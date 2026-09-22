6 Best CBUAE Forex Brokers. In order to ensure a satisfactory trading experience in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), it is very important to open an account with a regulated CBUAE broker. In this list of the 6 best CBUAE-regulated Forex Brokers, you will be able to protect yourself by choosing a regulated broker.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best CBUAE regulated forex brokers in the UAE 2026

Top SCA and DFSA licensed forex brokers for UAE traders

Safe forex brokers regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE

Low spread forex brokers with CBUAE or SCA license

Best UAE forex trading platforms for beginners 2026

Locally regulated forex brokers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

6 Best CBUAE Regulated Forex Brokers

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is a CBUAE regulated broker?

CBUAE regulated broker is a financial services company, such as a forex or CFD broker, that is licensed and overseen by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE).

6 Best CBUAE Regulated Forex Brokers

☑️ IG - offering advanced FX trading platforms ☑️ Pepperstone - Great to trade with on TradingView . ☑️ AvaTrade - A reliable and well-regulated ☑️ MultiBank Group - A globally regulated broker ☑️ Swissquote - Offers multi-currency offshore accounts ☑️ ADSS - Global markets with an experienced broker.

1. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG is renowned for its sophisticated forex trading platforms, designed to cater to both beginner and professional traders.

With advanced charting tools, automated trading capabilities, and a seamless user interface, IG ensures traders can execute strategies efficiently and with precision.

IG is a leading forex and CFD broker regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) in the UAE. While the DFSA operates within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and does not fall directly under the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), IG's DFSA license ensures a high standard of regulatory oversight.

Features

🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🇿🇦 FSCA Regulation Yes 📊 Trading Accounts Standard Account 📊 Trading Platforms MetaTrader4, Web platform, ProRealTime, Trading apps 💰 Minimum Deposit R0 ZAR / $0 📊 Trading Assets Currencies, assets of stock and commodity markets, cryptocurrencies 🇿🇦 ZAR-based Account Yes 🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits Allowed Yes 🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African traders No 📉 Minimum spread 0.6 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of tradable assets There is a limited selection of deposit and withdrawal options Excellent platform offerings Limited payment processors No minimum deposit requirements No copy trading feature

Why is IG considered one of the best CBUAE-regulated brokers?

IG stands out for its strong global reputation, user-friendly platforms, advanced trading tools, and regulatory compliance under the CBUAE, offering UAE traders a safe and professional environment for forex and CFD trading.

Does IG offer services tailored for UAE traders?

Yes, IG provides tailored services for UAE residents, including Islamic swap-free accounts, localized payment methods, and customer support designed to meet the needs of traders in the UAE while remaining fully CBUAE compliant.

2. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone stands out for its seamless integration with TradingView, allowing traders to access advanced charting, analytics, and automated strategies.

This makes it ideal for those who rely on technical analysis and want a smooth trading experience with competitive spreads.

Pepperstone is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) in the UAE. Although the DFSA is not a part of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), it offers a robust regulatory framework within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Features

🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🇿🇦 FSCA Regulation not fully FSCA licensed 📊 Trading Accounts Standard, Razor, and Swap-Free (Islamic) accounts 📊 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), cTrader, TradingView integration 💰 Minimum Deposit R0 ZAR / $0 📊 Trading Assets Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Shares, ETFs 🇿🇦 ZAR-based Account No 🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits Allowed Yes 🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African traders No 📉 Minimum spread 0.0 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Over 1,350 tradable assets There is a limited selection of deposit and withdrawal options Wide selection of third-party platform integrations (TradingView, MetaTrader, cTrader) No non-CFD trading options

What makes Pepperstone a reliable broker under the CBUAE regulation?

Pepperstone is trusted for its low spreads, fast execution, and transparent trading environment. Being CBUAE-regulated ensures traders in the UAE benefit from strong financial protections and fair trading practices.

Does Pepperstone support Islamic traders in the UAE?

Yes, Pepperstone offers Islamic swap-free accounts specifically designed for Muslim traders in the UAE, ensuring compliance with Sharia law while maintaining competitive spreads and reliable market access.

3. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade is a highly reliable broker, regulated by multiple global authorities, ensuring a secure trading environment. Its commitment to transparency, risk management tools, and diverse account options makes it a trusted choice for forex and CFD traders worldwide.

AvaTrade operates in the UAE under the regulation of the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), which is an independent regulator established by the UAE government.

Features

🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn. 🇿🇦 FSCA Regulation Yes 📊 Trading Accounts Retail Account Demo account. Islamic ACCOUNT 📊 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), proprietary AvaTradeGo, WebTrader, copy-trading options 💰 Minimum Deposit R1800 ZAR / $100 📊 Trading Assets Over 1,200 instruments: forex pairs, indices, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, options, ETFs 🇿🇦 ZAR-based Account Yes 🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits Allowed Yes 🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African traders No 📉 Minimum spread 0.9 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 🪙 Crypto Support Bitcoin CFDs trading and deposits 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong educational offerings Significant inactivity fees Powerful trading platforms (MT4, MT5, AvaOptions, DupliTrade, ZuluTrade) Not available in the U.S. Multiple tradable assets No guaranteed stop losses

How does AvaTrade benefit UAE traders as a CBUAE-regulated broker?

AvaTrade ensures a safe trading environment with advanced platforms like MT4, MT5, and AvaTradeGO, offering UAE traders secure access to forex, commodities, and CFDs under strict CBUAE supervision.

Does AvaTrade provide customer support for UAE clients?

Yes, AvaTrade offers dedicated customer support in the UAE, including localized payment methods, Islamic accounts, and educational resources designed to help both beginner and professional traders succeed in regulated markets.

4. MultiBank Group

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CySEC and CIMA Start Trading Read Review

MultiBank Group offers a globally regulated trading environment, providing clients with access to forex, CFDs, and other financial markets. Known for its competitive spreads and robust trading platforms, it caters to both professional and retail traders with diverse trading needs.

MultiBank Group is a globally regulated forex broker with licenses from multiple tier-1 authorities, including the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) in the UAE. While the DFSA operates independently within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and is not under the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE)

Features

🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation ASIC, BaFin, CySEC 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🇿🇦 FSCA Regulation not fully FSCA licensed 📊 Trading Accounts Standard, Pro, and ECN accounts 📊 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MultiBank-Plus 💰 Minimum Deposit R858 ZAR / $50 📊 Trading Assets Offers large selection: forex, metals, CFDs, shares, indices, commodities, digital assets/crypto. 🇿🇦 ZAR-based Account No 🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits Allowed No 🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African traders No 📉 Minimum spread 1.5 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low forex fees Does not offer stocks, funds, or bonds Globally regulated with Tier-1 licenses in Singapore and Australia Limited to forex and CFD trading

Why is MultiBank Group popular among UAE traders?

MultiBank Group is favored for its ultra-tight spreads, deep liquidity, and powerful trading platforms. As a CBUAE-regulated broker, it ensures full protection of client funds with transparency and reliability.

Does MultiBank Group offer localized services in the UAE?

Yes, MultiBank Group offers swap-free accounts, Arabic-speaking support, and tailored payment solutions, making it highly convenient for UAE traders who want secure access to global markets with regulatory assurance.

5. Swissquote

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1000 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FINMA, CSSF, FCA, DFSA, SFC, MAS, MFSA Start Trading Read Review

Swissquote allows traders to hold and manage multi-currency offshore accounts, offering flexibility in international trading. With advanced trading tools, strong regulatory oversight, and a focus on global financial markets, it’s a preferred choice for traders seeking stability and versatility.

Swissquote operates in the UAE under the regulation of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The DFSA is an independent regulator within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and is not part of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE).

Features

🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation FINMA, CSSF, FCA, DFSA, SFC, MAS, MFSA 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, 🇿🇦 FSCA Regulation Yes 📊 Trading Accounts Standard, Premium, Prime, Professional. 📊 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, Swissquote proprietary platforms 💰 Minimum Deposit R17162 ZAR / $1000 📊 Trading Assets Forex, CFDs, Stocks, ETFs, Commodities, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Bonds. 🇿🇦 ZAR-based Account No 🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits Allowed Yes 🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African traders No 📉 Minimum spread 1.7 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Highly trusted with a Trust Score of 99/99 High fees Operates as a regulated bank Selection of multiple trading platforms may be overwhelming Offers multi-currency offshore accounts Some research tools are not free to use

What sets Swissquote apart as a CBUAE-regulated forex broker?

Swissquote stands out for combining Swiss banking security with CBUAE compliance, giving UAE traders access to a trusted financial institution offering forex, stocks, and crypto in a transparent environment.

Does Swissquote cater to professional traders in the UAE?

Yes, Swissquote provides advanced platforms, professional-grade research tools, and Islamic trading options, making it ideal for serious and institutional UAE traders looking for secure and regulated trading opportunities.

6. ADSS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

ADSS provides access to global markets backed by years of brokerage expertise. Known for reliable execution, advanced platforms, and professional support, ADSS is suited for traders looking to trade forex, commodities, and indices in a secure, well-regulated environment.

ADSS (ADS Securities LLC) is authorized and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the United Arab Emirates.

Features

🔍 Features ⚖️ Regulation FCA 🌐 Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, 🇿🇦 FSCA Regulation No 📊 Trading Accounts Classic, Elite, Pro, wap-free, Demo accounts 📊 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 💰 Minimum Deposit R1800 ZAR / $100 📊 Trading Assets Wide variety: ~60+ Forex pairs, CFDs (stocks, indices, commodities), also UAE-local equities, 🇿🇦 ZAR-based Account No 🇿🇦 ZAR Deposits Allowed No 🇿🇦 Bonuses for South African traders No 📉 Minimum spread 0.7 pips ⭐ Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very transparent USD is the only base currency Low crude oil spreads Elevated spreads on some popular instruments Robust market research Limited to specific trading platforms

Why do traders in the UAE choose ADSS?

ADSS is a homegrown UAE broker regulated by the CBUAE, offering strong local presence, tailored services, and a wide range of forex and CFD products with competitive spreads.

Does ADSS offer Islamic trading accounts?

Yes, ADSS provides Sharia-compliant swap-free accounts, ensuring Muslim traders in the UAE can trade forex and CFDs in full compliance with Islamic finance principles under CBUAE oversight.

Conclusion Choosing a CBUAE-regulated forex broker ensures that your trading activities are conducted in a secure, transparent, and professionally regulated environment. Brokers like IG, Pepperstone, AvaTrade, MultiBank Group, Swissquote, and ADSS provide access to global markets, advanced platforms, and strict compliance with UAE financial standards, giving traders confidence, protection, and peace of mind while navigating the dynamic world of forex trading.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the CBUAE regulation mean for forex brokers?

CBUAE regulation ensures that forex brokers operating in the UAE comply with strict financial standards, including capital requirements, risk management, and investor protection, providing a secure and transparent trading environment.

Are all forex brokers in the UAE regulated by CBUAE?

No, not all brokers are directly regulated by CBUAE. Many operate under the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) or Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) regulations, which are recognized independent authorities in the UAE.

Why should I choose a CBUAE-regulated broker?

CBUAE-regulated brokers follow stringent rules for transparency, financial stability, and investor protection, reducing the risk of fraud and ensuring reliable execution of trades.

Can I trade safely with a DFSA-regulated broker?

Yes. DFSA is an independent regulator in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and enforces strict financial standards, offering high protection for traders within the UAE.

What are some top CBUAE/DFSA-regulated forex brokers?

Top brokers include IG, Pepperstone, AvaTrade, MultiBank Group, Swissquote, and ADSS, all offering secure platforms, regulated operations, and reliable customer support for UAE traders.

Is my money safe with a UAE-regulated broker?

Yes. Reputable UAE-regulated brokers segregate client funds, maintain robust risk management, and comply with capital adequacy rules to safeguard traders’ deposits.

Do CBUAE-regulated brokers offer Islamic accounts?

Many UAE-regulated brokers, such as ADSS and AvaTrade, offer swap-free Islamic accounts to comply with Sharia law, making them suitable for Muslim traders.

Can I trade global markets with CBUAE-regulated brokers?

Yes. These brokers provide access to forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and other global assets, often with advanced trading platforms like MT4, MT5, and TradingView.

Are there any fees or commissions with UAE-regulated brokers?

Fees vary by broker. Some charge spreads, commissions, or inactivity fees, while others may offer zero-fee accounts. Always review the broker’s fee structure before opening an account.