on competitive trading conditions and transparent pricing. 💸Fees Features competitive fee structures, especially for ECN-style accounts, with commissions applied depending on the account type. 📉Spreads & Commissions Provides tight spreads and low-cost commissions, appealing to active traders and those using scalping or high-frequency strategies. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports multiple payment methods with efficient processing, though specific fees or times may vary by method. 🖥️Platforms Offers a strong range of platforms including MT4, MT5, cTrader, and Currenex for advanced and professional-level trading. 🛡️Regulation CIMA, MFSA, and SCA 🔐Trust Score Known for strong reliability, competitive conditions ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawal requests are generally processed promptly, with timelines depending on the selected payment method. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Tradeview Markets Trust Score

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Operates under reputable regulatory oversight and follows strong compliance standards, giving traders confidence in platform security. Limited regulatory oversight in some regions may restrict access or raise concerns for highly risk-averse traders. Offers multiple advanced platforms including MT4, MT5, cTrader, and Currenex for professional-level execution and flexibility. The variety of platforms may overwhelm beginners who prefer a simpler, single-platform environment. Competitive spreads and tight pricing options, especially for ECN-style accounts suited to active traders. Commission-based accounts can feel costly for new traders unfamiliar with ECN pricing models. Several account types to suit beginners, intermediate, and professional traders, including options for lower spreads. Some account types may require higher minimum deposits compared to other retail brokers.

Overview

According to research in South Africa, TradeView Forex was established in 2004 and offers more than 40 financial instruments on three trading platforms.

Although TradeView Forex is licensed, traders should be aware of the fact that it is an offshore license which may pose some risks.

TradeView Forex is a Forex broker owned and operated by Tradeview Ltd., a fully registered dealer under the regulations of the Cayman Island Monetary Authority (CIMA) with CIMA license #585163.

TradeView Forex has, however, been a leading member of the Forex market and provides a reliable trading platform to investors worldwide. It is also known for having clients with very large trading volumes.

Is Tradeview Markets a good broker for South African traders?

Tradeview Markets is a global forex and CFD broker that offers access to forex, indices, commodities, metals, cryptocurrencies, and other CFD markets. It may suit South African traders who want raw spreads, fast execution, and platform options such as MetaTrader and cTrader. However, South African traders should always check which Tradeview Markets entity they are opening an account with, as global regulation is not the same as FSCA protection in South Africa. The FSCA is South Africa’s financial market conduct regulator, so traders should verify local authorisation before depositing funds.

What trading platforms does Tradeview Markets offer South African traders?

Tradeview Markets offers popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, giving South African traders access to charting tools, technical indicators, order management features, and multi-asset CFD trading. This can make the broker appealing to active forex traders who want platform flexibility, but beginners should compare spreads, commissions, minimum deposits, withdrawal options, and account protection before signing up.

Featured Offered

Tradeview Markets offers traders a comprehensive, multi‑asset environment featuring over 1,000 trading instruments across forex, stocks, futures, commodities, and indices.

Their conditions are attractive: spreads from 0.0 pips, leverage up to 1:500 (depending on account type), a minimum deposit starting at USD 100, ultra‑fast execution (under 1 ms), and access to eight different trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.

The broker emphasizes fund security, client funds held in segregated accounts at top‑tier banks, and provides a dedicated 24/5 account manager for support.

Additional services include copy‑trading/social trading, algorithmic trading via FIX/API, and tools for money managers or brokers (Multi‑MAM, liquidity bridges), making it suitable for both individual traders and institutional‑style users.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Provides multiple account types including Standard, ECN-style, and professional-grade options designed for various trading strategies and experience levels. ⚖️ Leverage Offers flexible leverage depending on jurisdiction and account type, giving traders increased control over position sizing. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Features tight spreads with low commissions on ECN accounts, appealing to active and cost-focused traders. 🌐 Instruments Offered Includes forex pairs, indices, commodities, metals, cryptocurrencies, and other CFDs for broad market exposure. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader, and Currenex, delivering advanced tools, fast execution, and professional-grade functionality. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Offers swap-free accounts suitable for traders who require Sharia-compliant trading conditions. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Provides VPS hosting for eligible traders who meet specific activity or balance requirements, enhancing execution stability. 👥 Copy Trading Allows access to third-party copy trading solutions through supported platforms and integrations. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Utilizes segregated client fund accounts and strict internal controls to ensure high financial protection standards. 📋 Regulatory Oversight CIMA, MFSA, and SCA

Tradeview Forex Customer Reviews

Some traders praise Tradeview Markets for fast execution, smooth deposits and withdrawals, and responsive support. Many say their funds were handled quickly, and the customer-service staff was helpful.

Others report serious problems: several reviewers claim that their accounts were wiped without warning, or that the platform made large, unexplained deductions, even alleging that attempts to withdraw were blocked or that they were pressured into signing unfair agreements.

Overall, reviews are highly mixed: some traders feel confident and satisfied with Tradeview’s service, while others express strong distrust, warning new users to consider carefully before investing.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Mixed reviews overall; average scores vary by platform (e.g., ~3–4 out of 5 from aggregated user review counts). 👏Customer Satisfaction Some traders report fast execution, tight spreads, good support and reliable withdrawals, while others report serious issues with funds, withdrawals and account handling — showing highly polarized satisfaction. 📞Customer Service Customer service sometimes receives praise for responsiveness, but there are numerous complaints about slow replies or unresolved support issues, indicating inconsistent service experience.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CIMA, MFSA, and SCA Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Feedback is mixed, with some users praising execution and support while others report concerns about withdrawals and account handling. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Strongly divided reviews; some traders report good conditions, while many others describe serious withdrawal issues and negative experiences. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ No significant or verified reviews available specifically for Tradeview Forex. ⭐☆☆☆☆ No consolidated or official broker-specific ratings available on Google for this platform. ⭐☆☆☆☆ Not widely reviewed on this platform; no meaningful customer feedback available. ⭐☆☆☆☆ Average rating around moderate levels; some users highlight reliable service, while others raise issues with funds and support delays. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

Tradeview Forex Safety and Security

One of the best benchmarks to measure the safety of a broker like TradeView Forex is to establish which regulatory authorities are watchdogs over its actions.

Offshore destinations are generally notorious for their light-touch regulation, if any at all, because those locations are attractive to cost-effective start-ups and running a brokerage.

TradeView Forex is a fully registered broker and dealer under the regulations of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), which has strict regulations to prevent money laundering.

How safe is it to trade with Tradeview Forex?

Tradeview Forex implements basic security measures such as segregated client accounts and SSL encryption to protect sensitive data. However, it is regulated offshore, which provides limited investor protection compared to brokers under top-tier regulatory authorities, so caution is advised.

What security measures does Tradeview Forex use to protect clients’ funds?

Tradeview Forex stores client funds in segregated accounts separate from company capital, reducing risk in case of insolvency. Additionally, the platform uses encryption and secure servers to safeguard personal and financial information, but investors should remain aware of regulatory limitations.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing CIMA, MFSA, and SCA 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from company operational funds, helping protect client deposits. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No widely confirmed Lloyd’s of London insurance; professional indemnity insurance may be provided in some cases but not universally confirmed as Lloyd’s-backed. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating No public credit rating from major agencies available; regulatory frameworks require minimum capital adequacy but this is not rated like a bank. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Standard digital security like SSL encryption and platform log-in protections are in place; individual crypto wallet security (e.g., separate crypto custody) is not a core broker offering for non-exchange proprietary crypto assets. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Offers negative balance protection under certain regulatory frameworks, preventing accounts from ending below zero for retail clients. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular internal and external audits required under regulatory oversight; transparency practices include published policies and compliance reporting in relevant jurisdictions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CIMA, MFSA, and SCA Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Grand Cayman 📅 Year Founded 2004 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CIMA, MFSA, and SCA 📝 License number #585163 ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📒 Demo account Yes 🏛 Institutional Accounts Yes 💼 Managed Accounts Yes 📊 Maximum Leverage 1:400 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 USD / R1816 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options 19+ Payment Methods 💳 Withdrawal Options 19+ Payment Methods 📱 OS Compatibility Window, Android, IOS, Mobile 📉 Platform Types MetaTrader4 (MT4) MetaTrader5 (MT5) Ctrader Currenex 📈 Tradable assets offered Futures, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrency 🚏 Languages supported English, German, Italian, French, Portugese, Japense, Russian, Chinese, Tai, Espanol, Turkish and more. ☎ Customer Service Hours 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Tradeview Forex Account Types

Tradeview Markets offers several account types to match different trading styles.

For Forex trading, you can choose the XLev account, which requires a minimum deposit of $100, trades as little as 0.01 lots, carries competitive spreads, charges no commission, and offers leverage up to 1:400, making it a good fit for traders who want low entry cost and simpler spread‑only pricing.

Alternatively, the ILC account provides raw spreads starting at 0.0 pips, but charges a commission per standard lot per side and requires a higher minimum deposit (around $1,000), with a minimum trade size of 0.1 lots and maximum leverage up to 1:200. This suits traders focused on tight spreads and institutional‑style pricing.

XLev Account

The XLev Account is Tradeview’s standard-style account designed for traders who prefer a simple “spread‑only” cost structure, meaning there’s no extra commission charged.

Minimum deposit is modest (from USD 100), and you can trade minimal positions (from 0.01 lots), making it accessible to beginners or those with small capital.

Spreads are competitive, and leverage can go up to roughly 1:400 depending on the asset.

This makes XLev appealing if you want low entry cost, flexibility, and don’t mind slightly wider spreads.

ILC Account (Innovative Liquidity Connector / ECN‑style)

The ILC account is for traders seeking tight, often raw spreads (from 0.0 pips) — at the expense of a commission.

The required minimum deposit is higher (USD 1,000), and the minimum trade size is typically 0.1 lots.

Commission is charged per traded lot per side. Maximum leverage is around 1:200.

This account type suits more experienced or active traders who trade larger volumes and value precise pricing over simplicity.

cTrader Account

The cTrader Account combines features similar to the ILC (raw spread from 0.0 pips) with a commission model per standard lot, but with a lower entry barrier, minimum depositof USD 100, and leverage up to about 1:400.

Minimum trade size is usually 0.1 lots. This account is useful for those who prefer the cTrader platform versus MT4/MT5, value tighter spreads with commission, yet do not have high capital to meet the ILC deposit threshold.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CIMA, MFSA, and SCA Start Trading Read Review

What account types does Tradeview Forex offer?

Tradeview Forex provides multiple account types designed for different trading needs, including standard accounts, ECN accounts, and demo accounts. Each type varies in minimum deposit requirements, spreads, commissions, and access to trading platforms, catering to beginners and professional traders.

How do Tradeview Forex account types differ?

Tradeview Forex account types differ primarily in trading costs, execution speed, leverage options, and available platforms. ECN accounts typically offer tighter spreads and faster execution, while standard accounts may have higher spreads but lower minimum deposits, making them suitable for casual or beginner traders.

How to open a Tradeview account - step by step

Step 1 - Navigate to the Tradeview Forex website

Select the option to open a live account.

Step 2 - Select the type of Tradeview Forex account you would like to open

Choose between the Individual, Joint, and Corporate accounts.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CIMA, MFSA, and SCA Start Trading Read Review

Tradeview Forex Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Due to its various account types, TradeView Forex may offer different fee structures too, according to the account type or trader’s country, or place of residence. Cost depends on different factors, like spread and margins.

The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the ask rate. A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.

One pip is 0.01 for currency pairs with JPY as the term currency and 0.0001 for all other pairs.

Margin is the amount of money required in your account in order to open a position.

What are the trading fees and commissions at Tradeview Forex?

Tradeview Forex offers different fee structures depending on the account type. The XLev account uses a spread-only model with no additional commissions, while the ILC and cTrader accounts provide raw spreads from 0.0 pips but charge a commission per standard lot per side, giving traders flexibility based on their strategy and trading volume.

How tight are the spreads at Tradeview Forex?

Spreads at Tradeview vary by account and market conditions. The XLev account offers competitive spreads that are slightly wider, while the ILC and cTrader accounts provide raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips, making them suitable for traders seeking precise pricing and lower overall trading costs.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Varies by account: raw/ECN pricing with commissions typically from around $2.50–$7 per lot round-turn on forex, depending on account type. Some accounts (e.g., X Leverage) may have no direct commission but wider spreads. 💰 Required Min Deposit Minimum deposit varies by account type: often $100 for certain accounts, while others (such as ECN/ILC) require around $1,000. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee May apply depending on method; some reviews report withdrawal fees up to a percentage or fixed amount, varying by payment type. 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees charged by the broker itself; third-party payment providers or banks may apply their own charges. 📝 Average Spread Spreads vary by account: from 0.0–0.2 pips on ECN/raw accounts, and wider on standard accounts; typical EUR/USD average spread around 0.2 pips (ECN). 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Tradeview Forex Trading Platforms

The forex trading platform is, in essence, the software provided by TradeView Forex to its clients to carry out their trades.

A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex but other asset classes, including CFDs on stocks, stock indices, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies as well.

The decision about which platform to choose will always depend on what a client would like to trade.

TradeView Forex offers its customers a choice of three trading platforms: the well-known and popular MetaTrader4 (MT4) , cTrader, and Currenex.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 is a very popular Forex and CFD platform offered by Tradeview. It features a user‑friendly, customizable interface, flexible charting, and efficient order execution.

It’s ideal for traders who value simplicity, straightforward order placement, and reliable tools for technical analysis.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 expands on MT4’s capabilities. It supports Forex, CFDs, as well as real stocks, futures, and other assets, making it more versatile for multi‑asset traders.

It offers advanced analytical tools, customizable alerts, and automated trading support, suitable for traders using more complex strategies.

cTrader

cTrader provides fast access to Forex and CFD markets with ECN‑style execution, market-depth visibility, and swift order execution.

Its modern interface is ideal for traders who prioritize speed, transparency, and making decisions based on live market data with minimal latency.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CIMA, MFSA, and SCA Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does Tradeview Forex offer?

Tradeview Forex provides multiple trading platforms to accommodate different trading styles and preferences. These include MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, as well as web and mobile versions. Each platform offers advanced charting, automated trading, and customizable tools for both beginners and experienced traders.

Which platform is best for beginners on Tradeview Forex?

For beginners, Tradeview’s MetaTrader 4 platform is often recommended due to its user-friendly interface, extensive educational resources, and widespread support. It allows traders to practice on a demo account, use automated strategies, and gradually build confidence before transitioning to live trading.

Tradeview Forex Deposit and Withdrawals

Tradeview Markets allows clients to deposit and withdraw funds using various methods, including bank wire transfers, credit or debit cards, digital wallets, and in some regions, cryptocurrency wallets and Apple Pay.

Deposits are processed through the client portal and typically appear in the trading account within a few hours up to three business days, depending on the method.

Withdrawals must generally follow the same method as the deposit: funds deposited via card or wallet are returned to the same source, while profits are usually withdrawn via bank wire transfer.

Tradeview enforces strict anti-money-laundering rules, requiring that deposits and withdrawals come from accounts under the same name as the trading account.

What deposit methods are available with Tradeview Forex?

Tradeview Forex offers multiple deposit methods, including bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and certain e-wallets. Deposits are generally processed quickly, allowing traders to fund their accounts efficiently. Minimum deposit requirements vary depending on account type and currency.

How long do withdrawals take with Tradeview Forex?

Withdrawal times with Tradeview Forex depend on the method used. Bank wire transfers typically take a few business days, while e-wallet or card withdrawals may be faster. Traders should ensure all verification requirements are completed to avoid delays in processing funds.

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Bank Wire, Credit/Debit Cards (Visa/Mastercard/Apple Pay), E-Wallets (Skrill/Neteller), Crypto (region dependent) Same as deposit: Bank Wire, Credit/Debit Cards, E-Wallets, Crypto (must withdraw back to original funding method) ⏱️ Processing Time Instant to same day for cards, e-wallets, crypto; Bank Wire may take 1-3 business days Typically within 24 hours for cards/e-wallets/crypto; Bank Wire may take up to ~3 business days depending on method and banks involved 💵 Minimum Amount Common minimum for deposits ~ $100 (varies slightly by method and account type) Minimum withdrawal ~ $30 for most methods 💳 Fees Tradeview typically does not charge deposit fees (third-party/issuer fees may apply) Withdrawals may be fee-free or have small fees depending on method and region; banks/third parties may apply charges

Tradeview Forex Leverage

Leverage is a facility that enables you to get a much larger exposure to the market you are trading than the amount you deposited to open the trade.

Leveraged products, such as forex trading, magnify your potential profit - but also increase your potential loss.

Leverage amount is expressed as a ratio, for instance, 50:1, 100:1, or 500:1. Assuming that you have $1,000 in your trading account and you trade ticket sizes of 500,000 USD/JPY, your leverage will equate 500:1.

Margin is the amount of collateral to cover any credit risks that may arise during your trading operations. It is expressed as the percentage of position size (e.g. 5% or 1%), and you have to have funds in your trading account to ensure sufficient margin.

Brokers 💳 Minimum Deposit $100 $5 ⤴ Maximum Leverage 1:400 1:30 💻 MetaTrader 4 Platform Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account Click Here

Research

TradeView Forex provides an economic calendar, calculators, and an explanation of indicators to help customers make the best trading decisions.

Awards

Being an awarded company instills extra confidence in traders; however, TradeView Forex does not supply any information on its website about any awards accumulated during its years in business.

Conclusion Overall, TradeView Forex can be summarily described as a worthwhile company for potential traders, as it is a reputable broker with more than 10 years of experience in the FX market.TradeView Forex offers attractive trading conditions on a variety of trading platforms, with the only concern being its light-touch regulation.TradeView Forex is, however, shaping up as a decent online trading destination that supports enough tradable assets, a good selection of trading platforms, and good trading conditions.

Disclaimer

TradeView Forex warns all potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade the products offered by TradeView Forex, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose.TradeView Forex warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tradeview Forex?

Tradeview Forex is an online broker offering Forex, CFDs, stocks, commodities, and other assets. It provides platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. The broker serves both new and experienced traders, offering flexible account types and trading conditions.

Which trading platforms does Tradeview support?

Tradeview supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and also offers web and mobile trading interfaces, providing flexibility for different trading styles and devices. Traders can switch seamlessly between platforms to suit their strategy and trading preferences.

What kinds of assets can you trade with Tradeview?

Tradeview allows trading of forex currency pairs, CFDs, commodities, indices, stocks, futures, and other instruments depending on your account type. This wide range of assets allows traders to diversify their portfolios and explore multiple markets simultaneously.

What is required to open an account with Tradeview?

Tradeview requires a relatively modest minimum deposit, sometimes as low as USD 100. Accounts can be opened in major currencies such as USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, or CAD, and personal verification documents are needed for account approval.

Does Tradeview offer a demo account?

Yes, Tradeview offers a demo account that allows you to practice trading without risking real funds. It is an excellent tool for testing the broker’s platforms, exploring trading strategies, and gaining experience before starting live trading.

What are the benefits of using Tradeview?

Tradeview provides flexible platform options, competitive fees, tight spreads on some accounts, access to multiple asset types, and relatively fast execution. These advantages make it appealing to both experienced traders and those looking for professional-grade trading tools.

What are the risks or drawbacks associated with Tradeview?

Some risks include offshore regulation, potential withdrawal delays, and limited educational resources. New traders may face challenges understanding the platform or navigating withdrawals, so caution and due diligence are advised before investing substantial funds.

Is Tradeview Forex regulated?

Tradeview is licensed under the regulatory framework of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), an offshore regulator. While it provides basic oversight, it is considered less strict than top-tier regulators in major regions, which may affect investor protection.

How reliable are withdrawal and deposit processes with Tradeview?

Feedback on deposits and withdrawals is mixed. While many traders report smooth transactions, some have experienced delays, deductions, or issues with withdrawal requests, indicating that careful monitoring and patience may be necessary for managing funds.

Is Tradeview suitable for beginners or only experienced traders?

Tradeview can be accessed by beginners thanks to its demo account, but limited educational material, potential regulatory concerns, and account complexity make it more suitable for experienced traders or those comfortable managing risk independently.