Top 5 New Forex brokers in 2026. Choosing the right broker can make all the difference in your trading journey. ATFX, CFI Financial Group, easyMarkets, TradeNation, and Seacrest Markets rank among the top options for traders seeking trust, flexibility, and innovative features. These brokers combine strong global or FSCA regulation with competitive spreads, popular platforms such as MT4 and MT5, and unique advantages, including AI trading tools, copy trading, prop trading programs, and powerful risk management features.
- Learn each broker’s unique strengths.
- Compare regulation and trading costs.
- See risk protection tools offered.
- Understand funded prop trading options.
- Match platforms to trading style.
- Choosing the right trading platform.
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
5 New Forex Brokers in South Africa - a Comparison
|🌍 Broker
|🏛️ Regulation
|📝Sign up
|💻 Platforms & Tools
|📂 Accounts & Min Deposit
|⭐ Unique Features
|FCA ASIC FSCA CySEC (+8 others)
|👉 Open Account
|MT4 MT5 Proprietary app Autochartist Trading Central
|Standard: $100 Edge: $5,000
|CopyTrade social trading Strong education Zero deposit/withdrawal fees
|FCA CySEC DFSA + 12 total
|👉 Open Account
|MT4 MT5 cTrader TipRanks
|No minimum deposit
|20+ years of experience, AI tools, strong support Mixed user reviews
|ASIC CySEC FSCA FSA (Seychelles)
|👉 Open Account
|Proprietary platform + MT4/5 TradingView integration
|Standard account min $25
|Unique risk tools: Deal Cancellation Freeze Rate Guaranteed SL Negative balance protection
|FCA ASIC FSCA SCB FSA
|👉 Open Account
|TN Trader (web-based) MetaTrader 4 (MT4) TradingView integration Market signals
|Standard & Islamic accounts minimum deposit $0
|Fixed low spread Zero commission Strong regulation User-friendly platforms No minimum deposit
|FSCA-regulated CFD broker
|👉 Open Account
|MT5 (also cTrader, DXTrade via prop arm)
|Min deposit: $50 / ZAR885.52
|Fast execution 99.8% fill rate Proprietary & prop-trader options; profit share up to 90%
New Forex Brokers - a Definition
New Forex brokers are recently launched trading firms offering currency trading services. They often feature modern platforms, competitive spreads, innovative tools, and appealing bonuses. These brokers aim to attract traders with fresh technology, low entry requirements, and unique offerings, while complying with evolving regulations and industry standards.
5 New Forex Brokers in South Africa (205)
- ☑️ ATFX - Global broker, tight spreads, copy trading available.
- ☑️ CFI Financial Group - Multi-platform, AI tools, no minimum deposit.
- ☑️ easyMarkets - Fixed spreads, risk tools, beginner-friendly platform.
- ☑️ Trade Nation - Fixed spreads, simple, trusted, global broker.
- ☑️ Seacrest Markets - FSCA-regulated, tight spreads, prop trading options.
1. ATFX
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Tight spreads Copy trading Autochartist
|🏛️ Regulation
|FCA FSCA CySEC ASIC
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/$)
|From ZAR 100 (Standard)
|📊 Average Spreads From
|0.6 pips (Edge) 1.8 pips (Standard)
|💹 Commissions From
|Raw accounts: $3 per lot side
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|None
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔥 Bonus
|Promotions occasionally No permanent bonus
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 live chat email
|👥 Account Types
|Standard Edge Premium
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex CFDs on indices Commodities Crypto
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes
|💰 Spreads
|Tight, from 0.0 pips (Edge)
|🚀 Bonus
|Seasonal promotions
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD EUR GBP
|📙 Education
|Webinars eBooks Market analysis
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Cards Bank wire e-wallets
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Not typical, but ZAR deposits possible
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|+27 31 300 3117
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Tight spreads on Edge accounts
|Higher minimum deposit for raw spreads
|Strong global regulation, including FSCA
|Limited ZAR base currency accounts
|Copy trading and Autochartist tools
|No crypto deposit options
|Good educational resources
|Promotions not always available
|Fast order execution
|Fewer account types than some brokers
Our findings
ATFX offers tight spreads, strong global regulation, and advanced trading tools like Autochartist and copy trading. With good education and responsive support, it suits traders wanting reliable execution and flexible accounts for various trading strategies.
What makes ATFX popular with traders?
ATFX offers tight spreads, fast order execution, and excellent regulation. Its strong global reputation, copy trading, and extra tools like Autochartist make it a reliable choice for beginner and advanced Forex and CFD traders.
Does ATFX have copy trading?
Yes, ATFX supports copy trading for clients who want to follow experienced traders’ strategies automatically. This feature is ideal for beginners looking to learn by replicating top performers’ trades while managing risk easily.
2. CFI Financial Group
CFI Financial Group combines robust global regulations with advanced trading tools, including AI-powered features and multiple platforms such as MT4, MT5, and cTrader. With no minimum deposit and competitive spreads, it’s designed to suit traders seeking flexibility and innovation.
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|AI tools No minimum deposit
|🏛️ Regulation
|FCA CySEC DFSA FSCA
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/$)
|No minimum
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.4 pips (Major FX)
|💹 Commissions From
|Zero commissions (some accounts)
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|None
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔥 Bonus
|Occasionally available
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5, local language options
|👥 Account Types
|Zero Dynamic Executive
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex CFDs Commodities Crypto Shares
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes
|💰 Spreads
|From 0.4 pips
|🚀 Bonus
|Seasonal
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD EUR GBP
|📙 Education
|Videos Market news Daily analysis
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Cards Bank transfer e-wallets
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|ZAR deposits possible
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|+27 87 049 4460
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|No minimum deposit required
|Mixed user reviews in some regions
|AI trading tools included
|Limited bonus offers
|Wide choice of platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader)
|No fixed spread account option
|Good range of instruments
|Higher spreads possible on some pairs
|Strong multi-jurisdiction regulation
|No crypto withdrawal
Our Findings
CFI Financial Group combines strong regulation, zero minimum deposit, and powerful AI trading tools across MT4, MT5, and cTrader. It’s ideal for traders wanting flexibility, innovative technology, and access to a wide range of instruments globally.
Does CFI have a minimum deposit?
No, CFI Financial Group proudly has no minimum deposit, making it accessible for beginners who want to test the markets without risking a lot upfront. You can start small and scale your trading anytime.
What makes CFI different?CFI
stands out for offering MT4, MT5, and cTrader, plus unique AI tools like Kaiana. It combines strong global regulation with flexible accounts, low spreads, and advanced tech to support all trading styles.
3. easyMarkets
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Fixed spreads Deal Cancellation Freeze Rate
|🏛️ Regulation
|ASIC CySEC FSCA
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/$)
|From ZAR 442.76 / $25
|📊 Average Spreads From
|Fixed, 1 pip major FX
|💹 Commissions From
|Zero commissions
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|None
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔥 Bonus
|Welcome and deposit bonuses
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 live chat
|👥 Account Types
|Standard VIP
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex CFDs Options Crypto
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes
|💰 Spreads
|Fixed spreads
|🚀 Bonus
|50% welcome bonus (varies)
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD EUR ZAR
|📙 Education
|Learning center Webinars
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank Cards PayPal E-wallets
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|+27 (21) 480 7400
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|No swap or rollover fees on overnight positions for 14 days
|Limited to fixed spreads; no variable spread options
|Swap-free trading compliant with Sharia law
|ZAR is not a base currency option
|Low minimum deposit requirement
|Customer support is only available during business hours during the week
|Access to over 200 CFD instruments
|Multiple trading platforms are available
Our Findings
easyMarkets is trusted for its fixed spreads, beginner-friendly platform, and unique risk management tools like Deal Cancellation and Freeze Rate. Its simplicity, transparency, and FSCA license make it ideal for new traders seeking additional protection.
Is easyMarkets safe for beginners?
Absolutely. With fixed spreads, guaranteed stop-losses, negative balance protection, and simple sign-up, easyMarkets is designed to help beginners trade with clear costs, strong risk protection, and trusted customer support worldwide.
What is Deal Cancellation?
Deal Cancellation lets traders cancel losing trades within a short window for a small fee. This unique feature gives you extra control and protection when the market moves unexpectedly against your open position.
4. Trade Nation
Trade Nation, launched in 2020, is a trusted broker offering fixed spreads, FSCA regulation, and user-friendly platforms. It’s ideal for beginners wanting clear costs, simple trading tools, and strong global oversight for peace of mind.
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Fixed low spreads, no commissions, user-friendly platform
|🏛️ Regulation
|FCA (UK), ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), SCB (Bahamas), FSA (Seychelles)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$0
|📊 Average Spreads From
|0.3 pips
|💹 Commissions From
|$0
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|None
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|1:200
|🔥 Bonus
|Usually none — focus on tight spreads
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5 live chat, email
|👥 Account Types
|Standard, Islamic
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:200
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex, Indices, Commodities
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes
|💰 Spreads
|Fixed
|🚀 Bonus
|Not common
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD, EUR, GBP
|📙 Education
|Free guides & webinars
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Bank cards, e-wallets
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Not offered
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|+27 (0)10 446 9062
|📝 Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Regulated FX and CFD trading broker (FSCA)
|The desktop platform lacks safer login
|Transparent fixed spreads
|High forex fees
|Cryptocurrency CFDs available
|No account tiers
|Supports automated trading (EAs)
|No cryptocurrency trading
|Multiple trading platforms
|R500 minimum deposit
Our Findings
Trade Nation offers fixed low spreads from 0.3 pips, zero commissions, and no minimum deposit. Regulated by FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB, and FSA, it provides user-friendly platforms, free education, multiple account types, and 24/5 support.
Does Trade Nation offer demo accounts for practice?
Yes, Trade Nation provides free demo accounts with virtual funds, enabling traders to practice strategies and get familiar with the platform before risking real money.
What trading platforms does Trade Nation offer?
Trade Nation provides its own TN Trader web platform, known for simplicity and fixed spreads, along with MetaTrader 4 (MT4) for advanced charting and automated trading options.
5. Seacrest Markets
Seacrest Markets is an FSCA-regulated broker offering tight raw spreads, reliable MT5 execution, and a unique prop trading arm. It’s built for traders wanting low-cost trading, fast order fills, and the opportunity to scale with funded capital programs.
Features
|Category
|Details
|⭐ Features
|Tight raw spreads Prop funding options
|🏛️ Regulation
|FSCA (South Africa)
|💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/$)
|From ZAR 885.52 / $50
|📊 Average Spreads From
|From 0.0 pips (raw)
|💹 Commissions From
|$3 per side (raw accounts)
|💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees
|None
|📊 Maximum Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔥 Bonus
|Sometimes offered
|☎️ Customer Support
|24/5
|👥 Account Types
|Retail Prop
|📈 Leverage
|Up to 1:500
|🔘 Products Offered
|Forex CFDs Crypto Prop
|👍 Demo / Practice Account
|Yes
|💰 Spreads
|Raw, 0.0 pips up
|🚀 Bonus
|Seasonal promotions possible
|💵 Account Currencies
|USD ZAR
|📙 Education
|Blog Market news
|💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options
|Cards Bank wire
|🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts
|Yes
|☎️ South African Telephone Number
|+2731 100 1251
|📝Sign up
|👉 Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|FSCA-regulated, trusted for South Africans
|Less global recognition than big brands
|Tight raw spreads, good execution
|Limited platform choice (mainly MT5)
|Prop trading arm available
|Limited extra trading tools
|Low minimum deposit
|No big welcome bonus always available
|ZAR deposits accepted
|Smaller range of CFDs than some
Our Findings
Seacrest Markets is FSCA-regulated and offers tight raw spreads, fast execution, and low deposit requirements. It's added a prop trading option that helps serious traders grow with funded accounts while enjoying local support and ZAR deposit convenience.
Is Seacrest Markets good for South Africans?
Yes, Seacrest is FSCA-regulated, supports ZAR deposits, and has local support. Its tight raw spreads and fast execution make it popular among serious South African traders wanting reliability, low costs, and optional prop funding.
Are there hidden fees at Seacrest Markets?
No, Seacrest Markets keeps things clear with tight raw spreads, no deposit or withdrawal fees, and transparent commissions on raw accounts. Traders like its cost structure and reliable support for secure, low-cost trading daily.
Conclusion
These top five brokers, ATFX, CFI Financial Group, easyMarkets, Trade Nation, and Seacrest Markets, offer trusted regulation, competitive spreads, innovative tools, and flexible account options.
Whether starting small or scaling, they provide secure, cost-effective trading tailored to diverse trader needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are each broker’s unique strengths?
ATFX offers tight spreads and copy trading, while CFI excels with AI tools and no minimum deposit. easyMarkets provides fixed spreads and risk management, Trade Nation features fixed spreads and simplicity, and Seacrest supports FSCA-regulated prop trading.
How do these brokers compare in regulation and safety?
All are regulated by respected bodies like FSCA, FCA, ASIC, and SCB. FSCA regulation applies locally in South Africa, ensuring compliance, segregated funds, and legal protections for traders in the region.
What trading costs can I expect with these brokers?
Costs range from fixed spreads with no commissions (easyMarkets, Trade Nation) to tight raw spreads plus commissions (ATFX, Seacrest). CFI offers low spreads and zero deposit or withdrawal fees.
What risk protection tools do these brokers provide?
easyMarkets offers Deal Cancellation and Freeze Rate tools; others provide guaranteed stop-loss, negative balance protection, and risk limits. These features help control losses and protect traders from unexpected market moves.
What are funded prop trading programs?
Seacrest offers funded accounts where traders complete challenges to access company capital, sharing profits. This lets skilled traders scale without risking personal funds, a valuable option for those seeking growth opportunities.
Which platforms do these brokers support, and how do I choose?
Most offer MetaTrader 4 & 5; CFI adds cTrader; Trade Nation uses TN Trader and MT4. Choose based on interface ease, charting, automation, and device compatibility aligned with your trading needs.
How do I match a trading platform to my style?
Day traders often prefer fast, advanced platforms (MT5, cTrader). Beginners benefit from simple UIs and copy trading (ATFX). Prop traders choose platforms with risk dashboards and challenge features (Seacrest).
Are demo accounts available for practice?
Yes, all five brokers provide free demo accounts, letting traders practice with real market data risk-free. This is ideal for testing strategies and getting comfortable before live trading.
Can I start trading with a small deposit?
CFI has no minimum deposit; easyMarkets starts at $25; Seacrest at $50; ATFX usually requires $500. Trade Nation has a zero minimum deposit. Prop trading programs may require challenge fees instead of deposits.
How do I choose the right broker for me?
Consider experience, deposit capacity, platform preferences, need for risk tools, and funded trading options. Compare spreads, regulation, and customer service to find the broker matching your trading goals. SAShares Instagram
You Might Also Like
Recommended brokers