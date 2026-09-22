Multi-Account Manager (MAM) accounts are specialised trading solutions designed for professional fund managers, portfolio managers, and signal providers. MAM software enables traders to manage multiple client accounts simultaneously through a single master account, allowing trades to be executed centrally and allocated automatically according to predefined criteria. This structure allows fund managers to efficiently oversee numerous investor accounts without the need to establish a formal investment fund. Each client maintains ownership of their individual trading account while benefiting from the expertise and strategies of a professional money manager.

What allocation methods are available with a MAM account?

Most MAM platforms support several allocation methods, including lot allocation, equity percentage, balance percentage, proportional allocation, and risk-based allocation. These flexible options allow money managers to customise trade distribution according to each investor's account size, risk tolerance, and investment objectives.

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

How are fees structured for MAM accounts?

MAM account fees typically include performance fees, management fees, and, in some cases, volume-based commissions. Performance fees are usually charged as a percentage of profits generated, while management fees are based on assets under management. Traders should review all costs carefully before selecting a MAM provider.

Key Takeaways

  • MAM accounts streamline multi-account management: Professional traders can manage multiple investor accounts simultaneously from a single master account, improving efficiency and reducing administrative complexity.
  • Investors retain control of their funds: Unlike traditional investment funds, each client maintains ownership of their individual trading account while benefiting from a professional manager's trading strategy.
  • Flexible allocation methods are essential: Leading MAM platforms support lot, equity, balance, proportional, and risk-based allocation models, allowing customised risk management for each investor.
  • Trading costs vary by provider: MAM accounts commonly involve performance fees, management fees, and volume-based commissions, making it important to review fee structures carefully before choosing a broker.
  • Platform compatibility matters: The best MAM brokers integrate with widely used platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader to ensure seamless trade execution and account management.
  • Execution quality and regulation are critical: Traders should prioritise brokers with strong regulatory oversight, institutional-grade liquidity, low-latency execution, and comprehensive investor reporting tools.
  • Different brokers cater to different management styles: FP Markets, IC Markets, and Pepperstone excel in execution and flexibility, while brokers such as HFM and XM offer accessible solutions for newer money managers.

Best MAM Forex Brokers - a Comparison

BrokerPlatformsSign-Up Regulator(s)Minimum Deposit*Allocation Methods
FP MarketsMT4, MT5👉 Open AccountASIC, CySEC, FSCA$100 / 1644.45 ZARLot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional
IC MarketsMT4, MT5, cTrader👉 Open AccountASIC, CySEC, FSCA$200 / 3287.75 ZARLot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional
PepperstoneMT4, MT5, cTrader👉 Open AccountASIC, FCA, CySEC, DFSA$0 / 0 ZARLot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Percentage allocation
VantageMT4, MT5👉 Open AccountASIC, FCA, FSCA$50 / 821.71 ZARLot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional
TickmillMT4, MT5👉 Open AccountFCA, CySEC, FSCA$100 / 1644.45 ZARLot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Percentage allocation
BlackBull MarketsMT4, MT5, cTrader👉 Open AccountFMA, FSA$0 / 0 ZARLot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional
MultiBank GroupMT4, MT5👉 Open AccountASIC, CySEC, DFSA$50 / 821.71 ZARLot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional
HFMMT4, MT5👉 Open AccountFCA, CySEC, FSCA$0 / 0 ZARLot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Percentage allocation
FxProMT4, MT5, cTrader👉 Open AccountFCA, CySEC, FSCA$100 / 1644.45 ZARLot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Proportional
XMMT4, MT5👉 Open AccountCySEC, ASIC, FSC$5 / 82.17 ZARLot allocation, Equity %, Balance %, Percentage allocation

Best MAM Forex Brokers - a Definition 

The best MAM forex brokers provide specialised infrastructure that enables professional traders and money managers to execute trades across multiple client accounts simultaneously from a single master account. Leading MAM brokers offer seamless trade allocation, advanced reporting tools, flexible risk management settings, and access to deep liquidity pools to ensure efficient execution. These brokers typically integrate MAM solutions with popular trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and cTrader. When evaluating the best MAM forex brokers, traders should consider several factors, including regulatory oversight, execution quality, platform compatibility, available allocation methods, trading costs, and the broker's ability to support large numbers of managed accounts. Top-tier MAM brokers also provide dedicated account management support, customisable fee structures, and comprehensive investor reporting, making them suitable for professional fund managers, introducing brokers (IBs), and portfolio managers.

Our 10 Best MAM Forex Brokers Revealed:

  1. FP Markets: Competitive pricing with extensive trading instrument selection.
  2. IC Markets: Deep liquidity with fast, reliable trade execution.
  3. Pepperstone: Low-cost trading with excellent platform flexibility.
  4. Vantage: User-friendly platform offering diverse trading opportunities.
  5. Tickmill: Tight spreads with consistently low trading costs.
  6. BlackBull Markets: Institutional-grade execution with broad market access.
  7. MultiBank Group: Global broker offering diverse markets and platforms.
  8. HFM: Flexible account types with comprehensive educational resources.
  9. FxPro: Multi-platform broker delivering professional trading tools.
  10. XM: Beginner-friendly broker with low minimum deposit requirements.

 

1.  FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
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FP Markets offers a dedicated MAM solution for professional money managers, combining flexible allocation methods, institutional-grade liquidity, and competitive pricing. Its MT4 and MT5 integration makes managing multiple client accounts seamless and efficient.

Featured

CategoryFP Markets
⭐ FeaturesTrue ECN pricing STP/ECN execution MT4/MT5 IRESS VPS AutoChartist VPS hosting
🏛️ RegulationASIC CySEC FSCA SCB
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD)$100 / ZAR 1,950
📊 Average Spreads FromRaw account from 0.0 pips (EUR/USD) Standard from 1.0 pips
💹 Commissions FromRaw: $3 USD per side (≈ R58.50) Standard: commission-free
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees on deposits Withdrawals may carry bank charges (typically small)
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (regional/regulatory caps may apply)
🔥 BonusOccasional deposit bonuses/promos for new clients
☎️ Customer Support24/5 support via phone Live chat Email
👥 Account TypesStandard Raw ECN IRESS (for advanced traders/investors)
📈 LeverageForex up to 500:1 CFDs lower by asset type (e.g. indices 20:1)
🔘 Products OfferedForex (60+ pairs) Indices Commodities Shares Crypto CFDs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountUnlimited MT4/MT5 demo with virtual funds
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP AUD CAD NZD SGD ZAR
📙 EducationWebinars eBooks Video tutorials Market research
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, trading accounts in ZAR available
☎️ SA Telephone NumberNot Available
📝 Sign-up👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Supports Neteller for fast deposits/withdrawalsNeteller availability varies by region
Very competitive spreads, especially on Raw ECNMinimum deposit is higher than some brokers
Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView)Commission applies on ECN accounts
Strong regulation (ASIC, CySEC)Swap/overnight fees apply on held positions
Wide range of instruments availableNo fully native social/copy trading feature

Our Findings

Our research found that FP Markets delivers one of the most comprehensive MAM solutions available, combining flexible allocation methods, institutional-grade liquidity, competitive trading costs, and strong regulatory oversight across multiple jurisdictions.

Which platforms support FP Markets' MAM solution?

FP Markets offers MAM functionality through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. Money managers can execute trades from a single master account while allocating positions across multiple client accounts using flexible allocation methods.

Why do professional traders choose FP Markets for MAM accounts?

Professional traders favour FP Markets because of its competitive pricing, institutional-grade liquidity, fast execution speeds, and flexible allocation models. The broker also provides dedicated support for portfolio managers and introducing brokers.

 

2. IC Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
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IC Markets provides robust MAM functionality through MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms. Known for deep liquidity and low-latency execution, it is well-suited to high-volume managers and algorithmic trading strategies.

Featured

CategoryIC Markets
⭐ FeaturesTrue ECN broker Tight spreads Institutional-grade liquidity Fast execution Supports scalping & hedging
🏛️ RegulationASIC CySEC FSA
💰 Minimum Deposit$200 / ZAR 3,540
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.0 pips (Raw Spread Account)
💹 Commissions From$3.50 per lot per side (Raw Spread Account)
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo deposit fees Some payment providers may charge for withdrawals
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusNo standard bonus, IC Markets focuses on tight pricing rather than promotions
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat Email Phone
👥 Account TypesStandard, Raw Spread (cTrader/MT4/MT5)
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex Commodities Indices Bonds Stocks Futures Cryptocurrencies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree unlimited demo accounts
💰 SpreadsRaw spreads from 0.0 pips, Standard spreads from 0.6 pips
🚀 BonusNo deposit or trading bonuses offered
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP AUD
📙 EducationWebinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer Visa/Mastercard Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto wallets
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsZAR deposits converted to USD or other supported base currencies
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNot direct, but global 24/7 phone support
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tight raw spreads ideal for scalpingNot directly FSCA-regulated
Ultra-fast execution with low slippageCommissions on Raw Spread accounts
Supports MT4, MT5, and cTraderHigher minimum deposit than some
Deep liquidity for high-volume tradingNo proprietary trading platform
Excellent for EAs and algorithmic tradingLimited beginner-focused tools

Our Findings

We found that IC Markets stands out for its deep liquidity, ultra-fast execution speeds, and support for algorithmic trading strategies. Its MAM infrastructure is particularly suitable for high-volume managers and scalpers.

Is IC Markets suitable for algorithmic MAM trading?

Yes, IC Markets is well suited to algorithmic MAM trading thanks to its low-latency infrastructure, deep liquidity pools, and support for Expert Advisors across MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms.

What makes IC Markets popular among money managers?

IC Markets attracts money managers with its raw spreads, reliable execution, extensive liquidity network, and advanced platform support. These features help minimise trading costs when managing multiple client accounts.

 

3. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone delivers institutional-quality MAM services with support for MT4, MT5, and cTrader. Professional traders benefit from fast execution speeds, flexible trade allocation methods, and competitive trading costs.

Featured

CategoryPepperstone
⭐ FeaturesRazor & Standard accounts MT4/MT5 cTrader TradingView Social/copy trading (DupliTrade) Fast execution
🏛️ RegulationASIC FCA CySEC DFSA CMA Kenya SCB
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD)Standard: $0 Razor: AU$200 / ZAR 2,500
📊 Average Spreads FromStandard: 1.0 pips Razor: from 0.0–0.3 pips (EUR/USD 0.1 pips)
💹 Commissions FromStandard: None Razor: $3.50 per lot per side (AU$7 round‑turn)
💳 Deposit/Withdrawal FeesFree via card PayPal Skrill Neteller $20 USD bank withdrawal fee $1 for some e-wallets
📊 Maximum LeverageSouth Africa: up to 1:400 International Pro: up to 1:500
🔥 BonusOccasional Active Trader rebates No standard bonuses
☎️ Customer Support24/5 live chat Email
👥 Account TypesStandard Razor Islamic (Razor only) Demo
🔘 Products OfferedForex CFDs (indices, commodities, shares, cryptos) 1,200+ instruments
👍 Demo Account30-day demo (extendable) $50k virtual funds
💳 Account CurrenciesUSD GBP EUR AUD NZD JPY CHF CAD SGD HKD ZAR not offered
📙 EducationWebinars MT4 courses Webinars Economic insights
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer Credit/debit card PayPal Skrill Neteller
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot available
📝 Sign-up👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by top-tier authorities including the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA, and BaFinDoes not offer leverage as high as some offshore brokers
Competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips on Razor AccountsShare CFD selection is smaller than some multi-asset brokers
Fast execution speeds with low latency trading infrastructureNo proprietary trading platform available
Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView, and cTraderCertain features and products vary by jurisdiction
No minimum deposit requirement for opening an accountLeverage restrictions apply in highly regulated regions

Our Findings

Our analysis indicates that Pepperstone offers institutional-quality MAM services with low-latency execution and broad platform support. Flexible allocation methods and competitive pricing make it attractive to professional account managers.

Which platforms does Pepperstone support for MAM accounts

Pepperstone supports MAM accounts on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. This allows managers to choose their preferred trading environment while benefiting from centralised execution and allocation tools.

Does Pepperstone offer fast execution for MAM trading?

Yes, Pepperstone is known for low-latency execution and institutional-grade infrastructure. These features help minimise slippage and improve execution quality for professional traders managing multiple investor accounts.

 

4. Vantage

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC
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Vantage offers a flexible MAM solution designed for portfolio managers seeking efficient multi-account administration. Its platform supports several allocation methods while providing access to competitive spreads and reliable execution.

Featured

CategoryVantage
⭐ Features1,000+ instruments Negative balance protection MT4/MT5/TradingView platforms Copy trading Trading Central tools
🏛️ RegulationASIC FSCA VFSC CIMA
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$50 / ZAR 900 (Standard STP & Raw ECN), $10,000 / ZAR 180,000 (Pro ECN)
📊 Average Spreads FromStandard STP: ~1.0–1.1 pips Raw ECN: from 0.0 pips Pro ECN: from 0.0 pips
💹 Commissions FromStandard STP: $0 Raw ECN: $3 per side ($6 round trip) Pro ECN: $1.50 per side ($3 round trip)
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo broker fees Third-party provider fees may apply
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (varies by region & instrument)
🔥 BonusVantage Club rebates Occasional deposit promotions
☎️ Customer Support24/5 Live chat Email Phone
👥 Account TypesStandard STP Raw ECN Pro ECN Cent Swap-Free Premium Perpetual (crypto)
📈 LeverageFlexible up to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Commodities Shares ETFs Metals Bonds Crypto CFDs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, unlimited with $100k virtual balance
💰 SpreadsStandard STP: ~1.0–1.1 pips (no commission) Raw ECN: 0.0 pips + $6/lot round trip Pro ECN: 0.0 pips + $3/lot round trip
🚀 BonusVantage Club loyalty program Trading contests
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP AUD CAD JPY NZD SGD
📙 EducationWebinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards Bank wire Skrill Neteller Crypto payments
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot available
☎️ South African Telephone NumberYes – FSCA-regulated local office
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tier-1 regulation (FCA, ASIC)Pro ECN account requires $10,000 minimum deposit
Raw ECN spreads from 0.0 pipsInvestor protection only applies to UK clients
No inactivity, deposit, or withdrawal fees on most methodsMost retail clients trade under an offshore entity
Fast, fully digital account opening, under 5 minutesEmail support response quality can be inconsistent

Our Findings

We found that Vantage provides an accessible and user-friendly MAM solution with flexible allocation options, competitive spreads, and reliable execution, making it suitable for both emerging and experienced money managers.

What allocation methods are available through Vantage MAM accounts?

Vantage offers multiple allocation methods, including lot, equity, balance, and proportional allocation. These options allow money managers to customise risk and trade distribution according to individual client preferences.

Is Vantage suitable for new money managers?

Yes, Vantage offers an accessible MAM solution with competitive pricing, straightforward onboarding, and flexible account options. Its user-friendly environment makes it suitable for both new and experienced portfolio managers.

 

5. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
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Tickmill's MAM offering combines low commissions with efficient trade execution and flexible allocation models. Integrated with MT4 and MT5, it enables professional managers to oversee multiple client accounts effectively

Featured

CategoryTickmill
⭐ FeaturesUltra- Low Speed pips Fast ECN Execution Multi-Platform
🏛️ RegulationFCA CySEC FSCA FSA
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 / ZAR 1817.50
📊 Average Spreads FromRaw / Pro 0.0 - 0.3 pips
💹 Commissions FromPro $3-$4 lot per side
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo Broker Fees
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusWelcome Bonus $30
☎️ Customer Support24/5 live chat Email Phone Support
👥 Account TypesClassic Pro VIP Islamic
📈 LeverageAdjustable 1:1–1:500
🔘 Products Offered60+ forex pairs Major indices Commodities Bonds Stocks & ETFs
👍 Demo / Practice AccountFree
💰 SpreadsRaw 0:0 pips, Classic 1.6 pips
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP ZAR
📙 EducationWebinars E-Books Video Tutorials
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank Wire Card E-Wallet Crypto
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsSupported
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 87 250 0696
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Raw spreads from 0.0 pips with low commissions, ideal for active and algorithmic tradersNo individual stock CFDs, cent accounts, or copy-trading service
Strong Tier-1 regulation through FCA and CySEC, plus FSCA, FSA, and Labuan licensesCustomer support only available weekdays, no 24/7 coverage
Direct TradingView integration with 400+ indicators and 110+ drawing toolsSouth African clients are onboarded via the Seychelles entity, offering less protection than the FSCA license alone implies

Our Findings

Our findings show that Tickmill combines low commissions, tight spreads, and dependable execution with an efficient MAM offering. It represents a cost-effective choice for professional traders managing multiple accounts.

Why is Tickmill considered a cost-effective MAM broker?

Tickmill combines tight spreads with low commissions, helping reduce trading expenses for money managers. Its efficient execution model and flexible MAM infrastructure make it appealing for high-volume trading strategies.

Does Tickmill support MetaTrader 5 MAM accounts?

Yes, Tickmill offers MAM functionality through both MT4 and MT5 platforms. This enables portfolio managers to oversee multiple client accounts while accessing advanced trading features and analytical tools.

 

6. Blackbull Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA
Start Trading Read Review

BlackBull Markets provides an ECN-based MAM environment with access to institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology. The broker supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader, making it suitable for active managers.

Featured

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesECN execution VPS API & copy trading, Wap‑free accounts
🏛️ RegulationFMA FSA FSCA
💰 Minimum DepositStandard: $0 Prime: $2 000 / ZAR 39 000 Institutional: $20 000 / ZAR 390 000
📊 Average Spreads FromStandard: 0.8 pips Prime: 0.1 pips Institutional: 0.0 pips
💹 Commissions FromStandard: commission‑free Prime: $6/lot round‑turn Institutional: $3/lot round‑turn
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesDeposits free; withdrawals $5 USD each
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 across all account types
🔥 BonusNo current bonuses or promos noted
☎️ Customer Support24/5 support, Live chat Email Phone
👥 Account TypesECN Standard ECN Prime ECN Institutional Islamic/demo available
📈 LeverageSame as ‘Maximum Leverage’ (1:500)
🔘 Products OfferedForex (60+ pairs) CFDs on indices Shares (26 000+ via IB) Commodities Cryptos
👍 Demo / Practice AccountMT4/MT5 demo 30‑day $100 k Extendable
💰 SpreadsStd: 0.8 pips Prime: 0.1 pips Inst: 0.0 pips (raw)
🚀 BonusNone available
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD ZAR EUR GBP
📙 EducationWebinars Video tutorials Market updates
💳 Withdrawal & Deposit OptionsBank wire Cards e‑wallets Crypto Min deposit $1–50 by method
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsSupported as base currency
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNot available
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Institutional-grade ECN execution with deep liquidity.Limited regulatory coverage compared to larger global brokers.
Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms.Educational resources are less comprehensive than competitors.
Competitive spreads and fast order execution speeds.Limited proprietary trading tools and research features.
No minimum deposit requirement for standard accounts.Fewer account types than some leading forex brokers.

Our Findings

We found that BlackBull Markets offers an ECN-based MAM environment with access to institutional liquidity, advanced platforms, and fast execution speeds, making it well suited to active portfolio managers.

What trading platforms are available for BlackBull Markets MAM accounts?

BlackBull Markets supports MAM trading through MT4, MT5, and cTrader. These platforms provide flexibility for portfolio managers who require advanced charting, automation, and efficient account management capabilities.

Why do active traders choose BlackBull Markets for MAM services?

Active traders choose BlackBull Markets for its ECN execution model, institutional liquidity, and fast trade processing. These features help improve execution quality when managing large numbers of client accounts.

 

7. MultiBank Group

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: BaFin, CySEC and CIMA
Start Trading Read Review

MultiBank Group offers scalable MAM solutions designed for professional traders managing large investor portfolios. Its multi-regulated framework, broad market access, and flexible account management tools support business growth.

Featured

FeatureMultiBank Group 
⭐ FeaturesMulti-regulated broker offering forex, CFDs, metals, indices, commodities, shares, and cryptocurrencies across MT4 and MT5 platforms.
🏛️ RegulationAustralian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$50 / ZAR 900
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.0 pips on ECN accounts
Standard account spreads are typically higher.
💹 Commissions FromFrom $3 per lot per side on ECN accounts.
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesMultiBank Group generally does not charge internal deposit fees
Third-party banking or payment provider charges may apply.
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500, depending on jurisdiction and client classification.
🔥 BonusPromotional offers may be available in certain regions, subject to regulatory restrictions and eligibility requirements.
☎️ Customer Support24/7 multilingual support via live chat, email, and telephone.
👥 Account TypesStandard
Pro
ECN
Islamic (swap-free)
and Demo accounts.
📈 LeverageFlexible leverage options ranging from 1:1 to 1:500.
🔘 Products OfferedForex
Indices
Commodities
Precious metals
Shares
Cryptocurrencies
CFDs.
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, free demo accounts are available on MT4 and MT5.
💰 SpreadsVariable spreads starting from 0.0 pips, depending on the account type selected.
🚀 BonusRegion-specific bonuses and promotions may be offered where permitted by regulation.
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD
EUR
GBP
AUD
CAD
SGD
AED
and several other major currencies.
📙 EducationTrading guides, webinars, market analysis, economic calendars, and platform tutorials.
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer
Visa
Mastercard
Skrill
Neteller
local payment solutions, and selected cryptocurrencies.
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNo dedicated ZAR-denominated trading accounts currently offered. Currency conversion fees may apply.
☎️ South African Telephone NumberNo dedicated South African support line is publicly listed.
Global support channels are available 24/7.
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated by multiple reputable international authorities.No dedicated ZAR-denominated trading accounts available.
Offers MT4 and MT5 with competitive pricing.Trading conditions vary across regulatory entities.
Provides access to diverse CFD markets globally.Educational content is less extensive than leading competitors.
Supports high leverage and multiple account types.No dedicated South African telephone support number.

Our Findings

Our research indicates that MultiBank Group delivers scalable MAM solutions supported by multiple regulatory licences, diverse account options, and broad market access for professional traders managing larger portfolios.

Is MultiBank Group suitable for large managed portfolios?

Yes, MultiBank Group offers scalable MAM solutions designed for professional traders managing large investor portfolios. Its flexible account structures and broad market access support growing asset management businesses.

What regulatory protections does MultiBank Group offer?

MultiBank Group operates under multiple regulatory licences across several jurisdictions. This regulatory framework helps enhance transparency, client fund protection, and trust for professional money managers and investors.

 

8. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review

HFM delivers accessible MAM services through MT4 and MT5, enabling portfolio managers to manage multiple client accounts efficiently. The broker offers flexible allocation methods and comprehensive account management support.

Featured

CategoryHFM
🏛️ RegulationRegulated by FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), FSA (Seychelles)
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 / 0 ZAR (Zero Account) $5 / 89.11 ZAR Micro Account
📈 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:1000
📊 Average Spreads FromRAW: 0.0 Pips Cent: 1.2 pips Premium: 1.2 pips Pro: 0.5 pips Pro Plus: ~0.2 pips
💹 Commissions FromZero Spread: from $3 per lot (round-turn $6) Pro Plus: spreads from 0.2 pips No commission
🔥 BonusWelcome bonuses and regular promotions; Check latest offers on HFM website
👥 Account TypesMicro, Premium, Zero Spread, Auto, PAMM, HFCopy
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees charged by HFM; third-party fees may apply
💳 Payment MethodsBank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Instant EFT, Mobile payments
💰 SpreadsZero Spread Account: from 0.0 pips (raw spreads on Forex & Gold
☎️ Support24/5 multilingual support via live chat, Phone, Email
📙 EducationWebinars, Video tutorials, Trading guides, Market analysis
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 21 794 3006 (Cape Town office)
📝 Sign Up👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Offers leverage of up to 1:2000 on eligible accountsHigh leverage significantly increases trading risk
Regulated by multiple reputable authorities, including the FSCASome leverage restrictions may apply under certain regulatory entities
Competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips on selected accountsNot all instruments qualify for maximum leverage
Wide range of tradable instruments across multiple asset classesOvernight swap fees may apply on non-Islamic accounts
Supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platformsAdvanced features may be overwhelming for beginner traders

Our Findings

We found that HFM provides a flexible and accessible MAM service with low entry requirements, multiple account types, and reliable platform integration, making it suitable for newer money managers.

Does HFM offer flexible MAM account options?

Yes, HFM provides flexible MAM solutions through MT4 and MT5 platforms. Managers can customise allocation methods and access multiple account types to suit different trading styles and client requirements.

Is HFM suitable for beginner money managers?

HFM is suitable for newer money managers because it offers accessible entry requirements, user-friendly platforms, and dedicated account support. Its flexible structure simplifies the process of managing multiple accounts.

 

9. FXPro

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA
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FxPro provides professional MAM capabilities across MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms. Its advanced trading infrastructure, reliable execution, and multi-platform support appeal to experienced account managers.

Featured

CategoryFX Pro
⭐ FeaturesFast execution No dealing desk MT4/MT5/cTrader platforms Low latency
🏛️ RegulationFSCA FCA CySEC SCB
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)$100 / ZAR 1,800
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.3 pips (Raw) 1.4 pips (Standard)
💹 Commissions FromFrom $3.50 per side (cTrader Raw account only)
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNone from FXPro’s side (third-party fees may apply)
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500 (FSCA)
🔥 BonusAvailable via seasonal promos (not always active)
☎️ Customer Support24/5 Live Chat Email Phone
👥 Account TypesMT4 Fixed MT4 Floating MT5 cTrader (Raw spread)
📈 Leverage1:30 (EU/UK) Up to 1:500 (FSCA/SCB)
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Shares Crypto Futures Metals Energies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, unlimited use
💰 Spreads0.0–2.0 pips (account-dependent)
🚀 BonusYes (when available)
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP ZAR AUD CHF PLN
📙 EducationWebinars Video tutorials Articles Trading tools
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer Credit/debit cards PayPal Skrill Neteller
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
☎️ South African TelephoneGlobal Support +44 (0) 203 151 5550
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Supports Neteller for convenient fundingNeteller availability depends on region
Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader)Higher minimum deposit than some brokers
Regulated by top authorities worldwideNo built-in copy trading feature
Competitive execution with deep liquidityCommission applies on some accounts
Wide range of trading instrumentsSwap/overnight fees can apply

Our Findings

Our analysis found that FxPro offers professional-grade MAM capabilities across multiple trading platforms, supported by robust execution infrastructure and strong regulatory oversight for experienced account managers.

Which platforms support FxPro's MAM services?

FxPro offers MAM capabilities across MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms. This multi-platform approach allows professional traders to manage client accounts using their preferred trading environment and tools.

What are the advantages of using FxPro for MAM trading?

FxPro combines strong regulatory oversight, reliable execution, and diverse platform support. These features help professional money managers deliver consistent execution quality while efficiently managing multiple investor accounts.

 

10. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
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XM offers an easy-to-use MAM solution integrated with MT4 and MT5 platforms. Featuring low entry requirements and flexible allocation methods, it is suitable for emerging money managers and smaller portfolios.

Featured

FeatureXM
⭐ FeaturesRegulated broker, Low minimum deposit, Competitive spreads, Multiple account types, Strong education
🏛️ RegulationCySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), IFSC (Belize)
💰 Minimum Deposit$5 / 95 ZAR
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.1 pips (Standard account)
💹 Commissions FromNo commission on Standard accounts; ECN account commissions vary
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNo fees charged by XM; Third-party fees may apply
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:888
🔥 Bonus$30 no-deposit bonus; deposit bonuses up to 100%
☎️ Customer Support24/5 multilingual live chat, Phone, Email
👥 Account TypesMicro, Standard, XM Ultra (ECN), Shares Account
📈 LeverageUp to 1:888
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, free unlimited demo accounts
💰 SpreadsVariable spreads starting from 0.1 pips
🚀 BonusWelcome bonuses including no-deposit and deposit match bonuses
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR,
📙 EducationWebinars, Video tutorials, Market analysis, EBooks
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank transfer, Credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, Local payment methods
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsSupported, Including deposits and withdrawals in ZAR
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 21 300 7000 (Cape Town office)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tight competitive spreads on many forex pairsNot directly FSCA-regulated
Supports both MT4 & MT5 platformsNo built-in copy trading feature
Low minimum deposit makes entry easySome instruments limited vs larger brokers
Wide range of forex and CFD instrumentsLeverage caps on certain assets in some regions
Strong educational resources and market analysisCustomer support not 24/7 globally

Our Findings

We found that XM delivers a beginner-friendly MAM solution with low minimum deposit requirements, flexible allocation methods, and straightforward platform integration, making it suitable for smaller managed portfolios.

What is the minimum deposit for XM MAM accounts?

XM offers low entry requirements compared to many competitors, making its MAM solution accessible to emerging money managers. Minimum deposit requirements may vary depending on account type and jurisdiction.

Is XM suitable for smaller managed portfolios?

Yes, XM is well suited to smaller managed portfolios due to its low minimum deposit requirements, straightforward platform integration, and flexible allocation options available through MT4 and MT5.

 

Conclusion

Selecting the right MAM forex broker is essential for professional traders and money managers seeking to efficiently oversee multiple client accounts from a single trading interface. The best MAM brokers combine flexible allocation methods, competitive pricing, advanced trading platforms, and institutional-grade execution to support seamless portfolio management. While brokers such as FP Markets, IC Markets, and Pepperstone stand out for their execution quality and comprehensive MAM infrastructure, providers like Vantage, HFM, and XM offer accessible solutions for emerging portfolio managers. Ultimately, the ideal broker will depend on your trading style, assets under management, platform preferences, and regulatory requirements. Before opening a MAM account, carefully evaluate each broker's regulatory status, fee structure, available allocation methods, platform compatibility, and client reporting capabilities to ensure the solution aligns with your business objectives and investors' needs.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which allocation method is best for managing different investor risk profiles?

The ideal allocation method depends on your clients' objectives and risk tolerance. Equity percentage and risk-based allocation models provide greater flexibility, while lot and balance allocation methods offer simplicity for portfolios with similar strategies.

How does execution latency affect MAM performance?

Execution latency can significantly impact results, especially for scalping and algorithmic strategies. Low-latency infrastructure helps minimise slippage and ensures trades are distributed across all client accounts at consistent prices.

Can I use Expert Advisors (EAs) with MAM accounts?

Yes, many MAM brokers support Expert Advisors on MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms. However, traders should confirm platform compatibility, execution quality, and server stability before deploying automated strategies.

What fees should I expect when operating a MAM account?

MAM accounts typically involve performance fees, management fees, and trading commissions. Some brokers may also charge technology or administration fees, making it essential to review the complete fee structure beforehand.

How many investor accounts can a MAM platform manage simultaneously?

The number of supported accounts varies by broker and technology provider. Most institutional-grade MAM solutions can manage dozens or even hundreds of client accounts from a single master account.

How are deposits and withdrawals handled in MAM accounts?

Investors retain individual ownership of their accounts and can usually deposit or withdraw funds independently. MAM software automatically adjusts allocation percentages and open positions based on updated account balances.

What regulatory protections should I look for in a MAM broker?

Advanced traders should prioritise brokers regulated by reputable authorities such as the FCA, ASIC, CySEC, or FSCA. Strong regulation helps ensure client fund segregation, transparency, and operational oversight.

Which trading platforms offer the best MAM functionality?

MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader remain the leading platforms for MAM trading. The best choice depends on your preferred trading tools, automation requirements, and portfolio management workflow.

How can I evaluate a broker's execution quality for MAM trading?

Assess average execution speeds, slippage statistics, liquidity providers, order rejection rates, and server uptime. Testing a broker's infrastructure through a demo or small live account can provide valuable insights.

What should I consider before scaling my MAM business?

Before expanding assets under management, evaluate your broker's capacity, reporting tools, compliance requirements, fee structure, and client support services. Scalable infrastructure is essential for maintaining consistent execution quality.

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