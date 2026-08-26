ForexMart is an offshore forex and CFD broker. Its global website is operated by Tradomart SV Ltd, a company registered in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The broker offers MetaTrader 4, browser and mobile trading, a demo account and four main live account types. The Classic and Cents accounts both start with a published minimum deposit of $15.

That low entry point may appeal to South African traders who want a basic MT4 account. Just be clear about the regulatory side. Registering a company offshore does not give clients the same protection as holding an FSCA licence in South Africa.

Quick verdict: ForexMart makes the most sense for traders who specifically want MT4, a small starting deposit and a choice of pricing models. It is a weaker fit for anyone who wants confirmed FSCA oversight, a ZAR base account, strong in-house research or several modern trading platforms. Last fact-checked: 2026. We checked the figures against ForexMart’s official account, funding, platform and legal pages.

Is ForexMart regulated and safe for South African traders?

ForexMart’s global website says it is operated by Tradomart SV Ltd, registration number 23071 IBC 2015, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This is a company registration. It should not be confused with an FSCA financial-services licence.

Check the exact company named in the client agreement, where complaints are handled, how client funds are held, and whether negative balance protection applies before you deposit.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is the minimum deposit at ForexMart?

ForexMart lists the following minimum deposits:

Classic Account: $15

$15 Cents Account: $15

$15 Pro Account: $200

$200 Zero Spread Account: $500

These are the minimum amounts needed to open the accounts. They are not sensible recommended balances. A trader can technically open an account with $15 and still have too little room to manage margin properly.

South African clients should also budget for possible currency-conversion costs. ForexMart does not clearly advertise a standard ZAR base account, so a deposit may be converted into USD or EUR.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

ForexMart Trust Score

ForexMart Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Low minimum deposit may suit beginner traders South African traders must confirm whether they receive FSCA protection Demo account available for practice Different entities may offer different protections and trading conditions Multiple account types for different trader levels CFD trading is high risk, especially when leverage is used MetaTrader platform access Withdrawal fees and processing times can depend on the payment method Forex, commodities, indices, shares, and other CFDs may be available Bonus offers and promotions should be read carefully before use

ForexMart Overview

ForexMart is an online forex and CFD broker with accounts aimed at beginners, regular retail traders and more active traders. It offers demo and live trading, several funding methods, promotional offers and access to MetaTrader 4.

For a South African trader, the first question is not simply whether the ForexMart name is linked to regulation somewhere. The real question is which company will hold your account and what protection applies under that company.

What makes ForexMart different from other forex brokers?

The main draw is accessibility. Two live accounts start from $15, MT4 is supported, and traders can choose between spread-only and commission-based pricing.

That may work for someone who wants to test live trading with a small amount. Still, the broker should be compared carefully with FSCA-regulated alternatives. Look at the actual spread on the pairs you trade, withdrawal costs, platform stability, support quality, and what happens if there is a dispute.

Can South African traders use ForexMart?

South African residents may be able to register, depending on the entity accepting clients at the time. Before opening an account, check that South Africa appears on the accepted-country list and confirm the payment methods, account currencies and conversion charges available to you.

Features Offered

Four main live account types, plus a demo account.

Forex and CFD trading across several asset classes.

MetaTrader 4 on desktop, web and mobile.

Entry-level accounts starting from $15.

Spread-only and commission-based pricing options.

Bank cards, transfers, e-wallets and other methods may be available, depending on the region.

The feature list looks reasonable for a basic MT4 broker. The bigger checks are the legal entity, withdrawal rules, conversion costs and whether the account conditions shown during registration match those advertised publicly.

Feature ForexMart Details Forex and CFD Trading ForexMart offers access to forex pairs and CFD instruments, allowing traders to speculate on price movements across global markets. Multiple Account Types Traders can choose from different account options, which may include Classic, Cent, Pro, Zero Spread, and Demo accounts, depending on the entity and region. Demo Account A demo account is available for beginners who want to practise trading, test strategies, and learn the platform before using real funds. MetaTrader Platform Access ForexMart supports MetaTrader-style trading, giving users access to charts, indicators, order tools, and Expert Advisors. Low Minimum Deposit ForexMart is often listed with a low minimum deposit, making it accessible for beginners who want to start with a smaller balance. Deposit and Withdrawal Options Traders may be able to fund and withdraw using bank cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and other supported payment methods, depending on their region. Promotions and Bonuses ForexMart may offer trading promotions or bonuses, but traders should always read the full terms and withdrawal conditions before accepting them. Mobile Trading Mobile trading access allows users to monitor markets, place trades, and manage positions from a smartphone or tablet. Educational Support Beginners can use platform tools, demo trading, market resources, and account guidance to build trading confidence. South Africa Consideration South African traders should confirm the legal entity, regulation, ZAR funding options, fees, and withdrawal rules before opening an account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

ForexMart at a Glance

Broker Feature ForexMart Details Broker Type Forex and CFD broker Founded Commonly listed as operating since 2015 Global Entity Tradomart SV Ltd, registered in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines South African Regulation No FSCA licence was confirmed for the global entity during this review Demo Account Yes Account Types Classic, Cents, Pro, Zero Spread and Demo Minimum Deposit $15 Classic; $15 Cents; $200 Pro; $500 Zero Spread Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 desktop, web terminal and mobile Markets Forex, commodities, indices, shares and other CFDs, depending on the account and entity Best Suited To MT4 users and traders looking for a low-cost entry account

ForexMart Safety and Security

ForexMart’s safety depends heavily on the company that opens and holds your account.

The global site points to a company in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Those are not interchangeable. An account opened under one company may have different legal protections, complaint procedures and client-money rules from an account opened under another.

Safety Factor What South African Traders Should Check Legal Entity Write down the full company name shown during registration FSCA Status Search the FSCA register using that exact company name Client Funds Ask whether funds are segregated and under which entity Withdrawals Check the verification rules, fees and expected processing time Negative Balance Protection Read the client agreement rather than assuming it applies

Is ForexMart FSCA regulated?

We did not confirm an FSCA licence for the global Tradomart SV Ltd entity during this review. Traders should check the FSCA register themselves before funding an account.

Be careful here. Regulation in another country does not automatically make a broker regulated in South Africa. Search the exact legal name from your registration documents, not only the ForexMart brand name.

Is ForexMart safe for beginners?

A beginner can use the demo account and start with a small live balance, but that does not remove the broker or market risk. The low deposit is convenient. The leverage is the bigger concern.

ForexMart publishes leverage as high as 1:3000 on the Classic Account. That is far more than a new trader needs. A small move against an oversized position can wipe out the available margin quickly.

How We Reviewed ForexMart

This was a document-based review. We did not claim to open, fund or trade a live ForexMart account.

On 28 July 2026, we checked ForexMart’s global website, account specifications, funding information, MetaTrader 4 pages, legal disclosures and restricted-country information. We then looked at the broker from a South African trader’s point of view.

Review Area What We Checked Legal Entity Company name, jurisdiction and website disclosures Accounts Minimum deposits, spreads, commissions, lot sizes and leverage limits Platforms MT4 desktop, browser and mobile access Funding Deposit charges, withdrawal costs, processing windows and same-method rules South African Relevance FSCA status, ZAR support, currency conversion and complaint options

ForexMart Account Types

ForexMart offers four main live accounts.

The right one depends on your balance, trading frequency, and whether you prefer wider spreads with no commission or tighter spreads with a separate charge.

Classic Account

The Classic Account is the basic spread-only option. It starts from $15, with published spreads from 1.0 pip and an average of 1.2 pips. No separate trading commission is listed.

The published maximum leverage is 1:3000. That number may look attractive, but it creates a lot of room to oversize a trade. Most beginners would be better off selecting much lower leverage if the broker allows it.

Cents Account

The Cents Account also starts from $15. Account balances and trade sizes are handled in cents, which makes it easier to trade smaller positions with real money.

This can be a useful step after demo trading. You still get live-market execution and real emotions, but the cash exposure can be kept lower than on a standard account. It is still possible to lose money, especially with high leverage.

Pro Account

The Pro Account starts from $200. ForexMart publishes spreads from 0.6 pips, with an average of 0.8 pips, and no separate commission.

It may suit a trader who already understands margin, position sizing, and spread costs and wants tighter spread-only pricing than the Classic Account.

Zero Spread Account

The Zero Spread Account requires at least $500. Published spreads start from 0.0 pips, with an average of 0.2 pips, and commission starts from $6.

This structure may appeal to active traders or scalpers who care about precise entries. Do the full calculation before choosing it. A zero headline spread does not mean the trade is free once commission is included.

Demo Account

The demo account lets you test MT4 and practise order placement without risking real money. Use it to learn the platform, compare account settings and test a strategy.

Just remember that demo trading feels different. There is no real financial pressure, and simulated execution may not match every live-market condition. When you switch to a live account, start smaller than you think you need to.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

ForexMart Account Types Comparison

Account Type Minimum Deposit Published Spreads Commission Maximum Leverage Best For Classic $15 From 1.0 pip; average 1.2 pips None Up to 1:3000 Traders who want a basic spread-only account Cents $15 From 1.0 pip; average 1.2 pips None Up to 1:500 Small live trades after demo practice Pro $200 From 0.6 pips; average 0.8 pips None Up to 1:500 More experienced traders who want tighter spread-only pricing Zero Spread $500 From 0.0 pips; average 0.2 pips From $6 Up to 1:200 Active traders comparing commission-based pricing Demo No deposit Simulated None Practice only Learning MT4 and testing strategies

Which ForexMart account is best for beginners?

The Cents Account is the more cautious starting point for most beginners because it allows smaller live positions. The Classic Account is another option if you want a standard spread-only setup.

Do not choose an account simply because it offers the highest leverage or the tightest advertised spread. The better choice is the one that fits your balance and lets you keep the cash risk per trade under control.

Does ForexMart offer a demo account?

Yes. Beginners should use it to learn order types, stop-loss placement, margin, and the MT4 layout before depositing real money.

How to Open a ForexMart Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the ForexMart Website

Use the official ForexMart website.

Avoid links sent through unverified social-media or messaging accounts.

Check which company name appears in the registration documents.

Step 2: Complete the Registration Form

Enter your legal name, contact details and country of residence.

Make sure the information matches your identity documents.

Check the available account currencies before continuing.

Step 3: Verify Your Identity

Upload a valid passport, South African ID or accepted driver’s licence.

Provide proof of address if requested.

Complete verification early. Missing documents are a common reason for withdrawal delays.

Step 4: Choose an Account Type

Compare the minimum deposit, spreads, commission and maximum leverage.

New traders should consider Demo, Cents or Classic first.

Choose lower leverage where possible.

Step 5: Fund Your Account

Select a payment method in the client area.

Check the receiving currency and any conversion cost.

Start with a small deposit.

Test a small withdrawal before adding more money.

Step 6: Access the Trading Platform

Download MT4 or use the web or mobile version.

Confirm the correct server name before logging in.

Check that the balance, leverage and account type match what you selected.

Use small position sizes while you learn the execution and margin rules.

ForexMart Fees

ForexMart’s costs depend on the account, instrument and payment method. The Classic, Cents and Pro accounts use spread-only pricing, while the Zero Spread Account adds a commission.

Trading costs are only part of the picture. South African clients should also check conversion charges, withdrawal fees and any costs added by the bank, card network or e-wallet.

Fee Type What Traders Should Know Spreads Depend on the account, instrument, liquidity and market conditions Commissions Apply to the Zero Spread Account, starting from $6 Deposit Fees ForexMart says it does not charge them, but the payment provider may Withdrawal Fees Depend on the method used Currency Conversion May apply when funding from a ZAR account Swap Fees May apply when a position stays open overnight

Are ForexMart deposits free?

ForexMart says it does not charge deposit fees. That does not guarantee a free deposit. Your bank, card provider, or e-wallet may still add a charge, and a ZAR payment may be converted into USD or EUR.

Does ForexMart charge withdrawal fees?

Yes, withdrawal costs can vary by method. Check the exact fee inside the client area before requesting a payout.

ForexMart Trading Platforms

ForexMart is mainly an MT4 broker. That is fine for traders who already know the platform, but it is not a broad platform offering.

MetaTrader 4

MT4 includes charts, indicators, Expert Advisors, and several order types. It remains popular with forex traders because it is lightweight and familiar.

It is also old software compared with newer multi-asset platforms. Traders who want advanced portfolio tools, a modern interface or a wide range of third-party platforms may find the choice limited.

Web Trading Platform

The web terminal lets you access the account through a browser without installing software. It works well for checking positions from another computer, although the toolset may be lighter than the desktop version.

Mobile Trading App

Mobile MT4 lets you monitor charts, place trades, and manage open positions from a phone or tablet.

It is useful for trade management. It can also encourage impulsive entries. Alerts are not a trading plan, and there is no need to open a position every time the phone makes a noise.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $15 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

ForexMart Platform Comparison

Platform Best For Main Features Beginner Suitability MetaTrader 4 Forex trading and technical analysis Charts, indicators, EAs and desktop order tools High after basic practice Web Trading Quick browser access No installation and basic account management Medium to High Mobile Trading Monitoring and managing positions Charts, alerts and mobile order control High, provided it is used with discipline

Does ForexMart offer MetaTrader?

Yes. ForexMart offers MetaTrader 4 on desktop, web and mobile.

Can beginners use ForexMart’s trading platform?

Yes, but they should practise on demo first. Learning where the buy and sell buttons are is easy. Understanding leverage, margin, spreads, slippage and position sizing takes longer.

ForexMart Deposits and Withdrawals

ForexMart supports several payment methods, although the exact list depends on the country and account entity.

South African traders should check three things before paying: whether ZAR is accepted, which currency reaches the trading account and what the complete withdrawal route looks like.

Funding Feature Details Deposit Fees ForexMart says it does not charge deposit fees Withdrawal Fees Depend on the payment method Payment Methods May include cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and other regional options Verification Identity and address checks may be required before withdrawal Same-Method Rule Funds may need to return through the original deposit method South African Check Confirm ZAR support, conversion costs and bank processing times

How can South African traders deposit money into ForexMart?

Use one of the methods shown in the ForexMart client area. The options can differ by entity and country, so a method mentioned on a general website page may not appear in your account.

Before confirming the payment, check whether the deposit will be converted from rand and whether your bank or provider adds its own fee.

How long do ForexMart withdrawals take?

The timing depends on the method, verification status, currency, and provider. A fully verified account is usually less likely to run into avoidable delays.

Make a small withdrawal early. It is a simple way to see how the broker’s process works before a larger amount is involved.

ZAR Accounts, Currency Conversion and South African Banking

ForexMart’s published account pages mention USD and EUR on selected accounts. We did not find a clearly advertised standard ZAR base account.

That means a South African trader may pay a conversion spread even when ForexMart lists no deposit fee. The conversion can be handled by the bank, card network, or payment provider.

South African Funding Issue Why It Matters ZAR Base Account Not clearly advertised as a standard option Currency Conversion ZAR may be converted into USD or EUR Bank Processing International transfers may take longer and include intermediary charges Withdrawal Route Funds may need to return through the original payment method Best Check Ask support for the receiving currency and total provider cost before paying

Leverage

ForexMart publishes maximum leverage of:

Up to 1:3000 on Classic

Up to 1:500 on Pro

Up to 1:500 on Cents

Up to 1:200 on Zero Spread

These are maximum settings, not targets. Instrument limits may be lower, and high leverage can push an account towards the published 30% margin-call or 10% stop-out levels after a relatively small market move.

Leverage Factor What It Means Higher Leverage Lets you open a larger position with less margin, which also increases the loss risk Lower Leverage Limits position size and leaves more room for normal market movement Margin Call Risk The broker may restrict or close positions when equity falls too far Beginner Approach Use lower leverage, small positions and a defined stop-loss

Is high leverage good for beginners?

No. High leverage makes it easy to take a position that is far too large for the account. The profit can grow quickly, but so can the loss. New traders should learn to size positions based on cash risk, not the maximum amount the broker allows.

Does ForexMart offer negative balance protection?

This may depend on the entity and account terms. Check the client agreement before trading leveraged CFDs. Do not assume the protection applies because it appears on a page linked to a different company or region.

Research and Education

ForexMart provides platform tools, market information, and some educational material. That can help a new trader get started, but it should not be the only source used.

Learn how margin works, how much one pip is worth on your chosen lot size, and what happens to spreads around major news releases. Those basics matter more than most promotional content.

Use the demo account to practise execution.

Learn MT4 charts and indicators before adding custom tools.

Check an economic calendar before opening short-term trades.

Compare broker material with independent sources.

Customer Support

ForexMart’s support channels may include email, phone, live chat, online forms and client-area support. Availability can vary by region.

Test the support team before depositing a large amount. Ask one or two specific questions about the legal entity, account currency or withdrawal method and see whether the reply is clear.

Support Area Why It Matters Account Verification Missing documents can delay withdrawals Deposits Support may be needed if a payment is delayed or converted incorrectly Withdrawals Clear tracking and method rules matter when money leaves the account Platform Help Useful for login, server and execution problems South African Clients Check support hours and whether staff understand ZAR payment questions

ForexMart vs IG Markets – A Comparison

Feature ForexMart IG Markets Broker Type Forex and CFD broker Large global forex and CFD provider, with spread betting in some regions South African Regulation No FSCA licence was confirmed for the global ForexMart entity in this review IG has an established South African offering Platforms Mainly MetaTrader 4 Proprietary web and mobile platforms, plus selected third-party tools Beginner Appeal $15 entry accounts and demo trading Broader education, research and platform tools Best For Traders who specifically want a low-entry MT4 account Traders who place more weight on local presence, research and platform depth

Complaints and Dispute Resolution

Start any complaint through ForexMart’s official support or client area. Keep copies of emails, account statements, transaction references, screenshots and the client agreement.

The global entity is offshore. A South African client may not have the same local complaint route available to someone dealing with an FSCA-authorised provider. That is why the company name and jurisdiction should be checked before the first deposit.

What should you do before depositing?

Save a copy of the client agreement.

Record the legal entity shown during sign-up.

Take screenshots of the account type, leverage, fees and withdrawal rules.

Complete verification before depositing where possible.

Start with a small payment and test a small withdrawal.

Ignore payment instructions from unverified WhatsApp, Telegram or social-media accounts.

Final Verdict ForexMart gives traders a low $15 entry point, MT4 access, a Cents Account and a choice between spread-only and commission-based pricing. Those features are useful for someone who wants to move from demo trading into a small live account without depositing hundreds of dollars immediately. The weak point is clarity around regulation and account protection. The global website is operated by a company registered in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and we did not confirm an FSCA licence for that entity. Some older ForexMart pages also contain inconsistent legal references. For a South African trader, that is the real trade-off. The account is cheap to open, but the legal and funding setup needs more checking than it would with a clearly identified FSCA-authorised broker. Best for: MT4 users, small-balance learners and traders comparing spread-only with commission-based accounts. Not ideal for: traders who require confirmed FSCA oversight, a clearly advertised ZAR account or several modern platform choices.

Sources and Fact-Checking Notes

ForexMart official Account Types page: minimum deposits, spreads, commissions, leverage and margin levels.

ForexMart official Deposits and Withdrawals page: payment methods, processing windows and withdrawal charges.

ForexMart official MetaTrader 4 page: desktop, web and mobile platform information.

ForexMart registration and privacy pages: operating entity and registered jurisdiction.

FSCA register: traders should search the exact legal company name shown in the client agreement.

Disclaimer

This review is for general information and is not financial advice.

Forex and CFD trading can result in substantial losses.

Account terms, fees, payment methods and legal information can change.

Check the latest details on ForexMart’s official website before registering.

South African traders should verify the company on the FSCA register and confirm which entity will hold the account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is ForexMart?

ForexMart is an online forex and CFD broker. Depending on the account and entity, traders may get access to currencies, commodities, indices, shares and other CFD markets.

Is ForexMart available in South Africa?

South African residents may be accepted, depending on the entity and current country restrictions. Check availability, payment methods, account currency and legal terms before registering.

Is ForexMart regulated by the FSCA?

We did not confirm an FSCA licence for the global Tradomart SV Ltd entity during this review. Search the FSCA register using the exact company name shown in your account documents before depositing.

Does ForexMart offer a demo account?

Yes. The demo account can be used to learn MT4, test strategies and practise position sizing before trading with real money.

What account types does ForexMart offer?

The main options are Classic, Cents, Pro, Zero Spread and Demo. Availability may differ by entity or region.

What is the minimum deposit at ForexMart?

The published minimum is $15 for the Classic and Cents accounts. Pro starts from $200, while Zero Spread starts from $500.

Does ForexMart charge deposit fees?

ForexMart says it does not charge deposit fees. Banks, card providers and e-wallets may still add their own charges or currency-conversion costs.

How long do ForexMart withdrawals take?

The timing depends on the payment method, verification status, currency and provider. Complete verification early and test a small withdrawal before depositing a larger amount.

Does ForexMart offer MetaTrader?

Yes. ForexMart supports MetaTrader 4 on desktop, web and mobile.

Is ForexMart good for beginners?

It can work for beginners who start on demo, use the Cents Account or a small Classic balance, and keep leverage low. The $15 minimum makes the account easy to open, but the published leverage of up to 1:3000 makes disciplined position sizing essential.