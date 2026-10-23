Luno is one of the easiest ways for South Africans to buy, sell, and store Bitcoin and Ethereum. It supports ZAR bank deposits, offers a simple Instant Buy interface plus a lower-fee Exchange, and is regulated locally. This guide covers what beginners need before depositing.

Is Luno Safe and Regulated in South Africa?

Yes — Luno is one of the more regulated crypto platforms operating in South Africa. The company complies with local financial regulations, follows KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) requirements, and is registered as a crypto asset service provider. This means Luno operates within a legal framework that many offshore crypto exchanges do not follow.

That said, regulation in the crypto space is still evolving. Luno is not a bank, and crypto holdings are not protected by deposit insurance the way a savings account would be. The platform uses cold storage, multi-signature wallets, and two-factor authentication to protect funds — but the ultimate responsibility for account security rests with the user. Enable 2FA immediately after opening your account.

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What Is the Luno Minimum Deposit?

There is no fixed minimum deposit to open a Luno account — you can start with as little as you like. Standard EFT deposits from South African banks are free, while Instant EFT carries a small fee of approximately 1.25–1.4% for faster processing. Once your ZAR wallet is funded, you can buy fractions of Bitcoin or Ethereum — you do not need to buy a whole coin.

This makes Luno genuinely accessible for beginners. You can start with R100 or R500 to learn how the platform works before committing larger amounts. The key is to only use money you can afford to lose — crypto prices can move sharply in both directions.

Quick Verdict Luno is the most beginner-friendly crypto platform for South Africans. ZAR deposits via local banks, a clean mobile app, straightforward Instant Buy, and regulatory compliance make it the natural first step into crypto. The Exchange platform offers lower fees for users who want more control. The trade-offs are higher fees on Instant Buy transactions and the fact that Luno controls your private keys (custodial wallet) — but for most beginners, the convenience outweighs these concerns. Best for: South Africans buying their first Bitcoin or Ethereum, anyone who wants ZAR deposits via local banks, and users who prefer simplicity over advanced trading features.

Luno Trust and Safety Rating

Luno scores well on trust for a crypto exchange. The platform has been operating since 2013, serves over 40 countries, and has built a strong reputation in South Africa specifically. It is not a fly-by-night operation — Luno was acquired by Digital Currency Group (DCG), one of the largest crypto investment firms globally, which adds institutional backing.

Why Luno Is Considered Safe

Regulated in South Africa with KYC and AML compliance.

Majority of funds stored in cold storage (offline) wallets — protected from online hacks.

Multi-signature wallet technology requires multiple approvals to move funds.

Two-factor authentication (2FA) available via Google Authenticator or Authy.

Device approvals and withdrawal confirmations add additional security layers.

Backed by Digital Currency Group (DCG) — institutional-grade ownership.

Operating since 2013 with no major security breaches publicly reported.

Luno Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ZAR deposits and withdrawals via South African banks Higher fees on Instant Buy/Sell (1–2% per transaction) Beginner-friendly interface — simple Instant Buy option Custodial wallet — Luno controls your private keys Exchange platform available for lower-fee trading Limited cryptocurrency selection compared to global exchanges Regulated in South Africa with KYC/AML compliance Not suitable for advanced DeFi or altcoin trading Cold storage and multi-signature wallet security No margin or leveraged trading available Mobile app available on iOS and Android Crypto holdings are not insured like bank deposits Fractional buying — no need to buy a whole Bitcoin Instant EFT deposits carry a ~1.25–1.4% fee Backed by Digital Currency Group (DCG) Customer support can be slow during high-demand periods

What Is Luno and What Does It Offer?

Luno is a cryptocurrency exchange and digital wallet that lets you buy, sell, store, and send crypto. It launched in 2013 and has built a particularly strong presence in South Africa because it integrates directly with local banks and supports ZAR. Think of it as the on-ramp — the bridge between your South African bank account and the crypto market.

What Luno actually gives you in 2026:

Instant Buy/Sell: The simplest way to buy Bitcoin or Ethereum. Tap a button, enter an amount in rands, confirm. Done. Higher fees, but zero complexity.

The simplest way to buy Bitcoin or Ethereum. Tap a button, enter an amount in rands, confirm. Done. Higher fees, but zero complexity. Luno Exchange: A proper trading interface with limit orders, market orders, and significantly lower fees. Better for anyone buying regularly or in larger amounts.

A proper trading interface with limit orders, market orders, and significantly lower fees. Better for anyone buying regularly or in larger amounts. Crypto Wallet: Luno stores your crypto in a custodial wallet — you do not need to manage private keys yourself.

Luno stores your crypto in a custodial wallet — you do not need to manage private keys yourself. ZAR Integration: Deposit and withdraw in rands via EFT or Instant EFT. No currency conversion needed.

Deposit and withdraw in rands via EFT or Instant EFT. No currency conversion needed. Price Alerts and Charts: Set notifications for price movements and track your portfolio in the app.

Set notifications for price movements and track your portfolio in the app. Luno Pay (SA): Pay for goods and services using crypto at participating merchants.

Luno is not trying to be Binance or a DeFi platform. It does fewer things, but it does them well — and the ZAR integration is what makes it the default starting point for most South African crypto beginners.

How Does Luno Compare to Other Crypto Platforms?

Feature Luno VALR Binance ZAR Support Yes — full ZAR deposits/withdrawals via SA banks Yes — ZAR supported Limited — peer-to-peer only Beginner Friendly Very — Instant Buy with simple interface Moderate — more trading-focused Complex — overwhelming for beginners Crypto Selection Limited — BTC, ETH, and select others Broader — 50+ cryptocurrencies Extensive — 350+ cryptocurrencies Exchange Fees Maker: 0% / Taker: from 0.10% Maker: 0% / Taker: from 0.10% Maker/Taker: from 0.10% Instant Buy Fees ~1–2% ~1.5–1.75% N/A — no instant buy for ZAR SA Regulation Yes — CASP registered Yes — CASP registered Not SA-specific Wallet Type Custodial Custodial Custodial (option for self-custody) Best For Beginners in South Africa Intermediate SA traders Global advanced traders

How to Open a Luno Account (Step-by-Step)

Opening a Luno account takes about 10–15 minutes if your documents are ready. Here is the process from start to finish.

1. Download the App or Visit the Website

Get the Luno app from Google Play or the Apple App Store, or go to luno.com on your browser. Tap "Sign Up" and enter your email address and a strong password.

2. Verify Your Email

Luno sends a verification link to your inbox. Click it to confirm your email and activate your account.

3. Complete Identity Verification (KYC)

This is a legal requirement. Upload a valid South African ID or passport, take a selfie for facial verification, and provide basic personal details (name, address, date of birth). Verification can be instant or take a few hours depending on demand.

4. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

Before adding any money, set up 2FA using Google Authenticator or Authy. This adds an extra security layer to your login and withdrawals. Do not skip this step.

5. Link Your Bank Account and Deposit ZAR

Connect your South African bank account and deposit funds into your ZAR wallet using standard EFT (free) or Instant EFT (small fee for faster processing). Once the deposit reflects, you are ready to buy crypto.

6. Buy Your First Bitcoin or Ethereum

Tap "Buy," select Bitcoin or Ethereum, enter the rand amount you want to spend, review the price and fees, and confirm. Your crypto appears instantly in your Luno wallet. You can buy fractions — you do not need to buy a whole coin.

What You Need Before Starting

A valid email address.

A South African ID document or passport.

A smartphone or computer.

A South African bank account for ZAR deposits.

Account Setup Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Simple, guided sign-up process KYC verification can take hours during high demand Full ZAR deposit support via South African banks Instant EFT carries a small fee (~1.25–1.4%) 2FA available for strong account security No anonymous or unverified trading allowed Mobile and web access Only South African ID or passport accepted for SA users

How to Buy Bitcoin or Ethereum on Luno

Once your account is verified and funded, buying crypto on Luno takes about 30 seconds. There are two ways to do it — Instant Buy (simple, higher fees) and Exchange (more control, lower fees).

Method 1: Instant Buy (Beginners)

Open the Luno app and tap Buy. Select Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). Choose your ZAR wallet as the payment source. Enter the rand amount you want to spend (or the amount of crypto you want). Review the price and fees — Luno shows the total cost before you confirm. Tap Confirm Buy. Your crypto appears instantly in your wallet.

Instant Buy fees are around 1–2% per transaction. This is the simplest method — perfect for a first purchase or small amounts.

Method 2: Luno Exchange (Lower Fees)

Switch to Luno Exchange in the app or website. Select the BTC/ZAR or ETH/ZAR trading pair. Place a limit order (set your own price) or market order (buy at current price). Confirm the trade.

Exchange fees are significantly lower — maker orders are often 0%, and taker fees start at 0.10%. This method requires a bit more understanding but saves money on every trade. If you plan to buy regularly or in amounts above R1,000, learning the Exchange is worth the effort.

Buying Crypto Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Instant Buy is extremely simple — under 30 seconds Instant Buy fees of 1–2% add up over time Exchange offers maker fees as low as 0% Exchange interface has a learning curve for beginners Fractional buying — no need to buy a whole coin Crypto prices are volatile — value can drop after purchase ZAR pricing — no currency conversion needed Limited to Luno's supported cryptocurrencies

Where Luno Stores Your Crypto (Wallets and Security)

When you buy Bitcoin or Ethereum on Luno, it is stored in a custodial wallet on Luno's platform. This means Luno holds the private keys — not you. For beginners, this is actually an advantage: you do not need to worry about losing a hardware wallet or forgetting a seed phrase. The downside is that you are trusting Luno with custody of your assets.

How Luno Stores Crypto

Cold Storage: The majority of crypto is stored offline in cold wallets — completely disconnected from the internet, which makes them extremely difficult to hack.

The majority of crypto is stored offline in cold wallets — completely disconnected from the internet, which makes them extremely difficult to hack. Hot Wallets: A small portion stays online to process withdrawals and instant transactions.

A small portion stays online to process withdrawals and instant transactions. Multi-Signature Wallets: Moving funds requires multiple approvals — no single person can drain the wallet.

Security Measures

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Protects login and withdrawals with a second verification step.

Protects login and withdrawals with a second verification step. Encryption: All sensitive data is encrypted in transit and at rest.

All sensitive data is encrypted in transit and at rest. Device Approvals: New device logins require verification.

New device logins require verification. Withdrawal Confirmations: Extra confirmation step before crypto leaves your wallet.

Extra confirmation step before crypto leaves your wallet. Regular Audits: Luno's security practices are reviewed on an ongoing basis.

Wallet Comparison

Feature Luno Custodial Wallet Personal Hardware Wallet Who Holds Private Keys Luno You Ease of Use Very easy — no technical knowledge needed Requires setup and ongoing management Recovery If Lost Luno can help recover account access Lost seed phrase = lost crypto forever Security Strong (cold storage, 2FA, multi-sig) Maximum — fully offline and in your control Best For Beginners and moderate holders Long-term holders with larger amounts Cost Free R1,500–R4,000+ for hardware device

For most beginners, Luno's custodial wallet is the right starting point. If your crypto holdings grow significantly, consider moving a portion to a personal hardware wallet (like a Ledger or Trezor) for full self-custody.

Luno Fees: How Much Does It Cost?

Luno's fees depend on how you trade — Instant Buy is more expensive but simpler, while the Exchange platform is cheaper but requires more effort. Here is the full breakdown.

Fee Type Amount Notes EFT Deposit Free Standard bank transfer — takes 1–2 business days Instant EFT Deposit ~1.25–1.4% Faster processing — funds available within minutes Instant Buy/Sell ~1–2% Convenience fee — simple one-tap purchase Exchange Maker Fee 0% When you add liquidity (place a limit order) Exchange Taker Fee From 0.10% When you remove liquidity (market order) — decreases with volume ZAR Withdrawal Free (standard EFT) Small fee may apply for instant withdrawal Crypto Withdrawal Network fee Varies by blockchain congestion — not set by Luno Inactivity Fee None No charge for inactive accounts

Quick Fee Takeaways

Instant Buy/Sell: Convenient but 1–2% adds up. Use for small purchases or when you need speed.

Convenient but 1–2% adds up. Use for small purchases or when you need speed. Exchange: Maker at 0% and taker from 0.10% — significantly cheaper. Worth learning for regular buyers.

Maker at 0% and taker from 0.10% — significantly cheaper. Worth learning for regular buyers. Deposits: Free via standard EFT. Instant EFT costs ~1.25–1.4% but gets your money there faster.

Free via standard EFT. Instant EFT costs ~1.25–1.4% but gets your money there faster. Withdrawals: ZAR withdrawals are generally free. Crypto withdrawals incur blockchain network fees.

ZAR withdrawals are generally free. Crypto withdrawals incur blockchain network fees. Luno shows the total cost before you confirm any transaction — no hidden surprises.

Is Luno Safe to Use?

Luno is considered one of the safer crypto platforms available to South Africans in 2026. It combines regulatory compliance, cold storage security, multi-signature wallets, and two-factor authentication into a package that is significantly more secure than many offshore exchanges. But no crypto platform is risk-free — and some of that risk is your responsibility.

What Luno Does to Keep You Safe

Regulated in South Africa with full KYC/AML compliance.

Majority of crypto stored in cold storage wallets (offline).

Multi-signature technology requires multiple approvals to move funds.

2FA via Google Authenticator or Authy.

Device approvals and withdrawal confirmations.

Encrypted data in transit and at rest.

Regular security audits.

What You Need to Do

Enable 2FA immediately — do not trade without it.

Use a strong, unique password. Do not reuse passwords from other accounts.

Never share your 2FA codes, password, or login credentials with anyone.

Be alert for phishing emails and fake Luno websites.

Consider moving larger holdings to a personal hardware wallet.

Luno cannot recover funds lost to phishing, scams, or shared credentials.

Safety Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated in South Africa with KYC/AML Crypto is not insured like bank deposits Cold storage for majority of funds Custodial — Luno holds your private keys, not you 2FA, encryption, and multi-sig wallets Phishing and social engineering risks remain user's responsibility No major security breaches publicly reported Customer support can be slow during peak demand

Luno at a Glance

Platform Luno Type Cryptocurrency exchange and wallet Founded 2013 Headquartered London, UK (with strong South African presence) Ownership Digital Currency Group (DCG) Available In 40+ countries including South Africa Supported Currencies ZAR, plus other local currencies Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and select others Deposit Methods EFT (free), Instant EFT (~1.25–1.4% fee) Withdrawal Methods EFT (generally free), crypto withdrawal (network fees) Trading Options Instant Buy/Sell and Luno Exchange Wallet Type Custodial (Luno holds private keys) Security Cold storage, 2FA, multi-sig, encryption, device approvals Regulation CASP registered in South Africa, KYC/AML compliant Mobile App iOS and Android Additional Features Luno Pay, price alerts, portfolio tracking, market charts

Where Is Luno Available and Does It Support ZAR?

Yes — Luno fully supports ZAR in South Africa, including deposits and withdrawals through local banks. This is the single biggest reason Luno dominates the South African crypto market. You deposit rands, buy crypto priced in rands, and withdraw rands — no currency conversion, no international wire transfers, no complications.

Luno in South Africa

Full ZAR support for deposits, withdrawals, and trading.

Trading pairs include BTC/ZAR, ETH/ZAR, and other supported cryptocurrencies.

Deposits via local bank EFT or Instant EFT.

Withdrawals directly to your South African bank account.

Mobile app with price alerts, portfolio tracking, and Instant Buy in ZAR.

Luno Pay available for paying with crypto at participating SA merchants.

Global Availability

Luno operates in over 40 countries across Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Popular in emerging markets where local bank integration and regulatory compliance matter.

Not available in countries where crypto trading is heavily restricted (e.g., United States).

Benefits of ZAR Support for South Africans

No currency conversion fees — deposit, trade, and withdraw in rands.

Familiar banking methods — EFT from your existing bank account.

Pricing transparency — see the exact rand cost before buying crypto.

Makes crypto genuinely accessible for first-time buyers who have never used an international exchange.

Final Verdict Luno is the best starting point for South Africans who want to buy their first Bitcoin or Ethereum. The ZAR integration, local bank deposits, regulatory compliance, and genuinely simple interface make it the lowest-friction entry into crypto available in South Africa. The Exchange platform offers lower fees for anyone willing to learn limit orders. The main trade-offs — higher Instant Buy fees, custodial wallet model, and a limited crypto selection — are reasonable for beginners and can be outgrown as your experience develops. If you are a South African who has been thinking about buying Bitcoin but did not know where to start, Luno is the answer. Start small, enable 2FA, learn the Exchange once you are comfortable, and never invest more than you can afford to lose.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset class. Prices can rise and fall sharply, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Your crypto holdings on Luno are not insured like bank deposits. This guide is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Always do your own research, understand the risks, and never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

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Sources

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Luno and how does it work?

Luno is a cryptocurrency exchange and wallet app that lets you buy, sell, store, and send crypto like Bitcoin and Ethereum. You fund your account with ZAR via South African banks, then use Instant Buy for simplicity or the Exchange platform for lower fees. Luno stores your crypto in a custodial wallet with cold storage and multi-sig security.

Is Luno safe for South Africans?

Luno is one of the safer crypto platforms available in South Africa. It is regulated with KYC/AML compliance, uses cold storage for the majority of funds, offers 2FA, and is backed by Digital Currency Group. However, crypto is not insured like bank deposits, and account security also depends on the user enabling 2FA and avoiding phishing.

What are Luno's fees?

Standard EFT deposits are free. Instant EFT costs approximately 1.25–1.4%. Instant Buy/Sell charges 1–2% per transaction. The Exchange platform is cheaper — maker fees are 0% and taker fees start at 0.10%. ZAR withdrawals are generally free. Crypto withdrawals incur blockchain network fees set by the network, not Luno.

How do I buy Bitcoin on Luno?

Open the Luno app, deposit ZAR via EFT, tap "Buy," select Bitcoin, enter the rand amount, review the price and fees, and confirm. Your Bitcoin appears instantly in your Luno wallet. For lower fees, use the Exchange platform and place a limit order on the BTC/ZAR pair instead of Instant Buy.

Does Luno support ZAR in South Africa?

Yes — fully. Luno supports ZAR deposits via EFT and Instant EFT from South African banks, ZAR-priced trading pairs (BTC/ZAR, ETH/ZAR), and ZAR withdrawals to your linked bank account. No currency conversion is needed, which makes Luno the most accessible crypto on-ramp for South Africans.

What cryptocurrencies can I buy on Luno?

Luno supports a focused selection of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as the main options, along with a small number of other supported tokens. The selection is narrower than global exchanges like Binance but covers the most popular and liquid cryptocurrencies that beginners typically start with.

How does Luno store my cryptocurrency?

Luno uses a custodial wallet model — the platform holds your private keys on your behalf. The majority of funds are stored in cold storage (offline), with multi-signature technology requiring multiple approvals to move funds. A small portion stays in hot wallets for transaction processing. For larger holdings, consider transferring to a personal hardware wallet.

What is the difference between Instant Buy and Luno Exchange?

Instant Buy is a one-tap purchase at the current market price — simple but higher fees (1–2%). The Exchange is a proper trading interface where you place limit or market orders — lower fees (maker 0%, taker from 0.10%) but requires more understanding. Beginners start with Instant Buy and graduate to the Exchange as they get comfortable.

Can I use Luno on my phone?

Yes. Luno offers fully functional mobile apps for both iOS and Android. The app provides everything the web version does — Instant Buy/Sell, Exchange trading, wallet management, price alerts, portfolio tracking, and account security settings. Most Luno users in South Africa primarily use the mobile app.

How do I withdraw money from Luno to my bank account?

Go to your ZAR wallet in the Luno app, tap "Withdraw," enter the amount, and confirm. Funds are sent to your linked South African bank account via EFT. Standard withdrawals are generally free and typically arrive within 1–2 business days. Your bank account name must match your Luno account name.