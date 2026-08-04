MultiBank is a trustworthy company regulated by 17 different regulators with an overall rating of 9 out of 10. MultiBank Group is authorized and regulated by CIMA and offers leverage up to 500:1.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CySEC and CIMA Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: Is MultiBank Group a good broker for South Africans? MultiBank Group may suit South African traders looking for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, social trading and access to a large range of CFD markets.



The Standard account starts at USD 50. The Pro account requires USD 1,000, while the ECN account has a much higher USD 10,000 minimum.



The main concern is the lack of clearly verified South African regulation. Traders should confirm the legal company, regulator, and client protections shown during registration before depositing.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is MultiBank Group regulated in South Africa?

No, MultiBank Group is not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa, but it operates under several top-tier international regulators: BaFin (Germany) and CySEC (Cyprus).

CFD Risk Warning for South African Traders

Risk warning: CFD and forex trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small price move can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events.

CFD and forex trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small price move can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events. MultiBank Group offers forex and CFD trading across global markets. That gives traders access to more instruments, but it also increases risk if leverage is used badly. A low minimum deposit does not make CFD trading low-risk.

MultiBank Group is not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa. South African traders should confirm which MultiBank entity they are opening an account with, which regulator covers that entity, what leverage applies, and what protection is available if there is a dispute.

Do not trade with rent money, school fees, loan money, or money you cannot afford to lose.

MultiBank Group Trust Score

Pro and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast and easy account opening High stock CFD and inactivity fee Multiple deposit, withdrawal options Limited product coverage Free deposit, withdrawal options Basic research and educational tools

Overview

According to research in South Africa , MultiBank Group was established in 2005 in California and since then has become a large global financial institution with a paid-up capital of over $322 million.

, was established in 2005 in California and since then has become a large global financial institution with a The company offers its customers direct trading access to banks and exchanges through a set of advanced trading platforms.

MultiBank Exchange Group has its headquarters in Dubai and maintains offices around the world in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The MultiBank Exchange Group has offices in Sydney, Los Angeles, Vienna, Frankfurt, Madrid, Cyprus, and the UAE and delivers its services to more than 280,000 retail and institutional customers in more than 90 countries.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit Starts from $50 (approx. R900) for a Standard account. 💸Fees No account maintenance or deposit fees. 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips (Standard), 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports credit/debit cards, bank wire, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, and local methods. No fees from MultiBank. 🖥️Platforms Offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, MultiBank-Plus, and MultiBank Trader 4 platforms for web, desktop, and mobile. 🛡️Regulation CIMA BaFin (Germany), CySEC (Cyprus), and more. 🔐Trust Score High trust score due to multi-regulation, segregated client funds, and insurance coverage up to $1 million. ⏱️Payout Schedule 24 H depending on the payment method 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Featured Offered

For both novice and experienced traders, MultiBank Group provides an extensive feature set.

Customers can select from a variety of account categories, including Standard, Pro, and ECN, with narrow spreads starting at 0.0 pips and flexible leverage up to 500:1.

More than 20,000 financial products, such as shares, indices, currencies, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, are accessible through the broker.

In addition to swap-free Islamic accounts, free VPS, and copy trading, traders can take advantage of cutting-edge platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and the proprietary MultiBank-Plus.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard, Pro, and ECN accounts to suit beginners to professionals. ⚖️ Leverage Flexible leverage up to 500:1 depending on account type and region 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN commission-free trading available on Standard & Pro. 🌐 Instruments Offered Trade 20,000+ instruments including forex, metals, indices, shares, and crypto. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and proprietary MultiBank-Plus. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available on request for traders following Shariah law. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Offered to eligible traders for improved speed and reliability. 👥 Copy Trading Social trading features available for strategy sharing and automated copying. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated funds in Tier‑1 banks and Lloyd’s insurance up to $1 million. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by top-tier authorities including CIMA, BaFin, CySEC, and others.

MultiBank Group Customer Reviews

MultiBank Group enjoys a strong 4.4–4.5 out of 5 average rating across major review platforms

About 80–81% of reviews rate it five stars, with 4-star reviews also comprising a significant portion

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.4 – 4.5 out of 5 on platforms like Trustpilot and InvestorTrip. 👏Customer Satisfaction Over 80% of users give 4 or 5 stars praise for fast funding and solid tools. 📞Customer Service Live chat and email rated as responsive and helpful by most reviewers. Some mixed experiences during high-volume hours.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CySEC and CIMA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mostly positive reviews, trusted for performance tracking. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Reliable user feedback platform mixed but generally favorable. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Some complaints about withdrawals average trust score. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Excellent app reviews with strong usability and support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Positive customer service feedback, minor complaints noted. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ High trust rating, praised for support and reliability. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

MultiBank Group Safety and Security

One of the most effective means of determining the safety of a broker like MultiBank Exchange Group is to establish which regulatory authorities are watchdogs over its actions.

MultiBank Exchange Group comprises a number of companies, and its subsidiaries are licensed and regulated worldwide through relevant authorities, including BAFIN, CNMV, FMA, DFSA, TFG, HKCE, AUSTRAC, VFSC, and CIMA

This means clients can trade with total confidence and enjoy complete security of funds because of segregated accounts and favorable trading conditions.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by 17 authorities including BaFin (Germany), MAS (Singapore), CySEC (Cyprus), , SCA CIMA 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from company funds in Tier‑1 banks. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance MEX Atlantic provides up to USD 1 million per account in excess-loss insurance. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Paid-up capital USD 322 million, S&P credit rating of B. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) or the crypto division (MultiBank.io) hot + cold wallet storage, SSL encryption, 2FA, IP whitelisting. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Clients cannot lose more than they deposit negative-balance protection. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Adherence to AML/KYC, regular audits per regulatory oversight.

MultiBank Group at a Glance

🔎 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Dubai 📅 Year Founded 2005 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities BAFIN, CNMV, FMA, DFSA, TFG, HKCE, AUSTRAC, VFSC, CIMA. ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 500:1 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 / R752 💳 Deposit Options BankWire, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayTrust, PerfectMoney, Help2pay, Ngang Luong, Payment Asia. 💳 Withdrawal Options BankWire, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayTrust, PerfectMoney, Help2pay, Ngang Luong, Payment Asia. 💻 Platform Types Maximus MT4, MultiBank Pro MT4 ECN Pro MT4 📱 OS Compatibility Mobile APP Apple, Google, Android Desktop Windows Web Trading: \Chrome, Firefox, IE, Safari 📈 Tradable assets offered Forex, Metals, Shares, Indices, Commodities 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Spanish, Arabic, Italian, German, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Malay, Polish 👥 Customer Support Languages Spanish, Arabic, Italian, German, Japanese, Chinese, Russian, Malay, Polish 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 per week. It is not transparent what time and in which time zone the customer service is available. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

MultiBank Group Account Types

🏷️ Account Type 💰 Minimum Deposit 📝Sign up 📉 Spreads From ⚖️ Leverage 🟢 Standard $50 / R 904 👉 Open Account 1.5 pips Up to 500:1 🔵 Pro $1,000 / R 18081 👉 Open Account 0.8 pips Up to 500:1 🟣 ECN $10,000 / R 180816 👉 Open Account 0.0 pips Up to 500:1

MultiBank Group offers three account types, namely Standard Account, Pro Account, and ECN Account. Traders will experience a similar core trading environment regardless of the account type, with the most significant difference being more competitive spreads when a higher minimum deposit is required.

Standard Account

Minimum Deposit: $50 — ideal for beginners and casual traders.

Spreads from 1.5 pips, with zero commissions on trades.

Supports social trading, MetaTrader platforms, and 24/7 multilingual customer service.

Pro Account

Minimum Deposit: $1,000 — suitable for more active and experienced traders.

Tighter spreads from 0.8 pips, also commission-free.

Includes all Standard benefits, with enhanced trading conditions.

ECN Account

Minimum Deposit: $10,000 — built for professional traders.

Raw spreads from 0.0 pips, with market execution and commission fees applied.

Direct market access, advanced execution, and FIX API compatibility.

Demo Account

A demo account is also referred to as a practice account because it provides traders with the ability and freedom to explore a broker’s offering without running the risk of losing money, due to the provision of virtual money with which to ‘trade’.

Islamic Account

MultiBank Exchange's Islamic account is appropriate for Muslim merchants who want to stay away from interest-based transactions because it is made to adhere to Shariah law.

It is often referred to as a swap-free account since it does not impose overnight interest or rollover fees for positions that are held for more than twenty-four hours.

Without sacrificing religious beliefs, this account type offers all of the same trading advantages and conditions as regular accounts, such as competitive spreads, high leverage, and access to well-known platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CySEC and CIMA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a MultiBank Group Account – Step-by-Step Guide

The MultiBank Exchange Group review is simple and easy.

Step 1 – Get Started

Similar to a bank, if you want to register a forex trading account with MultiBank Exchange Group for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process.

Step 2 – Upload further information

This will allow MultiBank Exchange Group to make sure that your submitted personal details are correct and that the safety of your funds and your account details is ensured.

After the initial registration, you will normally be emailed your login details that will correspond to a login on a trading platform matching your type of account.

Step 3 – Verify your account

Click ‘Register’ to submit your application.

The entire process to open a MultiBank Exchange Group account is fully digital.

You can fill out the forms, scan, and submit all your documents within 20 minutes.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CySEC and CIMA Start Trading Read Review

MultiBank Exchange Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

MultiBank Exchange Group’s Ultra-Low Spreads start at 15 cents.

Average spreads in the commission-free Maximum account equal 1.4 pips, which is quite elevated.

Spreads vary depending on the account type. The MultiBank Pro account sees a reduction to 0.8 pips, while the commission-based ECN Pro account lists them as 0.1 pips for a fee of $3 per lot, which is the most competitive offer.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low 💰 Required Min Deposit $50 🔁 Withdrawal Fee None 💳 Deposit Fees None 📝 Average Spread 1.4 pips 📈Leverage Gold and Major FX Pairs 1:000

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CySEC and CIMA Start Trading Read Review

MultiBank Exchange Trading platforms

🔎 🖥️ Platform 🔧 Key Features 🖥️ MT4 Platform Classic electronic trading platform focused on forex and CFDs with advanced charts, indicators, and automated trading support. 📈 MT5 Platform Upgraded multi‑asset platform with broader instrument access and enhanced analysis tools compared to MT4. 📱 MultiBank‑Plus App Proprietary next‑gen mobile/web app for trading, account management, and market access on the go. 🌍 Web Trader MT4 / MT5 Browser‑based versions of MT4/MT5 requiring no installation; trade directly from any connected device. 👥 Social Trading Copy other traders’ strategies automatically and engage in a community‑style trading environment. 📥 Download Center Central download area for all trading platform installers and the latest software versions. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

A forex trading platform is, in essence, the software provided by MultiBank Exchange Group to its clients to carry out their trades. The decision about which platform to choose will always depend on what a client would like to trade.

A multi-asset trading platform allows clients to trade forex but also other asset classes, including CFDs on stocks, stock indices, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies as well.

on stocks, stock indices, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies as well. MultiBank Exchange Group offers the powerful, proven capabilities of MetaTrader’s MT4 and MT5 platforms. These include Maximus MT4, MultiBank Pro MT4, and ECN Pro MT4, with each of them ideal for a specific kind of client.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

The MT4 Platform is a globally recognized electronic trading environment that allows you to execute trades, view real‑time price charts, analyse markets with technical tools, and automate strategies using expert advisors (EAs).

It is especially popular with forex traders for its stability and simplicity, providing access to a wide range of instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies through a familiar interface.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

The MT5 Platform is the next‑generation version of MT4 with enhanced features, supporting more asset classes (such as stocks and futures) and more advanced analytical tools.

It includes additional order types, more built‑in indicators and timeframes, and a powerful scripting environment for automated systems, making it suitable for traders looking to do multi‑asset analysis and broader portfolio trading.

MultiBank-Plus

The MultiBank‑Plus App is a modern, all‑in‑one mobile and web trading application developed by MultiBank Group.

It provides a simple and intuitive interface to manage trading accounts, access & trade a wide range of markets in real time, and open accounts quickly — all from your smartphone or browser.

This platform is designed to offer a seamless trading experience anywhere, anytime.

WebTrader MT4 / MT5

The Web Trader versions of MT4 and MT5 let you trade directly in a browser without installing software, giving you access to the same account and markets on any device with internet access.

This is convenient for fast access to the markets, responsive charting, and order execution without downloads — ideal when switching devices or on the go.

Social Trading

The Social Trading platform lets investors follow and automatically copy the trades of experienced traders.

Beginners can potentially benefit from the expertise of top performers by selecting traders based on performance metrics, while experienced traders can earn commissions from followers — creating a collaborative, transparent trading community.

MB Trader

MultiBank MB Trader is a proprietary multi-asset trading platform that provides access to global markets with advanced tools, real-time data, and seamless execution across devices.

It enables traders to manage accounts, analyze markets, and trade a wide range of instruments efficiently within a secure, regulated environment.

Download Center

The Download Center is the hub where traders can download all supported trading platforms (e.g., MT4, MT5, MultiBank‑Plus) for desktop, mobile, and web.

It offers the latest installation files and ensures you have access to stable and up‑to‑date versions of the software to trade on the markets with real‑time data.

MultiBank App

The MultiBank App, also known as MultiBank-Plus, is a modern all-in-one mobile trading platform developed by MultiBank Group, designed to give traders seamless access to global financial markets from anywhere.

The app supports trading across more than 20,000 instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and metals, making it a versatile solution for both beginners and experienced traders.

It features a user-friendly interface, ultra-fast execution speeds, and advanced trading tools that allow users to analyze markets, manage positions, and execute trades with precision.

MultiBank Group app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📲Google Play 3.9 800 ratings 🏆 App Store (global) 4.2 21

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CySEC and CIMA Start Trading Read Review

MultiBank Group Instruments

MultiBank Group invites traders to trade their top-performing products across world markets using advanced, high-liquidity platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, all from a single account.

Clients can access 20,000+ financial instruments, including Forex pairs, precious metals, shares, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, with competitive pricing and deep liquidity provided by major banks and prime brokers.

Whether you’re trading popular FX pairs, precious metals like gold and silver, or broader CFD markets, MultiBank Group’s infrastructure is built for stability, execution speed, and a diverse global asset range.

📈 Product Category 🪙 What You Can Trade 🔎 Key Feature 💱 Forex 55+ currency pairs (majors, minors, exotics) Tight spreads, deep liquidity 🪙 Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP & more Spot and derivatives trading available ⚒️ Metals Gold, silver, etc. Precious metals CFDs 💼 Shares Global company CFDs Access to top global stocks 📊 Indices US, European, Asian index CFDs Broad market exposure 🛢️ Commodities Oil, gas, base metals Diversify beyond FX

MultiBank Group Deposits and Withdrawals

MultiBank offers a selection of direct, secure, and simple payment options for both deposits and withdrawals, subject to regulatory restrictions from the specific jurisdiction.

In general, the funding options include Bank Wire transfers, Cards, Neteller, Skrill, Fasapay, and online payments .

. The minimum deposit with which you can access live trading is only $50/R756, but make sure you know what the applicable margins for the instrument you are willing to trade are, so you can cover that.

MultiBank Group does not charge a commission for deposits or withdrawals, but the different payment providers (according to international rules) may add some charges.

Deposit Method:

📥 Deposit Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 💳 Credit / Debit Card Instant – a few hours No charges (third-party fees may apply) 🏦 Bank Transfer (Wire/SWIFT) 1–7 business days No fee from MultiBank (bank fees may apply) 🌐 E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Instant – 24 h No fee from MultiBank (wallet fees may apply) ₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC, USDT) Instant – depends on network No fee from MultiBank (network fees apply) 💶 SEPA (Eurozone only) Up to 2 business days No fee from MultiBank (bank may charge) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Withdrawal Method:

📤 Withdrawal Method ⚡ Speed 💸 Fees 🏦 Bank Transfer 3–7 business days Free from MultiBank (bank may charge) 💳 Credit / Debit Card 2–5 business days Free from MultiBank (issuer may charge) 🌐 E-Wallets 1–2 business days Free from MultiBank (wallet fees may apply) ₿ Cryptocurrency Up to 24 hours (network-dependent) Free from MultiBank (network fees apply) 🔄 Local Payment Solutions & Regional Wallets 24 hours – 3 days Free from MultiBank (third-party fees apply) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CySEC and CIMA Start Trading Read Review

Sign-Up Bonus

MultiBank Exchange Group may offer specific bonuses of up to 25% with sign-up, also called a deposit bonus or a welcome bonus.

of up to 25% with sign-up, also called a deposit bonus or a welcome bonus. New traders who register a real account with a broker may receive a sign-up bonus or deposit bonus, and earn up to $ 40,000 in deposit bonuses.

New clients can earn up to $ 5,000/R75,376 with an Imperial bonus on their first-time deposits, but must meet some basic trading requirements.

MultiBank Group Minimum Deposit

MultiBank Exchange Group has a minimum deposit requirement of only $ 50 for the Maximus Account.

has a requirement of only $ 50 for the Maximus Account. This minimum deposit amount was equivalent to ZAR 904 at an average current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.

was equivalent to 904 at an average current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African at the time of writing. An ECN Pro Account can be opened with $ 1,000 / R18081, and a MultiBank Pro Account with $ 10,000 / R180816.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CySEC and CIMA Start Trading Read Review

Awards

🏆 Award 📅 Year 🌍 Region 📝 Description 🛡️ Best Client Funds Protection Broker 2026 Mexico Recognised for strong safeguards and protection of client funds. 👥 Best Social Trading Solution 2026 Mexico Awarded for leading social/copy-trading features and peer engagement. 💼 Best FX Institutional Liquidity Provider 2024 Dubai Honoured for providing top-tier liquidity to institutional clients. 📊 Best Multi-Asset Broker 2024 Abu Dhabi Recognised for offering broad asset classes with strong trading conditions. ✅ Top Regulated Forex Broker 2024 India (Mumbai) Recognised for regulatory compliance and trustworthy operations. 🔍 Most Reputable Forex Broker 2026 Abu Dhabi Acknowledged for its strong reputation and global client trust.

MultiBank Group vs eToro vs XM – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 / R 904 $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Yes Yes Yes ➖ Min. Spread 0.0 pips 3 1 ➕ Max. Leverage 500:1 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs 55 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

Social Trading

MultiBank Group’s social trading offering allows investors to automatically copy the trades of experienced traders directly through its platform, combining aspects of social networking with automated portfolio execution.

On the platform, users open a live account, select a preferred trader from a ranked leaderboard based on performance, and then replicate that trader’s positions proportionally in their own account, allowing beginners to potentially earn while learning from seasoned professionals and experienced traders to earn additional income from commissions paid by followers.

The service supports a wide range of financial instruments, including forex, metals, shares, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, and emphasizes automation, diversification, community interaction, and transparency through publicly displayed performance statistics.

This social trading capability is integrated across MultiBank’s trading infrastructure and is designed to streamline copy trading for both novice and experienced clients.

MultiBank Group Bonuses

Deposit Bonus

Earn a deposit bonus of up to $40,000 on top of your trading funds

Bonuses can be converted into real cash rewards after meeting trading requirements

Designed to boost trading capital and margin capacity

Available to both new and existing clients (T&Cs apply)

Cashback Program

Earn cashback based on your trading volume

Higher trading activity = higher rebate earnings

Applies mainly to Forex and Metals trading

Provides an additional way to increase profitability on active trading

Promotion / Feature What It Is 💰 Deposit Bonus Receive a bonus equal to a percentage of your deposit (e.g., ~20–25 %) up to a cap (commonly around $40,000), giving extra trading margin to increase trade capacity. The bonus can be converted to cash only after meeting volume and other conditions. 📊 Trading Volume Requirements To convert the bonus into withdrawable cash, you must complete a specified amount of trading (e.g., many lots on FX and Metals) within a set period — a typical structure in these programs. 💹 Cashback / Rewards Some MultiBank‑linked promotions include cashback or rebates tied to total trading volume, meaning the more you trade (on eligible instruments), the more cashback you can potentially earn. 🔄 Mission Center Rewards Certain campaigns (e.g., mission‑style reward systems) offer task‑based incentives like trading tasks that unlock extra rewards or chances to win prizes. 📱 Mobile / App Bonuses Offers may also be promoted through their MultiBank‑Plus app or other platforms, giving extra bonus funds when you deposit and begin trading through the app. ⚠️ Conditional Terms All bonuses carry terms including trading volume requirements, time limits, and sometimes restrictions on instruments or account types so meeting these terms is necessary before bonus funds become real cash or are withdrawable.

MultiBank Group Mission Center promotion

MultiBank Group Mission Center promotion offers a 25% deposit bonus of up to $40,000, allowing traders to boost their capital and convert the bonus into real cash by meeting trading volume requirements, while also participating in incentives like iPhone raffle rewards.

The bonus is subject to specific conditions, including a 90-day trading period, monthly conversion limits, and eligibility rules, making it a performance-based reward designed to enhance trading potential within regulated parameters.

MultiBank Group Partnership

Introducing Broker

MultiBank Group's Introducing Broker program allows partners to refer clients and earn ongoing rebates and commissions based on trading volume, supported by flexible payout structures and global market access.

Franchise Program

The Franchise Program enables partners to operate under the MultiBank brand with exclusive rights, benefiting from tailored revenue-sharing models and positioning themselves as official representatives within the company’s global network.

Institutional Liquidity Offering

MultiBank’s Institutional Liquidity Offering provides deep liquidity, tight spreads, and advanced aggregation technology, allowing institutions to access competitive pricing and efficient trade execution across multiple asset classes.

CPA Affiliate Program

The CPA Affiliate Program rewards partners with fixed commissions for each qualified client referral, combining high-conversion marketing tools with scalable performance-based earnings.

🏷️ Category 📋 Detail 🤝 Current Sponsorship Exclusive Official Partner of BMW M Motorsport for season 2023/2024 📜 Past Sponsorship Official Partner of BMW M Motorsport in 2021/2022 Official Partner of BMW M Motorsport in 2019/2020 🎯 Purpose / Message MultiBank says the sponsorship aligns with excellence, innovation, and performance. It builds exposure, relationships, and reputation in motorsports. 📌 Milestone Note Sponsoring BMW M Motorsport for three consecutive seasons is a “significant milestone”. 🎁 Benefits / Gains Mentioned High visibility Unique experiences Stronger brand alignment with performance & reliability. 🔄 Renewal / Continuity MultiBank renewed its sponsorship as the official exclusive sponsor for BMW M Motorsport in April 2023.

MultiBank Group Review Methodology

We based this MultiBank Group review on the broker’s official website, regulation page, legal documents, account-comparison pages, trading conditions, swap policy, platform pages, deposit and withdrawal information, and current public customer feedback.

We checked the roles of:

MultiBank Group’s South African regional presence

MEX Atlantic Corporation in the Cayman Islands

MultiBank FX International Corporation in the British Virgin Islands

MultiBank Group operates through several separate companies. Its MEX Atlantic client agreement names MEX Atlantic Corporation as the contracting company and states that it is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority. The British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission separately lists MultiBank FX International Corporation as a regulated company dealing as principal.

This helped us separate the MultiBank Group brand and its regional presence from the offshore company that may open the trading account and act as the CFD counterparty.

MultiBank Group has previously announced a South African regional branch. A local office or regional presence should not automatically be treated as proof that the company providing the live account is authorised by the FSCA.

We reviewed the areas South African traders are most likely to care about:

The broker’s South African presence and current FSCA status

The legal entity that opens the account

The regulator responsible for that company

The CFD product supplier and counterparty

Account types and minimum deposits

Advertised spreads and trading commissions

Swaps and swap-free account conditions

Leverage, tiered-margin rules and stop-out levels

Available account currencies and possible ZAR conversion costs

MT4, MT5, MB Trader, web and mobile access

Local and international deposit methods

Withdrawal procedures, possible fees and processing claims

Demo accounts, social trading, MAM, PAMM and VPS tools

Client-fund segregation and negative balance claims

The excess-loss insurance promoted for MEX Atlantic clients

Recurring compliments and complaints in public reviews

MultiBank’s current trading-conditions page lists a 50% stop-out level and uses tiered margin requirements for larger positions. Its platform pages currently cover MT4, MT5, MB Trader and mobile access. We checked these details against the account and trading-condition pages rather than relying on the main marketing page.

Where MultiBank Group pages showed different figures, conditions or eligibility rules, we pointed out the difference instead of choosing the more attractive number.

We also treated company-specific protection claims carefully. For example, an insurance policy or client-fund claim connected to MEX Atlantic should not automatically be applied to every MultiBank Group company or account.

Quick Strengths and Weaknesses

What MultiBank Group does well

MultiBank Group has scale. It offers MT4, MT5, MultiBank-Plus, a $50 minimum deposit, multiple account types, copy trading, VPS access, and a large range of instruments. For traders who want global CFD exposure from one broker, that is a strong setup.

The broker also has several regulated entities worldwide, which helps its trust profile. The platform choice is good. The product range is broad. The account structure gives beginners and active traders different entry points.

Where MultiBank Group falls short

MultiBank Group is not FSCA-regulated in South Africa. That is the main issue for local traders. If you want South African regulatory protection, this is not the cleanest fit.

The account minimums also need checking because the page gives conflicting information on Pro and ECN deposits. Bonus terms need careful reading too. A $40,000 bonus sounds attractive, but volume rules and withdrawal conditions can change how you trade.

Sources and Fact-Checking

Material facts were checked on 4 August 2026 against these sources:

Conclusion MultiBank Group is a strong fit for South African traders who want a large global CFD broker with MT4, MT5, MultiBank-Plus, low minimum deposits, high leverage, and access to a wide instrument list. The weak point is local regulation. MultiBank is not FSCA-regulated, so South Africans must check the offshore entity and protections before depositing. Best for: South African traders who want forex and CFD trading, MetaTrader platforms, a $50 minimum deposit, multiple account types, copy trading, VPS tools, and access to a large range of global markets. Not best for: Traders who want FSCA-regulated protection, direct JSE share investing, a simple local broker setup, ZAR-first funding, or a beginner-only account with low leverage and fewer moving parts.

Disclaimer

MultiBank Exchange Group warns all potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade the products offered by MultiBank Exchange Group, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose.

MultiBank Exchange Group warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable. Therefore, MultiBank Exchange Group cannot guarantee the maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can South African traders open an account with MultiBank?

Yes, South African residents can register and trade with MultiBank Group via its international entities.

What is the minimum deposit for South African traders?

The minimum deposit starts from $50 (around R900), depending on the account type chosen (Standard, Pro, or ECN).

How can I deposit funds from South Africa?

South Africans can deposit via credit/debit cards, bank wire, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, and regional payment options supported on the platform.

Are withdrawals fast and secure for South African clients?

Yes, withdrawals are processed within 1–5 business days, depending on the method, with no fees charged by MultiBank itself (third-party fees may apply).

Which trading platforms are available to South African users?

MultiBank supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MultiBank-Plus, and MultiBank Trader 4.

What leverage does MultiBank offer in South Africa?

Traders in South Africa can access leverage of up to 500:1, depending on the asset and account type.

Does MultiBank offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts?

Yes, Islamic accounts are available upon request and must be approved by MultiBank’s compliance team.

Is customer support available in South Africa?

MultiBank offers 24/7 multilingual customer support, accessible online via live chat, email, and phone, though it has no physical office in South Africa.

Is MultiBank Group safe for South African traders?

Yes, MultiBank Group is considered safe due to its multi-jurisdictional regulation, segregated client funds, insurance coverage, and strong track record globally.