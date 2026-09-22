Overall, ActivTrades can be described as low risk and has an overall rating of 9 out of 10. ActivTrades offers a maximum leverage of 1:400 with a minimum spread across all accounts of 0.9 pips and is regulated by SCB and FCA.

Is ActivTrades regulated and safe?

ActivTrades is FCA-regulated in the UK, which is solid regulation. They have to meet capital requirements and client fund protection standards. More protection than offshore brokers, but verify their FCA status independently. Check if they're still accepting SA clients.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What are ActivTrades' spreads and minimum deposit?

Spreads on major pairs are around 0.8-1.5 pips, depending on account type. Minimum deposit is typically $500-$1000 – higher than offshore brokers but normal for regulated brokers. FCA regulation costs money, so expect slightly wider spreads than unregulated competitors. Calculate total cost, including any commissions.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $0 🎁Sign-Up Bonus ActivTrades does not typically offer sign-up bonuses, focusing on transparent pricing. 💸Fees No deposit fees low trading fees with no hidden costs or inactivity charges. 📉Spreads & Commissions Competitive spreads starting from 0.5 pips commission-free on most instruments. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Fast and secure transactions via cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets. 🖥️Platforms Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and ActivTrader – all with advanced tools. 🛡️Regulation Regulated by FCA (UK), CSSF (Luxembourg), SCB (Bahamas), offering strong oversight. 🔐Trust Score High, due to regulation, transparency, client fund protection, and long track record. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed within 1–2 business days, depending on the payment method. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ActivTrades Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by top-tier authorities (FCA, CSSF, SCB) Higher minimum deposit ($500) compared to some brokers Negative balance protection included No sign-up or deposit bonuses Tight spreads with low or zero commissions Limited range of account types Offers MT4, MT5, ActivTrader, and TradingView platforms Educational content could be more extensive for beginners Fast and reliable deposit/withdrawal processing Inactivity fee applies after a prolonged period of no trading activity

Overview

According to research in South Africa, ActivTrades is an online broker specializing in Forex, Shares, Financials, Commodities, and Indices such as FTSE, Nasdaq, Euronext, and Dow Jones.

Fixed Income contracts include the German Bund and the US T-Note.

From there, it quickly expanded by adding CFDs on Indices, Financials, and Commodities.

In 2009, it reached into markets across Germany, Italy, Australia, South America, France, and Southeast Asia.

What makes ActivTrades different, and who should use them?

ActivTrades is FCA-regulated, which matters if you want legitimate oversight. They offer forex, metals, and indices – clean and straightforward, no crypto or stocks. Good for beginners wanting a reliable, regulated broker. If you need crypto or copy trading, look elsewhere.

What are ActivTrades' spreads and minimum deposit?

Spreads on major pairs are around 1.0-1.5 pips – competitive but not the tightest. Minimum deposit is $100-$250 depending on account type. Pricing is fair, though you're paying a bit more for the FCA regulation and stability rather than getting rock-bottom costs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, CSSF Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

ActivTrades offers a range of attractive features designed to enhance the trading experience.

Their cashback program rewards clients based on trading volume, allowing traders to earn money back as they trade.

They also provide a refer-a-friend program where users can receive bonuses for each successful referral.

In some regions, ActivTrades offers interest on unused margin balances, giving clients an additional benefit for maintaining funds in their accounts.

🧩 Feature 📊 Details 🏦 Account Types Offers Individual, Professional, and Islamic accounts tailored to various trading needs. ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:30 for retail clients (FCA), and up to 1:400–1:1000 for professionals/offshore. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads from 0.5 pips with zero commissions on most instruments. 🌐 Instruments Offered Trade Forex, indices, shares, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports MT4, MT5, TradingView, and the proprietary ActivTrader platform. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available upon request for traders complying with Shariah principles. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Offered to clients meeting specific trading volume or deposit criteria 👥 Copy Trading Available through third-party integrations like TradingView strategies. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Funds held in segregated accounts with additional insurance up to £1,000,000. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by FCA (UK), CSSF (Luxembourg), SCB (Bahamas), and other authorities.

ActivTrades Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for ActivTrades reflect a strong reputation for professionalism, reliability, and quality service.

Many traders appreciate the platform’s fast execution, tight spreads, and responsive customer support.

Users often highlight the user-friendly interface and advanced trading tools, which make the experience suitable for both beginners and seasoned professionals.

Overall, feedback emphasizes client satisfaction, particularly with the transparency and security offered by the broker.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.5 out of 5 stars on average across platforms like Trustpilot and Google. 👏Customer Satisfaction Clients praise the platform’s reliability, fast execution, and transparency. 📞Customer Service Highly rated for responsiveness, professionalism, and 24/5 multilingual support.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, CSSF Start Trading Read Review

Customers' Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders appreciate ActivTrades’ advanced tools and fast trade execution. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mostly positive reviews highlighting safety and strong regulation, with few service issues. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users like the responsive support team but note limited promotions or bonuses. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Widely praised for ease of use and secure platform infrastructure. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Positive service-related feedback, especially in South Africa, though some delays noted. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Excellent reputation for transparency, reliability, and efficient client service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

ActivTrades Safety and Security

With its wide selection of platforms, CFD (Contracts for Difference) instruments, and research tools, ActivTrades PLC is considered a very safe trade for potential customers.

Funds are kept in a segregated bank account.

The cash price of underlying stock market indices is replicated by Cash Indices in the form of CFDs.

With its extended dealing hours and no expiration date, it matches the Future Indices contract working hours.

Is ActivTrades a regulated and secure broker?

Yes, ActivTrades is a fully regulated broker authorized by top-tier financial authorities, including the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The company follows strict regulatory standards to ensure transparency, investor protection, and the highest level of financial security for its clients.

How does ActivTrades protect client funds?

ActivTrades holds client funds in segregated accounts separate from the company’s own finances. Additionally, clients benefit from negative balance protection and supplementary insurance coverage, ensuring funds are protected even in extreme market conditions.

🛡️ Security Feature ✅ Description 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by top-tier authorities such as FCA (UK), CSSF (Luxembourg), and SCB (Bahamas), ensuring compliance and client protection. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in separate accounts from company funds, protecting clients in case of broker insolvency. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Offers additional insurance protection for client funds up to £1,000,000 at no extra cost. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains strong financial health with adequate capital reserves and clean financial audits. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Implements high-level encryption, two-factor authentication (2FA), and secure socket layers (SSL) to protect trading accounts. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Clients are protected from owing more than their deposits during high market volatility. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regularly audited and compliant with financial reporting standards to ensure full transparency and operational integrity.

ActivTrades at a glance

🏛️ Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered London, UK 📅 Year Founded 2001 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA, SCB, CSSF 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic Account (Swap Free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:400 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 💳 Deposit Options Credit cards Debit cards Neteller Skrill AstroPay Bank Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit cards Debit cards Neteller Skrill AstroPay Bank Transfer 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and ActivTrader 📱 OS Compatibility PC, Mac, Linux, Web, Android, iOS 📈 Tradable Assets Forex Indices and Financials Commodities Shares ETFs 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Russian, Portuguese Malaysian, Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Simplified), Arabic, Bulgarian 👥 Customer Support Languages English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Russian, Portuguese, Malaysian, Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Simplified), Arabic, Bulgarian 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ActivTrades Accounts

ActivTrades offers a range of trading accounts designed to meet the needs of both novice and experienced traders.

Their Individual Trading Account provides access to various instruments, including Forex, CFDs, and commodities, with features like negative balance protection and competitive spreads.

For those looking to practice or test strategies, a Demo Account is available, allowing users to trade with virtual funds in real market conditions.

Additionally, ActivTrades offers a Pro Account tailored for professional traders, offering benefits such as higher leverage and potential cashback rewards.

Individual Account

Individual Accounts allow customers to trade with spreads from 0.5 pips with advanced trading platforms.

Losses don’t surpass deposits due to Balance Protection.

Customers are offered extra insurance covering up to $ 1 million.

Swap Free Account

For customers in Arab countries, ActivTrades offers Swap Free Accounts.

On accounts that remain open above 24 hours, no interest is charged, the value of Rollover is zero, and no additional commissions are charged on these accounts.

Markets are open from Sunday, 11 pm CET to Friday, 11 pm CET.

Demo account

ActivTrades offers a comprehensive and risk-free demo account designed to help both novice and experienced traders familiarize themselves with the platform and refine their strategies

. The demo account provides unlimited access to real-time market conditions, allowing users to practice trading with virtual funds without any financial risk.

This feature is particularly beneficial for beginners aiming to understand market dynamics and for seasoned traders testing new strategies before applying them in live trading environments.

What types of trading accounts does ActivTrades offer?

ActivTrades provides several account options tailored to different trader needs, including the Standard Account with competitive spreads and no commission, as well as the Professional Account for experienced traders seeking advanced features. All accounts support multiple asset classes such as forex, stocks, indices, and commodities.

How do I open an account with ActivTrades?

To open an ActivTrades account, you need to complete an online registration form, submit the required identification documents for verification, and fund your account. The process is straightforward and usually completed within a few business days, allowing you to start trading quickly.

How to Open an ActivTrades Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Start Registration

Visit the ActivTrades homepage, select your regulatory region, then click “Open Account.”

Provide your personal details, including name, email, phone, date of birth, nationality, and address.

Step 2: Complete Assessments and Verification

Answer a short questionnaire about your trading experience and financial background.

Verify your email by clicking the confirmation link sent to you.

Upload a valid ID and a recent utility bill for identity and address verification.

Step 3: Choose Platform and Fund Your Account

Select your preferred trading platform: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or ActivTrader.

After account approval, deposit funds to start trading.

ActivTrades Fees

ActivTrades PLC charges apply to Europe (including London) and New York Exchanges, no matter the number of trades filled.

Market data charges are payable on the first day of a new month, and share commissions start at 0.01 percent .

Short positions held overnight are credited with swaps. Calculations are based on a three-month interbank rate minus 1 percent.

Long positions held overnight are debited with swaps. Calculations are based on a three-month interbank rate plus 1 percent.

The MetaTrader 5 demo accounts display a 15-minute delay on market data for CFDs on shares.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low to moderate; commission-free accounts with competitive spreads, some commission on professional accounts. 💰 Required Min Deposit $0 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Generally no withdrawal fees; some payment methods may incur small charges. 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees from ActivTrades; third-party fees may apply. 📝 Average Spread Starting from 0.5 pips on major Forex pairs; spreads vary by instrument and account type. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What are the trading fees charged by ActivTrades?

ActivTrades offers competitive trading fees with tight spreads on popular instruments like forex, indices, and commodities. They typically charge no commission on forex trading, with costs built into the spreads. For certain products like stocks or ETFs, commissions may apply depending on the account type.

Are there any hidden or additional fees I should be aware of?

ActivTrades maintains transparency with fees and does not charge hidden fees. However, there may be overnight financing (swap) fees for positions held overnight and inactivity fees if the account remains dormant for a long period. Withdrawal and deposit fees depend on the payment method used.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, CSSF Start Trading Read Review

ActivTrades Trading Platforms

ActivTrades PLC offers its customers a selection of trading platforms.

For CFDs such as Financial and Indices, Forex, ETFs, Shares, Options, and Commodities, the company provides its technologically advanced platform, ActivTrader.

ActivTrader

ActivTrader uses Progressive Trailing Stop to track current prices and protect customer profits.

Follow the state of an instrument with Market Sentiment in order to make informed decisions regarding trading.

It also offers more than 14 types of Live Charts that enable users to see forecasts, historical trends, and patterns.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

One of the most popular trading platforms globally, MetaTrader is regularly used by ActivTrades’ customers.

It provides services for all trading levels and is available on desktops, tablets, and smartphones.

MetaTrader 4 is a standard and well-known trading platform used by Forex traders.

This trusted and user-friendly platform is also used to trade Indices, Metals, Commodities, and Fixed Income.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

ActivTrades' MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform is a powerful and versatile trading tool designed for both novice and professional traders.

It offers access to over 500 CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, and Forex, providing a comprehensive suite of instruments for diverse trading strategies.

MT5 supports advanced charting capabilities, 21 timeframes, and a wide range of order types, including Fill or Kill and Immediate or Cancel, enhancing precision in trade execution.

The platform also features integrated economic calendars, strategy testers, and real-time market news, empowering traders with the tools needed for informed decision-making.

What trading platforms does ActivTrades offer?

ActivTrades provides access to multiple trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and their proprietary ActivTrader platform. These platforms support a wide range of assets and offer advanced tools for charting, analysis, and automated trading.

Can I trade on the ActivTrades platforms using mobile devices?

Yes, ActivTrades platforms are fully compatible with both iOS and Android devices. You can download the mobile versions of MT4, MT5, and ActivTrader to trade on the go with real-time market data, order management, and secure access to your account.

ActivTrades Deposit and Withdrawal

Deposits or withdrawals can be requested from ActivTrades' customers’ Personal Area.

Deposits' processing time varies from where the accounts are held.

A wide variety of payment options are accepted.

Although process times may vary for different reasons, the company aims to process and verify customer deposits in less than 30 minutes.

What deposit methods does ActivTrades support?

ActivTrades offers a variety of deposit methods, including bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and popular e-wallets. Deposits are usually processed quickly, with some methods being instant, allowing traders to fund their accounts conveniently and start trading without delay.

How long does it take to withdraw funds from ActivTrades?

Withdrawal processing times at ActivTrades typically range from a few hours to a couple of business days, depending on the withdrawal method chosen. Bank transfers may take longer, while e-wallet and card withdrawals are usually faster. ActivTrades prioritizes secure and timely withdrawals for clients.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, CSSF Start Trading Read Review

ActivTrades Leverage

ActivTrades offers high leverage with currency trading.

A customer’s leverage depends on the equity of the account. Maximum leverage applied is based on the total equity of the customer’s combined accounts, with a close-out level of 30 percent.

ActivTrades vs AvaTrade vs FBS – Comparison Table

🔍 Features 🗺️ Regulation FCA, SCB, CSSF Ireland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch IFCS 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 $100 $1/ ZAR R16 🚀 Welcome Bonus No Open a trading account in 1 minute and receive up to $ 10.000 Bonus $140 ☪️ Islamic Account Yes, available Yes, available Yes, available 📊 Leverage 1:200 400:1 1:3000 💰 Withdrawal fee 9 GBP Zero yes 💰 Spreads The minimum spread across all accounts is 0.9 pips 0,9 pips 3 pips 💳 Demo Trading Account Yes Yes Yes 📒 Account Types Individual Account, a Demo account and an Islamic Account Standard, Islamic, and demo account Cent, Micro, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN, and Crypto Account 📊 Comissions No Comissions No Comissions $80 dollar / R1280 ZAR per each lot traded 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

ActivTrades offers a wide selection of trading tools, timetables, financials, and commodity spreads.

News and Market Analysis prepare customers for their trading day by giving technical insights and commentaries on the financial sector and how to keep up with the ever-moving markets.

The company’s SmartOrder module extends the functions of MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

With a click of a button, customers can place OCO orders, open and close positions, and reverse positions by date or equity.

ActivTrades Awards

ActivTrades has received numerous prestigious awards recognizing its commitment to excellence in the trading industry.

These accolades highlight the broker’s dedication to providing top-notch trading platforms, reliable customer service, and innovative tools.

Consistently praised for transparency and user-friendly features, ActivTrades continues to build trust and a strong reputation among traders worldwide.

Customer Reviews

⭐Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a highly regarded Senior Account Manager known for his professionalism, deep market knowledge, and dedication to client success. With a personalized approach, he helps traders navigate complex financial decisions and offers strategic insights that build long-term trust and results.

⭐Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients consistently praise Aristos Panteli for his outstanding support and responsiveness. Whether it’s technical queries or strategic trading advice, Aristos goes above and beyond to ensure every client feels confident, well-informed, and supported throughout their trading journey.

⭐I have worked with many different. I have worked with many different brokers and account managers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his consistent professionalism and genuine care for clients. His advice is always tailored and clear, making him a valuable asset for any trader, novice or experienced.

Conclusion ActivTrades review and offer a wide selection of products with exceptional execution. Award-winning customer services, reliable technical infrastructure, and advanced security systems ensure a secure and trusted customer experience. The company is transparent, offers detailed analysis, and has no hidden fees. With access to live charts, one-click trading, technical indicators, and financial news, the company provides everything needed to trade successfully. Platforms are easy to use and provide investment opportunities to professional, institutional, and retail traders globally to achieve short-and long-term success.

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Disclaimer

All financial products traded on margin carry a high degree of risk to your capital. The risk warning percentage is 73-85%. They are not suited to all investors; please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary, according to research in South Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ActivTrades, and what services does it offer?

ActivTrades is a global broker offering online trading in forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. It provides access to platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and ActivTrader with advanced tools, fast execution, and competitive spreads.

Is ActivTrades regulated?

Yes, ActivTrades is fully regulated by several financial authorities, including the UK’s FCA, the CSSF in Luxembourg, and the SCB in the Bahamas. This ensures high standards of financial transparency, client protection, and operational reliability.

What trading platforms does ActivTrades support?

ActivTrades offers three powerful platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary ActivTrader platform. These platforms are suitable for beginners and professionals alike, offering advanced tools, automated trading capabilities, and user-friendly interfaces.

What account types does ActivTrades offer?

ActivTrades provides a single account type with professional-level features. It includes low spreads, fast execution, negative balance protection, and access to all platforms and asset classes, suitable for both retail and professional clients.

What are the minimum deposit requirements?

The minimum deposit to open an ActivTrades account is typically $500. However, this may vary depending on the region or promotional offerings. Deposits can be made via bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and various e-wallets.

Does ActivTrades charge any trading fees or commissions?

ActivTrades offers competitive spreads and does not charge commissions on most instruments. Some share CFDs may include a small commission. There are also no deposit fees, and withdrawal fees are generally minimal or waived.

Can I open a demo account with ActivTrades?

Yes, ActivTrades offers a free demo account that simulates real market conditions. It allows users to practice trading, test strategies, and explore the platforms without risking real money, making it ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.

Is my money safe with ActivTrades?

Client funds are held in segregated accounts with top-tier banks. Additionally, eligible clients benefit from extra protection through the FSCS and insurance coverage up to $1,000,000 against negative balances or broker insolvency.

Does ActivTrades offer educational resources?

Yes, ActivTrades provides a wide range of educational tools, including webinars, video tutorials, articles, trading guides, and platform walkthroughs. These resources support both beginner and advanced traders in improving their skills and market knowledge.

How can I contact ActivTrades customer support?

ActivTrades offers 24/5 multilingual customer support via live chat, email, and phone. Their team is known for fast, helpful responses and is available to assist with technical issues, account questions, or trading-related inquiries.