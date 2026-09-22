12 Best Floating Spread Forex Brokers in 2026. Below, we’ve highlighted the top forex brokers that offer competitive floating spreads, giving South African traders access to ECN-style execution, transparent pricing, and raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips when liquidity is at its highest. Each broker has been thoroughly assessed for regulation, trading conditions, execution speed, and platform reliability, making them well-suited for scalpers, day traders, and high-frequency strategies.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: What floating spreads are?

floating spreads are? How and why they change

Broker models that offer a floating spread

Pros and Cons of Floating Spreads

What traders' floating spreads are best for

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Best Floating Spread Forex Brokers - a Comparison

What is a Floating (Variable) Spread - A Definition

A variable (floating) spread is a type of forex pricing where the difference between the buy (bid) and sell (ask) price of a currency pair continuously changes based on real-time market conditions. Unlike fixed spreads, which remain constant regardless of volatility, variable spreads fluctuate throughout the day in response to changes in liquidity, trading sessions, and news events. When markets are calm and liquid (e.g., during major session overlaps like London/New York), spreads can shrink to extremely low levels. During volatile periods (e.g., economic announcements), they may expand sharply. Variable spreads are common with ECN/STP brokers, as prices are streamed directly from liquidity providers, giving traders more transparent pricing that reflects actual market depth. Example: Suppose you are trading EUR/USD. During the London–New York session overlap, the market is very liquid. The spread might shrink to 0.2 pips. Later, during a major economic announcement like an interest rate decision, volatility rises and liquidity drops temporarily. The spread might widen to 2.5 pips. This shows how floating spreads change in real time based on market conditions, unlike fixed spreads, which would remain constant regardless of liquidity or news events.

12 Best Floating Spread Forex Brokers

1. CMC Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1 🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS Start Trading Read Review

CMC Markets offers floating spreads across most forex pairs, with standard accounts averaging ~0.61 pips on EUR/USD. Their FX Active account delivers ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips with a fixed low commission, ideal for traders seeking transparent market pricing.

Features

Category Details ⭐ Features Advanced charting, 12,000+ instruments, Professional-grade platform 🏛️ Regulation FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia) 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 - 0 ZAR 📊 Average Spreads From 0.3 pips (Forex majors) 💹 Commissions From Zero commission on most CFDs; spreads-only model 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees; some withdrawal fees may apply 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (for professional clients; varies by region) ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 support via live chat, email, and phone 👥 Account Types Single standard CFD trading account 📈 Leverage Retail: up to 1:30 (default); higher with pro status 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Stocks, Idices, Commodities, Treasuries, ETFs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, unlimited demo access 💰 Spreads Floating spreads from 0.3 pips 🚀 Bonus No bonus or promotional offers 💵 Account Currencies USD, EUR, GBP (XOF or ZAR not directly supported) 📙 Education High-quality webinars, tutorials, trading guides 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit card 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not available ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not available (Global support only) 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers floating spreads with tight pricing on FX Active accounts. Standard account spreads are wider than some ECN brokers. Advanced trading platform with robust charting and analysis tools. Commission applies on FX Active accounts, adding trading costs. Transparent pricing and deep liquidity from multiple providers. Platform may be complex for beginner traders. Regulated globally (FCA, FSCA, ASIC), ensuring safety. Limited leverage options compared to some other brokers.

Our Findings

Our findings show CMC Markets offers highly competitive floating spreads with real-time market pricing, especially on FX Active accounts. Its robust platform, deep liquidity, and transparent pricing make it ideal for traders seeking cost-effective, variable-spread forex execution.

How low do CMC Markets' floating spreads go?

CMC Markets offers competitive floating spreads, with major FX pairs starting from 0.5 points. These spreads are dynamic and can vary based on market conditions, providing cost-effective trading opportunities for active traders.

Are there commissions on floating spreads?

CMC Markets charges a commission of $2.50 per side per lot on certain account types. This commission structure, combined with competitive spreads, aims to provide transparent and cost-effective trading for clients.

2. Interactive Brokers

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CFTC, NFA, IIROC, FCA, CBI, ASIC, SFC, MNB, CSSF Start Trading Read Review

Interactive Brokers provides variable spreads sourced from multiple liquidity providers. Traders enjoy tight spreads on major pairs, often around 0.1 pips, combined with low commissions per trade. Their DMA access ensures market-driven pricing for professional and high-volume traders globally.

Features

Category ⭐ Features Ultra-low commissions Deep liquidity Access to global markets Powerful Trader Workstation (TWS) IBKR Mobile 🏛️ Regulation SEC & CFTC FCA ASIC IIROC MAS FSA FINMA 💰 Minimum Deposit USD: $0 (no minimum for IBKR Lite) Pro accounts recommended from $100–$1000+ 📊 Average Spreads From Tight institutional spreads Depends on exchange pricing – Forex spreads from 0.1 pips 💹 Commissions From Forex: from $2 per 100,000 traded 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees USD: Free deposits 1 free withdrawal/month via bank wire, then $10 per additional 📊 Maximum Leverage Retail: typically up to 1:50 for major FX pairs Professional clients access 1:400 ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 via email Chat Phone 👥 Account Types Individual Joint IRA Corporate Institutional Trust Margin accounts 📈 Leverage Conservative: Max 1:50 for FX Stock margin typically 1:2 to 1:6.67 🔘 Products Offered Forex Stocks ETFs Options Futures Bonds Mutual Funds Crypto (via Paxos) – 150+ markets in 30+ countries 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes – IBKR Paper Trading Account with full access to TWS platform 💰 Spreads Raw interbank pricing – as low as 0.1–0.2 pips; commissions apply 🚀 Bonus No deposit or welcome bonuses 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP CHF AUD SGD HKD JPY Over 20+ currencies 📙 Education IBKR Campus Webinars Video tutorials Strategy articles Traders’ Academy 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank wire (SWIFT) SEPA ACH No Skrill/Neteller Crypto not accepted directly 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not supported ☎️ South African Telephone Number No local SA line; must use international support 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers tight floating spreads on major currency pairs. Commission structure may be complex for beginners. Access to deep liquidity via multiple top-tier providers. Platform can be overwhelming for new traders. Transparent commission-based pricing, no hidden markups. Minimum account requirements may limit casual traders. Professional-grade platforms (TWS, IBKR Mobile) suitable for high-volume traders. Variable spreads can widen significantly during volatile events.

Our Findings

Interactive Brokers excels with ultra-tight variable spreads and DMA access to global liquidity providers. The combination of low commissions, professional execution, and market-driven pricing makes it a top choice for high-volume traders and those prioritizing transparent floating spreads.

How low do Interactive Brokers' floating spreads go?

Interactive Brokers offers floating spreads that can be as low as 0.1 pips on major currency pairs. These spreads are competitive and can vary based on market conditions and liquidity.

Which account is best for floating spreads?

The "IBKR Pro" account type at Interactive Brokers is tailored for active traders seeking competitive floating spreads. This account offers access to tight spreads and low commissions, catering to professional trading strategies.

3. Capital.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

Capital.com delivers floating spreads on all forex accounts, adjusting dynamically to market liquidity and volatility. Spreads average ~0.67 pips on EUR/USD, giving traders real-time market pricing. The platform is beginner-friendly yet suitable for active traders seeking transparency.

Features

Category ⭐ Features Comission-Free Trading Advanced Trading Platforms, Educational Resources 🏛️ Regulation FCA CyCes ASIC FSRA SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) Standard Account: $20 / ZAR 352 📊 Average Spreads From EUR/USD: Approximately 0.6 pips 💹 Commissions From CFD Trading: Capital.com charges no commissions 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees Deposits: No fees for deposits via credit/debit cards or bank transfers. Withdrawals: No fees for withdrawals. 📊 Maximum Leverage Retail Clients: Up to 1:30 Professional Clients: Higher leverage options 🔥 Bonus Capital.com does not offer traditional deposit bonuses ☎️ Customer Support Availability: 24/7 customer support through live chat, email, and phone. 👥 Account Types Standard Account - Retail Plus Account - Additional Features Premier Account - Premium Services Invest Account - Real stocks and EFTs 📈 Leverage Leverage is available up to 1:30 for retail clients on major forex pairs. 🔘 Products Offered Forex Shares Indices Commodities Cryptocurrencies ETF 👍 Demo / Practice Account Capital.com offers a free, unlimited demo trading account with up to $100,000 in virtual funds. 💰 Spreads Spreads start from 0.6 pips on major forex pairs like EUR/USD 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR 📙 Education Investmate App Webinars and Articles Market Analysis Tools 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards Bank Transfers E-Wallets 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone Number Offer 24/7 customer support through live chat and email, accessible via their website. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Floating spreads from 0.6 pips Limited products (no options/futures) Regulated & secure No copy trading/signals User-friendly platforms Occasional platform glitches Educational resources Not BaFin-regulated

Our Findings

Capital.com provides consistently variable spreads that reflect live market conditions. Beginner-friendly platforms combined with real-time pricing, dynamic spreads, and global regulation make it a reliable choice for both new and active traders seeking floating spreads.

Do spreads widen during volatility?

Yes, floating spreads at Capital.com are subject to market dynamics and can widen during periods of high volatility or low liquidity. Traders should be aware of potential increases in spreads during such times.

Which account is best for floating spreads?

Capital.com offers a single account type that provides access to competitive floating spreads. This account is suitable for traders seeking cost-effective trading without the complexity of multiple account types.

4. Fusion Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Fusion Markets offers ECN-style variable spreads, with raw accounts starting from 0.0 pips and average spreads of ~0.95 pips. Spreads fluctuate according to market liquidity, providing cost-effective trading for scalpers, day traders, and those seeking direct market execution.

Features

Category Fusion Markets ⭐ Features Low-cost ECN/STP execution MT4/MT5 Swap-free 37 ms execution Copy trading via Fusion+ 🏛️ Regulation ASIC VFSC 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) $100 minimum ZAR 1800 📊 Average Spreads From Zero: 0.0 pips Classic: 0.9 pips 💹 Commissions From Zero: $2.25 per side / ZAR 44 Classic: none 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Zero deposit fees Bank withdrawals may incur $20–30 USD in intermediary fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus No standard bonuses Occasional promos / referral via Fusion+ ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Email Phone WhatsApp 👥 Account Types Zero Classic Demo Islamic Pro/MAM via ASIC 🔘 Products Offered 90+ Forex pairs Indices Commodities CFDs Crypto 👍 Demo Account MT4/MT5 with virtual $10k–$50k 💳 Account Currencies USD ZAR EUR GBP AUD JPY SGD SGD 📙 Education Guides Webinars Market analysis Calculators 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank wire Cards Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto No broker fees 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very low trading costs with Raw Spreads (commissions starting at $2.25 per side) No true ECN account for direct market access and potentially tighter spreads Floating spreads available, with EUR/USD often near 0.0 pips Spreads can widen during high volatility or low liquidity periods Offers various account types: Standard Zero, Active Trader, Islamic Minimum deposit of $500 for the Standard Zero account with Raw Spreads Supports popular trading platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and IRESS Limited instrument selection compared to some larger brokers

Our Findings

Fusion Markets stands out for its raw ECN floating spreads and fast execution. Tight spreads, direct market access, and account flexibility make it an excellent option for scalpers and day traders seeking cost-effective, variable-spread trading.

Are there commissions on floating spreads?

Yes, Raw accounts incur commissions starting at $2.25 per side per standard lot. This ensures extremely tight base spreads while maintaining transparency, making it cost-efficient for scalpers and high-volume traders who rely on minimal spreads.

How low do Fusion’s floating spreads go?

Fusion Markets’ floating spreads on Raw accounts can start from 0.0 pips for major currency pairs like EUR/USD, providing extremely low trading costs for active traders who use tight spreads with small commissions.

5. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone’s floating spreads are sourced from multiple liquidity providers, offering razor-sharp pricing on major pairs. Spreads start as low as 0.01 pips in Razor accounts, ideal for scalpers and algorithmic traders seeking fast execution and transparency.

Features

Category Pepperstone ⭐ Features Razor & Standard accounts MT4/MT5 cTrader TradingView Social/copy trading (DupliTrade) Fast execution 🏛️ Regulation ASIC FCA CySEC DFSA CMA Kenya SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) Standard: $0 Razor: AU$200 / ZAR 2,500 📊 Average Spreads From Standard: 1.0 pips Razor: from 0.0–0.3 pips (EUR/USD 0.1 pips) 💹 Commissions From Standard: None Razor: $3.50 per lot per side (AU$7 round‑turn) 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Free via card PayPal Skrill Neteller $20 USD bank withdrawal fee $1 for some e-wallets 📊 Maximum Leverage South Africa: up to 1:400 International Pro: up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Occasional Active Trader rebates No standard bonuses ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat Email 👥 Account Types Standard Razor Islamic (Razor only) Demo 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs (indices, commodities, shares, cryptos) 1,200+ instruments 👍 Demo Account 30-day demo (extendable) $50k virtual funds 💳 Account Currencies USD GBP EUR AUD NZD JPY CHF CAD SGD HKD ZAR not offered 📙 Education Webinars MT4 courses Webinars Economic insights 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank transfer Credit/debit card PayPal Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not available 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads on major pairs (variable) – Can be fixed during calm market periods No true fixed spread accounts – Spreads are mostly variable and market-based Excellent execution speed – Ideal for active traders and scalpers Spread widening during volatility – No fixed protection during high-impact news Institutional-grade liquidity – Deep market access via ECN/Razor accounts Lacks fixed spread pricing structure – Not ideal for traders wanting predictability Great for experienced traders – With Raw and Razor accounts No guaranteed fixed spreads – Even when offered, they’re subject to market conditions

Our Findings

Pepperstone offers razor-sharp floating spreads via ECN/STP accounts. Fast execution, reliable platforms, and competitive spreads make it a top pick for scalpers, algorithmic traders, and professionals seeking true market-driven forex pricing.

How low do Pepperstone's floating spreads go?

Pepperstone offers competitive floating spreads, with major FX pairs starting from 0.0 pips on Razor accounts. These spreads are dynamic and can vary based on market conditions, providing cost-effective trading opportunities for active traders.

Do spreads widen during volatility?

Yes, floating spreads at Pepperstone are market-driven and can widen during periods of high volatility or low liquidity. Traders should be aware that spreads may increase during significant economic events or market news.

6. Avatrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade provides variable spreads on all forex accounts, adjusting to market conditions. Spreads typically start around 0.8 pips on EUR/USD, offering traders real-time pricing. The broker supports MT4/5 platforms and mobile trading, ensuring flexibility and transparency.

Features

Category ⭐ Features MT4 MT5 AvaTradeGO Fixed spreads Negative balance protection 🏛️ Regulation FSCA ASIC FSA Central Bank of Ireland 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 -ZAR 1777.57 📊 Average Spreads From 0.9 pips (EUR/USD) 💹 Commissions From Zero commissions Cost included in spread 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees charged by AvaTrade 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:400 (depending on regulation and instrument) 🔥 Bonus Welcome bonus available ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via live chat Phone Email 👥 Account Types Standard Islamic (Swap-Free) Professional accounts 📈 Leverage Retail: up to 1:400 Professional: up to 1:400 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs on stocks Indices Commodities Cryptocurrencies ETFs Bonds 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, free demo account with virtual funds 💰 Spreads Fixed spreads from 0.9 pips 🚀 Bonus Up to $10,000 welcome bonus (region-dependent, subject to conditions) 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR 📙 Education Comprehensive learning academy Webinars Videos eBooks 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Credit/debit cards Bank transfer Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, ZAR-denominated accounts are supported ☎️ South African Phone Number +27 31 980 0174 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Can start as low as 0.0 pips on major pairs (attractive for scalpers/active traders) Unstable during volatility – spreads can widen sharply in news events or low liquidity Generally cheaper overall costs than fixed spreads when markets are calm Harder to predict trading costs compared to fixed spreads Fairer market pricing – reflects true supply/demand from liquidity providers Risk of slippage and higher costs in fast markets Often paired with low commissions (e.g., $2–3 per side) making them cost-efficient Not ideal for beginners who prefer certainty in spread costs

Our Findings

AvaTrade’s floating spreads adapt to market volatility, providing traders with real-time, transparent pricing. Its MT4/5 platforms, strong regulation, and account variety make it suitable for both casual and experienced traders who want dynamic spread trading.

How low do AvaTrade's floating spreads go?

AvaTrade offers competitive floating spreads, with major FX pairs starting from 0.9 pips. These spreads are dynamic and can vary based on market conditions, providing cost-effective trading opportunities for active traders.

Which account is best for floating spreads?

AvaTrade offers a single account type that provides access to competitive floating spreads. This account is suitable for traders seeking cost-effective trading without the complexity of multiple account types.

7. Blackbull Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

BlackBull Markets offers floating spreads across ECN accounts, with Prime and Institutional accounts starting from 0.1 pips. Spreads vary according to market liquidity, making it ideal for scalpers, high-frequency traders, and those needing transparent pricing.

Features

Category Details ⭐ Features ECN execution VPS API & copy trading, Wap‑free accounts 🏛️ Regulation FMA FSA FSCA 💰 Minimum Deposit Standard: $0 Prime: $2 000 / ZAR 39 000 Institutional: $20 000 / ZAR 390 000 📊 Average Spreads From Standard: 0.8 pips Prime: 0.1 pips Institutional: 0.0 pips 💹 Commissions From Standard: commission‑free Prime: $6/lot round‑turn Institutional: $3/lot round‑turn 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees Deposits free; withdrawals $5 USD each 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 across all account types 🔥 Bonus No current bonuses or promos noted ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 support, Live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types ECN Standard ECN Prime ECN Institutional Islamic/demo available 📈 Leverage Same as ‘Maximum Leverage’ (1:500) 🔘 Products Offered Forex (60+ pairs) CFDs on indices Shares (26 000+ via IB) Commodities Cryptos 👍 Demo / Practice Account MT4/MT5 demo 30‑day $100 k Extendable 💰 Spreads Std: 0.8 pips Prime: 0.1 pips Inst: 0.0 pips (raw) 🚀 Bonus None available 💵 Account Currencies USD ZAR EUR GBP 📙 Education Webinars Video tutorials Market updates 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank wire Cards e‑wallets Crypto Min deposit $1–50 by method 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Supported as base currency ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not available 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons True ECN floating spread pricing Spreads widen during volatility Ultra-tight spreads on majors Higher deposits for ECN access Low commissions, cost-efficient Commissions increase total cost Fast execution, deep liquidity Standard account spreads higher Wide instruments, strong platforms No investor compensation scheme

Our Findings

BlackBull Markets delivers highly competitive floating spreads, particularly in Prime and Institutional accounts. Low latency, ECN execution, and transparency make it an ideal broker for scalpers, active traders, and those requiring precise variable spreads.

How tight are BlackBull’s floating spreads?

ECN Prime accounts provide extremely tight floating spreads, with EUR/USD averaging around 0.1 pips. These tight spreads make it highly suitable for scalpers and professional traders seeking minimal trading costs in normal market conditions.

What accounts support floating spreads?

BlackBull supports floating spreads on Standard, Prime, and Institutional accounts. All ECN accounts have spreads that vary with market liquidity, allowing traders to choose an account type that matches trading volume, strategy, and cost preferences.

8. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets delivers raw ECN variable spreads, starting from 0.0 pips on major pairs. Their spreads fluctuate based on market conditions, offering tight pricing for scalping, day trading, and professional traders seeking true market-driven forex execution.

Features

Category FP Markets ⭐ Features True ECN pricing STP/ECN execution MT4/MT5 IRESS VPS AutoChartist VPS hosting 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSCA SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) $100 / ZAR 1,950 📊 Average Spreads From Raw account from 0.0 pips (EUR/USD) Standard from 1.0 pips 💹 Commissions From Raw: $3 USD per side (≈ R58.50) Standard: commission-free 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees on deposits Withdrawals may carry bank charges (typically small) 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (regional/regulatory caps may apply) 🔥 Bonus Occasional deposit bonuses/promos for new clients ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 support via phone Live chat Email 👥 Account Types Standard Raw ECN IRESS (for advanced traders/investors) 📈 Leverage Forex up to 500:1 CFDs lower by asset type (e.g. indices 20:1) 🔘 Products Offered Forex (60+ pairs) Indices Commodities Shares Crypto CFDs 👍 Demo / Practice Account Unlimited MT4/MT5 demo with virtual funds 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD CAD NZD SGD ZAR 📙 Education Webinars eBooks Video tutorials Market research 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, trading accounts in ZAR available ☎️ SA Telephone Number Not Available 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Available on select accounts – Offers both fixed and variable spread options Limited asset coverage – Fixed spreads not available on all instruments Consistent pricing – No spread widening during volatility Higher fixed spreads – Less competitive than ECN accounts in calm markets Better for budgeting – Predictable trading costs Not available on Raw/ECN accounts – Only on Standard-type accounts Useful for beginners – Transparent pricing and reduced slippage risk Less flexible execution – Not ideal for traders needing tight spreads or fast execution

Our Findings

FP Markets excels in offering raw ECN floating spreads with fast execution and tight pricing. Traders benefit from dynamic spreads and multiple platforms, making it perfect for scalping, professional strategies, and those prioritizing transparent market-driven spreads.

How low do FP Markets' floating spreads go?

FP Markets offers floating spreads starting from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts. This competitive pricing is ideal for traders seeking minimal spread costs.

Which traders benefit most from floating spreads?

Active traders, scalpers, and high-frequency traders benefit most from FP Markets' floating spreads. The combination of tight spreads and low commissions allows for cost-effective trading strategies.

9. IC Markets

IC Markets provides true ECN floating spreads, averaging 0.1–0.2 pips on EUR/USD. Spreads vary with liquidity and volatility, and their execution uses multiple top-tier liquidity providers, making it one of the most competitive brokers for active and professional traders.

Features

Category IC Markets ⭐ Features True ECN broker Tight spreads Institutional-grade liquidity Fast execution Supports scalping & hedging 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / ZAR 3,540 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread Account) 💹 Commissions From $3.50 per lot per side (Raw Spread Account) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No deposit fees Some payment providers may charge for withdrawals 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus No standard bonus, IC Markets focuses on tight pricing rather than promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard, Raw Spread (cTrader/MT4/MT5) 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex Commodities Indices Bonds Stocks Futures Cryptocurrencies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free unlimited demo accounts 💰 Spreads Raw spreads from 0.0 pips, Standard spreads from 0.6 pips 🚀 Bonus No deposit or trading bonuses offered 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP AUD 📙 Education Webinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Visa/Mastercard Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto wallets 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts ZAR deposits converted to USD or other supported base currencies ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not direct, but global 24/7 phone support 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Floating spreads from 0.0 pips Spreads widen in volatility True ECN pricing, deep liquidity $200 minimum deposit required Tight average EUR/USD spreads No FSCA license in SA Supports MT4, MT5, cTrader Limited education for beginners

Our Findings

IC Markets is renowned for its ultra-low floating spreads and true ECN pricing. Deep liquidity, low latency, and consistently tight spreads make it one of the best brokers for scalpers, algorithmic traders, and serious active traders.

Which traders benefit most from floating spreads?

Active traders, scalpers, and high-frequency traders benefit most from IC Markets' floating spreads. The combination of tight spreads and low commissions allows for cost-effective trading strategies.

Do they charge commission with floating spreads?

Yes, IC Markets’ Raw accounts charge a commission of $3.50 per standard lot per side. This allows extremely low base spreads to remain tight while keeping trading costs transparent, especially beneficial for high-volume traders.

10. FXPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FXPro offers floating spreads across MT4, MT5, and cTrader accounts. EUR/USD spreads typically average 1.1 pips but fluctuate depending on liquidity. Variable spreads ensure transparent, market-driven pricing, ideal for traders using scalping or automated strategies.

Features

Category FX Pro ⭐ Features Fast execution No dealing desk MT4/MT5/cTrader platforms Low latency 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA CySEC SCB 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $100 / ZAR 1,800 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.3 pips (Raw) 1.4 pips (Standard) 💹 Commissions From From $3.50 per side (cTrader Raw account only) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees None from FXPro’s side (third-party fees may apply) 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 (FSCA) 🔥 Bonus Available via seasonal promos (not always active) ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types MT4 Fixed MT4 Floating MT5 cTrader (Raw spread) 📈 Leverage 1:30 (EU/UK) Up to 1:500 (FSCA/SCB) 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Shares Crypto Futures Metals Energies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, unlimited use 💰 Spreads 0.0–2.0 pips (account-dependent) 🚀 Bonus Yes (when available) 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR AUD CHF PLN 📙 Education Webinars Video tutorials Articles Trading tools 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank transfer Credit/debit cards PayPal Skrill Neteller 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone Global Support +44 (0) 203 151 5550 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA-regulated; offers ZAR account and local support via live chat/email $100 minimum deposit may not suit micro traders Supports MT4/MT5/cTrader with competitive raw spreads from 0.3 pips Raw spreads only available on cTrader; other platforms charge more Bonus promo offers available periodically International phone number used—no SA-specific toll‑free line Strong platform range and product selection Some user reports of slippage and trade execution issues

Our Findings

FXPro provides flexible floating spreads across multiple platforms. Its real-time market pricing, variable spread accounts, and transparent execution make it a reliable choice for traders seeking consistent, cost-effective trading conditions.

Are floating spreads stable?

Floating spreads are generally competitive and tight during normal market conditions but can widen during periods of volatility, low liquidity, or high-impact news events. Traders need to monitor spreads in real time to manage costs effectively.

How tight are FxPro floating spreads?

On cTrader accounts, EUR/USD spreads can start from approximately 0.1 pips. This tight spread is ideal for active traders, scalpers, and professionals, although spreads may vary slightly depending on liquidity, volatility, and trade size at any given time.

11. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness provides ECN-style accounts with floating spreads starting from 0.0–0.3 pips. Spreads adjust dynamically according to liquidity, offering tight, transparent pricing. Their accounts suit both beginner and professional traders seeking flexible leverage and low-cost execution.

Features

Category 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA CySEC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 / ZAR 180 📊 Average Spreads From Standard / Standard Cent: from 0.3–0.7 pips Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + commission Zero Account: from 0.0 pips on 30+ pairs most of the day Pro: from 0.1 pips 💹 Commissions From Standard / Cent / Pro: No commission Raw Spread: $3.50 per side ($7 round trip) per lot Zero Account: from $0.20 per lot per side (varies by instrument) 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Zero fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to unlimited (conditions apply for balances under $5,000) 🔥 Bonus Occasional promotions ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support Live chat Email Phone 👥 Account Types Standard Standard Cent Raw Spread Zero Pro 📈 Leverage Flexible Tiered up to unlimited 🔘 Products Offered Forex Metals Crypto Energies Indices Stocks 👍 Demo/Practice Account Yes 💰 Spreads Standard: ~0.3–0.7 pips, no commission Raw Spread: fixed 0.0 pips + $7/lot round trip Zero Account: 0.0 pips most of the day, low commission Pro: from 0.1 pips, no commission 🚀 Bonus No Traditional Bonuses 💵 Account Currencies USD ZAR EUR GBP 📙 Education Webinars Market news Analysis Trading tools 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Instant local bank transfer Cards E-wallets Crypto Regional methods 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, ZAR accounts available ☎️ South African Telephone Number +35725030959 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by FSCA, FCA, CySEC; local ZAR accounts; instant withdrawals 24/7 South African clients onboarded via offshore entity, local regulation less direct Very low minimum deposit (~$10 / ZAR 190) and tight spreads from 0.0–0.3 pips Educational content limited; few bonuses or passive investment options Supports high leverage up to unlimited/1:2000 (FSCA capped) Some negative community feedback around technical reliability and support delays Negative balance protection and broad instrument coverage including ZAR‑quoted pairs No cTrader or copy‑trading platforms; only MT4/MT5

Our Findings

Exness offers dynamically adjusted ECN-style floating spreads, tight pricing, and flexible leverage. Their transparent execution and ultra-low spreads make them an excellent choice for professional traders and those relying on variable-spread strategies.

Are there commissions on floating spreads?

Yes, Raw Spread accounts incur a commission of $3.50 per lot per side. This commission structure ensures tight spreads while maintaining transparency, making it cost-efficient for scalpers and high-frequency traders.

Which traders benefit most from floating spreads?

Active traders, scalpers, and high-frequency traders benefit most from Exness' floating spreads. The combination of tight spreads and low commissions allows for cost-effective trading strategies.

12. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM delivers floating spreads on all account types, including Ultra Low and Zero accounts, with EUR/USD spreads from 0.1–0.4 pips. Spreads vary with market conditions, offering scalable pricing suitable for beginner to professional traders globally.

Features

Categories Details ⭐ Features Over 1,000 instruments, Negative balance protection, Multilingual support, Local seminars 🏛️ Regulation CySEC ASIC IFSC FCA (XM Global) 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) $5 / ZAR 90 📊 Average Spreads From Micro: from 1.0 pips Standard: from 1.0 pips XM Zero: from 0.0 pips on major pairs during peak hours 💹 Commissions From Commission-free on Standard and Micro accounts; Commission on XM Zero account 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees No fees charged by XM; Possible fees by payment providers 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:888 🔥 Bonus Occasionally offers deposit bonuses or promotions (check site for current offers) ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support via chat, Email Phone 👥 Account Types Micro Standard XM Zero 📈 Leverage Flexible leverage up to 1:888 depending on instrument and account 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs on indices Commodities Stocks Metals Energies 👍 Demo / Practice Account Free unlimited demo account available 💰 Spreads Variable spreads. Ttighter on XM Zero accounts: Micro: from 1.0 pips, no commission Standard: from 1.0 pips, no commission XM Zero: from 0.0 pips 🚀 Bonus No Deposit Bonus ($30) Deposit Bonus (20 / 50%) Referral Bonus ($35) Special Promotions (100%) 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP ZAR AUD CAD CHF 📙 Education Webinars Tutorials Trading guides Market analysis tools 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank wire transfer E-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, supports ZAR-denominated accounts ☎️ South African Telephone Number Not Available 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Well-regulated by CySEC, ASIC, FSCA Spreads slightly higher compared to ECN brokers Low minimum deposit ($5) Leverage capped at 1:888, lower than some competitors Attractive bonuses (e.g., $30 no-deposit bonus) Customer support limited to 24/5 Strong educational resources and webinars Withdrawal processing can be slow depending on method Multiple account types including Islamic No raw spread accounts with zero commissions on all types

Our Findings

XM provides consistently variable spreads across all account types. Tight spreads during high liquidity, flexible account options, and MT4/5 platforms make XM ideal for beginner to professional traders seeking reliable floating-spread trading.

How low do XM's floating spreads go?

offers floating spreads starting from 0.0 pips on Ultra Low accounts. The average EUR/USD spread is 0.8 pips, with no commission charges.

Which traders benefit most from floating spreads?

Active traders, scalpers, and high-frequency traders benefit most from XM's floating spreads. The combination of tight spreads and no commissions allows for cost-effective trading strategies.

Conclusion Floating (variable) spreads allow traders to benefit from real-time market pricing, where spreads shrink during high liquidity and widen during volatility. Brokers offering these spreads, such as CMC Markets, IC Markets, Pepperstone, FP Markets, Exness, and XM, provide Brokers offering these spreads, such as, provide ECN -style execution, transparent pricing, and competitive spreads starting from 0.0 pips. These brokers are particularly suited for scalpers, high-frequency traders, and active day traders who prioritize low trading costs, fast execution, and flexible account options. While spreads may widen during major economic events, the combination of tight base spreads, low commissions, and reliable platforms ensures cost-effective trading strategies across various experience levels. Overall, selecting a broker with competitive floating spreads enables traders to access dynamic, market-driven pricing, making variable spreads an optimal choice for both professional and beginner traders aiming for transparency, efficiency, and profitability in forex trading

Frequently Asked Questions

What exactly is a floating (variable) spread in forex trading?

A floating spread is the difference between a currency pair’s buy (bid) and sell (ask) price, which continuously changes based on real-time market liquidity, trading sessions, and volatility, unlike fixed spreads that remain constant.

How do floating spreads differ from fixed spreads?

Floating spreads fluctuate dynamically with market conditions, while fixed spreads remain the same regardless of volatility or liquidity. Traders experience tighter spreads during calm markets and wider spreads during high-impact news or low liquidity periods.

Why do floating spreads change throughout the trading day?

Floating spreads change because forex markets are influenced by liquidity, trading volume, and volatility. Major session overlaps provide tighter spreads, whereas low-volume periods or high-impact economic events cause spreads to expand, reflecting real-time market conditions.

Which market conditions cause floating spreads to widen or shrink?

Spreads shrink during high liquidity periods, such as London/New York session overlaps. Spreads widen during low liquidity, high volatility, or major economic announcements, reflecting the broker’s access to liquidity providers and the natural supply-demand dynamics of the market.

Which brokers offer floating spreads versus fixed spreads?

ECN/STP brokers like IC Markets, Pepperstone, FP Markets, Exness, CMC Markets, and XM provide floating spreads. Fixed spreads are usually offered by market makers or brokers who manage pricing internally rather than sourcing directly from liquidity providers.

Are floating spreads better for scalping or day trading?

Yes, floating spreads are ideal for scalping and day trading, as tight spreads during liquid periods reduce trading costs. Traders benefit from direct market pricing, but they must manage risk when spreads widen during volatility.

Do brokers charge commissions in addition to floating spreads?

Some brokers, especially ECN/STP providers, charge commissions alongside floating spreads to maintain tight base spreads. Others embed costs entirely within spreads. Traders should check account types to understand whether commissions are applied and the total trading costs.

What are the main advantages and disadvantages of using floating spreads?

Advantages include tighter spreads during liquid markets, transparent pricing, and cost-effective trading for active traders. Disadvantages are temporary spread widening during volatility, potential uncertainty in costs, and the need for careful monitoring of market conditions.

Which traders benefit most from floating spreads, beginners or professionals?

Active traders, scalpers, and high-frequency traders benefit most due to tight spreads and low commissions. Beginners can use them, but should be aware of volatility-related spread widening, which can increase trading costs if not managed properly.

How can I monitor and manage costs when trading with floating spreads?

Traders should monitor spreads in real time, avoid high-impact news events, choose accounts with transparent pricing, and use brokers offering ECN/STP execution. Proper risk management and timing trades during liquid sessions help minimize trading costs. SAShares Instagram