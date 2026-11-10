Bitcoin acceptance in South African retail has grown since 2023, when Pick n Pay rolled out MoneyBadger-powered Bitcoin payments across its national store network. The six stores below cover supermarkets, hospitality, electronics, lighting, event tickets, and video games. Payments process through regulated gateways that convert Bitcoin to rand at checkout. Verify current acceptance before planning a crypto-funded purchase — rollouts change.

What is the best store to pay with Bitcoin in South Africa?

The best store to pay with Bitcoin in South Africa is Pick n Pay, which accepts Bitcoin at till points across its national network through the MoneyBadger gateway, giving the broadest geographic coverage of any Bitcoin-accepting retailer in the country. Butler's Pizza and Geewiz are the strongest alternatives for hospitality and online electronics respectively.

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Is it safe to pay with Bitcoin at South African stores?

Paying with Bitcoin at South African stores is safe when the merchant uses a regulated payment gateway and you follow basic wallet security practices. The Bitcoin itself is secured by blockchain cryptography, and the gateways on this list (MoneyBadger, Ecentric, CryptoConvert) operate under FSCA-aligned compliance frameworks. The practical risks are different – irreversible transactions if you send to the wrong address, blockchain network fees that can spike during congestion, and a short window of price volatility between sending and settlement. Always confirm the merchant address shown in the QR code, keep your wallet's recovery phrase offline, and verify the rand amount on the till before authorising.

6 Bitcoin accepting stores in South Africa compared

Each store below runs Bitcoin payments differently – some at till points through a gateway, others through online checkout flows. The gateway processor and acceptance location affect how fast and simple the payment experience is.

Store Business Type Acceptance Payment Gateway Locations Typical Checkout Pick n Pay Supermarket In-store (till) MoneyBadger National network Scan QR, pay in seconds Butler's Pizza Pizza chain In-store and online MoneyBadger Cape Town-focused At till or online checkout Geewiz Online electronics Online checkout Crypto payment processor Online only Checkout within minutes The Lighting Warehouse Home and commercial lighting In-store and online MoneyBadger / processor National stores Scan QR at till TicketPro Event ticketing Online checkout MoneyBadger Online, national events Within minutes BT Games Video games and electronics In-store (till) MoneyBadger National network Scan QR at till

Pick n Pay and BT Games offer the widest in-store reach because both leverage the MoneyBadger till integration across their national store networks. Butler's Pizza and The Lighting Warehouse combine in-store and online acceptance. Geewiz and TicketPro are online-only but cover electronics and event ticketing respectively – two categories most retail-Bitcoin users actively want.

What is a Bitcoin accepting store?

A Bitcoin accepting store is a retail or online merchant that allows customers to pay for goods or services using Bitcoin, either directly to a wallet address controlled by the merchant or, more commonly, through a regulated payment gateway that converts the Bitcoin to rand at the point of sale. The customer scans a QR code shown at the till or online checkout, authorises the transaction from a mobile wallet, and the gateway handles conversion and merchant settlement.

In the South African context, nearly all meaningful retail Bitcoin acceptance runs through third-party gateways rather than direct merchant wallets. MoneyBadger (powered by Luno behind the scenes) is the dominant gateway for in-store acceptance, while Ecentric and CryptoConvert provide alternative routes for specific merchants. This model gives customers Bitcoin payment convenience without exposing the merchant to crypto price volatility.

6 Best Bitcoin Accepting Stores in South Africa (2026):

Pick n Pay – Best Overall for Nationwide Supermarket Bitcoin Acceptance. Butler's Pizza – Best for Bitcoin-Paid Food Delivery and Dine-In. Geewiz – Best for Online Electronics and Gadgets with Bitcoin. The Lighting Warehouse – Best for Home and Commercial Lighting with Bitcoin. TicketPro – Best for Event Tickets and Entertainment with Bitcoin. BT Games – Best for Video Games and Gaming Hardware with Bitcoin.

How we assessed the stores

The order reflects the combination of national reach, payment gateway reliability, product category usefulness, and consistency of Bitcoin acceptance over time. Each store had to accept Bitcoin at the till or at online checkout, use a recognised payment gateway, and offer a product range that makes Bitcoin payment practical rather than token.

Four factors drove the order:

National geographic coverage weighted first – Pick n Pay and BT Games lead on in-store till-point reach across the country.

Payment gateway reliability affected the next position – MoneyBadger-powered acceptance ranked higher for consistency.

Product category usefulness shaped mid-table positions – groceries, food, electronics, and events are the categories most retail-Bitcoin users want.

Track record of sustained acceptance (rather than one-off trials) completed the ranking.

Stores that have shown consistent acceptance over multiple years ranked higher, because Bitcoin acceptance in the SA retail space has historically seen some stores join and quietly drop out again.

Store reviews and Bitcoin payment details

1. Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay ranks first because it is the largest South African supermarket chain to roll out Bitcoin acceptance at scale, processing crypto payments through the MoneyBadger gateway at till points across its national store network since the 2023 nationwide rollout.

The payment flow is simple: customers select Bitcoin at the till, the cashier generates a QR code showing the rand amount, the customer scans with a compatible wallet app, and the transaction settles within seconds. MoneyBadger handles the Bitcoin-to-rand conversion and settles the retailer in fiat.

Pick n Pay accepts Bitcoin on all in-store purchases including groceries, household essentials, prepaid airtime, and electricity. The rollout has made Bitcoin genuinely usable as an everyday payment method in South Africa for the first time at serious scale.

Profile

Feature Pick n Pay Business type Supermarket chain Bitcoin acceptance In-store at till points Payment gateway MoneyBadger Locations National network across all provinces Payment flow Scan QR code at till, authorise in wallet Typical checkout time Seconds after wallet authorisation Rollout date Nationwide since 2023 Supported wallets Luno, Valr, major mobile Bitcoin wallets

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Nationwide in-store availability In-store only – no online Bitcoin checkout Fast QR-based payment flow at till Depends on MoneyBadger gateway uptime Accepts Bitcoin for groceries, airtime, and electricity Gateway fee may apply depending on wallet used MoneyBadger handles Bitcoin-to-rand conversion automatically Network congestion can delay confirmation occasionally Supported by major SA wallets including Luno and Valr Refunds processed as store credit or fiat refund

Can I pay for groceries with Bitcoin at Pick n Pay?

Yes. Pick n Pay allows Bitcoin payments at till points across its national store network through the MoneyBadger gateway. Customers scan a QR code generated at the till, authorise the transaction in their mobile wallet, and the payment settles within seconds, with MoneyBadger handling the Bitcoin-to-rand conversion.

Are Bitcoin payments available at all Pick n Pay stores?

Yes, the MoneyBadger rollout covers all Pick n Pay stores nationally since the 2023 integration. However, individual store equipment and staff familiarity may vary, so if the cashier is unfamiliar with the Bitcoin payment flow, ask for the store manager or a MoneyBadger-trained team member.

2. Butler's Pizza

Butler's Pizza is one of the longest-running Bitcoin accepting merchants in South Africa, having experimented with Bitcoin payments as far back as 2014 before the current MoneyBadger era. The chain is Cape Town-focused, operating multiple outlets across the Western Cape with in-store and delivery service.

Customers can pay for pizza and delivery orders in Bitcoin either in-store at the till or online through the Butler's Pizza ordering system. The payment flow is QR-code based, with the customer scanning the code and authorising the transaction from a mobile wallet.

The appeal of Butler's Pizza is the combination of a genuine hospitality use case (pay for lunch with Bitcoin) with a merchant that has maintained crypto acceptance consistently for over a decade. Few SA merchants can claim that length of Bitcoin track record.

Profile

Feature Butler's Pizza Business type Pizza chain and delivery Bitcoin acceptance In-store and online ordering Payment gateway MoneyBadger Locations Cape Town and Western Cape outlets Payment flow QR code scan in-store or online Typical checkout time Seconds after wallet authorisation Bitcoin history Accepting since 2014 (one of SA's earliest) Supported wallets Luno, Valr, major mobile Bitcoin wallets

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Longest-running SA Bitcoin-accepting merchant Cape Town-focused – no national coverage Accepts Bitcoin in-store and for delivery orders Specific outlets may have different gateway setups QR-based payment flow for fast checkout Blockchain transaction fees apply from the wallet side Supported by major SA wallets Pizza-only use case (limited product category) Established hospitality use case for crypto Delivery radius varies by outlet

Does Butler's Pizza accept Bitcoin at all outlets?

Butler's Pizza accepts Bitcoin at participating Cape Town outlets and through its online ordering system. Coverage may vary by individual store, so customers should check with their local Butler's or confirm on the website before planning to pay with Bitcoin for dine-in or delivery.

Are there extra charges for paying with Bitcoin at Butler's Pizza?

Butler's Pizza does not add a merchant surcharge for Bitcoin payments. Standard blockchain transaction fees from the customer's wallet apply, typically ranging from a few cents to a few rand depending on network congestion. These fees are set by the Bitcoin network, not by Butler's.

3. Geewiz

Geewiz is an online South African electronics retailer that has accepted Bitcoin for online purchases for several years. The store covers consumer electronics, computer components, gadgets, networking equipment, and home accessories, with Bitcoin available as a checkout payment option alongside standard card and EFT routes.

The payment flow sits in the online checkout – customers add items to cart, select Bitcoin at the payment step, and the checkout displays a QR code or wallet address with the rand-equivalent Bitcoin amount. Payment confirms once the blockchain transaction has at least one confirmation, after which the order enters normal fulfilment.

Geewiz suits customers who want to spend Bitcoin on everyday technology products rather than gift cards or novelty items. The product catalogue is broad enough that most customers can find practical electronics to pay for in crypto.

Profile

Feature Geewiz Business type Online electronics retailer Bitcoin acceptance Online checkout only Payment gateway Crypto payment processor Locations Online nationwide delivery Payment flow Select Bitcoin at checkout, scan QR code Typical checkout time Within minutes after blockchain confirmation Product categories Electronics, gadgets, PC components, networking Supported wallets Major mobile Bitcoin wallets

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Broad electronics catalogue available for Bitcoin Online-only – no in-store option Established Bitcoin acceptance history Checkout requires blockchain confirmation wait Nationwide delivery coverage Returns and refunds processed as store credit Standard SA e-commerce flow with Bitcoin option Blockchain network fees apply at the wallet side Practical use case for crypto on everyday purchases Price volatility possible between quote and confirmation

What products can I buy with Bitcoin on Geewiz?

Geewiz offers a wide variety of electronics purchasable with Bitcoin, including consumer gadgets, PC components, networking equipment, phone accessories, and home electronics. Customers select Bitcoin at the checkout payment step, scan the QR code displayed, and complete the payment from their mobile wallet before the order enters normal fulfilment.

How long does it take for Bitcoin payments to confirm on Geewiz?

Most Bitcoin payments on Geewiz confirm within 10 to 30 minutes depending on blockchain traffic, after which the order is processed and dispatched as normal. During periods of high network congestion, confirmation can take longer, which affects when the order enters fulfilment rather than the customer experience itself.

4. The Lighting Warehouse

The Lighting Warehouse is a specialist retailer of residential and commercial lighting products with physical stores across South Africa plus an online shop. The chain accepts Bitcoin at till points through MoneyBadger and provides a practical crypto use case for homeowners, interior designers, and commercial fit-out projects.

The payment flow mirrors Pick n Pay's – QR code at the till, scan with a mobile wallet, authorise the rand-amount transaction, and checkout settles within seconds. The online shop also supports Bitcoin through a similar flow where available.

The Lighting Warehouse is particularly useful for larger Bitcoin spenders because lighting purchases often run into the thousands of rand for whole-house or commercial installations, which is a more substantial use case than small retail purchases.

Profile

Feature The Lighting Warehouse Business type Lighting retailer (home and commercial) Bitcoin acceptance In-store and online where available Payment gateway MoneyBadger Locations National stores plus online shop Payment flow Scan QR at till or at online checkout Typical checkout time Seconds after wallet authorisation Product categories Residential and commercial lighting Supported wallets Luno, Valr, major mobile Bitcoin wallets

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons In-store and online Bitcoin acceptance Lighting is a specialised purchase category Practical for larger-value Bitcoin spending Online acceptance may vary by product line MoneyBadger-powered till flow Blockchain fees apply from the wallet side National store network coverage Returns handled through store credit typically Supports homeowners and commercial fit-outs Price volatility possible on large orders

Does The Lighting Warehouse accept Bitcoin for all products?

Yes. The Lighting Warehouse accepts Bitcoin for its full product range including chandeliers, pendant lights, LED fittings, outdoor lighting, and commercial lighting solutions. Payments process through MoneyBadger at till points, with online acceptance available on selected product lines through the store's e-commerce site.

How are Bitcoin payments handled at The Lighting Warehouse?

Bitcoin payments at The Lighting Warehouse process through the MoneyBadger gateway. Customers select Bitcoin at checkout, scan the QR code shown on the till display or online payment page, authorise the transaction in their mobile wallet, and once confirmed, the order is prepared for delivery or in-store collection.

5. TicketPro

TicketPro is a South African event ticketing platform covering concerts, sports events, theatre shows, and major festivals. The platform accepts Bitcoin as an online checkout option through MoneyBadger, which makes it one of the few meaningful entertainment spending use cases for retail Bitcoin holders in the country.

The payment flow sits entirely online – customers select their seats or ticket type, go to checkout, choose Bitcoin as the payment method, and scan the QR code displayed. Tickets are issued once the blockchain confirms the transaction, typically within minutes.

TicketPro suits Bitcoin holders who want to spend crypto on live entertainment without using an intermediary card or EFT. The ticketing use case is particularly convenient because the delivered product (digital tickets) does not require shipping, so the total transaction completes within minutes.

Profile

Feature TicketPro Business type Event ticketing platform Bitcoin acceptance Online checkout only Payment gateway MoneyBadger Locations Online nationwide, events across SA Payment flow Select Bitcoin at checkout, scan QR Typical checkout time Minutes after blockchain confirmation Event categories Concerts, sports, theatre, festivals Supported wallets Luno, Valr, major mobile Bitcoin wallets

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Practical Bitcoin use case for entertainment spending Online-only – no in-person ticket office flow Digital ticket delivery (no shipping required) Event availability depends on TicketPro's catalogue MoneyBadger-powered gateway handling Blockchain fees apply at the wallet side Fast checkout completion after confirmation Refunds for cancelled events handled by event organiser Supported by major SA wallets Price volatility possible between quote and settlement

Can I buy event tickets using Bitcoin on TicketPro?

Yes. TicketPro accepts Bitcoin at online checkout for concerts, sports events, theatre shows, and festivals through the MoneyBadger gateway. Customers select Bitcoin at checkout, scan the QR code with a mobile wallet, authorise the transaction, and digital tickets are issued once the blockchain confirms the payment.

How does TicketPro process Bitcoin payments?

Bitcoin payments on TicketPro process through MoneyBadger. The system quotes a rand-equivalent Bitcoin amount at checkout, the customer scans the QR code and authorises the transaction, and once blockchain confirmation completes (usually within minutes), tickets are issued digitally. MoneyBadger handles the Bitcoin-to-rand conversion and settles TicketPro in fiat.

6. BT Games

BT Games is a South African video game and gaming hardware retailer with stores across the country, specialising in console and PC games, gaming peripherals, and related electronics. The chain accepts Bitcoin at till points through MoneyBadger, which makes gaming purchases one of the more established entertainment use cases for retail crypto spending.

The payment flow mirrors other MoneyBadger-powered stores – the cashier generates a QR code for the rand amount, the customer scans with a mobile wallet, authorises the transaction, and the checkout completes within seconds. Bitcoin-to-rand conversion happens behind the scenes through the gateway.

BT Games sits well with the demographic most likely to actually spend Bitcoin at retail – younger tech-aware consumers who hold crypto and want practical ways to spend small amounts without routing through card payments. Game purchases typically run in the hundreds-to-thousands of rand range, which is a useful sweet spot for crypto checkout.

Profile

Feature BT Games Business type Video game and gaming hardware retailer Bitcoin acceptance In-store at till points Payment gateway MoneyBadger Locations National store network Payment flow Scan QR code at till, authorise in wallet Typical checkout time Seconds after wallet authorisation Product categories Console and PC games, peripherals, hardware Supported wallets Luno, Valr, major mobile Bitcoin wallets

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons National in-store Bitcoin acceptance at tills In-store only – online checkout varies Fits the younger crypto-aware demographic Depends on MoneyBadger gateway availability Practical price points for Bitcoin checkout Verify current acceptance at local store MoneyBadger-powered till flow Blockchain fees apply at the wallet side Established gaming retailer with broad product range Refund policy follows standard BT Games terms

Can I pay for video games with Bitcoin at BT Games?

Yes. BT Games accepts Bitcoin at till points across its national store network through the MoneyBadger gateway. Customers select Bitcoin at checkout, scan the QR code generated at the till, and authorise the transaction from a mobile wallet. The payment settles within seconds and the order completes as normal.

Which wallets can I use to pay at BT Games?

BT Games supports Bitcoin payments from any wallet that scans the MoneyBadger QR code and can send the exact rand-equivalent amount, including Luno, Valr, and most major mobile Bitcoin wallets. The gateway handles conversion from Bitcoin to rand, so the merchant settlement happens entirely in fiat.

What to check before paying with Bitcoin at a South African store

Bitcoin payments at retail look simple on the surface but the practical details matter. The checks below apply at any Bitcoin accepting store on this list and reduce the small-but-real risks that come with crypto payments.

Verify the merchant is still actively accepting Bitcoin – rollouts and pauses happen, so confirm on the store's website or by asking at the till before queuing.

Check the rand amount shown on the till QR code matches the total you expect to pay before authorising from your wallet.

Ensure your wallet has sufficient Bitcoin balance plus network fees, especially during periods of high blockchain congestion.

Confirm the gateway (MoneyBadger, Ecentric, CryptoConvert) used by the store, so you know which support channel to contact if a transaction fails.

Keep a transaction record screenshot from your wallet showing the sent amount and transaction ID, which is useful if any dispute arises.

For example, a Pick n Pay till that uses MoneyBadger will show a QR code with the exact rand amount and corresponding Bitcoin amount at the current spot rate. Scan, verify, authorise – and the transaction settles before the next customer reaches the till.

How to pay with Bitcoin safely in South Africa

Install a reputable Bitcoin wallet app (Luno, Valr, BlueWallet, Muun) and verify your identity in line with FICA requirements before holding any meaningful amount. Keep your wallet's recovery phrase stored offline in at least two secure locations, never in a cloud note or screenshot. Test the payment flow with a small purchase (R50–R100) at a Bitcoin accepting store before trying larger transactions. Confirm the merchant's Bitcoin acceptance is still live on the day of purchase – rollouts and pauses happen without wide publicity. Verify the rand amount on every QR code before authorising from your wallet, and keep a transaction record screenshot for your own files.

You should also understand that Bitcoin transactions are irreversible. Unlike card payments, there is no automatic chargeback mechanism if you authorise the wrong amount or send to the wrong address. Double-check everything before confirming in your wallet.

Regulation, Bitcoin payments, and risk in South Africa

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) declared crypto assets a financial product under FAIS in 2022, which means crypto asset service providers (CASPs) now require FSCA authorisation to operate. MoneyBadger (powered by Luno's infrastructure in part), Ecentric, and other gateways on this list operate under this framework, which gives South African Bitcoin users regulatory recourse that did not exist before 2023.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) does not treat Bitcoin as legal tender, which means merchants are not legally required to accept it. The stores on this list accept Bitcoin voluntarily, through gateway partnerships. SARB does require crypto transaction reporting above the R1 million annual threshold under exchange control rules, which matters for larger spenders.

Bitcoin spending in South Africa is tax-relevant – disposing of Bitcoin to pay a merchant is a disposal event under SARS rules, which may trigger capital gains tax if the Bitcoin has appreciated since acquisition. Keep transaction records and consult a registered SA tax practitioner for guidance on how to report crypto-funded retail spending.

Final verdict

Pick n Pay leads this list because it offers the broadest nationwide Bitcoin acceptance at retail in South Africa through the MoneyBadger till integration. Butler's Pizza has the longest track record as the earliest SA Bitcoin accepter, and The Lighting Warehouse and BT Games round out the strong national in-store options for larger-value lighting and gaming purchases.

For South African Bitcoin holders who want practical ways to spend crypto, these six stores cover the categories that matter most – groceries, food, electronics, home products, entertainment, and gaming. Always verify current acceptance on the merchant's website or at the till before planning a crypto-funded purchase, and remember that Bitcoin transactions are irreversible, so double-check the rand amount on every QR code before authorising.

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Frequently asked questions

Can I pay with Bitcoin at supermarkets in South Africa?

Yes. Pick n Pay accepts Bitcoin at till points across its national store network through the MoneyBadger gateway. Customers scan a QR code generated at the till, authorise the transaction in a mobile wallet, and the payment settles within seconds – making groceries one of the most practical Bitcoin use cases in the country.

Do restaurants in South Africa accept Bitcoin payments?

Yes. Butler's Pizza is the longest-running SA restaurant Bitcoin accepter, operating primarily in Cape Town. The payment flow runs through MoneyBadger at till points and through online ordering. A smaller number of individual cafes and restaurants also accept Bitcoin, but Butler's Pizza is the most established chain in the hospitality space.

Are online South African retailers accepting Bitcoin?

Yes. Geewiz, The Lighting Warehouse, and TicketPro all accept Bitcoin at online checkout. The flow is standard SA e-commerce with Bitcoin added as a payment option – select Bitcoin at checkout, scan the QR code, authorise from your wallet, and the order enters normal fulfilment once the blockchain confirms the transaction.

Can I buy event tickets with Bitcoin in South Africa?

Yes. TicketPro accepts Bitcoin at online checkout for concerts, sports events, theatre shows, and festivals through the MoneyBadger gateway. The flow completes entirely online, and digital tickets are issued once the blockchain confirms the transaction – usually within minutes.

What is MoneyBadger?

MoneyBadger is a South African crypto payment gateway that processes Bitcoin payments at till points and online checkouts for participating merchants. It integrates with major mobile wallets including Luno and Valr, handles Bitcoin-to-rand conversion, and settles merchants in fiat so they do not hold crypto on their balance sheets.

Do South African stores charge extra for Bitcoin payments?

Most SA merchants on this list do not charge a surcharge for Bitcoin payments. Standard blockchain network transaction fees apply from the customer's wallet side, typically ranging from a few cents to a few rand depending on network congestion. These fees are set by the Bitcoin network, not by the merchants or gateways.

Are Bitcoin payments at South African stores instant?

In-store payments through MoneyBadger typically settle within seconds once the customer authorises from their mobile wallet. Online checkout payments require blockchain confirmation, which generally takes 10 to 30 minutes depending on network congestion. The gateway provides immediate acknowledgement either way.

Is it safe to pay with Bitcoin at South African stores?

Yes, when using regulated payment gateways (MoneyBadger, Ecentric, CryptoConvert) and reputable merchants. Transactions are secured by blockchain cryptography and processed through FSCA-aligned compliance frameworks. The practical risks are human errors (wrong address, wrong amount) rather than gateway or merchant failures, so verify every detail before authorising.

Which wallets work for paying at South African Bitcoin stores?

Most SA Bitcoin-accepting stores support any wallet that can scan a QR code and send the exact rand-equivalent amount via the lightning or on-chain Bitcoin network. Luno and Valr are the most commonly used because they are SA-based and FSCA-registered. BlueWallet, Muun, and other major mobile Bitcoin wallets also work.

Are Bitcoin payments tax-relevant in South Africa?

Yes. Disposing of Bitcoin to pay a merchant is a disposal event under SARS rules, which may trigger capital gains tax if the Bitcoin has appreciated since acquisition. Keep transaction records for every crypto-funded purchase, and consult a registered SA tax practitioner for guidance on how to report crypto spending in your annual return.