Overall, TNFX is a trustworthy forex broker with an overall rating of 7 out of 10 compared to over 100 other brokers. TNFX offers access to Auto Chartist and over 200 tradable instruments across financial markets. TNFX offers multilingual customer support available across communication channels 24/6.

?️ Regulated and trusted by the FSA. ?️ 1109 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

🔎 Broker 🥇 TNFX 💴 Minimum Deposit (ZAR) R1800 ZAR ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes 📌 Retail Investor Accounts Yes 📍 PAMM Accounts Yes 📈 Liquidity Providers Major banks 📉 Affiliate Program Yes 📊 Order Execution ECN/DMA 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

TNFX Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons There are training videos available on the TNFX website, covering a range of topics The educational material could be improved, and more could be added, including webinars, seminars, etc TNFX offers comprehensive market analysis TNFX does not offer a range of trading tools or research on the official website

Overview

TNFX is a Seychelles-registered company authorized as a Securities Dealer by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles.

TNFX offers fast order execution, A flexible risk Degree, and a wide range of trading accounts, including Islamic and Demo options.

Featured Offered

TNFX is an online brokerage offering access to a wide range of financial markets, including forex, commodities, indices, and equities.

They provide advanced trading platforms suitable for both retail and institutional clients.

Their partnership program offers attractive rewards for introducing traders, while the company maintains risk management measures to monitor transactions and ensure secure trading.

Overall, TNFX focuses on providing flexible trading options, competitive trading conditions, and tools designed to support both new and experienced traders.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Offers Standard, VIP, ECN, and Pro accounts designed for different trading levels and spreads. ⚖️ Leverage Provides high leverage options up to 1:1000 depending on account type and instrument. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips on ECN accounts; commission-based and commission-free options available. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex pairs, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, metals, and CFDs with diverse market access. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports MT4 and MT5 for desktop, mobile, and web, offering fast execution and advanced tools. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available for traders requiring interest-free trading conditions. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Free VPS offered for eligible clients to support fast, stable automated trading. 👥 Copy Trading Provides a copy-trading system allowing users to follow professional traders’ strategies. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Uses segregated client accounts, encryption, and strict protection measures to safeguard funds. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Operates under recognized financial regulatory guidelines to ensure transparency and compliance.

TNFX Customer Reviews

TNFX customer reviews are largely negative, with many clients reporting serious issues.

Users frequently complain about rejected or delayed withdrawal requests, sudden account restrictions, and alleged “bonus abuse” claims that prevent access to profits.

A smaller portion of reviews mention fast trade execution and responsive support, but these are heavily outweighed by complaints about poor transparency, hidden fees, and unhelpful customer service.

Overall, the feedback paints a picture of a broker that struggles with trust and reliability in its client interactions.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating TNFX generally receives a mixed overall rating, averaging around 3–4 stars across major review platforms. Many traders highlight good trading conditions, while a notable portion report concerns. 👏Customer Satisfaction Satisfaction levels are divided. A strong group of users praise TNFX for reliable execution, helpful account managers, and platform stability. However, a significant number express dissatisfaction due to withdrawal delays and strict bonus conditions. 📞Customer Service Satisfaction levels are divided. A strong group of users praise TNFX for reliable execution, helpful account managers, and platform stability. However, a significant number express dissatisfaction due to withdrawal delays and strict bonus conditions.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited direct reviews; traders generally discuss spreads, execution, and account conditions with mixed opinions. ⭐⭐⭐ Limited direct reviews; traders generally discuss spreads, execution, and account conditions with mixed opinions. ⭐⭐ Feedback varies; some users report smooth trading, while others raise concerns about delayed withdrawals. ⭐⭐⭐ Combination of satisfied users praising service quality and critical reviews about customer support handling. ⭐⭐⭐ Mostly negative feedback, especially from users reporting issues with fund withdrawals and dispute handling. ⭐⭐ Highly mixed — strong positive reviews about support and platforms, but many 1-star reviews about withdrawal issues. ⭐⭐⭐

TNFX Safety and Security

TNFX is regulated via an offshore licence from the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), which provides some formal oversight but is widely considered less protective than major regulators in jurisdictions like the UK or Australia.

Several user-reported complaints point to serious issues: delayed or refused withdrawals (often tied to alleged “bonus abuse”), limited responsiveness from customer support, and restricted accounts.

Does TNFX offer reliable safety measures for client funds?

TNFX provides basic safety measures such as segregated client accounts and compliance with its offshore regulatory framework, but its oversight is less robust than that of major global regulators. While it promotes secure fund handling, traders should be aware that offshore regulation may offer limited protection in the event of disputes.

Is TNFX considered a secure broker for long-term trading?

TNFX markets itself as a secure trading environment, but user feedback and its offshore licence raise concerns about long-term reliability. Reports of delayed withdrawals and limited support responsiveness suggest that traders should carefully assess the risks and consider stronger-regulated brokers for greater security.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Fully regulated with appropriate licensing for client protection 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept separate from company funds 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance Provides additional insurance coverage for client assets 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Strong financial position and credible credit rating 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Advanced security measures for cryptocurrency accounts 📈 Negative Balance Protection Ensures clients cannot lose more than their deposited funds 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Regular audits and transparent compliance practices

TNFX at a glance

🔎 Broker 📍 Headquartered Seychelles 📌 Regulating Authorities Licensed as a Securities Dealer by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), license number SD133. Regulation is considered less strict than top-tier authorities. ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, swap-free accounts are offered. 🆓 Demo Account Yes, available for testing strategies. 📈 Institutional Accounts Not clearly documented; mainly standard and VIP accounts are confirmed. 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on account type. 💰 Minimum Deposit Around $100 for most accounts. ↪️ Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets. 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, cards, and e-wallets; some users report delays. 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), desktop and mobile versions supported. 💹 Tradable assets offered Forex pairs, metals/commodities, some indices and CFDs. Exact range not fully clear. 📆 Customer Service Hours Not explicitly stated; some clients report slow or limited support. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

TNFX account types

TNFX provides several live‑trading account types designed to meet varied trader profiles—from beginners through to professionals.

The Standard account is aimed at most traders, featuring floating spreads from around 1 pip and no commission, with a modest minimum deposit.

The Cent account is very beginner‑friendly: you trade in “cent” units (thus lower risk), again with a low spread of about 1 pip and a minimum deposit similarly modest.

The Fix account (sometimes listed as “Fix/Fixed”) offers fixed spreads (from around 1 pip) and no commission, catering to traders who prefer predictable cost structures.

Cent Account

The Cent Account is TNFX’s most beginner-friendly option.

Trades are conducted in cents, which minimizes risk while learning. It requires a low minimum deposit, offers high leverage (up to 1:400), and features floating market execution with no commission.

Islamic (swap-free) trading is supported, and automated trading strategies (EAs) can be used through MT4 or MT5. This account is ideal for new traders wanting to start small while gaining experience.

Standard Account

The Standard Account is a versatile choice for most retail traders.

It provides floating spreads starting from about 1.0 pip, no commission, and leverage up to 1:400.

Trade sizes begin at 0.01 lots, and Islamic swap-free options are available.

This account is suitable for traders who want a balanced mix of affordability, flexibility, and access to all major trading instruments.

Zero Account

Designed for experienced or active traders, the Zero Account provides ultra-low spreads, sometimes down to 0.0 pips on major pairs.

A commission per lot is applied to offset the low spreads. The minimum deposit is moderate, and leverage remains high (up to 1:400).

Automated trading is permitted, making this account ideal for scalpers and high-frequency traders seeking minimal trading costs.

VIP Account

The VIP Account caters to high-volume or professional traders.

It requires a large minimum deposit but offers very tight floating spreads, often starting from 0.4 pips, with no additional commission.

Leverage is slightly lower than other accounts, and traders benefit from dedicated account management. Islamic (swap-free) options are available.

This account is ideal for institutional clients or serious traders managing large volumes.

PAMM / Managed Account

TNFX also offers a PAMM account for investors who prefer to allocate funds to professional managers rather than trade themselves.

Profits and losses are distributed proportionally based on the investor’s share of the total pool.

This option allows passive investment in forex markets while benefiting from experienced traders’ strategies.

What types of accounts does TNFX offer, and who are they suitable for?

TNFX provides multiple account types, including Cent, Standard, Fix, Zero, and VIP accounts. Each is designed to match different trading needs, from beginners seeking low-risk entry to advanced or high-volume traders seeking tight spreads and premium conditions.

What are the key differences between the TNFX account types?

The main differences include minimum deposit requirements, spread types, commission structures, and leverage levels. Cent accounts are beginner-friendly with high leverage, Fix accounts offer fixed spreads, Zero accounts provide ultra-tight spreads with commissions, and VIP accounts are tailored for large-volume or institutional clients.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a TNFX Account – A Step-by-Step Guide

To register an account with TNFX, traders can follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Visit the TNFX Webpage and on the homepage, click the Open Live Account button.

Step 2:

Complete the Online Registration form. In the registration form that appears, select Individual and enter your first name, last name, email address, and phone number.

You must also establish a password, agree to the Terms & Conditions, and complete the CAPTCHA. Confirm your phone number.

To do so, enter the OTP code supplied to the selected phone number.

TNFX Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

TNFX structures its costs through spreads, commissions, and overnight fees.

Standard accounts feature variable spreads that fluctuate with market conditions, while ECN-style or “raw” accounts offer tighter spreads but charge a commission per lot, typically ranging from $2.50–$3.50.

Additionally, positions held overnight incur swap fees, reflecting the cost of leverage and financing.

Overall, the fees and spreads vary depending on account type, traded instrument, and market volatility, giving traders the flexibility to choose between lower spreads with commissions or wider spreads without extra charges.

What types of fees does TNFX charge on its accounts?

TNFX primarily earns through spreads and, in some account types, commissions. There are no hidden fees for deposits, but certain withdrawals may incur standard processing fees. Swap or overnight fees apply unless you choose a swap-free (Islamic) account.

How tight are TNFX spreads, and are commissions applied?

Spreads vary by account type: Standard and Cent accounts have variable spreads, Fix accounts have fixed spreads, and Zero accounts offer ultra-tight spreads starting from 0.0 pips but include a small commission per trade. Spreads are generally competitive across major currency pairs.

TNFX Trading Platform

Our experience with the TNFX MetaTrader 4 and 5 trading platforms was positive. Given the competitive trading conditions offered by TNFX, these platforms may appeal to all sorts of traders, especially those who emphasize trading using Expert Advisors (EAs).

MetaTrader 4 and 5 have many improvements and functions that improve the trading experience.

TNFX’s offer, however, might be improved by including additional independent tools such as TradingView.

TNFX could also consider including social trading capabilities and establishing a custom platform to give more diversity and appeal to a wider spectrum of traders.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

One of the most popular trading platforms worldwide, known for its reliability, simplicity, and strong support for automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs).

It provides advanced charting tools, customizable technical indicators, and multiple order types, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

MT4 is available on desktop, mobile, and web, allowing traders to monitor and execute trades from anywhere.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Upgraded version of MT4, offering more features and flexibility.

It supports additional asset classes such as stocks and commodities, more timeframes, and enhanced analytical tools.

MT5 also allows for more complex automated trading strategies and has a more versatile economic calendar and depth of market data, making it ideal for traders looking for advanced tools and multi-asset trading capabilities.

Web Terminal

provides the convenience of accessing MT4 or MT5 directly from any browser without installing software.

It retains most features of the desktop versions, including charting, technical indicators, and trading functions, making it perfect for traders who need quick access from multiple devices or are unable to install applications.

What trading platforms does TNFX offer for its clients?

TNFX provides multiple trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, which are widely used for forex and CFD trading. These platforms support advanced charting tools, technical indicators, automated trading via Expert Advisors, and compatibility across desktop, web, and mobile devices.

Is the TNFX trading platform suitable for beginners?

Yes, the TNFX trading platforms are designed to accommodate both beginners and experienced traders. They offer user-friendly interfaces, demo accounts for practice, and educational resources, allowing new traders to learn market mechanics and practice strategies without risking real money.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

TNFX Deposits and Withdrawals

TNFX offers multiple deposit options, including bank transfers, credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies, allowing users to fund their accounts quickly.

However, many users report significant issues with withdrawals, including delays, rejections, or sudden cancellations, particularly when attempting to access profits.

Complaints also mention account balances disappearing or communication breaking down during withdrawal requests.

Overall, while deposits are generally processed smoothly, the withdrawal experience appears to be inconsistent and problematic for many traders.

What payment methods does TNFX support for deposits and withdrawals?

TNFX allows clients to fund their accounts and withdraw funds using a variety of methods, including bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards, and select e-wallets. Processing times and availability depend on the chosen method and the client’s region.

Are there any fees or limits for depositing or withdrawing funds with TNFX?

Deposits are generally processed without fees, though some payment providers may charge a service fee. Withdrawal fees and minimum or maximum limits vary by method, and processing can take from a few hours to several business days, depending on the option selected.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low to medium, depends on account type; spreads vary by instrument. 💰 Required Min Deposit Around $100 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Typically none, but some payment methods may incur fees; users report occasional delays. 💳 Deposit Fees Generally none for most methods; some cards or e-wallets may charge a fee. 📝 Average Spread Around 1.2–1.5 pips for standard accounts; tighter for ECN/VIP accounts. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

TNFX Leverage

TNFX provides traders with high leverage options, reaching up to 1:500 on various account types.

This allows traders to control large positions with a relatively small amount of capital, potentially increasing profits.

However, such high leverage also significantly raises the risk of losses, meaning traders must manage risk carefully, as losses can exceed the initial investment.

TNFX emphasizes that leverage should be used responsibly and is suitable mainly for experienced traders who understand the associated risks.

TNFX vs FXCM vs Etoro - A Comparison

🔎 Provider 📉 Regulation FSA FCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSCA CySEC, FCA, ASIC, FSA, NFA, FinCEN, FINRA, SIPC, 💴 Withdrawal Fee None Yes Yes 🆓 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 💵 Min Deposit 1,800 ZAR 900 ZAR 3,600 ZAR 📉 Spread 0.0 pips From 0.2 pips EUR/USD From 1 pip 📈 Commissions $5 $25 per $1m traded None 🪙 Cent Accounts Yes None None 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

TNFX Research

TNFX Research, as presented by TNFX, is their market‑analysis and insight arm, designed to support traders with up-to-date commentary, technical analysis, and broader market outlooks.

While TNFX primarily functions as a brokerage, its research function offers regular analyses across forex, commodities, indices, and other asset classes.

These insights are intended to help clients make more informed trading decisions rather than providing formal investment advice — in their terms and conditions, they clarify that research is “incidental” and not tailored financial advice.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Customer Reviews

⭐ Aristos Panteli, Senior Account Manager Aristos Panteli brings extensive experience in client relations and ensures smooth account management for all clients. ⭐ Great assistance from Aristos Panteli! Aristos Panteli provided prompt, clear, and professional support, making complex processes simple and easy to understand. ⭐ I have worked with many different I have worked with many different account managers before, but Aristos Panteli stands out for his dedication, expertise, and personalized approach.

Conclusion According to our research, TNFX is a competitive broker offering a variety of customizable account types to suit diverse trader needs. The platform provides zero-pip spreads on major instruments like EUR/USD, giving traders a significant advantage. TNFX also offers a choice between MetaTrader 4 and 5, which host an array of innovative tools and features. In our experience, TNFX’s customer service is responsive and dedicated, available 24/6 across multiple channels. However, TNFX is not without its drawbacks. It is regulated by a Tier-3 entity in Seychelles, which has looser regulations than entities like FCA, FSCA, ASIC, and CySEC.

Disclaimer

The Disclaimer on TNFX emphasizes that the information provided on their platform is for general purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or legal advice. Users are responsible for their own decisions when trading or using services, and TNFX disclaims liability for any losses or damages resulting from reliance on the information. It also highlights that trading involves significant risk, past performance is not indicative of future results, and users should seek independent advice if needed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How long does it take to withdraw from TNFX?

Withdrawals are often instant unless you use bank transfers, which can take up to 24 hours, according to TNFX.

Does TNFX have VIX 75?

No, TNFX does not offer the Volatility 75 index or VIX 75. However, there are 13 other indices South Africans can trade as CFDs with leverage up to 1:20.

What educational material does TNFX offer to South African beginners?

TNFX provides some educational materials, such as online video tutorials, but the content is limited.

What trading tools does TNFX offer to South African traders?

TNFX provides MetaTrader 4 and 5 platforms with various innovative tools and features, but lacks economic calendar and TradingView tools.

Does TNFX have the Nasdaq 100?

Yes, TNFX has Nasdaq. Nasdaq 100 can be traded as a CFD on Indices under “USTEC.”

What are the trading conditions at TNFX for South African traders?

TNFX provides competitive trading conditions, including zero-pip spreads on significant instruments such as EUR/USD, but lacks transparency regarding trading and non-trading fees.

What is the minimum deposit at TNFX for South African traders?

TNFX has a minimum deposit requirement of R1,800 Cent Account, higher than many of its competitors on similar accounts.

Does the FSCA regulate TNFX?

No, TNFX is not regulated in South Africa by the FSCA but by the FSA in Seychelles.

What types of accounts does TNFX offer to South African traders?

TNFX provides four account options to cater to South African traders’ diverse preferences and requirements, including a Cent, Standard, Fix, Zero, and VIP Account.

Is TNFX Safe or a Scam?

TNFX is considered a safe option for South Africans, with a trust score of 80%.