Overall, Bithoven is considered a low-risk cryptocurrency broker and can be summarised as a trustworthy and reliable broker. Bithoven offers no minimum deposit as well as a wide range of customer-supported languages.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

Is Bithoven available for South African crypto traders?

South African traders may be able to open an account with Bithoven, but they should first confirm whether the platform accepts South African residents, which entity provides the service, and what payment methods are available. Bithoven promotes crypto trading and mobile access, but South Africans should also check deposit currencies, withdrawal fees, KYC requirements, and whether local bank or ZAR funding is supported.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is Bithoven regulated in South Africa?

Bithoven is not clearly shown as FSCA-regulated in South Africa. Some Bithoven pages reference Fortis Ltd. and regulation by the Financial Services Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, but offshore registration is not the same as South African FSCA protection. South African traders should verify local authorisation before depositing and remember that crypto trading carries high volatility and platform risk.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit From $1, depending on the account type. 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Occasional no‑deposit bonus promotions (e.g., $10). 💸Fees Trading fees around 0.2%; deposit usually free; withdrawal fees vary. 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.1–1.1 pips depending on instrument; some accounts commission-free. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Supports fiat and crypto; processing times vary; withdrawal fees depend on method. 🖥️Platforms Web, mobile, and desktop versions; supports multiple trading tools. 🛡️Regulation Registered in Saint Vincent & the Grenadines; limited regulatory oversight. 🔐Trust Score Mixed user reviews; some positive feedback, some concerns about withdrawals. ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals generally processed within 1–2 business days, subject to method. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Bithoven Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers a simple and intuitive interface, reportedly good for both beginners and more experienced traders. Some reviewers allege withdrawal issues or very slow withdrawals. Claims to provide high liquidity, narrow spreads and fast execution of trades. Mixed or poor trust ratings from users: e.g., one source shows average Trustpilot score ~3.5/5 and some 1‑star reviews. Offers high leverage (some review mention up to 1 : 1000) and access to multiple instruments. Regulatory status is unclear or weak: claims “registered” in Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, which is considered a low‑regulation jurisdiction. Provides demo account options, multi‑device access, and an apparently encrypted/secure platform (per marketing). Some user reviews allege “scam”, “lost money”, or “system says cannot withdraw”‑type problems.

Overview

According to research in South Africa, Bithoven is a cryptocurrency broker that started operating under Fortris Ltd in 2019.

Bithoven is a cryptocurrency broker that started operating under Fortris Ltd in 2019. The broker is based in Kingstown, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Bithoven has over 60,000 clients and has already seen $300 million in cryptocurrency exchanged through its platform.

Bithoven.com is an up-and-coming cryptocurrency exchange platform where you can buy and sell altcoins and tokens quickly, safely, and beneficially.

The platform offers margin trading services, high liquidity in the order book, multiple trading pairs, and flawless order execution. By choosing Bithoven.com, you opt for impeccable uptime, fault tolerance, and advanced functionality.

Is Bithoven a good platform for South African traders?

Bithoven is a crypto-focused trading platform that has been described as offering cryptocurrency trading, altcoin access, mobile trading, and digital asset exchange services. South African traders may find it useful if they want crypto market exposure, but they should check the exact website, entity, fees, withdrawal rules, and regulatory status before depositing funds. Crypto platforms can carry high risk, especially when local protection is unclear.

Is Bithoven regulated in South Africa?

South African traders should not assume that Bithoven is FSCA-regulated. Some Bithoven review sources describe it as offshore or crypto-focused, while its own website promotes digital asset trading and mobile trading features. Before opening an account, South African users should verify whether the exact Bithoven entity is authorised locally, whether withdrawals are reliable, and what protections apply if something goes wrong.

Featured Offered

The platform presents instant deposits with zero fees, low spreads starting from 1.1 pips, and leverage up to 1:1000, highlighting strong conditions for both new and experienced traders.

It also promotes a referral/IB programme, offering partners a reward for every standard lot executed by referrals.

Users can test the offering via a demo account with real‑market conditions, and benefit from multiple payout options: fiat, crypto, and e‑payment systems, for deposits and withdrawals.

Finally, it emphasises a full suite of trading tools across web/mobile/desktop, backing its claim to be suited for varying levels of trader experience and capital.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Standard accounts with varying deposit requirements; demo accounts available for practice. ⚖️ Leverage High leverage available, up to 1:1000 depending on account type and instrument. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.1–1.1 pips; some accounts may be commission-free. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, cryptocurrencies, commodities, indices, and metals. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Web-based platform, mobile apps, desktop client; some support MT5 features. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Swap-free accounts available for compliant trading. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Available for accounts meeting minimum trading volume requirements. 👥 Copy Trading Social/copy trading features supported on the platform. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts; some encryption and security measures in place. 📋 Regulatory Oversight FSA

Bithoven Customer Reviews

Customer reviews of Bithoven highlight its fast trade execution and reliable platform performance, with many users appreciating smooth, uninterrupted trading.

New users often mention that account setup and demo trading are straightforward and user-friendly.

On the downside, some customers express caution regarding limited transparency and regulatory clarity, noting that the platform is relatively new and operates in an offshore jurisdiction.

Overall, users value the speed and ease of use, but a few advise careful consideration of the associated risks.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Approximately 3.5 / 5; other review aggregators give around 4.4 / 10. 👏Customer Satisfaction Mixed feedback: some users praise the user-friendly platform and withdrawals, while others report delays, unclear fees, or account issues. 📞Customer Service Support is available via email and social media; response times vary from a few hours to 1–3 days, with some reports of slow or unhelpful responses.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Limited feedback available; small number of users mention basic functionality but question transparency. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Several complaints about withdrawal delays and account issues; a few positive comments on trading tools. ⭐⭐☆☆☆ Mixed reviews — some praise the interface, others report difficulty with fund access. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Users note easy sign-up and navigation, but inconsistent withdrawal experiences. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Mostly negative feedback from South African users mentioning poor support and withdrawal concerns. ⭐⭐☆☆☆

Bithoven Safe or a Scam

One of the best benchmarks to measure the safety of a broker like Bithoven is to establish which regulatory authorities are watchdogs over its actions.

The broker is registered with the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

BitGo is also partnered with BitGo, one of the safest and most secure cryptocurrency wallets.

Is Bithoven safe to use?

Bithoven implements standard security measures such as two-factor authentication and encrypted transactions, making it generally safe for trading. However, it is a relatively new platform operating in an offshore jurisdiction, so users should start cautiously and use small amounts.

Is Bithoven a scam?

There are no verified reports of Bithoven engaging in fraudulent activity. Concerns mainly relate to limited regulatory oversight, so users should research thoroughly, verify security features, and understand the risks associated with newer, less-regulated cryptocurrency exchanges.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing FSA 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Claims to keep client funds separate from company funds, though not independently verified. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No information indicating coverage under Lloyd’s or any third-party insurance provider. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating No public credit rating or audited financial strength report available. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) Platform states it uses advanced encryption and secure wallets for crypto transactions. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Not clearly stated; may not be guaranteed for all account types. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits No independent audits or transparency reports published; regulatory disclosure limited.

🔍 Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Kingstown, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines 📅 Year Founded 2019 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities Financial Services Agency (FSA) 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade US ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 📒 Demo Account Yes 🏛 Institutional Accounts Yes 💼 Managed Accounts Yes 💰 Minimum Deposit From $1, depending on the account and funding method. 💳 Deposit Options Bitcoin, Ethererum, XRP, BCH, LTC, USDT, LTM and many more. 💳 Withdrawal Options Bitcoin, Ethererum, XRP, BCH, LTC, USDT, LTM and many more. 💻 Platform Types Bithoven 📱 OS Compatibility Web, Windows, iOS, Android 📈 Tradable assets offered More than 400 cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English, Thai, Malaysian 👥 Customer Support Languages English, Thai, Malaysian 📆 Customer Service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Bithoven Account

A forex account at Bithoven is a trading account that you will hold and that will work similarly to your bank account, but with the difference that it is primarily issued with the purpose of trading in currencies.

Forex Islamic accounts are also known as swap-free accounts, as they imply no swap or rollover interest on overnight positions, which is against Islamic faith.

Often, the number and type of accounts that a trader can open with a broker differ depending on the country in which it operates and the regulatory authorities under whose jurisdiction it falls. Bithoven only offers one live trading account.

However, on the platform, users can switch between the Margin trading page and the Exchange page. Note that Margin trading is available for Bitcoin only.

Standard Trading Account

is the primary live account designed for both new and experienced traders.

It allows trading in a wide range of cryptocurrencies with competitive conditions, including low spreads and high leverage.

The account supports flexible deposit methods, including fiat and crypto, and provides access to full trading tools, market execution, and micro‑lot trading.

It is ideal for traders looking for a simple yet versatile account that accommodates different trading styles while offering fast and reliable execution.

Demo Account

provides a risk-free environment to practice trading without using real funds.

It mirrors the live platform, allowing users to test strategies, explore the available instruments, and understand order execution under real-market conditions.

This account is especially useful for beginners to gain confidence and experience before funding a live account, as well as for experienced traders who want to trial new techniques safely.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

What types of accounts does Bithoven offer, and how do I choose the right one?

Bithoven provides a standard crypto trading account suitable for most users, offering access to a wide range of cryptocurrencies and basic trading features. New traders can start with this account, while experienced users may explore advanced options as they grow.

How do I open a Bithoven account and verify my identity?

To open a Bithoven account, you need to register with a valid email and create a secure password. Identity verification usually requires submitting personal documents, such as a government ID and proof of address, to comply with platform regulations and ensure account security.

How to open a Bithoven Account - step by step

As with a bank, to register a trading account with Bithoven for the first time, you will be required to go through a basic “know your customer” process.

This will allow Bithoven to ascertain that your submitted details are correct and ensure the safety of your funds and account details.

Step 1 – Go to the Bithoven official website

Click on the “Register” button at the top of the landing page to start the process of registering a Bithoven account.

Step 2 – Bithoven Account Application

Provide your email address and create a password.

Accept the terms and conditions and click "Register" to complete the Bithoven account application.

Step 3 – Login Credentials

Obtain your Bithoven login credentials through the email provided.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

Bithoven Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Cost depends on different factors, like spread and margins, and clients may also experience different fee structures according to their country or place of residence.

The spread of a currency pair is the difference between the bid and the asking rate. A pip represents the smallest increment that an exchange rate can move.

Margin is the amount of money required in your account in order to open a position. Margin is calculated based on the current price of the base currency against USD, the position's size (volume), and the leverage applied to your trading account.

Bithoven charges fees of 0.20% on both profits and losses, which is below the normal average in the market. Fees are fixed at 0.2% percent per trade, which is the industry average.

What are the fees and commissions charged by Bithoven?

Bithoven offers competitive trading fees with no hidden charges, and most standard trades incur a small percentage-based commission. Users generally find the fee structure transparent, including clear information on deposit and withdrawal costs, making it easier to plan trading expenses effectively.

How do Bithoven’s spreads work?

The platform provides variable spreads that adjust with market conditions, often starting from a low base on major currency pairs. While spreads can widen during high volatility, many traders appreciate the consistency and clarity of the pricing, which helps manage trading strategies and overall costs.

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Competitive to moderate — trading fees around 0.2%, depending on the instrument. 💰 Required Min Deposit From $1, depending on the account and funding method. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Varies by method; crypto withdrawals incur network fees, fiat may include small processing costs. 💳 Deposit Fees Generally free, though third-party payment providers may charge small transaction costs. 📝 Average Spread Typically ranges from 0.1 – 1.1 pips, depending on the market and account type. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Bithoven Trading Platforms

The trading platform provided by Bithoven to its clients is, in essence, the software to carry out trades.

Some brokers provide only one trading platform, whereas others offer several. A multi-asset trading platform is one that allows clients to trade forex as well as other asset classes.

The decision about which platform to choose will usually depend on what a client would like to trade.

Bithoven provides a proprietary platform that allows traders to switch between Exchange and Margin. From the Exchange page, there is a web trading platform where you can manage your BTC orders and view moving averages.

XOH Trader

Allows users to trade directly from their browser without downloading any software.

It provides access to global markets with advanced tools, charts, and graphs, while maintaining an intuitive and simple interface.

This platform is ideal for traders who want quick, convenient access from any computer.

XOH Trader Mobile app

It is available for both iOS and Android devices, giving traders the ability to monitor and execute trades on the go.

It includes key features such as market news, an economic calendar, and trade management tools, ensuring flexibility for those who need to stay connected while away from a desktop.

XOH Trader Desktop

For Windows and macOS is for traders who prefer a dedicated, full-featured trading environment.

It offers advanced tools like one-click trading from charts, market depth, built-in economic analysis, and comprehensive charting capabilities, providing a robust experience for more active or professional traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

What trading platforms does Bithoven offer?

Bithoven offers a user-friendly trading platform accessible via web and mobile devices, allowing traders to execute orders quickly and monitor their portfolios in real time. The platform supports multiple cryptocurrencies and includes essential tools for analysis, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Does Bithoven provide a demo account for practice?

Yes, the platform provides a demo account feature that lets users practice trading without risking real funds. This allows new traders to familiarize themselves with market conditions, test strategies, and explore all platform functionalities before committing actual capital.

Bithoven Deposit and Withdrawal

Accounts usually require a certain minimum initial deposit, which can be paid in several ways.

Withdrawals can usually be made through the same avenues as deposits, but this may differ from one broker to the next.

Bithoven only supports deposits and withdrawals in cryptocurrency and recommends the use of Switchere. Deposits and withdrawals can be made in Bitcoin only, namely:

Margin trading only supports deposits and withdrawals in Bitcoin. There are no minimum or maximum deposit limits; nevertheless, withdrawal minimums may change depending on the coin.

What payment methods can I use to deposit and withdraw funds on Bithoven?

Bithoven supports multiple payment options, including bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and various cryptocurrencies. Deposits are usually processed quickly, while withdrawals may take slightly longer depending on the chosen method and verification requirements.

Are there any fees or minimum limits for deposits and withdrawals on Bithoven?

Deposits are generally free, but some payment providers may charge a small fee. Withdrawal amounts may have minimum limits, and processing times vary. Customers should check the platform’s terms for specific fees and ensure their account is fully verified to avoid delays.

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Supports cryptocurrency transfers, credit/debit cards, and select e-wallets. Withdrawals mainly through cryptocurrencies and selected e-wallets. ⏱️ Processing Time Deposits are usually instant for crypto and within minutes for cards or e-wallets. Withdrawals mainly through cryptocurrencies and selected e-wallets. 💵 Minimum Amount Minimum deposit starts from $1 depending on the method used. Minimum withdrawal varies by currency; often the equivalent of $10–$20 in crypto. 💳 Fees No deposit fees charged by Bithoven, though network or third-party fees may apply. Withdrawal fees depend on the cryptocurrency or method; blockchain network fees apply.

Leverage

Bithoven offers leverage of up to 1:1000 for trading, allowing traders to control positions much larger than their deposited capital.

This high leverage can significantly increase potential profits, but it also greatly amplifies risk, meaning losses can exceed the initial investment if markets move unfavorably.

Bithoven vs IC Markets – A Comparison

🏦 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit From $1, depending on method. $200 minimum for live accounts. 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees; third-party costs may apply. No deposit fees. 💸 Withdrawal Fees Varies by crypto or method; network fees apply. No broker withdrawal fees; bank fees possible. 📉 Average Spread (EUR/USD) Around 0.1 – 1.1 pips. From 0.0 – 0.6 pips depending on account. 💼 Commission Around 0.1–0.2% per trade; some accounts commission-free. From $3–7 per lot round turn on Raw accounts. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

Bithoven’s research section provides a series of market‑analysis tools and insights geared toward traders of forex and CFDs, designed to deepen understanding of market conditions and assist in decision making.

It emphasises broad access to key features such as an economic calendar, market‑watch dashboards, and up‑to‑date commentary intended to support both new and experienced traders in navigating leveraged markets.

Conclusion Overall, Bithoven can be described as a broker that is a well-established cryptocurrency exchange despite only being founded in 2019. Traders are offered a wide variety of altcoins and tokens with low trade commissions and acceptable withdrawal fees. With competitive trading fees, a user-friendly internal platform, and the MT5 offering, Bithoven makes it easy to use the exchange or to start margin trading with Bitcoin. Though it is a good platform for all levels, its lack of comprehensive education and trading tools may be a slight drawback for newcomers.

Disclaimer

Bithoven warns potential customers that trading carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Before deciding to trade with Bithoven, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose.

Bithoven warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss.

Movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable, hence Bithoven cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bithoven?

Bithoven is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows users to trade a variety of digital assets securely. It offers user-friendly tools, advanced trading options, and ensures a reliable environment for both beginner and professional traders.

How do I create an account on Bithoven?

To create an account, visit the Bithoven website, click “Sign Up,” provide a valid email address, create a secure password, and verify your identity. Completing these steps enables access to trading, deposits, withdrawals, and all platform features safely.

Which cryptocurrencies can I trade on Bithoven?

Bithoven supports a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, as well as numerous altcoins. The platform continuously updates its listings to provide users with new trading opportunities and diversified investment options.

How do I deposit funds into my Bithoven account?

Deposits can be made using cryptocurrencies or fiat currency, depending on your account type. The platform offers a clear, step-by-step process, ensuring funds are credited quickly and securely, with minimal fees and transparent processing times for all transactions.

What are the withdrawal options on Bithoven?

Bithoven allows users to withdraw funds in supported cryptocurrencies or fiat currency. Withdrawals are processed securely, with verification steps to protect user accounts. Processing times and fees vary depending on the selected currency and payment method.

Is Bithoven safe to use?

Bithoven prioritizes security with encryption, two-factor authentication, and secure wallet storage. The platform follows industry-standard practices to protect user funds and personal information, providing a trustworthy environment for cryptocurrency trading and investment activities.

What trading tools are available on Bithoven?

Bithoven provides advanced trading charts, technical indicators, real-time market data, and order types including limit, market, and stop orders. These tools support both beginner and professional traders in executing informed and strategic trading decisions.

Does Bithoven charge fees for trading?

Yes, Bithoven charges competitive trading fees, which vary depending on the type of trade, account tier, and transaction volume. The fee structure is transparent, ensuring users are aware of costs before executing any trades on the platform.

Can I use Bithoven on mobile devices?

Bithoven is optimized for mobile use through its responsive website and dedicated mobile app. This allows users to trade, deposit, withdraw, and monitor markets from smartphones and tablets efficiently, without compromising security or functionality.

How can I get support on Bithoven?

Bithoven offers customer support via live chat, email, and a detailed help center. Users can receive guidance on account setup, trading, deposits, withdrawals, and technical issues, ensuring fast and effective assistance whenever needed.