Top 5 New Forex brokers in 2026. Choosing the right broker can make all the difference in your trading journey. ATFX, CFI Financial Group, easyMarkets, TradeNation, and Seacrest Markets rank among the top options for traders seeking trust, flexibility, and innovative features. These brokers combine strong global or FSCA regulation with competitive spreads, popular platforms such as MT4 and MT5, and unique advantages, including AI trading tools, copy trading, prop trading programs, and powerful risk management features.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Learn each broker’s unique strengths.

Compare regulation and trading costs.

See risk protection tools offered.

Understand funded prop trading options.

Match platforms to trading style.

Choosing the right trading platform.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

5 New Forex Brokers in South Africa - a Comparison

🌍 Broker 🏛️ Regulation 📝Sign up 💻 Platforms & Tools 📂 Accounts & Min Deposit ⭐ Unique Features FCA ASIC FSCA CySEC (+8 others) 👉 Open Account MT4 MT5 Proprietary app Autochartist Trading Central Standard: $100 Edge: $5,000 CopyTrade social trading Strong education Zero deposit/withdrawal fees FCA CySEC DFSA + 12 total 👉 Open Account MT4 MT5 cTrader TipRanks No minimum deposit 20+ years of experience, AI tools, strong support Mixed user reviews ASIC CySEC FSCA FSA (Seychelles) 👉 Open Account Proprietary platform + MT4/5 TradingView integration Standard account min $25 Unique risk tools: Deal Cancellation Freeze Rate Guaranteed SL Negative balance protection FCA ASIC FSCA SCB FSA 👉 Open Account TN Trader (web-based) MetaTrader 4 (MT4) TradingView integration Market signals Standard & Islamic accounts minimum deposit $0 Fixed low spread Zero commission Strong regulation User-friendly platforms No minimum deposit FSCA-regulated CFD broker 👉 Open Account MT5 (also cTrader, DXTrade via prop arm) Min deposit: $50 / ZAR885.52 Fast execution 99.8% fill rate Proprietary & prop-trader options; profit share up to 90%

New Forex Brokers - a Definition

New Forex brokers are recently launched trading firms offering currency trading services. They often feature modern platforms, competitive spreads, innovative tools, and appealing bonuses. These brokers aim to attract traders with fresh technology, low entry requirements, and unique offerings, while complying with evolving regulations and industry standards.

5 New Forex Brokers in South Africa (205)

1. ATFX

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

ATFX is a globally regulated Forex broker known for competitive spreads, reliable MT4 and MT5 platforms, and user-friendly copy trading features. With its strong educational resources and multiple account types, it’s popular among both beginners and advanced traders.

Category Details ⭐ Features Tight spreads Copy trading Autochartist 🏛️ Regulation FCA FSCA CySEC ASIC 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/$) From ZAR 100 (Standard) 📊 Average Spreads From 0.6 pips (Edge) 1.8 pips (Standard) 💹 Commissions From Raw accounts: $3 per lot side 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees None 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Promotions occasionally No permanent bonus ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat email 👥 Account Types Standard Edge Premium 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs on indices Commodities Crypto 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes 💰 Spreads Tight, from 0.0 pips (Edge) 🚀 Bonus Seasonal promotions 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP 📙 Education Webinars eBooks Market analysis 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Cards Bank wire e-wallets 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not typical, but ZAR deposits possible ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 31 300 3117 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads on Edge accounts Higher minimum deposit for raw spreads Strong global regulation, including FSCA Limited ZAR base currency accounts Copy trading and Autochartist tools No crypto deposit options Good educational resources Promotions not always available Fast order execution Fewer account types than some brokers

Our findings

ATFX offers tight spreads, strong global regulation, and advanced trading tools like Autochartist and copy trading. With good education and responsive support, it suits traders wanting reliable execution and flexible accounts for various trading strategies.

What makes ATFX popular with traders?

ATFX offers tight spreads, fast order execution, and excellent regulation. Its strong global reputation, copy trading, and extra tools like Autochartist make it a reliable choice for beginner and advanced Forex and CFD traders.

Does ATFX have copy trading?

Yes, ATFX supports copy trading for clients who want to follow experienced traders’ strategies automatically. This feature is ideal for beginners looking to learn by replicating top performers’ trades while managing risk easily.

2. CFI Financial Group

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA Start Trading Read Review

CFI Financial Group combines robust global regulations with advanced trading tools, including AI-powered features and multiple platforms such as MT4, MT5, and cTrader. With no minimum deposit and competitive spreads, it’s designed to suit traders seeking flexibility and innovation.

Features

Category Details ⭐ Features AI tools No minimum deposit 🏛️ Regulation FCA CySEC DFSA FSCA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/$) No minimum 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.4 pips (Major FX) 💹 Commissions From Zero commissions (some accounts) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees None 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Occasionally available ☎️ Customer Support 24/5, local language options 👥 Account Types Zero Dynamic Executive 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs Commodities Crypto Shares 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes 💰 Spreads From 0.4 pips 🚀 Bonus Seasonal 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR GBP 📙 Education Videos Market news Daily analysis 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Cards Bank transfer e-wallets 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts ZAR deposits possible ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 87 049 4460 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No minimum deposit required Mixed user reviews in some regions AI trading tools included Limited bonus offers Wide choice of platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader) No fixed spread account option Good range of instruments Higher spreads possible on some pairs Strong multi-jurisdiction regulation No crypto withdrawal

Our Findings

CFI Financial Group combines strong regulation, zero minimum deposit, and powerful AI trading tools across MT4, MT5, and cTrader. It’s ideal for traders wanting flexibility, innovative technology, and access to a wide range of instruments globally.

Does CFI have a minimum deposit?

No, CFI Financial Group proudly has no minimum deposit, making it accessible for beginners who want to test the markets without risking a lot upfront. You can start small and scale your trading anytime.

What makes CFI different?

stands out for offering MT4, MT5, and cTrader, plus unique AI tools like Kaiana. It combines strong global regulation with flexible accounts, low spreads, and advanced tech to support all trading styles.

3. easyMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

easyMarkets offers traders fixed spreads, guaranteed stop-losses, and unique risk management tools like Deal Cancellation. Regulated in multiple regions, it’s a beginner-friendly and transparent platform, offering an easy-to-use interface with strong customer support for traders who value stability and protection.

Category Details ⭐ Features Fixed spreads Deal Cancellation Freeze Rate 🏛️ Regulation ASIC CySEC FSCA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/$) From ZAR 442.76 / $25 📊 Average Spreads From Fixed, 1 pip major FX 💹 Commissions From Zero commissions 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees None 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Welcome and deposit bonuses ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat 👥 Account Types Standard VIP 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs Options Crypto 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes 💰 Spreads Fixed spreads 🚀 Bonus 50% welcome bonus (varies) 💵 Account Currencies USD EUR ZAR 📙 Education Learning center Webinars 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank Cards PayPal E-wallets 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 (21) 480 7400 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No swap or rollover fees on overnight positions for 14 days Limited to fixed spreads; no variable spread options Swap-free trading compliant with Sharia law ZAR is not a base currency option Low minimum deposit requirement Customer support is only available during business hours during the week Access to over 200 CFD instruments Multiple trading platforms are available

Our Findings

easyMarkets is trusted for its fixed spreads, beginner-friendly platform, and unique risk management tools like Deal Cancellation and Freeze Rate. Its simplicity, transparency, and FSCA license make it ideal for new traders seeking additional protection.

Is easyMarkets safe for beginners?

Absolutely. With fixed spreads, guaranteed stop-losses, negative balance protection, and simple sign-up, easyMarkets is designed to help beginners trade with clear costs, strong risk protection, and trusted customer support worldwide.

What is Deal Cancellation?

Deal Cancellation lets traders cancel losing trades within a short window for a small fee. This unique feature gives you extra control and protection when the market moves unexpectedly against your open position.

4. Trade Nation

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Trade Nation, launched in 2020, is a trusted broker offering fixed spreads, FSCA regulation, and user-friendly platforms. It’s ideal for beginners wanting clear costs, simple trading tools, and strong global oversight for peace of mind.

Features

Category Details ⭐ Features Fixed low spreads, no commissions, user-friendly platform 🏛️ Regulation FCA (UK), ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), SCB (Bahamas), FSA (Seychelles) 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 📊 Average Spreads From 0.3 pips 💹 Commissions From $0 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees None 📊 Maximum Leverage 1:200 🔥 Bonus Usually none — focus on tight spreads ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 live chat, email 👥 Account Types Standard, Islamic 📈 Leverage Up to 1:200 🔘 Products Offered Forex, Indices, Commodities 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes 💰 Spreads Fixed 🚀 Bonus Not common 💵 Account Currencies USD, EUR, GBP 📙 Education Free guides & webinars 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Bank cards, e-wallets 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Not offered ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 (0)10 446 9062 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated FX and CFD trading broker (FSCA) The desktop platform lacks safer login Transparent fixed spreads High forex fees Cryptocurrency CFDs available No account tiers Supports automated trading (EAs) No cryptocurrency trading Multiple trading platforms R500 minimum deposit

Our Findings

Trade Nation offers fixed low spreads from 0.3 pips, zero commissions, and no minimum deposit. Regulated by FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB, and FSA, it provides user-friendly platforms, free education, multiple account types, and 24/5 support.

Does Trade Nation offer demo accounts for practice?

Yes, Trade Nation provides free demo accounts with virtual funds, enabling traders to practice strategies and get familiar with the platform before risking real money.

What trading platforms does Trade Nation offer?

Trade Nation provides its own TN Trader web platform, known for simplicity and fixed spreads, along with MetaTrader 4 (MT4) for advanced charting and automated trading options.

5. Seacrest Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading

Seacrest Markets is an FSCA-regulated broker offering tight raw spreads, reliable MT5 execution, and a unique prop trading arm. It’s built for traders wanting low-cost trading, fast order fills, and the opportunity to scale with funded capital programs.

Features

Category Details ⭐ Features Tight raw spreads Prop funding options 🏛️ Regulation FSCA (South Africa) 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/$) From ZAR 885.52 / $50 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.0 pips (raw) 💹 Commissions From $3 per side (raw accounts) 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees None 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus Sometimes offered ☎️ Customer Support 24/5 👥 Account Types Retail Prop 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 🔘 Products Offered Forex CFDs Crypto Prop 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes 💰 Spreads Raw, 0.0 pips up 🚀 Bonus Seasonal promotions possible 💵 Account Currencies USD ZAR 📙 Education Blog Market news 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options Cards Bank wire 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes ☎️ South African Telephone Number +2731 100 1251 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA-regulated, trusted for South Africans Less global recognition than big brands Tight raw spreads, good execution Limited platform choice (mainly MT5) Prop trading arm available Limited extra trading tools Low minimum deposit No big welcome bonus always available ZAR deposits accepted Smaller range of CFDs than some

Our Findings

Seacrest Markets is FSCA-regulated and offers tight raw spreads, fast execution, and low deposit requirements. It's added a prop trading option that helps serious traders grow with funded accounts while enjoying local support and ZAR deposit convenience.

Is Seacrest Markets good for South Africans?

Yes, Seacrest is FSCA-regulated, supports ZAR deposits, and has local support. Its tight raw spreads and fast execution make it popular among serious South African traders wanting reliability, low costs, and optional prop funding.

Are there hidden fees at Seacrest Markets?

No, Seacrest Markets keeps things clear with tight raw spreads, no deposit or withdrawal fees, and transparent commissions on raw accounts. Traders like its cost structure and reliable support for secure, low-cost trading daily.

Conclusion These top five brokers, ATFX, CFI Financial Group, easyMarkets, Trade Nation, and Seacrest Markets, offer trusted regulation, competitive spreads, innovative tools, and flexible account options. Whether starting small or scaling, they provide secure, cost-effective trading tailored to diverse trader needs.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are each broker’s unique strengths?

ATFX offers tight spreads and copy trading, while CFI excels with AI tools and no minimum deposit. easyMarkets provides fixed spreads and risk management, Trade Nation features fixed spreads and simplicity, and Seacrest supports FSCA-regulated prop trading.

How do these brokers compare in regulation and safety?

All are regulated by respected bodies like FSCA, FCA, ASIC, and SCB. FSCA regulation applies locally in South Africa, ensuring compliance, segregated funds, and legal protections for traders in the region.

What trading costs can I expect with these brokers?

Costs range from fixed spreads with no commissions (easyMarkets, Trade Nation) to tight raw spreads plus commissions (ATFX, Seacrest). CFI offers low spreads and zero deposit or withdrawal fees.

What risk protection tools do these brokers provide?

easyMarkets offers Deal Cancellation and Freeze Rate tools; others provide guaranteed stop-loss, negative balance protection, and risk limits. These features help control losses and protect traders from unexpected market moves.

What are funded prop trading programs?

Seacrest offers funded accounts where traders complete challenges to access company capital, sharing profits. This lets skilled traders scale without risking personal funds, a valuable option for those seeking growth opportunities.

Which platforms do these brokers support, and how do I choose?

Most offer MetaTrader 4 & 5; CFI adds cTrader; Trade Nation uses TN Trader and MT4. Choose based on interface ease, charting, automation, and device compatibility aligned with your trading needs.

How do I match a trading platform to my style?

Day traders often prefer fast, advanced platforms (MT5, cTrader). Beginners benefit from simple UIs and copy trading (ATFX). Prop traders choose platforms with risk dashboards and challenge features (Seacrest).

Are demo accounts available for practice?

Yes, all five brokers provide free demo accounts, letting traders practice with real market data risk-free. This is ideal for testing strategies and getting comfortable before live trading.

Can I start trading with a small deposit?

CFI has no minimum deposit; easyMarkets starts at $25; Seacrest at $50; ATFX usually requires $500. Trade Nation has a zero minimum deposit. Prop trading programs may require challenge fees instead of deposits.

How do I choose the right broker for me?

Consider experience, deposit capacity, platform preferences, need for risk tools, and funded trading options. Compare spreads, regulation, and customer service to find the broker matching your trading goals. SAShares Instagram