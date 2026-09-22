The 5 Best New Regulated Brokers in South Africa are revealed. We have examined the FSCA’s list of regulatory entities to find the best newly-regulated brokers in South Africa. This is a complete guide to the 5 Best New Regulated Brokers in South Africa.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best FSCA regulated forex brokers in South Africa 2026

New low-deposit forex brokers for South African traders

Top South African brokers with ZAR accounts and fast withdrawals

Best beginner-friendly regulated brokers in South Africa 2026

Trusted multi-asset brokers for South African residents

Latest FSCA licensed forex brokers for professional trading

5 Best New Regulated Brokers in South Africa

🏢 Broker ⚖️ FSCA Licence 👉Open Account 💻 Platforms 💳 ZAR Account FSP 51024 👉Open Account MT4, MT5 Yes FSP 49464 👉Open Account MT4, MT5 Yes FSP 46632 👉Open Account MT4, MT5 Yes FSP 45984 👉Open Account MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO Yes FSP 46614 👉Open Account MT4, MT5 Yes

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is the purpose of the FSCA in South Africa?

On April 1, 2018, the Financial Services Board (FSB) was replaced by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), which had been formed as a specific market conduct authority by the Financial Sector Regulation Act 9 of 2017 (the FSR Act). The FSCA’s mission is to "improve the efficiency and integrity of financial markets, promote fair consumer treatment by financial institutions, offer financial education, and encourage financial literacy." The FSR Act expands the FSCA's purview to include credit- and foreign-exchange-related services and other financial goods and activities that fall beyond the FSB's purview. It also requires the FSB to move away from its current compliance-driven paradigm and toward one that is more preventative, proactive, risk-based, and outcome-oriented. Most importantly, the FSR Act seeks to modernize the financial industry and provide access to credit for all people.

5 Best New Regulated Brokers in South Africa

☑️ Exness – Low spreads, fast withdrawals, for South African traders. ☑️ Tickmill – ECN-style execution with tight spreads. ☑️ HFM – Multi-asset broker with local support. ☑️ AvaTrade – Globally regulated broker offering ZAR deposits. ☑️ FXTM – Flexible leverage and copy trading.

1. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness is a popular FSCA-regulated broker in South Africa, known for ultra-low spreads, fast withdrawals, and ZAR account support.

It offers multiple trading platforms (MT4, MT5) and caters to both beginners and professional traders looking for flexible trading conditions.

Featured

🏦 Broker 📝Sign up ⚖️ FSCA Licence 📈 Leverage 👉Open Account FSP 51024 Up to 1:2000

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very low spreads Limited research tools Fast withdrawals Spreads, fees or deposit requirements Flexible leverage Some users report issues with onboarding

Why choose Exness for South African traders?

Exness offers ultra-low spreads, fast ZAR withdrawals, flexible leverage, and FSCA regulation, making it reliable for both beginners and professional traders seeking cost-efficient trading in multiple asset classes.

What platforms does Exness support?

Exness provides MT4 and MT5, offering advanced charting, automated trading, and multiple order types. Both platforms are available on desktop and mobile for convenient trading in South Africa.

2. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill is a fast-growing FSCA-regulated broker offering ECN-style execution with tight spreads, professional liquidity, and MT4/MT5 platforms.

It is well-suited for traders in South Africa looking for low-cost trading and reliable institutional-grade execution.

Featured

🏦 Broker 📝Sign up ⚖️ FSCA Licence 📈 Leverage 👉Open Account FSP 49464 Up to 1:1000

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads Higher minimum deposit ECN execution Limited non-forex assets Fast order execution Fewer educational resources

Why is Tickmill ideal for South African traders?

Tickmill provides tight spreads, ECN-style execution, and ZAR accounts. Its FSCA regulation and professional liquidity make it a reliable choice for scalpers and active traders in South Africa.

Which trading platforms does Tickmill offer?

Tickmill supports MT4 and MT5, with full charting, indicators, automated trading options, and mobile/desktop access for seamless trading in South Africa.

3. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM is a regulated broker in South Africa offering a multi-asset platform for forex, commodities, indices, and CFDs.

It provides ZAR accounts, copy trading options, and MT4/MT5 platforms, appealing to both beginners and experienced traders.

Featured

🏦 Broker 📝Sign up ⚖️ FSCA Licence 📈 Leverage 👉Open Account FSP 49464 Up to 1:2000

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit Spreads slightly higher than ECN brokers Multi-asset options Limited advanced analytics Copy trading available Some accounts have swap fees

Why is Tickmill ideal for South African traders?

Tickmill provides tight spreads, ECN-style execution, and ZAR accounts. Its FSCA regulation and professional liquidity make it a reliable choice for scalpers and active traders in South Africa.

Which trading platforms does Tickmill offer?

Tickmill supports MT4 and MT5, with full charting, indicators, automated trading options, and mobile/desktop access for seamless trading in South Africa.

4. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade is a global broker with FSCA regulation in South Africa, offering multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO) and ZAR funding options.

It provides CFD and forex trading with strong EU-compliant oversight and is suitable for both beginners and professionals.

Featured

🏦 Broker 📝Sign up ⚖️ FSCA Licence 📈 Leverage 👉Open Account FSP 45984 Up to 1:400

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple platforms Higher minimum deposit Strong global regulation Spreads can be wider on standard accounts ZAR account support Limited advanced charting compared to MT5 ECN brokers Offers Bitcoin trading via CFDs Crypto deposits are CFD-only

Why trade with AvaTrade in South Africa?

AvaTrade offers FSCA regulation, multiple platforms including AvaTradeGO, ZAR deposits, and global oversight, making it secure and accessible for both beginners and professional traders.

What trading platforms does AvaTrade offer?

AvaTrade provides MT4, MT5, and AvaTradeGO, all featuring mobile/desktop trading, automated strategies, and real-time analytics for a seamless trading experience in South Africa.

5. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXTM is a South Africa-regulated broker providing MT4/MT5 platforms, copy-trading services, and flexible leverage.

With ZAR accounts, educational resources, and FSCA oversight, it is suitable for both new and experienced traders seeking a reliable multi-asset broker.

Featured

🏦 Broker 📝Sign up ⚖️ FSCA Licence 📈 Leverage 👉Open Account FSP 46614 Up to 1:2000

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple platforms Higher minimum deposit Strong global regulation Spreads can be wider on standard accounts ZAR account support Limited advanced charting compared to MT5 ECN brokers Offers Bitcoin trading via CFDs Crypto deposits are CFD-only

Why trade with AvaTrade in South Africa?

AvaTrade offers FSCA regulation, multiple platforms including AvaTradeGO, ZAR deposits, and global oversight, making it secure and accessible for both beginners and professional traders.

What trading platforms does AvaTrade offer?

AvaTrade provides MT4, MT5, and AvaTradeGO, all featuring mobile/desktop trading, automated strategies, and real-time analytics for a seamless trading experience in South Africa.

How to Choose the Right Forex Broker in South Africa

It would be unwise to label all forex brokers as fraudulent. While not all brokerages engage in fraudulent activity, some could engage in tactics that put their customers' money at risk. Therefore, it is not the best method to choose a broker only to verify whether they are a fraud or not. However, using the broker’s demo account could give you a more objective assessment when you utilize certain measures.

Client Fund Security

The practice of separating financial assets into separate accounts, often known as "ringfencing," is mandated by law in several countries. If this is lacking, customers' money will be at risk of being lost completely if the company goes bankrupt.

Regulatory Status

A forex broker must be registered and regulated by the country's financial market regulations to process, clear, and settle traders' money. Regulated brokers are likelier to be honest and forthright with their customers about handling their money. Moreover, the consequences of breaking the rules are severe. Subsequently, the regulation establishes channels of responsibility that safeguard the stability of financial markets. The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) requires all South African forex brokers and leading stockbrokers to prominently display their regulatory credentials (license number, etc.) on their website's landing pages.

Fees

The cost of buying and selling forex pairs has decreased significantly with the development of trading technologies. As a result, fees for forex trades, options trades, mutual fund trades, and ETF trades should all be reasonable with a top-notch online broker. Therefore, commissions and fees for internet brokers could range from a few ZAR to a few hundred. However, they are often much below the thousands of ZAR typical in the middle to late 20th century.

History and Reputation of the Broker

Regulation is not the only factor to consider when selecting forex brokers in South Africa. Even if a broker is fully compliant with all laws and regulations, there could still be problems with the experience. Your sole option for determining a broker's suitability for your forex trading is to review their previous work. Thankfully, there is no shortage of discussion groups and blogs available online. You can find out how dependable a South African broker is through actual clients' experiences on these trading blogs. In addition, such third-party sources could shed light on the forex broker's past performance.

Trading Platforms

Traders who want access to the market in more than one way would benefit from platforms that provide many possibilities. For example, most online forex brokers provide customers with access to various trading platforms, including web, desktop, and mobile apps.

Customer Support

A forex broker’s dedication to customers is at the center of each successful trading experience. Therefore, helpful customer service personnel are essential when further information is needed. A growing number of brokers are adapting their customer service departments to better meet their international clientele's needs.

Education and Research

Building one's trading skills might benefit from a comprehensive instructional package. Learning resources for many traders include webinars, live lessons, and articles from professional blogs.

The FSCA and How it Handles Brokers

The FSCA has complete responsibility over the South African currency market. Even though this is a bold assertion, all legal brokers in South Africa are regulated by the FSCA.

Traders are recommended to employ FSCA-licensed brokers if they have any reason to wind up with a broker that is not regulated by the FSCA, even if the broker is well regarded and traders have earned considerable gains.

The FSCA gives warnings addressing matters such as the noncompliance of brokers who lack FSCA rules with local requirements. Therefore, while examining brokers that claim FSCA regulation, it is essential to authenticate such claims by reviewing the FSCA website's list of licensed businesses.

Even if the broker gives a license number, traders are recommended to validate the claim of licensure. Brokers belonging to a parent or umbrella firm will likely get a license number and expect traders to trust it.

On the FSCA's website, traders who need further information about brokers or to verify allegations can find various information.

Traders who meet a broker that falsely purports to be FSCA-regulated must immediately report the broker to the FSCA to take appropriate action.

The FSCA provides traders and brokers with peace of mind. Brokers that desire FSCA regulation will follow the right license application processes. This will give them a huge degree of credibility in the South African business world.

FICA

In South Africa, the following are used to fight money laundering and terrorism financing:

The Prevention of Organised Crime Act of 1998 (POCA)

The Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act of 2004 (PRECCA)

The Financial Intelligence Centre Act of 2001 (FICA)

FICA has implemented a regulatory framework consisting of numerous measures requiring certain categories of businesses or accountable institutions, including:

An authorized user of an exchange

Manager of a collective investment scheme

Financial service providers (FSP)

These institutions must take the necessary steps regarding customer due diligence, recordkeeping, and information reporting to the Financial Intelligence Centre. The Financial Intelligence Centre uses this data to generate financial intelligence, which is then shared with the appropriate authorities, including the police, the tax collectors at SARS, and other regulatory organizations. This information is shared with these entities so that they can continue investigating or take appropriate administrative action. In addition, FSCA is responsible for ensuring and enforcing compliance with FICA by all authorized users of an exchange, as well as managers of collective investment schemes and FSPs.

Financial Action Working Group (FATF)

The FATF is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to combating money laundering and financing terrorism. It is a policymaking and standard-setting organization that supports anti-money laundering and terrorist funding measures. Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group (ESAAMLG) is a regional organization of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to help nations in the area. South Africa is also a member of this group, and it intends to apply international AML/CFT standards. Thus, FSCA is a member of South Africa's delegation, which attends FATF and ESAAMLG plenaries and aims to align policies and procedures with FATF-established standards.

Proposal of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC)

The FIC has proposed that certain businesses or institutions that engage in categories of activities be brought within FICA's ambit. This is regardless of whether they are currently outside its ambit, and it intends to include them in Schedule 1 of FICA, including non-life insurers and financial intermediaries. The following institutions are part of a joint Working Group to assess the money laundering/terrorism financing risk:

Group of non-life insurers collaborating with the FIC

The South African Insurance Association (SAIA)

The Financial Intermediaries Association (FIA)

The South African Underwriting Managers Association (SAUMA)

The Prudential Authority (PA)

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

FICA

The risk assessment will include the non-life insurance business, with Insurance Crime Bureau (ICB) Representatives participating in the process. Non-life insurance companies have joined a voluntary sharing of information. After the risk assessment is complete, among other things, a decision will be made on the continuation of such sharing.

Conclusion The FSCA in South Africa is a Tier-2 market regulator that oversees the financial markets in the country. There are several strict requirements for forex and The FSCA in South Africa is a Tier-2 market regulator that oversees the financial markets in the country. There are several strict requirements for forex and CFD brokers to receive licensing with the FSCA, ensuring that only legitimate trading providers can serve traders. While hundreds of brokers worldwide have only obtained regulations through the FSCA, and a few are often added to the list of financial service providers. However, some international brokers apply for FSCA regulation to serve South African traders.

Frequently asked questions

Is Forex regulated in South Africa?

While the forex market cannot be regulated, there are regulated forex brokers in South Africa with licensing and authorization from the FSCA to operate locally and provide trading services.

What is the FSCA in Forex?

The FSCA is a Tier-2 regulator in South Africa that oversees the financial markets, such as Forex. In addition, the FSCA protects retail clients against fraudulent and scam brokers and manages financial service providers to ensure that traders receive a fair, safe, and transparent trading environment.

How can you check if a broker is regulated in South Africa?

You can check whether a broker is regulated by visiting the official website of the FSCA and using the search tool provided to search for the broker’s FSP number or name on the FSCA register.

How can I find a regulated broker in South Africa?

You can use search engines to find brokers regulated in South Africa, or you can consult the FSCA’s register of regulated banking and non-banking entities.

How many forex brokers currently hold FSCA regulations in South Africa?

Over 30 forex and CFD brokers have active FSCA regulations in South Africa, including Exness, HFM, Tickmill, Scope Markets, Khwezi Trade, IFX Brokers, and more.

Addendum/Disclosure

No matter how diligently we strive to maintain accuracy, the financial markets are so volatile that they could shift and change at any given time, even if the information supplied is correct at the time of going live.