Overall Webull is a trustworthy and low-risk broker with an overall rating of 7 out of 10. Webull is authorized and regulated by FINRA and offers leverage up to 4:1.

What is Webull?

Webull is an online trading platform for self-directed traders and investors. It offers access to products such as U.S. stocks, ETFs, options, ADRs, fractional shares, and OTC stocks, with trading available through mobile, web, and desktop platforms. Webull is better suited to traders who want charts, screeners, extended-hours trading, and hands-on platform tools rather than a very basic buy-and-hold app.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is Webull commission-free?

Webull does not charge commissions on U.S.-listed stocks, ETFs, and options trades. That said, “commission-free” does not mean every trade has zero cost. Regulatory fees, exchange fees, option contract fees, and certain index option fees may still apply, so traders should check the fee schedule before placing larger or more active trades.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $0 for a standard account; $2,000 required for margin accounts 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Varies periodically; typically free stocks for new accounts 💸Fees Commission-free trading for stocks, ETFs, options, and crypto; some regulatory fees may apply 📉Spreads & Commissions No commission; competitive spreads on stocks, ETFs, options, and crypto 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Free ACH deposits/withdrawals; wire transfers may incur fees 🖥️Platforms Webull Desktop, Mobile App (iOS & Android), Web Platform 🛡️Regulation SEC & FINRA regulated; SIPC member 🔐Trust Score High; regulated broker with investor protection ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals typically processed within 1–2 business days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Webull Spider Chart

Pro and cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No-fee trading. The new trading app still developing and adding new features and investments. Offers margin trading, day trading, and short sales. Limited trading platform that does not accommodate foreign stocks, over-the-counter (OTC) stocks, mutual funds, bonds, options, futures, or Forex. Webull also does not accommodate fractional shares. Designed for experienced traders, particularly those who enjoy technical analysis. Account types are limited to individual Excellent sign-up bonus that includes up to $1,600 in free stock. Webull accounts are not available to non-US residents.

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Webull is a US forex broker company that was founded in 2017 and is based in New York. Webull has offices in China and New York. The technology comes from the Hunan offices in China, and customer operations operate from New York City. The brokerage has more than 9 million users globally. Webull is part of China-based Fumi Technology, which provides real-time market data, analysis tools, and trading commissions. This brokerage is suitable for active trading with low costs and a great mobile-first experience.

What is Webull?

Webull is an online trading platform built for people who want to trade and invest without using a traditional full-service broker. It offers access to US stocks, ETFs, options, ADRs, OTC securities, and other products depending on the region and account type. The platform is available on mobile, desktop, and web, which makes it useful for traders who want charts, watchlists, market data, and order tools in one place.

Webull is better suited to self-directed traders. You get the tools, but you still need to know what you are doing. There is no hand-holding here.

Is Webull good for beginners?

Webull can work for beginners, but it is not the simplest trading app on the market. The platform gives users access to charting tools, real-time market data, research features, and commission-free stock and ETF trading, although regulatory and exchange fees may still apply.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:4 🏦 Regulators: SEC, FINRA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

Webull offers a comprehensive trading platform designed for both novice and experienced investors.

It provides commission-free trading for stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies, along with advanced charting tools, real-time market data, and customizable layouts.

Users can access extended trading hours, engage in paper trading, and utilize features like voice quotes and customizable tick charts.

The platform also supports retirement accounts, fixed income investments, and recurring investments, catering to a wide range of investment strategies.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Individual Brokerage, Traditional & Roth IRAs, Webull Advisors (automated investing) ⚖️ Leverage Margin accounts available for increased trading capacity 📉 Spreads & Commissions Commission-free trading on stocks, ETFs, options; Options fees: $0.50 per contract (index), $0.10 per contract (500+ orders); No intra-day margin interest 🌐 Instruments Offered Stocks, ETFs, Options (equity, ETF, index), Futures, Cryptocurrency, OTC Stocks, Prediction Markets 🖥️ Trading Platforms Desktop app with advanced charting, mobile apps with alerts, web platform ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Not offered 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not offered 👥 Copy Trading Not offered 🛡️ Client Fund Security SIPC protection up to $500,000; Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) 📋 Regulatory Oversight SEC registered broker-dealer; FINRA member; Member of NYSE & NASDAQ

Webull Customer Reviews

Webull has garnered mixed reviews from users, with many praising its intuitive interface and advanced trading tools.

The platform's mobile app is often highlighted for its ease of use and comprehensive features.

However, some users have reported challenges with customer service responsiveness and account-related issues.

While many find the platform suitable for their trading needs, others have expressed concerns about the quality of support and the handling of certain transactions.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 1.4 / 5 stars on Trustpilot based on 300+ reviews 👏Customer Satisfaction Pros: Commission-free trading, advanced charting tools, paper trading simulator, rapid account setup, user-friendly mobile app Cons: Withdrawal difficulties, limited product offerings, occasional technical issues 📞Customer Service Trustpilot: Often described as unhelpful and difficult to contact BrokerChooser: Rated 2.4 / 5; long wait times and unhelpful responses possible

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:4 🏦 Regulators: SEC, FINRA Start Trading Read Review

Customers' Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews on platform reliability and tools. ⭐⭐⭐ Some positive experiences with trading features, but complaints about withdrawals. ⭐⭐ Users report issues with customer service and app glitches. ⭐⭐ Generally mixed ratings; praised for usability but criticized for support. ⭐⭐⭐ Negative feedback mainly around withdrawal delays and support. ⭐⭐ Poor overall rating; users cite poor customer service and withdrawal problems. ⭐⭐

Webull Safety and Security

Webull employs robust security measures to safeguard user data and financial assets.

The platform utilizes advanced encryption technologies, including 256-bit encryption, to protect sensitive information during transmission and storage.

Additionally, Webull offers multi-factor authentication (MFA) to enhance account security by requiring multiple forms of verification during login.

To monitor and prevent unauthorized access, Webull implements continuous surveillance of account activities, promptly identifying and addressing suspicious behavior.

In the event of a data breach, Webull's privacy policy outlines procedures for notifying affected users and mitigating potential risks.

How does Webull protect my account and personal information?

Webull uses advanced security measures, including 256-bit encryption and multi-factor authentication (MFA), to safeguard user accounts and sensitive data. Continuous monitoring helps detect suspicious activity, ensuring your financial information remains secure from unauthorized access.

Is my money safe with Webull?

Yes, Webull is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), which protects securities and cash in your account up to certain limits in case of broker failure. Users should also maintain strong passwords and enable MFA for added protection.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Webull is regulated by major financial authorities, ensuring adherence to strict industry standards. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from the company’s own funds, protecting them in case of insolvency. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Offers additional insurance coverage for client accounts beyond regulatory requirements. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains strong capital reserves and high credit ratings to support financial stability. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Implements advanced security protocols, such as two-factor authentication and cold storage, to protect crypto assets. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Prevents clients from losing more than their account balance in extreme market conditions. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Undergoes regular audits and provides transparency to clients regarding compliance with regulations.

Webull at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered New York, USA 📅 Year Founded 2017 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities SEC, FINRA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade N/A ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage Webull offers leverage of 4:1 on margin trades made the same day and a leverage of 2:1 on trades held overnight 💰 Minimum Deposit None 💳 Deposit Options Bank wire 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank wire 💻 Platform Types Own Web Trading Platform and Mobile Trading Platform 📱 OS Compatibility Desktop and Mobile iOS and Android 📈 Tradable assets offered Webull currently only offers trading on more than 5,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs in the United States. 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Chinese 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Chinese 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Webull Accounts

A forex account at Webull is a trading account that you will hold and that will work similarly to your bank account, but with the difference that it is primarily issued with the purpose of trading currencies.

Forex Islamic accounts are also known as swap-free accounts, as they imply no swap or rollover interest on overnight positions, which is against the Islamic faith.

Often, the number and type of accounts that a trader can open with a broker company differ depending on the country in which it operates and the regulatory authorities under whose jurisdiction it falls.

Individual Cash Account

Ideal for beginners, the Individual Cash Account allows you to trade stocks, ETFs, and options using only the funds available in your account.

This account type eliminates the risk of margin calls, making it a safer choice for those new to investing.

All trades are commission-free, and there are no account minimums or maintenance fees.

Individual Margin Account

Designed for more experienced traders, the Individual Margin Account offers the ability to borrow funds to trade, effectively increasing your buying power.

With up to 4x leverage for day trades and 2x for overnight positions, this account type allows for more aggressive trading strategies.

However, margin trading involves higher risk, including potential margin calls and interest charges on borrowed funds.

Traditional IRA

The Traditional Individual Retirement Account (IRA) offers tax-deferred growth, meaning you won't pay taxes on investment gains until you withdraw funds in retirement.

This account type is suitable for individuals looking to reduce their taxable income in the present while saving for the future.

Webull’s Traditional IRA has no account minimums or maintenance fees, making it accessible for a wide range of investors.

Roth IRA

The Roth IRA allows for tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals in retirement, provided certain conditions are met.

Contributions are made with after-tax dollars, so there is no tax deduction at the time of contribution, but withdrawals in retirement are tax-free.

This account type benefits those who expect to be in a higher tax bracket in retirement.

Rollover IRA

A Rollover IRA is used to transfer funds from a previous employer's 401(k) or other retirement plan into an IRA.

This account allows you to maintain the tax-deferred status of retirement savings while gaining more control over investment choices.

It offers the same benefits as the Traditional IRA, including no account minimums or maintenance fees.

Futures Account

The Futures Account allows you to trade contracts that obligate the buyer to purchase, or the seller to sell, an asset at a predetermined future date and price.

This account type is suitable for investors looking to hedge against risks or speculate on the future price movements of commodities, indices, or other assets.

Webull provides competitive commissions and transparent pricing for futures trading.

Webull Advisors Account

The Webull Advisors account offers personalized portfolio strategies to help you invest with confidence.

Combining advanced technology and data-driven insights, this account type provides tailored investment solutions that align with your risk tolerance and financial goals.

It’s an excellent choice for investors seeking professional guidance without high advisory fees.

Paper Trading Account

The Paper Trading Account allows you to practice trading strategies without risking real money.

This simulated trading environment uses real market data, enabling you to test strategies and gain experience before committing actual funds.

It’s an invaluable tool for beginners and for refining trading skills.

Cash Management Account

The Cash Management Account offers a way to earn interest on uninvested cash while maintaining liquidity.

With FDIC insurance and no account fees, it’s a secure option for managing funds.

Webull provides a competitive annual percentage yield (APY), helping your cash grow while you plan your next investment move.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:4 🏦 Regulators: SEC, FINRA Start Trading Read Review

📌 Feature 📊 Details 🏦 Account Types Individual Brokerage Accounts, Margin Accounts, Retirement Accounts (IRA) 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 (no required minimum) ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:4 for margin trading 📉 Spreads & Commissions $0 commission on stocks, ETFs, and options (regulatory fees still apply) 🌐 Instruments Offered Stocks, ETFs, Options, ADRs, Cryptocurrencies 🖥️ Trading Platforms Webull App (iOS & Android), Web, Desktop

What types of accounts does Webull offer?

Webull provides both individual brokerage accounts and retirement accounts, such as Traditional, Roth, and Rollover IRAs. These accounts allow investors to trade stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies while benefiting from Webull’s zero-commission structure and powerful trading tools.

How do I open a Webull account?

Opening a Webull account is a quick online process that requires submitting personal information, identity verification documents, and financial details. Once approved, users can fund their account through bank transfer or other supported methods and begin trading immediately across multiple asset classes.

How to open a Webull account step by step

Opening a demo account with Webull is a relatively simple process, which will consist of the following steps:

Step 1 – Open Your Account

Visit the Webull website, click on “Open an Account” in the middle of the website

Step 2 – Fill out the form

Sign up with a phone number. Prompt next

Select Open Account

Fill in personal information.

Upload Driver's Licence. Select Continue

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:4 🏦 Regulators: SEC, FINRA Start Trading Read Review

Webull Fees

Cost depends on different factors, like spread and margins, and Webull clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence.

The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the asking rate.

A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.

Margin is the amount of money required in your account in order to open a position.

What fees does Webull charge for trading?

Webull offers commission-free trading on stocks, ETFs, and options, meaning no direct charges per trade. However, standard regulatory fees from the SEC and FINRA still apply. For options, there’s no commission, but regulatory and clearing fees may be included.

Does Webull charge account or deposit fees?

Webull does not charge account maintenance, deposit, or inactivity fees, making it cost-effective for most investors. However, wire transfers may incur fees from your bank or intermediary institutions, and margin accounts are subject to interest rates based on borrowed funds.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:4 🏦 Regulators: SEC, FINRA Start Trading Read Review

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low to Medium; commission-free on US stocks, ETFs, and options with some regulatory fees 💰 Required Min Deposit $0 for standard accounts 🔁 Withdrawal Fee $0 (ACH transfers), wire fees may apply 💳 Deposit Fees $0 📝 Average Spread Tight spreads on US stocks and ETFs; variable spreads on crypto and OTC instruments 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Webull Trading platforms

The forex trading platform provided by Webull to its clients is, in essence, the software to carry out their trades.

Some brokers provide only one, and others quite a few platforms.

A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes.

The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client would like to trade.

Webull Desktop App

The Webull Desktop App is built for active and professional traders who need advanced tools and full control over their trading environment.

It offers customizable layouts, detailed charting features, a wide range of technical indicators, and in-depth market data.

With fast execution and flexibility across multiple monitors, it’s ideal for traders who rely on speed, precision, and comprehensive analytics.

Webull WebTrade

Webull’s WebTrade platform is perfect for users who prefer trading directly through their browser without downloading software.

It provides essential trading tools, real-time market data, and a user-friendly interface.

Convenient and lightweight, it’s especially useful for quick access to accounts on different devices while maintaining reliable functionality.

Webull Mobile App

The Webull Mobile App allows traders to manage their portfolios and execute trades anytime, anywhere.

It includes advanced charting, real-time quotes, customizable alerts, and access to stocks, options, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

Designed for both beginners and experienced investors, it balances powerful features with intuitive navigation, making trading on the go seamless.

What trading platforms does Webull offer?

Webull provides trading platforms across desktop, web, and mobile devices, ensuring accessibility for all users. Each platform offers real-time market data, customizable charts, technical indicators, and advanced tools to support both beginner and experienced traders in making informed investment decisions.

Are Webull’s trading platforms user-friendly?

Yes, Webull’s platforms are designed with an intuitive interface suitable for new investors while still offering advanced features for professionals. Users benefit from seamless navigation, efficient order placement, and synchronized access across devices, making trading convenient and flexible anywhere.

📌 Feature 🖥️ Webull Desktop App 🌐 Webull WebTrade 📱 Webull Mobile App 🎨 Interface & Layout Highly customizable, supports multi-monitor setups Simple & browser-based, fewer layout options Mobile-friendly, touch controls, push notifications 📊 Tools & Indicators Full set of advanced charts, screeners & data Essential tools, some advanced functions limited Most tools available, adapted for small screen ⚡ Performance Fast, stable, handles multiple charts easily Depends on browser & internet, may lag with heavy use Responsive for quick tasks, limited by phone hardware 🛠️ Order Types Supports all order types, hotkeys, fast execution Core order types, fewer shortcuts Same order types as desktop, but smaller interface 🔔 Alerts & Notifications Desktop alerts, sound cues Browser alerts, less instant Real-time push notifications on the go 🧑‍🎓 Paper Trading Full support with advanced tools Supported for practice Supported, great for mobile learning 🌍 Accessibility Best for in-depth trading at desk Access from any browser without installation Trade anywhere, anytime from your phone

Webull Deposit and Withdrawal

Accounts usually require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways.

Withdrawals can usually be done in the same ways, but sometimes differ.

In the case of Webull, the following methods and minimum deposits are required: Minimum deposit: Webull does not impose a minimum account balance; however, customers who want to short stocks will have to open a margin account, which requires a minimum deposit of $2,000.

How do I deposit funds into my Webull account?

Depositing into Webull is simple and free through an ACH bank transfer, which usually takes one to two business days to complete. Users can also fund accounts via wire transfers, although banks may charge fees. Webull itself does not charge deposit fees.

How do withdrawals work on Webull?

Withdrawals can be made via ACH or wire transfer. ACH withdrawals are free but take about one to five business days to process, while wire transfers are faster but may carry fees from both Webull and the bank. Processing times vary by method.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:4 🏦 Regulators: SEC, FINRA Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Leverage is a facility that enables you to get a much larger exposure to the market you are trading than the amount you deposited to open the trade.

Leveraged products, such as forex trading, magnify your potential profit - but also increase your potential loss.

Leverage amount is expressed as a ratio, for instance, 50:1, 100:1, or 500:1.

Assuming that you have $1,000 in your trading account and you trade ticket sizes of 500,000 USD/JPY, your leverage will equate to 500:1.

Webull vs Etoro vs XM – Comparison Table

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage Up to 1:4 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs – 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

To be able to trade with confidence, traders should do as much research as possible about this kind of speculative trading before commencing, but also preceding every daring deal to ensure that they don’t lose money unnecessarily and trade as profitably as possible.

With Webull, they have access to a screener, analyst ratings, price targets, company news, and a list of ETFs that include the stock as a holding.

Awards

Being an award-winning company instills extra confidence in traders.

Webull was recently awarded the 2019 Benzinga Global Fintech Award for Best Giving Back to Traders and the Community award.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is recognized as a dedicated Senior Account Manager who consistently provides professional guidance and support. Clients value his approachable manner and in-depth market knowledge, which makes navigating trading platforms and investment options much smoother and more effective.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients frequently highlight the excellent assistance received from Aristos Panteli. His responsiveness, patience, and ability to simplify complex financial matters stand out, ensuring that traders feel supported and confident while making investment decisions across a wide range of trading opportunities.

⭐ I have worked with many different. I have worked with many different account managers in the past, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his professionalism and reliability. His personalized approach and genuine commitment to client success set him apart, making the overall trading experience far more rewarding.

Conclusion Webull stands out as a modern brokerage platform that blends accessibility, advanced tools, and low-cost trading into one powerful package. Designed for both new and seasoned investors, it provides real-time data, commission-free equities, margin, and options access, plus fixed income and crypto offerings. Regulated under key U.S. financial authorities and protected by SIPC, it delivers both security and innovation. While it may not yet provide every investment type or deeply granular research some professionals prefer, its steady expansion, user-friendly design, and continuous updates make it a strong contender in the competitive online trading space.

Disclaimer

Webull warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with Webull, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. Webull warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss, and those movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence, Webull cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Webull?

Webull is a commission-free trading platform that offers access to stocks, ETFs, options, and cryptocurrencies. It’s designed for both beginners and experienced traders, providing advanced charting tools, real-time market data, and a user-friendly interface across desktop and mobile devices.

Is Webull safe to use?

Yes, Webull is regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Client assets are insured by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), which protects investments up to certain limits against broker failure.

Does Webull charge commissions?

Webull offers zero-commission trading on stocks, ETFs, and options. There are no account maintenance fees or minimum deposits. However, regulatory fees may apply, and advanced services such as margin trading or short selling could incur additional costs.

Can I trade cryptocurrencies on Webull?

Yes, Webull allows users to trade popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. While crypto trades also have no commission fees, a small spread is included in the price to cover platform costs associated with digital asset transactions.

Does Webull offer paper trading?

Webull provides a paper trading feature that lets users practice investing with virtual funds. This tool is useful for beginners to learn market strategies and for experienced traders to test new approaches without risking real money.

Is Webull available internationally?

Webull is mainly available to U.S. residents but has expanded to some international markets. However, availability and features may vary by country. International users should verify account eligibility and regional restrictions before registering and funding a trading account.

What are Webull’s trading hours?

Webull offers extended trading hours, including pre-market sessions from 4:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. EST and after-hours sessions from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST. This flexibility allows traders to act on news and market events beyond regular hours.

Does Webull offer retirement accounts?

Yes, Webull supports Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), including Traditional, Roth, and Rollover IRAs. These accounts provide investors with long-term tax advantages while still benefiting from Webull’s commission-free trading structure and access to a wide range of investment options.

What tools does Webull provide for analysis?

Webull offers advanced trading tools, including customizable charts, technical indicators, screeners, and real-time market data. These features help investors analyze trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions whether they’re day trading, swing trading, or investing long term.

Does Webull have a minimum deposit requirement?

Webull does not require a minimum deposit to open an account, making it accessible for new investors. However, to use margin trading or receive certain promotions, users may need to deposit specific amounts as outlined by platform guidelines.