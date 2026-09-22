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  Top 5 New Forex brokers in 2026. Choosing the right broker can make all the difference in your trading journey. ATFX, CFI Financial Group, easyMarkets, TradeNation, and Seacrest Markets rank among the top options for traders seeking trust, flexibility, and innovative features. These brokers combine strong global or FSCA regulation with competitive spreads, popular platforms such as MT4 and MT5, and unique advantages, including AI trading tools, copy trading, prop trading programs, and powerful risk management features.  

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn:
  • Learn each broker’s unique strengths.
  • Compare regulation and trading costs.
  • See risk protection tools offered.
  • Understand funded prop trading options.
  • Match platforms to trading style.
  • Choosing the right trading platform.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

5 New Forex Brokers in South Africa - a Comparison

🌍 Broker🏛️ Regulation📝Sign up💻 Platforms & Tools📂 Accounts & Min Deposit⭐ Unique Features
ATFX CTA logo
FCA ASIC FSCA CySEC (+8 others)👉 Open AccountMT4 MT5 Proprietary app Autochartist Trading CentralStandard: $100 Edge: $5,000CopyTrade social trading Strong education Zero deposit/withdrawal fees
CFI CTA Logo
FCA CySEC DFSA + 12 total👉 Open AccountMT4 MT5 cTrader TipRanksNo minimum deposit20+ years of experience, AI tools, strong support Mixed user reviews
easyMarkets CTA logo
ASIC CySEC FSCA FSA (Seychelles)👉 Open AccountProprietary platform + MT4/5 TradingView integrationStandard account min $25Unique risk tools: Deal Cancellation Freeze Rate Guaranteed SL Negative balance protection
TradeNation CTA logo
FCA ASIC FSCA SCB FSA👉 Open AccountTN Trader (web-based) MetaTrader 4 (MT4) TradingView integration Market signalsStandard & Islamic accounts minimum deposit $0Fixed low spread Zero commission Strong regulation User-friendly platforms No minimum deposit
Seacrest Markets CTA Logo
FSCA-regulated CFD broker👉 Open AccountMT5 (also cTrader, DXTrade via prop arm)Min deposit: $50 / ZAR885.52Fast execution 99.8% fill rate Proprietary & prop-trader options; profit share up to 90%
 

New Forex Brokers - a Definition

New Forex brokers are recently launched trading firms offering currency trading services. They often feature modern platforms, competitive spreads, innovative tools, and appealing bonuses. These brokers aim to attract traders with fresh technology, low entry requirements, and unique offerings, while complying with evolving regulations and industry standards.  

5 New Forex Brokers in South Africa (205)

  1. ☑️ ATFX  - Global broker, tight spreads, copy trading available.
  2. ☑️ CFI Financial Group  - Multi-platform, AI tools, no minimum deposit.
  3. ☑️ easyMarkets  -  Fixed spreads, risk tools, beginner-friendly platform.
  4. ☑️ Trade Nation - Fixed spreads, simple, trusted, global broker.
  5. ☑️ Seacrest Markets - FSCA-regulated, tight spreads, prop trading options.

 

1. ATFX

💰 Min Deposit: R100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, SCA
Start Trading Read Review
  ATFX is a globally regulated Forex broker known for competitive spreads, reliable MT4 and MT5 platforms, and user-friendly copy trading features. With its strong educational resources and multiple account types, it’s popular among both beginners and advanced traders.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesTight spreads Copy trading Autochartist
🏛️ RegulationFCA FSCA CySEC ASIC
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/$)From ZAR 100 (Standard)
📊 Average Spreads From0.6 pips (Edge) 1.8 pips (Standard)
💹 Commissions FromRaw accounts: $3 per lot side
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNone
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusPromotions occasionally No permanent bonus
☎️ Customer Support24/5 live chat email
👥 Account TypesStandard Edge Premium
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex CFDs on indices Commodities Crypto
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsTight, from 0.0 pips (Edge)
🚀 BonusSeasonal promotions
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP
📙 EducationWebinars eBooks Market analysis
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsCards Bank wire e-wallets
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot typical, but ZAR deposits possible
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 31 300 3117
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  ATFX Main Page  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tight spreads on Edge accountsHigher minimum deposit for raw spreads
Strong global regulation, including FSCALimited ZAR base currency accounts
Copy trading and Autochartist toolsNo crypto deposit options
Good educational resourcesPromotions not always available
Fast order executionFewer account types than some brokers
 

Our findings

ATFX offers tight spreads, strong global regulation, and advanced trading tools like Autochartist and copy trading. With good education and responsive support, it suits traders wanting reliable execution and flexible accounts for various trading strategies.  

What makes ATFX popular with traders?

ATFX offers tight spreads, fast order execution, and excellent regulation. Its strong global reputation, copy trading, and extra tools like Autochartist make it a reliable choice for beginner and advanced Forex and CFD traders.  

Does ATFX have copy trading?

Yes, ATFX supports copy trading for clients who want to follow experienced traders’ strategies automatically. This feature is ideal for beginners looking to learn by replicating top performers’ trades while managing risk easily.  

2. CFI Financial Group

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA
Start Trading Read Review

  CFI Financial Group combines robust global regulations with advanced trading tools, including AI-powered features and multiple platforms such as MT4, MT5, and cTrader. With no minimum deposit and competitive spreads, it’s designed to suit traders seeking flexibility and innovation.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesAI tools No minimum deposit
🏛️ RegulationFCA CySEC DFSA FSCA
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/$)No minimum
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.4 pips (Major FX)
💹 Commissions FromZero commissions (some accounts)
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNone
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusOccasionally available
☎️ Customer Support24/5, local language options
👥 Account TypesZero Dynamic Executive
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex CFDs Commodities Crypto Shares
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsFrom 0.4 pips
🚀 BonusSeasonal
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR GBP
📙 EducationVideos Market news Daily analysis
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsCards Bank transfer e-wallets
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsZAR deposits possible
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 87 049 4460
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  CFI Main Page  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
No minimum deposit requiredMixed user reviews in some regions
AI trading tools includedLimited bonus offers
Wide choice of platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader)No fixed spread account option
Good range of instrumentsHigher spreads possible on some pairs
Strong multi-jurisdiction regulationNo crypto withdrawal
 

Our Findings

CFI Financial Group combines strong regulation, zero minimum deposit, and powerful AI trading tools across MT4, MT5, and cTrader. It’s ideal for traders wanting flexibility, innovative technology, and access to a wide range of instruments globally.  

Does CFI have a minimum deposit?

No, CFI Financial Group proudly has no minimum deposit, making it accessible for beginners who want to test the markets without risking a lot upfront. You can start small and scale your trading anytime.  

What makes CFI different?

CFI

stands out for offering MT4, MT5, and cTrader, plus unique AI tools like Kaiana. It combines strong global regulation with flexible accounts, low spreads, and advanced tech to support all trading styles.  

3. easyMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $25
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
  easyMarkets offers traders fixed spreads, guaranteed stop-losses, and unique risk management tools like Deal Cancellation. Regulated in multiple regions, it’s a beginner-friendly and transparent platform, offering an easy-to-use interface with strong customer support for traders who value stability and protection.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesFixed spreads Deal Cancellation Freeze Rate
🏛️ RegulationASIC CySEC FSCA
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/$)From ZAR 442.76 / $25
📊 Average Spreads FromFixed, 1 pip major FX
💹 Commissions FromZero commissions
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNone
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusWelcome and deposit bonuses
☎️ Customer Support24/5 live chat
👥 Account TypesStandard VIP
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex CFDs Options Crypto
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsFixed spreads
🚀 Bonus50% welcome bonus (varies)
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD EUR ZAR
📙 EducationLearning center Webinars
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank Cards PayPal E-wallets
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 (21) 480 7400
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Easymarkets Main Page  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
No swap or rollover fees on overnight positions for 14 daysLimited to fixed spreads; no variable spread options
Swap-free trading compliant with Sharia lawZAR is not a base currency option
Low minimum deposit requirementCustomer support is only available during business hours during the week
Access to over 200 CFD instruments
Multiple trading platforms are available
 

Our Findings

easyMarkets is trusted for its fixed spreads, beginner-friendly platform, and unique risk management tools like Deal Cancellation and Freeze Rate. Its simplicity, transparency, and FSCA license make it ideal for new traders seeking additional protection.  

Is easyMarkets safe for beginners?

Absolutely. With fixed spreads, guaranteed stop-losses, negative balance protection, and simple sign-up, easyMarkets is designed to help beginners trade with clear costs, strong risk protection, and trusted customer support worldwide.  

What is Deal Cancellation?

Deal Cancellation lets traders cancel losing trades within a short window for a small fee. This unique feature gives you extra control and protection when the market moves unexpectedly against your open position.  

4. Trade Nation

💰 Min Deposit: R500
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review

  Trade Nation, launched in 2020, is a trusted broker offering fixed spreads, FSCA regulation, and user-friendly platforms. It’s ideal for beginners wanting clear costs, simple trading tools, and strong global oversight for peace of mind.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesFixed low spreads, no commissions, user-friendly platform
🏛️ RegulationFCA (UK), ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), SCB (Bahamas), FSA (Seychelles)
💰 Minimum Deposit$0
📊 Average Spreads From0.3 pips
💹 Commissions From$0
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNone
📊 Maximum Leverage1:200
🔥 BonusUsually none — focus on tight spreads
☎️ Customer Support24/5 live chat, email
👥 Account TypesStandard, Islamic
📈 LeverageUp to 1:200
🔘 Products OfferedForex, Indices, Commodities
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsFixed
🚀 BonusNot common
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP
📙 EducationFree guides & webinars
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsBank cards, e-wallets
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsNot offered
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 (0)10 446 9062
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account
  Trade Nation Trading Platforms  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Regulated FX and CFD trading broker (FSCA)The desktop platform lacks safer login
Transparent fixed spreadsHigh forex fees
Cryptocurrency CFDs availableNo account tiers
Supports automated trading (EAs)No cryptocurrency trading
Multiple trading platforms
R500 minimum deposit
 

Our Findings

Trade Nation offers fixed low spreads from 0.3 pips, zero commissions, and no minimum deposit. Regulated by FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB, and FSA, it provides user-friendly platforms, free education, multiple account types, and 24/5 support.  

Does Trade Nation offer demo accounts for practice?

Yes, Trade Nation provides free demo accounts with virtual funds, enabling traders to practice strategies and get familiar with the platform before risking real money.  

What trading platforms does Trade Nation offer?

Trade Nation provides its own TN Trader web platform, known for simplicity and fixed spreads, along with MetaTrader 4 (MT4) for advanced charting and automated trading options.  

5. Seacrest Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading

  Seacrest Markets is an FSCA-regulated broker offering tight raw spreads, reliable MT5 execution, and a unique prop trading arm. It’s built for traders wanting low-cost trading, fast order fills, and the opportunity to scale with funded capital programs.  

Features

CategoryDetails
⭐ FeaturesTight raw spreads Prop funding options
🏛️ RegulationFSCA (South Africa)
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/$)From ZAR 885.52 / $50
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.0 pips (raw)
💹 Commissions From$3 per side (raw accounts)
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesNone
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusSometimes offered
☎️ Customer Support24/5
👥 Account TypesRetail Prop
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
🔘 Products OfferedForex CFDs Crypto Prop
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes
💰 SpreadsRaw, 0.0 pips up
🚀 BonusSeasonal promotions possible
💵 Account CurrenciesUSD ZAR
📙 EducationBlog Market news
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsCards Bank wire
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes
☎️ South African Telephone Number+2731 100 1251
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
  Seacrest Markets Main Page  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA-regulated, trusted for South AfricansLess global recognition than big brands
Tight raw spreads, good executionLimited platform choice (mainly MT5)
Prop trading arm availableLimited extra trading tools
Low minimum depositNo big welcome bonus always available
ZAR deposits acceptedSmaller range of CFDs than some
 

Our Findings

Seacrest Markets is FSCA-regulated and offers tight raw spreads, fast execution, and low deposit requirements. It's added a prop trading option that helps serious traders grow with funded accounts while enjoying local support and ZAR deposit convenience.  

Is Seacrest Markets good for South Africans?

Yes, Seacrest is FSCA-regulated, supports ZAR deposits, and has local support. Its tight raw spreads and fast execution make it popular among serious South African traders wanting reliability, low costs, and optional prop funding.  

Are there hidden fees at Seacrest Markets?

No, Seacrest Markets keeps things clear with tight raw spreads, no deposit or withdrawal fees, and transparent commissions on raw accounts. Traders like its cost structure and reliable support for secure, low-cost trading daily.  

Conclusion

These top five brokers, ATFX, CFI Financial Group, easyMarkets, Trade Nation, and Seacrest Markets, offer trusted regulation, competitive spreads, innovative tools, and flexible account options.

Whether starting small or scaling, they provide secure, cost-effective trading tailored to diverse trader needs.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What are each broker’s unique strengths?

ATFX offers tight spreads and copy trading, while CFI excels with AI tools and no minimum deposit. easyMarkets provides fixed spreads and risk management, Trade Nation features fixed spreads and simplicity, and Seacrest supports FSCA-regulated prop trading.  

How do these brokers compare in regulation and safety?

All are regulated by respected bodies like FSCA, FCA, ASIC, and SCB. FSCA regulation applies locally in South Africa, ensuring compliance, segregated funds, and legal protections for traders in the region.  

What trading costs can I expect with these brokers?

Costs range from fixed spreads with no commissions (easyMarkets, Trade Nation) to tight raw spreads plus commissions (ATFX, Seacrest). CFI offers low spreads and zero deposit or withdrawal fees.  

What risk protection tools do these brokers provide?

easyMarkets offers Deal Cancellation and Freeze Rate tools; others provide guaranteed stop-loss, negative balance protection, and risk limits. These features help control losses and protect traders from unexpected market moves.  

What are funded prop trading programs?

Seacrest offers funded accounts where traders complete challenges to access company capital, sharing profits. This lets skilled traders scale without risking personal funds, a valuable option for those seeking growth opportunities.  

Which platforms do these brokers support, and how do I choose?

Most offer MetaTrader 4 & 5; CFI adds cTrader; Trade Nation uses TN Trader and MT4. Choose based on interface ease, charting, automation, and device compatibility aligned with your trading needs.  

How do I match a trading platform to my style?

Day traders often prefer fast, advanced platforms (MT5, cTrader). Beginners benefit from simple UIs and copy trading (ATFX). Prop traders choose platforms with risk dashboards and challenge features (Seacrest).  

Are demo accounts available for practice?

Yes, all five brokers provide free demo accounts, letting traders practice with real market data risk-free. This is ideal for testing strategies and getting comfortable before live trading.  

Can I start trading with a small deposit?

CFI has no minimum deposit; easyMarkets starts at $25; Seacrest at $50; ATFX usually requires $500. Trade Nation has a zero minimum deposit. Prop trading programs may require challenge fees instead of deposits.  

How do I choose the right broker for me?

Consider experience, deposit capacity, platform preferences, need for risk tools, and funded trading options. Compare spreads, regulation, and customer service to find the broker matching your trading goals.   SAShares Instagram

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