Overall, ADS Security (Also known as ADSS) is considered a trustworthy, low-risk broker with a trust score of 89 out of 99 and leverage from 500:1. Low spreads with a complete range of products: Forex, CFDs, and precious metals, with a minimum deposit of $ 500 / ZAR 8000

Is ADS Securities regulated, and what can I trade there?

ADS Securities operates as an offshore broker with regulation from its jurisdiction. Verify their regulatory status independently. They offer forex, metals, indices, and crypto. Standard asset range for offshore brokers. If regulation is critical, choose ASIC or FCA-regulated brokers instead.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit and spreads at ADS Securities?

Minimum deposit typically starts around $100-$250, making it accessible for beginners. Spreads on major forex pairs range 1.5-2.5 pips – competitive but standard. Factor in all costs, including commissions and swap rates. Test with a small deposit before committing larger amounts.

🔍 Feature Details 💰Minimum Deposit $100 for most accounts; may vary by region or account type 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Occasional promotions; no fixed sign-up bonus—check website for updates 💸Fees No deposit fees; low trading fees depending on account type 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads start from 0.8 pips; commission-free on most accounts 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports credit/debit cards, bank wire transfers, and local payment methods 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and ADSS’s proprietary OREX trading platform 🛡️Regulation Regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the UAE 🔐Trust Score High – Strong regional regulation, client fund protection, and transparency ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals usually processed within 1–3 business days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ADS Securities Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fully authorized and regulated. Lack of comprehensive trading academy Offers over 1000 tradable assets on platforms Clients from USA not allowed to register Customer support in multiple languages Not ASIC Regulated A selection of trading platforms Limited selection of account types Research tools are provided by the broker No broker bonus available Segregates client funds US residents not supported

Overview

ADS Securities, founded in 2011, operates affiliate offices in major financial hubs like London, Hong Kong, and Singapore, all authorized by local regulators, including the FCA and SFC. It’s a subsidiary of ADS Holding LLC based in Abu Dhabi, UAE. As the largest forex trader in the UAE, ADS Securities serves central banks, asset managers, brokers, and hedge funds. The company focuses on long-term institutional relationships, offering high-quality services and solutions.

What markets and assets can I trade on ADS Securities?

ADS Securities offers forex pairs, metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Standard range for an offshore broker. No stocks or energies if you need those. Solid for most forex and commodity traders looking to diversify beyond just currency pairs.

What account types does ADS Securities offer, and which should I choose?

ADS Securities typically offers Standard and Premium accounts. Standard has wider spreads but lower minimums – good for beginners testing the platform. Premium has tighter spreads plus commissions – better if you trade 50+ times monthly and want to minimize costs significantly.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offered

ADS Securities offers a comprehensive suite of trading services, including forex, equities, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

Traders benefit from competitive pricing, advanced charting tools, and leverage options.

The platform is accessible via desktop and mobile, ensuring flexibility for users.

Additionally, ADSS provides educational resources such as webinars and market insights to support informed trading decisions.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard, Professional, and Premium accounts tailored for different trader needs ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:400 depending on the asset and client’s location 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.8 pips; commission-free accounts available 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, commodities, indices, metals, and CFDs 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and proprietary OREX platform ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available on request for eligible clients 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Offered for active traders meeting minimum volume criteria 👥 Copy Trading Not directly offered; third-party platforms may be integrated 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts, investor protection schemes, and encryption 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), UAE

ADS Securities Customer Reviews

ADS Securities has garnered a mix of customer feedback.

On Trustpilot, the company holds an average rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars , based on 17 reviews.

, based on 17 reviews. Positive comments highlight the user-friendly platform, fast execution, and responsive customer support.

For instance, a reviewer from Abu Dhabi praised the platform's reliability and the helpfulness of the support team.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4.2/5 – Generally positive reviews highlight reliability and solid trading conditions 👏Customer Satisfaction High – Traders appreciate fast execution and user-friendly platforms 📞Customer Service Responsive support via live chat, email, and phone, though some report occasional delays

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers' Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Reliable trade execution and transparent performance tracking ⭐⭐⭐⭐✰ Good customer support; competitive spreads noted ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Positive reviews highlight platform usability ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Quick deposits and withdrawals appreciated by users ⭐⭐⭐⭐✰ Responsive issue resolution and customer care ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Trustworthy broker with strong regulatory compliance ⭐⭐⭐⭐✰

ADS Securities, Safe or Scam?

Since ADS Securities covers both institutional and private investment activities from its affiliated centers, each of the jurisdictions has authorized the ADSS company regulations accordingly.

Apart from being registered with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and licensed by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, it holds additional licenses from the reputable UK FCA and Hong Kong SFC, which adds constant proper regulation.

ADS Securities delivers its trading services in a transparent way according to international laws and procedures.

Is ADS Securities safe or a scam?

ADS Securities is a regulated broker licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and authorized by respected regulators like the FCA in the UK. It operates transparently with client fund protection measures, making it a safe and reputable choice for traders worldwide.

How does ADS Securities ensure client safety?

ADS Securities follows strict regulatory standards, segregates client funds, and uses advanced security protocols to protect personal and financial data. Its licenses from top-tier authorities ensure compliance, transparency, and trustworthy trading environments, minimizing risks of scams or fraud.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the UAE, ensuring strong oversight and compliance. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held in segregated accounts, separate from the company’s own funds for enhanced safety. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides insurance coverage to protect client assets and company liabilities. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Maintains robust capital reserves and favorable credit ratings to ensure financial stability. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Advanced encryption and multi-factor authentication safeguard user accounts and transactions. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Protects clients from losses exceeding their account balance, even during extreme market volatility. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Subject to regular regulatory audits and transparent reporting to maintain trust and integrity.

ADS Securities at a glance

Broker's Name 🏛️ Headquartered Abu Dhabi 📅 Year Founded 2011 💫 Company Registration no. No. 1190047 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FCA, DEDAD ⏳ FCA 577453 ⏳ DEDAD 1190047 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade United States and Belgium ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📎Sign up Bonus No, but does offer Deposit bonus up to $850 / R 13 600 ZAR 👍 Demo Account Yes 📌 Account types Classic account, Elite account, Swap-Free account 📊 Institutional Accounts No 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / R1600 ZAR 💳 Deposit Options Bank wire transfer, credit, or debit card, and Skrill. 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank wire transfer, credit, or debit card, and Skrill. 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Mobile, Web, iPhone, iPad PC and Mac OS, mobile for Android and IOS 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Multiple languages 👥 Customer Support Languages Multiple languages 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/6 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ADS Securities Accounts

ADS Securities offers three live trading account types: Classic, Elite, and Pro .

. The Classic account requires a minimum deposit of $100, while Elite and Pro accounts require $100,000.

These accounts provide access to various markets, competitive spreads, and leverage options.

Traders can also open a demo account to practice risk-free with virtual funds.

💠Feature 📈 Classic Account 📈 Elite Account 📈 Swap-Free Account 💵 Minimum Deposit $ 100 / R 1600 ZAR $ 100 000 / R 1 600 000 ZAR $ 500 / R 8000 ZAR 📌 Trading Instruments forex, CFDs and precious metals forex, CFDs and precious metals forex, CFDs and precious metals 💰 Spreads Low spreads Low spreads Low spreads 📊 Leverage Up to 500:1 Up to 500:1 Up to 500:1 📌 Platforms Available on MT4 Available on MT4 Available on MT4 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Classic Account

Designed for retail traders, the Classic Account requires a minimum deposit of $100.

It offers leverage up to 500:1 and access to both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and ADSS’s proprietary OREX platform.

Spreads start from 1.6 pips, with no commission fees.

Elite Account

Aimed at more experienced traders, the Elite Account necessitates a minimum deposit of $25,000.

It provides tighter spreads starting from 0.3 pips, enhanced leverage options, and personalized support from senior account managers.

Pro Account

It is tailored for professional and high-volume traders seeking optimal trading conditions.

It requires a minimum deposit of $25,000 and offers spreads starting from zero pips, providing a cost-effective trading environment.

What types of accounts does ADS Securities offer?

ADS Securities provides several account options to suit different trader needs, including Classic, Pro, Elite, Elite+, and Swap-Free accounts. Each offers varying minimum deposits, spreads, leverage, and personalized support tailored for beginners to professional traders.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an ADS Securities account?

The minimum deposit depends on the account type. The Classic account starts at $100, the Pro account requires $25,000, Elite accounts start at $100,000, and the Elite+ requires $250,000. Swap-Free accounts require a minimum of $500.

How to open an ADS Securities account

Step 1 – Register an account

Select the "create an account" option on the website.

Step 2 – Complete personal information

Complete information requested, and select continue for all the fields applicable

Step 3 – Verification process and trading

The KYC (Know your client) verification process is completed, and trading can commence

ADS Securities Fees

ADS Securities’ commissions and fees vary depending on the account type, and that again differs depending on the ADSS brand chosen, which is again related to your location and the applicable regulatory jurisdiction.

vary depending on the account type, and that again differs depending on the ADSS brand chosen, which is again related to your location and the applicable regulatory jurisdiction. In the UAE-based hub of ADS Securities, the classic version had its minimum deposit reduced to $100 to make it more affordable for the most conservative traders, but it carries higher spreads than the elite account.

What fees does ADS Securities charge beyond spreads?

ADS Securities charges commissions on certain account types – typically $3-5 per standard lot. Withdrawal fees vary by payment method but are usually minimal. Swap rates apply if you hold positions overnight. No hidden fees, but always check their fee schedule before opening an account. Calculate total costs including spreads, commissions, and swaps for real trading expenses.

Are there any deposit or account maintenance fees at ADS Securities?

Most brokers don't charge deposit fees, and ADS Securities is typically no exception. Account maintenance fees are rare in the industry. The main costs are spreads, commissions, and swap rates. Some brokers charge inactivity fees if your account sits dormant for months, so check their policy if you plan to trade occasionally rather than regularly.

ADS Securities Trading platforms

ADS Securities has developed multi-asset trading solutions that provide the tools to optimize trading strategies while offering comprehensive support and education.

ADS Securities offers sophisticated software and a choice between two main trading platforms suited to each trading need – OREX, a proprietary multi-asset platform with low latency, and MT4, a familiar and popular platform.

OREX is innovative and was developed by ADS Securities to offer exceptional latency and order processing.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful and widely used trading platform known for its user-friendly interface and advanced features.

It supports automated trading, customizable charts, technical indicators, and real-time market analysis, making it ideal for both beginner and experienced traders.

What trading platforms does ADS Securities offer?

ADS Securities offers MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and its proprietary ADSS trading platform. Both platforms provide fast execution, advanced charting tools, and access to a wide range of markets, including forex, indices, commodities, and equities.

Can I trade on mobile with ADS Securities platforms?

Yes, both the MT4 and ADSS platforms are available on mobile devices. Traders can monitor markets, execute trades, and manage accounts on the go using intuitive mobile apps for iOS and Android.

ADS Securities Deposit and Withdrawal

ADS Securities provides different ways to fund a trading account.

a trading account. They accept credit or debit card payments and bank transfers in 13 different funding currencies, including, amongst others, AED, GBP, EUR, USD, and JPY.

Traders may also use other popular means like e-wallets, but should first check possible restrictions according to their residence, as some differences may occur.

The minimum deposit amount is set to 100$, which allows even beginning traders to open an account and be introduced to the world of trading.

How can I deposit funds into my ADS Securities account?

You can deposit funds using various methods, including bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and online payment services. ADS Securities ensures secure and quick processing, with most deposits reflected in your account within one business day.

How long do withdrawals take with ADS Securities?

Withdrawal times vary based on the payment method used. Bank transfers typically take 3–5 business days, while card or e-wallet withdrawals may process faster. ADS Securities aims to handle all withdrawal requests promptly and securely.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

Leverage is the facility that enables a trader to get a much larger exposure to the market he or she is trading than the amount he or she deposited to open the trade.

Leveraged products, such as f orex trading , magnify a trader’s potential profit - but also increase the potential loss.

, magnify a trader’s potential profit - but also increase the potential loss. The Prime Lite account provides fixed spreads and leverages up to 1:400, while the Prime Classic account offers variable spreads and leverages up to 1:200.

ADS Security vs AvaTrade vs XTB – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 📌 Headquarters London, UK Dublin, Ireland Level 34, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, E14 5AA, London, UK 📌Minimum Deposit $ 100 / R1 600 ZAR $ 100 / R1 600 ZAR $ 10 / R 160 ZAR 📌 Available Languages English, Arabic, nd Chinese English, Italian, German, French, Greek, Hebrew, Spanish, Arabic, Malay, Russian, Chinese, Portuguese and Dutch English, Spanish, Czech, Chinese, German, French, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Slovenian, Turkish, Arabic, and Russian. 💻 Demo account yes yes yes 🛑 Min Trade 0.01 Lot 0.01 Lot 0.01 Lot 💳 Min Deposit $100 / R 1600 ZAR $100 / R 1600 ZAR $1 / R16 ZAR 💵 Excluded Countries US BE, BR, NZ, US, KE, IN, GH US, IN, PK, BD, IQ, IR, IL, AF, AU, CA 📌 Regulated by ADS Securities is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. ADS Securities have provided Forex, CFDs trading services since 2012. AvaTrade is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland, ASIC (Australia), FSA (Japan), FSB (South Africa) and BVI. AvaTrade have provided Forex trading services since 2006. XTB is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. XTB have provided Forex, CFD, and social trading services since 2002. 📌 Forex yes yes yes ✔️ Web Platform Yes yes Yes 💰Android App Yes yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Best Countries by Traders

🌎 Country of Trade 📌 % of Traders 🥇 United Arab Emirates 54.60% 🥈 Saudi Arabia 15.10% 🥉 Kuwait 10.04% 🥉 Israel 1.73% 🥉 United Kingdom 2.56% 🥉 Others 15.97%

ADS Securities Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a dedicated Senior Account Manager known for his professionalism and in-depth knowledge of the trading industry. He consistently supports clients with tailored advice, ensuring they receive the guidance and tools needed for success.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients often highlight Aristos Panteli’s exceptional support, praising his quick response times and helpful insights. His ability to simplify complex trading matters and provide reliable assistance makes him a valued partner for traders at all levels.

⭐ I have worked with many different. Having worked with various account managers across firms, clients note that Aristos Panteli stands out for his attentiveness, transparency, and commitment to client success. His experience and approachability create a strong, trustworthy trading relationship.

Conclusion Overall, ADS Security (Also known as ADSS) is considered a trustworthy, low-risk broker with a trust score of 89 out of 99 and leverage from 500:1. Low spreads with a complete range of products: Forex, CFDs, and precious metals, a minimum deposit of $100 / R1600 ZAR ADS Securities provides an impressive range of investments and trade offers to both individual and institutional clients, and their technical solutions and optimization, as well as regulations and gained trust, impress. Everything possible is done to satisfy each client’s needs, regardless of location or business approach.

Disclaimer

warns potential clients that CFDs and FX are leveraged products that carry a high degree of risk with losses that can exceed deposits. These products are therefore not suitable for everyone, and traders must ensure they understand all the risks and seek independent advice if necessary. ADS Securities also makes potential traders aware of the specific risks involved in trading foreign exchange, foreign exchange options, foreign exchange forwards, contracts for difference, bullion, and other over-the-counter products. Pointing out the past performance of an investment is no guide to its performance in the future.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is ADS Securities?

ADS Securities is a global brokerage firm offering trading in forex, commodities, indices, and equities. It provides advanced trading platforms, competitive spreads, and regulatory compliance to ensure secure and efficient trading experiences for retail and institutional clients worldwide.

How can I open an account with ADS Securities?

Opening an account involves filling out an online application, submitting identification documents, and completing the verification process. Once approved, you can fund your account and start trading using ADS Securities’ platforms with access to various financial markets.

What trading platforms does ADS Securities offer?

ADS Securities provides popular platforms such as MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and its proprietary trading platform, offering advanced charting, automated trading, risk management tools, and mobile access to ensure seamless trading across devices anytime, anywhere.

What are the minimum deposit requirements?

The minimum deposit varies by account type but generally starts at $100 for standard accounts. ADS Securities also offers premium accounts with higher deposit requirements but additional features and benefits tailored for active traders and institutional clients.

How can I deposit and withdraw funds?

Deposits and withdrawals can be made through bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets. Processing times vary depending on the method, but ADS Securities strives for fast and secure transactions to ensure smooth fund management.

Is ADS Securities regulated and safe?

Yes, ADS Securities is regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority, ensuring adherence to strict financial standards, client fund segregation, and transparent operations, providing a secure environment for traders.

What are the typical trading fees and spreads?

Trading fees include spreads and, for some accounts, commissions. ADS Securities offers competitive, tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips on major currency pairs. Fees vary based on account type, trading instruments, and market conditions.

Does ADS Securities offer educational resources?

Yes, ADS Securities provides webinars, tutorials, market analysis, and trading guides to help clients improve their knowledge and skills. These resources cater to traders of all experience levels, supporting informed trading decisions.

What customer support options are available?

Customer support is available via live chat, email, and phone. ADS Securities offers multilingual assistance during business hours to help clients with account setup, technical issues, trading inquiries, and general support promptly and professionally.

Can I trade on mobile devices with ADS Securities?

Absolutely. ADS Securities supports mobile trading via its proprietary app and MetaTrader 5 mobile platform, allowing traders to monitor markets, execute orders, and manage accounts on the go with full access to essential trading tools and features.