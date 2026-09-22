ACY Securities can be summarised as a trustworthy broker that provides trading facilities on shares, forex, commodities, and more to a global market. ACY Securities has a reputable reputation and offers clients user-friendly trading conditions, quality education materials, and research tools.

Is ACY Securities regulated and safe?

ACY Securities is ASIC-regulated in Australia, which is legitimate oversight. Confirm you're trading with their ASIC entity – brokers sometimes have multiple jurisdictions. Australian regulation is solid, so if that checks out, ACY is safe compared to purely offshore brokers.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What are ACY Securities' spreads and minimum deposit?

Spreads on major forex pairs are 1.0-2.0 pips, depending on account type. Minimum deposit is usually $250-$500. Pricing is fair for a regulated broker – slightly higher than offshore options, but you get ASIC regulation and real oversight in return.

ACY Securities Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Advanced trade features Additional fees on Islamic Account High leverage MetaTrader suite available Multiple account options

Overview

ACY Securities , which forms part of the ACY Capital Group, is a fast-growing, multi-asset online brokerage firm.

The company offers technologically advanced, affordable, and superior services.

ACY Securities focuses on state-of-the-art technology to help traders achieve success with trading.

Is ACY Securities regulated, and what assets can I trade?

ACY Securities is ASIC-regulated in Australia, which means legitimate oversight from a reputable authority. They offer forex, metals, indices, and energies. No crypto or stocks if you need those. Being Australian-regulated is good – you get real investor protection, not just offshore promises. The asset range is solid for forex and commodity traders, but limited if you want diversification beyond those categories.

What's the minimum deposit at ACY Securities, and are their spreads competitive?

ACY Securities typically requires a minimum deposit of $100-$500, depending on account type, which is reasonable. Spreads on major forex pairs range around 1.0-1.8 pips – competitive and fair. They're not the absolute cheapest, but you're getting ASIC regulation, which adds security and compliance costs. You're essentially paying a bit more for the safety of dealing with a properly regulated broker rather than an offshore operation.

Features Offered

ACY Securities offers a comprehensive range of features designed to meet the needs of both beginner and experienced traders.

The broker provides access to over 1,800 financial instruments, including forex, shares, indices, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

Traders can choose between powerful trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, with advanced charting tools, fast execution, and automated trading capabilities.

ACY also offers competitive spreads, low commissions, and a variety of account types tailored to different trading strategies.

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for ACY Securities present a mixed picture. On Trustpilot, the broker enjoys a high rating of 4.5 out of 5, with users praising its wide range of financial instruments, low forex trading fees, and good customer support.

However, some users have reported issues with price slippage and delays in processing withdrawals, raising concerns.

Employee reviews on Glassdoor average 3.6 out of 5, indicating a generally favorable workplace environment, though some mention below-market remuneration and long working hours.

On Myfxbook, feedback is polarized; some traders commend the Pure ECN account's low spreads and performance, while others criticize high spreads and account type changes without notice.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.3 to 4.5 out of 5 on platforms like Trustpilot and BrokersView, indicating generally positive customer experiences. 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed feedback: Clients appreciate the platform's competitive spreads, diverse trading instruments, and educational resources. However, concerns have been raised about withdrawal delays, slippage during volatile markets, and inconsistent customer support. 📞Customer Service 24/5 multi-channel support via phone, email, live chat, and social media. While many users report prompt and helpful responses, others have experienced delays and unresponsiveness, particularly during peak times or with complex issues.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating 🔖Myfxbook Mixed reviews. Some users appreciate the customer service, while others criticize high spreads and unexpected account changes. 2.6/5 (6 reviews) 🔖Forex Peace Army Predominantly negative feedback. Users report issues with fund withdrawals, account blocks, and profit cancellations. 2.0/5 (60 reviews) 🔖TrustPilot Generally positive reviews. Users commend the range of financial instruments and customer support, though some mention issues with price slippage and withdrawal delays. 4.5/5 (390+ reviews)

Safety and Security

ACY Securities is regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission, which is a government bodies that protect investors by enforcing financial services laws.

investors by enforcing financial services laws. Securing a Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) license. We are also now licensed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

ACY Securities is generally considered a safe and secure online broker, regulated by reputable financial authorities such as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

This regulatory oversight ensures that the company adheres to strict standards regarding client fund segregation, operational transparency, and fair trading practices.

ACY also employs robust security measures, including advanced encryption and secure servers, to protect users’ personal data and financial transactions.

🔎 Security Measure ℹ️ Information 🔒 Segregated Accounts Client funds are held in segregated trust accounts with Commonwealth Bank Australia and National Australia Bank, ensuring they are kept separate from ACY's corporate funds. This separation protects client assets in the event of the company's insolvency. 🔐 Compensation Amount Clients of ACY Securities Pty Ltd (Australia) and ACY Capital LLC (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) are protected by Professional Indemnity Insurance covering up to AUD 2.5 million. This insurance provides an added layer of security against potential company liabilities. 🔓 SSL Certificate While specific details aren't publicly disclosed, ACY Securities employs standard web security protocols, including SSL encryption, to protect client data during online transactions. 🔒 2FA (Where Applicable) Information regarding the availability of Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on ACY Securities' platforms isn't specified. Clients are encouraged to contact customer support for details on account security features. 🔏 Privacy Policy in Place ACY Securities has a comprehensive privacy policy outlining the collection, use, and protection of personal information. The policy emphasizes transparency and adherence to data protection regulations. 🔐 Risk Warning Provided ACY Securities provides clear risk warnings, advising clients of the potential risks involved in trading financial instruments and emphasizing that trading may not be suitable for all investors. 🔓 Negative Balance Protection ACY Securities offers Negative Balance Protection, ensuring that clients cannot lose more than their deposited funds. However, this protection is subject to terms and conditions and may not apply in cases of trading breaches. 🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders The ACY Trading Platform offers guaranteed stop-loss and take-profit orders with no slippage, ensuring trades are executed at the exact prices set by clients. This feature does not apply during market gaps when a symbol opens above or below the previous day's close with no trading activity in between.

How does ACY Securities protect my funds?

ACY Securities is ASIC-regulated, which means funds are held in segregated accounts separate from the broker's money. If ACY fails, your money is protected. ASIC requires regular audits and compliance checks. However, segregated accounts protect you from the broker stealing your money, not from trading losses.

What security measures protect my account?

ACY uses encryption and two-factor authentication. Always enable two-factor authentication if available – it takes 30 seconds. Use a strong password, don't share it, and watch for phishing emails. Most account hacks happen because traders are careless, not because security is weak.

ACY Securities At a Glance

📅Year Founded 2013 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Approximately 147 employees 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Not publicly disclosed 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️Regulation ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), St. Vincent & the Grenadines 🌎Country of regulation Australia, South Africa, St. Vincent & the Grenadines 💻Account Segregation Yes, client funds held in segregated accounts 🪫Negative balance protection Yes, for Australian retail clients; courtesy for Australian wholesale clients 🔋Investor Protection Schemes None specifically mentioned ➕Accounts Standard, ProZero, Bespoke 💳Institutional Accounts Available 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Available via MAM and PAMM systems 📇Minor account currencies 16+ currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, JPY 💰Minimum Deposit $50 (Basic), $100 (Standard), $200 (ProZero) 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits: Instant to 5 days; Withdrawals: within 24 hours 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No internal fees; third-party fees may apply 📊Spreads from Data not publicly available 💸Commissions Data not publicly available 💱Number of base currencies supported 16+ 🚀Swap Fees Data not publicly available 📈Leverage Data not publicly available 📏Margin requirements Data not publicly available ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Available 💻Demo Account Available ⌛Order Execution Time Data not publicly available 📆VPS Hosting Not mentioned 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Data not publicly available 🗠CFD Stock Indices Data not publicly available ⚖️CFD Commodities Data not publicly available 📜CFD Shares Data not publicly available 💳Deposit Options Multiple (Bank Transfer, Cards, e-Wallets) 💵Withdrawal Options Multiple (Bank Transfer, Cards, e-Wallets) 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Basic tools available 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@acysecurities.com (example) 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8310 2923 (example) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, others not specified 🖺Forex course Available 🧏‍♀️Webinars Available 📚Educational Resources Available 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? No public information 🪙Rebate program Not publicly disclosed Does HFM Accept South African Traders? Not applicable (HFM is different broker) Is HFM regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Not applicable Does HFM offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Not applicable Does HFM allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Not applicable 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Account Types

ACY Securities offers Standard and Professional accounts. Standard accounts have wider spreads but lower minimums, making them ideal for beginners with limited capital. Professional accounts feature tighter spreads and commissions with higher minimums, suited for active traders making 50+ trades per month. Choose Standard if you're just starting out. Switch to Professional once you're trading regularly, and the commission structure actually saves you money compared to paying wide spreads. Don't overpay for features you won't use – match your account type to your actual trading activity and capital.

Islamic, Swap-Free Account

The ACY Securities Islamic, Swap-free trading account incurs no swaps or interest on overnight positions and is based on the Standard account under both MT4 and MT5 trading platforms.

incurs no swaps or interest on overnight positions and is based on the Standard account under both MT4 and MT5 trading platforms. Instead of the account holder paying overnight swaps or interest, an administration fee will be deposited on each position.

The account comes with full Arabic support and can trade FX and CFDs across indices, commodities, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies with no restrictions on Expert Advisors (EAs) or high-frequency trading.

🔎 Broker ☑️ Account Islamic 🔁 Order Execution Fast/ Reliable 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 USD / R800 ZAR 📈 Spreads from 1 Pip 📉 Swaps None 💳 Interest None ✅ Admin Fee Yes 💻 Trading Platform MT4 / MT5 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Demo Account

ACY Securities does offer a free demo trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment.

does offer a free trading account for beginners to practice forex trading in a 100% risk-free environment. The account can be opened by simply completing a short registration form.

The ACY Securities Demo Account is based on the live account options, but trades made are simulated and done so with virtual currency only.

What account types does ACY Securities offer?

ACY Securities offers Standard and Professional accounts. Standard has wider spreads but lower minimums – good for beginners. Professional has tighter spreads plus commissions and higher minimums – better if you trade 50+ times per month. Choose based on your capital and trading frequency, not what sounds fancy.

Which account type should I choose?

Start with Standard if you're new or have limited capital. Switch to Professional once you're trading regularly and the commission structure saves you money versus wide spreads. Match your account to your actual trading activity, not marketing hype.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an ACY Securities Account - Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Start Process

To start the process, the applicant can click on the blue "Open an Account" button located at the top, right of the ACY Securities landing page.

Step 2: Personal Details

The applicant will need to complete a simple registration form in order to continue. Information required includes the preferred account type, country of residence, and ID Number.

Step 3: Financial Information

Financial Information required includes current employment status, Annual income, and selected account funding currency.

Step 4: Experience Overview

The following step is to complete an overview of the applicant's trading experience and general knowledge of the process.

The applicant will need to answer multiple questions in order to continue.

Step 5: Terms and Conditions

In order to complete the registration process, the applicant will need to read and agree to the terms and conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Fees, Spreads, and Commission

Trading costs with ACY Securities will vary and are mainly dependent on the account type chosen and the market traded.

will vary and are mainly dependent on the account type chosen and the market traded. The Standard account is commission-free but has slightly larger spreads.

The ProZero and Bespoke accounts are commission-based with a spread of 0.0 pips.

For non-Islamic (swap-free) accounts, an administration fee does apply.

Weekend Crypto Trading: We've launched 24/7 weekend trading for our cryptocurrency CFDs, including popular pairs like BTCUSD and ETHUSD, across MT4, MT5,

How much does ACY Securities charge in spreads and commissions?

ACY Securities spreads on forex range from 1.0-1.8 pips. Standard accounts pay spreads only. Premium/ECN accounts have tighter spreads but charge per-trade commission. Check your account type before signing up – spreads alone don't tell the whole cost story.

Are there hidden fees at ACY Securities?

ACY Securities discloses most fees clearly due to ASIC regulation. Watch for swap rates on overnight positions, inactivity fees, and withdrawal fees depending on your payment method. Bank transfers cost more than e-wallets. Read the fee schedule before depositing – no major surprises if you check.

🔎 Broker 💰 Min Deposit from $50 USD / R800 ZAR 📈 Spreads from 0.8 Pips 💳 Commissions from $2.5/lot per side 🪙Weekend Crypto Trading 24/7 weekend trading for our cryptocurrency CFDs, including popular pairs like BTCUSD and ETHUSD, across MT4, MT5 🚀 Open an account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

ACY Securities Trading Platforms

Account-holders will have the choice to trade the global CFD markets from two easily accessible trading platforms, namely MetaTrader4 and MetaTrader5, and both mobile and web versions of said platforms are made available.

and and both mobile and web versions of said platforms are made available. MT4 is considered to be the world's most popular Forex trading platform, and it is the choice of millions of traders who need a quality platform combined with deep liquidity feeds.

is considered to be the world's most popular Forex trading platform, and it is the choice of millions of traders who need a quality platform combined with deep liquidity feeds. The MT5 platform is an Upgrade of any trading experience to the more powerful MT5 with more timeframes, advanced order options, level II market depth & the ability to trade stocks in addition to FX, commodities, and indices.

platform is an Upgrade of any trading experience to the more powerful MT5 with more timeframes, advanced order options, level II market depth & the ability to trade stocks in addition to FX, commodities, and indices. Copy Trading: Our popular Copy Trading solution is now available on the MT5 platform through Tradingcup, giving traders access to a wider range of instruments.

What trading platforms does ACY Securities offer?

ACY Securities provides MT4 and MT5. MT4 is the industry standard – reliable and familiar to most traders. MT5 is newer with extra features. Both work on desktop, web, and mobile. If you're new, use MT4. If you want advanced features, try MT5.

Which platform should I choose – MT4 or MT5?

Use MT4 if you want simplicity and familiarity – it's what most traders use. Use MT5 if you want newer features and advanced order types. Test both on demo accounts and pick whichever feels more natural. MT4 is the safer choice for beginners.

Deposits and Withdrawals

ACY Securities accepts multiple deposit methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets. Deposits are usually processed quickly, often within 24 hours for card and e-wallet payments, 2-3 business days for bank transfers. Withdrawals follow the same timeline depending on your method.

There are no withdrawal fees at ACY Securities, which is good. Make sure your withdrawal goes to the same payment method you used to deposit. This is standard anti-fraud protection.

Processing times are reasonable, though bank transfers always take longer than e-wallets due to banking systems.

How long does it take to withdraw money from ACY Securities?

Withdrawal times depend on your payment method. E-wallets and credit cards usually process within 24 hours. Bank transfers take 2-5 business days because that's how banking works. ACY Securities processes your request quickly, but the actual transfer time is out of their hands. Withdraw to the same method you deposited – that's their policy and speeds up verification.

Are there any fees for deposits or withdrawals at ACY Securities?

ACY Securities doesn't charge withdrawal fees, which is solid. Some deposit methods might have fees depending on your bank or payment provider, but that's not ACY's cost – that's your bank charging you. Always check with your payment method provider first. Generally, it's free to deposit and withdraw, so you're only losing money to spreads and trading costs, not broker fee.

Leverage

ACY Securities offers leverage up to 1:500 for non-EU traders and 1:30 for EU traders under ASIC regulations.

High leverage sounds great until you realize 1:500 means you can blow up your account on a tiny market move. Most professional traders don't use maximum leverage anyway – they use 1:10 or 1:20 to stay safe. Leverage amplifies both wins and losses equally.

You don't need high leverage to make money trading – you need good risk management. If you're using 1:500 leverage with a $1,000 account, a 0.2% move against you wipes you out. Use whatever leverage ACY offers, but keep your actual position sizes small relative to your account. Don't let high leverage tempt you into taking bigger risks than you should.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: No Leverage 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

ACY Securities vs IC Markets vs Pepperstone - A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 USD $200 USD $200 USD 💵 Forex Pairs 62 61 62 ✅ Forex Trading Yes Yes Yes ✅ CFD Trading Yes Yes Yes ✅ Copy Trading Yes Yes Yes 💻 Mobile Trading Yes Yes Yes 🚀 Open an Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

ACY Securities provides basic market analysis and research tools, though they're not known for cutting-edge research like some bigger brokers.

You'll get daily market updates, economic calendars, and some technical analysis. It's adequate for retail traders but not comprehensive enough if you rely heavily on broker-provided research. Most active traders supplement with external sources anyway – TradingView, Forex Factory, or independent analysts.

ACY's research is helpful as a supplement, but shouldn't be your only source. Use it to stay informed about market conditions, but do your own analysis or find additional resources you trust.

Awards

ACY Securities provides basic market research and analysis tools through its platform and website. You'll find daily market updates, economic calendars, and technical analysis on major currency pairs.

They also offer some educational content to help traders understand market movements.

The research isn't as comprehensive as what you'd get from brokers like Exness that have dedicated education centers, but it's enough to keep you informed about what's moving the markets.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a highly experienced Senior Account Manager with a proven track record of supporting clients and guiding them through complex trading processes.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients consistently highlight the exceptional support and guidance provided by Aristos Panteli, emphasizing his professionalism, responsiveness, and dedication to resolving queries efficiently.

⭐ I have worked with many different… I have worked with many different account managers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his expertise, attention to detail, and ability to simplify complex financial concepts, making interactions seamless and effective.

Conclusion Overall, ACY Securities can be summarised as a trustworthy and regulated broker that offers a wide range of trading facilities across various financial instruments, including shares, forex, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies. With competitive spreads, advanced trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5, and strong client support, ACY caters to both beginner and experienced traders globally. The company emphasizes transparency, client education, and market research, making it a reliable choice for those seeking a professional and secure trading environment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ACY Capital Overall Review Rating?

ACY Securities holds an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5 on BrokersView, reflecting positive client feedback on trading platforms and support. However, Traders Union assigns a moderate score of 5.06/10, citing mixed user experiences.

What is the minimum deposit to start trading on ACY Capital?

To start trading on ACY Securities, the minimum deposit is $50 for a Standard account. This entry-level option offers variable spreads, zero commissions, and access to over 2,200 instruments via MetaTrader 5.

What are the fees charged by ACY Capital for deposits and withdrawals?

ACY Securities does not charge deposit fees, including for cryptocurrency deposits. Clients receive three free withdrawals monthly; subsequent withdrawals incur a $25 fee. International bank transfers cost $25 per transaction, and Skrill withdrawals carry a 3% fee.

Does ACY Capital offer a demo account?

Yes, ACY Capital offers a demo account that allows users to practice trading with virtual funds. It’s a risk-free way to explore the platform, test strategies, and gain confidence before switching to a live trading account.

Is ACY Capital legitimate?

Yes, ACY Capital is a legitimate financial services provider. It is regulated by reputable authorities and offers a range of trading products. However, always conduct your own research and due diligence before investing with any firm.