HYCM operates under the Henyep Group and offers trading services in more than 140 countries. HYCM accepts South Africans and offers over 300 tradable instruments. South Africans can start trading with a $20 / 370 ZAR minimum deposit.

Is HYCM actually legit and regulated?

Yeah, HYCM's regulated – they've got oversight. So you're not just handing money to some random dude. That matters. Are they perfect? Nope. Nothing is. But at least there's someone actually watching them. Better than unregulated offshore garbage honestly.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What's the minimum deposit at HYCM, and what are spreads like?

Minimums are around $250, which is reasonable. Not super cheap but not crazy either. Spreads on major pairs – maybe 1.5-2.0 pips. Competitive but standard. You know what you're paying. Nothing jumps out at you. Just solid middle ground, honestly.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, DFSA Start Trading Read Review

HYCM Spider Chart

Pro and cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Reliable reputation with 40 years history of operation No significant cons Regulated by FCA Several market instruments with which to trade Educational tools available Low minimum deposit

Overview

It was established in 1998 as part of the Henyep Group, founded in 1977.

Multi-regulated by the FCA (UK), DFSA (UAE), and CySEC, ensuring strong oversight.

Expanded its services to over 140 countries with multilingual support in 12 languages.

Opened offices in London, Dubai, and Cyprus to serve its global clientele better.

The 2024 leadership transition brought Stavros Lambouris and Roger Bach as new owners, focusing on innovation and service improvements.

What's HYCM actually about and what can you trade?

So HYCM – they do forex, metals, indices, and crypto. Standard range honestly. Nothing exotic. You get the basics covered. If you want currencies and maybe some gold or Bitcoin, you're set. Nothing jumps out. Just straightforward stuff. Adequate if you know what I mean.

How is HYCM different from all the other brokers?

Honestly? Not really different. They're regulated, execution's fine, spreads are okay. Customer service picks up. But that describes like every other broker too. HYCM's not bad – it's just... normal. Reliable and boring. No magic. Just dependable if you want something straightforward without hunting around forever for something special.

Featured Offered

HYCM is an already-entrenched broker, beheld as an all-in-one stop that appeals to traders of all kinds of experience.

This makes the HYCM trading platform an open vault of a full spectrum of asset classes such as forex, indices, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, HYCM has everything to hand out to its users in the form of advanced technical features that would consistently keep currency traders informed on the market sentiment.

As HYCM is designed to support PAMM/MAM accounts as a professional way of managing funds, it serves the best trade and computes trades with spread, at A1 speed.

📱Instrument 📊Available at HYCM 💱 Currency Pairs Yes 📊 Stock Index CFDs Yes 🏦 Stock CFDs Yes 📈 ETF CFDs Yes ⛏️ Commodity CFDs Yes 🏛️ Bond CFDs Yes ₿ Cryptos Yes

HYCM Customer Reviews

HXCM users tend to provide positive feedback on the broker's platforms as well as their reliability, competitive markets, and robust platform choices, including MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Traders endorse this broker for providing quick procurements along with minimal trading spreads while supporting numerous investment tools to match different trading plans.

Users consistently acknowledge HYCM's helpful educational content, consisting of webinars alongside tutorials with relevant market analysis reports that suit new traders.

Reviews highlight some areas requiring improvement because withdrawal processing delays happen occasionally, along with a lack of sufficient promotional offers.

Traders worldwide depend on HYCM because of its solid user evaluation score and robust Trustpilot presence.

Aspect Details ⭐ Overall Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4/5) 💬 Positive Feedback Reliable platforms, tight spreads, fast execution, and educational resources. 📉 Negative Feedback Occasional withdrawal delays and limited promotions. 🏆 Trustpilot Rating 🌟🌟🌟🌟 (Highly Rated) 🌍 Global Trust Trusted by traders worldwide for its long-standing reputation. 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Beginner-Friendly Yes, with educational tools and intuitive platforms. 📞 Customer Support Highly rated for responsiveness and multilingual assistance. 😟 Common Complaints Withdrawal processing time and scope for promotional offers.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, DFSA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews highlighting both positive experiences with platform features and concerns about spreads. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 3.5/5 Diverse opinions with some users praising customer service and others pointing out withdrawal issues. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 3/5 Limited reviews available, generally positive about the platform's usability. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 4/5 Varied feedback with mentions of both satisfaction and areas needing improvement. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 3.8/5 Few reviews, with some users expressing concerns about communication delays. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ 2.5/5 Generally positive reviews focusing on platform reliability and customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ 4.2/5

Regulations and Compliance

South Africa is a developing market with a growing forex trading community. The country’s regulatory system emphasizes transparency and consumer protection, and HYCM operates under a strict regulatory framework, ensuring a secure trading environment for its global clientele.

Through account segregation, HYCM ensures client fund security, separating operational funds from trader deposits.

Negative balance protection is also in place. Thus, traders cannot lose more than their initial deposit. These measures align with international best practices and help instill confidence in traders.

Anti-money laundering (AML) policies and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements are strictly enforced, safeguarding the platform against fraudulent activity.

These protocols maintain operational integrity and meet the expectations of regulatory authorities.

Is HYCM actually regulated or should I be worried?

HYCM's regulated by ASIC in Australia which is solid. Not saying ASIC makes them perfect but at least someone's watching them. Your money's segregated so they can't just yolo it away. Way better than some random offshore broker. You've got real protection here. Regulation matters honestly.

What's HYCM's compliance record like and should I trust them?

HYCM's been around a while under ASIC oversight so they're not new and sketchy. They follow the rules. Fund segregation works. They verify customers like every legitimate broker does. I've not heard horror stories about them. Seems solid honestly. Just do your own homework though – don't just take my word for it.

📌Regulatory Body 📋License Details 🔐Key Compliance Features Financial Conduct Authority (FCA, UK) License Reference No. 186171 Client fund segregation, negative balance protection Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA, UAE) Registration for operations in the Middle East KYC and AML standards, strict transparency rules Financial Services Authority (SVG) Registration in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Flexible operations under regulatory oversight

HYCM at a Glance

Category Company Information 🏷️Company Name HYCM (Henyep Capital Markets) 📍Headquarters Location London, United Kingdom 📅Year Established 1998 👤CEO/Founder Mr. Stavros Lambouris 🌐Global Offices United Kingdom, Cyprus, Hong Kong, Dubai, Kuwait 🔖Licensing Body FCA (UK), DFSA (UAE) and CySEC (Cyprus), 👥Group Companies Henyep Group 🏛️Business Model Market Maker & STP 🌍Operational Languages English, Arabic, Chinese, Russian, and more 🏆Awards & Recognitions Best Forex Broker UAE 2021, Best Global Forex Broker 2020 Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA, CySEC, DFSA ✔️Compliance Standards Adheres to MiFID II and other global regulatory standards 💼Client Fund Segregation Yes, segregated accounts 🪫Negative balance protection Yes, retail clients only 🕵️‍♂️Financial Conduct Oversight Regular audits and compliance checks 💰Insurance Coverage Compensation scheme up to £85,000 for FCA clients 📋AML & KYC Policy Fully compliant with AML and KYC regulations 🔒Security of Trading Platform SSL encryption, two-factor authentication 🛡️Investor Compensation Fund Coverage under CySEC Investor Compensation Fund 🖥️Cybersecurity Measures Advanced firewalls and intrusion detection systems Account Types and Features ⚙️Standard Account Yes, with fixed spreads 📊ECN Account Yes, Raw Spread Account 🌙Islamic Account Yes, swap-free accounts available 🎮Demo Account Yes, with virtual funds 👑VIP Account Yes, with enhanced features 💵Minimum Deposit $20 / 370 ZAR 💱Base Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AED ⚖️Leverage Options Up to 1:500 📈Spreads (Fixed/Variable) Fixed (Standard), Variable (Raw Spread) 🔄Swap-Free Accounts Available on request 🌐Account Currency Conversion Yes 🚨Margin Call Level 50% ❌Stop-Out Level 20% 🔄Hedging Allowed Yes ⚡Scalping Allowed Yes, under specific conditions 🔁Copy Trading Support Yes, via MyFXBook 👥Social Trading Features Limited 💼Managed Accounts Not available Trading Conditions 🔍Average Spreads From 0.2 pips (Raw Spread Account) 💲Commissions per Trade $4 per lot (Raw Spread Account) 🔢Leverage Range 1:30 (EU), up to 1:500 (offshore) 🚀Execution Speed 12 ms 📊Order Execution Type Market Execution 🔄Slippage Policy Minimal slippage during normal market conditions 📏Margin requirements Flexible ⏹️Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders Supported 🔁Trailing Stops Supported 🕑Pending Orders Yes, all types supported 🔽Partial Fills Yes, depending on market conditions 🧾Dividend Adjustments Applied to index CFDs 🌙Overnight Swap Fees Yes, applied to non-Islamic accounts 📆Rollover Policy Industry standard 🛑Guaranteed Stop Loss Not offered Trading Instruments 💹Forex Currency Pairs 40+ 🪙Precious Metals (Gold/Silver) Gold, Silver 📈Indices 14+ global indices 🌾Commodities Yes (e.g., wheat, coffee) ⛽Energies (Oil/Natural Gas) Oil, Natural Gas ₿Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, etc. 📉Stocks 60+ global stocks 🗂️ETFs Not available 🏛️Bonds Limited offering 📜Futures Contracts Not available 🛡️Options Contracts Not available ⚖️CFDs (Contracts for Difference) Yes, across multiple asset classes 🔣Swap on Trading Board Displayed transparently 🔀Leveraged Instruments Yes, with varying leverage 🎯Micro-Lot Trading Yes 💸Spread Betting Not available 🧺Currency Baskets Limited availability Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Methods Bank Transfer, Crypto, Neteller, Skrill, Credit/Debit Cards, AstroPay, WebMoney, ZotaPay, PayTrust 💵Withdrawal Methods Bank Transfer, Crypto, Neteller, Skrill, Credit/Debit Cards, AstroPay, WebMoney, ZotaPay, PayTrust ⏱️Processing Time for Deposits Instant for most methods. Bank transfers may take 1–3 business days 🕒Processing Time for Withdrawals 1–5 business days depending on the withdrawal method 🚫Deposit Fees None 💵Withdrawal Fees Varies based on the method, some methods may have small charges 🔢Minimum Deposit Amount $20 / 370 ZAR 📉Minimum Withdrawal Amount $20 for e-wallets, higher for bank transfers 🚪Maximum Withdrawal Limit No specific limit, but large amounts may require verification 💱Supported Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AED, and others ₿Crypto Deposits & Withdrawals Yes 🏦Bank Wire Transfers Yes 💳Credit/Debit Cards Yes 📲E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Yes 🏘️Local Payment Methods Yes Trading Platforms and Tools 💻MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 👩‍💻MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 🖥️Proprietary Platform No 📱Mobile Trading App Yes 🌐Web-Based Platform Yes 🤖Trading Bots Supported through MT4/MT5 🖧VPS Services Yes 🔌API Connectivity Yes 📉Charting Tools Advanced charting tools available on MT4/MT5 🧮Custom Indicators Yes 🧠Market Sentiment Analysis Yes 📩Trading Signals Yes 🏷️Advanced Order Types Yes ⚠️Risk Management Tools Yes 📅Economic Calendar Yes 📰Market News Feed Yes Customer Support 📞Support Channels Phone, Email, Live Chat 🗨️Live Chat Availability 24/5 📧Email Support Yes 📱Phone Support Yes 🌍Multilingual Support Yes ❓Help Center/FAQ Yes 👨‍💼Dedicated Account Manager Yes, for premium accounts ⏲️Response Time (Live Chat) Usually under 1 minute 🕒Response Time (Email) Within 24 hours ⭐Support Rating High Educational Resources and Support 🎥Webinars Yes 🏫Seminars Yes 📖Trading Tutorials Yes 📊Market Analysis Reports Yes 📚E-Books Yes 🎬Video Library Yes 📜Glossary Yes ❔FAQs Yes 🆕Beginner Guides Yes 🚀Advanced Trading Strategies Yes Partnerships and Programs 📋IB Program Yes 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 🏷️White Label Solutions Yes 🎁Partnership Rewards Yes 🏛️Institutional Solutions Yes 🔌API Partnership Yes 🤝Referral Program Yes Fees & Charges 💳Deposit Fees None for most methods, but some payment providers may charge. 📤Withdrawal Fees No fees from HYCM, but third-party charges may apply. 💤Inactivity Fee $10 per month after 3 months of inactivity. 🌜Overnight Fees (Swaps) Applicable, based on the traded instrument and position size. 💱Conversion Fees Conversion fees apply for non-account currency transactions. 💰Commission on Trades No commission for fixed accounts, Raw spread accounts charge $4 per lot per side. Market Research Tools 📅Economic Calendar Yes, integrated and regularly updated. 📰Market News Available through the platform with real-time updates. 📩Trading Signals Provided via HYCM tools and third-party integrations. 🔧Technical Analysis Tools Comprehensive tools within MT4 and MT5 platforms. 💭Sentiment Analysis Available for market insights. Additional Features 👥PAMM/MAM Accounts Yes, offered for professional account management. 🔗Social Trading Platform Not available. 🏆Trading Competitions Occasionally available, depending on promotions. 🎁Loyalty Rewards Not specified. 👑Exclusive VIP Perks Available for high-net-worth clients with personalized services. Promotions & Bonuses 🎁Welcome Bonus No bonuses for EU clients due to regulatory restrictions, other regions may have offers. 💵Deposit Bonus Occasionally offered for specific regions. 🏅Trading Contests Not frequently held but may appear as part of promotions. 🌟Seasonal Promotions Offered during special occasions or campaigns. 🎖️Loyalty Programs Limited or unavailable. User Experience & Reviews 🖥️User Interface Quality Intuitive and user-friendly on all platforms. 🔒Platform Stability Highly stable with minimal downtime. 📱Mobile App Reviews Positive reviews for functionality and ease of use. ⭐Overall User Rating 4.2/5 🌟Trustpilot Rating 4.0/5 😟Common Complaints Inactivity fees, withdrawal processing delays (third-party-related). Mobile 📱Mobile App Name HYCM Mobile 🛠️Developer HYCM 📅Release Year 2019 💻OS Compatibility iOS and Android 🌐Languages Supported Multiple, including English, Arabic, and others. 📈Trading Instruments Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. 🔄Real-Time Data Yes, with live price feeds. 🛠️Charting Tools Advanced, integrated within the app. 📊Order Types Supported Market, limit, stop, and trailing stop. 🚀Order Execution Speed Ultra-fast, averaging under 1 second. 🔔Custom Alerts Available for price movements and trading signals. 🤝Beginner-Friendly Yes, with a simple interface and educational resources 🔐Security Features 2FA and SSL encryption 🖥️Synchronization Seamless with desktop platforms 💰Deposit and Withdrawal Fully supported within the app 📝Account Types Accessible All account types are available 🔄Switch Accounts Yes, with ease. 💬In-App Support Live chat and FAQs integrated. 📚Educational Resources Yes, accessible directly 🎯Watchlist Customizable 🌙Dark Mode Available 🌐Social Trading Not available AI Trading Resources 🤖AI Integration Limited, not a core feature. 📊Data Analysis Advanced tools available on MT4 and MT5. 📈Predictive Analytics Not directly available. 🛠️Customizable Strategies Fully supported on MT4/MT5 📉Risk Management Tools Yes, including stop-loss and take-profit orders 🧑‍🏫Trading Insights Yes, integrated within market analysis tools. 🚀Execution Optimization Yes, with low latency execution. 🔄Portfolio Rebalancing Not a core feature 📚AI Tutorials Limited to educational materials. 🎥Video Demonstrations Yes, as part of learning resources. 🧑‍🤝‍🧑Webinars Regularly held for educational purposes. 🔍AI-Powered Search Not available. 🌟Beginner-Friendly Yes, with various resources and guides. 🖥️Platform Availability Desktop, web, and mobile platforms. 📈Backtesting Capability Available on MT4 and MT5. 🛠️Strategy Builder Yes, on MT4/MT5. 🔔Alerts and Notifications Fully supported for trading updates. 🔒Data Protection High-level security protocols in place. 👁️‍🗨️Transparency Transparent fee structure and order execution. Social Media Platformst 📘Facebook Yes, active presence. 📷Instagram Yes, active presence. 🐦Twitter Yes, for updates and news. 💼LinkedIn Yes, for professional updates. 🎥YouTube Yes, for tutorials and webinars. 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account

HYCM Account Types

HYCM offers three account types to accommodate different trading styles and experience levels.

These include Fixed, Classic, Raw, Demo, and Islamic accounts.

Each type has unique features and trading conditions, such as variable spreads, commission structures, and other conditions.

However, South African clients should consider local implications like currency conversion fees and the lack of ZAR as a base currency when selecting an account.

👥Account Type 👉Open Account 📉Spreads From 💳Minimum Deposit 📈Commission 🔢Leverage 🥇Fixed 👉 Open Account 1.5 pips $20 / 370 ZAR None Up to 1:500 🥈Classic 👉 Open Account 1.2 pips $20 / 370 ZAR None Up to 1:500 🥉Raw 👉 Open Account 0.1 pips $20 / 370 ZAR $4 per round lot Up to 1:500 🏅Islamic 👉 Open Account Same as base account $20 / 370 ZAR None or $4 Up to 1:500 🎖Demo 👉 Open Account N/A None N/A Configurable

Fixed Account

The Fixed account provides consistent spreads starting from 1.5 pips with no commission.

It suits traders who prefer predictable costs without worrying about market volatility affecting spreads.

This account type is compatible with all HYCM platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and 5, making it versatile and user-friendly.

South African traders can easily manage consistent trading costs, but should factor in potential currency conversion fees due to the absence of the ZAR.

👥Feature 📜Details 🥇Spread Type Fixed 💳Minimum Deposit $20 / 370 ZAR 🖥️Platforms MT4, MT5, HYCM Trader 📊Leverage Up to 1:500 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account

Classic Account

The Classic account features variable spreads starting from 1.2 pips and no commission.

This account suits traders who can manage minor spread fluctuations without additional trading fees.

Its support for Expert Advisors (EAs) makes it a preferred choice for strategy-driven traders.

The lack of ZAR for South Africans as a base currency could impact initial deposits and withdrawals.

👥Feature 📜Details 🥇Spread Type Variable 💳Minimum Deposit $20 / 370 ZAR 🖥️Platforms MT4, MT5 📊Leverage Up to 1:500 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account

Raw Account

Traders who want minimal spreads will benefit from the Raw account, offering spreads as low as 0.1 pips.

A commission of $4 per round lot applies, making it ideal for high-frequency or scalping strategies.

This account type’s lower trading costs appeal to professional traders but require higher volumes to offset commission fees.

👥Feature 📜Details 🥇Spread Type Variable 💳Minimum Deposit $20 / 370 ZAR 🖥️Platforms MT4, MT5 📊Leverage Up to 1:500 👉Open Account 👉 Open Account

Islamic Account

Ideal for clients adhering to Shariah law, the Islamic account eliminates overnight swap fees, replacing them with fixed charges after a 14-day grace period.

South Africa’s significant Muslim population will find this account type useful. However, understanding the fixed charge structure is important for long-term trading strategies.

Demo Account

The Demo account allows new traders to practice and explore HYCM’s platforms risk-free.

South African traders can use this feature to familiarise themselves with trading conditions, tools, and strategies before committing to real funds.

What account types does HYCM actually have?

HYCM's got Standard and Premium basically. Standard – wider spreads, lower minimum. Premium – tighter spreads if you're trading a lot. Pretty simple setup honestly. Pick whichever matches your situation. Don't overthink it.

Should I open Standard or Premium at HYCM?

Start with Standard. You don't need Premium unless you're literally trading like fifty times a week. Standard works fine. Get your feet wet, figure out if you like their platform, then upgrade if it makes sense. No need to jump straight to Premium.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, DFSA Start Trading Read Review

How Do I Register an Account with HYCM?

To register an account with HYCM, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open an Account

Complete the online registration form with your name, contact information, and trading experience.

Step 2: Fill in personal details

Enter your full name, email address, phone number, and chosen password.

Step 3: Select the account type

Choose the account type that best suits your trading needs

Step 4: Choose your choice

Choose your Platform and your Account, account currency, and Leverage, then click on Next.

Step 5: Choose your Password

Choose your answer and your password.

Step 6: Click on Declaration

Click on Customer Agreement and then click on Submit.

Step 7: It should then say successful.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, DFSA Start Trading Read Review

Fees, Spreads, Commissions

HYCM’s fee structure accommodates all trading styles by offering transparency and cost-effectiveness across account types.

Fees include spreads, commissions, swap charges, and inactivity fees, which vary depending on the account type and instrument being traded.

South Africans must also consider the implications of currency conversion costs, as the broker does not support ZAR as a base currency.

💰 Fee Type ⏳ Inactivity Fee $10/month after 90 days of inactivity. 📈 Fixed Spreads Fixed Account: 1.5 pips (Predictable costs). 📉 Variable Spreads Classic Account: From 1.2 pips (Market fluctuations apply). ⚡ Raw Spreads Raw Account: From 0.1 pips (Lowest spreads, best for scalping). 💵 Commissions Raw Account: $4 per round lot (Low spread, commission-based). 🚫 No Commission Fixed & Classic Accounts: No commission, but higher spreads.

What does HYCM actually charge you in fees and spreads?

HYCM spreads on major pairs sit around 1.5-2.0 pips, which is standard, honestly. No commission usually. That's your main cost. Pretty straightforward – you know what you're paying. Not the tightest, but not expensive either.

Are HYCM's fees competitive or should I look elsewhere?

They're fine. Not special. Spreads are okay, nothing groundbreaking. You could find tighter spreads somewhere else but you'd probably pay commission then. Total cost ends up similar. Stop chasing the cheapest spread – you'll waste more time than you save hunting for it.

Trading Platforms

HYCM’s advanced trading technology provides a seamless experience for traders at all levels.

The broker offers three platforms: MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and the HYCM Trader app to suit different trading preferences.

These platforms cater to global and local needs because of their reliability and speed for markets like South Africa, where mobile trading has become increasingly important.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MT4 remains a trusted choice for traders due to its simple yet powerful features.

It supports automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs), where traders can implement strategies without manual input.

Advanced charting tools and technical indicators provide in-depth market analysis, making it ideal for traders focusing on forex and CFD trading.

South African traders will appreciate MT4’s compatibility with mobile devices because they can trade remotely.

The platform’s stability also caters to traders in areas with inconsistent internet connections, offering smooth order execution despite challenges.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT5 offers more sophisticated tools for detailed market analysis.

Features such as 21 timeframes, six pending order types, and an integrated economic calendar make it a comprehensive solution for technical and fundamental traders.

The platform’s ability to handle multiple asset classes, including stocks and cryptocurrencies, aligns well with South African traders who want to diversify their portfolios.

With reliable execution speeds, MT5 supports traders in volatile markets where precision is everything.

HYCM Trader App

HYCM’s proprietary mobile app is built for convenience.

The app offers ultra-fast execution and access to over 300 trading instruments. Features like in-app deposits and an intuitive interface make it a practical choice for mobile-first traders.

The app’s mobile-friendly design aligns with South Africa’s high mobile penetration rate.

Its real-time market updates and execution reliability ensure traders can capitalize on opportunities regardless of location.

What trading platforms does HYCM actually offer?

HYCM's got MT4 and MT5. Standard stuff. Most people use MT4 because everyone knows it. Works fine. MT5 is newer if you want extra features but honestly not necessary. Pick one and trade. Don't overthink it.

Which platform should I use – MT4 or MT5 on HYCM?

Start with MT4. It's familiar. Tons of tutorials online. If you like it, stick with it. Switching platforms just because something's newer is dumb. MT4 does the job. That's enough. Stop hunting for the perfect thing and just trade already.

How To Deposit and Withdraw

A seamless deposit and withdrawal process is vital for traders with active accounts.

HYCM supports several international payment methods for traders to fund their accounts or access earnings quickly.

South African traders face unique challenges, such as currency conversion fees and the absence of localized payment options like OZOW.

How do you actually get money into HYCM?

So HYCM – you can do bank transfer, credit card, debit card, e-wallets. Bank transfer takes a couple days because banks are slow. Cards are instant which is nice. E-wallets instant too. Once it's in you trade. Just have ID and proof of address ready or they'll hold you up later asking for it.

How fast can you get your money back out of HYCM?

Withdrawals take 2-3 business days like most brokers. Goes back the same way you came in – that's their rule. They're not trying to hold your cash. You ask, they process it, you get it. Nothing crazy about it. Just standard. Don't expect overnight magic but don't wait weeks either.

Leverage

So HYCM – they let you leverage up to like 1:500 or something crazy like that depending on what you're trading. Look, that's a lot. Maybe too much honestly. You've got to be careful with leverage because it works both ways.

You can make money fast but you can also lose everything even faster. Like, stupidly faster.

One bad trade, one unexpected market move, and boom – your account's gone. Just like that. Most people shouldn't go anywhere near 1:500. Use 1:10, 1:20 maybe if you're comfortable. Leverage is a tool but it's more like a gun – dangerous if you don't know what you're doing.

Compare Forex Brokers - HYCM vs Exness vs Markets.com

🔎 Broker 💳 Minimum Deposit $20 / 370 ZAR $10 (varies by account type) $100 / 1881 ZAR ➕Account Types Fixed, Classic, Raw, Islamic, Demo Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro Classic 📉Leverage Offered 1: 30 1:400 1:888 💱 Base Currencies Supported 0.0 pips 47 57 🖥️Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, HYCM Trader MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Trader App, Web Terminal MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Markets.com Proprietary Platform 📊Spread Type & Fees Fixed and variable spreads, starting at 0.1 pips, commissions of $4 per side for Raw accounts Spreads from 0.0 pips on Raw and Zero accounts, commissions from $0.1 per lot per side on Zero accounts Spreads from 0.7 pips (EUR/USD), commission-free trading 💳Deposit & Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, AstroPay, etc.), cryptocurrency Bank cards, local solutions (including ZAR), e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, SticPay), cryptocurrency Bank cards, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, PayPal), bank wire 📄Order Execution Speed 12 ms 0.01 seconds on average Instant execution ☪️Islamic Accounts Yes, swap-free Yes, swap-free (all accounts except Social) Yes, swap-free 🛡️Regulation FCA (UK), DFSA (UAE), CySEC FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), and more ASIC (Australia), FCA (UK), FSCA (South Africa), CySEC (Cyprus), BVI FSC 📞Customer Support Availability Live chat, email, phone, multilingual support (English, Arabic, others) 24/7 live chat, email, phone, supports 15+ languages 24/5 live chat, email, phone, WhatsApp 📚Educational Resources Market analysis reports, video library, and tutorials Articles, videos, webinars, Exness Academy Webinars, video tutorials, eBooks, articles, glossary ⚙️Unique Features Proprietary HYCM Trader app, economic calendar, trading calculators Social trading platform, instant withdrawals with no fees, free VPS hosting "XRay" live video analysis, TradingView integration, proprietary tools like "Traders Trend Tool" 🏆Awards Best Forex Broker (Spain, UAE), Most Transparent Forex Broker 2023 Most Trusted Broker 2023, Best Multi-Asset Broker 2023, Global Broker of the Year 2023 Best Mobile Trading App MENA 2024, Most User-Friendly Broker South Africa 2024, Leading Broker for Trading Conditions in Africa 2024 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Awards

For South Africans, choosing a broker with a proven track record of recognition helps mitigate concerns about reliability and service quality.

HYCM’s collection of industry awards over the years showcases its consistent commitment to delivering reliable services and building trust in the global trading community.

While no awards have been specifically attributed to South African markets, HYCM’s international recognition underscores its reliability for traders.

🌟Award Title 🤝Awarding Body 💹Year 🌍Region 💼Most Transparent Forex Broker HYCM Group 2023 UAE 🏆Best Forex Broker HYCM Group 2022 Middle East 🔒Best Multi-Regulated Forex Provider HYCM Group 2022 UAE 🏆Best Forex Broker HYCM Group 2022 Spain 📈Best Trading Platform HYCM Group 2021 Global

HYCM Trading Tools and Research

Trading successfully requires access to reliable tools and resources.

HYCM equips traders with an economic calendar, trading calculators, and detailed trade reports to help them.

These tools offer practical support in analyzing markets, planning trades, and managing risk.

Traders in South Africa deal with currency volatility and global market influences, which means they can benefit from these tools while trading USD/ZAR or commodities such as gold.

These reports are great for reviewing costs, assessing profitability, and spotting areas where strategies can improve.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli is a highly experienced Senior Account Manager with a proven track record of supporting clients and guiding them through complex trading processes.

⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Clients consistently highlight the exceptional support and guidance provided by Aristos Panteli, emphasizing his professionalism, responsiveness, and dedication to resolving queries efficiently.

⭐ I have worked with many different… I have worked with many different account managers, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his expertise, attention to detail, and ability to simplify complex financial concepts, making interactions seamless and effective.

Conclusion With its strong and reliable reputation in the financial market, HYCM is a brokerage company that stands out amongst its peers. Not only does it provide professional services to more seasoned traders, but it also caters to beginners who want to learn more about trading. HYCM offers competitive spreads, relatively low to no commission (depending on the account traders choose), and deposit amounts that are quite low.

Disclaimer

Traders, whether beginners or seasoned, need to acknowledge and understand that trading CFDs along with other instruments carries high risk at all times. These are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Traders stand a chance of gaining, but they also stand a chance of losing their capital, albeit all of it through trading financial instruments. HYCM’s products and information cannot serve as any recommendation or advice. Traders are encouraged to seek additional and third-party advice should they feel it necessary before making any decisions, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What trading platforms does HYCM actually offer?

So HYCM – they've got MT4 and MT5. That's literally it. Two options to pick from. Most people just stick with MT4 because honestly everyone knows it. Works fine. Does what you need. MT5 is sitting there if you want some extra features or more timeframes but like... you don't actually need it. MT4's been around forever. It's reliable. Just use that and stop overthinking it.

Is MT4 on HYCM reliable?

Yeah it's fine. Orders go through. Charts look right. You're not getting surprise crashes or weird execution issues. It's boring in the best way possible. Nothing fancy. Nothing broken either. Just straightforward platform that does the job without drama. You open it, you trade, it works. That's all you actually need from a platform.

Can I scalp on HYCM?

You can try honestly but like... HYCM's not really built for scalping. Spreads aren't tight enough to make it work consistently. Execution's okay but nothing special. You'll get eaten alive on the spread on every tiny move. If you're actually serious about scalping find an ECN broker instead. HYCM's fine if you're doing swing trading or position stuff. Just don't try to scalp. Not worth the headache.

Does HYCM have automated trading or EA support?

Yeah you can run Expert Advisors on MT4 with them. They allow it. So if you've got some bot or automation thing you want to test out, you can. Just make absolutely sure your EA actually makes money before you go crazy and let it run 24/7. Test it first. Paper trade it. Don't just blindly trust some algorithm with real money.

What about mobile trading on HYCM?

They've got mobile apps. iOS and Android both. You can check your positions, place trades, close stuff if you need to. It's handy when you're stuck somewhere and want to peek. But honestly don't get crazy trying to day trade from your phone. You'll make stupid mistakes when you're distracted. It's a tool for checking in, not for serious trading work.

Is the charting good on HYCM?

It's standard MT4 charting so yeah it's fine. Indicators work. You can draw on the charts. You've got timeframes. It's all there. Nothing flashy or revolutionary. But it's adequate honestly. Most traders get what they need from it. If you're the type who needs crazy advanced charting maybe look elsewhere but for normal people it does the job.

Can I switch between MT4 and MT5 easily?

You can have both accounts running if you want. Just set up separate logins. Switch between them whenever. No problem. The annoying thing though – MT4 and MT5 don't talk to each other. A trade on MT4 doesn't affect MT5. They're completely separate. So you gotta manage them separately. Keep that in your head. They're not synced.

Does HYCM have web platform access?

Nope. You're basically stuck downloading MT4 or MT5. No browser-based trading option. So if you're sitting at some computer where you can't download anything you're kind of out of luck. That's annoying honestly. It would be nice to have a web version for those moments but they don't offer it. Just something to know going in.

What's the minimum account size to trade on HYCM platforms?

Depends on your actual minimum deposit with them but once the money's in you can trade. Some brokers have minimums per trade like "you gotta trade at least 0.1 lot." HYCM's not crazy restrictive about that stuff. You can start small and scale up. Doesn't matter if you've got $100 or $10,000 – you can still use their platforms and trade. You're not locked out of anything.

Are there platform fees on HYCM?

No they don't charge you just to use MT4 or MT5. That's not how they make money. You pay through the spread basically. That's the deal – tighter or wider spreads depending on market conditions. No surprise platform fees hiding in the fine print. Straightforward. They make their money one way, you know what it is. No complicated fee structure to figure out.