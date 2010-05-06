AMarkets is registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) and has a high trust score of 72 out of 100. AMarkets serves more than 350,000 clients worldwide and offers a maximum leverage of 1:3000.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: MISA, FSC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

What is AMarkets?

AMarkets is an international online brokerage that provides access to forex and CFD trading across currencies, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies via platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It offers competitive spreads, flexible leverage, fast execution, and a range of account types tailored to both beginner and professional traders.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is AMarkets regulated?

Yes, AMarkets is regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, ensuring compliance with international financial standards and maintaining transparency, fund security, and strict adherence to anti-money laundering regulations for client protection.

CFD Risk Warning for South African Traders

Risk warning: CFD trading is risky. CFDs are leveraged products, which means a small move in the market can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage or hold positions through major news events.

AMarkets states that trading leveraged products such as CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Traders should understand that losses can exceed initial deposits depending on market conditions and leverage used.

AMarkets is an offshore broker and is not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa. South African traders should carefully check which legal entity they are opening an account with, what protections apply, and how client funds are handled before depositing.

Do not trade with rent money, school fees, loan money, or money you cannot afford to lose.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $100 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Up to 25% deposit bonus for new clients 💸Fees No deposit or withdrawal fees charged by AMarkets 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads start from 0.0 pips on ECN accounts; commission applies per lot 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports bank cards, e-wallets, crypto; fast processing within 1 business day 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, and mobile apps 🛡️Regulation Regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius 🔐Trust Score 8.5/10 — known for transparency and reliability ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed daily, typically within 24 hours 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

AMarkets Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Established in 2007 Liberal regulation Min. deposit from $100 Not FCA Regulated Bonuses available High initial deposit for ECN account Used by over 10,000 traders No trading in restricted countries like Great Britain

Overview

According to research in South Africa, AMarkets is an offshore online broker founded in 2007 in Russia, registered by the Financial Services Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

AMarkets offers Forex trading and is known for quality order execution and exemplary service to its traders, although not registered as an International Business Company in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and is not regulated by a globally recognized financial regulator.

Overall, Amarkets is regulated by MISA, FSA, FSC, and The Financial Commission.

SA Shares Broker Safety Score: AMarkets

Safety Score: 6.5/10

AMarkets operates as an offshore broker without FSCA regulation, which lowers its safety score for South African traders. While it offers standard protections such as segregated accounts and negative balance protection, these are not backed by a strong local regulatory framework.

The broker has been operating for several years and maintains a stable reputation, but traders must understand that offshore regulation provides less recourse in disputes.

Safety factor Score SA Shares view South African regulation link 4/10 AMarkets is not regulated by the FSCA, which reduces local investor protection for South African traders. Offshore regulation 7/10 The broker operates under offshore oversight, which provides some structure but less protection than top-tier regulators. Client fund handling 7/10 AMarkets states that client funds are segregated, but traders should verify details in the legal documentation. Risk disclosure 7/10 The broker provides standard CFD risk warnings, including leverage risks and potential losses. Platform maturity 8/10 MT4 and MT5 are reliable and widely used platforms suitable for most retail traders. Fee transparency 7/10 Pricing is relatively clear, but traders should compare spreads across account types to find the best option. South African fit 6/10 Accessible to South African traders, but lacks local regulation and support structures compared to FSCA-linked brokers.

AMarkets Scorecard for South African Traders

Category Score SA Shares view Fees 7.5/10 Competitive spreads on ECN accounts, but costs vary depending on account type. Traders should compare carefully before choosing. Safety 6.5/10 Offshore broker with no FSCA regulation. Acceptable for experienced traders, but higher risk for beginners. Platforms 8/10 MT4 and MT5 provide solid functionality for most trading strategies. Education 7/10 Decent educational content and analytics, but not as strong as top-tier brokers. Mobile 7.5/10 Mobile trading via MetaTrader apps is reliable for monitoring and executing trades. Support 7/10 Support is available, but not as locally focused as FSCA-regulated brokers serving South Africa.

Featured Offered

AMarkets offers a comprehensive suite of trading features designed to cater to both novice and experienced traders.

Clients can access over 500 financial instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies.

The platform supports advanced trading tools such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, which offer features like automated trading with Expert Advisors, real-time charting, and a wide array of technical indicators. For those interested in passive income, AMarkets provides a copy trading service that allows investors to replicate the strategies of seasoned traders.

Additionally, the broker offers various account types: Standard, Zero, and ECN, each tailored to different trading styles and preferences.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard, Fixed, and ECN accounts designed for all trading levels ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:3000 depending on account type and instrument 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN accounts; low commissions per lot 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, Metals, Bonds, and Cryptocurrencies 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and WebTrader available for all devices ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available upon request for traders following Islamic principles 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Free VPS service for active traders meeting minimum trading volume 👥 Copy Trading AMarkets Copy Trading platform allows following professional traders 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts and negative balance protection provided 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius

AMarkets Customer Reviews

AMarkets has garnered positive feedback from its global client base, reflecting its commitment to customer satisfaction.

With a Trustpilot rating of 4.9 out of 5, users frequently commend the broker for its transparent operations, efficient withdrawal processes, and responsive customer support.

Many traders highlight the stability of the trading platforms and the professionalism of the support team, noting quick resolutions to issues even during off-hours.

While the majority of reviews are favorable, some clients have suggested improvements in account dashboard functionalities.

Overall, AMarkets is recognized for its reliability and user-centric services in the online trading community.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Rated around 4.8/5 on major review platforms, reflecting strong trader trust and reliability. Some sites report averages between 4.0–4.5/5, showing consistent positive feedback. 👏Customer Satisfaction Most traders praise AMarkets for its transparent trading conditions, fast execution, and user-friendly platforms. A few mixed reviews mention withdrawal processing times or spread variations. 📞Customer Service Customer support is available 24/7 and is often described as responsive, polite, and professional. Some users mention occasional delays in responses during high-demand periods.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: MISA, FSC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders report good trade execution and stable performance; some mention spreads vary under high volatility. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Mostly positive reviews citing transparency and platform reliability, with occasional concerns about withdrawal times. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Users highlight fast deposits, responsive support, and user-friendly platforms; few report slow responses during peak hours. ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Traders appreciate professional service, fast execution, and educational tools. Minor complaints about verification time. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews; many positive comments on assistance and platform ease, with few concerns about account verification. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Excellent overall satisfaction — praised for professionalism, quick payouts, and strong client support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

AMarkets Safety and Security

One of the best means of determining the safety of a broker like AMarkets is to establish which regulatory authorities are watchdogs over its actions.

Although AMarkets is not regulated by financial regulators such as CySEC or the FCA, it is registered by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Saint Vincent under number 22567 IBC 2015.

The Financial Services Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines requires that all clients’ funds be kept separate from the company’s operating accounts and that a company’s assets be diversified among reliable global banks.

AMarkets is a Category A member of the International Financial Commission, an independent self-regulatory organization and external dispute resolution body.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, ensuring compliance with international financial standards. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from company operational funds for added protection. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Each client account is insured up to €20,000 through civil liability insurance provided by Lloyd’s of London. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains strong financial stability and transparency; regularly audited to meet capital adequacy requirements. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Implements secure encryption, two-factor authentication (2FA), and anti-fraud monitoring for all accounts, including crypto operations. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Protects clients from losing more than their deposited amount during extreme market volatility. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Undergoes regular compliance checks and third-party audits to ensure operational integrity and transparency.

How does AMarkets ensure the safety of client funds?

AMarkets protects client funds by keeping them in segregated bank accounts separate from company capital. This ensures that client money is secure, even in the unlikely event of broker insolvency, providing traders with peace of mind.

What security measures does AMarkets use for trading accounts?

AMarkets uses advanced security protocols, including SSL encryption, two-factor authentication, and negative balance protection. These measures safeguard personal data, account information, and trading activities, ensuring a secure and reliable trading environment for all clients.

AMarkets at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered St Vincent, and the Grenadines 📅 Year Founded 2007 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities MISA, FSA, FSC, The Financial Commission 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade Over 63 countries not accepted ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1: 3000 💰 Minimum Deposit $ 100/R1500 💳 Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards Bank Wire Transfer FasaPay Jeton Wallet Neteller 💳 Withdrawal Options Neteller Perfect Money TopChange WebMoney Skrill 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 📱 OS Compatibility PC, Mac, web, Android, iOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex Indices Stocks Metals Cryptocurrencies Bonds Commodities 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website German, Turkish, French, Russian, Spanish, Indonesian, Italian, Vietnamese, Portuguese, Malaysian, Hindi, Korean, Persian, Thai, Arabic, Ukrainian, Chinese 👥 Customer Support Languages Multilingual 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

AMarkets Accounts Types

A forex account at AMarkets is a trading account that you will hold and that will work similarly to your bank account, but with the difference that it is primarily issued for the purpose of trading currencies.

Forex Islamic accounts are also known as swap-free accounts, as they imply no swap or rollover interest on overnight positions, which is against the Islamic faith.

Often, the number and type of accounts that a trader can open with a broker differ depending on the country in which it operates and the regulatory authorities under whose jurisdiction it falls.

In the case of AMarkets, you have four accounts to choose from, depending on the type of trade you want to execute.

Standard Account

The Standard Account is ideal for both beginner and experienced traders seeking a balanced trading experience.

It features floating spreads starting from 1.3 pips and does not charge commissions on currency pairs, metals, or indices.

With a minimum deposit of $100 and leverage up to 1:3000, it provides access to a wide range of instruments, including forex, metals, indices, commodities, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

Market execution ensures fast order processing, and negative balance protection helps safeguard your investments.

ECN Account

The ECN Account is designed for experienced traders who prioritize speed and tight spreads.

It offers floating spreads from 0.2 pips with a commission of $2.5 per 1 lot per side.

With a minimum deposit of $200 and leverage up to 1:3000, traders receive direct market access through top-tier liquidity providers, making it suitable for scalping and high-frequency trading.

Fast execution, access to a wide array of instruments, and negative balance protection are included.

Zero Account

The Zero Account is tailored for professional traders and scalpers seeking minimal trading costs.

It provides zero spreads on major currency pairs and metals most of the time, with a commission of $5.5 per 1 lot per side.

The minimum deposit is $200, and leverage is up to 1:3000.

This account supports high-frequency trading with enhanced efficiency, offering a full range of trading instruments and negative balance protection.

What account types does AMarkets offer?

AMarkets provides three main account types: Standard, ECN, and Zero. Each account is designed to suit different trading styles, with varying spreads, commissions, and execution methods, allowing traders to choose the option that best fits their experience and goals.

How do I choose the right AMarkets account?

Choosing the right account depends on your trading style, capital, and risk tolerance. Standard accounts are ideal for beginners, ECN accounts suit active traders seeking tighter spreads, and Zero accounts are best for those who want zero spreads on major instruments with fixed commissions.

How to Open an AMarkets Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Opening a demo account with AMarkets will consist of the following steps:

Step 1 – Navigate to the demo account registration portal.

Similar to a bank, if you want to register a forex trading account with AMarkets for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process.

Step 2 – Provide the required information.

This will allow AMarkets to make sure that your submitted personal details are correct and that the safety of your funds and your account details are ensured.

Step 3 – You will be directed to your new account.

After the initial registration, you will normally be emailed your login details that will correspond to a login on a trading platform matching your type of account.

Similar to a bank, if you want to register a forex trading account with AMarkets for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process.

This will allow AMarkets to make sure that your submitted personal details are correct and that the safety of your funds and your account details is ensured.

AMarkets Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

With AMarkets, spreads start from 0.0 pips on EUR/USD.

Spreads as well as commission charges with AMarkets depend on the type of live account, the financial instrument, and the market conditions.

Spreads and commissions that traders can expect from AMarkets are 1.3 pips on the Standard Account, 3 pips on the Fixed Account, and 0.0 pips on the ECN Account.

On the ECN Account, commissions of $2.5/€2.5 are charged per lot.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low to medium competitive pricing structure suitable for all trader levels. 💰 Required Min Deposit $100 minimum deposit to open a live trading account. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee No internal withdrawal fees charged; external payment system fees may apply. 💳 Deposit Fees Zero deposit fees AMarkets covers all payment processing costs. 📝 Average Spread From 0.0 pips on ECN accounts and from 1.3 pips on Standard accounts. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What types of fees does AMarkets charge?

AMarkets offers different fee structures depending on the account type. Standard accounts have no commissions and floating spreads; ECN accounts charge a small commission with tighter spreads, and Zero accounts offer zero spreads with a fixed commission per lot.

How competitive are AMarkets’ spreads and commissions?

AMarkets provides competitive trading conditions with spreads starting from 1.3 pips on Standard accounts, 0.2 pips on ECN accounts, and zero spreads on major pairs in Zero accounts. Commissions vary per account type, ensuring cost-efficient trading for all levels of traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: MISA, FSC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

AMarkets Trading platforms

AMarkets offers a suite of advanced trading platforms to cater to diverse trader needs.

The widely used MetaTrader 4 (MT4) provides a user-friendly interface with 30 built-in indicators, 9 timeframes, and a single-thread strategy tester, making it ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.

For those seeking more sophisticated features, MetaTrader 5 (MT5) supports 38 indicators, 21 timeframes, and includes an economic calendar, market depth, and six types of pending orders, enhancing analytical and trading capabilities.

Both platforms are available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices, ensuring seamless trading across various devices.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 is a highly popular platform known for its user-friendly interface and robust features.

It supports 30 built-in indicators and 9 timeframes, making it ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.

MT4 offers a single-thread strategy tester and hedging options, enhancing trading flexibility.

It is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, allowing seamless trading across devices.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 is an advanced multi-asset platform offering enhanced trading functionalities.

It features 38 indicators, 21 timeframes, a built-in economic calendar, six types of pending orders, market depth, and hedging options.

MT5 supports algorithmic and copy trading, catering to traders seeking comprehensive analytical tools.

It is also available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

AMarkets Mobile App

The AMarkets Mobile App enables traders to manage their accounts and trade on the go.

It offers real-time charting, one-click trading, and full account management, ensuring traders can monitor markets and execute trades efficiently from smartphones or tablets.

This provides flexibility and full control over trading activities.

Copy Trading

AMarkets’ Copy Trading platform allows users to automatically replicate the trades of experienced traders.

Investors can select strategies based on performance, risk levels, and trading styles.

The platform is user-friendly and provides tools to monitor and adjust investments, enabling beginners to benefit from professional traders’ expertise.

What trading platforms does AMarkets offer?

AMarkets provides MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and WebTrader platforms. These platforms offer advanced charting tools, automated trading options, technical indicators, and multi-device compatibility, catering to both beginner and professional traders’ diverse needs.

Can I use AMarkets platforms on mobile devices?

Yes, AMarkets trading platforms are fully compatible with mobile devices. MT4 and MT5 apps for iOS and Android allow traders to monitor markets, execute trades, and manage accounts on the go, ensuring flexibility and seamless trading from anywhere.

AMarkets Deposit and Withdrawal

At AMarkets, deposits and withdrawals must be made through the user’s verified Personal Area payment methods shown under “Deposit” and “Withdrawal,” depending on the client’s region, and must match the client’s name.

To deposit, first verify your account; minimums vary by account type (Standard starts at $100, ECN/Zero at $200).

Deposits via cards take up to 30 minutes; e-payments and crypto are usually instant. Withdrawal requests are handled within 24 hours.

Withdrawals must follow the proportion rule. If you deposited via different payment methods or cards, the withdrawn amount (including profits) must reflect those proportions.

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Bank cards, bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), and cryptocurrencies Same methods as deposits — bank cards, e-wallets, and crypto supported ⏱️ Processing Time Instant for most payment systems; bank transfers may take up to 3 business days Processed within 24 hours on business days 💵 Minimum Amount $10 minimum deposit depending on payment method $10 minimum withdrawal 💳 Fees No deposit fees — AMarkets covers payment costs No internal withdrawal fees; third-party processor fees may apply

What deposit methods does AMarkets support, and how long do they take?

AMarkets supports various deposit methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. Most deposits are processed instantly, while card transactions may take up to 30 minutes. AMarkets charges no deposit fees and often reimburses payment system commissions.

How are withdrawals processed at AMarkets, and what are the conditions?

Withdrawals at AMarkets are processed within 24 hours after submission. Clients must use the same payment method used for deposits, following the proportion rule for mixed deposits. The broker does not charge withdrawal fees and prohibits third-party transactions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: MISA, FSC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

AMarkets Copy Trading for Investors

AMarkets Copy Trading for Investors lets you invest in the financial markets by selecting and copying the trading strategies of experienced traders, so you can earn the same percentage of profit they achieve without needing advanced trading skills.

You retain full control of your money; funds remain in your own account and are never transferred to a manager, and the user‑friendly web‑based platform makes it easy to choose strategies based on performance, number of followers, and other parameters.

The service also includes features like adjustable loss limits and profit‑multiplier ratios, fair fee structures where you pay only on actual profits generated, and access to a ranked list of successful strategies to help guide your selection.

Feature Description 👥 Copy Traders Follow and replicate strategies of experienced traders to earn profits without needing advanced trading skills. (amarkets.com 💰 Funds Remain Yours Your money stays in your own account; it is never transferred to the trader you copy, keeping full control and security. 📊 Performance-Based Selection Choose traders to copy based on historical performance, number of followers, risk levels, and other key metrics. ⚙️ Adjustable Settings Set loss limits, profit ratios, and other parameters to manage risk according to your preferences. 💵 Profit-Only Fees Fees are charged only on profits generated by the copied strategies, ensuring you pay for results rather than participation. 🏆 Ranked Strategy List Access a leaderboard of successful strategies, making it easier to pick top-performing traders and diversify investments. 🌐 User-Friendly Platform Web-based interface allows easy setup, monitoring, and management of copy trading activities anytime, anywhere.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: MISA, FSC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

AMarkets Copy Trading for Traders

The Copy Trading service for traders at AMarkets allows you to create and publish your own trading strategies that investors can automatically copy, turning your skill into earnings without needing to directly manage others’ funds.

You decide the percentage of profit you want to receive as your fee — up to 50% of the profits generated by investors copying your strategy — and this fee is calculated and credited to your account at regular intervals.

The platform is automated, meaning new investments and trade copies don’t require you to change your own trading habits, and you can access detailed statistics and performance reports for each investor.

To participate, you must open and verify an account, fund it (minimum deposit $100), and create a strategy in your personal area of the MetaTrader platform.

Feature Explanation 🧠 Create Your Strategy You design and publish your own trading strategy that others can follow and copy. 💰 Earn from Profit Sharing Receive up to 50% of the profit that your strategy generates for investors as your fee. 📆 Regular Payments Earnings from your copied trades are calculated and transferred to your account at set intervals. ⚙️ Automated Copying New investments and trade replication happen automatically without changing your own trading process. 📈 Performance Reports View detailed statistics on each investor’s activity, trades, and your earned fees. 💵 Low Entry Requirement You can start as a strategy provider with a minimum Copy Trading account deposit of $100. 🔁 MetaTrader Integration Use MetaTrader (Standard, Fixed, or ECN) to set up and run your Copy Trading strategy.

Leverage

AMarkets offers traders a maximum leverage of up to 1:3000, allowing them to control larger positions with smaller capital.

This flexible leverage structure enables both beginners and professionals to optimize their trading potential.

However, AMarkets emphasizes responsible risk management, as higher leverage can amplify both profits and losses depending on market movements.

AMarkets vs Etoro vs XM – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Up to 25% deposit bonus for new clients Yes Yes ➖ Min. Spread From 0.0 pips on ECN accounts 3 1 ➕ Max. Leverage Up to 1:3000 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs Over 40 major, minor, and exotic Forex pairs available 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

AMarkets Promotions

0% Commission

With AMarkets’ 0% commission promotion, clients can deposit funds into their trading accounts without paying any fees or commissions charged by payment systems.

This ensures that your deposit amount is fully available for trading, giving you maximum capital efficiency.

By eliminating deposit fees, traders can invest more of their funds directly into the markets, which is especially useful for high-volume traders.

Switch Your Broker Bonus

AMarkets rewards clients who transfer their accounts from another broker with a “Switch Your Broker” bonus.

By moving your trading account and funds to AMarkets, you can receive a one-time bonus of up to 20% of your deposit.

This promotion is designed to provide both improved trading conditions and an incentive for traders seeking better execution, spreads, and support compared to their current broker.

Double Your Starting Capital

The “Double Your Starting Capital” promotion allows traders to significantly increase their initial trading power.

When you deposit funds, AMarkets adds a credit bonus that can double your starting capital up to a predetermined maximum.

This bonus can be used directly for trading and provides additional leverage, enabling traders to explore larger positions and potentially higher returns while managing their risk carefully.

Trade Demo, Earn Real Cash!

AMarkets offers a unique opportunity to trade on a demo account while still earning real rewards.

Traders can participate in simulated trading contests or challenges, and if they achieve profitable results, they may convert their demo profits into real cash once they open and fund a live account.

This approach allows traders to practice strategies, build confidence, and earn real rewards without initial risk.

Transfer Your Account to AMarkets

Clients with existing trading accounts at other brokers can transfer their positions and funds to AMarkets and enjoy competitive trading conditions.

This promotion simplifies account migration, ensuring that traders can maintain continuity while benefiting from lower spreads, flexible leverage options, and access to AMarkets’ full suite of trading tools.

It is ideal for traders looking for a smoother, more profitable trading environment.

Invite a Friend

The “Invite a Friend” program rewards both referrers and their friends.

When you invite someone to open and fund a live account at AMarkets, your friend receives a deposit bonus, and you earn a cash reward for successful referrals.

This program encourages community growth while providing tangible incentives, making it a win-win for both parties as it introduces new traders to AMarkets’ platform.

GOLD Status

AMarkets’ GOLD Status is part of a loyalty program that provides exclusive benefits to active traders.

Achieving this tier can grant additional cashback, enhanced trading conditions, and other special perks.

GOLD Status rewards consistent trading and engagement, offering traders recognition and tangible advantages that improve both the trading experience and potential profitability.

Promotion Description 📈 Cashback from AMarkets Traders receive a portion of their trading costs back as cashback, reducing expenses and making every trade more efficient. The cashback is calculated based on trading volume and credited automatically. 💸 0% Commission Deposit funds without paying any fees or commissions from payment systems, ensuring your full deposit is available for trading and maximizing your capital efficiency. 🔄 Switch Your Broker Bonus Move your account from another broker and receive a one-time bonus of up to 20% of your deposit, along with improved trading conditions and spreads. 🪙 Double Your Starting Capital AMarkets doubles your initial deposit with a credit bonus (up to a set maximum), increasing your trading power and potential returns while giving extra flexibility. 🧪 Trade Demo, Earn Real Cash! Practice on a demo account, and if you trade profitably, you can convert demo profits into real cash after funding a live account, gaining experience with no initial risk. 🔁 Transfer Your Account to AMarkets Easily move positions and funds from another broker to AMarkets, benefiting from lower spreads, flexible leverage, and full access to the platform’s trading tools. 👥 Invite a Friend Earn cash rewards for referring friends who open and fund accounts, while your friends receive deposit bonuses—rewarding both parties and growing the AMarkets community. 🏅 GOLD Status Part of a loyalty program offering exclusive benefits like enhanced cashback, better trading conditions, and other perks for active, engaged traders.

AMarkets Affiliate Program

The AMarkets Affiliate Program is a high-paying partnership opportunity designed for marketers, traders, and content creators looking to earn from financial traffic.

It offers flexible earning models, including revenue share (earning a percentage of clients’ trading activity) and CPA (one-time payments for referrals), with commissions reaching up to 80% of the broker’s revenue from referred clients.

Partners can also build a multi-level network, earning additional income from sub-affiliates while benefiting from daily payouts, detailed performance tracking, and a wide range of marketing tools, including banners, referral links, and analytics dashboards.

With millions of referred clients globally and tens of millions already paid out to partners, the program stands out for its scalability, passive income potential, and reliable payment structure.

Cashback for AMarkets

Program Details

AMarkets offers a cashback program that returns a portion of your trading costs to your account.

This means that for every trade you make, part of the spread or commission you pay is credited back, effectively lowering your trading expenses.

The cashback amount is calculated based on your trading volume and credited automatically, allowing you to trade more efficiently while benefiting from reduced overall costs.

Conditions:

Trades must be held for 3 minutes and exhibit 10 pip price movement to count for cashback.

If the required monthly volume drops below thresholds or funds are withdrawn, the level resets to Level 1.

AMarkets – Cashback Loyalty Program Overview

🏅 Level 💰 Cashback per Lot 📈 Monthly Trading Volume Requirement 📌 Notes 🥉 Level 1 $3 / lot 2 lots/month Entry level after activation 🥈 Level 2 $11 / lot 5 lots/month Increased rebate for more trade volume 🥇 Level 3 $13 / lot 5 lots/month Mid-tier cashback rate 🏆 Level 4 $15 / lot 5 lots/month Higher rewards for active traders 👑 Level 5 $17 / lot 5 lots/month Max cashback level

Awards

AMarkets has received numerous prestigious industry awards that highlight its dedication to excellence and transparency.

In 2026, the broker was recognized as the Most Trusted Financial Broker in Asia by World Business Outlook, alongside winning Best 24/7 Customer Service from PAN Finance and Best Trading Conditions Asia from Global Brands Magazine.

In previous years, AMarkets was also awarded Most Transparent Broker by FinanceFeeds, Best Customer Service Asia by International Business Magazine, and Most Reliable Broker by FinanceFeeds, showcasing its consistent performance and strong reputation in the global financial industry.

Research

AMarkets Research provides traders with an extensive range of analytical tools and market insights designed to enhance trading decisions.

The section features daily trade ideas, technical and fundamental analysis, quarterly market reviews, and weekly trading highlights.

Additionally, premium clients gain access to advanced resources such as personalized trading plans, sentiment indicators, trade analyzers, and AutoChartist-generated trading signals.

These research tools collectively help traders stay informed, identify profitable opportunities, and refine their trading strategies with greater precision and confidence.

How We Tested AMarkets South Africa

We reviewed AMarkets from the perspective of a South African trader. The goal was to answer practical questions: is the broker safe enough to consider, are the costs competitive, does the platform perform well, and is the account setup suitable for South African users?

Here is what we checked:

1. Regulation and entity structure

We reviewed AMarkets’ offshore regulatory status and lack of FSCA licensing, including how this affects South African traders.

3. Risk disclosure

We checked whether AMarkets clearly explains CFD risks, leverage exposure, and the possibility of losing more than the initial deposit.

3. Account opening

We tested the sign-up process, KYC requirements, verification speed, and ease of onboarding for South African users.

4. Minimum deposit

AMarkets offers a low minimum deposit starting from around $100, making it accessible for new traders.

5. Fees and spreads

We reviewed spreads, commissions, account types (Standard, Fixed, ECN), overnight fees, and withdrawal costs.

6. Trading platforms

We tested MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, focusing on execution speed, charting tools, and overall usability.

7. Markets available

We checked access to forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and stock CFDs.

8. Education and tools

We reviewed AMarkets’ educational content, analytics, trading signals, and copy trading features.

9. Mobile trading

We assessed mobile trading via MT4/MT5 apps for usability, stability, and trade management.

10. Customer support

We evaluated support channels, response times, and whether South African traders can get practical assistance.

Quick Strengths and Weaknesses

What AMarkets does well

AMarkets offers flexible trading conditions, including high leverage, multiple account types, and access to MT4 and MT5. It has a low minimum deposit, making it accessible to new traders, and provides a wide range of CFD markets including forex, crypto, and commodities.

Where AMarkets falls short

AMarkets is not FSCA regulated, which is a major consideration for South African traders. Investor protection is weaker compared to locally regulated brokers. It also does not offer direct share investing, and traders must rely on CFDs, which carry higher risk.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager.

Aristos Panteli is a dedicated Senior Account Manager known for his professionalism and deep knowledge of financial markets. He provides personalized guidance to help clients develop effective trading strategies and make informed investment decisions confidently.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli!

Clients frequently praise Aristos for his exceptional support, clear communication, and prompt responses. His commitment to helping traders succeed ensures a positive experience and builds long-term trust between clients and the AMarkets team.

⭐ I have worked with many different...

I have worked with many different account managers across various brokers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his genuine care, market expertise, and consistent dedication to client satisfaction, making him a valuable asset to AMarkets.

Conclusion AMarkets is a flexible offshore broker that suits South African traders looking for high leverage, fast execution, and low entry barriers. It offers MT4 and MT5, competitive spreads on certain accounts, and a wide range of CFDs. The downside is the lack of FSCA regulation, which means traders must rely on offshore protections and their own risk management. Best for: South African traders who want high leverage, flexible account types, MetaTrader platforms, and access to forex and CFD markets with a low minimum deposit. Not best for: Traders who want FSCA-regulated brokers, direct JSE share investing, strong investor protection frameworks, or a simple one-entity regulatory structure.

Disclaimer

AMarkets warns all potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade the products offered by AMarkets, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. AMarkets warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence, AMarkets cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is AMarkets?

AMarkets is a global online broker providing access to forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. It offers advanced trading platforms, competitive spreads, and a variety of account types designed for both beginners and professional traders worldwide.

What trading platforms does AMarkets offer?

AMarkets provides access to MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and WebTrader. These platforms feature advanced charting tools, automated trading options, and multi-device compatibility to suit traders’ different preferences and trading strategies efficiently.

What account types are available at AMarkets?

AMarkets offers Standard, ECN, and Fixed accounts. Each account type provides distinct advantages in spreads, commissions, and execution speed, catering to various trading styles, capital sizes, and levels of experience among traders.

What is the minimum deposit required?

The minimum deposit at AMarkets depends on the account type, starting as low as $100. This flexible entry level allows new traders to begin trading affordably, while experienced traders can deposit more for advanced features and higher leverage.

How does AMarkets ensure client fund safety?

AMarkets keeps client funds in segregated bank accounts separate from company capital. Additionally, the broker uses SSL encryption, negative balance protection, and third-party auditing to ensure security and transparency in all financial transactions.

Does AMarkets offer a demo account?

Yes, AMarkets provides a free demo account that allows traders to practice trading with virtual funds. It’s an excellent tool for learning market strategies, testing platform features, and building confidence before entering live trading.

What are the trading fees and spreads like?

AMarkets offers competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips on ECN accounts and charges low commissions on trades. The broker aims to provide cost-effective trading conditions to enhance profitability for all levels of traders.

How can I deposit and withdraw funds?

AMarkets supports multiple payment methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Deposits are processed instantly, while withdrawals are handled promptly with no hidden fees or unnecessary delays.

Does AMarkets offer customer support?

Yes, AMarkets provides 24/5 multilingual customer support via live chat, email, and phone. Their professional team assists traders with account issues, technical support, and trading inquiries to ensure a smooth trading experience.