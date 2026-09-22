Trading signals are triggers for action to buy or sell a security based on a pre-determined set of criteria.
Traders can create trading signals using a variety of criteria, from simple ones, such as earnings reports and volume surge, to more complex signals that are derived using existing signals.
Aside from simple buy and sell triggers, trade signals can be used to modify a portfolio by determining when it might be a good time to buy more of one particular sector, such as technology, and lighten up on another, such as consumer staples.
Bond traders could have signals for adjusting the duration of their portfolios by selling one maturity and buying a different maturity.
And finally, it can also help with asset class allocation such as shifting money among stocks, bonds, and gold.
In this comprehensive guide we explore the 27 best brokers that provide trading signals to their clients.
FXTM
Overview
FXTM Trading Signals have been carefully designed by our talented team of market experts to interpret movements of key assets based on pricing data.
By factoring in alternative scenarios, popular technical indicators and more, this tool will take your trading to the next level.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Superb customer service
|1. Inactivity and withdrawal fees
|2. High maximum leverage
|2. Limited product portfolio
|3. Great educational tools
|
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|CySEC, FCA, FSCA
|Minimum deposit from
|$100
|Average spread from
|0.9 pips
|Commissions from
|No commission
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|$3
|Maximum Leverage
|1:500 on average
|Bonuses
|$300 Trading Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|🥉
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|4
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|5
|
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|6
|
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|7
|
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|8
|
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|9
|
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|10
|
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
IQ Option
Overview
Choose a trading strategy, use best signals IQ Option and you will not need to do long analytical work. But to choose a strategy, you need to perform a test so that you are confident that the strategy will be profitable.
Q Option signals indicate the likely direction of the transaction. A trader can receive an alert on his e-mail or sms on a mobile device. Near the line of the deal will be the arrow - it will show the likely direction of the price.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Well regulated
2. Low minimum deposit
|1. Customer support can be unresponsive
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|CySEC
|Minimum deposit from
|$10
|Average spread from
|Floating spreads from 0.01 pips
|Commissions from
|0.6%
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|$31 withdrawal fee for bank transfer
|Maximum Leverage
|1:500
|Bonuses
|None
|Customer Support
|24/5
Forex.com
Overview
You can save time with actionable trade opportunities, identified patterns, in-depth volatility analysis and intraday technical analysis, all included free in the FOREX.com desktop and web platforms.
The Recognia Technical Analysis portal shows you short-term trade ideas complete with pivot points, support and resistance levels, the rationale behind the trade and even alternatives if things change.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Low Forex fees
|1. Limited asset portfolio
|2. High number of currency pairs
3. Well-regulated
|2. High stock CFD fees
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|FCA, CIMA
|Minimum deposit from
|$50
|Average spread from
|1 pips
|Commissions from
|Commissions on the commission account only
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|Variable dependent on instrument traded
|Bonuses
|20% Welcome Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
IC Markets
Overview
IC Markets
provides trading signals through the copytrading software of Myfxbook. This service allows you to copy the trades of any system you select directly into your IC Markets MetaTrader 4 account.
With AutoTrade you don’t have to pay any volume based fees, or install any complex software, it is as easy as connecting your account to Myfxbook and selecting the system you would like to copy.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Low forex fees
2. Easy and fast account opening
3. Free deposit and withdrawal
|1. No Negative Account Balance Protection
2. Limited number of available CFDs
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|ASIC
|Minimum deposit from
|$200
|Average spread from
|0.0 pips
|Commissions from
|None
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:500
|Bonuses
|None
|Customer Support
|24/7
eToro
Overview
eToro provides weekly forecasts and signals directly from its website. There are hundreds of different financial assets to trade on eToro, across several categories: commodities, cryptoassets, currencies, indices and ETFs.
Each asset class has its own characteristics, and can be traded using a variety of investment strategies.
Some positions on eToro involve ownership of underlying assets, such as long (BUY), non-leveraged positions on stocks and cryptos. Other employ CFDs, which enable a variety of options, such as leveraged trades, short (SELL) positions, fractional ownership and more.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Well-regulated
|1. Limited account base currencies
|2. Advanced trading platforms
|2. Withdrawals can be slow
|3. Low minimum deposit
|
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|CySEC, FCA, ASIC
|Minimum deposit from
|$50
|Average spread from
|0.75 pips
|Commissions from
|No commission on stocks and ETFs
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|$5
|Maximum Leverage
|1:30
|Bonuses
|$50 Welcome Offer And $50 Per Referral
|Customer Support
|24/5 - multilingual
XM
Overview
As a live account holder with XM
you are entitled to free and unlimited access to the trading signals hub, available in the Members Area.
You can download the instrument analysis for both current and previous dates free of charge at any time. Daily forex signals are offered for the following instruments: EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD , EUR/JPY, AUD/USD, GOLD, US30, NIKKEI and OIL.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Low CFD and withdrawal fees
|1. Average forex fees
|2. Great educational tools
|2. Inactivity fees
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|IFSC, ASIC, CySEC, FCA and DFSA
|Minimum deposit from
|$5
|Average spread from
|0.1 pips
|Commissions from
|$3.5 commission per $100 000 traded
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:30
|Bonuses
|$30 Trading Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
Axi
Overview
With Axi, you can copy trading strategies from thousands of traders from across the world straight into your MT4 platform.
There are millions of MT4 users around the globe. You can develop your strategies, create your own Forex trading
signals and make them available for others to follow.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. No Minimum Deposit
|1. Limited research tools
|2. MetaTrader 4 available
|
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|ASIC, FCA, DFSA
|Minimum deposit from
|No minimum deposit
|Average spread from
|1.24 pip
|Commissions from
| $ 7 commission charged per round
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:400
|Bonuses
|20% Deposit Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
Markets.com
Overview
The Markets.com Signals tool combines data from five of our most robust tools: Daily Analyst Recommendations, Insiders, Hedge Fund Activity and Bloggers.
Get real-time actionable trading insight, in snapshot form, from all these tools without leaving the dashboard and your charts.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
Commission-free trading
Low minimum deposit
Tight, fixed spreads
Wide range of tradable assets
|Cons
Customer support can be slow
The best trading conditions are only available on the Pro Account
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|CySEC, FCA, ASIC, FSC, FSCA
|Minimum deposit from
|$100
|Average spread from
|1.9 pips
|Commissions from
|1%
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:300
|Bonuses
|$25 No Deposit Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
Pepperstone
Overview
With Pepperstone you can take the guesswork and emotion out of trading by accessing thousands of trading strategies and signals from successful traders in real-time.
You can gain full control of your account: close trades, change capital allocation to a strategy, change the stop-loss inserted, or remove the strategy at any time.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
No minimum deposit
Low trading fees for forex
No added costs for withdrawals or deposits
|Cons
Limited number of instruments
No additional research tools
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|FCA, ASIC
|Minimum deposit from
|AUD200
|Average spread from
|0.4 pips
|Commissions from
|$3.76 commission per lot per trade
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:500
|Bonuses
|None
|Customer Support
|24/5
Vantage FX
Overview
Vantage FX provides excellent trading signals through the MetaTrader 4 platform. Access thousands of ready-made trading strategies. With MT4 Trading Signals you can place trades automatically and enjoy simple execution.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Well regulated
2. Advanced trading platforms
3. Has indemnity insurance
|1. Limited range of tradable instruments
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|ASIC
|Minimum deposit from
|$200
|Average spread from
|1.35 pips
|Commissions from
|$3 added per side
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|20 units of trading account base currency
|Maximum Leverage
|1:500
|Bonuses
|50% Welcome Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
IG
Overview
IG’s signals come directly from two third-party providers, Autochartist and PIA-First.
Autochartist’s advanced pattern-recognition technology and PIA-First’s experienced analysts monitor the markets on your behalf, giving you the best of both worlds in terms of technical analysis software and professional expertise.
You can choose to have signals sent directly to you, as opportunities in selected markets arise, and use them to help you decide how to trade.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. No deposit or withdrawal fees
2. Low index CFD trading fees
|1. Inactivity fee charges
2. High stock CFD fees
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|FCA, FSCA
|Minimum deposit from
|No minimum deposit
|Average spread from
|Variable
|Commissions from
|£3.00 - £8.00 per trade for all types of assets
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:200
|Bonuses
|None offered
|Customer Support
|24/6
Admiral Markets
Overview
Admiral Markets provides forex day trading signals are available to aid you in making higher profits and to make your Forex trading journey more successful.
Whether you are an experienced trader, or a novice Forex trader, you will need Forex signals, as they make the whole trading process a lot easier.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Segregated client accounts
|1. No fixed spread accounts
|2. Advanced trading tools
3. Negative balance protection
|
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|FCA, ASIC, CySEC
|Minimum deposit from
|$100
|Average spread from
|0.6 pips
|Commissions from
| 0.01 USD (or the equivalent in another currency) per share per side
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|1% on e-wallets
|Maximum Leverage
|1:500
|Bonuses
|50 EUR No Deposit Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
CM Trading
Overview
CM Trading offers trading signals through MetaTrader 4.
MetaTrader4 is an immensely powerful trading system, allowing for 3 execution modes and 8 order types.
It also allows a host of social functions, from trading signals to algorithmic trading to financial news reports, with over 50 analytical tools available.
The platform also includes news and alert systems to keep traders abreast of market developments
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Well regulated
|1. Limited range of instruments
|2. Segregated client funds
|
|3. Extensive industry experience
|
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|FSCA
|Minimum deposit from
|$250
|Average spread from
|1.5 pips
|Commissions from
|None
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|3% and 4% respectively
|Maximum Leverage
|1:400
|Bonuses
|$25 YFM Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
HYCM
Overview
HYCM offers trading signals through Trading Central. Trading Central’s research department offers three sets of tools for Metaquotes’ MT4 to assist investors with optimal investment decisions.
Alpha Generation provides investors with 3 cutting-edge tools to help investors improve their investment returns on a risk adjusted basis.
Candlestick charts highlight changes in the underlying supply/demand lines. Trading Central has picked out 16 patterns which they believe represent market psychology or emotion best, combining them with unique quantitative and technical expertise.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Well regulated
2. Low minimum deposit
3. Excellent research tools
|
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|FCA, CySEC, DFSA, CIMA
|Minimum deposit from
|$100
|Average spread from
|1.8 pips
|Commissions from
|$4 per round turn on Raw account only
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|$30 for wire transfer un $300
|Maximum Leverage
|1:200
|Bonuses
|25% Deposit Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
Oanda
Overview
You can discover a range of powerful analysis tools and partner API's contained within the OANDA trade platform.
You can Use TradingView’s world-class advanced charting solution on the OANDA Trade platform.
Leading indicators and drawing tools include trade through charts and 65+ technical indicators. Analyse market trends using drawing tools such as Pitchforks, Gann Fans, Elliott Waves and more.
You can scan and analyse the intraday markets using automatic chart pattern recognition and pattern quality indicators.
Technical analysis (powered by AutoChartist) is a web-based charting application accessible on our OANDA Trade platform. Continuous intraday market scanning, performance statistics, market volatility analysis and more.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
User-friendly trading platform
Low minimum deposit
Low trading fees
|Cons
Lack of decent customer service
High withdrawal fees
Limited instruments for forex and CFDs
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|FCA, RFED
|Minimum deposit from
|None
|Average spread from
|1.6 pips
|Commissions from
|$0.01 USD per trade
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:100
|Bonuses
|None
|Customer Support
|24/5
Exness
Overview
Exness
is another great broker that offers trading signals through the use of the MetaTrader 4 platform. Signals is an official MetaQuotes service that allows MetaTrader 4/5 users to copy the trading operations of traders based on a subscription.
To copy signals, all you need is to have a trading account or a demo account with Exness, and be registered in the MQL5.Community. You can copy signals only from trading accounts hosted on the same server as your account.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Well-regulated
|
|2. Tight spreads
|
|3. Over 130 currency pairs
|
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|CySEC, FCA
|Minimum deposit from
|$1
|Average spread from
|1.3 pips
|Commissions from
|3 USD and 10 USD per 1 lot for CFDs
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:2000
|Bonuses
|Standard +10% Bonus Programme
FreshForex
Overview
By using trading signals from Freshforex, you can start making profits on Forex immediately. Freshforex gives its clients an opportunity to receive absolutely free signals from experienced analysts.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. High leverage
2. Commission-free trading
3. Advanced trading platforms
|1. Lax regulation
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|CRFIN
|Minimum deposit from
|None
|Average spread from
|2 pips
|Commissions from
|No commissions
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:2000
|Bonuses
|$200 No Deposit Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
RoboForex
Overview
The RoboForex
analytics centre is available for free for an unlimited period of time.
All necessary information about market sentiments and tendencies is constantly collected, processed, and kept up-to-date in RoboForex Analytics center.
Add the service to bookmarks of your browser or download the application to your mobile phone, and you’ll always have a direct access to Forex analytics.
The signals are displayed in the table format and accompanied by their summing numbers. The data is available on 7 time frames – from a minute to daily.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Tight spreads of 0.0 pips
2. Fast order execution
3. Wide range of deposit currencies
|1. No fixed spread accounts
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|IFSC, CySEC
|Minimum deposit from
|$10
|Average spread from
|0.0 pips
|Commissions from
|None
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:2000
|Bonuses
|$30 Welcome Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
AvaTrade
Overview
As an AvaTrade
customer you get free access to MQL5 Signals – one of the biggest autotrading communities of 2026 in the world.
MQL5 is fully integrated with MetaTrader 4, so you can subscribe to signals from thousands of providers directly from your trading platform. Add the MQL5 signal service to your AvaTrade MT4 account
Signals remain active for a maximum of one month. To extend a subscription select the relevant signal in your MT4 platform and click on ‘renew’.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Broad range of tradable instruments
|1. High EURUSD and inactivity fees
|2. MetaTrader 4 and 5 available
|
|3. Excellent educational resources
|
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|Central Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI
|Minimum deposit from
|$100
|Average spread from
|0.9 pips
|Commissions from
|No commission on Forex
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:400
|Bonuses
|First Deposit Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5 - multilingual
Alpari
Overview
Alpari provides trading signals through both the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.
MetaTrader trading signals allow you to copy trades from other traders (signal providers) onto your account. Traders who register as signal providers can earn themselves some extra income.
To help you choose a signal, you can take advantage of the ratings in MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 to help you find a suitable strategy.
Having found one that matches your preferences, you can sort them by profitability, leverage, the number of subscribers, and so on.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Advanced trading platforms
|1. Limited independent research tools
|2. Excellent customer support
3. Caters to a wide range of trading styles and experience levels
|
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|Financial Services Commission (FSC)
|Minimum deposit from
|$100
|Average spread from
|1.2 pips on majors
|Commissions from
|charged at 4 units of the Base currency
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:1000
|Bonuses
|Cashback Promotion
|Customer Support
|24/5
Go Markets
Overview
GO Markets is one of Australia’s original MetaTrader 4 Forex brokers
that provides a world class Forex market experience, helping new and skilled traders alike develop Forex trading strategies to improve their trading outcome.
Go Markets gives full access to the most popular Forex trading platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, analyse financial markets, access mobile trading, trading signals, Expert Advisors (EAs), with the ability to execute flexible contract sizes.
Expect quick and efficient execution of your orders, with over 50+ Forex pairs available and utilise leverage up to 500:1.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
Low trading fees
Ultra-fast execution
Advanced analytical tools
Low minimum deposit
|Cons
Limited account options
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|ASIC
|Minimum deposit from
|$1
|Average spread from
|1.5 pips
|Commissions from
|None
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:500
|Bonuses
|30% Deposit Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
HotForex
Overview
HotForex allows traders to become a part of the MQL5 Community and gain access to a wide range of trading signals from verified providers.
Automate your trading with a great choice of free and paid Trading Signals from the MQL5 Community.
It couldn’t be easier to get started, because MQL5 is actually built-in to your MT4 trading terminal, so when you open a HotForex Auto Account you become a member of MQL5, one of the largest copy-trading communities in the world.
When you have opened a HotForex Auto Account and have become a member of the MQL5 Community, you will be able to access the full list of Signal Providers. The MQL5 Signals can be accessed directly from your MT4 terminal.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Award-winning broker
|1. Offshore broker
|2. Well regulated
|
|3. Low minimum deposit
|
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|CySEC, DFSA, FCA, FSA, FSCA
|Minimum deposit from
|$5
|Average spread from
|0,0 pips
|Commissions from
|USD 0.03 per 1K lot.
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:1000
|Bonuses
|100% Supercharged Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
Darwinex
Overview
Darwinex is an online broker that enables sophisticated traders to trade the market and investors to back them.
The broker aims to deliver the best possible execution conditions and provide access to over 300 financial assets, as well as legal coverage to tap investor capital and charge a 15% performance fee on investor profits.
All this occurs under an asset management licence, protecting traders' intellectual property and anonymity.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Competitive spreads
2. Three base currencies available
|1. You have to sign up either as a trader or an investor
2. 20% performance fee
3. Complicated account opening process
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|FCA
|Minimum deposit from
|$500
|Average spread from
|0.0 pips
|Commissions from
|3.0 USD per lot round-trip
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|0.5% for skrill
|Maximum Leverage
|1:30
|Bonuses
|None
|Customer Support
|24/5
LiteForex
Overview
LiteForex offers free trading signals. Free forex signal is a great opportunity for traders to try trading the forex market with signals.
This opportunity can help a trader develop better trading skills and gain good experience, all of which are very necessary for a successful forex career.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Social trading available
2. MetaTrader 4 and 5 available
3. Multilingual customer support
|1. Limited trading instruments
2. No VPS available
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|Marshall Islands Business Corporation Act
|Minimum deposit from
|$50
|Average spread from
|1.9 pips
|Commissions from
|No commissions
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:1000
|Bonuses
|100% forex deposit bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
Dukascopy
Overview
Dukascopy offers a Free Forex Market Signals widget for websites provides real-time alerts of significant price moves and technical level breaches for various currency pairs.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Good choice for high volume traders
2. Comprehensive analytical tools
3. Flexible trading on advanced platforms
4. Good selection of currency accounts
|1. High commission
2. Charges withdrawal fees
3. High minimum deposit
4. Charges inactivity fee
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|FINMA
|Minimum deposit from
|$100
|Average spread from
|0.3 pips
|Commissions from
|$49.5 per $1 million traded
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|Varies depending on the method
|Maximum Leverage
|1:200
|Bonuses
|10% Equity Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
Swissquote
Overview
Swissquote is another broker which offers trading signals from Trading Central.
Trading Central’s pattern recognition software lets you build your trading strategies from within your MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms (MT4 and MT5) and identify opportunities in real time.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Comprehensive product portfolio
2. Solid reputation
3. No additional forex fees
|1. High trading fees
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|FCA
|Minimum deposit from
|None for standard account
|Average spread from
|1.6 pips
|Commissions from
|None
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|$10
|Maximum Leverage
|1:400
|Bonuses
|Refer a Friend Bonus
|Customer Support
|8/5
OctaFX
Overview
OctaFX provides free trading signals from AutoChartist, which is fully MetaTrader compatible.
Pros and Cons
|PROS
|CONS
|1. Ultra-fast execution
|1. No VPS available
|2. More than 30 forex pairs available
3. Well-regulated
|2. No Forex educational tools
Features
|Feature
|Information
|Regulation
|CySEC
|Minimum deposit from
|$100
|Average spread from
|0.7 pips
|Commissions from
| None
|Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|None
|Maximum Leverage
|1:500
|Bonuses
|50% Deposit Bonus
|Customer Support
|24/5
Frequently Asked Questions
What are trading signals?
Trading signals are triggers for action to buy or sell a security based on a pre-determined set of criteria.
Do I have to pay extra for trading signals?
Most providers charge about $100, but some brokers offer them for free
Which are the best trading signal providers?
Check out our comprehensive list of the 27 best signal providers directly on the Forex Suggest website.