Luno is one of the first names that comes up when South Africans start looking into crypto, and the safety question comes up almost immediately after. It is a fair question. Crypto exchanges have a mixed track record globally, and most South Africans using Luno are putting real rand into something they do not fully understand yet.

This guide answers the safety question plainly, then walks through the regulation, fees, security setup, user reputation, and the actual drawbacks you should know before parking money there. Written for South African users in 2026 and updated with Luno's latest moves — including Luno Pay, tokenised stocks, USDC Earn, and the staking expansion.

Is Luno safe to use in South Africa in 2026?

Yes, Luno is one of the safest cryptocurrency exchanges available to South African users in 2026. It holds a Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) licence as a Crypto Asset Service Provider, stores the majority of client funds in offline cold storage, enforces two-factor authentication, and has operated for over a decade with no major hack or loss of customer crypto on record.

That said, "safe" is relative in crypto. Luno is safe at the platform level. The underlying assets — Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and so on — are still volatile, still unregulated as investments in the traditional sense, and still fully capable of losing value fast. Platform safety and investment safety are two different conversations.

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Is Luno regulated by the FSCA?

Yes, Luno is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa as a licensed Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP). This brings it into the same compliance framework as other FSCA-licensed financial institutions, including anti-money laundering checks, Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, and ongoing reporting obligations.

Luno was one of the first crypto exchanges to apply for and receive an FSCA CASP licence when South Africa's regulatory framework came into effect. That matters because an FSCA licence gives South African users a formal complaint channel if something goes wrong — something you do not get with offshore-only exchanges.

Quick Answer for South African Users

Best suited to: Beginners, casual investors, mobile-first users, and anyone wanting an FSCA-regulated gateway into crypto with ZAR deposits and withdrawals. Not suited to: High-frequency traders, derivatives traders, users wanting dozens of altcoins, or anyone chasing the absolute lowest trading fees.

Question Short Answer FSCA regulated? Yes — licensed Crypto Asset Service Provider Hack history No major exchange hack on record Fund storage Majority held in offline cold storage ZAR support Full ZAR deposits and withdrawals via EFT Instant buy/sell fee Up to ~2% depending on amount SA user base Over 6.3 million users

Is Luno Safe? Overview

What Is Luno and How Does It Work? Luno's Global Presence and Market Expansion Cryptocurrencies Supported on Luno Core Services and Key Features Who Should Use Luno? Luno's Reputation and Market Position Recent Updates from Luno in 2026 Common Risks South African Users Should Know How to Secure Your Luno Account Realistic Expectations for Luno Users Frequently Asked Questions

This article was fact-checked using Luno's official platform disclosures, FSCA registration data, and current South African crypto regulatory information as of October 2026.

1. What Is Luno and How Does It Work?

Luno is a cryptocurrency exchange and wallet platform founded in Cape Town in 2013 and now headquartered in London. It is owned by Digital Currency Group (DCG), one of the largest crypto conglomerates in the world. For South African users, Luno is the most widely used on-ramp from rand into crypto.

The platform operates as both a brokerage and an exchange. New users can tap "Buy" and pay the quoted price, while more advanced users can place limit, market, and stop orders on the Luno Exchange order book. ZAR deposits land via EFT, usually within minutes during banking hours, and withdrawals return to a bank account in your own name.

How the Luno process works, step by step

Sign up: Create an account with your email and phone number.

Create an account with your email and phone number. Verify (KYC): Upload your South African ID and proof of address. Verification is usually completed within minutes to a few hours.

Upload your South African ID and proof of address. Verification is usually completed within minutes to a few hours. Deposit: Transfer ZAR into your Luno wallet via EFT from any South African bank.

Transfer ZAR into your Luno wallet via EFT from any South African bank. Buy or trade: Use Instant Buy for a simple one-tap purchase, or use the Exchange for limit orders and tighter spreads.

Use Instant Buy for a simple one-tap purchase, or use the Exchange for limit orders and tighter spreads. Store or withdraw: Hold crypto in your Luno wallet, send to an external wallet, or convert back to ZAR and withdraw to your bank.

Luno's two trading options

Instant Buy/Sell: Simple, one-tap purchases at the quoted price. Easier for beginners, but the spread is wider.

Simple, one-tap purchases at the quoted price. Easier for beginners, but the spread is wider. Luno Exchange: Full order book with limit, market, and stop orders. Lower fees and tighter spreads, aimed at active users.

Luno features at a glance

Feature Details Founded 2013 (as BitX), rebranded as Luno in 2017 Parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) Headquarters London, UK SA regulator FSCA (licensed CASP) Platform access Web, iOS, Android Fiat support ZAR, NGN, EUR, GBP, KES, IDR, MYR, UGX Deposit methods EFT, card, crypto transfer Security 2FA, cold storage, multi-sig wallets, biometric login

2. Luno's Global Presence and Market Expansion

Luno serves users across Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, with its heaviest footprint sitting in South Africa, Nigeria, and more recently, Kenya. The company reported over 15 million users worldwide in 2026, and its parent company DCG closed a sizeable secondary investment round that gave Luno more capital to push into less-served markets.

The global presence matters for two reasons. It gives Luno scale in a market where scale matters for liquidity, and it means Luno has already navigated multiple regulatory frameworks — valuable experience when operating in regions where crypto rules are still evolving.

South Africa in 2026

Tokenised stocks launched in August 2026, giving South African users access to over 60 global equities (including Apple, Alphabet, and S&P 500 exposure) via blockchain representations.

Luno Pay rolled out to roughly 700,000 merchants nationwide, allowing crypto payments at major retailers.

The tokenised stocks launch attracted over 10,000 South African users in its first month.

Kenya relaunch

Luno relaunched its platform in Kenya in 2026 after roughly a decade away. The relaunch supports BTC/KES, ETH/KES, and USDT/KES pairs, timed to Kenya's evolving VASP Bill that is bringing virtual asset service providers into a clearer regulatory framework.

Regional infrastructure

Luno runs a Johannesburg regional office with engineering and Africa-coverage teams. The company has been actively hiring across Africa throughout 2026, signalling a long-term commitment to the continent rather than a short-term crypto bull run play.

Comparison across key markets

Market Fiat Supported Key Local Features South Africa ZAR FSCA-regulated, Luno Pay, xStocks, USDC Earn, staking Nigeria NGN xStocks, staking, instant buy/sell Kenya KES Relaunched 2026, BTC/ETH/USDT pairs UK and Europe GBP, EUR Standard spot trading and wallet services Southeast Asia IDR, MYR Spot trading and local payment integrations

3. Cryptocurrencies Supported on Luno

Luno supports a deliberately short list of cryptocurrencies compared to exchanges like Binance or VALR. The exact list varies by country, but South African users typically have access to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), USD Coin (USDC), Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL), and a handful of others.

The limited list is a design choice. Luno explicitly says any new coin must pass internal checks around network security, real-world use case, and market adoption before being listed. That makes it a safer environment for beginners, but it rules out the long tail of altcoins and meme coins you would find on larger global exchanges.

Luno vs other SA-accessible exchanges on coin selection

Exchange Approximate Coin Count Listing Approach Luno 10 to 15 Highly selective, major coins only VALR 100+ Broader selection including altcoins Binance 350+ Very broad, including small-cap tokens OVEX 30+ Focused on majors and stablecoins

Pros and cons of Luno's coin selection

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Lower risk of listing a failed or scam token No access to many popular altcoins Cleaner, less overwhelming for beginners Not suitable for altcoin or DeFi traders All listed coins are liquid and well-established Users must use another exchange for exotic coins Reduces exposure to low-cap volatility traps Fewer trading pair combinations overall

4. Core Services and Key Features

Luno is more than a basic exchange in 2026. It has layered on savings, staking, tokenised stocks, and a payments rail. For most South African users, the main services break down into trading, mobile app usage, earning features, and security.

Cryptocurrency trading

Spot trading: Order-book-based access to major trading pairs.

Order-book-based access to major trading pairs. Advanced tools: TradingView-powered charts, depth charts, and recent trade history.

TradingView-powered charts, depth charts, and recent trade history. Order types: Limit, market, and stop orders for better execution control.

Mobile app

Luno's mobile app is one of the best-rated crypto apps in South Africa. It supports instant buy and sell, wallet functions for all listed coins, price alerts, portfolio tracking, and biometric login. Many users never touch the desktop version at all.

Savings and staking

USDC Earn: Up to 3.5% APY on USDC holdings. No lockups, interest calculated daily.

Up to 3.5% APY on USDC holdings. No lockups, interest calculated daily. Crypto staking: Supported assets include ATOM, SOL, DOT, and NEAR, with rates up to 18% APY depending on the asset.

Supported assets include ATOM, SOL, DOT, and NEAR, with rates up to 18% APY depending on the asset. Flexibility: Most earning products have no minimum balance or fixed lock-in period.

Security measures

Two-factor authentication (2FA): Mandatory for most actions.

Mandatory for most actions. Cold storage: Majority of client funds held offline.

Majority of client funds held offline. Multi-signature wallets: Multiple keys required for internal transactions.

Multiple keys required for internal transactions. Biometric login: Fingerprint and face ID on mobile.

API and developer tools

Luno provides REST and streaming API access for developers wanting to automate trading, pull market data, or integrate crypto payments into apps. The API is well-documented and widely used by local fintech builders.

Pros and cons of Luno's feature set

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Clean mobile app that beginners can use day one No margin or derivatives trading Multiple earning options with no lock-ins Staking yields vary and are not guaranteed Full ZAR integration with local banks Instant Buy fees run higher than the Exchange Strong security defaults out of the box Lacks advanced order types like OCO or trailing stops

5. Who Should Use Luno?

Luno suits beginners, small-to-medium investors, and mobile-first users who want a safe, regulated way to buy and hold the major cryptocurrencies in rand. It is not the right fit for professional traders, derivatives traders, or anyone wanting access to hundreds of altcoins.

Who gets the most value from Luno

Beginner traders: The interface is simple, the signup process is fast, and the learning materials are solid.

The interface is simple, the signup process is fast, and the learning materials are solid. Casual investors: Dollar-cost average into Bitcoin or Ethereum, earn on USDC, and leave it alone.

Dollar-cost average into Bitcoin or Ethereum, earn on USDC, and leave it alone. Mobile-first users: The app is clean, reliable, and feature-complete.

The app is clean, reliable, and feature-complete. Crypto spenders: Luno Pay works at hundreds of thousands of SA merchants, which is unique among local exchanges.

Luno Pay works at hundreds of thousands of SA merchants, which is unique among local exchanges. Developers and businesses: API access is clean and well-documented for integration.

Luno vs alternatives for different user types

User Type Best Platform Why Beginner buying first crypto Luno Simple interface, FSCA-regulated, ZAR support Altcoin trader VALR or Binance Broader coin selection and deeper liquidity Derivatives or margin trader Binance or Bybit Luno does not offer margin or futures Long-term holder Luno or hardware wallet Secure storage and earning on major coins Crypto for payments Luno (with Luno Pay) Unique merchant network in SA

Pros and cons of Luno for the typical SA user

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA-regulated with formal dispute route Higher fees than global discount exchanges Full ZAR support with local EFT Limited coin selection Strong security track record over 10+ years No advanced trading products Easy entry for complete beginners Support response times can be slow

6. Luno's Reputation and Market Position

Luno is comfortably the most used cryptocurrency exchange in South Africa in 2026. The platform has over 6.3 million local users, with more than 530,000 new signups in the past year alone. That volume gives it the deepest ZAR liquidity of any exchange operating in South Africa.

Market leadership signals

Nearly 65% of respondents in a MyBroadband 2026 industry survey named Luno as their preferred crypto platform.

Luno was awarded 2026 Crypto Exchange of the Year by MyBroadband.

The xStocks tokenised stock launch pulled in over 10,000 South African users in its first month.

Luno Pay processed over R30 million in transactions across more than 700,000 SA merchants in its early rollout.

These are not vanity metrics. They point to a platform that users return to, trust with real money, and recommend to others — which is the strongest unofficial safety signal an exchange can get.

Industry recognition caveat

Awards are useful signals, not guarantees. A popular exchange can still have fee or support issues worth knowing about. The combination of regulatory status, security track record, and user volume is a stronger safety indicator than any single award.

Pros and cons of Luno's market position

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Clear SA market leadership with 6.3M+ users Market dominance can lead to slower innovation on fees Deep ZAR liquidity Still smaller than global exchanges by overall volume Strong brand trust in South Africa Local trust does not insulate against global crypto events Backed by Digital Currency Group DCG itself has had financial pressure in recent years

7. Recent Updates from Luno in 2026

Luno pushed a wave of new features through 2026, moving well beyond a basic exchange. The direction is clear: Luno wants to be the default crypto fintech for Africa, not just a buy-and-hold platform.

Headline 2026 updates

User growth: Crossed 6.3 million South African users with 530,000+ new signups in the past year.

Crossed 6.3 million South African users with 530,000+ new signups in the past year. xStocks: Tokenised US equities (Apple, Meta, NVIDIA, S&P 500 and more) launched to SA users; now rolling out in Nigeria.

Tokenised US equities (Apple, Meta, NVIDIA, S&P 500 and more) launched to SA users; now rolling out in Nigeria. Staking: Expanded to Nigeria, offering up to 18% APY on ATOM, SOL, DOT, and NEAR with no lockups.

Expanded to Nigeria, offering up to 18% APY on ATOM, SOL, DOT, and NEAR with no lockups. USDC Earn: Launched in South Africa, paying up to 3.5% APY on USDC with no minimums.

Launched in South Africa, paying up to 3.5% APY on USDC with no minimums. Luno Pay: Over 50,000 transactions across more than 1,700 merchants (early phase); expanded network now sits at ~700,000 merchants.

Over 50,000 transactions across more than 1,700 merchants (early phase); expanded network now sits at ~700,000 merchants. Award: MyBroadband 2026 Crypto Exchange of the Year.

Luno's 2026 product rollout comparison

Product Market Headline Metric xStocks SA (Aug 2026), Nigeria (rollout) 10,000+ SA users in month one Luno Pay South Africa ~700,000 merchants, R30M+ processed USDC Earn South Africa Up to 3.5% APY, no lockups Crypto staking SA, Nigeria Up to 18% APY on select assets Kenya relaunch Kenya BTC/ETH/USDT in KES

Pros and cons of Luno's 2026 direction

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Expanding beyond basic crypto trading New products introduce new complexity Real-world utility via Luno Pay Luno Pay adoption still early relative to card payments Passive income products with no lockups Yields can change and are not guaranteed Clear regional expansion strategy Not all features available in every country

8. Common Risks South African Users Should Know

No crypto exchange is risk-free, Luno included. The platform itself has an excellent security record, but there are structural risks every user should understand before putting serious money on any exchange.

Market volatility: Crypto prices can swing 10% to 30% in a single day. The platform is safe, but the asset can still gut your balance.

Crypto prices can swing 10% to 30% in a single day. The platform is safe, but the asset can still gut your balance. Phishing and SIM swap attacks: Most crypto losses in South Africa come from phishing or SIM swaps targeting the user, not hacks on the exchange.

Most crypto losses in South Africa come from phishing or SIM swaps targeting the user, not hacks on the exchange. Password and 2FA errors: Lose your 2FA device without backups and recovery can take weeks, if it happens at all.

Lose your 2FA device without backups and recovery can take weeks, if it happens at all. Regulatory risk: Crypto rules in South Africa are still evolving. Tax treatment, FICA requirements, and reporting obligations can shift.

Crypto rules in South Africa are still evolving. Tax treatment, FICA requirements, and reporting obligations can shift. Counterparty risk: Any funds held on an exchange are technically Luno's liability, not yours in cold storage you control. For long-term holdings, a self-custody wallet is worth considering.

Any funds held on an exchange are technically Luno's liability, not yours in cold storage you control. For long-term holdings, a self-custody wallet is worth considering. Earning product risk: Staking and USDC Earn carry smart contract and counterparty risk. Yields are not guaranteed, and in extreme scenarios, principal is not either.

9. How to Secure Your Luno Account

Luno gives you solid defaults, but account security is a shared responsibility. Most account compromises happen because of weak passwords, reused credentials, or missing 2FA — not because the exchange was breached.

Use a unique password that is not reused anywhere else.

Enable 2FA using an authenticator app (Google Authenticator, Authy), not SMS where possible, because SIM swap attacks target SMS 2FA.

Set up biometric login on the mobile app.

Register a withdrawal whitelist for addresses you send crypto to regularly.

Never share recovery codes, passwords, or verification codes with anyone claiming to be from Luno — they will never ask.

Consider self-custody for long-term holdings. A hardware wallet (Ledger, Trezor) removes exchange counterparty risk entirely.

Keep your KYC details current, especially your SA ID and bank account, to avoid withdrawal delays.

10. Realistic Expectations for Luno Users

Luno is a safe, regulated platform. It is not a magic money machine. Most South Africans who lose money "on Luno" lose it on the crypto itself, not because Luno failed them. Setting the right expectations before you deposit a cent matters more than any security feature on the exchange.

Expect fees that are higher than global exchanges in exchange for FSCA regulation and local banking integration. Expect a limited coin list. Expect customer support that is reliable but not instant. Expect volatile prices on whatever you buy. And expect that your long-term returns depend on crypto itself, not Luno's platform.

Used sensibly — small positions, 2FA enabled, spending only what you can afford to lose, and understanding that crypto is a speculative asset — Luno is one of the safer places for a South African beginner to start.

Quick Summary Table

Area What's Good What to Watch Regulation FSCA-licensed CASP in South Africa Crypto regulation still evolving Security Cold storage, 2FA, multi-sig, no hack history User-side phishing is the biggest real risk Fees Transparent, EFT deposits typically free Instant Buy can hit ~2%, wider than global exchanges Coin selection All majors, selective and vetted No long tail of altcoins or meme coins Earning features Staking up to 18% APY, USDC Earn to 3.5% Yields not guaranteed, product risk applies Support Full in-app and email support Response times can be slow during busy periods Best for Beginners, long-term holders, SA ZAR users Not for day traders, altcoin or derivatives traders

Conclusion

Luno in 2026 is the safest and most trusted crypto exchange operating in South Africa for the average user. The FSCA licence, decade-plus track record with no major hack, cold storage policy, and local banking integration add up to a platform that beginners and casual investors can lean on without second-guessing the fundamentals.

The real risks are not the platform. They are the volatility of crypto itself, phishing attacks aimed at users, and the normal counterparty risk of keeping assets on any exchange rather than in self-custody. Fees are higher than global discount exchanges, the coin list is deliberately narrow, and advanced traders will quickly outgrow it. For everyone else, Luno remains the sensible starting point.

Fact-checking note: Luno's fees, listed cryptocurrencies, staking rates, and regional feature availability can change. Check Luno's official site and the FSCA register before deposits.

Risk warning: Cryptocurrency is volatile and unregulated as an investment class. You can lose some or all of your capital. Past performance of a coin, staking product, or exchange does not guarantee future results. Only invest what you can afford to lose.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Luno safe to use in South Africa in 2026?

Yes, Luno is one of the safest crypto exchanges available to South African users in 2026. It is FSCA-regulated as a Crypto Asset Service Provider, stores the majority of client funds in offline cold storage, enforces two-factor authentication, and has operated for over a decade without any major hack or loss of client crypto on record. Platform safety does not remove crypto market risk.

Is Luno regulated by the FSCA?

Yes, Luno holds a Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) licence as a Crypto Asset Service Provider in South Africa. This brings it under the same compliance umbrella as other FSCA-regulated financial institutions, including anti-money laundering checks, KYC verification, and formal reporting duties. Being FSCA-licensed also gives local users a proper complaint channel, which offshore-only exchanges simply do not provide.

What are the fees, costs, and hidden charges on Luno?

Luno's Instant Buy and Sell fees can reach around 2% depending on the transaction size, which is wider than the Luno Exchange order-book fees. ZAR deposits via EFT are typically free, and withdrawal fees apply to crypto transfers off-platform. Spreads on Instant Buy are wider than on the Exchange. There are no monthly or account-maintenance fees, and the full fee schedule is listed on Luno's site.

How does Luno compare to global exchanges like Binance or VALR?

Luno is easier to use and FSCA-regulated, but it offers fewer coins, higher spreads on Instant Buy, and no margin or derivatives trading. VALR and Binance are better suited to advanced traders who want deeper altcoin selection, lower trading fees, and features like futures or margin. For most South African beginners, Luno's simplicity and local regulation outweigh the fee gap. Serious altcoin traders will want more.

What new features did Luno launch in 2026?

Luno launched four major products in 2026: tokenised US stocks (xStocks) covering companies like Apple, Meta, and NVIDIA; crypto staking expansion with up to 18% APY on assets like ATOM, SOL, DOT, and NEAR; USDC Earn paying up to 3.5% APY on USDC holdings; and Luno Pay, which now works at around 700,000 South African merchants for real-world crypto spending. Nigeria and Kenya saw regional feature rollouts too.

Can investors earn passive income on Luno?

Yes, Luno offers two main passive income products in 2026. Crypto staking supports Cosmos (ATOM), Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), and NEAR Protocol at rates up to 18% APY, with no lockups or minimum balances. USDC Earn pays up to 3.5% APY on USDC stablecoin holdings with flexible terms. Both carry smart-contract and counterparty risk, and yields can change without notice.

What cryptocurrencies can I trade on Luno?

South African users can trade a selective list of major cryptocurrencies on Luno including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Litecoin (LTC), USD Coin (USDC), Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX), and Solana (SOL), among a handful of others. Luno deliberately keeps its listings narrow and only adds coins that pass internal checks on security, use case, and market adoption. The list rules out most meme coins and altcoins.

Who should use Luno in 2026?

Luno is best suited to beginners, casual investors, mobile-first users, and anyone wanting a regulated gateway into crypto with full ZAR support. It also works well for crypto spenders using Luno Pay and for developers integrating crypto payments via the API. It is not the right fit for professional day traders, derivatives traders, or altcoin hunters who need access to hundreds of lower-cap tokens.

What are Luno's biggest drawbacks?

Luno's main drawbacks are higher fees and wider spreads than global discount exchanges, a deliberately limited coin list that rules out most altcoins, and the absence of advanced trading products like margin, futures, and complex order types. Customer support can also be slow during busy periods or market volatility. For beginners the trade-offs are worth it; for advanced traders they are usually dealbreakers.

How do I protect my Luno account from hackers and scams?

Enable two-factor authentication using an authenticator app rather than SMS to avoid SIM-swap attacks, use a unique strong password you do not use elsewhere, turn on biometric login on the mobile app, and set up a withdrawal whitelist. Never share verification codes with anyone, Luno will never ask for them. For long-term crypto holdings, consider moving funds to a hardware wallet to remove counterparty risk entirely.