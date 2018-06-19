South African traders searching for Noor CM will probably notice something quite quickly: the broker is now mainly presented under the NCM Investment / NCM name. The group says it has operated since 2009 and offers leveraged trading across forex, metals, energies, commodities, indices, equities and other markets, depending on the NCM entity involved.

For South Africans, though, the name change is not the most important part of this review. Regulation is. We could not confirm an FSCA-authorised Noor CM or NCM entity in the official South African sources checked for this review.

Quick answer: Noor CM / NCM may suit experienced South African traders who are comfortable using an internationally regulated broker and want access to MT5, forex, metals, commodities and CFDs. However, we could not confirm local FSCA authorisation. South Africans should verify which NCM company will hold the account, whether residents are accepted, what base currencies and payment methods are available, and how withdrawals back to South Africa are handled before depositing.

Is Noor CM regulated for South African traders?

NCM operates through several regulated companies, so the important question is not simply whether the wider group is regulated. It is which regulated company appears on your client agreement.

NCM Investment Company K.S.C.C. states that it is regulated by Kuwait's Capital Markets Authority under licence numbers AP/2019/0003 and AP/2017/0009. NCM's group information also identifies regulated companies in the UAE, Jordan and Turkey.

Those regulatory relationships are relevant, but none is the same as FSCA authorisation in South Africa.

Regulatory Entity Regulator / Reference What It Means for South Africans NCM Investment Company K.S.C.C. Kuwait Capital Markets Authority – AP/2019/0003 and AP/2017/0009 The Kuwait company is regulated there. It does not give you FSCA protection. NCM Financial Services L.L.C. UAE capital-markets regulator – Category 1 licence 20200000158 This applies to the UAE company. It only matters if that is the entity holding your account. Noor Capital Markets for International Markets and Financial Brokerage (W.L.L) Jordan Securities Commission – group disclosure references letter 18/1533/1/3 dated 19/06/2018 Jordanian oversight applies where the Jordan company is your contracting entity. NCM Investment Menkul Degerler A.S. Capital Markets Board of Turkey – licence 022 Turkish protection is tied to the Turkish entity. South African NCM / Noor CM entity FSCA authorisation not confirmed in the sources reviewed Check the FSCA FSP register before sending funds.

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Can South African traders open an account with Noor CM?

NCM accepts clients internationally, but the public information reviewed for this page did not give us a clear South Africa-specific onboarding statement.

That is worth confirming before you start uploading identity documents. Different NCM entities may offer different products, leverage levels, account currencies, funding methods, and legal protections, so conditions shown on one regional NCM website may not be the conditions offered to a South African resident.

NCM does list ZAR-related instruments such as USD/ZAR. That means the currency pair can be traded. It does not confirm that NCM offers a ZAR-denominated account or local rand funding.

Noor CM Quick Facts Details Broker Name Noor CM / NoorCM is the older name. The group now mainly uses NCM Investment / NCM. Established 2009, according to NCM. Broker Type Online leveraged forex and CFD broker. Headquarters / Region Kuwait-based NCM Investment entity, with regulated group companies in the UAE, Jordan, and Turkey. Primary Regulation NCM Investment Company K.S.C.C. lists Kuwait CMA regulation. FSCA Regulation We did not confirm an FSCA-authorised Noor CM / NCM entity. Current Trading Platform MetaTrader 5 appears in current NCM product and contract material. Legacy Platform MetaTrader 4 appears in older Noor CM / NCM material. Do not assume it is still offered by every entity. Markets Forex, metals, energies, commodities, indices, equities, and other entity-dependent CFD products. Current Account Reference Current Kuwait-related MT5 documents refer to a Variable Execution setup. Leverage 1:100 is referenced for the Variable Execution setup in current Kuwait-related material. Limits may differ elsewhere. Minimum Deposit No single current minimum for South African clients was confirmed. Older sources quote different amounts. ZAR Account / Local Funding Not clearly confirmed on the public pages checked. Customer Support NCM states that customer service is available 24/5. Best For More experienced traders who are comfortable checking an offshore entity before funding.

Noor CM Trust Score

Our Noor CM trust score is 72 out of 100.

NCM has several positives. The group says it has operated since 2009, identifies regulated legal companies, provides risk and legal documentation, publishes complaints procedures, warns customers about impersonation scams, and currently supports MetaTrader 5.

The main deductions are more specific to South African traders. We could not confirm local FSCA authorisation; public information around ZAR funding and local banking is limited; a current South Africa-specific minimum deposit is not clearly published; and the exact NCM entity that would onboard a South African client still needs to be established before funding.

That final point carries real weight in our assessment. Regulation at group level is useful, but your actual protection depends on the company named in your agreement and the rules applying to that company.

Best suited to: more experienced traders who are comfortable using an internationally regulated account and want MT5 access.

Less suitable for: beginners who want a clearly local setup with confirmed FSCA oversight, ZAR account funding, local banking and a straightforward South African complaint route.

Trust Factor Noor CM / NCM Investment Suggested Trust Score 72 / 100 Regulatory Status Regulated group companies are listed in Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, and Turkey. South Africa Protection No FSCA-authorised Noor CM / NCM entity was confirmed in the sources checked. Platform Offering Current NCM material supports MetaTrader 5 and mobile access. Complaints Process NCM publishes complaint and compliance escalation channels. Fraud Protection NCM warns clients about impersonators and unofficial payment requests. Brand Clarity The Noor CM, NoorCM, Noor Capital Markets, and NCM names can make entity checks confusing. Funding Clarity ZAR accounts, local deposits, and South African withdrawal routes are not clearly published. Main Trust Caution Know exactly which company holds the account before depositing a meaningful amount.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons NCM says the group has been operating since 2009. We could not confirm a locally FSCA-authorised Noor CM / NCM company. The group identifies regulated companies in several jurisdictions. Your protection depends on which company actually opens your account. Current NCM documents support MetaTrader 5. Older MT4 material is still easy to find and can cause confusion. The broker covers forex, metals, energies, indices, equities, and other markets. South African eligibility and local payment options are not explained particularly well. USD/ZAR and other ZAR-related instruments appear in current material. A ZAR pair is not the same thing as a ZAR-funded account. NCM publishes complaints procedures and scam warnings. We could not confirm one current public minimum deposit for South African clients. Demo trading is available. CFDs are leveraged. A small price move can become a large percentage loss if your position is too big.

Overview

Noor CM and NoorCM are older names associated with the business now mainly branded as NCM Investment / NCM.

NCM says the group has operated since 2009.

Current product information focuses mainly on MetaTrader 5. MT4 appears more often in older Noor CM material.

Available markets include currencies, metals, energies, commodities, indices, equities and other products depending on the legal entity.

NCM identifies regulated companies in Kuwait, the UAE, Jordan and Turkey.

South African traders should check the legal company named in their own agreement rather than relying on the group's overall regulatory footprint.

We could not confirm an FSCA-authorised NCM entity.

South African eligibility, ZAR account funding, local withdrawals and available base currencies should be confirmed before depositing.

How we reviewed Noor CM / NCM Investment

We reviewed current NCM legal pages, product information, risk disclosures, complaints information, fraud warnings, platform information and available contract documentation. We also checked the South African regulatory position and used current information from Hantec Markets and FXCM / Stratos South Africa for comparison.

Where something could not be independently established, we have said so. We did not trade through a live NCM account, make a deposit, complete a withdrawal, or contact support while posing as a funded client. This review therefore separates information we could verify from features that still need to be confirmed directly with the NCM entity onboarding you.

Is Noor CM a good broker for South African traders?

NCM may make sense for an experienced South African trader who specifically wants its international offering and MetaTrader 5 access.

I would be more cautious if your priorities are local FSCA oversight, a ZAR-denominated account, clearly published South African funding methods or a local complaint route. Those points remain less clear.

The practical decision comes down to the company named in your agreement, the trading conditions that company actually offers you, and whether you are comfortable holding an account outside South Africa.

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Features Offered

MetaTrader 5 across supported desktop, web and mobile trading setups.

Forex, metals, energies, commodities, indices, equities and other entity-dependent products.

ZAR-related instruments including USD/ZAR.

Market news, an economic calendar, NCM Academy material and MT5 analysis tools.

24/5 customer service, according to NCM.

Demo access for traders who want to inspect the platform before funding an account.

Market execution and variable spreads referenced in current contract material.

Feature Noor CM / NCM Offering Forex Trading Yes. Major, minor, exotic, and selected ZAR-related pairs are available. CFD Trading Yes, with the exact range depending on the NCM entity. Commodities Available on selected products. Metals Gold, silver, and related products appear in current material. Energies Oil- and gas-linked products are available. Indices and Equities NCM offers access to index and equity markets. Current Trading Platform MetaTrader 5. Legacy Platform Reference MT4 appears on older pages. Check availability before relying on it. Mobile Trading Yes. Demo Account Yes, NCM promotes demo access. Research and Education Market news, economic calendar, Academy content, charts, and technical tools. Customer Support 24/5 support is published by NCM. Risk Level High. Leverage can turn a relatively small market move into a much larger account loss.

Noor CM Customer Reviews and Reputation

NCM has less independent review data than many of the largest international forex brokers, so I would be careful about drawing conclusions from a small number of five-star or one-star ratings.

The more useful approach is to look for repeated patterns. Pay particular attention to comments about withdrawals, KYC delays, spreads, swaps, order execution, platform stability, and how support responds when something goes wrong.

Also check which NCM entity a reviewer used. Two people trading under the same group brand can still have different account conditions if they were onboarded through different legal companies or regions.

Look for recurring issues rather than isolated praise or complaints.

Check when the review was posted. Older Noor CM reviews may describe MT4 or account structures that are no longer current.

Confirm that the reviewer is discussing the same NCM entity you are considering.

Give greater weight to regulatory records, legal documents, fee schedules, and complaint procedures than anonymous star ratings.

If you open an account, consider testing the withdrawal process with a smaller amount before keeping a larger balance with the broker.

Review Area What South African Traders Should Check Withdrawals Can the money come back to your South African bank, through which route, and at what cost? Deposits Which cards, bank transfers, or other methods are actually enabled for South African residents? Regulation Which NCM company holds the account, and who regulates it? Platform Access Which platform and server are attached to your account? Trading Costs Check live spreads, commission, swaps, conversion costs, and non-trading fees. Support Can support answer South Africa-specific questions clearly and in writing?

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Customer Ratings

The ratings below are our editorial assessment. They are not calculated from customer-review websites.

Category Rating Comment Regulation Moderate to Good The group has several named regulated entities, but no local FSCA company was confirmed. South Africa Fit Average You still need to confirm eligibility, ZAR funding, account currency, and withdrawals. Trading Platforms Good MT5 is current, with mobile access and a familiar set of trading tools. Account Transparency Average The current account tiers and minimum deposit are not as clearly published as I would like. Safety Information Good NCM publishes risk disclosures, complaint procedures, and fraud warnings. Beginner Friendliness Average The demo helps. The offshore entity checks make the live-account decision more complicated. Overall Moderate Worth investigating, but South African traders have more homework to do before funding.

Noor CM Safety and Security

NCM Investment Company K.S.C.C. lists Kuwait CMA licences AP/2019/0003 and AP/2017/0009.

NCM's group information also identifies regulated companies in the UAE, Jordan and Turkey.

International regulation does not automatically provide a South African client with FSCA protection.

NCM publishes formal customer complaint and compliance escalation channels.

The broker warns customers about fake representatives, unofficial websites, social-media approaches and payment scams.

NCM's risk disclosures explain that leveraged CFD trading can result in substantial losses and that the broker is not providing personalised investment advice.

How does Noor CM protect client funds?

This is one of the areas where I would want an entity-specific answer before depositing.

NCM operates through regulated companies and publishes legal and compliance information. What we could not establish from the public Kuwait material reviewed was exactly how a South African client's money would be held, which bank or custodian would be involved, or whether a compensation scheme would apply to that particular client.

Ask for those details based on the legal company in your account agreement. A general group statement about client protection is not enough when different companies and jurisdictions may be involved.

What is Noor CM's complaints process?

NCM says customer service is available 24/5 and publishes formal complaint and compliance escalation channels.

South African traders should also establish which regulator or external dispute process would apply if a complaint could not be resolved directly with NCM. That is much easier to understand before you deposit than after a dispute begins.

How can I avoid fake Noor CM or NCM accounts?

Use the official NCM website and contact information when registering, downloading software, or making payments.

NCM warns customers about impersonation scams. Be especially cautious with unsolicited Telegram, WhatsApp, social-media and email approaches. Never send money to a personal bank account or crypto wallet simply because someone is using the NCM name or logo. Verify representatives and payment instructions through official NCM channels first.

Safety Area Noor CM / NCM Investment Kuwait Regulatory Reference NCM Investment Company K.S.C.C. lists CMA licences AP/2019/0003 and AP/2017/0009. Other Group Regulation UAE, Jordan, and Turkey entities are also named. South African Regulation No FSCA-authorised Noor CM / NCM company was confirmed. Entity Clarity Check the legal name in the account agreement before funding. Client Fund Protection Ask about segregation, the bank or custodian, and any compensation arrangement for your exact entity. Complaints Formal complaint and compliance escalation channels are published. Fraud Prevention NCM publishes an impersonation and scam warning. Main Trading Risk Leverage can magnify losses very quickly.

Noor CM at a Glance

Broker Detail Noor CM / NCM Investment Broker Type Forex and multi-asset CFD broker. Current Brand NCM Investment / NCM. Noor CM and NoorCM are older names. Established 2009, according to NCM. Regulation NCM names regulated companies in Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, and Turkey. FSCA-Regulated Not confirmed for Noor CM / NCM. Markets Forex, metals, energies, commodities, indices, equities, and other CFDs depending on the entity. Primary Current Platform MetaTrader 5. Mobile Trading Yes. Demo Account Yes. Current Account Reference Variable Execution appears in current Kuwait-related MT5 material. Leverage Reference 1:100 on the referenced Variable Execution setup. Confirm your own terms. Minimum Deposit No single current South Africa-specific minimum was confirmed. ZAR Trading Pairs Yes. ZAR Funding / Base Account Not clearly confirmed. Support 24/5, according to NCM. Best For Traders comfortable doing their own offshore entity checks and trading on MT5.

Noor CM Account Types

Account information needs to be treated carefully because older Noor CM pages are still visible in search results. Some refer to account names, MT4 features, and promotional conditions that may no longer represent the current NCM offering.

More recent Kuwait-related MT5 documents refer to a Variable Execution setup with variable spreads, market execution, leverage of 1:100, access to all products, a maximum-lot reference of 25 and a 10% stop-out reference.

Those figures are useful for understanding the documented Kuwait setup, but they should not automatically be treated as South African account terms. Check the conditions shown in your own NCM client portal and agreement before funding.

Use current legal and platform documentation rather than relying on older indexed broker pages.

The demo account gives you a way to inspect the current platform before risking money.

Individual and corporate accounts describe ownership structures and do not necessarily mean different spreads or leverage.

We did not confirm a current South Africa-specific Islamic or swap-free schedule.

A current South Africa-specific minimum deposit was not clearly confirmed in the material reviewed.

Account Type / Structure Purpose Key Features Best For Variable Execution Live Account Current live MT5 structure referenced in Kuwait-related material. Variable spreads, market execution, 1:100 leverage reference, access to all products, plus current lot and stop-out limits. Live traders who have already checked their entity and account terms. Demo Account Practice without risking live capital. Useful for checking MT5, order entry, charts, margin, and the instrument list. New traders and experienced traders assessing NCM. Individual Account Application Account opened in your personal name. Identity, residency, suitability, and funding checks may apply. Eligible private clients. Corporate Account Application Account opened in a company's name. Usually involves company, ownership, and authorised-signatory documents. Eligible businesses and professional structures. Islamic / Swap-Free Arrangement Alternative overnight-financing treatment, if available. South Africa-specific terms were not confirmed. Check holding periods and administration fees in writing. Traders who need Shariah-sensitive conditions.

Variable Execution Live Account

Current Kuwait-related MT5 material refers to a Variable Execution live setup.

Published conditions include variable spreads, market execution, 1:100 leverage, access to all products and a 10% stop-out reference.

Those figures may not automatically apply to every NCM company or South African client.

Before depositing, confirm the minimum funding amount, base currency, commission structure, margin rules and live contract specifications.

Demo Account

NCM offers demo access for traders who want to inspect the platform before opening a funded account.

You can use it to learn MT5 order types, charting, margin behaviour and available instruments.

Demo conditions are simulated, so live spreads, slippage, liquidity and execution may differ.

It is useful for learning the platform, but it is not evidence of how a live account or withdrawal will perform.

Individual or Corporate Account

NCM's application material distinguishes between personal and corporate ownership.

Corporate applications generally involve additional company, ownership, and authorised-signatory documentation.

A corporate account does not necessarily receive different spreads or leverage simply because of the ownership structure.

South African companies should confirm whether the relevant NCM entity accepts them and what funding or exchange-control requirements apply.

Islamic or Swap-Free Account

We did not find a clearly published current South Africa-specific swap-free schedule in the material reviewed.

The term "swap-free" does not necessarily mean that every overnight charge disappears.

Ask NCM for the eligible products, grace periods, administration fees, and written policy applying to your account.

Keep that confirmation with your account documentation.

Account Feature Variable Execution Live Demo Account Individual / Corporate Application Islamic / Swap-Free Live Trading Yes No Yes, once approved. Only if offered and approved. Virtual Funds No Yes No No MT5 Reference Yes. Confirm the demo platform when signing up. Depends on the entity. Depends on the entity. Leverage Reference 1:100 in current Kuwait-related material. Demo leverage may differ from the live account. Depends on your live terms. Depends on the written terms. Deposits and Withdrawals Yes No Yes for an approved live account. Yes if offered on a live account. Extra Documentation Normal KYC and suitability checks. Usually less than live onboarding. Corporate clients need additional paperwork. Additional approval may apply. Best For Verified live trading. Platform testing. Individuals or companies opening the legal account. Traders who require Shariah-sensitive terms.

What types of accounts does Noor CM offer?

Current NCM information is clearer about MT5 Variable Execution and demo access than it is about a simple set of retail account tiers. Older Noor CM pages still show legacy account names, so I would not assume those remain available.

The most reliable option is to ask the NCM company onboarding you for its current account schedule and compare it with the terms displayed in your client portal.

Which Noor CM account is best for beginners?

The demo account is the sensible starting point.

It gives you time to learn MT5, order entry, margin and contract specifications without funding a live account. If you later move to live trading, check the actual leverage, spreads, overnight charges, minimum funding amount, and stop-out level applying to your account before placing larger positions.

How to Open a Noor CM Account

Step 1 – Register for an Account

Start from NCM's official website or a regional NCM domain linked from it.

Enter your contact, residency, and basic account information.

Before uploading sensitive documents, confirm that the entity accepts South African residents.

Check the domain carefully because NCM publishes warnings about impersonation scams and unofficial communication channels.

Step 2 – Complete Your Personal Information

Provide the residency, financial, and trading-experience information requested.

Make sure your information matches your identity documents.

Read the legal company name before accepting the client agreement.

South African applicants should note the regulator, governing law, account currency and funding route shown in the paperwork.

Step 3 – Submit Verification Documents

Complete the identity and address checks required by the NCM entity handling your account.

Most brokers ask for proof of identity and proof of address, but follow the requirements in the live NCM portal rather than an old online tutorial.

Corporate applicants should expect additional company and ownership documentation.

Do not send passports, IDs, or bank statements to an email address or representative you have not independently verified.

Step 4 – Fund Your Account

Fund the account only after approval and once you know which legal entity holds it.

Check the current minimum deposit in the portal or ask official support to confirm it in writing.

Confirm whether your South African card or bank account can be used.

If the account is not denominated in ZAR, include currency conversion and possible intermediary-bank costs.

Never send trading funds to an individual's bank account or an unverified third-party payment destination.

Step 5 – Download the Platform and Start Trading

Use the platform link provided through your official NCM account area.

Current NCM information supports MT5. Confirm that you are connecting to the correct server for your legal entity.

Before trading meaningful size, check order entry, stop-loss functions, margin display, contract size, and instrument specifications.

Start with position sizes that fit your own risk limits rather than simply using the maximum leverage available.

Account Opening Step What You Need to Do Register Use an official NCM channel and check that South Africans are accepted. Check the Entity Write down the company name, regulator, licence, and governing terms. Complete Details Provide the requested personal, financial, residency, and experience information. Verify Identity Upload the requested KYC documents through the secure portal. Choose / Access Platform Use the MT5 or other platform attached to your NCM entity. Deposit Funds Check the minimum, account currency, fees, and South African payment options first. Start Trading Know the spread, swaps, leverage, margin, and stop-out level before taking risk.

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Noor CM Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

There is no single Noor CM trading fee that tells you exactly what every account will cost.

Current NCM material refers to variable spreads, while margin, swap, and other trading conditions differ by product and account. That is common among CFD brokers, but it means the most reliable source for actual trading costs is the live instrument specification attached to your account rather than an old headline spread from a Noor CM webpage.

Variable spreads can widen when market liquidity falls or volatility increases.

Positions held overnight may attract swap or financing charges.

Check whether your account includes a separate commission.

Product examples such as XAU/USD should not be treated as representative of every market.

South African traders may also face ZAR conversion, international payment, and intermediary-bank costs.

We could not confirm one current South Africa-specific minimum deposit.

Fee Type What to Check Spreads The live spread on the instrument you trade, including how it behaves around volatile periods. Commissions Whether your account or instrument adds a commission on top of the spread. Swaps / Financing The current overnight debit or credit and when multi-day financing is charged. Swap-Free Charges Any administration or holding fee attached to a swap-free arrangement. Minimum Deposit Check the current portal because older figures conflict. Deposit Fees Broker, bank, card, and payment-provider charges. Withdrawal Fees Broker charges plus possible intermediary-bank fees. Currency Conversion The cost of converting ZAR into your account currency. Inactivity / Account Fees Check the current legal and fee schedule.

What are the trading fees at Noor CM?

NCM uses variable spreads and product-specific trading conditions. What you actually pay depends on the market traded, legal entity, account setup, commission structure, and whether overnight financing applies.

South African traders should also account for currency conversion and international payment charges where applicable. Those costs can become meaningful if you deposit or withdraw regularly.

What is the Noor CM minimum deposit?

We could not confirm one current minimum deposit specifically for South African clients.

Older NCM material and third-party reviews quote different figures, which is exactly why I would not rely on an old number. Check the live account portal or ask official NCM support to confirm the applicable minimum in writing before transferring funds.

Does Noor CM charge withdrawal fees?

We did not find a clearly published South Africa-specific withdrawal fee in the material reviewed.

Before funding, confirm any broker withdrawal charge, available withdrawal methods, expected processing route, intermediary-bank costs and currency conversion fees. The time to understand the exit route is before money is in the account.

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Noor CM Trading Platforms

Current NCM material points to MetaTrader 5 as the main trading platform.

That distinction matters because older Noor CM pages still mention MetaTrader 4 and can continue appearing in search results long after platform offerings change. Based on the material reviewed, I would treat MT4 as a legacy Noor CM reference unless the NCM entity opening your account confirms that an active MT4 server is still available.

Current NCM product and contract documents refer to MetaTrader 5.

NCM also provides mobile trading access.

MT5 supports charting, indicators, order management and multi-asset trading.

MT4 appears in older Noor CM material and should be confirmed if you specifically need it.

South African traders should check the server, instruments, leverage and account compatibility before funding.

MetaTrader 4 – Legacy Platform Reference

MT4 was associated with the older Noor CM offering and remains visible in historical material.

That can cause confusion when comparing older broker reviews with the current NCM setup.

Current documents reviewed for this page point instead to MT5.

If you specifically require MT4 for an EA, indicator, or existing trading setup, confirm availability before opening the account.

NCM Mobile Access

NCM supports mobile trading and account access.

Mobile access can be used to monitor positions and manage an account away from a desktop.

Use app-store or platform links reached through NCM's official website.

Do not enter login credentials into an application sent by an unverified representative.

MetaTrader 5 – Current Platform

MT5 appears throughout current NCM product and contract material.

The platform includes multiple timeframes, technical indicators, order-management tools and multi-asset support.

Current NCM documents also reference market execution and variable spreads on supported instruments.

Check the exact NCM server and instrument list attached to your account before placing trades.

Demo Trading Platform

NCM offers demo access for traders who want to practise using the platform.

It is useful for learning order entry, margin, charting and contract specifications.

Demo spreads and execution may not match live trading conditions exactly.

A successful demo period also does not demonstrate how deposits, withdrawals or live execution will perform.

Platform Best For Main Features MetaTrader 5 Current forex and multi-asset traders. Charts, indicators, order management, multiple timeframes, market execution, and multi-asset tools. NCM Mobile Access Checking and managing positions away from a desktop. Mobile market and account access through NCM's official channels. MetaTrader 4 Legacy Noor CM users. Older platform associated with historical Noor CM material. Current availability must be checked. Demo Platform Platform testing. Virtual-money practice without risking cash.

Which trading platforms does Noor CM offer?

Current NCM documents point primarily to MetaTrader 5 and mobile trading. MT4 still appears in older Noor CM material, but its present availability should be confirmed with the specific NCM entity opening your account.

Does Noor CM offer mobile trading?

Yes. NCM promotes mobile access alongside its current trading setup.

Use official download links and verify the application developer before entering account credentials. Fake apps and login pages are common tools in broker impersonation scams.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: CMA, SCA, CMB, JSC Start Trading Read Review

Noor CM Deposit and Withdrawal

Payments are one of the areas South African traders should check most carefully before opening an NCM account.

NCM's regional websites display several card and payment options, but a method available through one regional company may not be available to a South African client. We also did not find clear public confirmation of a ZAR-based account or local South African bank-transfer facility.

Confirm which deposit methods are enabled for the exact NCM company opening your account.

Check whether South African Visa or Mastercard deposits are accepted and whether bank transfers are available.

Confirm the account currency and what happens when funds are sent in ZAR.

Understand the withdrawal route before making the first deposit.

Include broker, bank, card, intermediary and FX conversion charges when comparing costs.

Once the account is active, a smaller withdrawal can help you understand the practical process before keeping a larger balance with the broker.

Payment Area What South African Traders Should Check Deposit Methods Which cards, bank transfers, and gateways are actually enabled for South Africans. Withdrawal Methods Can funds return to your South African bank or original payment method? Account Currency Which base currencies the entity offers. ZAR Support ZAR pairs exist, but ZAR funding and a ZAR base account were not confirmed. Processing Time How long NCM says deposits and withdrawals normally take for your payment route. Fees Broker, card, bank, intermediary, and currency-conversion costs. Verification Any KYC, source-of-funds, or extra withdrawal checks. Safety Check Only pay into details shown inside an official NCM environment.

How can I deposit funds into a Noor CM account?

Deposits should be made through the official NCM client area using a payment method enabled for your specific account.

South African traders should first confirm the minimum deposit, account currency, available card or bank methods, exchange rate and any associated fees. A payment logo shown on another NCM regional website does not guarantee that the same method will be available to you.

How are withdrawals processed at Noor CM?

Withdrawals should be requested through the official account channel for the NCM company holding your account.

Before building a larger balance, confirm the withdrawal destination, expected processing time, broker charges, possible intermediary-bank fees, and whether funds can be returned directly to your South African bank account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: CMA, SCA, CMB, JSC Start Trading Read Review

Noor CM Leverage

Current Kuwait-related MT5 material references 1:100 leverage for the Variable Execution setup.

That should not be read as a universal NCM leverage level. Available leverage and margin requirements can differ by legal entity, instrument, account type, position size, and market conditions.

At 1:100, R1,000 of required margin can represent roughly R100,000 of market exposure before other margin rules are considered.

NCM uses product-specific margin requirements, so effective leverage may vary between markets.

Current Kuwait-related information also references a 10% stop-out level for Variable Execution.

Volatile products such as gold, oil, silver and exotic FX pairs can move sharply during major news events.

Use leverage according to your own risk tolerance rather than treating the maximum available level as a target.

Leverage Area Why It Matters Current Variable Execution Reference 1:100 is shown in current Kuwait-related MT5 material. Your own terms may differ. Forex Leverage A small currency move can create a much larger percentage gain or loss on your margin. Metals Margin Gold and silver can move sharply and may use their own margin settings. Energy Margin Oil and gas are volatile and can have different margin requirements. Stop-Out Reference Current Kuwait-related Variable Execution material shows a 10% reference. Check your live account. Margin Requirement You need enough equity to keep leveraged positions open. Beginner Approach Smaller positions and lower effective leverage leave more room for normal market noise.

Noor CM vs Hantec Markets vs FXCM – A Comparison

For South African traders, the most important difference between these brokers is the regulatory and account structure.

NCM operates through an internationally regulated group, but we did not confirm an FSCA-authorised NCM / Noor CM company. Hantec publishes a broader platform offering and low entry funding on some international accounts. FXCM's South African website identifies Stratos South Africa (Pty) Ltd as an FSCA-authorised financial services provider acting as an intermediary.

Even that distinction needs to be read carefully. An FSCA-authorised intermediary is not automatically the same legal company issuing a CFD product. Always check both the intermediary and the principal or product provider named in the agreement.

Feature Noor CM / NCM Hantec Markets FXCM / Stratos South Africa Best For Traders who want NCM's Middle East-focused group and MT5. Traders looking for MT4, MT5, WebTrader, mobile access, and low entry funding on eligible accounts. South Africans who value a locally authorised intermediary alongside FXCM platforms. Regulation Highlight NCM names regulated companies in Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, and Turkey. Hantec Markets Limited lists Mauritius FSC regulation; other group companies differ by region. Stratos South Africa (Pty) Ltd is published as FSCA FSP No. 46534 and acts as an intermediary. FSCA Position No local NCM / Noor CM authorisation was confirmed. Depends on the Hantec company. Local FSCA authorisation was not established from the global pages used here. Yes, through local intermediary FSP No. 46534. The product provider may still be offshore. Platforms MT5 current, NCM mobile access, MT4 legacy references. MT4, MT5, Hantec WebTrader, Hantec Mobile, and other entity-dependent tools. Trading Station, MT4, TradingView, and other supported tools. Markets Forex, metals, energies, commodities, indices, equities, and other CFDs. Forex, commodities, indices, shares, metals, crypto-related CFDs, and other supported markets. Forex, indices, commodities, shares, and other supported CFDs. Minimum Deposit No single current South Africa-specific minimum confirmed. Hantec publishes entry funding from $10 on some eligible global accounts. Check the current South African or international account terms. South Africa Fit More offshore entity and funding checks required. Good platform choice, but the legal entity still matters. Clearer local intermediary presence, although the offshore product-provider structure still needs to be understood.

Noor CM Research

NCM's research offering is practical rather than unusually extensive. Available resources include market news, an economic calendar, NCM Academy education, and the charting and analysis functions built into MetaTrader 5.

I would use these tools for preparation and market context rather than treating broker research as a substitute for your own trading decisions.

Market news can help traders follow macroeconomic and instrument-specific developments.

The economic calendar highlights scheduled events that may increase volatility.

MT5 includes charts, indicators, and order-management tools for independent analysis.

NCM Academy provides educational material covering markets and platforms.

Research and education do not remove the risks associated with leveraged trading.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Noor CM Awards

NCM lists several recent industry awards on its website. They are worth recording as part of the broker's history, but they should not carry the same weight as regulation, account terms, costs or withdrawal arrangements when deciding whether to deposit.

Best Global Regulated Broker 2024 – listed by NCM in connection with The Forex Expo Dubai.

– listed by NCM in connection with The Forex Expo Dubai. Best Global Regulated Broker 2023 – listed by NCM in connection with The Forex Expo Dubai.

– listed by NCM in connection with The Forex Expo Dubai. Best Regulated Broker 2022 – listed by NCM in connection with Fazzaco Expo Dubai.

– listed by NCM in connection with Fazzaco Expo Dubai. Best Regulated Broker GCC 2022 – listed by NCM in connection with Dubai Forex Expo.

Who should consider Noor CM?

Noor CM / NCM is more likely to appeal to an experienced trader who understands offshore account structures, wants MetaTrader 5, and is willing to verify the legal and payment details before depositing.

It is a weaker fit for a first-time South African trader looking for a completely local setup with confirmed FSCA authorisation, a ZAR account, clearly published local banking methods, a fixed South African minimum deposit and a domestic complaint route.

Those details are not minor administration points. They determine which company holds your money, which rules apply to your account, what it may cost to move money in and out, and where you can escalate a dispute.

What South African traders should verify before depositing

Check Why It Matters Exact legal entity This tells you who you are actually dealing with and which laws apply. FSCA status Confirms whether any South African authorisation applies. South African eligibility You do not want to complete KYC only to discover that the entity will not open the account. Current minimum deposit Older figures online conflict. Account base currency This determines whether you are paying to convert ZAR every time money moves. Deposit and withdrawal route You need to know how the money goes in and how it comes back out. Platform and server Current material points to MT5, while older MT4 pages can be misleading. Leverage and stop-out These directly affect how quickly a bad position can damage the account. Spreads, swaps, and commission Your real cost is more than the advertised spread. Official contact details Broker impersonation scams are common enough that this check is worth doing every time.

Sources and Verification Notes

This page was reviewed on 10 August 2026. We checked NCM's current legal, product, platform, complaints and fraud-prevention information and reviewed the South African regulatory position separately.

Where the available public material did not provide a clear South Africa-specific answer, we have stated that rather than filling the gap with an older broker page or an unverified third-party figure.

Conclusion Noor CM has changed from the older MT4-focused broker many traders may remember. The current NCM offering is centred mainly on MT5, covers several asset classes and operates through named regulated companies with published legal, risk and complaint information. For South African traders, however, there are still several points to establish before funding. We could not confirm a locally FSCA-authorised NCM entity, a South Africa-specific minimum deposit is not clearly published in the material reviewed, and traders should not assume that ZAR funding is available simply because instruments such as USD/ZAR can be traded. If you are comfortable opening an account through an internationally regulated company, confirm the exact legal entity, regulator, account currency, leverage, trading costs and withdrawal route first. If local FSCA oversight and straightforward South African banking are priorities, compare NCM with brokers whose South African account structure is more clearly documented.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFDs use leverage and can result in losses that build quickly.

Foreign regulation is not the same as FSCA authorisation in South Africa.

This page is general broker research and does not constitute personal financial, investment, tax or legal advice.

Broker conditions can change. Confirm the legal entity, regulation, platform, leverage, fees, deposit methods and withdrawal rules before opening an account.

Only send money through verified payment instructions connected to the broker's official account process.

Awards, historical information and positive reviews do not guarantee future service or trading performance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Noor CM?

Noor CM, NoorCM and Noor Capital Markets are older names associated with the business now mainly branded as NCM Investment / NCM. NCM says the group dates back to 2009 and currently provides leveraged access to forex, metals, energies, commodities, indices, equities and other supported markets.

Is Noor CM the same as NCM Investment?

Broadly, yes. Noor CM is the older name many traders recognise, while NCM Investment / NCM is used across the current website and legal material.

The group operates through several companies, so the exact legal name shown in your client agreement is still important.

Is Noor CM regulated?

Yes, the NCM group identifies regulated companies in several jurisdictions. NCM Investment Company K.S.C.C. lists Kuwait CMA licences AP/2019/0003 and AP/2017/0009, and the group also names regulated companies in the UAE, Jordan and Turkey.

The regulator most relevant to you is the regulator supervising the legal company that actually holds your account.

Is Noor CM regulated in South Africa?

We could not confirm an FSCA-authorised Noor CM / NCM entity in the official South African sources checked on 10 August 2026.

Before depositing, compare the exact legal company name in your agreement with the relevant FSCA records.

Can South Africans open a Noor CM account?

NCM accepts international clients, but we did not find a clear public statement specifically confirming South African eligibility.

Confirm this with the entity onboarding you before completing KYC. You should also check available South African cards or bank methods, account currencies, and the withdrawal route.

What is the Noor CM minimum deposit?

We could not confirm a current South Africa-specific minimum deposit from NCM's public information.

Older broker pages and third-party reviews quote different figures. Check the live portal or ask official NCM support for written confirmation before transferring funds.

What trading platform does Noor CM use?

Current NCM product and contract information points mainly to MetaTrader 5.

MT4 appears in older Noor CM material, but I would treat it as a legacy reference unless your NCM entity confirms that an active MT4 server remains available.

Does Noor CM offer a demo account?

Yes. NCM offers demo access for traders who want to practise using the platform before funding a live account.

A demo can help you learn MT5, inspect instruments and understand margin and order entry, although simulated spreads, fills and slippage may differ from live trading.

What can I trade with Noor CM?

NCM's current information covers forex, metals, energies, commodities, indices, equities and other products depending on the legal entity.

ZAR-related instruments such as USD/ZAR also appear in current specifications.

Does Noor CM support ZAR accounts?

We did not confirm a ZAR-denominated base account in the public material reviewed.

The availability of USD/ZAR as a tradable instrument does not mean an account can be funded or maintained in rand. Confirm available base currencies and conversion costs before depositing.

How do I deposit and withdraw funds with Noor CM?

Use the official NCM client area and only the payment options enabled for your account.

South African traders should confirm available cards or bank-transfer methods, account currency, currency-conversion costs, withdrawal destination, expected processing times and any intermediary-bank charges before funding.

What leverage does Noor CM offer?

Current Kuwait-related MT5 material references leverage of 1:100 for the Variable Execution setup.

That figure can vary according to company, instrument, account type, margin tier, or client classification. Check the live account specification before placing a leveraged trade.

Is Noor CM good for beginners?

NCM's demo account and MT5 platform give beginners a relatively straightforward way to practise.

The more complicated part is the account structure. A South African beginner still needs to understand which company holds the account, how that company is regulated, which currency the account uses, how deposits and withdrawals work, and what leverage applies.

If you prefer a simpler local regulatory structure, a clearly FSCA-authorised option may be easier to assess.

How do I complain to Noor CM?

NCM publishes customer-service, complaint and compliance escalation channels.

Keep copies of account statements, payment records, emails, screenshots and complaint correspondence. If the matter is not resolved internally, confirm which regulator or external dispute process applies to the legal company holding your account.

How do I know a Noor CM message is genuine?

Check the website address, email domain, payment instructions and representative details against the contact information published on NCM's official website.

NCM warns customers about fake representatives and unofficial social-media or email approaches. Do not send money, login details or identity documents to a personal account, wallet or contact that you have not independently verified.