Hantec Markets is an international forex and CFD broker with a $10 minimum deposit, floating spreads from 0.1 pips, leverage of up to 1:500, and a solid platform line-up that includes MT4, MT5, Hantec Mobile, WebTrader, Hantec Social, and PAMM. For South African traders, though, I would look past the $10 entry point and check the legal entity first. Hantec Markets Ltd is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius under licence C114013940. Hantec Markets Limited is a separate UK group company regulated by the FCA under FRN 502635. Those are not interchangeable. The company named in your own account agreement determines which rules and protections apply to you.

Quick answer: Hantec Markets may be an option for South African traders who want forex and CFD trading through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Hantec Mobile, Hantec WebTrader, Hantec Social and PAMM access. It offers a listed minimum deposit from USD 10, floating spreads from 0.1 pips and leverage up to 1:500, depending on the entity, account type and instrument. However, Hantec Markets is not clearly confirmed as FSCA-regulated, so South Africans should first check which Hantec entity they are registering with, whether they are eligible to open an account, what currency-conversion fees apply and whether withdrawals are supported from South Africa.

Is Hantec Markets regulated for South African traders?

Hantec Markets operates through regulated companies, but the part that matters is which one actually holds your account. Hantec Markets Ltd is authorised and regulated as an Investment Dealer by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius under licence C114013940. Hantec Markets Limited is a separate UK company regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under FRN 502635.

This is worth checking properly before you fund the account. Seeing an FCA-regulated company elsewhere in the Hantec group does not automatically give a South African client FCA or FSCS protection. We also did not independently verify an FSCA licence for Hantec Markets during this review. Check the company name in the application form, client agreement, complaints procedure, and deposit instructions. That tells you far more than the logo at the top of the website.

Entity / Regulator What We Verified Why It Matters to South Africans Hantec Markets Ltd FSC Mauritius Investment Dealer, licence C114013940 This is the regulated entity identified on the public Hantec Markets legal material we reviewed Hantec Markets Limited UK FCA, FRN 502635 This is a separate Hantec group company, so do not assume your South African account falls under it FSCA No Hantec Markets FSCA licence independently verified for this review Check the FSCA register and your client agreement before treating the account as locally regulated

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Can South African traders open an account with Hantec Markets?

South Africa was not on Hantec Markets' restricted-country list when we checked on 7 August 2026, so South African residents may be able to open an account. Approval still depends on the onboarding checks, the Hantec entity accepting the application, and which products are available in your jurisdiction.

There is one practical issue I would check before depositing rand. Hantec currently lists USD, EUR, GBP, and NGN as account currencies on the trading-condition pages we reviewed. ZAR is not listed. If you fund in rand and the money has to be converted, Hantec states that a 0.6% currency-conversion fee may apply. That cost can matter, especially if you deposit and withdraw regularly.

Hantec Markets Quick Facts Details Broker Name Hantec Markets Broker Type Forex and CFD broker Group History Hantec Group was founded in 1990 and describes more than 35 years of brand history Regulation Relevant to Public Site Hantec Markets Ltd - FSC Mauritius, licence C114013940 UK Group Entity Hantec Markets Limited - FCA, FRN 502635 FSCA Regulation No Hantec Markets FSCA licence independently verified in this review Minimum Deposit From $10 on Global, Pro, and Cent account pages Account Types Global, Pro, and Cent Spreads Floating spreads from 0.1 pips Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500, depending on entity, instrument, account, and eligibility Minimum Order Size From 0.01 lots Published Account Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, and NGN; ZAR was not listed on the conditions we reviewed Currency Conversion Fee 0.6% where conversion applies Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Hantec Mobile, Hantec WebTrader, Hantec Social, and PAMM Markets Forex, metals, commodities, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other CFDs Support 24/7 human support advertised through live chat and email

Hantec Markets Trust Score

We rate Hantec Markets 86/100 for trust. There is a decent amount to like here: a long operating history, identifiable regulated entities, clear account pages, several trading platforms, published pricing, and client-protection policies. The deduction comes mainly from the South African side. I would not assume FSCA or FCA protection unless the client agreement specifically places your account under that regulated company.

Trust Factor Hantec Markets Editorial Trust Score 86 out of 100 Regulatory Strength Good at group level, with FSC Mauritius and FCA entities publicly identified South Africa Protection No Hantec Markets FSCA licence independently verified for this review Operating History Hantec Group traces its history to 1990 Client Protection Disclosures Segregated funds, negative balance protection for eligible clients, and advertised fund insurance up to $500,000 Cost Transparency Account pages disclose minimum deposits, spreads, commissions, and fees, while the charges page lists a 0.6% conversion fee where applicable Platform Offering Strong - MT4, MT5, proprietary mobile and web platforms, social trading, and PAMM Main Trust Caution Account protections and trading conditions can differ between legal entities

How we calculate the Hantec Markets Trust Score

This is our editorial score, not a regulator rating. We look at the legal entities behind the broker, regulatory oversight, operating history, treatment of client money, pricing disclosure, deposits and withdrawals, platform reliability indicators, and how clearly risk is explained. Marketing claims do not earn extra points simply because a broker publishes them.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Low $10 minimum deposit across Global, Pro, and Cent accounts No Hantec Markets FSCA licence independently verified in this review MT4 and MT5 plus Hantec Mobile, WebTrader, Social, and PAMM ZAR is not listed among the published account currencies we reviewed Floating spreads advertised from 0.1 pips A 0.6% currency-conversion fee can apply when currencies differ Global Account commissions start from $0 on selected assets Pro and Cent commissions start from $2 per lot, so the minimum spread does not tell you the full trading cost CFDs across forex, metals, indices, stocks, crypto, and commodities Leverage up to 1:500 can turn a small market move into a large account loss Segregated funds, negative balance protection for eligible clients, and advertised fund insurance Insurance and account-protection policies have conditions and do not cover normal market losses 24/7 human support is advertised Account conditions and product availability can differ by country and legal entity

Overview

Hantec Markets offers CFD trading across forex, metals, commodities, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other global markets.

The main retail accounts are Global, Pro, and Cent, with minimum deposits currently starting from $10.

Platform choice includes MT4, MT5, Hantec Mobile, Hantec WebTrader, Hantec Social, and PAMM where available.

Published conditions include floating spreads from 0.1 pips, minimum trade sizes from 0.01 lots, and leverage up to 1:500.

Hantec lists USD, EUR, GBP, and NGN as account currencies. We did not see ZAR listed on the trading-condition pages reviewed.

A 0.6% currency-conversion fee may apply when the account, funding, or settlement currency differs.

Is Hantec Markets a good broker for South African traders?

It can be, particularly if you want a low deposit and a good choice of platforms. I would be less enthusiastic if a ZAR account or an FSCA-regulated contracting entity is high on your list. The $10 minimum gets attention, but it is not the number I would base the decision on. For a South African trader, the legal entity and the cost of moving money between ZAR and the account currency can have a much bigger effect over time.

Who is Hantec Markets best for?

Trader Type Fit Why Beginner moving cautiously into live markets Good Cent account, $10 minimum deposit, demo access, and small minimum order size Active forex trader Good Pro account, MT4/MT5, floating spreads from 0.1 pips, and commission-based pricing Copy-trading user Good Hantec Social is available alongside the standard trading platforms Trader who needs a ZAR base account Weak ZAR was not listed among the published account currencies we reviewed Trader who requires an FSCA-regulated contracting entity Needs verification No Hantec Markets FSCA licence was independently verified for this review

Is Hantec Markets regulated in South Africa?

We did not independently verify a Hantec Markets licence on the FSCA register for this review. The legal material we checked identifies Hantec Markets Ltd as regulated by the FSC in Mauritius and Hantec Markets Limited as a separate FCA-regulated UK company. Check the contracting company in your own paperwork before sending money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, FSC, ASIC, FSA, CFSE Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Hantec gives traders more platform choice than many brokers at this deposit level. You can use MT4 or MT5 if you already have a MetaTrader setup, trade through Hantec's own web or mobile platforms, use Hantec Social for copy trading, or access PAMM services where available.

Feature Hantec Markets Offering Forex Trading Major, minor, and exotic currency-pair CFDs, depending on availability Metals and Commodities Gold, other metals, energies, and commodity CFDs depending on the instrument list Indices CFDs on major global equity indices Stocks Share CFDs on selected international companies Cryptocurrencies Crypto CFDs where available by region and platform Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, Hantec Mobile, Hantec WebTrader, Hantec Social, and PAMM TradingView-Style Charting Hantec WebTrader includes browser-based charts, indicators, drawing tools, and live market data Market Insights InsightPro, trading ideas, signals, market news, and economic-event tools are promoted on the public site Risk Tools Stop-loss tools, margin controls, and negative balance protection for eligible clients Support 24/7 human support advertised through email and live chat

What stands out most?

The platform mix is the part I like most. Traders who already use MetaTrader can stay there, including those running EAs or custom indicators, while people who prefer a browser or phone have Hantec's own platforms. Social and PAMM options add another layer. Just check availability before choosing an account because features can differ between entities and regions.

Hantec Markets Customer Reviews

Trustpilot sentiment was exceptionally positive when we checked on 7 August 2026, although I would never use a review score as the main reason to trust a broker. Trustpilot showed a 5.0/5 TrustScore from 5,064 reviews for hmarkets.com at the time. The profile also says Hantec asks customers for reviews, and Trustpilot allows anyone to submit one.

Review Check Finding on 7 August 2026 Trustpilot Score 5.0 out of 5 Review Count 5,064 reviews shown when checked Review Invitation Trustpilot states that the company asks customers to review What We Would Watch Withdrawals, support resolution, verification, slippage, spreads, swaps, and entity disclosure Editorial View A useful sentiment check, but regulation, legal terms, and real account costs matter more

What should South African traders look for in Hantec Markets reviews?

I would ignore the occasional five-star rave or one-star complaint and look for patterns. Repeated comments about withdrawals, KYC delays, slippage, spreads during volatile periods, swap charges, conversion costs, platform outages, or confusion over the legal entity are far more useful. Also check that the reviewer is actually talking about Hantec Markets, rather than the separate Hantec Trader prop-trading product.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, FSC, ASIC, FSA, CFSE Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

Category Rating Comment Regulation and Transparency Good FSC Mauritius and UK FCA entities are publicly identified, although South African clients still need to check their own contracting entity South Africa Fit Moderate Potentially accessible, but no ZAR base currency is listed and FSCA status needs to be checked independently Trading Platforms Excellent MT4, MT5, mobile, browser, social, and PAMM options Account Types Good Global, Pro, and Cent cover standard trading, active trading, and smaller-size live trading Cost Transparency Good Spreads, commissions, processing fees, and the 0.6% conversion fee are published Beginner Friendliness Good The low deposit and Cent account help, but 1:500 leverage still needs to be handled carefully

Hantec Markets Safety and Security

There are several sensible protection measures in place, but none of them makes leveraged CFD trading low risk. Hantec publishes the regulatory details of its Mauritius company, identifies its separate FCA-regulated UK company, says client funds are segregated, and provides negative balance protection to eligible clients through its Balance Guard policy.

Hantec Markets Ltd is regulated by the FSC Mauritius under licence C114013940.

Hantec Markets Limited is a separate UK company regulated by the FCA under FRN 502635.

Hantec states that client money is held separately from company operating funds.

Negative balance protection depends on eligibility and the policy terms.

Hantec advertises fund insurance of up to $500,000 on its account pages. Read the actual policy wording, limits, and exclusions before relying on it.

Insurance and Balance Guard do not reimburse ordinary losses caused by market moves.

How does Hantec Markets protect client funds?

Hantec says client money is held in segregated accounts and publishes a Negative Balance Protection Policy for eligible clients. Its account pages also refer to fund insurance of up to $500,000. Those are useful protections, but I would still check whether they apply contractually to the specific entity holding your account.

Is Hantec Markets safe for South African traders?

Hantec gives you far more regulatory and legal information than an anonymous offshore broker, which is a positive. I would still do an entity check before depositing. Confirm the company name, regulator, licence number, complaints route, and client-money terms in your agreement. The Hantec brand by itself is not enough.

Safety Area Hantec Markets Public-Site Regulated Entity Hantec Markets Ltd - FSC Mauritius, C114013940 UK Group Entity Hantec Markets Limited - FCA, FRN 502635 FSCA Protection Not independently verified for this review Negative Balance Protection Available to eligible clients under policy terms Client Funds Segregation Advertised by Hantec Fund Insurance Advertised up to $500,000, subject to terms Main Risk Leveraged CFDs can generate fast losses even when account-protection measures are in place

Hantec Markets at a Glance

Broker Detail Hantec Markets Broker Type Forex and CFD broker Account Types Global, Pro, and Cent Minimum Deposit From $10 Spreads Floating, from 0.1 pips Commission From $0 on Global; from $2 per lot on Pro and Cent account pages Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 Minimum Order Size From 0.01 lots Account Currencies Published USD, EUR, GBP, NGN ZAR Account Currency Not listed on the public trading conditions reviewed Currency Conversion Fee 0.6% where conversion applies Platforms MT4, MT5, Hantec Mobile, Hantec WebTrader, Hantec Social, PAMM Markets Forex, metals, commodities, indices, stocks, crypto, and other CFDs Advertised Client Protection Segregated funds, negative balance protection for eligible clients, and fund insurance availability Support 24/7 human support advertised

Hantec Markets Account Types

Hantec Markets has three main retail accounts: Global, Pro, and Cent. All three currently start with a $10 minimum deposit, floating spreads from 0.1 pips, minimum orders from 0.01 lots, and leverage up to 1:500. The numbers look similar on paper, so the real comparison is how commission is charged and how you intend to trade.

Account Type Minimum Deposit Spreads Commission Best For Global Account From $10 From 0.1 pips, floating From $0 Traders wanting a straightforward all-round account Pro Account From $10 From 0.1 pips, floating From $2 per lot Active traders who compare total spread-plus-commission cost Cent Account From $10 From 0.1 pips, floating From $2 per lot Newer traders and strategy testers wanting smaller cash exposure

Global Account

The Global Account is Hantec's standard all-round retail account.

The minimum deposit starts from $10, while commission starts from $0 on selected assets.

Published spreads start from 0.1 pips, with leverage of up to 1:500.

It can support Hantec Mobile, WebTrader, Social, PAMM, MT4, and MT5 where available.

For most traders who do not specifically need cent balances or commission-based pricing, this is the easiest account to understand.

Pro Account

The Pro Account is aimed at more active traders and lists commissions from $2 per lot.

The minimum deposit starts from $10, with floating spreads from 0.1 pips and trade sizes from 0.01 lots.

Maximum leverage is listed at up to 1:500, depending on the instrument and legal entity.

It uses the same wider Hantec platform ecosystem.

Do the maths on the spread plus commission. A 0.1-pip minimum spread sounds attractive, but the minimum advertised spread is rarely the whole cost of a trade.

Cent Account

The Cent Account shows the balance in cents, so a $10 deposit may appear as 1,000 cents.

That makes it useful for trading smaller cash sizes while still dealing with live-market execution.

The minimum deposit starts from $10 and published commissions start from $2 per lot.

Using smaller positions can reduce the rand amount at risk, but leverage, spreads, slippage, and market moves still apply.

For someone moving from demo to live trading, this is probably the most practical Hantec account to look at first.

Account Feature Global Pro Cent Minimum Deposit From $10 From $10 From $10 Spread Type Floating Floating Floating Spreads From 0.1 pips From 0.1 pips From 0.1 pips Commission From $0 From $2 per lot From $2 per lot Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 Up to 1:500 Up to 1:500 Minimum Order Size From 0.01 lots From 0.01 lots From 0.01 lots Negative Balance Protection For eligible clients For eligible clients For eligible clients Best For General traders Active traders Smaller-size live trading

What types of accounts does Hantec Markets offer?

Hantec offers Global, Pro, and Cent accounts. Global is the straightforward all-round account, Pro is aimed more at active traders using commission-based pricing, and Cent is designed for traders who want to keep the cash value of each position smaller. All three currently start from a $10 minimum deposit.

Which Hantec Markets account is best for beginners?

I would look at the Cent Account first if the objective is to move from demo to live trading without immediately putting normal-sized positions on. The Global Account is simpler if you prefer a standard balance rather than a cent-denominated one. Whichever you use, pay attention to position size and total trading cost rather than the $10 minimum deposit.

How to Open a Hantec Markets Account

Opening the account itself is straightforward and done online. For South Africans, I would add one check before funding: read the paperwork and confirm both the legal entity and the account currency.

Step 1 – Register for an Account

Go to the official Hantec Markets website and choose the option to open an account.

Enter your name, contact information, country of residence, and requested login details.

Use your real South African residential and tax details.

Note the legal company shown during registration before moving to the next stage.

Step 2 – Complete KYC and Suitability Checks

Provide the requested identity, address, financial, and trading-experience information.

Upload the accepted proof of identity and proof of address.

Answer any appropriateness and risk questions accurately.

Use your own payment method when funding. Third-party deposits are normally restricted.

Step 3 – Choose Your Account and Platform

Compare Global, Pro, and Cent using the full trading cost, not the $10 minimum deposit.

Choose MT4, MT5, Hantec Mobile, WebTrader, Social, or PAMM where available.

If you trade frequently, compare the live spread plus commission. If you want smaller cash exposure, the Cent Account is worth considering.

Confirm the base currency before the trading account is created.

Step 4 – Fund Your Account

Open the Hantec client portal and choose one of the funding methods available to you.

Cards and bank/wire payments are promoted, with other methods depending on region.

If you are sending ZAR, check which currency the broker will actually receive.

Hantec lists broker deposit and withdrawal processing fees at $0 on its account pages, but it also publishes a 0.6% currency-conversion charge where conversion is required.

Step 5 – Start Small and Check Live Costs

Use the demo account first if leveraged CFD trading is new to you.

Before placing the first live trade, check the actual spread, commission, overnight swap, margin requirement, and any currency-conversion exposure.

Do not treat 1:500 as a leverage target simply because the broker offers it.

Keep a copy of your account agreement, legal-entity details, deposit confirmation, and withdrawal terms.

Account Opening Step What You Need to Do Register Create your profile using accurate South African personal details Verify Submit KYC documents and complete suitability checks Check Entity Confirm the company name and regulator in the client agreement Choose Account Select Global, Pro, or Cent based on total trading cost and position size Select Platform Choose MT4, MT5, Hantec Mobile, WebTrader, Social, or PAMM where available Fund Account Deposit from $10 and check whether a ZAR conversion will take place Start Trading Use controlled position sizing and monitor real trading costs

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, FSC, ASIC, FSA, CFSE Start Trading Read Review

Hantec Markets Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Hantec's trading costs come from spreads, commissions on some accounts, overnight financing, and currency conversion where relevant. For South Africans, that last item deserves attention. Hantec publishes a 0.6% currency-conversion fee, while ZAR is not among the account currencies listed on the conditions we reviewed. If you fund in rand, find out exactly where the conversion takes place before depositing.

Fee Type Hantec Markets Detail Minimum Deposit From $10 Spreads Floating spreads from 0.1 pips Global Account Commission From $0 on selected assets Pro Account Commission From $2 per lot Cent Account Commission From $2 per lot Deposit Processing Fee Listed as $0 on account pages; your bank or payment provider may still charge Withdrawal Processing Fee Listed as $0 on account pages; third-party charges may still apply Currency Conversion Fee 0.6% where conversion applies Overnight Fees Swap or financing charges can apply to positions kept open overnight Inactivity / Holding Cash The current public charges page states that opening an account is free and there is no fee for holding money; check the latest terms before relying on this

What are the trading fees at Hantec Markets?

The answer depends on the account and the instrument. Global commissions start from $0 on selected assets. Pro and Cent list commissions from $2 per lot. All three advertise floating spreads from 0.1 pips. What you actually pay can be higher once you add the live spread, commission, overnight financing, and any currency conversion. That all-in figure is the number worth comparing.

Does Hantec Markets charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

Hantec lists its own deposit and withdrawal processing fee as $0 on the account pages we checked. That does not guarantee a free transfer. Your bank, card issuer, payment provider, or the currency conversion itself can still cost money. If you are depositing from a South African bank account, check the rand amount that actually lands in the trading account.

What can a ZAR deposit cost?

If your ZAR has to be converted into USD, EUR, GBP, or another supported account currency, the exchange rate and any conversion charge affect your final balance. Hantec publishes a 0.6% currency-conversion fee where conversion applies. It is worth checking whether your bank or payment provider converts the money as well, because paying for conversion twice is an expensive way to fund a trading account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, FSC, ASIC, FSA, CFSE Start Trading Read Review

Hantec Markets Trading Platforms

Platform choice is one of Hantec's stronger points. You get MT4, MT5, Hantec Mobile, Hantec WebTrader, Hantec Social, and PAMM access. That covers traditional MetaTrader users, browser trading, mobile trading, copy trading, and managed-allocation setups.

MetaTrader 4

MT4 still works well for forex traders using custom indicators, Expert Advisors, and familiar order-entry tools.

Automated strategies and custom indicators are supported within Hantec's account and platform rules.

If your existing EAs or indicators were built for MT4, there is no obvious reason to change platforms just for the sake of it.

Check the instrument list because product availability can differ between MT4, MT5, and Hantec's own platforms.

MetaTrader 5

MT5 gives you more timeframes, additional order types, market depth, and broader multi-asset tools than MT4.

It makes more sense if you want the newer MetaTrader environment or use a wider range of markets.

Desktop, mobile, and web access may be available depending on the account configuration.

MT4 EAs do not automatically run on MT5, so check your software before moving over.

Hantec Mobile App

Hantec Mobile is built for checking markets, accessing the account, and managing trades from a phone.

It is simpler than running a full desktop MetaTrader setup.

The downside of mobile trading is behavioural rather than technical: when the market is in your pocket all day, it becomes very easy to overtrade. Alerts and position limits help.

Hantec WebTrader

WebTrader runs directly in your browser, so there is nothing to install.

Hantec promotes advanced charting, indicators, drawing tools, live prices, and market updates.

It is a practical option if you trade from different computers or cannot install desktop software.

Hantec Social and PAMM

Hantec Social allows users to copy selected traders, subject to availability and platform terms.

PAMM services allow capital to be allocated to managed strategies where available.

With either option, look at maximum drawdown, fees, track-record length, allocation rules, and your ability to stop copying. A profitable history does not guarantee the next six months will look the same.

Platform Best For Main Features MetaTrader 4 Forex and EA users Indicators, EAs, custom tools, familiar forex workflow MetaTrader 5 Multi-asset and more advanced traders More timeframes, order types, market depth, and broader analysis tools Hantec Mobile On-the-go traders Mobile account access, market monitoring, and trade management Hantec WebTrader Browser traders No download, advanced charts, indicators, drawing tools, and market updates Hantec Social Copy trading Follow and copy selected traders PAMM Managed allocation Allocate capital to managed strategies where available

Which trading platforms does Hantec Markets offer?

Hantec Markets offers MT4, MT5, Hantec Mobile, Hantec WebTrader, Hantec Social, and PAMM access. That is a strong line-up for a broker with a $10 starting deposit and gives traders desktop, browser, mobile, copy-trading, and managed-allocation options.

What is the difference between MT4 and MT5 at Hantec Markets?

MT4 remains the obvious choice if your trading setup already depends on MT4 EAs or indicators. MT5 gives you more timeframes, more order types, market depth, and better multi-asset functionality. Choose the one that supports the tools you actually use. “Newer” does not automatically mean “better” for your strategy.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, FSC, ASIC, FSA, CFSE Start Trading Read Review

Hantec Markets Deposit and Withdrawal

Hantec advertises fast deposits and withdrawals and lists its own processing fees at $0.

The important distinction is between broker processing time and the time it takes your bank to settle the money.

Hantec says deposits can be available within minutes and withdrawals may be processed in as little as five minutes. That does not mean a South African bank account will necessarily receive the money five minutes later.

Payment Area What South African Traders Should Check Deposit Methods Cards and bank/wire methods are promoted, with additional methods depending on region Withdrawal Methods Available method, account verification, payment-source rules, and destination bank Broker Processing Fee Published as $0 on account pages, although third-party costs may still apply Broker-Stated Speed Deposits within minutes and withdrawals processed in as little as five minutes Published Account Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, NGN ZAR Base Account Not listed on the public trading conditions reviewed Currency Conversion 0.6% fee may apply when conversion is required South Africa Compliance Check current exchange-control and tax requirements before sending significant funds offshore

How can I deposit funds into my Hantec Markets account?

Funding is done through the Hantec client portal using whichever payment methods are available for your account. If you are starting with ZAR, check the receiving currency, exchange rate, any payment-provider charge, and whether Hantec's 0.6% conversion fee applies. The minimum deposit may be $10, but the rand amount naturally moves with the exchange rate.

How are withdrawals processed at Hantec Markets?

Withdrawals are requested through the client portal and remain subject to verification, payment-method rules, and normal banking timelines. Hantec says a withdrawal can be processed in as little as five minutes. Treat that as the broker's processing time, not a promise that the funds will appear in your South African bank account within five minutes. Currency conversion back into rand can add both time and cost.

South African exchange-control and tax note

Funding an offshore trading account can have South African exchange-control, reporting, and tax implications. The rules can change and the treatment may depend on how the account is structured. For larger transfers, check the current requirements with your bank, SARS, SARB guidance, or a qualified South African tax professional rather than relying on an old online article.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, JSC, FSC, ASIC, FSA, CFSE Start Trading Read Review

Hantec Markets Leverage

Hantec advertises leverage of up to 1:500, depending on the entity, account, instrument, and client eligibility. The number sounds attractive because it reduces the margin needed to open a trade. It does absolutely nothing to reduce the size of the underlying market exposure. That distinction catches new traders out all the time.

Leverage Factor Why It Matters Maximum Advertised Leverage Up to 1:500 Availability Can differ by entity, instrument, account, and client status Margin Effect Higher leverage lowers the required margin but makes it easier to take oversized positions Instrument Differences Forex, commodities, indices, stock CFDs, and crypto CFDs can have different margin rules Beginner Approach Decide the cash risk per trade first and size the position from there

Is 1:500 leverage suitable for beginners?

I would not use 1:500 as a beginner's default. Start with the amount you are prepared to lose if the stop is hit, then calculate the position size around that number. Available leverage is simply a ceiling. It is not a recommendation. A Cent Account can help keep the cash value of trades smaller, but poor risk sizing can still damage the account quickly.

Hantec Markets vs IG vs FXCM – A Comparison

Hantec wins on the low $10 starting point and its wide platform selection. IG and FXCM have clearer South Africa-specific regulatory footprints on the local material we reviewed. This is one of those comparisons where the logo matters less than the legal paperwork. Check which company will actually contract with you.

Feature Hantec Markets IG FXCM Best For Low entry deposit, MT4/MT5, mobile, web, social, and PAMM choice Large market range and advanced proprietary/third-party platforms Forex/CFD traders wanting Trading Station, MT4, and TradingView Minimum Deposit From $10 Varies by account and funding method $50 on the South Africa account-opening page reviewed Platforms MT4, MT5, Hantec Mobile, WebTrader, Social, PAMM IG web/app, MT4, ProRealTime, L2 Dealer and other tools Trading Station, MT4, TradingView Pro South Africa Regulatory Note No Hantec Markets FSCA licence independently verified in this review; public Hantec material identifies an FSC Mauritius entity IG Markets South Africa Limited states FSCA authorisation, FSP 41393, although account contracting arrangements can vary Stratos South Africa (Pty) Ltd states FSCA authorisation, FSP 46534, acting as an intermediary Published Hantec-Specific ZAR Base Account No - ZAR was not listed in the Hantec account currencies reviewed Check the current IG account route and funding currency Check the current FXCM account route and base currency Best South Africa Fit Trader prioritising a low entry point and platform variety Trader prioritising established local regulatory presence and advanced tools Trader prioritising local intermediary presence and platform choice

Comparison note: Broker structures and terms do change. IG's South Africa site currently includes notices about changes to how trading accounts are provided, while FXCM distinguishes its local intermediary from the entity issuing the product. Check the current client agreement before making a decision from any broker comparison table.

Hantec Markets Research

Hantec combines the normal platform-based analysis tools with its own market content. The site promotes charts, technical indicators, live market news, economic events, trading ideas, and InsightPro signals or insights. MT4 and MT5 cover most of the standard technical-analysis work, while WebTrader adds browser-based charts and real-time market information.

Research Tool What It Adds InsightPro Market data, signals, and trading ideas for informational use Economic Events Useful for spotting scheduled macro releases that can increase volatility Market News Live or recent headlines for day-to-day market monitoring WebTrader Charts Browser-based charts, indicators, and drawing tools MT4 / MT5 Analysis Technical indicators, charting, and automated-strategy support Learning Hub Educational material, tutorials, webinars, and market guides promoted on Hantec's site

Research tools can save time, but I would treat broker signals and trading ideas as another source of information rather than an instruction to trade. Your entry, stop, position size, and reason for taking the trade still need to make sense independently.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Hantec Markets Awards

Hantec Markets lists more than 35 industry awards across the history of the brand. They are worth noting, but awards sit well below regulation, client-money arrangements, execution, and costs on my broker checklist.

Award Awarding Event / Body Year Most Reliable Forex Broker Global Forex Awards 2022 Most Reliable Forex Broker Global Forex Awards 2023 Best Provider of Trader's Funds Security Global Forex Expo Dubai 2023 Best Trading Tools Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Best Partnership Programme Global Forex Awards 2025

Source note: Hantec Markets lists these awards on its own About page. We did not independently assess the methodology used by each award programme.

How We Reviewed Hantec Markets

We reviewed Hantec from the position of a South African retail trader rather than treating it as a generic global broker. That meant checking the legal entities, published account terms, spreads and commissions, funding rules, account currencies, platforms, leverage, client-protection information, South Africa-specific limitations, and current public customer-review data.

Review Area What We Checked Regulation Hantec legal pages and FCA confirmation for the UK entity; South African regulatory status was not assumed Accounts Global, Pro, and Cent account pages Fees Spreads, commissions, broker processing fees, overnight funding, and currency conversion Platforms MT4, MT5, Hantec Mobile, WebTrader, Social, and PAMM South Africa Fit Eligibility, FSCA status, published account currencies, ZAR conversion exposure, and offshore-funding considerations Customer Sentiment Trustpilot score and review count as a dated snapshot of public sentiment Testing Limitation We did not place live trades, contact support, or complete a withdrawal as part of this update Last Fact Check 7 August 2026

Sources Checked

Conclusion Hantec Markets is a credible option for South African traders, but there are two details I would check before depositing: the legal entity and the currency conversion. A $10 minimum deposit is genuinely accessible, and the choice between Global, Pro, and Cent accounts is useful. The platform range is also better than average, with MT4, MT5, Hantec's own web and mobile platforms, social trading, and PAMM access. The South African trade-off is fairly clear. We did not independently verify a Hantec Markets FSCA licence during this review, and ZAR was not listed among the published account currencies we checked. That means I would confirm the contracting company, receiving currency, 0.6% conversion charge, complaints process, and account-protection terms before funding. If those details work for you, Hantec is a competitive global broker. If you specifically want an FSCA-regulated contracting entity and a rand-based account, I would compare locally structured brokers as well.

Disclaimer

CFDs are leveraged products and losses can build quickly.

This review is general information. It is not financial, investment, tax, or legal advice.

Broker licences, spreads, commissions, leverage, instruments, payment methods, and promotions can change.

Check the legal entity and regulator shown in your own account agreement before depositing.

Negative balance protection and advertised insurance are subject to terms and do not reimburse normal trading losses.

South African residents should check current tax and exchange-control requirements before funding offshore accounts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hantec Markets?

Hantec Markets is an international forex and CFD broker offering forex, metals, commodities, indices, stock CFDs, cryptocurrencies, and other markets. Traders can use MT4, MT5, Hantec Mobile, Hantec WebTrader, Hantec Social, and PAMM services. The wider Hantec Group traces its history to 1990.

Is Hantec Markets regulated?

Yes. Hantec Markets Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius as an Investment Dealer under licence C114013940. Hantec Markets Limited is a separate UK group company regulated by the FCA under FRN 502635. Check your client agreement to see which company actually holds your account.

Is Hantec Markets regulated by the FSCA in South Africa?

We did not independently verify an FSCA licence for Hantec Markets during this review. That does not mean the wider Hantec group is unregulated. Its public legal pages identify regulated entities in Mauritius and the UK. If local FSCA regulation matters to you, check both the FSCA register and the legal company shown in your account paperwork before depositing.

Can South Africans open a Hantec Markets account?

South Africa was not listed among Hantec Markets' restricted jurisdictions when we checked on 7 August 2026, so South African residents may be eligible to apply. Final approval depends on KYC, suitability checks, entity rules, and regional product availability.

What is the minimum deposit at Hantec Markets?

Hantec currently lists a minimum deposit from $10 for Global, Pro, and Cent accounts. The rand equivalent changes with the exchange rate. If you are funding from ZAR, also check the conversion cost because ZAR was not among the published account currencies we reviewed.

Does Hantec Markets offer a ZAR account?

We did not see ZAR listed among Hantec's published account currencies. The currencies shown on the conditions reviewed were USD, EUR, GBP, and NGN. If you deposit in rand, check where the conversion takes place and whether the published 0.6% currency-conversion fee applies.

What account types does Hantec Markets offer?

Hantec offers Global, Pro, and Cent accounts. Global is the standard all-round option, Pro is aimed more at active traders using commission-based pricing, and Cent keeps the monetary value of trades smaller by displaying balances in cents. All three currently start from a $10 deposit, with spreads advertised from 0.1 pips and leverage up to 1:500.

What fees does Hantec Markets charge?

Costs depend on the account and instrument. Global commissions start from $0 on selected assets, while Pro and Cent list commissions from $2 per lot. Overnight financing can apply, and Hantec publishes a 0.6% currency-conversion fee where conversion is required. The live spread still needs to be included when you work out the full trading cost.

Does Hantec Markets charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

Hantec's retail account pages list its own deposit and withdrawal processing fees as $0. Your bank, card provider, payment service, or currency conversion may still cost money. For a South African trader, the final rand cost matters more than the broker's fee line on its own.

How long do Hantec Markets withdrawals take?

Hantec says withdrawals can be processed in as little as five minutes. That refers to broker processing, not guaranteed bank settlement. Verification, the payment method, weekends, your bank, and currency conversion can all affect when the money actually reaches a South African account.

Which trading platforms does Hantec Markets offer?

Hantec offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Hantec Mobile, Hantec WebTrader, Hantec Social, and PAMM access. That gives traders a good mix of desktop, browser, mobile, copy-trading, and managed-allocation options. Availability can vary by account and entity.

Does Hantec Markets offer MT4 and MT5?

Yes. Both MT4 and MT5 are available. MT4 remains useful if you rely on older EAs, custom indicators, or a forex-focused setup. MT5 adds more timeframes, more order types, market depth, and broader multi-asset functionality. Existing MT4 software does not automatically work on MT5.

Does Hantec Markets offer a Cent Account?

Yes. The Hantec Cent Account displays the account balance in cents, so a $10 deposit may show as 1,000 cents. It can be useful when you want live-market experience with smaller cash exposure. It does not remove spread, slippage, leverage, or market risk.

Is Hantec Markets good for beginners?

There are a few beginner-friendly features: a $10 entry point, Cent Account, demo access, and several platform options. The part I would treat carefully is the leverage. Hantec advertises up to 1:500, which is far more than a new trader needs. Use position size and a defined cash risk per trade rather than treating maximum leverage as something you are supposed to use.

Is Hantec Markets safe?

Hantec has identifiable regulated entities, publishes legal and pricing information, and advertises segregated client funds, negative balance protection for eligible clients, and fund insurance of up to $500,000. Those are positive signs. They do not remove trading risk, and the protections available to you still depend on the exact company holding your account and the terms attached to that account.