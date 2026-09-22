Darwinex is a London-based fintech platform that lets traders turn their trading strategies into investable assets called DARWINs. They're regulated by the FCA, which is solid, and they offer access to forex, commodities, stocks, indices, and crypto. The whole ecosystem bridges traders and investors in a unique way. Overall rating is 8 out of 10.

What is Darwinex and how does it work?

Darwinex is a fintech platform and asset manager based in London that turns your trading strategies into tokenized assets called DARWINs. If you trade well, investors can back your strategy with real capital. You execute the trades, manage the risk, and earn a performance fee. It's not just a broker. It's an ecosystem that rewards good traders and gives investors access to verified strategies. The whole thing is built on transparency and risk management.

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What's the minimum deposit and leverage at Darwinex?

Darwinex requires a €500 minimum deposit to get started. They offer leverage up to 1:30 on CFD accounts, which is reasonable and not reckless. The company uses a proprietary Risk Engine to manage risk across all positions, so even with leverage available, your account is protected from catastrophic losses. You can start small and scale up as you prove your strategy works.

🔍 Feature Darwinex 💰 Minimum Deposit €500 (varies by account type) 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No sign-up bonus; DarwinIA program offers seed capital to top traders 💸 Fees No deposit or withdrawal fees; spreads and commissions on trades 📉 Spreads & Commissions From 0.0 pips on forex; commissions from $1.50; 20-40% discounts for top traders 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, Skrill, PayPal 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Interactive Brokers, FIX API, DARWIN API 🛡️ Regulation Regulated by FCA (UK), CNMV (Spain), fully compliant 🔐 Trust Score High – FCA regulated, FSCS protected, segregated client funds ⏱️ Payout Schedule 1–3 business days depending on withdrawal method 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Darwinex Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Transparency regarding commissions and fees No Live Chat available Low spreads Not available in the US due to legal restrictions Customer compensated for success Limited trading tools

Overview

Darwinex is a London-based asset manager, technology provider, and brokerage firm operating in more than 80 countries globally.The company employs over 40 trading experts and manages strategies from more than 3,000 traders.Traders can access forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, US stocks, indices, and ETFs through the platform.The DARWIN ecosystem allows successful traders to attract external investor capital to their strategies.FCA regulation ensures compliance with strict UK financial standards and investor protection.

What markets and assets can I trade on Darwinex?

Darwinex gives you access to a solid range of markets. You can trade forex pairs, commodities like gold and oil, cryptocurrencies on MT5, US stocks and ETFs through their Interactive Brokers integration, and various indices. It's comprehensive without being overwhelming. Most traders find what they need without hunting through a thousand different products.

What account types does Darwinex offer and which should I choose?

Darwinex offers different accounts for traders and investors. Trader accounts let you execute strategies and build a DARWIN. Investor accounts let you invest in other traders' DARWINs. There's also Darwinex Zero for building a track record without risking personal funds, and demo accounts for practice. Pick based on whether you want to trade your own strategy or invest in others' strategies.

Featured Offered

Darwinex's unique DARWIN platform lets you tokenize your trading strategy as an investable asset.

Successful traders attract capital from investors through verified, transparent performance.

Access to forex, CFDs on stocks and indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and futures.

The proprietary Risk Engine normalizes risk across all strategies so investors can compare them fairly.

DarwinIA program allocates seed capital to promising traders and offers performance-based commissions.

Integration with Interactive Brokers for stocks, ETFs, and futures access.

Multiple trading platforms including MT4, MT5, and FIX API for algorithmic traders.

Demo accounts available for practice and strategy testing without risking real money.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types CFD accounts (MT4 / MT5), IBKR / stocks + futures accounts, Zero (virtual/demo) accounts. ⚖️ Leverage For retail clients: up to 30:1 for major FX, lower for others. Professional clients may access up to 200:1 for some instruments. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads, plus commissions for some trades. Spreads vary by instrument and client type. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, indices, commodities, CFDs on US stocks & ETFs, cryptocurrencies, futures. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, as well as API / IBKR integration options. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts No clear evidence that full swap-free accounts are standard; not prominently featured. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Not clearly offered as a built-in free service; users may need to arrange their own or via third parties. 👥 Copy Trading Not clearly offered as a built-in free service; users may need to arrange their own or via third parties. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are held in segregated accounts; protections differ by jurisdiction (e.g. FCA, EU). 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by FCA (UK) and other European regulators depending on entity; operates under multiple regulatory umbrellas.

Darwinex Customer Reviews

Customer feedback on Darwinex is generally positive.

Traders appreciate the FCA regulation, transparency, and the ability to build a verified track record.

People like that you can attract investor capital if you're profitable.

Support gets good marks for responsiveness, with staff members like Luis Victor and Giacomo Buzzoni frequently praised.

Some traders mention concerns about the ranking system not always reflecting their performance accurately, and a few note that spreads on certain instruments like XAU/USD can be higher than competitors. But overall, it's seen as a legitimate, well-regulated platform.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Darwinex holds an average rating of 4.4 out of 5 across major review platforms. Traders often highlight its strong regulation, transparency, and unique investment model connecting traders with investors. 👏Customer Satisfaction Users express high satisfaction with the platform’s fairness, advanced trading tools, and low-latency execution. However, a few mention that the €500 minimum deposit may be restrictive for beginners. 📞Customer Service Customer support is generally described as professional and responsive. Most users report timely assistance through email and chat, though occasional delays during peak trading times have been noted.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders rate Darwinex highly for transparency, fair pricing, and advanced tools. Many appreciate the innovative DARWIN investor model. ⭐⭐⭐⭐✩ Mostly positive feedback for regulation and investor protection, though some mention slower onboarding and limited promotions. ⭐⭐⭐⭐✩ Limited reviews, but users who commented praise the platform’s professionalism and reliability. ⭐⭐⭐⭐✩ Customers highlight ease of use and trustworthy operations, though some note complex account verification. ⭐⭐⭐⭐✩ Very few or no local reviews; minimal complaints recorded. ⭐⭐⭐✩✩ Generally positive, emphasizing transparency, strong regulation, and consistent execution. Minor concerns about high minimum deposits. ⭐⭐⭐⭐✩

Darwinex Safety and Security

Darwinex is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom, which is one of the strongest regulators globally.

Client funds are segregated from company operating funds, ensuring your money is protected even if Darwinex faces financial difficulties.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) protects eligible customers' funds up to £85,000 in case of company insolvency.

Two-factor authentication and password security are standard on all accounts.

The Risk Engine automatically manages leverage and position sizing to prevent catastrophic losses.

How does Darwinex protect client funds?

Darwinex segregates all client funds from company accounts, which is the gold standard for broker safety. Your money sits separately and is protected by the FSCS. Even if something goes wrong with the company, your funds are secure. They also use encryption and security protocols to keep your account safe from unauthorized access. It's solid protection honestly.

Is Darwinex regulated and trustworthy?

Yes, Darwinex is fully regulated by the FCA, one of the world's strictest regulators. They comply with all UK financial regulations and maintain high standards for transparency and risk management. The FCA oversight means the company is audited regularly and must follow strict rules. You can trade with confidence knowing a major regulator is watching.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Darwinex is fully regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring strict compliance with financial standards and client protection laws. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in segregated accounts at tier-one banks, completely separate from Darwinex’s operational funds for added safety. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Darwinex provides Lloyd’s of London insurance coverage up to a specific limit per client, protecting funds beyond standard FCA compensation. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating The company maintains solid financial stability and complies with FCA capital requirements, though no official credit rating is publicly listed. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Advanced encryption, multi-factor authentication, and secure access controls protect client data and accounts; however, Darwinex does not directly support crypto wallets. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Darwinex offers Negative Balance Protection, ensuring clients cannot lose more than their deposited funds during volatile trading conditions. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Darwinex operates with complete transparency, performing regular internal and external audits to maintain trust and meet regulatory obligations.

Darwinex at a glance

🔍 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered London, United Kingdom 📅 Year Founded 2012 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Financial Conduct Authority 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade American Samoa, Samoa, Bahrain, Belarus, Benin, Bolivia, Bosnia And Herzegovina, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Congo, Cote D’Ivoire, Cuba, Congo DR, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Grenada, Guam, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Macao, Macedonia, Mali, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Korea, Northern Mariana Islands, Pakistan, Palau, Palestine, Panama, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Saint Lucia, Sao Tome And Principe, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Trinidad And Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Virgin Islands, U.S., United States, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1: 30 💰 Minimum Deposit $ 500/R8 000 💳 Deposit Options Credit cards Debit cards Trustly Skrill Bank Wire Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Credit cards Debit cards Trustly Skrill Bank Wire Transfer 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and Darwin API 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, CFDs, Shares, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad, PC, Mac OS, Android and IOS 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Castellan, Japanese, French 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Castellan, Japanese, French 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 👉 Open a account Click Here

Darwinex Account Types

Darwinex offers multiple account types designed for different trading goals.

All retail customers get the same conditions regardless of account size.

Professional accounts have different rules and lose FSCS protection but offer more flexibility.

To qualify for a professional account, you need a history of large transactions, a portfolio over €500,000, and financial sector experience.

CFD Trading Accounts (MT4/MT5)

CFD trading accounts run on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

Trade forex, commodities, indices, US stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies (MT5 only).

Create DARWINs and potentially attract investor capital to your strategy.

Minimum deposit is €500 to get started.

Leverage up to 1:30 for retail accounts, higher for professionals.

IBKR Trading Accounts

Access to US stocks and futures through Interactive Brokers integration.

Classic Account for personal trading only.

DARWIN of Stocks Account for trading 800+ US stocks and ETFs while managing investor capital.

DARWIN of Futures Account for 60+ futures contracts with investor capital management.

Ideal for diversifying across asset classes and scaling with external capital.

Darwinex Zero

Subscription-based program for building a verified track record without risking personal funds.

Traders receive virtual capital to trade in a simulated environment.

Successful traders earn performance fees and attract real investor allocations.

Perfect for proving your strategy before trading with real money or external capital.

Demo Trading Accounts

Free demo accounts on MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Practice in real market conditions without risking money.

Perfect for beginners learning to trade or experienced traders testing new strategies.

Easy to set up and switch to live trading when ready.

What types of accounts does Darwinex offer?

Darwinex provides accounts for both traders and investors. Trader accounts let you execute strategies and create DARWINs to attract capital. Investor accounts let you invest in DARWINs with optional leverage. There's also Darwinex Zero for building a track record and demo accounts for practice.

How do Darwinex account types differ in terms of risk and features?

Trader accounts focus on strategy execution with risk managed by the Risk Engine. Investor accounts emphasize portfolio exposure to curated strategies with adjustable leverage and diversified DARWIN selection. Professional accounts offer more features but lose FSCS protection. Demo accounts are risk-free practice.

How to set up a Darwinex Demo Account – Step by Step

Setting up a demo account with Darwinex is straightforward and takes just a few minutes. You'll get instant access to practice trading without risking real money. Here's how.

Step 1: Navigate to the Darwinex homepage

Go to Darwinex's website and click on "Open a demo account".

It's right there on the main page, easy to find.

Step 2: Choose your platform

Select whether you want to demo on MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5.

Both are available, so pick whichever you prefer or want to test.

Step 3: Name your account and choose currency

Give your demo account a name for easy identification.

Choose your trading currency: USD, EUR, or GBP.

Step 4: Complete your details

Fill in your username, email address, and password.

Accept the terms and conditions.

Takes about two minutes to complete.

Step 5: Check your email for login details

You'll immediately receive an email with your login credentials.

The email also includes a link to download MetaTrader.

Log in and start practicing right away.

Darwinex Fees and Spreads

Darwinex offers tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips on forex pairs, which is competitive.

Commissions start from as low as $1.50 depending on the instrument.

Your D-Score (Darwinex's proprietary rating system) can get you discounts of 20-40% on trading costs if your strategy performs well.

No hidden fees. Everything is transparent on the platform before you execute a trade.

What types of fees does Darwinex charge for trading?

Darwinex charges spreads and commissions that vary by instrument. There are no hidden fees, and everything is clearly displayed before you trade. If your D-Score is strong (meaning your strategy is performing well), you get discounts of 20-40% on fees. It's transparent pricing that rewards good trading.

How competitive are Darwinex spreads compared to other brokers?

Darwinex offers tight spreads on major pairs, often as tight as industry leaders. Spreads vary based on market conditions and liquidity, but they're consistently low. The fact that top traders get fee discounts makes it even more competitive if you prove your strategy works.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Commission + spread model (e.g. ~0.005% commission on forex/commodities trades) 💰 Required Min Deposit € / USD / GBP 500 for live CFD accounts (corporate accounts require ~10,000) 🔁 Withdrawal Fee No fixed withdrawal penalty; clients bear actual withdrawal costs imposed by banks / payment providers 💳 Deposit Fees Generally no deposit commission, except: USD wire transfers under $2,000 may incur bank charges; Skrill deposits carry 0.5% commission 📝 Average Spread Spreads start from ~0.3 pips on major forex pairs; wider spreads on other instruments 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Darwinex Trading platforms

Darwinex supports multiple platforms and technologies to give you options. You can use MetaTrader 4 or 5, which are used by over 50% of global traders. For stocks and futures, you get Interactive Brokers access. If you're an algorithmic trader, there's a FIX API. And if you want to build custom applications, there's the DARWIN API. It's about letting traders use the tools they prefer.

MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5

MT4 is user-friendly with excellent support for Expert Advisors (automated trading).

MT5 adds more timeframes, an economic calendar, and better charting tools.

Both available on desktop (Windows/Mac), mobile (iOS/Android), and web versions.

Access the same markets and trading instruments from any device.

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Integration

Access US stocks, ETFs, and futures through Interactive Brokers.

Use IBKR's Trader Workstation (TWS) and mobile apps for execution.

Compatible with third-party platforms like TradingView, NinjaTrader, and MultiCharts.

Ideal for traders diversifying into stocks and futures alongside forex.

FIX API

For algorithmic traders and institutions requiring direct market access.

Low-latency execution and management of multiple trading sessions.

Perfect for custom trading systems and proprietary strategy development.

DARWIN API

For developers building custom applications or platforms around Darwinex's ecosystem.

Analyze trading strategies, build DARWIN trading apps, and integrate data into third-party tools.

Useful for building advanced trading systems or conducting deep performance analysis.

What trading platforms does Darwinex support for traders?

Darwinex supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, offering advanced charting, automated trading via Expert Advisors, and a wide range of order types. Both work on desktop, Mac, and mobile. You also get Interactive Brokers for stocks and futures if you want to diversify.

Can I connect third-party tools or platforms to Darwinex?

Yes, Darwinex allows integration with third-party tools including TradingView, NinjaTrader, and MultiCharts. You can also use FIX API for custom systems. It's about flexibility and letting you use the tools you know and trust.

Darwinex Deposit and Withdrawal

Multiple deposit options: bank transfer, credit/debit cards, Skrill, and PayPal.

Accepted deposit currencies are USD, GBP, and EUR only.

After your initial deposit, minimum additional deposits are €100.

Commission on Skrill deposits is 0.5%, other methods are usually fee-free.

Withdrawals must go back to the same method you deposited from (security requirement).

What deposit methods does Darwinex offer, and are there any fees?

Darwinex supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, Skrill, and PayPal. Most deposit methods are fee-free, though Skrill charges 0.5% commission. Funds hit your account quickly, usually within a few hours for card deposits.

How long does it take to withdraw funds from Darwinex, and are there limits?

Withdrawals are typically processed within 1-3 business days. Minimum and maximum withdrawal amounts vary by payment method. Darwinex verifies your account ownership before releasing funds for security. Withdrawals must go back to the method you originally deposited from.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Bank transfer, Visa/Mastercard debit or credit cards, Skrill (depending on region & entity) Same methods as deposit (bank transfer, card, Skrill) with requirement to withdraw via the same method if originally used ⏱️ Processing Time Bank transfer: 1-3 business days; Card/Skrill: immediate to 1 business day (depending on region) Typically 1-3 business days after verification 💵 Minimum Amount First deposit: € / $ / £ 500 for individuals; subsequent deposits minimum € / $ / £ 100 (except bank wire always € / $ / £ 500) Minimum withdrawal amount: € / $ / £ 10 💳 Fees No general deposit commission in most cases; exceptions: USD bank wire under $2,000 may incur bank charges; Skrill deposits carry 0.5% commission passed to client No fixed Darwinex withdrawal fee charged by the broker; clients pay any actual bank/payment provider costs incurred

Leverage

Retail traders get leverage up to 1:30 for CFD accounts, which is reasonable.

Investors can apply up to 3× leverage on DARWINs to increase exposure.

Darwinex uses a proprietary D-Leverage metric that accounts for volatility, correlation, and trade duration.

The Risk Engine automatically adjusts positions to keep all DARWINs within a target monthly Value-at-Risk ceiling.

This means leverage is controlled and risk is managed consistently across the platform.

Darwinex vs eToro vs XM – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $ 500/R8 000 $1000 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1: 30 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs 0.0 pips 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Darwinex Research

Darwinex bridges traders and investors by converting transparent trading strategies into investable instruments called DARWINs.

Uses a proprietary Risk Engine to standardize risk across all strategies on a risk-adjusted basis.

Runs the DarwinIA program, which allocates seed capital to promising strategies and pays 15% performance fees to successful traders.

Rewards consistent performance and controlled risk management with recurring funding.

Darwinex Awards

The DarwinIA program recognizes and rewards top-performing traders monthly.

Outstanding performers receive seed capital allocations and performance-based commissions.

Two categories: DarwinIA Silver for emerging traders and DarwinIA Gold for experienced strategy providers.

Encourages transparency, discipline, and excellence while allowing traders to scale strategies and attract investors through proven results.

Conclusion Darwinex has earned a strong reputation for excellent customer support, a wide selection of market instruments, and innovative programs that help traders maximize funds and develop skills. The platform ensures market instruments suited to all experience levels. Darwinex offers transparent commission and fee structures with detailed analysis available. Access to live charts, one-click trading, technical indicators, and financial news provides everything for a positive trading experience. Platforms are world-class and easy to use, offering opportunities to professional and novice traders globally. Risks are automatically limited through the Risk Engine, preventing total account loss. Low spreads, customer compensation, fund protection, and reasonable fees show the company genuinely cares about its customers. FCA regulation and segregated funds add confidence.

Disclaimer

Darwinex is owned by Tradeslide Trading Tech Limited, authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom with FRN 586466. Company number is 08061368, registered office at Acre House, 11-15 William Road, London NW1 3ER, UK. CFDs are complex instruments carrying high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 59% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. Consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Darwinex?

Darwinex is a London-based fintech platform and asset manager regulated by the FCA. It lets traders create tokenized strategies called DARWINs that investors can back with real capital. You trade, manage risk, and earn performance fees. It bridges the gap between traders and investors in a unique way that rewards consistent, transparent trading performance.

Is Darwinex regulated and safe?

Yes, Darwinex is fully regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, one of the world's strictest regulators. Client funds are segregated from company accounts and protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to £85,000. FCA oversight means the company is audited regularly and must follow strict compliance rules.

What can I trade on Darwinex?

Darwinex offers forex pairs, commodities like gold and oil, cryptocurrencies on MT5, US stocks and ETFs through Interactive Brokers, various indices, and futures contracts. The range is solid without being overwhelming. Most traders find everything they need without hunting through thousands of instruments.

What are the minimum deposit and leverage on Darwinex?

Minimum deposit is €500 to open an account. Leverage goes up to 1:30 for retail traders on CFD accounts, which is reasonable and controlled. The Risk Engine automatically manages leverage to prevent catastrophic losses. After your initial deposit, you can add as little as €100 more.

How does the DARWIN ecosystem work?

DARWINs are tokenized trading strategies. If you trade well, your strategy becomes a DARWIN that investors can invest in. You execute trades, the platform manages risk, and you earn a performance fee on investor capital. It rewards transparent, consistent trading and lets successful traders scale without needing their own capital.

What trading platforms does Darwinex support?

Darwinex supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, two of the most popular platforms globally. Both are available on desktop, Mac, and mobile devices. For stocks and futures, you get Interactive Brokers access. Algorithmic traders can use the FIX API. It's about flexibility and letting you use the tools you prefer.

What fees does Darwinex charge?

Darwinex charges spreads and commissions that vary by instrument. Spreads start from 0.0 pips on forex. Commissions begin at around $1.50. No hidden fees. If your D-Score is strong (meaning your strategy performs well), you get 20-40% discounts on trading costs. Everything is transparent before you trade.

How do I deposit and withdraw funds on Darwinex?

Deposits can be made via bank transfer, credit/debit cards, Skrill, or PayPal. Most methods are fee-free except Skrill which charges 0.5%. Funds hit your account quickly, usually within hours for cards. Withdrawals go back to your original deposit method within 1-3 business days.

Does Darwinex offer a demo account?

Yes, Darwinex offers free demo accounts on both MT4 and MT5. You get virtual trading capital to practice in real market conditions without risking money. Perfect for beginners learning to trade or experienced traders testing new strategies. Setup takes just a few minutes.

What is Darwinex Zero?

Darwinex Zero is a subscription service for building a verified track record without risking personal funds. You receive virtual capital to trade in a simulated environment. Successful traders earn performance fees and attract real investor allocations. Great for proving your strategy before live trading.

Can I attract investor capital through Darwinex?

Yes, if you're a successful trader, the DarwinIA program allocates seed capital to your strategy. You earn 15% performance fees on investor capital. Two categories exist: DarwinIA Silver for emerging traders and DarwinIA Gold for experienced providers. It rewards transparency and consistent risk management.