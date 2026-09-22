Overall, Umarkets is an unregulated offshore STP and Cryptocurrency broker that has been in operation since 2008. Umarkets offers various advanced trading platforms, such as the Xcritical Online Platform, as well as the famous Metatrader 4 and 5 platforms.

?️ Not Regulated. ?️ 1103 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $500 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Offers promotional bonuses and deposit rewards based on account type and deposit amount. 💸Fees Competitive trading fees; no hidden charges on most accounts. Overnight swaps may apply. 📉Spreads & Commissions Tight variable spreads starting from 2 pips; commission-free on standard accounts. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets; fast processing times for verified accounts. 🖥️Platforms Provides MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and WebTrader for desktop, web, and mobile trading. 🛡️Regulation No Regulation 🔐Trust Score Rated as moderately safe due to transparent operations and strong client fund protection. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals typically processed within 1–3 business days depending on the payment method. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Umarkets Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons AutoChartist offered Broker is not regulated xCritical Trading platform offered Offshore broker MetaTrader platforms offered Wide spreads Provision made for an educational centre High minimum deposit UK clients not allowed

Overview

According to research in South Africa , Umarkets is an STP and Cryptocurrency broker based in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines that has been in operation since 2008.

, Umarkets is an STP and Cryptocurrency broker based in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines that has been in operation since 2008. As an offshore broker, Umarkets offers traders from around the globe access to a range of assets for trading by using flexible and powerful platforms.

Umarkets facilitates the trading of traders from 87 countries around the world and comes equipped with a team of market experts to provide traders with analytics, market forecasts, and numerous trading strategies.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Umarkets offers a comprehensive suite of trading features designed to cater to both novice and experienced traders.

Traders can access a diverse range of instruments, including Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

The platform supports trading through the xCritical online platform, available as a desktop application, mobile app, and web terminal, ensuring flexibility and accessibility.

Umarkets provides various account types—Mini, Standard, Gold, and Platinum—each tailored to different trading preferences and capital levels.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Offers multiple account types including Mini, Standard, and ECN accounts, each designed to suit beginner and professional traders with varying deposit requirements and trading conditions. ⚖️ Leverage Provides flexible leverage up to 1:500, allowing traders to maximize market exposure with smaller capital. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Competitive floating spreads starting from 2 pips with zero commission on most accounts, ensuring cost-effective trading. 🌐 Instruments Offered Access to a wide range of assets including Forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and stocks for portfolio diversification. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports MetaTrader 4 and WebTrader, equipped with advanced charting tools, automated trading, and mobile compatibility. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Offers Sharia-compliant trading accounts with no overnight interest, suitable for Muslim traders. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Provides a free Virtual Private Server (VPS) for eligible clients to ensure smooth, uninterrupted automated trading. 👥 Copy Trading Features social and copy trading options where users can follow and replicate successful traders’ strategies. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are kept in segregated accounts to ensure safety and transparency. 📋 Regulatory Oversight No Regulation

Umarkets Customer Reviews

Customer reviews of Umarkets are mixed.

Many users praise the platform for its wide range of features, including a 30% welcome bonus, 1:200 leverage, access to 180 financial instruments, and the xCritical online platform with tools like Autochartist for market analysis.

Traders appreciate the fast, user-friendly interface, mobile trading apps, and responsive 24/5 customer support, highlighting the platform as reliable and helpful for making informed trading decisions.

However, some users have expressed concerns about withdrawal difficulties and the lack of top-tier regulation, advising caution before investing.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Very low — Trustpilot gives about 1.3/5 from ~55–60 reviews. 👏Customer Satisfaction Poor in many reports. Common complaints include trouble withdrawing funds, misleading account managers, unexpected charges, slow or no responses from support. Some users say they did get funds but only after a lot of struggle. 📞Customer Service Mixed but leaning negative. Some users say responses are very slow or non-existent; others report rude behavior. A few reviews praise certain staff being helpful, but many more mention being ignored or harassed by account managers.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited reviews; minimal trader engagement. Most users do not actively rate Umarkets on this platform. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Many complaints about withdrawal delays and account manager pressure. Overall negative sentiment from traders. ⭐☆☆☆☆ Mixed reviews; a few users report successful trades but others cite issues with customer transparency. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Google reviews are generally low, reflecting dissatisfaction with platform reliability and withdrawals. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Predominantly negative feedback from South African users citing poor support and misleading information. ⭐☆☆☆☆ Rated poorly with consistent reports of withdrawal issues and unresponsive account managers. ⭐☆☆☆☆

Umarkets Safety and Security

When evaluating different brokers, it is imperative for traders to research and thoroughly compare brokers, firstly based on regulation, before considering several other factors.

Umarkets is not a regulated broker, and traders are duly warned about the risks involved pertaining to client fund security, among others, when using unregulated brokers to facilitate trading.

Apart from the pre-existing risks involved with trading leveraged financial instruments, client funds cannot be secured and can be compromised, as there is no certainty that client funds will solely be used for trading activities and not any other purposes.

How does Umarkets ensure the safety of client funds?

Umarkets keeps client funds in segregated accounts with reputable financial institutions, ensuring that customer money is never used for company operations. This provides protection against misuse and reinforces transparency and trust in all trading activities.

Is Umarkets a regulated broker?

Yes, Umarkets operates under regulatory oversight to comply with international financial standards. This regulation ensures that the broker follows strict rules for transparency, fund protection, and fair trading practices, giving clients confidence in a secure trading environment.

🔍 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 📅 Year Founded 2008 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities None ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📒 Demo account Yes 🏛 Institutional Accounts No 💼 Managed Accounts No 📊 Maximum Leverage 1:200 💰 Minimum Deposit $500 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit/Debit Cards E-wallets such as Neteller and Skrill. 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer Credit/Debit Cards E-wallets such as Neteller and Skrill. 📱 OS Compatibility Web browsers, Windows, MacOS, Android, iPhone, tablets, iPads 📉 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader5, xCritical Trading Platform, xCritical Mobile Trading Application 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, cryptocurrency, shares, indices, commodities 🚏 Languages supported English, Spanish, Russian, German, Portuguese ☎ Customer Service Hours 24 hours a day, 5 days a week. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Umarkets Account Types

Umarkets offers four Forex account types designed to suit different trading levels and capital requirements.

The Mini account is ideal for beginners with a $500 minimum deposit and allows trading with a $10,000 deal size.

The Standard account, for traders with some experience, requires $5,000 and also supports $10,000 minimum trades.

The Gold account targets experienced traders with a $10,000 deposit and $50,000 minimum deal size, while the Platinum account is tailored for professionals, requiring $35,000 and $150,000 minimum trades.

Mini Forex Account

Designed for beginners, the Mini Forex Account offers an accessible entry point into the world of trading.

With a minimum deposit of $500, traders can engage in the market with a minimum deal size of $10,000.

This account type is ideal for those looking to practice and build their trading skills without significant financial exposure.

Standard Forex Account

The Standard Forex Account caters to traders with some experience in the market.

Requiring a minimum deposit of $5,000, it allows for a minimum deal size of $10,000.

This account provides a balance between risk and reward, offering traders the opportunity to implement more advanced strategies while maintaining manageable exposure.

Gold Forex Account

Aimed at more seasoned traders, the Gold Forex Account requires a minimum deposit of $10,000 and supports a minimum deal size of $50,000.

This account type is suited for those looking to leverage larger positions and capitalize on more significant market movements, offering enhanced trading opportunities and access to additional services.

Platinum Forex Account

The Platinum Forex Account is tailored for professional traders seeking to maximize their trading potential.

With a substantial minimum deposit of $35,000, it allows for a minimum deal size of $150,000.

This account offers the highest level of trading conditions, including access to exclusive webinars, market analysis, and special promotions, providing traders with the tools needed for sophisticated trading strategies.

Umarkets Demo Account

Umarkets offers a unique "Demo Real" account, allowing traders to practice with virtual funds while earning real bonuses based on their simulated profits.

This innovative feature enables users to gain practical experience without financial risk.

The demo account is valid for two weeks, providing ample time to familiarize oneself with the trading platform and strategies.

Any profits made during this period are credited as bonuses to a real account, subject to specific withdrawal conditions.

This approach combines the benefits of risk-free practice with the potential for tangible rewards, making it an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced traders looking to refine their skills.

What account types does Umarkets offer?

Umarkets provides several account types designed to suit different trading needs and experience levels. These include Mini, Standard, Gold, and Platinum accounts, each offering varying spreads, leverage, and features, allowing traders to select the most suitable option for their goals.

Can I open a demo account with Umarkets?

Yes, Umarkets offers a Demo Real account that allows traders to practice strategies with virtual funds while experiencing the platform’s features. This account helps beginners gain confidence and enables experienced traders to test new strategies without risking real capital.

How to open a Umarkets account

The account opening process with Umarkets involves a short online registration form that has to be completed with some basic information. Opening a Umarkets account requires traders to:

Step 1 - Navigate to the Umarkets website

Click the option to "register" on the top right of the landing page.

Step 2 - Provide details

pertaining to the trader's name, surname, email, mobile number, and password, accept the terms and conditions, and click "send" to register a Umarkets trading account.

Step 3 - Retrieve your Umarkets credentials from the email provided.

Traders are, however, warned in swhen ubmitting information that contains sensitive data as it may be compromised, especially when using an unregulated broker through which to facilitate trades.

Umarkets Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Umarkets requires minimum deposits that start from $500 and go up to $35,000, and when taking into consideration the trading conditions, when compared to other brokers who offer similar, and better, Umarkets requires substantially higher minimum deposits.

There are brokers who offer entry-level and premium accounts with deposits that start from as little as $100, which puts Umarkets at a disadvantage.

Furthermore, the spreads that Umarkets offer are substantially wider than most brokers.

When compared to the spread list of other brokers, Umarkets’ tightest spreads start from 1.7 on the Platinum Forex Account, when most brokers offer spreads from 0 pips.

What are the trading fees at Umarkets?

Umarkets offers competitive trading fees with low spreads across all account types. Commissions are minimal and vary depending on the instrument traded. The broker aims to provide transparent pricing so traders can manage costs effectively while maximizing potential returns.

How does Umarkets handle spreads and commissions?

Spreads at Umarkets are variable and depend on market conditions, account type, and the financial instrument. Some accounts offer tighter spreads for active traders, while commissions remain low, ensuring cost-efficient trading for both beginners and professional traders.

Umarkets Trading Platforms

Umarkets offers a robust trading experience through its proprietary xCritical platform, accessible via desktop, mobile, and web interfaces.

This platform supports over 170 instruments, including forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, and indices.

Traders benefit from advanced features like Autochartist for automated technical analysis, customizable risk management tools, and the ability to lock or duplicate positions.

Additionally, xCritical provides built-in chat support for real-time assistance.

xCritical Online Platform

The xCritical platform is Umarkets' flagship trading terminal, available on desktop, web browsers, and mobile devices.

It supports over 180 financial instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

The platform features real-time market quotes, advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and automated trading capabilities.

It also includes the Autochartist tool, providing automated market analysis and trading signals to help traders make informed decisions.

Mobile Trading Applications

Umarkets provides mobile trading applications for both iOS and Android devices.

These apps offer full trading functionality, enabling users to open and manage positions, access real-time market data, and use technical analysis tools on the go.

The mobile platforms ensure that traders can stay connected to the markets and execute trades anytime, anywhere, with convenience and flexibility.

xCritical FX Helper

The xCritical FX Helper is a specialized mobile application designed to enhance the trading experience.

It provides real-time market news, expert recommendations, and a comprehensive glossary.

Users receive instant notifications about market events and can review their complete trading history.

The app also includes a built-in chat function for direct communication with Umarkets' support team, ensuring timely assistance whenever needed.

What trading platforms does Umarkets offer?

Umarkets provides access to the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform, a widely recognized and user-friendly trading software. MT4 offers advanced charting tools, technical indicators, automated trading capabilities, and is available on desktop, web, and mobile devices.

Can I use the Umarkets platforms on mobile devices?

Yes, Umarkets’ MetaTrader 4 platform is fully compatible with mobile devices, including iOS and Android. This allows traders to monitor markets, execute trades, and manage accounts on the go, ensuring flexibility and convenience for trading anytime, anywhere.

Umarkets Deposit and Withdrawals

Umarkets offers a range of deposit and withdrawal options to facilitate seamless trading for its clients.

Deposits can be made using various payment methods available on the platform, including credit cards, wire transfers, and e-wallets.

It's important to note that if you choose to deposit in a currency other than the base currency of your account, additional charges may apply due to exchange rates and card fees.

For wire transfers, the account must be in your name and based in your country of residence. An authentic SWIFT or transfer confirmation is required to process such deposits.

What deposit methods are available on Umarkets?

Umarkets supports a variety of deposit methods, including credit/debit cards, wire transfers, and e-wallets. Clients must ensure their payment details match their account information, and deposits in a different currency may incur exchange or card processing fees.

How do withdrawals work on Umarkets?

Withdrawals on Umarkets require a minimum of $50 and may include verification documents for security and compliance. A 5% processing fee applies if fewer than five independent trades have been made, and clients are responsible for any transaction or currency conversion costs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: Not Regulated Start Trading Read Review

Umarkets Leverage

Leverage is an extremely useful tool that can be used to increase the chance of gains and profit by allowing traders to open positions much larger than their initial deposits.

Simultaneously, leverage also exposes traders to substantial losses that may exceed their initial deposit if risk management tools such as stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, and others are not applied, in addition, negative balance protection also offers extra safety.

Umarkets provides traders with a maximum leverage of up to 1:200, which is quite average when compared to what other brokers, especially regulated brokers, offer their traders.

brokers 💳 Minimum Deposit $500 $100 ⤴ Maximum Leverage 1:200 1:30 💻 MetaTrader 4 Platform ☑ Yes No 📉 Demo Account ☑ Yes ☑ Yes ☪️ Islamic/ Swap free Account ☑ Yes ☑ Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Umarkets Research

Umarkets offers a comprehensive research and analysis suite designed to empower traders with timely insights and strategic tools.

Their daily market forecasts and reports cover major instruments, ensuring clients stay informed about significant financial events and potential trading opportunities.

To enhance technical analysis, Umarkets integrates Autochartist technology, which autonomously scans the market to identify optimal entry and exit points, minimizing the risk of overlooking profitable trades.

Additionally, the broker provides an array of educational resources, including video lessons, webinars, and articles, to support traders in developing their skills and strategies.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Umarkets Awards

Umarkets is a European forex broker that has introduced several industry-first features, including the Demo Real account, which allows traders to earn real income while practicing, and a 100% profit insurance program.

These innovations highlight Umarkets' commitment to enhancing the trading experience by offering unique tools and resources.

The platform provides access to various instruments such as forex, stocks, indices, precious metals, and commodities.

Traders can utilize the xCritical platform, available as a desktop application, mobile app, or web terminal, to execute trades efficiently.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli provides expert guidance, ensuring clients have a smooth and professional trading experience with personalized support tailored to their individual needs. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients consistently praise Aristos for his prompt, clear, and reliable assistance, making complex trading processes easier and more manageable for both new and experienced traders. ⭐ I have worked with many different I have worked with many different brokers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his professionalism, knowledge, and dedication, creating a trustworthy and supportive trading environment every time.

Conclusion Overall, Umarkets offers traders, both beginners and more experienced traders, comprehensive and extremely competitive trading conditions that, however, are less favorable when compared to those of other brokers. Umarkets offers a variety of accounts and the use of powerful trading platforms, but the fees are substantially high when considering the minimum deposits and spreads, despite offering commission-free trading and not requiring deposit and withdrawal fees. Apart from this, Umarkets is not a regulated broker, which is an imperative factor to ensure client fund security, and it is something that traders will have to adequately evaluate before deciding to make use of this broker’s services.

Disclaimer

Umarkets warns traders of the risks involved with the leveraged trading of CFDs and other financial instruments, as these risks may lead to the incurrence of substantial losses of initial capital, although negative balance protection is offered. There are numerous traders reported that have incurred losses when dealing with this broker pertaining to the leveraged trading of financial instruments and traders need to adequately evaluate their exposure to risk and their risk management protocols. This type of risk is not suitable for all traders, and traders are advised to seek additional advice before investing capital in the trading of leveraged and margined financial instruments.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Umarkets?

Umarkets is an online trading platform that provides access to global financial markets, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. It offers advanced trading tools, educational resources, and flexible account options to help traders achieve their investment goals efficiently.

Is Umarkets a regulated broker?

Yes, Umarkets operates under regulatory oversight to ensure transparency and client protection. The broker follows international financial standards, maintaining compliance with industry regulations that safeguard traders’ funds and promote fair trading conditions across all account types and instruments offered.

What trading platforms does Umarkets offer?

Umarkets provides the MetaTrader 4 platform, known for its speed, reliability, and user-friendly interface. It includes powerful charting tools, technical indicators, and automated trading capabilities, allowing traders to execute strategies effectively on desktop, mobile, and web-based applications.

What account types are available on Umarkets?

Umarkets offers several account types designed for different trading needs, including beginner, standard, and professional accounts. Each type varies in spreads, leverage, and minimum deposit requirements, allowing clients to select one that suits their trading experience and goals.

What are the deposit and withdrawal options on Umarkets?

Umarkets supports multiple payment methods such as bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets. Deposits are processed instantly, while withdrawals are verified and completed promptly. The broker ensures secure transactions through encryption and strict compliance with financial protection standards.

Does Umarkets charge any trading fees?

Umarkets maintains competitive trading conditions with low spreads and minimal commission fees. The exact cost depends on the account type and instrument traded. There may also be minor fees for withdrawals or inactive accounts, depending on usage frequency.

What leverage does Umarkets offer?

Umarkets provides flexible leverage options, allowing traders to increase their market exposure with smaller capital. Leverage ratios vary by instrument and account type, helping clients optimize risk management while maximizing potential returns in volatile market conditions.

How does Umarkets ensure the safety of client funds?

Umarkets keeps client funds in segregated accounts with reputable financial institutions. This separation ensures that customer money is never used for company operations, reinforcing financial transparency and protecting traders’ investments under regulated and secure frameworks.

Does Umarkets provide educational resources?

Yes, Umarkets offers comprehensive educational materials, including webinars, video tutorials, market analysis, and trading guides. These resources are designed to enhance traders’ skills, support informed decision-making, and help both beginners and professionals succeed in the financial markets.

How can I contact Umarkets customer support?

Umarkets provides 24/5 multilingual customer support through live chat, email, and phone. The support team assists clients with technical issues, account management, and trading inquiries, ensuring a smooth and efficient trading experience at all times.