  Trading signals are triggers for action to buy or sell a security based on a pre-determined set of criteria. Traders can create trading signals using a variety of criteria, from simple ones, such as earnings reports and volume surge, to more complex signals that are derived using existing signals. Aside from simple buy and sell triggers, trade signals can be used to modify a portfolio by determining when it might be a good time to buy more of one particular sector, such as technology, and lighten up on another, such as consumer staples. Bond traders could have signals for adjusting the duration of their portfolios by selling one maturity and buying a different maturity. And finally, it can also help with asset class allocation such as shifting money among stocks, bonds, and gold. In this comprehensive guide we explore the 27 best brokers that provide trading signals to their clients.  
A review about FXTM
 

FXTM

Overview

FXTM Trading Signals have been carefully designed by our talented team of market experts to interpret movements of key assets based on pricing data. By factoring in alternative scenarios, popular technical indicators and more, this tool will take your trading to the next level.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.      Superb customer service 1.      Inactivity and withdrawal fees
2.      High maximum leverage 2.      Limited product portfolio
3.      Great educational tools
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation CySEC, FCA, FSCA
Minimum deposit from $100
Average spread from 0.9 pips
Commissions from No commission
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $3
Maximum Leverage 1:500 on average
Bonuses $300 Trading Bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review about IQ Option
 
AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

IQ Option

Overview

Choose a trading strategy, use best signals IQ Option and you will not need to do long analytical work. But to choose a strategy, you need to perform a test so that you are confident that the strategy will be profitable. Q Option signals indicate the likely direction of the transaction. A trader can receive an alert on his e-mail or sms on a mobile device. Near the line of the deal will be the arrow - it will show the likely direction of the price.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.       Well regulated 2.       Low minimum deposit 1.       Customer support can be unresponsive
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation CySEC
Minimum deposit from $10
Average spread from Floating spreads from 0.01 pips
Commissions from 0.6%
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $31 withdrawal fee for bank transfer
Maximum Leverage 1:500
Bonuses None
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review about Forex.com
 

Forex.com

Overview

You can save time with actionable trade opportunities, identified patterns, in-depth volatility analysis and intraday technical analysis, all included free in the FOREX.com desktop and web platforms. The Recognia Technical Analysis portal shows you short-term trade ideas complete with pivot points, support and resistance levels, the rationale behind the trade and even alternatives if things change.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.       Low Forex fees 1.       Limited asset portfolio
2.       High number of currency pairs 3.       Well-regulated 2.       High stock CFD fees
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation FCA, CIMA
Minimum deposit from $50
Average spread from 1 pips
Commissions from Commissions on the commission account only
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage Variable dependent on instrument traded
Bonuses 20% Welcome Bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review of IC Markets
 

IC Markets

Overview

IC Markets provides trading signals through the copytrading software of Myfxbook. This service allows you to copy the trades of any system you select directly into your IC Markets MetaTrader 4 account. With AutoTrade you don’t have to pay any volume based fees, or install any complex software, it is as easy as connecting your account to Myfxbook and selecting the system you would like to copy.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.       Low forex fees 2.       Easy and fast account opening 3.       Free deposit and withdrawal 1.       No Negative Account Balance Protection 2.       Limited number of available CFDs
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation ASIC
Minimum deposit from $200
Average spread from 0.0 pips
Commissions from ‎None
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:500
Bonuses None
Customer Support 24/7
 
A review about eToro
 

eToro

Overview

eToro provides weekly forecasts and signals directly from its website. There are hundreds of different financial assets to trade on eToro, across several categories: commodities, cryptoassets, currencies, indices and ETFs. Each asset class has its own characteristics, and can be traded using a variety of investment strategies. Some positions on eToro involve ownership of underlying assets, such as long (BUY), non-leveraged positions on stocks and cryptos. Other employ CFDs, which enable a variety of options, such as leveraged trades, short (SELL) positions, fractional ownership and more.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.      Well-regulated 1.      Limited account base currencies
2.      Advanced trading platforms 2.      Withdrawals can be slow
3.      Low minimum deposit
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation CySEC, FCA, ASIC
Minimum deposit from $50
Average spread from 0.75 pips
Commissions from No commission on stocks and ETFs
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $5
Maximum Leverage 1:30
Bonuses $50 Welcome Offer And $50 Per Referral
Customer Support 24/5 - multilingual
 
A review of XM
 

XM

Overview

As a live account holder with XM you are entitled to free and unlimited access to the trading signals hub, available in the Members Area. You can download the instrument analysis for both current and previous dates free of charge at any time. Daily forex signals are offered for the following instruments: EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY, GBP/USD , EUR/JPY, AUD/USD, GOLD, US30, NIKKEI and OIL.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.      Low CFD and withdrawal fees 1.      Average forex fees
2.      Great educational tools 2.      Inactivity fees
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation IFSC, ASIC, CySEC, FCA and DFSA
Minimum deposit from $5
Average spread from 0.1 pips
Commissions from $3.5 commission per $100 000 traded
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:30
Bonuses $30 Trading Bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review about Axi
 

Axi

Overview

With Axi, you can copy trading strategies from thousands of traders from across the world straight into your MT4 platform. There are millions of MT4 users around the globe. You can develop your strategies, create your own Forex trading signals and make them available for others to follow.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.      No Minimum Deposit 1.       Limited research tools
2.      MetaTrader 4 available
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation ASIC, FCA, DFSA
Minimum deposit from No minimum deposit
Average spread from 1.24 pip
Commissions from  $ 7 commission charged per round
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:400
Bonuses 20% Deposit Bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review about Markets.com
 

Markets.com

Overview

The Markets.com Signals tool combines data from five of our most robust tools: Daily Analyst Recommendations, Insiders, Hedge Fund Activity and Bloggers. Get real-time actionable trading insight, in snapshot form, from all these tools without leaving the dashboard and your charts.  

Pros and Cons

Pros Commission-free trading Low minimum deposit Tight, fixed spreads Wide range of tradable assets   Cons   Customer support can be slow The best trading conditions are only available on the Pro Account
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation CySEC, FCA, ASIC, FSC, FSCA
Minimum deposit from $100
Average spread from 1.9 pips
Commissions from 1%
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:300
Bonuses $25 No Deposit Bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review about Pepperstone
 

Pepperstone

Overview

With Pepperstone you can take the guesswork and emotion out of trading by accessing thousands of trading strategies and signals from successful traders in real-time. You can gain full control of your account: close trades, change capital allocation to a strategy, change the stop-loss inserted, or remove the strategy at any time.  

Pros and Cons

Pros   No minimum deposit Low trading fees for forex No added costs for withdrawals or deposits   Cons   Limited number of instruments No additional research tools    
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation FCA, ASIC
Minimum deposit from AUD200
Average spread from 0.4 pips
Commissions from ‎$3.76 commission per lot per trade
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:500
Bonuses None
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review of Vantage FX
 

Vantage FX

Overview

Vantage FX provides excellent trading signals through the MetaTrader 4 platform. Access thousands of ready-made trading strategies. With MT4 Trading Signals you can place trades automatically and enjoy simple execution.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.       Well regulated 2.       Advanced trading platforms 3.       Has indemnity insurance 1.       Limited range of tradable instruments
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation ASIC
Minimum deposit from $200
Average spread from 1.35 pips
Commissions from ‎$3 added per side
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees 20 units of trading account base currency
Maximum Leverage 1:500
Bonuses 50% Welcome Bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review of IG Group
 

IG

Overview

IG’s signals come directly from two third-party providers, Autochartist and PIA-First. Autochartist’s advanced pattern-recognition technology and PIA-First’s experienced analysts monitor the markets on your behalf, giving you the best of both worlds in terms of technical analysis software and professional expertise. You can choose to have signals sent directly to you, as opportunities in selected markets arise, and use them to help you decide how to trade.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.       No deposit or withdrawal fees 2.       Low index CFD trading fees 1.       Inactivity fee charges 2.       High stock CFD fees
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation FCA, FSCA
Minimum deposit from No minimum deposit
Average spread from Variable
Commissions from £3.00 - £8.00 per trade for all types of assets
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:200
Bonuses None offered
Customer Support 24/6
 
A review about Admiral l Markets Review
 

Admiral Markets

Overview

Admiral Markets provides forex day trading signals are available to aid you in making higher profits and to make your Forex trading journey more successful. Whether you are an experienced trader, or a novice Forex trader, you will need Forex signals, as they make the whole trading process a lot easier.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.       Segregated client accounts 1.       No fixed spread accounts
2.       Advanced trading tools 3.       Negative balance protection
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation FCA, ASIC, CySEC
Minimum deposit from $100
Average spread from 0.6 pips
Commissions from  0.01 USD (or the equivalent in another currency) per share per side
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees 1% on e-wallets
Maximum Leverage 1:500
Bonuses 50 EUR No Deposit Bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review about CM Trading
 

CM Trading

Overview

CM Trading offers trading signals through MetaTrader 4. MetaTrader4 is an immensely powerful trading system, allowing for 3 execution modes and 8 order types. It also allows a host of social functions, from trading signals to algorithmic trading to financial news reports, with over 50 analytical tools available. The platform also includes news and alert systems to keep traders abreast of market developments  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.       Well regulated 1.       Limited range of instruments
2.       Segregated client funds
3.       Extensive industry experience
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation FSCA
Minimum deposit from $250
Average spread from 1.5 pips
Commissions from None
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees 3% and 4% respectively
Maximum Leverage 1:400
Bonuses $25 YFM Bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review about HYCM
 

HYCM

Overview

HYCM offers trading signals through Trading Central. Trading Central’s research department offers three sets of tools for Metaquotes’ MT4 to assist investors with optimal investment decisions. Alpha Generation provides investors with 3 cutting-edge tools to help investors improve their investment returns on a risk adjusted basis. Candlestick charts highlight changes in the underlying supply/demand lines. Trading Central has picked out 16 patterns which they believe represent market psychology or emotion best, combining them with unique quantitative and technical expertise.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.       Well regulated 2.       Low minimum deposit 3.       Excellent research tools
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation FCA, CySEC, DFSA, CIMA
Minimum deposit from $100
Average spread from 1.8 pips
Commissions from $4 per round turn on Raw account only
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $30 for wire transfer un $300
Maximum Leverage 1:200
Bonuses 25% Deposit Bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review about OANDA
 

Oanda

Overview

You can discover a range of powerful analysis tools and partner API's contained within the OANDA trade platform. You can Use TradingView’s world-class advanced charting solution on the OANDA Trade platform. Leading indicators and drawing tools include trade through charts and 65+ technical indicators. Analyse market trends using drawing tools such as Pitchforks, Gann Fans, Elliott Waves and more. You can scan and analyse the intraday markets using automatic chart pattern recognition and pattern quality indicators. Technical analysis (powered by AutoChartist) is a web-based charting application accessible on our OANDA Trade platform. Continuous intraday market scanning, performance statistics, market volatility analysis and more.  

Pros and Cons

Pros   User-friendly trading platform Low minimum deposit Low trading fees   Cons   Lack of decent customer service High withdrawal fees Limited instruments for forex and CFDs  
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation FCA, RFED
Minimum deposit from None
Average spread from 1.6 pips
Commissions from $0.01 USD per trade
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:100
Bonuses None
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review of Exness
 

Exness

Overview

Exness is another great broker that offers trading signals through the use of the MetaTrader 4 platform. Signals is an official MetaQuotes service that allows MetaTrader 4/5 users to copy the trading operations of traders based on a subscription. To copy signals, all you need is to have a trading account or a demo account with Exness, and be registered in the MQL5.Community. You can copy signals only from trading accounts hosted on the same server as your account.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.      Well-regulated
2.      Tight spreads
3.      Over 130 currency pairs
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation CySEC, FCA
Minimum deposit from $1
Average spread from 1.3 pips
Commissions from 3 USD and 10 USD per 1 lot for CFDs
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:2000
Bonuses Standard +10% Bonus Programme
 
A review about FreshForex
 

FreshForex

Overview

By using trading signals from Freshforex, you can start making profits on Forex immediately. Freshforex gives its clients an opportunity to receive absolutely free signals from experienced analysts.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.       High leverage 2.       Commission-free trading 3.       Advanced trading platforms 1.       Lax regulation
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation CRFIN
Minimum deposit from None
Average spread from 2 pips
Commissions from No commissions
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:2000
Bonuses $200 No Deposit Bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review of RoboForex
 

RoboForex

Overview

The RoboForex analytics centre is available for free for an unlimited period of time. All necessary information about market sentiments and tendencies is constantly collected, processed, and kept up-to-date in RoboForex Analytics center. Add the service to bookmarks of your browser or download the application to your mobile phone, and you’ll always have a direct access to Forex analytics. The signals are displayed in the table format and accompanied by their summing numbers. The data is available on 7 time frames – from a minute to daily.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.       Tight spreads of 0.0 pips 2.       Fast order execution 3.       Wide range of deposit currencies 1.       No fixed spread accounts
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation IFSC, CySEC
Minimum deposit from $10
Average spread from 0.0 pips
Commissions from ‎None
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:2000
Bonuses $30 Welcome Bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review about AvaTrade
 

AvaTrade

Overview

As an AvaTrade customer you get free access to MQL5 Signals – one of the biggest autotrading communities of 2026 in the world. MQL5 is fully integrated with MetaTrader 4, so you can subscribe to signals from thousands of providers directly from your trading platform. Add the MQL5 signal service to your AvaTrade MT4 account Signals remain active for a maximum of one month. To extend a subscription select the relevant signal in your MT4 platform and click on ‘renew’.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.      Broad range of tradable instruments 1.       High EURUSD and inactivity fees
2.      MetaTrader 4 and 5 available
3.      Excellent educational resources
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation Central Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI
Minimum deposit from $100
Average spread from 0.9 pips
Commissions from No commission on Forex
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:400
Bonuses First Deposit Bonus
Customer Support 24/5 - multilingual
 
A review about Alpari
 

Alpari

Overview

Alpari provides trading signals through both the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. MetaTrader trading signals allow you to copy trades from other traders (signal providers) onto your account. Traders who register as signal providers can earn themselves some extra income. To help you choose a signal, you can take advantage of the ratings in MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 to help you find a suitable strategy. Having found one that matches your preferences, you can sort them by profitability, leverage, the number of subscribers, and so on.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.      Advanced trading platforms 1.       Limited independent research tools
2.      Excellent customer support 3.      Caters to a wide range of trading styles and experience levels
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation Financial Services Commission (FSC)
Minimum deposit from $100
Average spread from 1.2 pips on majors
Commissions from charged at 4 units of the Base currency
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:1000
Bonuses Cashback Promotion
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review of GO Markets
 

Go Markets

Overview

GO Markets is one of Australia’s original MetaTrader 4 Forex brokers that provides a world class Forex market experience, helping new and skilled traders alike develop Forex trading strategies to improve their trading outcome. Go Markets gives full access to the most popular Forex trading platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, analyse financial markets, access mobile trading, trading signals, Expert Advisors (EAs), with the ability to execute flexible contract sizes. Expect quick and efficient execution of your orders, with over 50+ Forex pairs available and utilise leverage up to 500:1.  

Pros and Cons

Pros   Low trading fees Ultra-fast execution Advanced analytical tools Low minimum deposit Cons   Limited account options
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation ASIC
Minimum deposit from $1
Average spread from 1.5 pips
Commissions from None
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:500
Bonuses 30% Deposit Bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review of HotForex
 

HotForex

Overview

HotForex allows traders to become a part of the MQL5 Community and gain access to a wide range of trading signals from verified providers. Automate your trading with a great choice of free and paid Trading Signals from the MQL5 Community. It couldn’t be easier to get started, because MQL5 is actually built-in to your MT4 trading terminal, so when you open a HotForex Auto Account you become a member of MQL5, one of the largest copy-trading communities in the world. When you have opened a HotForex Auto Account and have become a member of the MQL5 Community, you will be able to access the full list of Signal Providers. The MQL5 Signals can be accessed directly from your MT4 terminal.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.      Award-winning broker 1.       Offshore broker
2.      Well regulated
3.      Low minimum deposit
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation CySEC, DFSA, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Minimum deposit from $5
Average spread from 0,0 pips
Commissions from USD 0.03 per 1K lot.
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:1000
Bonuses 100% Supercharged Bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review of Darwinex
 

Darwinex

Overview

Darwinex is an online broker that enables sophisticated traders to trade the market and investors to back them. The broker aims to deliver the best possible execution conditions and provide access to over 300 financial assets, as well as legal coverage to tap investor capital and charge a 15% performance fee on investor profits. All this occurs under an asset management licence, protecting traders' intellectual property and anonymity.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.       Competitive spreads 2.       Three base currencies available   1.       You have to sign up either as a trader or an investor 2.       20% performance fee 3.       Complicated account opening process
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation FCA
Minimum deposit from $500
Average spread from 0.0 pips
Commissions from 3.0 USD per lot round-trip
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees 0.5% for skrill
Maximum Leverage 1:30
Bonuses None
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review about LiteForex
 

LiteForex

Overview

LiteForex offers free trading signals. Free forex signal is a great opportunity for traders to try trading the forex market with signals. This opportunity can help a trader develop better trading skills and gain good experience, all of which are very necessary for a successful forex career.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.       Social trading available 2.       MetaTrader 4 and 5 available 3.       Multilingual customer support 1.       Limited trading instruments 2.       No VPS available
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation Marshall Islands Business Corporation Act
Minimum deposit from $50
Average spread from 1.9 pips
Commissions from No commissions
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:1000
Bonuses 100% forex deposit bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 
Dukascopy Review South Africa
 

Dukascopy

Overview

Dukascopy offers a Free Forex Market Signals widget for websites provides real-time alerts of significant price moves and technical level breaches for various currency pairs.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.       Good choice for high volume traders 2.       Comprehensive analytical tools 3.       Flexible trading on advanced platforms 4.       Good selection of currency accounts 1.       High commission 2.       Charges withdrawal fees 3.       High minimum deposit 4.       Charges inactivity fee
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation FINMA
Minimum deposit from $100
Average spread from 0.3 pips
Commissions from ‎$49.5 per $1 million traded
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Varies depending on the method
Maximum Leverage 1:200
Bonuses 10% Equity Bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 
A review about Swissquote original
 

Swissquote

Overview

Swissquote is another broker which offers trading signals from Trading Central. Trading Central’s pattern recognition software lets you build your trading strategies from within your MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms (MT4 and MT5) and identify opportunities in real time.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.       Comprehensive product portfolio 2.       Solid reputation 3.       No additional forex fees 1.       High trading fees
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation FCA
Minimum deposit from None for standard account
Average spread from 1.6 pips
Commissions from None
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $10
Maximum Leverage 1:400
Bonuses Refer a Friend Bonus
Customer Support 8/5
 
A review on Octa
 

OctaFX

Overview

OctaFX provides free trading signals from AutoChartist, which is fully MetaTrader compatible.  

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
1.       Ultra-fast execution 1.       No VPS available
2.       More than 30 forex pairs available 3.       Well-regulated   2.       No Forex educational tools
 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation CySEC
Minimum deposit from $100
Average spread from 0.7 pips
Commissions from  None
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:500
Bonuses 50% Deposit Bonus
Customer Support 24/5
 

Frequently Asked Questions

  What are trading signals? Trading signals are triggers for action to buy or sell a security based on a pre-determined set of criteria. Do I have to pay extra for trading signals? Most providers charge about $100, but some brokers offer them for free Which are the best trading signal providers? Check out our comprehensive list of the 27 best signal providers directly on the Forex Suggest website.    

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