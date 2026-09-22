Trade Nation Review

Trade Nation is a multi-regulated CFD broker with a South African operation, ZAR funding and access to more than 1,000 local and international markets. For South African traders, the setup is fairly straightforward. TN Trader and TradingView are built around low fixed spreads, MT4 is still there for traders who prefer MetaTrader, and TradeCopier adds copy trading through an MT4 account. The current minimum first deposit in South Africa is R1,000, with later deposits starting from R500.

Does Trade Nation charge commission?

Trade Nation advertises zero commission across its core CFD offering. Trading costs are mainly included in the spread, although overnight financing and possible currency-conversion charges can still apply depending on the instrument, platform, and how long a position is held.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Can South African traders deposit in ZAR with Trade Nation?

Yes. Trade Nation supports ZAR funding for South African clients. The current South African offering requires a first deposit of R1,000, while subsequent deposits can start from R500. Traders should still check their account's base currency because conversion costs may apply when the funding currency differs from the trading account currency.

Quick answer: Trade Nation may be an option for South African traders who want FSCA-authorised local representation, ZAR funding and access to TN Trader, TradingView and MetaTrader 4. The current first deposit is R1,000, with subsequent deposits from R500, while leverage can reach up to 1:500 on selected markets. However, traders should check which Trade Nation entity their account is opened with, confirm the leverage and pricing for their chosen platform, and understand any overnight financing or currency-conversion costs before trading.

Trade Nation Trust Score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons FSCA-authorised South African company Group has several legal entities, so account entity must be checked ZAR deposits supported First deposit requirement is R1,000 Local South African support MT5 is not currently part of the main SA platform line-up TN Trader proprietary platform cTrader is not offered Direct TradingView integration Platform conditions differ between TN Trader and MT4 MetaTrader 4 available TradeCopier requires an MT4 account More than 1,000 markets Fixed spreads are not identical across every asset type Fixed spreads on many TN Trader markets Commodity traders can also encounter variable-spread pricing Zero commission on published CFD pricing Overnight financing can apply Leverage up to 1:500 on selected markets High leverage substantially increases risk Demo Account available Swap-free conditions are not clearly advertised as a standard South African account option TradeCopier available Crypto funding should not be confused with crypto CFD availability 24/5 support No standard weekend support Segregated client funds Bank FX conversion charges can still apply Strong recent public-review rating Individual customer experiences vary

Overview

Trade Nation Financial (Pty) Ltd is registered in South Africa.

The South African company is associated with FSCA FSP number 49846.

The wider group also includes FCA-, ASIC-, SCB-, FSA, and CMVM-regulated companies.

South African traders are actively supported.

The current first deposit requirement is R1,000.

Subsequent deposits can start from R500.

ZAR funding is supported.

Trade Nation offers more than 1,000 local and international markets.

Forex trading includes major, minor and selected emerging-market pairs such as USD/ZAR.

More than 40 indices are available.

International and South African share CFDs are available.

Commodity markets include metals, energy and agricultural products.

Cryptocurrency CFDs are available on eligible platforms and under applicable jurisdictional rules.

TN Trader is Trade Nation’s proprietary platform.

TradingView can connect directly to a Trade Nation TN Trader account.

MetaTrader 4 is available.

TradeCopier connects to MT4.

Fixed spreads are a central part of the TN Trader setup.

Variable spreads are also available on selected commodity markets.

Trade Nation advertises zero commission on its core CFD markets.

Maximum advertised leverage can reach 1:500 on selected markets.

Customer support is available 24 hours a day from Monday to Friday.

Trade Nation currently advertises more than 1,000 markets. For South African clients, that includes forex, indices, stocks, commodities and cryptocurrencies. The platform you choose matters because TN Trader and MT4 do not necessarily carry exactly the same products or trading conditions.

Who is Trade Nation best suited to?

Trade Nation makes the most sense to traders who care more about platform and pricing setup than account labels.

TN Trader is the obvious starting point if fixed spreads are important to you. TradingView is useful if most of your analysis already happens on TradingView charts. MT4 remains relevant for traders running Expert Advisors, custom indicators or older MQL4 systems. South African traders also get the convenience of ZAR funding.

Is Trade Nation a good broker for South African traders?

There are several practical reasons South African traders may put Trade Nation on their comparison list. It has an FSCA-authorised South African business, supports ZAR deposits and provides local contact options. Platform choice is also decent: TN Trader, TradingView and MT4 cover three quite different trading styles.

The pricing is probably the more interesting part. TN Trader and the TradingView connection make heavy use of fixed spreads. If you trade around specific levels or calculate risk before entering, knowing the spread in advance can make planning cleaner.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

Forex CFD trading.

Index CFDs.

International share CFDs.

South African market exposure.

Precious metals.

Energy commodities.

Agricultural commodities.

Cryptocurrency CFDs where available.

TN Trader.

TradingView integration.

MetaTrader 4.

TradeCopier.

Expert Advisors on MT4.

Feature Availability Forex Yes Indices Yes Shares Yes Commodities Yes Precious Metals Yes Cryptocurrency CFDs Yes, where available TN Trader Yes TradingView Yes MetaTrader 4 Yes MetaTrader 5 No cTrader No Expert Advisors Yes, MT4 TradeCopier Yes, MT4 Demo Account Yes Fixed Spreads Yes Variable Spreads Selected markets Zero Commission Core CFD offering ZAR Funding Yes Local SA Support Yes 24/5 Support Yes

Trade Nation Customer Reviews

Public reviews are useful for spotting patterns, but I would never use them as the main reason to open a brokerage account.

As of September 2026, Trade Nation’s main Trustpilot profile showed approximately 4.4 out of 5 from 2,103 reviews .

from . About 75% of reviews were five-star, while roughly 8% were one-star.

Positive reviews commonly mention customer support, ease of use, response times and account setup.

Negative reviews include complaints about platform behaviour, onboarding, deposits and withdrawals.

The profile can include reviews from historically merged profiles, so the headline score is better treated as a broad customer-sentiment snapshot than a precise measure of every client’s experience.

Customer Review Measure September 2026 Snapshot Trustpilot Rating Approximately 4.4/5 Reviews 2,100+ Five-Star Approximately 75% Four-Star Approximately 11% Three-Star Approximately 4% Two-Star Approximately 2% One-Star Approximately 8% Negative Reviews Replied To Approximately 98% Frequent Positive Theme Customer support and ease of use

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Trade Nation Safety and Security

Trade Nation says client money is kept in segregated client accounts, separate from money used for the broker’s day-to-day operations.

That is a standard protection I want to see from a regulated CFD broker, but traders should understand exactly what it does. Segregation deals with how client money is held. It does not stop you losing money on a leveraged position, and it does not remove every possible counterparty or insolvency risk.

CFDs can move against you quickly. Leverage, gaps, slippage, overnight financing and oversized positions can all do damage even when the broker itself is operating normally. Broker safety and trade risk are two separate things.

Has Trade Nation had any regulatory issues?

Yes, historically. The FSCA imposed a R30,000 administrative penalty in 2022 relating to Trade Nation Financial (Pty) Ltd carrying out OTC derivative activity between July 2019 and December 2021 without ODP authorisation.

The FSCA also recorded that Trade Nation cooperated fully, had no previous financial-sector-law contravention and regularised its activities after being contacted.

How can South African traders verify the genuine Trade Nation?

Start with the basics. Use the official Trade Nation domain, check the legal entity in the footer and compare FSP number 49846 and the South African company details with the FSCA’s own records.

Also look at where your money is being sent. If the company name, domain, beneficiary or regulator details do not line up, stop and verify them first.

This check is especially relevant because the FSCA has already warned about an unrelated operator using Trade Nation Financial’s FSP details.

Trade Nation at a Glance

Feature Trade Nation South African Company Trade Nation Financial (Pty) Ltd Company Registration 2018/418755/07 FSCA FSP 49846 UK FCA Reference 525164 ASIC Licence 422661 Bahamas Licence SIA-F216 Seychelles Licence SD150 CMVM Licence 601 First Deposit R1,000 Subsequent Deposit From R500 ZAR Funding Yes Markets 1,000+ Forex Pairs 35 major/minor pairs plus additional markets Indices 40+ TN Trader Yes TradingView Yes MT4 Yes MT5 No TradeCopier Yes Demo Account Yes Fixed Spreads Yes Zero Commission Yes on published core CFD offering Maximum Advertised Leverage Up to 1:500 on selected markets Support 24/5 Client Funds Segregated Open an Account Open Account

Trade Nation Accounts

Trade Nation does things a little differently from brokers that split clients into Standard, Premium, Gold and VIP accounts.

Here, the more useful distinction is the platform you trade on. TN Trader and TradingView use Trade Nation’s fixed-spread setup, MT4 gives traders the familiar MetaTrader environment, and TradeCopier connects to an eligible MT4 account. There is also a Demo Account for practice.

Account / Setup Main Platform Pricing Style Commission Key Use TN Trader Account TN Trader Mainly fixed spreads $0 core CFD commission Proprietary trading TradingView-Connected Account TradingView + TN Trader Mainly fixed spreads $0 core CFD commission Advanced charting MT4 Account MetaTrader 4 Platform-specific spreads $0 on published core CFD pricing EAs and familiar MT4 workflow TradeCopier Setup MT4 + TradeCopier Based on linked MT4 account Strategy providers may charge copy fees Copy trading Demo Account TN Trader Simulated None Practice Open an Account Open Account Open Account Open Account Open Account

TN Trader Account

TN Trader is Trade Nation’s own platform and the main home of its fixed-spread pricing. It works on desktop and mobile and includes trading, news and analysis tools inside the same interface.

Access to hundreds of global markets.

Fixed spreads across many forex, index, commodity and bond markets.

Variable-spread option on selected commodity markets.

Zero commission on published core CFD pricing.

Maximum leverage can reach 1:500 on selected markets.

Integrated Signal Centre ideas.

Market news and economic calendar.

Twice-daily market recaps.

Desktop and mobile access.

Direct TradingView connection available.

TradingView-Connected Account

If you already do most of your analysis on TradingView, this is probably the more natural setup. A TN Trader account can connect directly to TradingView, allowing you to use Trade Nation’s pricing and account through TradingView’s Trading Panel and Supercharts.

Direct Trade Nation broker integration.

Trade from TradingView charts.

20+ chart types.

110+ drawing tools.

400+ built-in indicators.

Price and indicator alerts.

Pine Script support.

Strategy testing.

Available with free and paid TradingView plans.

Uses the Trade Nation account rather than a separate TradingView brokerage account.

MetaTrader 4 Account

MT4 is still available for traders who prefer the MetaQuotes ecosystem or have systems already built around it.

MetaTrader 4 desktop platform.

MT4 mobile trading.

Expert Advisors supported.

Automated strategies available.

Custom indicators supported.

One-click trading.

Trailing stops.

Historical-data backtesting.

Multiple order types.

Required for TradeCopier integration.

TradeCopier Account Setup

TradeCopier is an add-on to an MT4 account rather than a separate brokerage account. Once connected, it can mirror trades from selected strategy providers.

Available on iOS and Android.

Connects to a Trade Nation MT4 account.

Automatically mirrors selected trades.

Allows traders to compare strategy-provider statistics.

Can copy by equity, balance or lot size.

Supports multiple strategy providers.

Includes drawdown controls.

Strategy providers can charge fees.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Demo Account

Trade Nation also offers a South African Demo Account using TN Trader. You get simulated capital and access to many of the same platform tools used on a live account.

Virtual trading capital.

TN Trader interface.

Live-market pricing simulation.

FX, indices, international shares and commodities.

95 technical indicators.

35 drawing tools.

Useful for practising order placement.

Useful for learning the platform.

Demo accounts may not reproduce slippage and margin calls exactly as live accounts do.

What types of accounts does Trade Nation offer?

The South African offering is mainly organised by platform. The key choices are TN Trader, TradingView connected to TN Trader, MT4 and a Demo Account. If you use MT4, you can also connect it to TradeCopier.

What is the Trade Nation minimum deposit?

The current South African minimum is R1,000 for the first deposit. Later deposits start from R500. Keep in mind that the payment method itself can have a separate minimum.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a Trade Nation Account

The account-opening process is online. In practice, you register, complete the required personal and financial information, pass the broker’s KYC checks, choose your platform and fund the account.

Step 1 – Register with Trade Nation

Visit the official Trade Nation South Africa website.

Select the option to open a live account.

Enter your personal and contact information.

Select South Africa as your country of residence.

Create secure login credentials.

Step 2 – Complete Your Personal Information

Provide your full legal name.

Enter your residential information.

Complete the requested financial details.

Answer questions about your trading knowledge and experience.

Make sure the information matches your supporting documents.

Step 3 – Complete Verification

Complete Trade Nation’s KYC checks.

Submit proof of identity when requested.

Submit proof of address if required.

Additional documents such as bank statements or proof of residence may be requested.

Wait for the account to be approved.

Step 4 – Choose Your Trading Setup

Choose TN Trader if you want Trade Nation’s own interface and fixed-spread setup.

Connect TN Trader to TradingView if charting is a major part of your process.

Choose MT4 if you run Expert Advisors or already work in MetaTrader.

Use TradeCopier if you want copy trading through an eligible MT4 account.

Step 5 – Check Your Account Currency and Leverage

Check the account currency before funding.

ZAR and USD funding are currently supported for South African clients.

Look at the margin requirement on the markets you plan to trade.

Do not assume every instrument automatically gets 1:500 leverage.

Step 6 – Deposit Funds

Log into the Trade Nation client portal.

Open the Payments or Deposit section.

Select your payment method.

Make the required first deposit of at least R1,000 where applicable.

Check whether your payment method has a separate minimum.

Check for any bank currency-conversion charges.

Step 7 – Start Trading

Open TN Trader, TradingView or MT4.

Select the instrument you want to trade.

Check the live spread and margin requirement.

Look at the overnight financing rate if you may hold the position past the trading day.

Set your Stop Loss and Take Profit where appropriate.

Size the trade around the amount of capital you are prepared to lose, rather than the maximum leverage available.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Trade Nation Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Trade Nation’s pricing needs a little context because it changes by platform.

On TN Trader and through the TradingView connection, many forex, index, commodity and bond markets use fixed bid-offer spreads. “Fixed” does not necessarily mean one spread for every hour of the trading day. Trade Nation says spreads can change at predetermined session times, usually to reflect in-hours and out-of-hours trading.

Equity CFDs use a fixed addition to the underlying market spread, while selected commodities can also be traded with variable spreads.

Trade Nation advertises zero broker commission across its published core CFD range. That sounds simple enough, but traders still need to account for the spread, overnight financing, possible FX conversion and the amount of margin tied up in the position.

Trading Cost Trade Nation Core CFD Commission $0 TN Trader Forex Spreads Fixed on published markets TradingView Pricing Linked to Trade Nation pricing MT4 Spreads Variable / platform-specific AUD/USD on TN Trader From around 0.4 pips EUR/USD on MT4 From around 1.1 pips Overnight Financing Can apply Deposit Fee No Trade Nation fee Withdrawal Fee No Trade Nation fee Bank FX Charges May apply externally

Does Trade Nation charge commission?

Trade Nation says it charges no commission on its published core CFD markets, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, bonds and oil. In those markets, the spread is the main transaction cost, with financing and other charges added where applicable.

Does Trade Nation charge overnight fees?

Yes. Keep a cash or rolling CFD open overnight and a financing charge or credit can apply. The amount depends on the instrument, whether you are long or short and the relevant interest-rate calculation.

Futures-based CFDs work differently and do not use the same overnight-financing structure.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Trade Nation Trading Platforms

Trade Nation supports TN Trader, TradingView, MetaTrader 4 and TradeCopier . I would treat these as four different tools rather than interchangeable versions of the same platform.

. I would treat these as four different tools rather than interchangeable versions of the same platform. TN Trader is where Trade Nation’s fixed-spread model is most visible. TradingView is the better fit for traders who live on charts. MT4 covers EAs and MQL4-based systems. TradeCopier handles copy trading through a linked MT4 account.

TN Trader

TN Trader is Trade Nation’s in-house platform and the centre of its fixed-spread South African offering.

Desktop and mobile trading.

Fixed-spread pricing on many markets.

Variable commodity-spread option.

Forex, indices, shares, commodities and additional markets.

Integrated Signal Centre.

Market news.

Economic calendar.

Twice-daily market recaps.

Chart-based order entry.

Leverage up to 1:500 on selected markets.

TradingView

The direct TradingView integration is one of Trade Nation’s more useful platform features. You can connect your Trade Nation account through the Trading Panel and place trades directly from TradingView charts.

Trade directly from Supercharts.

20+ chart types.

110+ drawing tools.

400+ built-in indicators.

Price and indicator alerts.

Pine Script.

Strategy Tester.

Manual backtesting through Bar Replay.

Available on free and paid TradingView plans.

Your positions remain with Trade Nation rather than TradingView.

MetaTrader 4 – MT4

MT4 remains Trade Nation’s main third-party option for traders running Expert Advisors, custom indicators or established MQL4 strategies.

Forex and CFD trading.

Expert Advisors.

Automated strategies.

Custom indicators.

Multiple charting tools.

Historical backtesting.

One-click trading.

Trailing stops.

Multiple order types.

Required for TradeCopier.

TradeCopier

TradeCopier connects to an MT4 account and automatically mirrors selected strategy providers.

Available for iOS and Android.

Links to MT4.

Copy individual strategies.

View trader statistics and historical performance.

Copy according to equity, balance or lot size.

Combine multiple traders.

Set drawdown limits.

Interact with a wider trading community.

Platform Feature TN Trader TradingView MT4 TradeCopier Desktop Yes Yes Yes App-focused Mobile Yes Yes Yes Yes Fixed Spreads Yes Yes No, separate pricing Linked to MT4 Expert Advisors No Pine Script strategies Yes Copies MT4 activity Advanced Charting Yes Yes Yes Limited Copy Trading No Social ideas, not direct TradeCopier Via TradeCopier Yes Automated Strategies Limited Pine Script testing/tools Yes Copies providers Demo Yes Paper Trading Availability dependent Demo linking not supported

Which trading platforms does Trade Nation offer?

South African traders can use TN Trader, TradingView and MetaTrader 4. TradeCopier is also available if you want to connect an MT4 account to copy-trading strategies.

Does Trade Nation offer MetaTrader 5?

MT5 is not currently listed as part of Trade Nation’s main South African platform offering. The current lineup centres on TN Trader, TradingView and MT4.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Trade Nation Deposit and Withdrawal

South African clients currently have a decent range of funding methods: credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, local bank transfers, e-wallets and selected crypto payment methods. Deposits can be made in ZAR or USD.

Withdrawals are generally sent back through the route used to fund the account. That is normal at regulated brokers and forms part of anti-money-laundering controls.

Payment Feature Trade Nation South Africa First Deposit R1,000 Subsequent Deposit R500 ZAR Deposits Yes USD Deposits Yes Credit / Debit Cards Yes Apple Pay Yes Local Bank Transfers Yes E-wallets Yes Crypto Funding Yes Trade Nation Deposit Fee None Trade Nation Withdrawal Fee None Minimum Withdrawal 50 units of account currency Local Transfer Funding Time Up to around 30 minutes Card Withdrawal Usually instant Local Bank Withdrawal Usually instant E-wallet Withdrawal Usually within one business day Open an Account Open Account

Can South African traders deposit in ZAR?

Yes. ZAR deposits are supported, along with USD.

Does Trade Nation charge deposit and withdrawal fees?

Trade Nation says it does not charge its own deposit or withdrawal fee and absorbs the payment-service-provider costs. Your own bank can still charge you, especially if a currency conversion is required.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Trade Nation Leverage

Trade Nation currently advertises leverage of up to 500:1 on selected forex pairs, indices and gold under its South African-facing conditions.

on selected forex pairs, indices and gold under its South African-facing conditions. Do not assume that number applies everywhere. Other markets can have much lower leverage. Current Trade Nation material, for example, shows maximum leverage of around 50:1 on several other commodities, while the individual market sheets give you the actual margin percentage for each instrument.

Market Maximum Advertised Leverage Selected Forex Pairs Up to 1:500 Selected Indices Up to 1:500 Gold Up to 1:500 Selected Other Commodities Up to 1:50 MT4 Instruments Instrument-specific, some up to 1:500

The maths behind 500:1 is worth spelling out. A 0.2% margin requirement means R200 can control R100,000 of market exposure before any account-specific adjustments.

That sounds capital-efficient until the market moves against you. The exposure is still R100,000. A relatively small adverse move can therefore hit account equity very quickly.

Also check the legal entity supplying the product. Some current South African-facing Trade Nation instrument pages refer to Seychelles leverage rules, so I would confirm the contracting company before relying on the headline leverage figure.

Trade Nation Trading Instruments

Trade Nation advertises more than 1,000 local and international markets for South African clients.

The exact market list depends on whether you trade through TN Trader, TradingView or MT4. If a specific instrument matters to your strategy, check the market-information sheet for the platform you actually plan to use.

Trade Nation vs eToro vs IC Markets – A Comparison

Feature Trade Nation eToro IC Markets Proprietary Platform TN Trader Yes Primarily third-party platforms MT4 Yes No Yes MT5 No No Yes cTrader No No Yes TradingView Direct integration Proprietary ecosystem Integration available Copy Trading TradeCopier CopyTrader Available through supported services Fixed Spreads Strong focus on TN Trader No comparable core model Primarily variable/raw Demo Account Yes Yes Yes Main Focus Fixed-spread CFD trading Social and multi-asset investing Active forex/CFD trading

The platform differences are more useful than trying to declare one broker universally better. What works for an EA trader can be completely wrong for someone who wants CopyTrader or predictable fixed spreads.

Trade Nation Research and Education

Trade Nation combines platform tools with a KnowledgeBase covering markets, platforms and trading concepts.

I would separate the educational material from signals and market research. Education explains how products and strategies work. Signals and research can feed into an actual trade decision. Neither should be treated as personalised financial advice, and a published signal is obviously no guarantee of a profitable trade.

Market news.

Economic calendar.

Signal Centre.

Daily reports.

Twice-daily market recaps.

Live market prices.

Trading articles.

Forex education.

CFD education.

Technical analysis content.

Trading-strategy guides.

Platform guides.

Market-information sheets.

Spread Saver comparison tool.

Does Trade Nation provide an economic calendar?

Yes. An economic calendar is included among Trade Nation’s trading tools. If you trade FX, indices or commodities around scheduled data releases, it is useful for seeing when volatility may pick up.

Does Trade Nation offer educational material?

Yes. Trade Nation’s KnowledgeBase includes material on forex, CFDs, technical analysis, strategies and platform use. It is useful for understanding the mechanics of trading, but it is general education rather than individual investment advice.

Trade Nation Customer Support

Customer support is available 24 hours a day, Monday to Friday .

. South African traders can use live chat.

Email support is available.

A South African contact number is provided.

Trade Nation operates an online Support Centre.

Standard 24/7 weekend support is not offered.

Customer service also comes up regularly in positive independent reviews, particularly response times and general support.

Conclusion Trade Nation is easier to assess once you stop looking for the usual Standard, Premium and VIP account ladder. The real choice is the platform. TN Trader is built around Trade Nation’s fixed-spread pricing. TradingView will appeal to traders who already analyse and execute from charts. MT4 is still available if you run Expert Advisors, custom indicators, or existing MQL4 systems. For a South African trader, the local setup is useful. Trade Nation Financial (Pty) Ltd is listed under FSCA FSP 49846, ZAR funding is supported, and the current first deposit is R1,000, with later deposits from R500. Local bank-transfer options and South African support also make the account easier to manage than a purely offshore setup. The fixed-spread model is one of the broker’s more distinctive features. On TN Trader and TradingView, knowing the spread before entering can make risk and cost calculations cleaner. Selected commodities can also use variable pricing.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of risk.

High available leverage should not be interpreted as suitable leverage for an individual trader.

Verify the legal entity and regulator named in your own Client Agreement before funding the account.

Leverage magnifies both profitable and losing market movements.

Trade Nation Financial (Pty) Ltd is associated with FSCA FSP number 49846.

The Trade Nation group operates several separate regulated legal entities.

Clients should check the company named in their own onboarding and account documents.

The first-deposit requirement, payment limits and account conditions can change.

Published spreads are subject to the platform, market and trading session.

Fixed spreads can change at predefined session times.

Variable spreads can widen in volatile or illiquid markets.

Overnight financing can apply to rolling positions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Trade Nation safe for South African traders?

Trade Nation has several of the regulatory and operational controls I would expect to see, including an FSCA-authorised South African entity and stated segregation of client money.

That does not make CFD trading low risk. Regulation deals with the broker and how it operates. It cannot remove market losses, leverage, gaps, slippage, financing costs or poor position sizing.

How can I check that a Trade Nation website or representative is genuine?

Check the website domain, legal company name, payment beneficiary and FSP number 49846 against independent FSCA records before sending money.

This is worth doing every time. In October 2025, the FSCA warned that an unrelated business called Nasper Capital was using Trade Nation Financial’s FSP details to solicit Bitcoin investments.

What is Trade Nation?

Trade Nation is an international forex and CFD broker offering access to more than 1,000 markets. South African traders can use TN Trader, TradingView and MetaTrader 4 to trade forex, indices, shares, commodities and selected cryptocurrency CFDs.

Is Trade Nation regulated?

Yes. The Trade Nation group includes regulated companies in South Africa, the UK, Australia, the Bahamas, Seychelles and Portugal.

The important point is that the regulator applying to you depends on the legal entity named in your own account documents.

Is Trade Nation regulated by the FSCA?

Yes. Trade Nation Financial (Pty) Ltd is registered in South Africa and is identified by Trade Nation as authorised and regulated by the FSCA under FSP number 49846.

Can South African traders use Trade Nation?

Yes. Trade Nation actively serves South African residents, has a dedicated local operation, offers local support and accepts ZAR funding. Normal account-opening and verification requirements apply.

What is the minimum deposit at Trade Nation?

The current first deposit for South African clients is R1,000. Later deposits can start from R500. Your chosen payment method may have a separate minimum transaction amount.

Does Trade Nation offer a ZAR account?

Trade Nation supports ZAR funding for South African clients. Check the actual base currency of your trading account as well, because the currency you use to deposit and the currency in which the account is denominated are not always the same thing.

What trading platforms does Trade Nation offer?

South African traders currently have access to TN Trader, direct TradingView integration and MetaTrader 4. TradeCopier is also available through a linked MT4 account.

Does Trade Nation offer MT5?

MT5 is not currently part of Trade Nation’s main South African platform lineup. The broker currently focuses on TN Trader, TradingView and MT4.