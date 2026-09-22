Overall, Capex.com can be described as low risk and has an overall rating of 9 out of 10. Capex.com offers a maximum leverage ratio of 1:300 with a minimum deposit amount of $100/R1 600 and is regulated by CySEC and FSRA.

Is CAPEX.com regulated in South Africa?

Yes, CAPEX.com has been reported as having an FSCA-regulated South African presence, but traders should still verify the exact entity and licence details before opening an account. This matters because CAPEX.com also operates through different international entities, and the protections may differ depending on where your account is registered. South African traders should always confirm the broker on the FSCA register before depositing funds.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is CAPEX.com a good broker for South African traders?

CAPEX.com may suit South African traders who want access to forex, shares, indices, commodities, crypto CFDs, and multi-asset trading tools from one platform. Some reviews note that CAPEX.com offers ZAR account support and a wide instrument range, but traders should compare spreads, fees, platforms, withdrawals, and local regulatory protections before signing up. CFD trading is risky, especially when leverage is used.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $100 (varies by account type) 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Sometimes available; region-dependent 💸Fees No commissions on Forex & CFDs overnight fees may apply 📉Spreads & Commissions Variable spreads from 0.0 pips depending on account & instrument 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfer usually no deposit fees 🖥️Platforms WebTrader, MetaTrader 5 (MT5), mobile apps (iOS & Android) 🛡️Regulation CySEC (Cyprus) and FSRA. 🔐Trust Score High regulated broker with segregated client accounts ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals typically processed within 1–3 business days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CAPEX.com Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Broker is regulated Does not accept clients from USA, Canada & Japan Offers 2100+ trading instruments No social trading Segregated client funds Lacks a comprehensive education package

Overview

CAPEX.com is a globally regulated online brokerage firm established in 2016, offering a comprehensive trading experience across over 5,000 instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

The platform provides access to both proprietary WebTrader and MetaTrader 5, catering to traders of all levels.

CAPEX.com emphasizes security with segregated client accounts and robust encryption.

Additionally, it offers a wealth of educational resources through CAPEX Academy, daily market analysis, and integrated tools like Trading Central and TipRanks to support informed decision-making.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSRA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

CAPEX.com offers a comprehensive online trading experience, providing access to over 5,000 global instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

Traders can utilize advanced platforms like CAPEX WebTrader and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) on both desktop and mobile devices.

The platform features integrated tools such as Trading Central, TipRanks, and insider activity insights to support informed decision-making.

Additionally, CAPEX.com offers zero-commission trading with competitive spreads, no minimum deposit requirements, and a robust educational hub through CAPEX Academy, catering to traders of all levels.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard and DMA (Direct Market Access) accounts tailored for different trading styles. ⚖️ Leverage Forex up to 1:30, Commodities & Indices up to 1:20, Stocks up to 1:5, Cryptocurrencies up to 1:2. Subject to regulatory restrictions. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads on Forex (from 1.8 pips), competitive spreads on commodities, indices, and stocks. No commissions; costs included in spreads. 🌐 Instruments Offered 5,000+ instruments including Forex (55+ pairs), Stocks (2,000+), Indices (26+), Commodities (Gold, Silver, Oil), Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, DASH), ETFs & Bonds. 🖥️ Trading Platforms WebTrader (proprietary platform) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) available on desktop and mobile with advanced charting, automation, and technical analysis. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Swap-free trading accounts compliant with Sharia law; no overnight financing fees. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Swap-free trading accounts compliant with Sharia law; no overnight financing fees. 👥 Copy Trading Feature to replicate strategies of experienced traders, suitable for beginners. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Funds held in segregated accounts with reputable banks, separate from company funds for protection and transparency. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by CySEC (Cyprus) and FSRA.

CAPEX.com Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for CAPEX.com reflect a diverse range of experiences.

On Trustpilot, the platform holds a TrustScore of 2.5 out of 5, based on over 400 reviews.

Some users commend CAPEX.com for its reliable customer support and user-friendly trading platforms, noting positive interactions with account managers and the availability of educational resources.

For instance, one reviewer highlighted the helpfulness of the support team, stating, "Great support.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 2.6/5 (Trustpilot: 400+ reviews; HelloPeter: 36 reviews) 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed – some users praise platform features and educational resources; many report dissatisfaction due to aggressive marketing, withdrawal issues, and legitimacy concerns. 📞Customer Service Mixed – some positive interactions reported; many complaints about persistent calls, unresponsive support, and withdrawal difficulties.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSRA Start Trading Read Review

Customers' Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews; some users report issues with withdrawals and customer service. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Complaints about withdrawal delays and aggressive marketing tactics. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Predominantly negative feedback regarding customer support and platform reliability. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Positive reviews highlighting tight spreads and competitive pricing. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed reviews; some users commend the platform's technology and services. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mixed reviews with an average score of 3.1 stars. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

CAPEX.com Safety and Security

At CAPEX.com, safeguarding your funds is a top priority.

The platform adheres to stringent international regulations, ensuring compliance with financial authorities such as CySEC, FSCA, and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority.

Client funds are securely stored in segregated accounts, keeping them separate from the company's operational funds.

Additionally, CAPEX.com employs SSL encryption to protect your personal and financial data during transactions.

How does CAPEX.com ensure the safety of my funds?

CAPEX.com prioritizes the security of client funds by holding them in segregated bank accounts, separate from company assets. This practice ensures that client funds are protected and not used for operational purposes, providing an added layer of security.

What measures does CAPEX.com take to protect my personal data?

CAPEX.com implements robust technical and organizational measures to safeguard personal data. These include data encryption, access management procedures, and business continuity planning. Additionally, the company limits access to personal data to authorized personnel only, ensuring confidentiality and security.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by recognized financial authorities to ensure compliance and client protection. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from the company’s own accounts for added security. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides additional insurance coverage for client funds. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains robust capital reserves and a strong credit rating to ensure financial stability. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Enhanced security measures for cryptocurrency accounts, including encryption and 2FA. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Clients cannot lose more than their account balance; protection against negative equity. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and transparent reporting to maintain regulatory compliance.

Capex.com at a glance

🔍 Broker's Name 🏛️ Headquarters Cyprus 📅 Year Founded 2016 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities CySEC, FSRA 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States, Canada, and Japan ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📒 Demo Account Yes ✴️ Institutional Accounts No 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts Yes ⬆️ Maximum Leverage 1:30 / 1:300 for professionals 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / R1 600 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options Bank Card Wire transfer Neteller Skrill 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Card Wire transfer Neteller Skrill 📈 Spreads from 0.01 pips 📊 Platform Types MetaTrader 5, Capex WebTrader 📶 OS Compatibility Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 💰Sign up bonus No 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex Commodities Indices Shares Cryptocurrencies 💬 Languages supported on Website English only 💬 Customer Support Languages English ⏲️ Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CAPEX.com Account Types

CAPEX.com offers a range of account types tailored to different trading needs and experience levels.

The Basic account, requiring a minimum deposit of $100, provides access to both the CAPEX WebTrader and mobile app, along with essential trading tools and a demo account.

The Essential account, with a $1,000 minimum deposit, includes additional features such as enhanced training packages and more frequent one-on-one sessions.

For more experienced traders, the Original, Premium, and Signature accounts offer increased support, advanced trading tools, and exclusive market research, with minimum deposits ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

Basic Account

Designed for newcomers, the Basic Account requires a minimum deposit of $100.

It provides access to both the CAPEX WebTrader and mobile app, along with a demo account for practice.

Traders receive one phone session per week with a customer service representative and limited access to the Learn to Trade library and Knowledge Centre.

Essential Account

The Essential Account, with a minimum deposit of $1,000, offers all the features of the Basic Account.

Additionally, it allows for up to three accounts, provides two phone sessions per week with a customer service representative, and includes the Essential training package.

Traders also gain access to monthly webinars and the Daily US Premarket Newsletter.

Original Account

Requiring a $5,000 minimum deposit, the Original Account enhances support with three phone sessions per week and access via WhatsApp in the trader's local language.

It offers one Zoom training session per week, invitations to local seminars, and increased tools and analyses from Trading Central.

Traders can open up to five accounts and enjoy higher capabilities on WebTrader.

Premium Account

The Premium Account necessitates a $10,000 minimum deposit and provides four phone sessions per week with a customer service representative.

Traders receive the Premium training package, up to two Zoom training sessions per week, and unlimited access to the Learn to Trade library and Knowledge Centre.

Additional benefits include advanced charting tools and the ability to open up to seven accounts.

Signature Account

Aimed at professional traders, the Signature Account requires a $25,000 minimum deposit.

It offers five phone sessions per week with a dedicated customer service representative, three Zoom training sessions weekly, and face-to-face meetings with Relationship Managers.

Traders have access to the full suite of CAPEX market research features, including Analyst Views, and can open up to ten accounts with unique trading conditions.

What account types does CAPEX.com offer?

CAPEX.com provides multiple account types designed to suit different trader needs, including Essential, Original, and Signature accounts. Each offers unique benefits such as access to tighter spreads, premium research tools, priority support, and exclusive market insights.

How do I choose the right CAPEX.com account type?

The right account depends on your trading experience and goals. Beginners may prefer the Essential account for simplicity, while experienced traders might select Original or Signature for advanced tools, enhanced spreads, and additional educational or market resources to support professional trading.

🏷️ Feature 🟢 Basic 🟡 Essential 🔵 Original 🟣 Premium 🔴 Signature 💰 Min Deposit $100 $1,000 $5,000 $10,000 $25,000 📞 Support 1/wk 2/wk 3/wk 4/wk 5/wk 🎓 Training Package Basic Essential Enhanced Premium Signature 🎥 1-on-1 Zoom none 1/2w 1/wk 2/wk 3/wk 📚 Webinars Limited Monthly Seminars Unlimited Exclusive 🎮 Demo Access yes yes yes yes yes 📈 Tools & Charting Basic Enhanced Advanced Premium Full Suite 👥 Manager / Analyst none none none none yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

How to Open a CAPEX.com Account – Step-by-Step Guide

To open a CAPEX.com account, visit the official website and click on the "Register" button.

Fill in your email, create a secure password, provide a phone number, and select your account's base currency.

After agreeing to the terms and conditions, submit your information.

Next, complete your profile by entering personal details such as your full name, address, and date of birth.

Step 1: Visit the CAPEX.com Website

Go to the official CAPEX.com website and click on the “Open Account” or “Sign Up” button.

You will be prompted to enter your email, create a password, and select your preferred account type.

Step 2: Complete Your Personal Information

Fill in your personal details, including full name, date of birth, nationality, and contact information.

Make sure all information matches your official documents, as it will be used for identity verification.

Step 3: Verify Your Identity and Address

Upload a government-issued ID (passport or driver’s license) and a proof of address (utility bill or bank statement).

This verification step ensures account security and compliance with financial regulations.

Step 4: Fund Your Account and Start Trading

After verification, deposit funds using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfer, card, or e-wallet.

Once your account is funded, you can start trading on WebTrader, MT5, or the CAPEX mobile app immediately.

CAPEX.com Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

CAPEX.com offers a transparent and cost-effective trading environment.

Traders benefit from zero commission fees on most instruments, with costs primarily reflected in the bid-ask spread.

Spreads are variable and influenced by factors like liquidity and market volatility.

Additionally, CAPEX.com does not impose minimum deposit requirements or fees for deposits and withdrawals, excluding any charges from third-party payment providers.

What fees does CAPEX.com charge?

CAPEX.com is transparent with its fee structure. It does not charge commissions on trades but instead incorporates costs into the spreads. Additional fees may apply for overnight swaps or inactivity, depending on account activity and chosen financial instruments.

What are the spreads and commissions at CAPEX.com?

CAPEX.com offers competitive spreads starting as low as 0.6 pips on major forex pairs. The broker follows a zero-commission model, meaning traders primarily pay through spreads. This ensures simplified pricing and cost-effective trading for both beginners and professional investors.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSRA Start Trading Read Review

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Competitive trading fees, depending on account type and instruments. 💰 Required Min Deposit $100 (varies by account type and region) 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Minimal to none, depending on withdrawal method. 💳 Deposit Fees Usually free for most deposit methods; fees may apply for some payment options. 📝 Average Spread From 0.6 pips on major currency pairs; spreads vary by instrument. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CAPEX.com Trading platforms

CAPEX.com offers two powerful trading platforms designed to meet different trader needs: the proprietary WebTrader and the widely recognized MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

WebTrader is browser-based, user-friendly, and features advanced charting tools, customizable layouts, and access to expert analysis, allowing efficient portfolio management without downloads.

MT5 provides professional-grade capabilities, including multiple order types, sophisticated charting, automated trading with Expert Advisors, and access to diverse markets such as forex, stocks, and commodities.

Both platforms are available on desktop and mobile, enabling traders to monitor and manage investments anytime, whether they are beginners or experienced professionals.

CAPEX WebTrader

CAPEX WebTrader is a fully customizable, browser-based platform that provides traders with an intuitive and feature-rich trading experience.

Accessible on both desktop (Windows, Mac) and mobile (Android, iOS), it offers a vast array of tradable instruments, advanced charting tools, and analytical features.

Its user-friendly interface ensures that traders can execute trades efficiently and manage their portfolios with ease.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 is a globally recognized multi-asset trading platform that supports trading in forex, stocks, and futures.

Building upon the success of its predecessor, MT4, MT5 offers enhanced features such as improved charting capabilities, a broader range of timeframes, and an integrated economic calendar.

It's ideal for traders who require advanced tools for technical analysis and automated trading.

CAPEX Mobile App

The CAPEX Mobile App brings the full trading experience to your fingertips, allowing you to trade on the go.

Available for both iOS and Android devices, the app provides seamless access to the same features as the desktop platforms, including real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and the ability to execute trades swiftly.

This ensures that you never miss an opportunity, regardless of your location.

What trading platforms does CAPEX.com offer?

CAPEX.com provides two powerful platforms: WebTrader and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). WebTrader is browser-based, user-friendly, and packed with analysis tools, while MT5 offers advanced charting, expert advisors, and multi-asset trading, making it ideal for more experienced traders.

Which trading platform is best for me on CAPEX.com?

The choice depends on your trading style. Beginners often prefer WebTrader for its simplicity and integrated tools, while professional traders benefit from MT5, which delivers advanced features, custom indicators, and automation for a more comprehensive trading experience.

CAPEX.com Deposit and Withdrawal

CAPEX.com offers a straightforward and transparent process for both deposits and withdrawals.

Deposits can be made using various methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller.

The platform does not charge any fees for deposits or withdrawals.

However, if your deposit or withdrawal involves currency conversion, a conversion fee of 0.5% may apply.

How can I deposit funds into my CAPEX.com account?

CAPEX.com supports a wide range of deposit methods, including credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and popular e-wallets. Deposits are typically processed instantly, with no hidden fees. The platform ensures all transactions are secure and user-friendly, giving traders seamless access to funds.

How do withdrawals work on CAPEX.com?

Withdrawals at CAPEX.com are straightforward and processed quickly once verification is complete. Traders can withdraw using the same method used for deposits, ensuring security and transparency. The broker charges no additional fees, allowing clients to access their funds without unnecessary costs.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:300 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSRA Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

BrokerJet CAPEX.com offers flexible CFD trading leverage tailored to your experience.

Retail clients can access up to 1:30 leverage on major Forex pairs, ranging down to 1:20 for minor pairs, exotics, and major commodities, and between 1:2 and 1:30 for other asset classes.

Professional traders enjoy significantly higher limits, with leverage reaching up to 1:300 on Forex, and as high as 1:200 on major commodities and indices

Capex.com vs AvaTrade vs FBS – Comparison Table

🗺️ Regulation CySEC and the FSRA Ireland, Australia, Japan, South Africa, Abu Dhabi, British Virgin Islands, European Union, Polish Branch IFCS 💰 Minimum Deposit $100/R1 600 ZAR $100 $5 🚀 Welcome Bonus No Open a trading account in 1 minute and receive up to $ 10.000 Bonus $140 ☪️ Islamic Account Yes, available Yes, available Yes, available 📊 Leverage 1:200 400:1 1:3000 💰 Withdrawal fee Zero Zero yes 💰 Spreads from 0.01 pips 0,9 pips 3 pips 💳 Demo Trading Account Yes Yes Yes 📒 Account Types essential account, original account and signature account Standard, Islamic, demo account Cent, Micro, Standard, Zero Spread, ECN, and Crypto Account 📊 Comissions No Comissions No Comissions $80 dollar / R1280 ZAR per each lot traded 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

BrokerJet CAPEX.com Research delivers an intelligent edge to traders through its suite of integrated tools, market news, economic calendars, webinars, analyst ratings, and sentiment indicators from tip ranks and hedge fund activity.

It empowers clients with timely insights and data-driven analysis to make smarter, more informed trading decisions.

Awards

CAPEX.com was awarded Best FX Trading Platform at Forex Expo Dubai in 2021, showcasing its commitment to providing traders with innovative and reliable technology.

In 2022, CAPEX.com received the Most Innovative Broker and Best Fintech Broker awards, underlining its ability to combine advanced technology with user-focused trading solutions.

CAPEX.com was also recognized with the Best Affiliate Program and earned runner-up positions for Best Trading Application, Fastest Growing Forex Broker, and Most Transparent Broker, proving its strong international presence and credibility.

Conclusion Capex.com is an excellent option for beginner and advanced traders, offering tight spreads and commission-free trading on advanced trading platforms, complemented by a wealth of trading tools and educational resources. This Capex.com review has shown that Capex.com is a highly regulated Cyprus-based Capex.com is an excellent option for beginner and advanced traders, offering tight spreads and commission-free trading on advanced trading platforms, complemented by a wealth of trading tools and educational resources. This Capex.com review has shown that Capex.com is a highly regulated Cyprus-based Forex trading broker that offers access to over 2000 trading instruments across several popular asset classes, trading on MetaTrader 5 and WebTrader, and a wealth of advanced trading tools and features. With CAPEX.com, you can start your financial trading journey from wherever and whenever. By winning the Best Forex Educational Broker and Best Trading Tools in 2026, CAPEX.com doesn’t back down from promoting the core company values.

Disclaimer

Capex.com warns potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading carries a substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with Capex.com, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. Capex.com warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss. Movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence, Capex.com cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is CAPEX.com?

CAPEX.com is a global online trading broker offering access to forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. The platform provides modern tools, research resources, and user-friendly interfaces designed for both beginner traders and professionals seeking advanced trading opportunities.

Is CAPEX.com regulated?

Yes, CAPEX.com is regulated by multiple authorities, including CySEC and FSCA. This ensures strict compliance with financial standards, secure transactions, and the protection of client funds through segregated accounts, offering traders a trustworthy and transparent trading environment worldwide.

What trading platforms does CAPEX.com offer?

CAPEX.com provides WebTrader and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). WebTrader is browser-based with an intuitive design and strong analysis tools, while MT5 offers professional features, advanced charting, expert advisors, and multi-asset trading options for more experienced and active traders.

What account types are available on CAPEX.com?

Traders can choose from Essential, Original, and Signature accounts, each offering tailored benefits like tighter spreads, exclusive insights, or priority support. These options allow beginners and experienced investors to select an account that matches their trading style and goals.

What is the minimum deposit on CAPEX.com?

The minimum deposit starts from $100, depending on the account type and region. This relatively low entry point enables traders to begin with modest funds, making the platform accessible while still offering access to professional-grade trading features and tools.

Does CAPEX.com offer demo accounts?

Yes, CAPEX.com provides free demo accounts with real market conditions but without financial risk. This helps beginners explore platform features, practice strategies, and build confidence before trading with real capital, while experienced traders can use it to test new ideas.

What educational resources does CAPEX.com provide?

CAPEX.com offers comprehensive educational tools, including webinars, video tutorials, market news, trading insights, and the CAPEX Academy. These resources are designed to help both beginners and experienced traders develop skills, enhance strategies, and make more informed trading decisions.

How can I deposit and withdraw funds on CAPEX.com?

Traders can fund accounts via credit/debit cards, bank transfers, or e-wallets. Deposits are usually instant, while withdrawals are processed quickly after verification. CAPEX.com ensures secure transactions and transparency by charging no hidden fees for deposits or withdrawals.

Does CAPEX.com offer mobile trading?

Yes, CAPEX.com has a mobile app available on iOS and Android. It allows traders to access markets, monitor charts, manage trades, and receive real-time updates anytime, providing full trading flexibility while staying connected on the move.

What customer support does CAPEX.com provide?

CAPEX.com provides multilingual customer support through live chat, email, and phone during business days. The support team is responsive and professional, assisting with account questions, platform guidance, or trading issues, ensuring clients receive timely help whenever needed.