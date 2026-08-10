ICM.com is a UK-regulated broker with a trust rating of 8/10. It offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, tight spreads from 0.0 pips (on Zero accounts), leverage of up to 1:200 and multiple funding methods. FCA regulation means South African clients receive formal investor protections up to £50,000 through the FSCS plus an additional £1,000,000 civil liability insurance.

Quick Answer: ICM.com suits intermediate traders seeking FCA regulation, tight execution and professional infrastructure. The $200 minimum deposit and absence of promotional bonuses position it as a platform for serious traders rather than beginners. It is a strong choice for profitable traders but less ideal for those testing with micro-amounts or expecting welcome incentives.

Is ICM.com regulated and safe for South African traders?

Yes. ICM.com is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK—one of the world's most stringent financial regulators. FCA oversight means client funds are legally segregated from company capital, monitored through regular audits, and protected by the FSCS up to £50,000. ICM.com also carries additional civil liability insurance through Lloyd's of London covering £1,000,000. South African traders access the same regulatory protections as UK-based clients and have no country-specific restrictions.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

ICM.com Review: Key Findings

Finding Details Regulation FCA-regulated (UK), License #520965 Minimum Deposit $200 USD Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Web Spreads (Direct Account) From ~1.3 pips (EUR/USD) Spreads (Zero Account) From 0.0 pips + ~$7 commission per lot Maximum Leverage 1:200 on major forex pairs Deposit Methods Bank transfer, card, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, China UnionPay Fund Protection FSCS £50,000 + Lloyd's insurance £1,000,000 Demo Account Yes, $50,000 virtual capital Customer Support 24/5 multilingual via phone, email, live chat

What is the ICM.com minimum deposit?

ICM.com currently requires a $200 USD minimum deposit (approximately 2,715 ZAR at current rates). This entry point is moderate for professional-grade brokers higher than budget-friendly options like XM ($5) but lower than some institutional platforms ($500+). The $200 minimum applies across both Direct and Zero account types. South African traders can deposit in ZAR via local bank transfer; the broker converts at market rates.

ICM.com Trust Score

Our ICM.com Trust Score is built from seven factors: regulation, company transparency, operating history, payment risk, trading conditions, customer feedback, and access to independent dispute resolution. Each is weighted, then combined into a single score out of 100.

On that basis, ICM.com receives a trust score of 8/10. FCA regulation and strong fund protection safeguards drive the score upward. It is held back from a higher rating by the absence of promotional bonuses, moderate spreads on Direct accounts, and a $200 minimum deposit that filters out casual traders. For intermediate+ traders valuing safety and execution quality over incentives, the score reflects genuine strengths.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

ICM.com Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons MT4 and MT5 platforms with advanced charting tools Crypto account funding only—no card or bank wire options Cryptocurrency trading on major pairs plus altcoins No Islamic (swap-free) account type available STP/ECN execution with tight spreads and fast fills Educational content is minimal—no webinars or guides $250 minimum deposit to get started Limited payment methods restrict access for some regions 24/5 multilingual customer support via live chat High leverage amplifies losses on wrong trades

ICM.com Overview

ICM.com is a London-headquartered, FCA-regulated broker offering forex, metals, commodities and CFDs through a single account. Founded in 2009, it positions itself as a professional-grade platform for intermediate and experienced traders seeking tight execution and deep liquidity. The broker operates offices and partnerships across Dubai, Shanghai, Mauritius and the Seychelles while maintaining UK regulatory oversight for retail traders globally.

The platform emphasises speed and transparency—no-requote market execution, segregated client funds, and access to trading research from Trading Central. Unlike commission-free brokers offering welcome bonuses, ICM.com targets traders willing to pay competitive fees in exchange for institutional-grade infrastructure and regulatory protection.

What can you trade on ICM.com?

ICM.com publicly lists forex (60+ currency pairs), precious metals (gold, silver, platinum), energy futures (crude oil, natural gas), indices (stock indices), and US stocks via CFD. The exact range depends on your account type and jurisdiction. South African traders access the full range through the FCA-regulated entity, with no country-specific restrictions beyond standard regulatory prohibitions (US, North Korea, and sanctioned nations).

How is ICM.com different from regulated brokers?

ICM.com is itself FCA-regulated—not offshore or unregulated. The difference lies in its positioning: it is designed for active, experienced traders willing to pay per-lot commissions or accept variable spreads for tight execution, rather than offering no-deposit bonuses or zero-commission models. It competes on execution quality and institutional access, not promotional offers. This appeals to traders who value stability and regulatory oversight over marketing incentives.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Feature Availability MetaTrader 4 Desktop, web, mobile (iOS/Android) MetaTrader 5 Desktop, web, mobile (iOS/Android) Forex Trading 60+ currency pairs, 1:200 leverage Precious Metals Gold, silver, platinum with variable spreads Commodities Energy futures (oil, natural gas) Indices Global stock indices via CFD US Stocks Major US equities via CFD Expert Advisors Supported on MT4 and MT5 Scalping & Hedging Allowed on both account types Trading Central Research Included at no extra cost Demo Account Free, $50,000 virtual capital Swap-Free Accounts Available for eligible traders Customer Support 24/5 via phone, email, live chat 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ICM.com Customer Reviews

ICM.com holds positive feedback across independent review platforms, with traders frequently mentioning responsive support, fast execution, and professional service. Reviews highlight tight spreads (especially on Zero accounts) and efficient withdrawals. Some traders note the $200 minimum and lack of promotional bonuses as drawbacks compared to budget brokers. Isolated complaints mention spread widening during volatile conditions—typical for all brokers. A high review score should be read as a collection of individual experiences rather than proof of guaranteed safety or consistent service quality across all market conditions.

Review Source Key Feedback Execution Quality Fast order fills, tight spreads on Zero account, no requotes on major pairs Customer Support Responsive account managers, multilingual support, quick email responses Withdrawals Fast processing (1–3 business days), multiple withdrawal methods Platform Usability MT4/MT5 stability, easy to navigate, mobile app works well Fees & Costs Transparent pricing, no hidden fees, but commissions on Zero account noted Regulatory Confidence FCA regulation seen as a major plus for UK-based oversight Negative Feedback $200 minimum deposit (not budget-friendly), lack of bonuses, spread widening in volatility

Customer Ratings

Rating Category Score Interpretation Execution Quality 4.5/5 Fast fills, tight spreads, no requotes on majors Regulation & Safety 5/5 FCA-regulated, FSCS protection, Lloyd's insurance Customer Support 4/5 24/5 multilingual, responsive but GMT-focused Deposit/Withdrawal Speed 4.5/5 Fast processing, multiple methods, transparent fees Platform Stability 4.5/5 MT4/MT5 reliable, mobile app works well Spreads & Costs 4/5 Tight on Zero account, moderate on Direct, clear pricing Beginner Friendliness 3/5 $200 minimum, no bonuses, steep for beginners Overall Rating 4.3/5 Strong for intermediate+ traders, solid regulation 📝Sign up 5/5 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

ICM.com Safety and Security

ICM.com operates under FCA authority, meaning client funds are legally segregated from company capital and protected by the FSCS up to £50,000. For traders based in South Africa, this provides UK-backed protection that exceeds many offshore brokers. The broker also carries additional civil liability insurance through Lloyd's of London, covering an extra £1,000,000. Internally, ICM.com uses SSL encryption for data transmission, two-factor authentication for account access, and continuous monitoring for fraud detection.

Global Regulations

Jurisdiction Regulatory Body License Number Scope United Kingdom FCA (Financial Conduct Authority) 520965 Primary regulator; retail client oversight Mauritius FSC (Financial Services Commission) – Secondary jurisdiction Seychelles FSA (Financial Services Authority) – Secondary jurisdiction Abu Dhabi ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market) – Secondary jurisdiction South Africa FSCA (registered as foreign broker) – South African clients protected by UK FCA oversight

Is ICM.com safe to use?

Yes. FCA regulation mandates regular audits, capital adequacy checks, and compliance reporting. Client funds held in segregated accounts cannot be used for the broker's operations. FSCS protection and Lloyd's insurance provide dual safeguards against insolvency. South African traders benefit from the same regulatory oversight as UK-based clients. The main risk is market risk—not broker risk—and should be managed through position sizing and stop-losses.

What security measures does ICM.com claim to use?

ICM.com uses advanced encryption (SSL), multi-factor authentication, secure login protocols, and segregated account infrastructure. Personal data is stored with strict confidentiality controls. The broker also employs continuous fraud monitoring and anomaly detection to flag suspicious activity. These measures align with FCA security standards and are standard for regulated brokers.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

ICM.com at a Glance

Category Details Founded 2009 Headquarters London, UK Primary Regulator FCA (UK), License #520965 Minimum Deposit $200 USD Base Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, SGD Account Types Direct (spreads), Zero (commission), Swap-free (Islamic) Leverage (Max) 1:200 on major forex pairs Spreads (Direct) From ~1.3 pips (EUR/USD) Spreads (Zero) From 0.0 pips + $7/lot commission Deposit Methods Bank transfer, Visa/MasterCard, PayPal, Skrill, Netelier, China UnionPay Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Web platform Markets Forex, metals, commodities, indices, stocks Fund Protection FSCS £50,000 + Lloyd's insurance £1,000,000 Demo Account Yes, $50,000 virtual capital Customer Support 24/5 multilingual via phone, email, live chat

ICM.com Account Types

ICM.com offers two main live account types. The Direct account is for traders who prefer simplicity—spreads from ~1.3 pips on EUR/USD with no commission. The Zero account targets active traders willing to pay commission (~$7 per round lot on forex) in exchange for ultra-tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips. Both accounts support the same instruments, leverage (1:200 max), and minimum deposit ($200). Swap-free (Islamic) versions are available for eligible traders. Demo accounts are provided for testing.

Feature Direct Account Zero Account Swap-Free Spreads From ~1.3 pips (EUR/USD) From 0.0 pips Variable, all types Commission None ~$7 per round lot (forex/metals) None Minimum Deposit $200 USD $200 USD $200 USD Maximum Leverage 1:200 1:200 1:200 Instruments All (forex, metals, commodities, indices, stocks) All All Swap Charges Yes, standard Yes, standard None (no overnight financing) Best For Casual traders, simple spreads High-volume traders, scalpers Islamic law compliance, long-term holders Demo Available Yes Yes Yes

What are the main ICM.com account costs?

Direct account: No commission; spreads from ~1.3 pips (EUR/USD), widening on less-liquid pairs. Zero account: Commission ~$7 per round lot (forex/metals); spreads from 0.0 pips on major pairs. Deposit fees vary by payment method (1–3.75% for cards/e-wallets; bank transfer has minimal fees). Withdrawal fees: ~$15 (bank transfer); 0–2% (e-wallets). No inactivity fees. Overnight financing charges apply to held positions.

Should beginners start with a demo account?

Yes. ICM.com provides free demo accounts with $50,000 virtual capital and real market conditions. Beginners should spend 2–4 weeks on demo before live trading. Test both Direct and Zero accounts, practice position sizing, and confirm your strategy works before funding a live account. Demo results do not guarantee live outcomes, but they expose basic strategy mistakes early.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an ICM.com Account

1. Visit the ICM.com Website

Open the official ICM.com website and select the live-account or demo-account option. Verify the web address is correct before entering personal information.

2. Complete the Registration Form

Enter the requested contact and account information. Use accurate details so that future account checks or withdrawal reviews are not delayed.

3. Complete Any Required Verification

Confirm your email address and provide identity or account information requested in the client portal. Verification can take 1–2 business days. South African traders should have a valid ID (South African ID or passport) and recent proof of residence (utility bill or bank statement, not older than 3 months).

4. Select a Platform and Account Type

Choose between MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5. Select your account type (Direct or Zero), base currency (USD, EUR, GBP, SGD), and confirm leverage settings. Verify the contract specifications before proceeding.

5. Fund the Account

Select your preferred funding method: bank transfer, credit/debit card, or e-wallet (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, China UnionPay). Deposit the $200 minimum. Most methods process instantly or within 1–3 business days. No deposit fees for bank transfers; cards/e-wallets charge 1–3.75%.

6. Download Platform and Start Trading

Download MetaTrader 4 or MT5 from the ICM.com website (or use the web version). Log in with your account credentials. Start with small position sizes to test execution and spreads. Consider running a micro live account alongside a demo for the first week.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

ICM.com Fees, Spreads and Commissions

ICM.com uses variable ECN-style pricing. Spreads are advertised from 0.0 pips (Zero account) or 1.3 pips (Direct account), but the actual spread when an order is placed may be wider due to liquidity, volatility, and trading hours. Commission must be added when calculating the full cost of a position.

Spreads (Direct): from ~1.3 pips (EUR/USD), variable and wider on less-liquid pairs.

from ~1.3 pips (EUR/USD), variable and wider on less-liquid pairs. Spreads (Zero): from 0.0 pips on major pairs, variable depending on liquidity.

from 0.0 pips on major pairs, variable depending on liquidity. Commission: ~$7 per round lot (forex/metals) on Zero account; no commission on Direct.

~$7 per round lot (forex/metals) on Zero account; no commission on Direct. Deposit fee: 0% bank transfer; 1–3.75% credit/debit card and e-wallets.

0% bank transfer; 1–3.75% credit/debit card and e-wallets. Withdrawal fee: ~$15 bank transfer; 0–2% e-wallets.

~$15 bank transfer; 0–2% e-wallets. Inactivity fee: No inactivity fee advertised in current terms.

No inactivity fee advertised in current terms. Overnight costs: Swaps or financing charges apply to held positions.

What are typical ICM.com spreads?

Direct account: EUR/USD ~1.3 pips, GBP/USD ~2.0 pips, exotics ~5–10 pips. Zero account: EUR/USD 0.0–0.5 pips with $7 commission per round lot. During volatile conditions or off-hours, spreads widen on both account types. Compare the all-in cost (spread + commission) before choosing an account.

Does ICM.com charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

Yes, depending on the method. Deposit fees: 0% bank transfer; 1–3.75% credit/debit cards and e-wallets. Withdrawal fees: ~$15 bank transfer; 0–2% e-wallets. The exact fee is displayed before you confirm. E-wallets minimise withdrawal costs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

ICM.com Trading Platforms

ICM.com provides MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Both support charting, indicators, Expert Advisors, and multiple order types on supported desktop, web, and mobile devices, although features can differ between versions.

Platform Feature MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Charting & Technical Analysis Expert Advisors (EA) Automated trading fully supported Scalping Allowed Mobile App iOS & Android Web Platform Browser-based, no download needed Order Types Market, limit, stop, stop-limit Market Data Real-time quotes, depth-of-market Best For Forex traders, automated systems MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Charting & Technical Analysis Expert Advisors (EA) Automated trading fully supported Scalping Allowed Mobile App iOS & Android Web Platform Browser-based, enhanced UI Order Types Market, limit, stop, stop-limit, iceberg Market Data Real-time quotes, depth-of-market, economic calendar Best For Multi-asset trading, modern tools

Should you choose MT4 or MT5?

MT4 remains practical for forex traders who already use compatible indicators or automated systems. MT5 has a newer architecture and wider built-in analytical features. The better choice depends on the markets, Expert Advisors, and workflow you already use rather than one platform being automatically superior.

Does ICM.com offer a free VPS?

ICM.com offers VPS hosting, but the free plan is not available to every account automatically. High-volume or large-balance traders should check with account support about eligibility. A paid VPS option is also advertised.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

ICM.com Deposits and Withdrawals

ICM.com accepts bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets for deposits and withdrawals. Deposits process instantly (cards/e-wallets) or within 1–5 business days (bank transfers). Withdrawals use the same method as your deposit and typically complete within 1–3 business days. South African traders can deposit in ZAR via local bank transfer; the broker converts at market rates.

No hidden deposit or withdrawal fees beyond those disclosed at checkout.

Bank transfers processed in 1–5 working days; e-wallet transfers within 24 hours.

Withdrawals may require account verification checks before processing.

No waiting queues; automated processing for most withdrawals.

Withdraw to the same method used for deposit.

What deposit methods does ICM.com accept?

ICM.com accepts bank transfers (SWIFT, local ZAR transfers), Visa/MasterCard, and e-wallets (PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, China UnionPay). The broker also issues an ICM Prepaid MasterCard for deposits/withdrawals (one-time card fee ~$40). South African traders can deposit via local bank transfer or international wire. Card deposits process instantly; bank transfers take 1–5 days.

How do ICM.com withdrawals work?

Withdrawals are processed to the same account/method used for your deposit via your client portal. Funds are typically sent within 1 business day. Bank transfers may take 3–5 working days to arrive in your South African account, depending on your bank's processing speed. You receive a confirmation email once the withdrawal is initiated. No hidden holds or delays are reported.

Deposit Methods

Method Processing Time Fee Min/Max Best For Bank Transfer (SWIFT) 1–5 business days Minimal $200+ Large deposits, South African ZAR transfers Bank Transfer (Local ZAR) 1–3 business days None $200+ South African traders (fastest local option) Credit/Debit Card (Visa/Mastercard) Instant 1–3.75% $200+ Quick deposits, smaller amounts PayPal Instant–24 hours 1–3.75% $200+ E-wallet users, faster processing Skrill Instant–24 hours 1–3.75% $200+ E-wallet users, low withdrawal fees Neteller Instant–24 hours 1–3.75% $200+ E-wallet users, low withdrawal fees China UnionPay 1–3 business days Variable $200+ Traders with China UnionPay cards ICM Prepaid MasterCard Instant (once activated) $40 one-time fee Any Regular traders seeking convenience

ICM.com Leverage

ICM.com advertises leverage of up to 1:200 on major forex pairs. This means a $1,000 deposit can control $200,000 in notional market exposure. Leverage amplifies both profits and losses at the same rate.

At 1:200 leverage, a small adverse price movement can consume available margin quickly. Traders should choose leverage according to their risk plan, use modest position sizes, and understand the broker's stop-out rules. The maximum available setting is not a recommended trading level. Use 1:50 or 1:100 until you have proven consistent profitability.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

ICM.com vs eToro vs XM

Feature ICM.com eToro XM Minimum Deposit $200 $10 (via PayPal) $5 Spreads (EUR/USD) 1.3 pips (Direct) / 0.0 pips (Zero) Variable (typically 1.5–2.5 pips) ~1.6 pips (fixed) Maximum Leverage 1:200 (forex) 1:400 (some assets higher) 1:500 Primary Regulator FCA (UK) CySEC (Cyprus) CySEC, DFSA (Dubai) Account Types Direct, Zero, Swap-free Social trading, copy trading focus Micro, Standard, Raw Spread, Islamic Platforms MT4, MT5, Web Proprietary eToro app MT4, MT5, WebTrader Sign-Up Bonus None Limited (varies by region) 100% deposit bonus (up to $500) Trading Style Professional traders, forex/CFDs Social traders, copy trading Retail traders, high leverage Funding Methods Bank, card, e-wallets Card, PayPal, e-wallets Card, e-wallets, wire transfer Best For Intermediate+ traders seeking FCA protection Beginner traders wanting social features Budget-conscious beginners Customer Support 24/5 multilingual 24/7 multilingual 24/7 multilingual 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

ICM.com competes on tight spreads and FCA regulation. eToro and XM have different account structures, regulatory arrangements and product ranges. The comparison uses the legal entities and country availability relevant to South African traders, since regulation and leverage can differ by jurisdiction.

Research and Trading Tools

ICM.com provides platform-based charting and a selection of calculators, including margin, pip, profit-and-loss, commission, swap and currency-conversion tools. MT4 and MT5 also support third-party indicators and automated strategies. The broker includes access to Trading Central research—a third-party provider of macroeconomic analysis, technical signals and daily market reports. The service is included at no extra charge and provides daily technical reports identifying key support/resistance levels and bullish/bearish setups.

While useful for confirming trade ideas, research should not be your sole basis for trading decisions. Combine with your own analysis.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

ICM.com Awards

ICM.com highlights 20+ industry awards, including Best Forex Customer Service 2023 (UK) and Excellent Trade Executions (Middle East). While award claims are difficult to independently verify, the awards suggest consistent recognition for support and execution speed. Caution: Brokers often highlight awards paid for by industry publications. FCA regulation is a more reliable indicator of trust than marketing awards.

ICM.com Sign-Up Bonus

ICM.com does not currently offer a sign-up bonus or welcome deposit match. Unlike brokers targeting beginners with no-deposit bonuses or 100% deposit matches, ICM.com positions itself as a professional platform and does not run promotional incentives. This reflects its strategy: attract serious traders willing to pay competitive fees rather than chase volume through bonuses.

What does the ICM.com bonus include?

No bonus is currently offered. The broker prioritises execution quality and regulatory oversight over promotional credit.

Can bonus profits be withdrawn?

Not applicable; no bonus is offered. Any profits from your own capital can be withdrawn subject to standard withdrawal terms.

ICM.com Customer Support

ICM.com provides support through its website, phone, and published email channels. The current contact page states that assistance is available 24 hours a day, five days a week (24/5). Account managers are available for high-volume or institutional clients. South African traders can reach London-based support during GMT hours or contact regional offices. Response times are typically 30 minutes to 2 hours via live chat during market hours. Support staff is professional and knowledgeable about platform features, regulations, and account troubleshooting.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $200 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

ICM.com for South African Traders

Consideration Details Regulation for SA Traders FCA-regulated (UK). No FSCA regulation, but UK oversight protects SA clients under same standards as UK traders. Local Deposit Options Yes—bank transfer in ZAR via local South African bank. No ZAR trading account, but ZAR deposits convert at market rates. Withdrawal to SA Accounts Yes—withdraw via bank transfer to South African bank account. Typically 3–5 working days. Alternative: e-wallets for faster transfers. Tax Implications SARS classifies forex trading gains as taxable income. Keep records for annual tax filing. Losses can offset gains. Account Currency USD, EUR, GBP, SGD (no ZAR account, but ZAR deposits convert on deposit). Support Hours 24/5 support; GMT-based, so customer service peaks during UK hours (roughly 08:00–18:00 SAST equivalent). Minimum Deposit $200 USD (~2,715 ZAR), moderate for professional traders, steep for beginners testing. Bonus Status No welcome bonus. Professional positioning means no promotional incentives. Trading Cost (ZAR) Direct account EUR/USD spread ~1.3 pips + deposit/withdrawal fees. Zero account: 0.0 pips + $7/lot commission. Recommended For Intermediate+ South African traders seeking FCA regulation, tight execution and professional infrastructure. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Who Should Consider ICM.com?

ICM.com suits intermediate to advanced traders with at least $200 to invest and an understanding of leverage and position sizing. If you're a beginner, start with a lower-minimum broker (HFM, XM, JustMarkets) to build experience. If you're profitable and value tight spreads and FCA regulation over bonuses, ICM.com is worth testing on a demo. The lack of promotional incentives and $200 minimum deposit filter out casual traders—ICM.com attracts professionals seeking institutional-grade execution, not retail gamblers chasing free bonuses.

Conclusion ICM.com is a credible, FCA-regulated broker offering competitive spreads, tight execution, and institutional-grade infrastructure. The $200 minimum deposit and absence of bonuses position it as a platform for serious traders, not promotion-chasing beginners. FCA regulation provides fund protection (FSCS + Lloyd's insurance) that exceeds most competitors. Spreads are tight (especially on Zero accounts), and the research from Trading Central adds value. However, the lack of promotional incentives, higher-than-minimum deposit requirements, and focus on professional traders mean ICM.com is not ideal for absolute beginners or those testing with micro amounts. South African traders benefit from the same FCA oversight as UK clients, with no country-specific restrictions. Overall rating: 8/10 for intermediate+ traders; 5/10 for beginners.

Review Methodology

This review considers ICM.com's regulatory status, published trading conditions, account structure, platforms, market range, fees, funding methods, support information and suitability for South African traders. Broker claims are identified as such where they could not be independently confirmed. Details were checked against ICM.com's public website and should be verified again before opening or funding an account because terms can change.

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged derivatives involves a substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for every trader. Leverage can cause losses to accumulate quickly. This review is general information, not personalised financial advice or a recommendation to open an account. ICM Capital Limited (trading as ICM.com) is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom under Registration Number 520965. While FCA regulation provides protections, South African traders should understand forex trading tax obligations (SARS classification and reporting) before opening an account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is ICM.com regulated and safe?

Yes. ICM.com is regulated by the FCA (UK Financial Conduct Authority), one of the world's most stringent regulators. Client funds are held in segregated accounts, protected by FSCS insurance (£50,000) and Lloyd's of London coverage (£1,000,000 civil liability). FCA oversight mandates regular audits, capital adequacy checks and compliance reporting. South African traders access the same protections as UK-based clients.

What is the minimum deposit at ICM.com?

The minimum deposit is $200 USD (approximately 2,715 ZAR). This applies to both Direct and Zero account types. The entry point is moderate—higher than budget brokers (XM $5, HFM $0) but lower than institutional platforms ($500+). South African traders can fund in ZAR via local bank transfer; the broker converts at market rates.

What spreads does ICM.com offer?

Spreads vary by account type. Direct account: EUR/USD ~1.3 pips, GBP/USD ~2.0 pips. Zero account: EUR/USD 0.0–0.5 pips with $7 commission per round lot. Spreads widen during volatile conditions and off-hours. Compare the all-in cost (spread + commission) to determine which account suits your trading style.

How long do ICM.com withdrawals take?

Withdrawals typically process within 1–3 business days. E-wallet withdrawals (PayPal, Skrill) complete within 24 hours. Bank transfers may take 3–5 working days to arrive in your South African account, depending on your bank's processing speed.

Does ICM.com offer a demo account?

Yes. ICM.com provides free demo accounts with $50,000 virtual capital and real market conditions. Beginners should spend 2–4 weeks on demo before live trading. Test both Direct and Zero accounts, practice position sizing, and confirm your strategy works before funding a live account.

What platforms does ICM.com offer?

ICM.com offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and a proprietary web platform. MT4 is the industry standard for forex traders. MT5 adds more timeframes and order types. All platforms are available on desktop, web and mobile (iOS/Android).

Can I trade on mobile with ICM.com?

Yes. MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 mobile apps are available on iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play). Both offer real-time charting, one-tap order execution, price alerts and account management. You can trade, deposit and manage positions entirely from your smartphone.

What is the maximum leverage at ICM.com?

Maximum leverage is 1:200 on major forex pairs. Leverage amplifies both profits and losses—use carefully. A $1,000 account with 1:200 leverage controls $200,000 notional exposure. Risk management (position sizing, stop-losses) is essential. Beginners should use 1:50 or 1:100 leverage until consistent.

Is ICM.com available in South Africa?

Yes. South African traders can open accounts at ICM.com without country restrictions. The FCA-regulated entity serves South African clients, and the broker accepts ZAR deposits via local bank transfer. You'll need a valid South African ID, proof of residence, and initial funding. Local support is available during GMT hours.

How does ICM.com compare to XM and eToro?

ICM.com vs XM: ICM requires a $200 minimum (XM $5); ICM spreads are tighter on the Zero account (0.0 pips vs ~1.6 pips); XM offers bonuses (ICM does not); both are regulated. For beginners, XM is accessible; for tight spreads, ICM wins. ICM.com vs eToro: ICM offers true forex/CFD trading (eToro social copy trading); ICM leverage 1:200 vs eToro 1:400; both regulated, different models. Professional traders prefer ICM; social traders prefer eToro.

Sources Checked