Multi-Account Manager (MAM) accounts are specialised trading solutions designed for professional fund managers, portfolio managers, and signal providers. MAM software enables traders to manage multiple client accounts simultaneously through a single master account, allowing trades to be executed centrally and allocated automatically according to predefined criteria. This structure allows fund managers to efficiently oversee numerous investor accounts without the need to establish a formal investment fund. Each client maintains ownership of their individual trading account while benefiting from the expertise and strategies of a professional money manager.
What allocation methods are available with a MAM account?
Most MAM platforms support several allocation methods, including lot allocation, equity percentage, balance percentage, proportional allocation, and risk-based allocation. These flexible options allow money managers to customise trade distribution according to each investor's account size, risk tolerance, and investment objectives.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
How are fees structured for MAM accounts?
MAM account fees typically include performance fees, management fees, and, in some cases, volume-based commissions. Performance fees are usually charged as a percentage of profits generated, while management fees are based on assets under management. Traders should review all costs carefully before selecting a MAM provider.
Key Takeaways
- MAM accounts streamline multi-account management: Professional traders can manage multiple investor accounts simultaneously from a single master account, improving efficiency and reducing administrative complexity.
- Investors retain control of their funds: Unlike traditional investment funds, each client maintains ownership of their individual trading account while benefiting from a professional manager's trading strategy.
- Flexible allocation methods are essential: Leading MAM platforms support lot, equity, balance, proportional, and risk-based allocation models, allowing customised risk management for each investor.
- Trading costs vary by provider: MAM accounts commonly involve performance fees, management fees, and volume-based commissions, making it important to review fee structures carefully before choosing a broker.
- Platform compatibility matters: The best MAM brokers integrate with widely used platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader to ensure seamless trade execution and account management.
- Execution quality and regulation are critical: Traders should prioritise brokers with strong regulatory oversight, institutional-grade liquidity, low-latency execution, and comprehensive investor reporting tools.
- Different brokers cater to different management styles: FP Markets, IC Markets, and Pepperstone excel in execution and flexibility, while brokers such as HFM and XM offer accessible solutions for newer money managers.
Best MAM Forex Brokers - a Comparison
|Broker
|Platforms
|Sign-Up
|Regulator(s)
|Minimum Deposit*
|Allocation Methods
|FP Markets
|MT4, MT5
|👉 Open Account
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA
|$100 / 1644.45 ZAR
|Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional
|IC Markets
|MT4, MT5, cTrader
|👉 Open Account
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA
|$200 / 3287.75 ZAR
|Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional
|Pepperstone
|MT4, MT5, cTrader
|👉 Open Account
|ASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA
|$0 / 0 ZAR
|Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Percentage allocation
|Vantage
|MT4, MT5
|👉 Open Account
|ASIC, FCA, FSCA
|$50 / 821.71 ZAR
|Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional
|Tickmill
|MT4, MT5
|👉 Open Account
|FCA, CySEC, FSCA
|$100 / 1644.45 ZAR
|Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Percentage allocation
|BlackBull Markets
|MT4, MT5, cTrader
|👉 Open Account
|FMA, FSA
|$0 / 0 ZAR
|Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional
|MultiBank Group
|MT4, MT5
|👉 Open Account
|ASIC, CySEC, DFSA
|$50 / 821.71 ZAR
|Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional
|HFM
|MT4, MT5
|👉 Open Account
|FCA, CySEC, FSCA
|$0 / 0 ZAR
|Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Percentage allocation
|FxPro
|MT4, MT5, cTrader
|👉 Open Account
|FCA, CySEC, FSCA
|$100 / 1644.45 ZAR
|Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional
|XM
|MT4, MT5
|👉 Open Account
|CySEC, ASIC, FSC
|$5 / 82.17 ZAR
|Lot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Percentage allocation
Best MAM Forex Brokers - a Definition
The best MAM forex brokers provide specialised infrastructure that enables professional traders and money managers to execute trades across multiple client accounts simultaneously from a single master account. Leading MAM brokers offer seamless trade allocation, advanced reporting tools, flexible risk management settings, and access to deep liquidity pools to ensure efficient execution. These brokers typically integrate MAM solutions with popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and cTrader. When evaluating the best MAM forex brokers, traders should consider several factors, including regulatory oversight, execution quality, platform compatibility, available allocation methods, trading costs, and the broker's ability to support large numbers of managed accounts. Top-tier MAM brokers also provide dedicated account management support, customisable fee structures, and comprehensive investor reporting, making them suitable for professional fund managers, introducing brokers (IBs), and portfolio managers.
Our 10 Best MAM Forex Brokers Revealed:
- FP Markets: Competitive pricing with extensive trading instrument selection.
- IC Markets: Deep liquidity with fast, reliable trade execution.
- Pepperstone: Low-cost trading with excellent platform flexibility.
- Vantage: User-friendly platform offering diverse trading opportunities.
- Tickmill: Tight spreads with consistently low trading costs.
- BlackBull Markets: Institutional-grade execution with broad market access.
- MultiBank Group: Global broker offering diverse markets and platforms.
- HFM: Flexible account types with comprehensive educational resources.
- FxPro: Multi-platform broker delivering professional trading tools.
- XM: Beginner-friendly broker with low minimum deposit requirements.
1. FP Markets
FP Markets offers a dedicated MAM solution for professional money managers, combining flexible allocation methods, institutional-grade liquidity, and competitive pricing. Its MT4 and MT5 integration makes managing multiple client accounts seamless and efficient.
Featured
|Category
|FP Markets
|⭐ Features
|True ECN pricing STP/ECN execution MT4/MT5 IRESS VPS AutoChartist VPS hosting
|🏛️ Regulation
|ASIC CySEC FSCA SCB
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD)
|$100 / ZAR 1,950
|📊 Average Spreads From
|Raw account from 0.0 pips (EUR/USD) Standard from 1.0 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|Raw: $3 USD per side (≈ R58.50) Standard: commission-free
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No fees on deposits Withdrawals may carry bank charges (typically small)
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500 (regional/regulatory caps may apply)
|🔥 Bonus
|Occasional deposit bonuses/promos for new clients
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 support via phone Live chat Email
|👥 Account Types
|Standard Raw ECN IRESS (for advanced traders/investors)
|📈 Leverage
|Forex up to 500:1 CFDs lower by asset type (e.g. indices 20:1)
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex (60+ pairs) Indices Commodities Shares Crypto CFDs
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Unlimited MT4/MT5 demo with virtual funds
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD EUR GBP AUD CAD NZD SGD ZAR
|📙 Education
|Webinars eBooks Video tutorials Market research
|💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes, trading accounts in ZAR available
|☎️ SA Telephone Number
|Not Available
|📝 Sign-up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Supports Neteller for fast deposits/withdrawals
|Neteller availability varies by region
|Very competitive spreads, especially on Raw ECN
|Minimum deposit is higher than some brokers
|Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView)
|Commission applies on ECN accounts
|Strong regulation (ASIC, CySEC)
|Swap/overnight fees apply on held positions
|Wide range of instruments available
|No fully native social/copy trading feature
Our Findings
Our research found that FP Markets delivers one of the most comprehensive MAM solutions available, combining flexible allocation methods, institutional-grade liquidity, competitive trading costs, and strong regulatory oversight across multiple jurisdictions.
Which platforms support FP Markets' MAM solution?
FP Markets offers MAM functionality through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Money managers can execute trades from a single master account while allocating positions across multiple client accounts using flexible allocation methods.
Why do professional traders choose FP Markets for MAM accounts?
Professional traders favour FP Markets because of its competitive pricing, institutional-grade liquidity, fast execution speeds, and flexible allocation models. The broker also provides dedicated support for portfolio managers and introducing brokers.
2. IC Markets
IC Markets provides robust MAM functionality through MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms. Known for deep liquidity and low-latency execution, it is well-suited to high-volume managers and algorithmic trading strategies.
Featured
|Category
|IC Markets
|⭐ Features
|True ECN broker Tight spreads Institutional-grade liquidity Fast execution Supports scalping & hedging
|🏛️ Regulation
|ASIC CySEC FSA
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$200 / ZAR 3,540
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread Account)
|💹 Commissions From
|$3.50 per lot per side (Raw Spread Account)
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No deposit fees Some payment providers may charge for withdrawals
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔥 Bonus
|No standard bonus, IC Markets focuses on tight pricing rather than promotions
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 live chat Email Phone
|👥 Account Types
|Standard, Raw Spread (cTrader/MT4/MT5)
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex Commodities Indices Bonds Stocks Futures Cryptocurrencies
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Free unlimited demo accounts
|💰 Spreads
|Raw spreads from 0.0 pips, Standard spreads from 0.6 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|No deposit or trading bonuses offered
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD EUR GBP AUD
|📙 Education
|Webinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer Visa/Mastercard Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto wallets
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|ZAR deposits converted to USD or other supported base currencies
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Not direct, but global 24/7 phone support
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Tight raw spreads ideal for scalping
|Not directly FSCA-regulated
|Ultra-fast execution with low slippage
|Commissions on Raw Spread accounts
|Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader
|Higher minimum deposit than some
|Deep liquidity for high-volume trading
|No proprietary trading platform
|Excellent for EAs and algorithmic trading
|Limited beginner-focused tools
Our Findings
We found that IC Markets stands out for its deep liquidity, ultra-fast execution speeds, and support for algorithmic trading strategies. Its MAM infrastructure is particularly suitable for high-volume managers and scalpers.
Is IC Markets suitable for algorithmic MAM trading?
Yes, IC Markets is well suited to algorithmic MAM trading thanks to its low-latency infrastructure, deep liquidity pools, and support for Expert Advisors across MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms.
What makes IC Markets popular among money managers?
IC Markets attracts money managers with its raw spreads, reliable execution, extensive liquidity network, and advanced platform support. These features help minimise trading costs when managing multiple client accounts.
3. Pepperstone
Pepperstone delivers institutional-quality MAM services with support for MT4, MT5, and cTrader. Professional traders benefit from fast execution speeds, flexible trade allocation methods, and competitive trading costs.
Featured
|Category
|Pepperstone
|⭐ Features
|Razor & Standard accounts MT4/MT5 cTrader TradingView Social/copy trading (DupliTrade) Fast execution
|🏛️ Regulation
|ASIC FCA CySEC DFSA CMA Kenya SCB
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD)
|Standard: $0 Razor: AU$200 / ZAR 2,500
|📊 Average Spreads From
|Standard: 1.0 pips Razor: from 0.0–0.3 pips (EUR/USD 0.1 pips)
|💹 Commissions From
|Standard: None Razor: $3.50 per lot per side (AU$7 round‑turn)
|💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees
|Free via card PayPal Skrill Neteller $20 USD bank withdrawal fee $1 for some e-wallets
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|South Africa: up to 1:400 International Pro: up to 1:500
|🔥 Bonus
|Occasional Active Trader rebates No standard bonuses
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 live chat Email
|👥 Account Types
|Standard Razor Islamic (Razor only) Demo
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex CFDs (indices, commodities, shares, cryptos) 1,200+ instruments
|👍 Demo Account
|30-day demo (extendable) $50k virtual funds
|💳 Account Currencies
|USD GBP EUR AUD NZD JPY CHF CAD SGD HKD ZAR not offered
|📙 Education
|Webinars MT4 courses Webinars Economic insights
|💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Options
|Bank transfer Credit/debit card PayPal Skrill Neteller
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Not available
|📝 Sign-up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated by top-tier authorities including the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA, and BaFin
|Does not offer leverage as high as some offshore brokers
|Competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips on Razor Accounts
|Share CFD selection is smaller than some multi-asset brokers
|Fast execution speeds with low latency trading infrastructure
|No proprietary trading platform available
|Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView, and cTrader
|Certain features and products vary by jurisdiction
|No minimum deposit requirement for opening an account
|Leverage restrictions apply in highly regulated regions
Our Findings
Our analysis indicates that Pepperstone offers institutional-quality MAM services with low-latency execution and broad platform support. Flexible allocation methods and competitive pricing make it attractive to professional account managers.
Which platforms does Pepperstone support for MAM accounts
Pepperstone supports MAM accounts on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. This allows managers to choose their preferred trading environment while benefiting from centralised execution and allocation tools.
Does Pepperstone offer fast execution for MAM trading?
Yes, Pepperstone is known for low-latency execution and institutional-grade infrastructure. These features help minimise slippage and improve execution quality for professional traders managing multiple investor accounts.
4. Vantage
Vantage offers a flexible MAM solution designed for portfolio managers seeking efficient multi-account administration. Its platform supports several allocation methods while providing access to competitive spreads and reliable execution.
Featured
|Category
|Vantage
|⭐ Features
|1,000+ instruments Negative balance protection MT4/MT5/TradingView platforms Copy trading Trading Central tools
|🏛️ Regulation
|ASIC FSCA VFSC CIMA
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)
|$50 / ZAR 900 (Standard STP & Raw ECN), $10,000 / ZAR 180,000 (Pro ECN)
|📊 Average Spreads From
|Standard STP: ~1.0–1.1 pips Raw ECN: from 0.0 pips Pro ECN: from 0.0 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|Standard STP: $0 Raw ECN: $3 per side ($6 round trip) Pro ECN: $1.50 per side ($3 round trip)
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No broker fees Third-party provider fees may apply
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500 (varies by region & instrument)
|🔥 Bonus
|Vantage Club rebates Occasional deposit promotions
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 Live chat Email Phone
|👥 Account Types
|Standard STP Raw ECN Pro ECN Cent Swap-Free Premium Perpetual (crypto)
|📈 Leverage
|Flexible up to 1:500
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex Indices Commodities Shares ETFs Metals Bonds Crypto CFDs
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes, unlimited with $100k virtual balance
|💰 Spreads
|Standard STP: ~1.0–1.1 pips (no commission) Raw ECN: 0.0 pips + $6/lot round trip Pro ECN: 0.0 pips + $3/lot round trip
|🚀 Bonus
|Vantage Club loyalty program Trading contests
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD EUR GBP AUD CAD JPY NZD SGD
|📙 Education
|Webinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Credit/Debit cards Bank wire Skrill Neteller Crypto payments
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Not available
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Yes – FSCA-regulated local office
|📝 Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Tier-1 regulation (FCA, ASIC)
|Pro ECN account requires $10,000 minimum deposit
|Raw ECN spreads from 0.0 pips
|Investor protection only applies to UK clients
|No inactivity, deposit, or withdrawal fees on most methods
|Most retail clients trade under an offshore entity
|Fast, fully digital account opening, under 5 minutes
|Email support response quality can be inconsistent
Our Findings
We found that Vantage provides an accessible and user-friendly MAM solution with flexible allocation options, competitive spreads, and reliable execution, making it suitable for both emerging and experienced money managers.
What allocation methods are available through Vantage MAM accounts?
Vantage offers multiple allocation methods, including lot, equity, balance, and proportional allocation. These options allow money managers to customise risk and trade distribution according to individual client preferences.
Is Vantage suitable for new money managers?
Yes, Vantage offers an accessible MAM solution with competitive pricing, straightforward onboarding, and flexible account options. Its user-friendly environment makes it suitable for both new and experienced portfolio managers.
5. Tickmill
Tickmill's MAM offering combines low commissions with efficient trade execution and flexible allocation models. Integrated with MT4 and MT5, it enables professional managers to oversee multiple client accounts effectively
Featured
|Category
|Tickmill
|⭐ Features
|Ultra- Low Speed pips Fast ECN Execution Multi-Platform
|🏛️ Regulation
|FCA CySEC FSCA FSA
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$100 / ZAR 1817.50
|📊 Average Spreads From
|Raw / Pro 0.0 - 0.3 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|Pro $3-$4 lot per side
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No Broker Fees
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔥 Bonus
|Welcome Bonus $30
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 live chat Email Phone Support
|👥 Account Types
|Classic Pro VIP Islamic
|📈 Leverage
|Adjustable 1:1–1:500
|🔘 Products Offered
|60+ forex pairs Major indices Commodities Bonds Stocks & ETFs
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Free
|💰 Spreads
|Raw 0:0 pips, Classic 1.6 pips
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD EUR GBP ZAR
|📙 Education
|Webinars E-Books Video Tutorials
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank Wire Card E-Wallet Crypto
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Supported
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|+27 87 250 0696
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Raw spreads from 0.0 pips with low commissions, ideal for active and algorithmic traders
|No individual stock CFDs, cent accounts, or copy-trading service
|Strong Tier-1 regulation through FCA and CySEC, plus FSCA, FSA, and Labuan licenses
|Customer support only available weekdays, no 24/7 coverage
|Direct TradingView integration with 400+ indicators and 110+ drawing tools
|South African clients are onboarded via the Seychelles entity, offering less protection than the FSCA license alone implies
Our Findings
Our findings show that Tickmill combines low commissions, tight spreads, and dependable execution with an efficient MAM offering. It represents a cost-effective choice for professional traders managing multiple accounts.
Why is Tickmill considered a cost-effective MAM broker?
Tickmill combines tight spreads with low commissions, helping reduce trading expenses for money managers. Its efficient execution model and flexible MAM infrastructure make it appealing for high-volume trading strategies.
Does Tickmill support MetaTrader 5 MAM accounts?
Yes, Tickmill offers MAM functionality through both MT4 and MT5 platforms. This enables portfolio managers to oversee multiple client accounts while accessing advanced trading features and analytical tools.
6. Blackbull Markets
BlackBull Markets provides an ECN-based MAM environment with access to institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology. The broker supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader, making it suitable for active managers.
Featured
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|ECN execution VPS API & copy trading, Wap‑free accounts
|🏛️ Regulation
|FMA FSA FSCA
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|Standard: $0 Prime: $2 000 / ZAR 39 000 Institutional: $20 000 / ZAR 390 000
|📊 Average Spreads From
|Standard: 0.8 pips Prime: 0.1 pips Institutional: 0.0 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|Standard: commission‑free Prime: $6/lot round‑turn Institutional: $3/lot round‑turn
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|Deposits free; withdrawals $5 USD each
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500 across all account types
|🔥 Bonus
|No current bonuses or promos noted
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 support, Live chat Email Phone
|👥 Account Types
|ECN Standard ECN Prime ECN Institutional Islamic/demo available
|📈 Leverage
|Same as ‘Maximum Leverage’ (1:500)
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex (60+ pairs) CFDs on indices Shares (26 000+ via IB) Commodities Cryptos
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|MT4/MT5 demo 30‑day $100 k Extendable
|💰 Spreads
|Std: 0.8 pips Prime: 0.1 pips Inst: 0.0 pips (raw)
|🚀 Bonus
|None available
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD ZAR EUR GBP
|📙 Education
|Webinars Video tutorials Market updates
|💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options
|Bank wire Cards e‑wallets Crypto Min deposit $1–50 by method
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Supported as base currency
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|Not available
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Institutional-grade ECN execution with deep liquidity.
|Limited regulatory coverage compared to larger global brokers.
|Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms.
|Educational resources are less comprehensive than competitors.
|Competitive spreads and fast order execution speeds.
|Limited proprietary trading tools and research features.
|No minimum deposit requirement for standard accounts.
|Fewer account types than some leading forex brokers.
Our Findings
We found that BlackBull Markets offers an ECN-based MAM environment with access to institutional liquidity, advanced platforms, and fast execution speeds, making it well suited to active portfolio managers.
What trading platforms are available for BlackBull Markets MAM accounts?
BlackBull Markets supports MAM trading through MT4, MT5, and cTrader. These platforms provide flexibility for portfolio managers who require advanced charting, automation, and efficient account management capabilities.
Why do active traders choose BlackBull Markets for MAM services?
Active traders choose BlackBull Markets for its ECN execution model, institutional liquidity, and fast trade processing. These features help improve execution quality when managing large numbers of client accounts.
7. MultiBank Group
MultiBank Group offers scalable MAM solutions designed for professional traders managing large investor portfolios. Its multi-regulated framework, broad market access, and flexible account management tools support business growth.
Featured
|Feature
|MultiBank Group
|⭐ Features
|Multi-regulated broker offering forex, CFDs, metals, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies across MT4 and MT5 platforms.
|🏛️ Regulation
|Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)
|$50 / ZAR 900
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.0 pips on ECN accounts
Standard account spreads are typically higher.
|💹 Commissions From
|From $3 per lot per side on ECN accounts.
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|MultiBank Group generally does not charge internal deposit fees
Third-party banking or payment provider charges may apply.
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500, depending on jurisdiction and client classification.
|🔥 Bonus
|Promotional offers may be available in certain regions, subject to regulatory restrictions and eligibility requirements.
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/7 multilingual support via live chat, email, and telephone.
|👥 Account Types
|Standard
Pro
ECN
Islamic (swap-free)
and Demo accounts.
|📈 Leverage
|Flexible leverage options ranging from 1:1 to 1:500.
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex
Indices
Commodities
Precious metals
Shares
Cryptocurrencies
CFDs.
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes, free demo accounts are available on MT4 and MT5.
|💰 Spreads
|Variable spreads starting from 0.0 pips, depending on the account type selected.
|🚀 Bonus
|Region-specific bonuses and promotions may be offered where permitted by regulation.
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD
EUR
GBP
AUD
CAD
SGD
AED
and several other major currencies.
|📙 Education
|Trading guides, webinars, market analysis, economic calendars, and platform tutorials.
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer
Visa
Mastercard
Skrill
Neteller
local payment solutions, and selected cryptocurrencies.
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|No dedicated ZAR-denominated trading accounts currently offered. Currency conversion fees may apply.
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|No dedicated South African support line is publicly listed.
Global support channels are available 24/7.
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated by multiple reputable international authorities.
|No dedicated ZAR-denominated trading accounts available.
|Offers MT4 and MT5 with competitive pricing.
|Trading conditions vary across regulatory entities.
|Provides access to diverse CFD markets globally.
|Educational content is less extensive than leading competitors.
|Supports high leverage and multiple account types.
|No dedicated South African telephone support number.
Our Findings
Our research indicates that MultiBank Group delivers scalable MAM solutions supported by multiple regulatory licences, diverse account options, and broad market access for professional traders managing larger portfolios.
Is MultiBank Group suitable for large managed portfolios?
Yes, MultiBank Group offers scalable MAM solutions designed for professional traders managing large investor portfolios. Its flexible account structures and broad market access support growing asset management businesses.
What regulatory protections does MultiBank Group offer?
MultiBank Group operates under multiple regulatory licences across several jurisdictions. This regulatory framework helps enhance transparency, client fund protection, and trust for professional money managers and investors.
8. HFM
HFM delivers accessible MAM services through MT4 and MT5, enabling portfolio managers to manage multiple client accounts efficiently. The broker offers flexible allocation methods and comprehensive account management support.
Featured
|Category
|HFM
|🏛️ Regulation
|Regulated by FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSA (Seychelles)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0 / 0 ZAR (Zero Account) $5 / 89.11 ZAR Micro Account
|📈 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:1000
|📊 Average Spreads From
|RAW: 0.0 Pips Cent: 1.2 pips Premium: 1.2 pips Pro: 0.5 pips Pro Plus: ~0.2 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|Zero Spread: from $3 per lot (round-turn $6) Pro Plus: spreads from 0.2 pips No commission
|🔥 Bonus
|Welcome bonuses and regular promotions; Check latest offers on HFM website
|👥 Account Types
|Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM, HFCopy
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No fees charged by HFM; third-party fees may apply
|💳 Payment Methods
|Bank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Instant EFT, Mobile payments
|💰 Spreads
|Zero Spread Account: from 0.0 pips (raw spreads on Forex & Gold
|☎️ Support
|24/5 multilingual support via live chat, Phone, Email
|📙 Education
|Webinars, Video tutorials, Trading guides, Market analysis
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|+27 21 794 3006 (Cape Town office)
|📝 Sign Up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Offers leverage of up to 1:2000 on eligible accounts
|High leverage significantly increases trading risk
|Regulated by multiple reputable authorities, including the FSCA
|Some leverage restrictions may apply under certain regulatory entities
|Competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips on selected accounts
|Not all instruments qualify for maximum leverage
|Wide range of tradable instruments across multiple asset classes
|Overnight swap fees may apply on non-Islamic accounts
|Supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms
|Advanced features may be overwhelming for beginner traders
Our Findings
We found that HFM provides a flexible and accessible MAM service with low entry requirements, multiple account types, and reliable platform integration, making it suitable for newer money managers.
Does HFM offer flexible MAM account options?
Yes, HFM provides flexible MAM solutions through MT4 and MT5 platforms. Managers can customise allocation methods and access multiple account types to suit different trading styles and client requirements.
Is HFM suitable for beginner money managers?
HFM is suitable for newer money managers because it offers accessible entry requirements, user-friendly platforms, and dedicated account support. Its flexible structure simplifies the process of managing multiple accounts.
9. FXPro
FxPro provides professional MAM capabilities across MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms. Its advanced trading infrastructure, reliable execution, and multi-platform support appeal to experienced account managers.
Featured
|Category
|FX Pro
|⭐ Features
|Fast execution No dealing desk MT4/MT5/cTrader platforms Low latency
|🏛️ Regulation
|FSCA FCA CySEC SCB
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)
|$100 / ZAR 1,800
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.3 pips (Raw) 1.4 pips (Standard)
|💹 Commissions From
|From $3.50 per side (cTrader Raw account only)
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|None from FXPro’s side (third-party fees may apply)
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500 (FSCA)
|🔥 Bonus
|Available via seasonal promos (not always active)
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 Live Chat Email Phone
|👥 Account Types
|MT4 Fixed MT4 Floating MT5 cTrader (Raw spread)
|📈 Leverage
|1:30 (EU/UK) Up to 1:500 (FSCA/SCB)
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex Indices Shares Crypto Futures Metals Energies
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes, unlimited use
|💰 Spreads
|0.0–2.0 pips (account-dependent)
|🚀 Bonus
|Yes (when available)
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD EUR GBP ZAR AUD CHF PLN
|📙 Education
|Webinars Video tutorials Articles Trading tools
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer Credit/debit cards PayPal Skrill Neteller
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes
|☎️ South African Telephone
|Global Support +44 (0) 203 151 5550
|📝 Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Supports Neteller for convenient funding
|Neteller availability depends on region
|Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader)
|Higher minimum deposit than some brokers
|Regulated by top authorities worldwide
|No built-in copy trading feature
|Competitive execution with deep liquidity
|Commission applies on some accounts
|Wide range of trading instruments
|Swap/overnight fees can apply
Our Findings
Our analysis found that FxPro offers professional-grade MAM capabilities across multiple trading platforms, supported by robust execution infrastructure and strong regulatory oversight for experienced account managers.
Which platforms support FxPro's MAM services?
FxPro offers MAM capabilities across MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms. This multi-platform approach allows professional traders to manage client accounts using their preferred trading environment and tools.
What are the advantages of using FxPro for MAM trading?
FxPro combines strong regulatory oversight, reliable execution, and diverse platform support. These features help professional money managers deliver consistent execution quality while efficiently managing multiple investor accounts.
10. XM
XM offers an easy-to-use MAM solution integrated with MT4 and MT5 platforms. Featuring low entry requirements and flexible allocation methods, it is suitable for emerging money managers and smaller portfolios.
Featured
|Feature
|XM
|⭐ Features
|Regulated broker, Low minimum deposit, Competitive spreads, Multiple account types, Strong education
|🏛️ Regulation
|CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), IFSC (Belize)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$5 / 95 ZAR
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.1 pips (Standard account)
|💹 Commissions From
|No commission on Standard accounts; ECN account commissions vary
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|No fees charged by XM; Third-party fees may apply
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:888
|🔥 Bonus
|$30 no-deposit bonus; deposit bonuses up to 100%
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 multilingual live chat, Phone, Email
|👥 Account Types
|Micro, Standard, XM Ultra (ECN), Shares Account
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:888
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes, free unlimited demo accounts
|💰 Spreads
|Variable spreads starting from 0.1 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|Welcome bonuses including no-deposit and deposit match bonuses
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR,
|📙 Education
|Webinars, Video tutorials, Market analysis, EBooks
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Local payment methods
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Supported, Including deposits and withdrawals in ZAR
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|+27 21 300 7000 (Cape Town office)
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Tight competitive spreads on many forex pairs
|Not directly FSCA-regulated
|Supports both MT4 & MT5 platforms
|No built-in copy trading feature
|Low minimum deposit makes entry easy
|Some instruments limited vs larger brokers
|Wide range of forex and CFD instruments
|Leverage caps on certain assets in some regions
|Strong educational resources and market analysis
|Customer support not 24/7 globally
Our Findings
We found that XM delivers a beginner-friendly MAM solution with low minimum deposit requirements, flexible allocation methods, and straightforward platform integration, making it suitable for smaller managed portfolios.
What is the minimum deposit for XM MAM accounts?
XM offers low entry requirements compared to many competitors, making its MAM solution accessible to emerging money managers. Minimum deposit requirements may vary depending on account type and jurisdiction.
Is XM suitable for smaller managed portfolios?
Yes, XM is well suited to smaller managed portfolios due to its low minimum deposit requirements, straightforward platform integration, and flexible allocation options available through MT4 and MT5.
ConclusionSelecting the right MAM forex broker is essential for professional traders and money managers seeking to efficiently oversee multiple client accounts from a single trading interface. The best MAM brokers combine flexible allocation methods, competitive pricing, advanced trading platforms, and institutional-grade execution to support seamless portfolio management. While brokers such as FP Markets, IC Markets, and Pepperstone stand out for their execution quality and comprehensive MAM infrastructure, providers like Vantage, HFM, and XM offer accessible solutions for emerging portfolio managers. Ultimately, the ideal broker will depend on your trading style, assets under management, platform preferences, and regulatory requirements. Before opening a MAM account, carefully evaluate each broker's regulatory status, fee structure, available allocation methods, platform compatibility, and client reporting capabilities to ensure the solution aligns with your business objectives and investors' needs.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which allocation method is best for managing different investor risk profiles?
The ideal allocation method depends on your clients' objectives and risk tolerance. Equity percentage and risk-based allocation models provide greater flexibility, while lot and balance allocation methods offer simplicity for portfolios with similar strategies.
How does execution latency affect MAM performance?
Execution latency can significantly impact results, especially for scalping and algorithmic strategies. Low-latency infrastructure helps minimise slippage and ensures trades are distributed across all client accounts at consistent prices.
Can I use Expert Advisors (EAs) with MAM accounts?
Yes, many MAM brokers support Expert Advisors on MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms. However, traders should confirm platform compatibility, execution quality, and server stability before deploying automated strategies.
What fees should I expect when operating a MAM account?
MAM accounts typically involve performance fees, management fees, and trading commissions. Some brokers may also charge technology or administration fees, making it essential to review the complete fee structure beforehand.
How many investor accounts can a MAM platform manage simultaneously?
The number of supported accounts varies by broker and technology provider. Most institutional-grade MAM solutions can manage dozens or even hundreds of client accounts from a single master account.
How are deposits and withdrawals handled in MAM accounts?
Investors retain individual ownership of their accounts and can usually deposit or withdraw funds independently. MAM software automatically adjusts allocation percentages and open positions based on updated account balances.
What regulatory protections should I look for in a MAM broker?
Advanced traders should prioritise brokers regulated by reputable authorities such as the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, or FSCA. Strong regulation helps ensure client fund segregation, transparency, and operational oversight.
Which trading platforms offer the best MAM functionality?
MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader remain the leading platforms for MAM trading. The best choice depends on your preferred trading tools, automation requirements, and portfolio management workflow.
How can I evaluate a broker's execution quality for MAM trading?
Assess average execution speeds, slippage statistics, liquidity providers, order rejection rates, and server uptime. Testing a broker's infrastructure through a demo or small live account can provide valuable insights.
What should I consider before scaling my MAM business?
Before expanding assets under management, evaluate your broker's capacity, reporting tools, compliance requirements, fee structure, and client support services. Scalable infrastructure is essential for maintaining consistent execution quality.
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