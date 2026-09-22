3 Best JFSA Forex Brokers in Japan. Japan is one of the world’s largest financial centers. In order to operate in Japan, all financial businesses must obtain a JFSA license. The main purpose of this strict watchdog is to make sure the financial institutions are following the rules and that investors are, as a result, well protected. Here is a list of the 3 Best JFSA Regulated Forex Brokers.
- Best JFSA regulated forex brokers in Japan 2026
- Top Japanese forex trading platforms under JFSA supervision
- Trusted JFSA licensed brokers for secure forex trading in Japan
- How to choose JFSA-approved forex brokers for Japanese traders
- Best forex brokers in Japan with JFSA regulation and low spreads
- Safe and legal forex trading brokers authorized by the JFSA in Japan
3 Best JFSA Forex Brokers in Japan
|🏦 Broker
|📝Sign up
|🧾 JFSA License
|💻 Platforms
|🟢 IG Securities
|👉Open Account
|Kanto Local Finance Bureau (FIBO) No. 255
|IG Web Platform, MT4
|🔵 Rakuten Securities
|👉Open Account
|Kanto Local Finance Bureau (FIBO) No. 195
|MT4, Rakuten FX Platform
|🟣OANDA
|👉Open Account
|Kanto Local Finance Bureau (FIBO) No. 1571
|MT4, OANDA fxTrade
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|$100
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|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
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|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
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|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
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|$0
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|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
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|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
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|$100
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|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
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|10
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|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
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What are JFSA regulated forex brokers in Japan?
JFSA regulated forex brokers in Japan are firms that hold licenses under Japan’s Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and are supervised by the Financial Services Agency (FSA).
They must comply with Japan’s strict rules regarding capital requirements, client fund segregation, leverage limits, risk disclosures, and operational transparency.
3 Best JFSA Forex Brokers in Japan
- ☑️IG Trading – A trusted JFSA-regulated broker offering advanced trading tools.
- ☑️Rakuten Securities – A reputable Japanese broker known for reliability.
- ☑️Oanda– A globally recognized, JFSA-licensed broker.
1. IG Trading
Features
|🔍 Features
|IG
|✅ Regulation
|IG Securities Ltd is regulated by the JFSA for securities & forex in Japan
|🔄 Market access
|Offers forex + CFDs + many instruments (tens of thousands of markets globally)
|📊 Platforms
|Proprietary IG platform, MT4, ProRealTime, etc
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|R0 ZAR / $0
|📊 Trading Assets
|Currencies, assets of stock and commodity markets, cryptocurrencies
|🧮 Leverage & limits
|Yes
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Very broad instrument selection (beyond just forex)
|May be more complex/slower for beginners
|Strong global brand / reputation
|More product choices might entail higher costs in non-forex instruments
|Good research, charting and analytics
|Some features may be limited in Japanese/regional version
Is IG’s Japanese entity safe?
Yes, IG Securities in Japan is regulated by the JFSA, which enforces rules like client-fund segregation and capital requirements.
What is IG’s leverage in Japan?
As with all JFSA-regulated forex brokers, maximum retail leverage is capped (commonly 1:25) per Japanese regulation.
2. Rakuten Securities
Features
|🔍 Features
|IG
|✅ Regulation
|Rakuten Securities is regulated under Japan’s FSA (JFSA) as a Category I financial instruments business
|⚖️ Parent & scale
|It is part of the Rakuten Group, leveraging a strong local brand and ecosystem
|📉 Spreads & costs
|Offers tight / fixed spreads on key pairs (e.g. 0.5 pips for EUR/USD)
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$50
|📈 Instruments
|Focuses more on core forex, fewer exotic or non-forex instruments compared to IGs
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Very strong local reputation & integration in Japanese financial ecosystem
|Less instrument variety
|Low and stable spreads on major pairs
|May lack more advanced analytics or institutional features
|Simple, clean interface tailored for Japanese traders
|For global or exotic instruments, may need alternative brokers
Does Rakuten offer a lot of currency pairs?
It offers a solid range of forex pairs (major/minor), though fewer exotic or non-core instruments than global brokers.
Is Rakuten good for beginners?
Yes, because of its local support, clean interface, and stable spreads, it’s often chosen by Japanese retail traders, especially those focused on forex.
3. Oanda
OANDA is a globally respected forex broker regulated by Japan’s Financial Services Agency (JFSA), ensuring a secure and transparent trading environment.
It is renowned for its strong compliance standards, user-friendly platforms, and accurate pricing models.
The broker offers competitive spreads, advanced analytical tools, and seamless execution across multiple devices, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
Features
|🔍 Features
|IG
|✅ Regulation
|OANDA Japan Inc. is regulated by Japan’s FSA (JFSA)
|🔧 Tools & platform
|Supports OANDA’s fxTrade, MT4, TradingView, APIs, advanced analytics
|💱 Instrument range
|Provides a wide set of forex pairs, some CFDs, and advanced tools
|💰 Minimum Deposit
|$1
|📜 Compliance
|Complies with Japanese rules (e.g. leverage, loss-cut)
|📝Sign up
|👉Open Account
Pros and Cons
|✅ Pros
|❌ Cons
|Strong tools, APIs, advanced analytics and charting
|May have local restrictions or limitations per Japanese regulation
|International reputation and infrastructure
|CFD / non-forex instruments might be fewer or restricted
|Transparent pricing and execution practices
|Leverage and margin rules reduce flexibility
Is OANDA fully legal in Japan?
Yes, OANDA Japan Inc. operates under the JFSA, abiding by Japanese regulations for forex services.
What are OANDA’s advantages vs local brokers?
Its edge lies in advanced tools, international access, APIs, and execution transparency—while still under local compliance in Japan.
ConclusionThe Best JFSA Forex Brokers in Japan, including IG Securities, Rakuten Securities, and OANDA, stand out for their reliability, strong regulatory oversight, and tailored trading environments. All three offer secure platforms, competitive spreads, and tools designed for Japanese traders. Regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA), these brokers ensure transparency, fund safety, and compliance with strict standards.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What does it mean for a broker to be regulated by the JFSA?
A JFSA-regulated broker adheres to Japan’s strict financial laws, ensuring investor protection, segregated client funds, and transparent trading practices. This regulation guarantees that advertisers operate within a fair and secure trading environment.
Why should Japanese traders choose JFSA-licensed brokers?
JFSA-licensed brokers provide safety, compliance, and reliability. They operate under local laws that prioritize investor protection, making them the best choice for those seeking trustworthy forex trading experiences in Japan.
Are there leverage restrictions for JFSA brokers?
Yes, the JFSA limits forex trading leverage to 1:25 to protect traders from excessive risk. This ensures responsible trading and helps maintain financial stability in Japan’s forex market.
Which platforms do JFSA brokers commonly offer?
Most JFSA-regulated brokers offer MetaTrader 4 (MT4), proprietary platforms like IG Trading or Rakuten FX, and mobile apps designed for Japanese traders, ensuring flexibility and advanced functionality.
Can foreign traders open accounts with JFSA brokers?
In most cases, JFSA brokers primarily serve Japanese residents, though some, like OANDA, accept international clients through their global entities. Eligibility depends on the broker’s local policy and residence verification.
How do I verify if a forex broker is regulated by the JFSA?
You can confirm a broker’s registration by visiting the JFSA official website and checking the Financial Instruments Business Operator List. Only brokers listed there are officially licensed to operate in Japan.
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