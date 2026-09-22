Overall, flatexDEGIRO can be summarised as a credible and trustworthy broker and is considered low-risk with competitive trading fees, leverage at 1:300. Flatex has an overall trust score of 70 out of 99. Flatex has over 4,000 ETFs and funds eligible for savings plans.

Is flatexDEGIRO available for South African investors?

flatexDEGIRO is a European online broker group, and its DEGIRO brokerage service is mainly available across selected European countries. South African investors should not assume they can open an account from South Africa, as DEGIRO does not generally accept South African clients according to recent broker availability checks. Before applying, South Africans should confirm eligibility directly on the official flatexDEGIRO or DEGIRO website and check whether any account restrictions apply. flatexDEGIRO says it serves retail investors in 16 countries, while DEGIRO operates in 15 European countries.

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Is flatexDEGIRO regulated for South African traders?

flatexDEGIRO is a European financial group and not a South African FSCA-regulated broker for local investor protection. South Africans should understand that European regulation is not the same as FSCA oversight in South Africa. If a South African investor uses any offshore or international investment platform, they should check the exact legal entity, investor protection scheme, tax implications, deposit and withdrawal rules, and complaint process before transferring money.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit No set minimum 🎁Sign-Up Bonus None clearly advertised. One review states: “does not at this time … offer a Sign-Up Bonus or welcome bonus.” 💸Fees Stock/ETF commission: ~€5.90 flat fee per trade + exchange fees for many markets. 📉Spreads & Commissions For stocks/ETFs: Flat commission (~€5.90) + venue fees. 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Deposit: bank transfer only (no credit card/digital wallet in many cases) according to one review. 🖥️Platforms flatex WebTrader, flatex App, DEGIRO platform 🛡️Regulation Regulated by BaFin (Germany) and DNB (Netherlands) 🔐Trust Score Very High – trusted European broker with strict financial oversight ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals typically processed by bank transfer; one source says “>3 days” typical. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

flatexDEGIRO Trust Score

Flatex Pros and cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Great educational tools Complicated account opening for non-Germans Listed on a stock exchange Only bank transfers available for deposits and withdrawals – no credit/debit cards Low mutual fund and bond fees High fees for stock, ETF and forex

Overview

flatexDEGIRO AG positions itself as a leading pan‑European online brokerage, serving retail investors across 16 countries and offering access to over 50 global exchanges and OTC trading.

The company operates three distinct platforms: flatex, DEGIRO, and ViTrade, each tailored for different investor profiles and trading styles, with infrastructure underpinned by its own proprietary IT systems and a German‑regulated banking entity.

With more than 3 million customers, over 60 million transactions executed annually, and more than €1.9 trillion in cumulative traded volume since its founding in 2006, the firm emphasizes affordability, digital usability, and financial literacy as part of its mission to enable broader participation in capital markets.

Is flatexDEGIRO available for South African traders?

flatexDEGIRO is mainly a European online broker and investment platform. The company says it serves more than 3.5 million customers across 16 European countries and provides access to more than 50 exchanges worldwide. South African investors should check whether they can legally open an account from South Africa, which DEGIRO or the flatex entity would hold their account, and whether local tax, exchange-control, currency-conversion, and offshore-investing rules apply.

Is flatexDEGIRO regulated in South Africa?

flatexDEGIRO operates through a regulated banking and brokerage structure in Europe, including a German banking setup, but that does not automatically mean South African investors receive FSCA protection. The FSCA is South Africa’s financial market conduct regulator, so local investors should verify whether any flatexDEGIRO-related entity is authorised in South Africa before opening an account. This matters because offshore and EU investor protections may differ from the protections available under South African regulation.

Featured Offered

FlatexDEGIRO is a pan‑European online brokerage platform that empowers retail investors across 16 countries with access to over 50 global stock exchanges and over‑the‑counter direct trading.

They operate multiple brokerage platforms (such as “flatex” and “DEGIRO” plus “ViTrade” for more active traders), supported by proprietary IT systems and a regulated banking entity in Germany.

Their model emphasises cost‑efficient access to capital‑market instruments (rather than personalised investment advice), combined with intuitive digital interfaces and a commitment to financial literacy.

With more than 3 million customers, over 60 million transactions processed annually, and over €1.9 trillion of trade value executed since 2006, flatexDEGIRO positions itself as a gateway for individuals to participate in wealth creation through the markets.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types Offers Individual, Joint, Business, and Custody (Junior) accounts depending on region. Designed mainly for investors rather than high-frequency traders. ⚖️ Leverage Limited leverage available, typically up to 1:100 for professional accounts; retail investors often trade without leverage or on margin under strict regulation. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Fixed low commissions per trade with competitive spreads. Focuses on cost-efficient trading for stocks, ETFs, and other listed instruments. 🌐 Instruments Offered Provides access to stocks, ETFs, bonds, options, futures, and investment funds on more than 50 global exchanges. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supports flatex WebTrader, flatex App, DEGIRO platform, and Trader 2.0 for professional users. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Supports flatex WebTrader, flatex App, DEGIRO platform, and Trader 2.0 for professional users. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Does not offer free VPS hosting or similar services. 👥 Copy Trading Copy or social trading tools are not available. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are held in segregated accounts with up to €100,000 protection under the European Deposit Guarantee Scheme. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Fully regulated by BaFin in Germany and DNB in the Netherlands, ensuring strict compliance and investor protection.

flatexDEGIRO Customer Reviews

Customer reviews of flatexDEGIRO reflect a mix of experiences, with many users praising the platform for its broad market access, low trading fees, and intuitive digital interfaces.

Investors often highlight the efficiency of executing trades across multiple exchanges and the professional handling of OTC transactions.

However, some feedback points to occasional challenges with customer support responsiveness and clarity in communication regarding account management and fees.

Overall, users appreciate the platform’s reliability and technological infrastructure, while suggesting room for improvement in personalized support and transparency.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating Ratings are mixed across regions. DEGIRO generally scores well, averaging around 4 out of 5 for its low fees and user-friendly platform, while flatex receives lower ratings due to customer service and technical issues. 👏Customer Satisfaction Customers appreciate low trading costs, wide market access, and ease of use. However, some users report dissatisfaction with account verification delays, transfer issues, and platform outages during peak hours. Overall satisfaction is moderate to high. 📞Customer Service Customer service experiences vary. Many clients find staff knowledgeable and professional, but others report slow response times and limited support availability. Assistance quality depends largely on the region and query type.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Users highlight flatexDEGIRO’s reliability in trade execution but mention limited forex and CFD options. Platform rated as stable but less flexible for active traders. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed feedback noting solid regulation and transparency, but users criticize customer service delays and complex verification. ⭐⭐⭐ Positive remarks on the low fees and intuitive DEGIRO interface, though some report occasional withdrawal delays and slow updates. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Generally good reputation, with users praising simplicity and safety. Some note limited support and platform downtime during busy trading hours. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ South African users appreciate compliance and low costs but mention slow support and documentation challenges during onboarding. ⭐⭐⭐ Wide range of opinions: many praise affordability and product range, while others criticize customer service and system lags. ⭐⭐⭐

flatexDEGIRO Safety and Security

FlatexDEGIRO is a major pan‑European online brokerage platform, serving retail investors across multiple countries and offering access to numerous global exchanges.

The company emphasizes strong infrastructure and governance, with ISO‑certified data centers and a focus on compliance, data protection, and information security.

Customer reviews highlight both strengths and weaknesses. Many users praise the platform’s security features, such as two‑factor authentication and secure account management.

However, some customers report delays in service, opaque fees, and occasional account-handling issues

What measures does flatexDEGIRO take to protect client funds and personal data?

FlatexDEGIRO ensures client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from the company’s own assets. It uses advanced encryption, secure login procedures, and multi-factor authentication to protect personal and financial information, maintaining high standards of data privacy and cybersecurity.

How does flatexDEGIRO ensure regulatory compliance and account safety?

flatexDEGIRO operates under strict European financial regulations and is licensed by German financial authorities. Client accounts benefit from investor protection schemes, and the platform undergoes regular audits and compliance checks to ensure transparency, reliability, and secure trading practices.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by BaFin (Germany) and DNB (Netherlands); fully licensed as a European bank under strict EU financial directives. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are held separately from company assets in designated custody accounts to ensure protection in case of insolvency. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance No mention of additional Lloyd’s of London coverage; protection is primarily through EU deposit guarantee schemes. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Strong capital base as a publicly listed financial group; adheres to European Central Bank capital requirements for stability. 🔒 Account-Level Security (Crypto) flatexDEGIRO does not offer direct crypto trading; hence, crypto-specific wallet or account-level protections are not applicable. 📈 Negative Balance Protection Retail accounts are protected from falling below zero, ensuring clients cannot lose more than their deposited funds. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Subject to regular audits and compliance checks under BaFin and EU regulations; publishes annual financial statements and risk disclosures.

Flatex At a Glance

Broker's Name 🏛️ Headquarters Frankfurt, Germany 📅 Year Founded 2006 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities BaFin, DNB, and AFM 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade US and various non-European countries 📌 Accounts Standard Account ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) No 📒 Demo Account Yes ✴️ Institutional Accounts Yes 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts No ⬆️ Maximum Leverage 1:30 👉 Sign Up Bonus No 💰 Minimum Deposit No minimum requirement 💳 Spread From 0.04 pips 💳Fees No Deposit or withdrawal fees 💳 Deposit Options Bank Wire Transfer 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank Wire Transfer 📊 Platform Types Flatex WebFiliale Flatex trader 2.0 Guidants Ivestor 📶 OS Compatibility Desktop, Mobile, Web, tablet 📈 Tradable assets offered Stock, ETF, Forex, Fund, Bond, CFD, Crypto, Other assets that include warrants, turbos and certificates 💬 Languages supported on Website German, English 💬 Customer Support Languages German ⏲️ Customer Service Hours 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

flatexDEGIRO Accounts

The accounts offered by ‎flatexDEGIRO provide investors with a fully‑digital brokerage experience.

They give access to trading and investing across more than 50 global exchanges and OTC markets, while uninvested cash is held in a segregated “Cash Account” in the investor’s name and covered by the German deposit‑guarantee scheme.

The platform is designed to serve retail clients in 16 European countries, combining intuitive interfaces with a wide selection of products and competitive pricing.

The account‑opening process is streamlined online, and once set up, you can fund the account, select investments, monitor performance and manage risk all via one services provider.

Cash Account and Portfolio Account

flatexDEGIRO accounts consist of two interconnected parts: a cash account and a portfolio account.

The cash account holds your uninvested funds and manages the settlement of trades, while the portfolio account stores your securities and investments.

These accounts work together, ensuring that all buys, sells, dividends, and transfers flow seamlessly.

The cash account is held by the regulated banking entity, offering protection under German deposit‑guarantee rules, which adds an extra layer of security for investors’ money.

Basic Profile

The Basic profile is the standard entry-level option, ideal for investors seeking straightforward access to stocks, ETFs, and other long-term investments without engaging in advanced trading.

It offers moderate risk exposure and suits those new to investing or preferring simpler investment management.

Active Profile

The Active profile provides access to more advanced trading instruments and strategies, allowing greater flexibility than the Basic profile.

It’s suitable for investors who want to engage in intermediate trading activities and are comfortable with slightly higher risk while still maintaining a controlled approach.

Trader and Day Trader Profiles

The Trader and Day Trader profiles are designed for very active investors or those using margin, short-selling, or derivatives.

These profiles offer the most extensive trading capabilities but carry higher risk, often requiring additional suitability checks and regulatory disclosures due to the complexity and potential for significant losses.

What types of accounts does flatexDEGIRO offer?

flatexDEGIRO provides a range of accounts, including standard investment accounts, custody accounts, and bank accounts. Each account type is designed to suit different investor needs, from long-term investing to active trading, offering access to global markets and various financial instruments.

How do I open a flatexDEGIRO account?

To open an account, you need to complete an online registration process, provide personal identification documents, and accept the terms and conditions. Once your information is verified, you can fund your account and start trading or investing through their platform.

How to open a flatexDEGIRO account

Step 1 – Register an account

Opening an account with flatexDEGIRO is easy for German residents, but complicated and long for non-Germans.

The account opening process is mostly in German.

Navigate to the flatexDEGIRO website and select English or German, and click on "Open a depot no.w"

Step 2 – Complete information

Complete all the information requested for your profile to be opened.

Step 3 – Verification process

A verification email will be sent to the registered email address. Account opening for non-German citizens is more complicated.

After registering online, you must send our notarized documents to Flatex via post. Once verified, the client can log into the account and start trading.

flatexDEGIRO Fees, Spreads & Commissions

flatexDEGIRO provides a transparent, low‑cost trading structure across multiple global markets. Stock and ETF trades are often charged a flat fee per order, making costs predictable regardless of trade size.

While commissions may be low or zero for certain products, traders still incur implicit costs such as bid‑ask spreads and product-specific charges.

Currency conversions for trades in a different currency may add small mark-ups, and leveraged or crypto products carry additional order fees.

Non-trading activities generally have minimal or no inactivity fees, and deposits and withdrawals are typically free. Overall, the broker emphasizes cost efficiency while making clients aware of both explicit and implicit trading costs.

What are the typical fees associated with trading on flatexDEGIRO?

FlatexDEGIRO charges competitive trading fees that vary by market and instrument type. These can include transaction fees, custody fees, and service charges. The platform emphasizes low-cost execution, with transparent pricing, so traders can calculate costs before placing orders.

How does flatexDEGIRO handle spreads and commissions for different asset classes?

Spreads and commissions depend on the specific financial instrument and exchange. Stocks generally have low fixed fees, ETFs may have reduced costs, and leveraged products can have higher spreads. Commissions are clearly disclosed upfront, allowing traders to manage costs effectively.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

📌 Broker 📈 Trading Fees Class Low-cost broker with fixed, transparent commissions and no hidden spreads. Ideal for stock and ETF investors seeking affordable trades. 💰 Required Min Deposit No minimum deposit required to open an account. 🔁 Withdrawal Fee Withdrawals are free of charge for standard bank transfers within supported regions. 💳 Deposit Fees Deposits made via bank transfer are free; no additional funding costs. 📝 Average Spread Very tight spreads, averaging from 0.1 pips on major instruments; varies depending on market and asset type. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FlatexDEGIRO Trading platforms

FlatexDEGIRO offers trading platforms tailored for retail investors across Europe, providing access to over 50 global exchanges, including Europe, North America, and Asia‑Pacific, along with direct over‑the‑counter trading.

They operate three main platforms: flatex, DEGIRO, and ViTrad,e each suited to different trading styles, from cost-conscious investors to highly active traders.

The platforms are supported by proprietary technology and a regulated German bank, ensuring both reliability and compliance.

The interfaces are intuitive and user-friendly, allowing seamless access to a wide range of financial instruments while emphasizing low-cost trading and financial inclusivity.

Flatex

Is primarily focused on retail investors in Germany and Austria, offering a simple and transparent online brokerage experience with flat‑fee execution.

It is designed for everyday investors who want to trade stocks, ETFs, and funds efficiently, providing intuitive systems and broad access to global markets without requiring advisory services.

DEGIRO

Serves retail investors across many European countries outside of the German and Austrian markets, emphasizing low-cost, self-directed trading.

The platform allows users to invest in a wide range of global financial instruments, including equities, ETFs, and exchange-traded products, offering direct execution and a streamlined experience for those managing their own portfolios.

ViTrade

Caters to highly active traders and professionals, offering advanced tools, high-performance functionality, and extensive customization options.

It is tailored for users who execute large volumes or complex trading strategies, providing greater control over the trading environment and specialized support designed for intensive market participation.

What trading platforms does flatexDEGIRO offer for investors?

FlatexDEGIRO provides a variety of trading platforms, including a web-based interface, a desktop application, and a mobile app. These platforms support real-time market data, portfolio tracking, order management, and advanced charting tools to help investors make informed trading decisions.

Can I customize the flatexDEGIRO trading platform to suit my strategy?

Yes, flatexDEGIRO platforms allow users to personalize layouts, watchlists, and chart settings. Investors can set alerts, use technical indicators, and manage multiple accounts, providing flexibility to align the trading environment with their individual investment strategy and risk management preferences.

flatexDEGIRO Deposit and withdrawal

Deposits into your flatexDEGIRO cash account are made via standard bank transfer, using the account number and bank details provided by the broker, with international transfers supported by IBAN and SWIFT codes for non‑Euro transfers.

Withdrawals are possible by sending available cash from your broker cash account back to your registered reference bank account (the account you specified when onboarding), and are processed online once the funds are free of trade obligations.

There are no fees for depositing or withdrawing funds under standard terms, and minimal or no minimum amounts typically apply.

What trading platforms does flatexDEGIRO offer for investors?

FlatexDEGIRO provides a variety of trading platforms, including a web-based interface, a desktop application, and a mobile app. These platforms support real-time market data, portfolio tracking, order management, and advanced charting tools to help investors make informed trading decisions.

Can I customize the flatexDEGIRO trading platform to suit my strategy?

Yes, flatexDEGIRO platforms allow users to personalize layouts, watchlists, and chart settings. Investors can set alerts, use technical indicators, and manage multiple accounts, providing flexibility to align the trading environment with their individual investment strategy and risk management preferences.

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Bank transfer (SEPA or local transfer, depending on region) Bank transfer to the verified client account ⏱️ Processing Time Bank transfer (SEPA or local transfer, depending on region) 1–3 business days after request approval 💵 Minimum Amount No minimum deposit required No minimum withdrawal amount specified 💳 Fees Deposits are free of charge Withdrawals are free of charge within supported regions

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: BaFin Start Trading Read Review

flatexDEGIRO Leverage

flatexDEGIRO offers leveraged trading, allowing clients to amplify their market exposure by borrowing funds to trade larger positions than their account balance would normally permit.

The leverage available depends on the asset type, market volatility, and regulatory limits, providing opportunities for higher potential returns while also increasing risk.

The platform provides clear information on margin requirements, real-time monitoring of leveraged positions, and risk management tools to help investors maintain control and avoid excessive losses.

This approach is designed to give traders flexibility while ensuring transparency and compliance with financial regulations.

FlatexDEGIRO vs Exness vs XM – a Comparison

🔎 Broker Established 1999 (company incorporation) / 2006 (platform launch) Established in 2008 Established in 2009 💵 Min. Deposit None specified (effectively $0) $1 USD / R16 USD $5 USD / R80 ZAR 💳 Inactivity Fee None (no inactivity fee) Yes Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Not offered (no swap‑free/Islamic account clearly available) Yes Yes 🎉 Demo Account Yes – free demo account is available Yes Yes

flatexDEGIRO Research

flatexDEGIRO offers a structured research and investor‑relations framework designed to support both clients and external stakeholders.

Through its investor‑relations section, the company publishes detailed analyst coverage, including consensus ratings, target‑price data, and valuation metrics, reflecting contributions from major financial houses.

For example, published figures show multiple “Buy” recommendations from leading banks alongside neutral views from other firms.

The research material is further complemented by regular financial reports, investor presentations, and educational content aimed at enhancing market literacy among its user base.

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flatexDEGIRO Awards

The awards and research section of flatexDEGIRO AG highlights the firm’s strong performance in industry evaluations and independent studies of digital brokerage services.

Their platform was honoured with a “Special Prize for Platforms” in the “Champions of Digital Transformation 2021” study, where their high‑frequency price‑feeds, own data‑centres, and agile development were singled out.

Conclusion In conclusion, flatexDEGIRO positions itself as a pan‑European online brokerage platform committed to empowering retail investors through accessible, cost‑efficient trading across more than fifty global exchanges. The company underscores its reliance on proprietary technology and a fully regulated banking structure to deliver scalable, digital investment services without offering investment advice. It emphasises the belief that by enabling individuals to enter the capital markets and promoting financial literacy, it contributes not only to personal wealth building but also to broader economic growth.

Disclaimer

The disclaimer clearly states that the company does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or currency of the information published on its website, including product descriptions, market and exchange data, indices, prices, and other content. It explicitly disclaims liability for any direct or indirect damages (whether material or immaterial) that result from using or failing to use that information. The content is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell securities or other financial instruments, nor does it amount to investment, legal, or tax advice. It emphasises that any investment decision should be made only after consulting qualified advisors and considering one’s own risk tolerance and personal circumstances. Finally, it puts users on notice that hyperlinks to third‑party websites do not imply endorsement, and links are used at the user’s own risk.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is flatexDEGIRO and what services does it provide?

flatexDEGIRO is a European online broker offering low-cost trading and investment services. It provides access to global stock exchanges, ETFs, bonds, and derivatives, combining brokerage and banking services with a tech-driven platform for retail and professional investors.

How do I open an account with flatexDEGIRO?

To open an account, investors must complete a registration process including identity verification, providing personal details, and agreeing to terms. The platform guides users through funding the account and selecting the appropriate account type for trading or investment purposes.

What types of financial instruments can I trade on flatexDEGIRO?

Investors can trade stocks, ETFs, bonds, options, futures, and other derivatives. The platform provides access to global exchanges, allowing diversified portfolios across multiple asset classes, while also offering tools to analyze performance, market trends, and risk.

How much is the minimum deposit to start trading?

flatexDEGIRO typically does not require a high minimum deposit, making it accessible for retail investors. The exact amount depends on the account type, region, and selected trading instruments, ensuring flexibility for both small and experienced traders.

What trading platforms are available on flatexDEGIRO?

flatexDEGIRO offers web, desktop, and mobile platforms with real-time data, advanced charting, customizable layouts, watchlists, alerts, and portfolio monitoring. These tools are designed to support both beginner and advanced investors in executing informed trades efficiently.

Does flatexDEGIRO offer leverage for trading?

Yes, leverage is available depending on asset type, market volatility, and regulatory limits. It allows investors to trade positions larger than their account balance, increasing potential returns while also amplifying risk. Margin requirements are clearly displayed on the platform.

How safe is my money with flatexDEGIRO?

Client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from company funds. Additionally, the company is regulated under European financial authorities, adheres to strict compliance standards, and implements risk management and security measures to protect investors’ assets.

What fees does flatexDEGIRO charge for trading?

Fees vary by instrument and market. The broker charges low commissions for stock trades and ETFs, with some free ETFs available. Additional fees may apply for derivatives, bonds, or foreign markets. Detailed fee schedules are provided on the platform.

Can I access educational resources on flatexDEGIRO?

Yes, flatexDEGIRO offers educational materials, including guides, webinars, tutorials, and market insights. These resources help investors understand trading strategies, risk management, platform use, and global markets to make informed investment decisions.

How can I withdraw or deposit funds in flatexDEGIRO?

Deposits and withdrawals can be made via bank transfer. The platform provides clear instructions for transferring funds, specifies processing times, and outlines any applicable fees, ensuring users can manage liquidity efficiently while maintaining secure transactions.