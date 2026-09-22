3 Best JFSA Forex Brokers in Japan. Japan is one of the world’s largest financial centers. In order to operate in Japan, all financial businesses must obtain a JFSA license. The main purpose of this strict watchdog is to make sure the financial institutions are following the rules and that investors are, as a result, well protected. Here is a list of the 3 Best JFSA Regulated Forex Brokers.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best JFSA regulated forex brokers in Japan 2026

Top Japanese forex trading platforms under JFSA supervision

Trusted JFSA licensed brokers for secure forex trading in Japan

How to choose JFSA-approved forex brokers for Japanese traders

Best forex brokers in Japan with JFSA regulation and low spreads

Safe and legal forex trading brokers authorized by the JFSA in Japan

3 Best JFSA Forex Brokers in Japan

🏦 Broker 📝Sign up 🧾 JFSA License 💻 Platforms 🟢 IG Securities 👉Open Account Kanto Local Finance Bureau (FIBO) No. 255 IG Web Platform, MT4 🔵 Rakuten Securities 👉Open Account Kanto Local Finance Bureau (FIBO) No. 195 MT4, Rakuten FX Platform 🟣OANDA 👉Open Account Kanto Local Finance Bureau (FIBO) No. 1571 MT4, OANDA fxTrade

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What are JFSA regulated forex brokers in Japan?

JFSA regulated forex brokers in Japan are firms that hold licenses under Japan’s Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and are supervised by the Financial Services Agency (FSA).

They must comply with Japan’s strict rules regarding capital requirements, client fund segregation, leverage limits, risk disclosures, and operational transparency.

3 Best JFSA Forex Brokers in Japan

☑️ IG Trading – A trusted JFSA-regulated broker offering advanced trading tools.

☑️ Rakuten Securities – A reputable Japanese broker known for reliability.

☑️ Oanda – A globally recognized, JFSA-licensed broker.

1. IG Trading

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features

In 1974, IG Trading was established in the UK, and today it is one of the biggest CFD brokers in the world. It is regulated by a few regulatory bodies worldwide, including the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).is considered a safe environment in which to trade because of the regulatory bodies, but also because it is listed on the London Stock Exchange and discloses its financials.

🔍 Features IG ✅ Regulation IG Securities Ltd is regulated by the JFSA for securities & forex in Japan 🔄 Market access Offers forex + CFDs + many instruments (tens of thousands of markets globally) 📊 Platforms Proprietary IG platform, MT4, ProRealTime, etc 💰 Minimum Deposit R0 ZAR / $0 📊 Trading Assets Currencies, assets of stock and commodity markets, cryptocurrencies 🧮 Leverage & limits Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very broad instrument selection (beyond just forex) May be more complex/slower for beginners Strong global brand / reputation More product choices might entail higher costs in non-forex instruments Good research, charting and analytics Some features may be limited in Japanese/regional version

Is IG’s Japanese entity safe?

Yes, IG Securities in Japan is regulated by the JFSA, which enforces rules like client-fund segregation and capital requirements.

What is IG’s leverage in Japan?

As with all JFSA-regulated forex brokers, maximum retail leverage is capped (commonly 1:25) per Japanese regulation.

2. Rakuten Securities

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Features

Securities is owned by Rakuten, one of the largest holding companies in Japan, and it is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Rakuten Holding Group is a legal entity that holdsoffers trading in 40 currency pairs on two robust platforms.

🔍 Features IG ✅ Regulation Rakuten Securities is regulated under Japan’s FSA (JFSA) as a Category I financial instruments business ⚖️ Parent & scale It is part of the Rakuten Group, leveraging a strong local brand and ecosystem 📉 Spreads & costs Offers tight / fixed spreads on key pairs (e.g. 0.5 pips for EUR/USD) 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 📈 Instruments Focuses more on core forex, fewer exotic or non-forex instruments compared to IGs 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very strong local reputation & integration in Japanese financial ecosystem Less instrument variety Low and stable spreads on major pairs May lack more advanced analytics or institutional features Simple, clean interface tailored for Japanese traders For global or exotic instruments, may need alternative brokers

Does Rakuten offer a lot of currency pairs?

It offers a solid range of forex pairs (major/minor), though fewer exotic or non-core instruments than global brokers.

Is Rakuten good for beginners?

Yes, because of its local support, clean interface, and stable spreads, it’s often chosen by Japanese retail traders, especially those focused on forex.

3. Oanda

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:50 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BVI, CFTC, FCA, FFAJ, FSC, IIROC, MAS, NFA Start Trading Read Review

OANDA is a globally respected forex broker regulated by Japan’s Financial Services Agency (JFSA), ensuring a secure and transparent trading environment.

It is renowned for its strong compliance standards, user-friendly platforms, and accurate pricing models.

The broker offers competitive spreads, advanced analytical tools, and seamless execution across multiple devices, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Features

🔍 Features IG ✅ Regulation OANDA Japan Inc. is regulated by Japan’s FSA (JFSA) 🔧 Tools & platform Supports OANDA’s fxTrade, MT4, TradingView, APIs, advanced analytics 💱 Instrument range Provides a wide set of forex pairs, some CFDs, and advanced tools 💰 Minimum Deposit $1 📜 Compliance Complies with Japanese rules (e.g. leverage, loss-cut) 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong tools, APIs, advanced analytics and charting May have local restrictions or limitations per Japanese regulation International reputation and infrastructure CFD / non-forex instruments might be fewer or restricted Transparent pricing and execution practices Leverage and margin rules reduce flexibility

Is OANDA fully legal in Japan?

Yes, OANDA Japan Inc. operates under the JFSA, abiding by Japanese regulations for forex services.

What are OANDA’s advantages vs local brokers?

Its edge lies in advanced tools, international access, APIs, and execution transparency—while still under local compliance in Japan.

Conclusion The Best JFSA Forex Brokers in Japan, including IG Securities, Rakuten Securities, and OANDA, stand out for their reliability, strong regulatory oversight, and tailored trading environments. All three offer secure platforms, competitive spreads, and tools designed for Japanese traders. Regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA), these brokers ensure transparency, fund safety, and compliance with strict standards.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does it mean for a broker to be regulated by the JFSA?

A JFSA-regulated broker adheres to Japan’s strict financial laws, ensuring investor protection, segregated client funds, and transparent trading practices. This regulation guarantees that advertisers operate within a fair and secure trading environment.

Why should Japanese traders choose JFSA-licensed brokers?

JFSA-licensed brokers provide safety, compliance, and reliability. They operate under local laws that prioritize investor protection, making them the best choice for those seeking trustworthy forex trading experiences in Japan.

Are there leverage restrictions for JFSA brokers?

Yes, the JFSA limits forex trading leverage to 1:25 to protect traders from excessive risk. This ensures responsible trading and helps maintain financial stability in Japan’s forex market.

Which platforms do JFSA brokers commonly offer?

Most JFSA-regulated brokers offer MetaTrader 4 (MT4), proprietary platforms like IG Trading or Rakuten FX, and mobile apps designed for Japanese traders, ensuring flexibility and advanced functionality.

Can foreign traders open accounts with JFSA brokers?

In most cases, JFSA brokers primarily serve Japanese residents, though some, like OANDA, accept international clients through their global entities. Eligibility depends on the broker’s local policy and residence verification.

How do I verify if a forex broker is regulated by the JFSA?

You can confirm a broker’s registration by visiting the JFSA official website and checking the Financial Instruments Business Operator List. Only brokers listed there are officially licensed to operate in Japan.