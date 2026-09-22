Accuindex can be summarized as a trustworthy broker. Accuindex is a well-regulated Cyprus-based Forex broker that provides traders with access to Forex, indices, commodities, energies, metals, and exchange-traded funds.

Is Accuindex regulated and safe?

Accuindex is offshore regulated, not by FSCA. Verify their regulatory status independently before depositing – check with their actual regulatory body that their license is valid. Don't just trust their website claims.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit and spreads at Accuindex?

Minimum deposit is typically $100-$300 – beginner-friendly. Spreads on major pairs are around 1.5-2.5 pips – competitive but standard. Different account types vary on minimums and spreads. Factor in total costs including commissions, not just spreads alone.

🔍 Feature 📊 Details 💰Minimum Deposit From $100 depending on account type 🎁Sign-Up Bonus 30% and 50% bonus offers available (T&Cs apply) 💸Fees No deposit fees; commissions apply on Raw accounts 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips (Raw), no commissions on Standard and Pro accounts 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 5 🛡️Regulation Regulated by CySEC (EU) and FSC (Mauritius) 🔐Trust Score High, due to dual regulation and client fund protection ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed within 1–3 business days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Accuindex Spider Chart

Pro and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by CySEC and FSC Limited leverage for EU clients (1:50 max) Offers MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms Educational tools are basic Competitive spreads (as low as 0.0 pips) No proprietary trading platform Multiple account types to suit all traders High deposit required for Raw account

Overview

Accuindex is a globally regulated forex and CFD broker known for its strong commitment to transparency and client protection. It offers powerful trading platforms like MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders of all levels. With flexible account types, competitive spreads, and leverage up to 1:500, Accuindex caters to both retail and institutional clients across a wide range of financial instruments.

What assets can I trade on Accuindex?

Accuindex offers forex pairs, metals, cryptocurrencies, and indices. Standard lineup for an offshore broker. You can trade major currency pairs, gold and silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum, and stock market indices. MT4 and MT5 platforms are available. It covers the basics for most traders, though if you need stocks or energies specifically, you might need to check if they've added those recently.

What's the minimum deposit and spreads at Accuindex?

Minimum deposit is typically low – around $100-$300, depending on account type, which is beginner-friendly. Spreads on major forex pairs run 1.5-2.5 pips, which is competitive but standard. Different account types offer different spread/commission combinations. Test with a demo first to see what you'd actually pay with your typical trading style, not just the headline spread numbers.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Accuindex is a globally regulated forex and CFD broker known for its strong commitment to transparency and client protection.

It offers powerful trading platforms like MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders of all levels.

With flexible account types, competitive spreads, and leverage up to 1:500, Accuindex caters to both retail and institutional clients across a wide range of financial instruments.

🧩 Feature 📊 Details 🏦 Account Types Standard, Pro, Raw, and Copy Trading accounts ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:400 (non-EU), up to 1:50 (EU clients under CySEC) 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw account; no commissions on Standard and Pro 🌐 Instruments Offered 300+ assets including Forex, indices, commodities, and CFDs 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 5 ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available upon request for Muslim traders 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Offered for eligible clients with consistent trading volume 👥 Copy Trading Allows users to follow and replicate top traders’ strategies 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated client funds with trusted banking partners 📋 Regulatory Oversight Licensed by CySEC (EU) and FSC Mauritius (global)

Accuindex Customer Reviews

Accuindex receives positive feedback for its fast trade execution and user-friendly MetaTrader platforms, which are appreciated by both beginners and experienced traders.

Customers highlight the responsive multilingual support team for resolving issues quickly.

Many also commend the secure deposit and withdrawal process, contributing to overall client satisfaction.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ (4.2/5) – Generally positive feedback from global traders 👏Customer Satisfaction Most users report smooth account setup, good execution speed, and easy withdrawals 📞Customer Service Responsive support via live chat, email, and phone during trading hours

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Myfxbook Reliable trade execution and account transparency praised by experienced traders ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Forex Peace Army Mixed reviews; some concerns about withdrawal delays, but overall service is rated fair ⭐⭐⭐ Sitejabber Positive user interface experience and helpful customer service ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Google Reviews Generally high praise for ease of use and fast deposits/withdrawals ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ HelloPeter Responsive support noted; limited number of reviews from South African users ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Trustpilot Well-rated for transparency and multilingual customer service ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Safety and Security

Accuindex prioritizes client safety by holding licenses from reputable regulators like Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the FSA, ensuring full compliance with international financial laws.

Client funds are kept in segregated accounts to protect against misuse.

Additionally, advanced encryption and security protocols safeguard all personal and transactional data on its platforms.

🛡️ Security Feature ✅ Description 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by CySEC in the EU and FSC Mauritius for international clients 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in separate bank accounts to protect against misuse 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Coverage under professional indemnity insurance via Lloyd’s of London 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains strong financial standing and adheres to capital adequacy standards 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Uses encryption and secure login protocols to protect user data and transactions 📈 Negative Balance Protection Clients are protected from losing more than their initial deposit 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular internal and external audits ensure full regulatory compliance

Is my money safe with Accuindex, and how do they protect deposits?

Accuindex is offshore, so deposit protection depends on their jurisdiction and regulatory body. Ask if they use segregated accounts – meaning your money is kept separate from their operating funds. This protects you if they go under. Offshore brokers don't always have the same insurance as local regulated brokers, so understand the risks before depositing.

How secure is my account from hacking at Accuindex?

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) immediately – it's essential. Use a strong, unique password you don't use elsewhere. Never share login details. Check for SSL encryption (padlock icon in your browser). Brokers handle security, but you need to protect your credentials too.

Accuindex at a Glance:

Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Cyprus, Mauritius, and the UAE 📅 Year Founded 2016 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, 100% Free 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:400 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 👉 Sign Up Bonus Programme No sign up bonus 💳 Deposit Options CashU Neteller Skrill Visa Wire Transfer BitPay Crypto PerfectMoney ThunderX 💳 Withdrawal Options CashU Neteller Skrill Visa Wire Transfer BitPay Crypto PerfectMoney ThunderX 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 5 Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad 📱 OS Compatibility PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex Commodities Indices ETFs 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Japanese, Spanish, Farsi, Chinese, and Russian 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Japanese, Spanish, Farsi, Chinese, and Russian 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Accuindex Account Types

A Forex account is used by traders to buy and sell financial instruments through a broker.

Brokers may offer one or multiple account types, each tailored to different trading needs and goals.

Accuindex provides three live account options—Executive, VIP, and Pro—plus an Islamic swap-free account.

A Demo Account is available for risk-free practice, while a Real Account requires funding and may result in profit or loss.

🏷️ Account Type 💰 Min Deposit 📝Sign up 📉 Spreads 💸 Commission Standard $100 👉 Open Account From 1.4 pips None Pro $5,000 👉 Open Account From 0.8 pips None Raw $25,000 👉 Open Account From 0.0 pips Yes (per trade) Copy Trading $100 👉 Open Account From 1.4 pips None

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Standard Account

The Standard Account is ideal for beginners with a low entry point starting at just $100.

It offers leverage up to 1:400 and spreads from around 1.4 pips with no commissions.

Traders benefit from access to 300+ instruments and full automation support.

Pro Account

Designed for more experienced traders, the Pro Account requires a $5,000 minimum deposit.

It features tighter spreads starting at 0.8 pips and still maintains a zero-commission model.

Enhanced stop-out protection and full access to all markets make it a strong upgrade from the Standard.

Raw Account

The Raw Account is tailored for high-volume or professional traders with a minimum deposit of $25,000.

It provides ultra-tight spreads from 0.0 pips and charges a commission per trade.

With leverage up to 1:100, it offers greater transparency and institutional-grade pricing.

Copy Trading Account

Perfect for passive investors, the Copy Trading Account allows users to mirror top-performing strategies starting from just $100.

It retains Standard-level spreads and leverages up to 1:400.

This account supports over 300 instruments and is fully compatible with automated trading tools.

What's the difference between Accuindex's Standard and Premium accounts?

Standard Account has lower minimums ($250-$500), wider spreads (2-3 pips), and no commissions. Good for beginners or casual traders. Premium Account requires more capital ($1,000-$2,500), tighter spreads (0.5-1.5 pips), and small commissions. Upgrade if you trade 50+ times monthly – tighter spreads save you money. Otherwise stick with Standard.

Should I upgrade my Accuindex account?

Only if the math works. Count your monthly trades, calculate what spreads currently cost you, then compare to Premium spreads plus commissions. If Premium saves money, upgrade. If you're barely trading, Standard is fine. Don't lock up capital you need just for slightly tighter spreads – the idle capital costs more than you save.

How to Open an Accuindex Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

Go to www.accuindex.com and click on the “Open Account” or “Register” button at the top right corner of the homepage.





Step 2: Complete the Registration Form

Fill in your personal information, including full name, email address, phone number, country of residence, and create a password. Choose your preferred account type and platform (MT5).

Step 3: Verify Your Email

After submitting the form, you’ll receive a verification email. Click the link in the email to activate your account.

Step 4: Upload Verification Documents

To comply with KYC regulations, upload a valid proof of identity (passport, ID card, or driver’s license) and proof of address (utility bill or bank statement not older than 3 months).

Step 5: Fund Your Account

Once your documents are verified, log in to your client portal and choose a payment method to deposit funds. Accuindex accepts bank transfers, cards, and various e-wallets.

Step 6: Start Trading

Download the trading platform ( MT5), log in with your credentials, and begin trading live with access to over 300 instruments.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Cost and Fees, Commissions and Spreads

When evaluating a broker, it is imperative to look at the fees that are charged.

These often depend on numerous factors, including the spread, commissions, and margin requirements.

The lowest spread available from Accuindex starts at 1.6 pips for EUR/GBP currency pairs.

These are not the lowest spreads in the market, but the broker does offer commission-free trading on the Executive and VIP Accounts.

📌 Broker Accuindex 📈 Trading Fees Class Low to Medium 💰 Required Min Deposit $100 🔁 Withdrawal Fee None (Accuindex does not charge) 💳 Deposit Fees None (Zero deposit fees) 📝 Average Spread From 1.4 pips (Standard), from 0.0 pips (ECN) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What's the difference between spreads, commissions, and fees?

Spreads are the buy/sell price difference – the broker's cut on every trade. Commissions are per-trade fees, usually per lot. Fees cover everything else – withdrawals, inactivity, maintenance. They all add up. A broker with 1 pip spreads but $10 commission might cost more than 2 pip spreads with no commission. Calculate total cost, not just one number.

How do I calculate what I'll actually pay before signing up?

Use a demo account and simulate your normal trading. If you trade 20 lots EUR/USD monthly, calculate spreads + commissions + swap costs + withdrawal fees. That's your real monthly cost. Compare that number across brokers, not just advertised spreads. Do the math – it beats marketing claims every time.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Trading Platforms, Software, and their features

Accuindex's MT5 trading platform is one of the most popular platforms in the industry today.

It offers advanced research and trading tools, which are further complemented by the broker’s third-party analytical tools available for free through the website.

That said, the MT5 platform may not have all the features required by more advanced or experienced traders, so Accuindex’s lack of trading platform diversity may present a drawback to some clientele.

What trading platforms does Accuindex offer and which should I use?

Accuindex offers MT4 and MT5, plus web trader and mobile apps (iOS/Android). MT4 is the industry standard with more resources and tools available. MT5 is newer with extra features but fewer traders use it. Start with MT4 if you're new – you'll find more tutorials online.

What features and tools does Accuindex's platform have?

Both platforms include charting tools, technical indicators, multiple order types, real-time quotes, and economic calendar access. You can set alerts and automate trades with expert advisors. Mobile apps give you the same core features on your phone. It's solid and reliable for analysis and execution – nothing flashy but gets the job done.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Accuindex Deposits and Withdrawals

When evaluating brokers, the ease with which deposits and withdrawals can be made is another imperative factor to consider.

The minimum deposit amount required to open a broker account with Accuindex is $100 for the Executive Account, which is the broker’s standard retail account option.

More advanced accounts will require a higher minimum deposit.

The VIP account has a minimum deposit of $15 000, and the Pro Account has a minimum deposit of $30 000.

What are the deposit methods at Accuindex, and is there a minimum?

Accuindex accepts bank transfer, card, and e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller). Minimum deposit is usually $100-$250. Bank transfers are cheapest but take 2-5 days. Cards are faster but may have fees. E-wallets are quick. Check current options and fees – some promotions lower minimums temporarily.

How long do withdrawals take at Accuindex, and are there fees?

Withdrawals typically take 1-5 business days, depending on method – e-wallets are faster than bank transfers. Accuindex may charge withdrawal fees, though some are waived if you withdraw to your original deposit method. Check their fee structure before opening an account. Test with a small withdrawal first to confirm the actual processing time.

Deposit Method:

📥 Deposit Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 💳 Credit / Debit Card Instant to few mins Usually Free 🏦 Bank Transfer (Wire/SWIFT) 1–3 Business Days Possible bank fees 🌐 E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Instant Usually Free ₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC, USDT) Minutes to 1 hour Usually Free 💶 SEPA (Eurozone only) 1 Business Day Usually Free 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Withdrawal Method:

📤 Withdrawal Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 🏦 Bank Transfer 2–5 business days USD 25 per withdrawal 💳 Credit / Debit Card 2–5 business days USD 2 per refund for Qube Pay only 🌐 E-Wallets Within 24 hours Skrill: 1% (min EUR 1); Neteller: 2% (min USD 1) ₿ Cryptocurrency Instant Typically free; may vary by provider 🔄 Local Payment Solutions & Regional Wallets Varies Fees vary by provider; check client portal for details 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Accuindex offers leverage up to 1:400, but EU traders are limited to 1:50 due to CySEC and MiFID regulations.

Leverage lets traders control larger positions with smaller deposits, increasing both potential profits and risks.

Leverage is shown as a ratio (e.g., 1:100), allowing $1,000 to control $100,000. Margin is the required collateral to open a trade, usually shown as a percentage.

For example, a 1% margin on a $1,000,000 trade requires $10,000 upfront.

Accuindex vs Etoro vs XM – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Yes ➖ Min. Spread 1.6 pips 3 1 ➕ Max. Leverage 1:400 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs - 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Awards

What actually matters when choosing Accuindex is their real performance: spreads, customer support quality, withdrawal speed, and how they treat traders.

Awards sound impressive in marketing material, but they don't guarantee you'll have good execution or make money trading. Focus on the fundamentals instead.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a highly experienced Senior Account Manager with a proven track record of supporting clients and guiding them through complex trading processes.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients consistently highlight the exceptional support and guidance provided by Aristos Panteli, emphasizing his professionalism, responsiveness, and dedication to resolving queries efficiently.

⭐ I have worked with many different… I have worked with many different account managers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his expertise, attention to detail, and ability to simplify complex financial concepts, making interactions seamless and effective.

Conclusion Accuindex is an excellent choice for beginners and smaller retail traders seeking a user-friendly trading environment with excellent customer support.

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Disclaimer

Accuindex warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading carries an elevated risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with OX Securities, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. Accuindex warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss. Movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence Accuindex cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Accuindex?

Accuindex is an international forex and CFD broker offering trading services in currencies, commodities, indices, and more. It provides advanced platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5, catering to both retail and institutional traders across various global markets.

Is Accuindex a regulated broker?

Yes, Accuindex is fully regulated. It holds licenses from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles, ensuring a compliant, transparent, and secure trading environment for all clients.

What trading platforms does Accuindex offer?

Accuindex supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, the industry-leading platforms known for their robust charting tools, expert advisor capabilities, mobile trading access, and advanced order types, suitable for beginners and professional traders alike.

What types of accounts are available on Accuindex?

Accuindex offers Standard, Pro, and ECN accounts. Each account type is tailored to different trading styles and capital sizes, offering variable spreads, different commission structures, and competitive trading conditions for enhanced flexibility.

What is the minimum deposit to start trading with Accuindex?

The minimum deposit varies depending on the account type. The Standard account starts from approximately $100, making it accessible to new traders, while Pro and ECN accounts may require higher deposits for premium features.

What leverage does Accuindex provide?

Accuindex offers leverage of up to 1:500 depending on the client’s region, account type, and asset class. While high leverage can increase potential returns, it also raises risk, so traders should use it carefully.

Are client funds safe with Accuindex?

Client funds are kept in segregated bank accounts, separate from company funds. This ensures clients’ money is protected and can’t be used for operational purposes, in accordance with regulatory standards and risk protection protocols.

How can I deposit and withdraw funds on Accuindex?

Clients can use multiple methods, including credit/debit cards, wire transfers, and e-wallets. Deposits are usually instant, while withdrawals take 1–3 business days after account verification, depending on the chosen method and processing time.

Does Accuindex offer demo accounts?

Yes, Accuindex provides free demo accounts on both MT4 and MT5 platforms. These accounts come with virtual funds and allow traders to practice strategies, understand market behavior, and explore platform features without financial risk.

How can I contact Accuindex support?

Accuindex offers multilingual customer support through live chat, email, and phone. Their support team assists with account setup, technical issues, and trading questions, aiming to deliver timely and helpful responses during trading hours.