Rakuten Securities Hong Kong is a well-regulated leveraged forex broker with a trust score of 88/100. It is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong under CE Number AIM232 and forms part of the wider Rakuten financial group. Its main strengths are fixed-spread Rakuten FX pricing, zero trading commission, proprietary desktop, mobile and web platforms, and client funds held separately from company money.

Quick Verdict Rakuten Securities is a credible forex broker, but it is much better suited to Hong Kong-based traders than ordinary South African retail clients. Regulation is a real strength. The Hong Kong company holds an SFC leveraged-foreign-exchange licence, client funds are segregated, and the broker belongs to the established Rakuten group. Best suited to: Forex traders who can meet Rakuten Securities Hong Kong's account-opening and banking requirements and want fixed spreads with proprietary trading technology. Not suited to: South Africans wanting an FSCA-regulated local broker, ZAR accounts, straightforward local deposits, MetaTrader 4 or a broad CFD and share-trading catalogue.

Is Rakuten Securities Regulated and Safe for South African Traders?

Rakuten Securities Hong Kong Limited is regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong as a licensed leveraged foreign exchange trader under CE Number AIM232. This is a genuine financial-services licence and should not be confused with a simple company registration.

Rakuten Securities HK is a subsidiary of Rakuten Securities, Inc., which sits within the wider Rakuten financial group. The broker says client funds are held in segregated accounts at licensed local banks and kept separate from company operating money.

The position is different for South African traders. We did not identify an FSCA-authorised Rakuten Securities entity serving South African retail forex clients. A South African resident therefore should not interpret Rakuten's Hong Kong licence as local FSCA protection.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What Is the Minimum Deposit Required to Open a Rakuten Securities Account?

Rakuten Securities Hong Kong requires an initial deposit of at least HKD 10,000 when an Individual Forex Account is opened online. The money must be transferred from a bank account in the applicant's own name with a licensed bank in Hong Kong.

This condition matters a lot for South African traders. HKD 10,000 is not simply a conventional broker minimum deposit that can be paid from any card or local bank account. It forms part of the Hong Kong online identity-verification and account-opening process.

Rakuten states that the initial deposit requirement does not apply when the applicant opens an account in person at its Hong Kong office, although normal identification, suitability and banking checks still apply.

Rakuten Securities Trust Score

Rakuten Securities receives an editorial trust score of 88/100. The score reflects its genuine SFC licence, long-established Hong Kong operation, Rakuten group ownership, client-fund segregation, published risk documents and two-factor authentication.

Why the Score Is Strong

Rakuten Securities Hong Kong Limited is licensed by the Hong Kong SFC under CE Number AIM232.

Client money is stated to be held separately from company funds at licensed local banks.

The broker publishes detailed account agreements, execution-risk information, and margin policies.

Rakuten FX supports OTP-based two-factor authentication and biometric authentication on supported devices.

Rakuten Securities HK forms part of the established Rakuten financial group.

Why It Does Not Score Higher

No FSCA-regulated Rakuten Securities entity was confirmed for South African forex clients.

Online onboarding is heavily centred on Hong Kong banking arrangements.

The current Hong Kong service is focused on leveraged forex rather than a broad international CFD catalogue.

Losses can exceed deposited margin under the broker's published leveraged-forex risk wording.

MT4 was discontinued in January 2025, reducing platform choice for MetaTrader users.

Rakuten Securities Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons SFC-regulated Hong Kong entity No FSCA-regulated South African entity confirmed Client funds held in segregated accounts Online account opening requires Hong Kong banking Fixed spreads from 0.5 pips on Rakuten FX MT4 service was discontinued in January 2025 No separate trading commission on Rakuten FX Primarily focused on leveraged forex 46 Rakuten FX currency pairs No ZAR base account shown on current documentation Desktop, mobile and browser-based platforms 20:1 leverage may feel restrictive to traders used to offshore brokers Demo account available South African funding is not locally optimised

Main Advantages

Strong Hong Kong regulatory status through the SFC.

Transparent fixed-spread pricing on the proprietary Rakuten FX service.

Zero separate commission on standard Rakuten FX trades.

Useful proprietary desktop, mobile and browser trading options.

Two-factor authentication adds another layer of account security.

Educational seminars, market commentary and forex research are available.

Main Drawbacks

South Africans do not receive local FSCA protection through the Hong Kong company.

The account-opening process is far less convenient for someone without a Hong Kong bank account.

MT4 is no longer part of the active Rakuten Securities HK platform line-up.

The current Hong Kong offering is forex-focused rather than genuinely multi-asset.

There is no ZAR account option on the current account forms.

Rakuten Securities Overview

Rakuten Securities Hong Kong Limited has operated in Hong Kong since 2003 and is part of Rakuten Securities, Inc. The wider Rakuten group operates across financial services, e-commerce, communications and other digital businesses.

For this review, the important company is Rakuten Securities Hong Kong Limited, because this is the entity offering the leveraged forex service reviewed here. It should not be confused with every other Rakuten Securities business operating in Japan or elsewhere.

The Hong Kong forex proposition is fairly focused. Traders receive Rakuten FX, a proprietary trading environment with fixed spreads, zero conventional trading commission, and desktop, mobile and web access.

What Can You Trade with Rakuten Securities?

The current Rakuten Securities Hong Kong offer is centred on leveraged foreign exchange. Rakuten announced six additional currency pairs from 30 March 2026, bringing the Rakuten FX total to 46 currency pairs.

The old SA Shares review described a much broader selection of global equities, indices, commodities and CFDs. Those products may exist elsewhere within the wider Rakuten Securities group, but they should not automatically be attributed to the SFC-regulated Hong Kong forex account reviewed on this page.

What Makes Rakuten Securities Different?

The biggest difference is its proprietary platform ecosystem; rather than relying on MetaTrader, the current Hong Kong offer centres on MARKETSPEED FX for desktop, iSPEED FX for mobile, and Rakuten FX Web for browser trading.

Its fixed-spread model is another point of difference. Rakuten advertises fixed spreads from 0.5 pips on Rakuten FX under normal market conditions, with no separate trading commission.

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Rakuten Securities Features Offered

SFC-regulated leveraged forex trading.

46 currency pairs on Rakuten FX following the March 2026 expansion.

Fixed spreads from 0.5 pips under published conditions.

No separate trading commission on Rakuten FX.

Maximum leverage of 20:1.

MARKETSPEED FX desktop platform.

iSPEED FX mobile platform.

Rakuten FX Web browser platform.

Free demo trading.

OTP and biometric two-factor authentication.

Forex seminars and educational material.

Market news, economic-calendar information and technical analysis.

Individual and Corporate Forex Accounts.

HKD and USD account base-currency options on current forms.

Feature Rakuten Securities Regulator Hong Kong SFC Licence CE No. AIM232 Primary market Leveraged forex Currency pairs 46 on Rakuten FX Maximum leverage 20:1 Minimum online initial transfer HKD 10,000 Trading commission $0 on Rakuten FX Advertised Rakuten FX spread From 0.5 pips Demo account Yes MT4 No – service terminated 24 January 2025 MT5 Not listed as a current platform ZAR account No 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Rakuten Securities Customer Reviews

Public reviews should be treated as secondary evidence rather than a substitute for regulatory checks. Rakuten Securities is a large international brand and reviews can refer to different Rakuten companies, countries and products. A review of Rakuten Securities Japan, for example, does not necessarily describe the experience a customer receives from Rakuten Securities Hong Kong.

For that reason, traders should pay attention to the legal entity, date, platform, and product being discussed before relying on a star rating. Withdrawal complaints, platform comments and support feedback are most useful when they clearly relate to the Hong Kong leveraged-forex service.

Review Area Our Assessment Regulatory confidence Strong Platform choice Good for proprietary-platform users Pricing transparency Good South African accessibility Limited Product variety Limited compared with multi-asset CFD brokers Local support for South Africans Limited

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Customer Ratings

Category Rating Regulation and Safety 9/10 Pricing and Transparency 9/10 Trading Platforms 8/10 Accounts 7/10 Research and Education 8/10 South African Suitability 5/10 Overall Trust Score 88/100

The ratings above are our editorial assessment of the Hong Kong forex service. They are not customer-review averages and should not be confused with ratings for other Rakuten Securities companies.

Rakuten Securities Safety and Security

Safety is one of Rakuten Securities Hong Kong's stronger areas. The company is SFC-licensed, says client funds are held in segregated bank accounts and provides formal leveraged-forex risk, margin, and account documentation.

SFC regulation: Rakuten Securities Hong Kong Limited operates under CE Number AIM232.

Rakuten Securities Hong Kong Limited operates under CE Number AIM232. Segregated funds: Client money is stated to be held separately at licensed local banks.

Client money is stated to be held separately at licensed local banks. Two-factor authentication: Rakuten FX supports one-time passcodes sent to the registered mobile number.

Rakuten FX supports one-time passcodes sent to the registered mobile number. Biometric verification: Supported users can switch to biometric 2FA through iSPEED FX.

Supported users can switch to biometric 2FA through iSPEED FX. Risk disclosure: Rakuten warns that leveraged forex losses can exceed the initial deposited margin.

Rakuten warns that leveraged forex losses can exceed the initial deposited margin. Impersonation warnings: Rakuten has published notices warning clients about scammers misusing its brand and staff identities.

Security Feature Status SFC licence Yes Segregated client accounts Yes OTP 2FA Yes Biometric 2FA Available on supported devices Published risk documentation Yes FSCA authorisation No South African Rakuten entity confirmed Guaranteed protection against trading losses No

How Does Rakuten Securities Protect Client Funds?

Rakuten Securities says client money is held in segregated accounts with licensed local banks. This separates client funds from the company's ordinary operating money.

Segregation is an important protection, but traders should not interpret it as a guarantee against every possible loss. Market losses, forced liquidation, and counterparty risks remain relevant when trading leveraged foreign exchange.

What Security Measures Does Rakuten Securities Use?

Rakuten FX uses two-factor authentication. The default method uses a one-time code delivered to the client's registered phone. Supported users can also configure biometric authentication through the latest iSPEED FX application.

Rakuten Securities at a Glance

Feature Details Broker Rakuten Securities Hong Kong Limited Parent Rakuten Securities, Inc. Regulator Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong CE Number AIM232 Trust Score 88/100 Main products Leveraged forex Currency pairs 46 on Rakuten FX Maximum leverage 20:1 Online initial deposit At least HKD 10,000 from a qualifying Hong Kong bank account Base currencies HKD and USD Main platforms MARKETSPEED FX, iSPEED FX, Rakuten FX Web MT4 Discontinued January 2025 Demo account Yes Trading commission No separate commission on Rakuten FX FSCA regulated No ZAR account No 📝 Sign up Open Account



Key Findings

Trust score: 88/100.

88/100. Regulation: Strong SFC licensing under AIM232.

Strong SFC licensing under AIM232. South African regulation: No FSCA entity confirmed.

No FSCA entity confirmed. Online account-opening requirement: HKD 10,000 initial transfer from the applicant's own account at a licensed Hong Kong bank.

HKD 10,000 initial transfer from the applicant's own account at a licensed Hong Kong bank. Markets: The current Hong Kong service is focused on leveraged forex.

The current Hong Kong service is focused on leveraged forex. Currency pairs: 46 on Rakuten FX following the March 2026 expansion.

46 on Rakuten FX following the March 2026 expansion. Maximum leverage: 20:1.

20:1. Platforms: MARKETSPEED FX, iSPEED FX, and Rakuten FX Web.

MARKETSPEED FX, iSPEED FX, and Rakuten FX Web. MT4: Terminated on 24 January 2025.

Terminated on 24 January 2025. Base currencies: HKD and USD.

Rakuten Securities Account Types

The current Hong Kong documentation supports Individual, Corporate and Demo access. The previous SA Shares review referred to Retail, Pro 1, Pro 2 and Pro VIP accounts. Those tiers should not be presented as the current standard Rakuten Securities Hong Kong retail account range.

Individual Forex Account

The Individual Forex Account is the normal account for a private forex trader. Current application documents allow Rakuten FX accounts in HKD or USD.

Online applicants must complete the identity and suitability process and transfer at least HKD 10,000 from their own account with a licensed Hong Kong bank. Non-Hong Kong permanent residents may need to provide a passport in addition to other identity and banking documents.

Corporate Forex Account

The Corporate Forex Account is designed for companies using leveraged forex for investment or currency-management purposes. Additional corporate documents are required, including incorporation information, ownership details, authorised signatory information and other legal documentation.

Demo Account

Rakuten offers free demo access so prospective traders can explore the platform and practise order entry before using real funds. Demo trading is useful for learning the interface, but it cannot reproduce every aspect of live liquidity, slippage, margin pressure, or withdrawal processing.

Does Rakuten Securities Offer an Islamic Account?

A dedicated Islamic or Sharia-compliant account was not clearly listed in the current Rakuten Securities Hong Kong account documentation reviewed. The old page's generic explanation of Islamic forex accounts should therefore be removed rather than presented as proof that Rakuten currently offers one.

Muslim traders should obtain written confirmation of any swap-free arrangement, administration charges, eligible currency pairs and holding-period restrictions before opening an account.

Which Rakuten Securities Account Is Better?

Most private traders would use the Individual Forex Account. The Corporate Account is appropriate only when the account belongs to a company or other qualifying legal entity. A Demo Account is the sensible starting point for anyone who wants to understand Rakuten FX before committing real money.

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How to Open a Rakuten Securities Account - Step-by-Step Guide

1. Visit the Rakuten Securities Hong Kong Website

Start from the official Rakuten Securities Hong Kong website and select the live account application. Check that you are applying to Rakuten Securities Hong Kong Limited and not an unrelated site using the Rakuten name.

2. Complete Your Personal Information

Provide your legal name, date of birth, nationality, country of residence, email address, and mobile number. The details need to match your identity documents.

3. Add Your Residential Details

Enter your residential and mailing information. Rakuten may request additional tax-residency details where the applicant is tax resident outside Hong Kong.

4. Provide Employment and Financial Information

Complete the employment, source-of-income, annual-income, net-worth, and liquid-asset sections. Rakuten also assesses whether an applicant understands the risks involved in leveraged forex trading.

5. Choose the Account Currency

Current Rakuten FX application forms list HKD and USD as account base-currency choices. South African rand is not shown as an available base currency.

6. Upload the Required Documents

Provide the requested government-issued photo identification, passport where applicable, and supporting bank documentation. Online applicants also need evidence relating to the required initial bank transfer.

7. Make the Required Initial Transfer

For online Individual Account applications, transfer at least HKD 10,000 from a bank account in your own name with a licensed Hong Kong bank. The initial transfer is part of the online account-opening process.

8. Complete Verification

Rakuten will review the application, supporting documents, and suitability information. Additional information may be requested where the application cannot be verified from the documents already supplied.

9. Activate Rakuten FX and Security

Once approved, access the appropriate Rakuten FX platform and complete the account-security setup. OTP-based two-factor authentication is the default, with biometric authentication available on supported devices.

Rakuten Securities Fees, Spreads and Commissions

Rakuten FX uses a spread-based pricing model with no separate standard trading commission. Rakuten currently advertises fixed spreads from 0.5 pips, although actual pricing varies by currency pair, transaction size, and market conditions.

Trading commission: $0 on Rakuten FX.

$0 on Rakuten FX. Advertised fixed spreads: From 0.5 pips.

From 0.5 pips. Large trades: Rakuten uses a size-based spread structure on its proprietary platform.

Rakuten uses a size-based spread structure on its proprietary platform. Overnight cost: Rollover or financing can apply when positions remain open across the relevant rollover period.

Rollover or financing can apply when positions remain open across the relevant rollover period. International withdrawal: Rakuten's current schedule lists HKD 150 for overseas bank-wire withdrawals.

Rakuten's current schedule lists HKD 150 for overseas bank-wire withdrawals. Hong Kong bank-wire withdrawal: HKD 50.

HKD 50. Bank charges: Receiving or intermediary banks can impose additional charges.

Fee Rakuten Securities Rakuten FX commission $0 Advertised spread From 0.5 pips Hong Kong bank-wire withdrawal HKD 50 International bank-wire withdrawal HKD 150 Cheque collected in person No Rakuten withdrawal fee listed Paper cheque by mail HKD 50 Overnight financing Can apply Currency-conversion exposure Relevant for South Africans funding outside HKD/USD

Are Rakuten Securities Spreads Competitive?

They can be competitive for traders focused on major forex pairs. Fixed pricing from 0.5 pips with no separate commission is easy to understand, although traders should compare the actual pair they plan to trade rather than judging the broker from its minimum advertised spread.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Rakuten Securities Trading Platforms

Rakuten Securities Hong Kong currently centres its offering on the proprietary Rakuten FX platform ecosystem. The three main access methods are MARKETSPEED FX for desktop, iSPEED FX for mobile devices, and Rakuten FX Web for browser-based trading.

MARKETSPEED FX Desktop

MARKETSPEED FX is Rakuten's main desktop terminal. It supports seven order types, nine chart formats, and 44 basic and advanced indicators. Traders can enter and manage orders directly from charts and customise the workspace.

It is the strongest option for traders who want a fuller desktop setup and more screen space for charts, order management and account monitoring.

iSPEED FX Mobile

iSPEED FX is Rakuten's mobile platform. It supports direct trading from charts, price alerts and multiple chart displays. Traders can view as many as four charts on one screen and organise commonly used rates, news and order functions from the My Page interface.

Rakuten FX Web

Rakuten FX Web runs through a browser without a full desktop installation. It works across Windows and macOS and offers many of the functions found in MARKETSPEED FX, including charts, indicators and order management.

Does Rakuten Securities Still Offer MT4?

No. Rakuten Securities Hong Kong announced the termination of its MT4 service effective 24 January 2025. Older Rakuten pages and third-party reviews may still mention MetaTrader 4, but it should not be listed as part of the current platform line-up.

Does Rakuten Securities Offer MT5?

MetaTrader 5 is not presented as a current Rakuten Securities Hong Kong forex platform. Traders who specifically require MT4 or MT5 should compare brokers that actively support those terminals.

Rakuten Securities Deposits and Withdrawals

Rakuten Securities Hong Kong's funding system is built primarily around Hong Kong banking. Methods include eDDA Fast Deposit, FPS where applicable, bank transfers, and cheque-based funding.

Third-party deposits and withdrawals are not accepted.

The bank account name should match the Rakuten Securities account holder.

eDDA supports HKD deposits.

HKD and USD bank transfers are supported under the published funding arrangements.

Withdrawal requests are normally processed within two business days.

International bank transfers can take another three to five business days to clear.

Overseas bank-wire withdrawals carry a published HKD 150 Rakuten fee.

How Can South Africans Deposit with Rakuten Securities?

The practical issue is not simply whether a bank can send money internationally. Rakuten's online Individual Account procedure requires the initial HKD 10,000 transfer to come from the applicant's own account at a licensed Hong Kong bank.

A South African resident without a qualifying Hong Kong bank relationship should therefore confirm eligibility directly with Rakuten Securities before beginning the application. This is far less convenient than using a broker that accepts local South African bank transfers or cards.

How Do Rakuten Securities Withdrawals Work?

Withdrawal instructions are submitted for payment to the client's nominated bank account. Rakuten does not accept third-party withdrawals.

The company states that withdrawal requests are processed within two business days. Transfers to Hong Kong banks generally clear within one to two business days after processing, while international wires may require three to five business days and can incur intermediary-bank costs.

Deposit Methods

Deposit Method Currency / Availability Important Condition 📝 Sign up eDDA Fast Deposit HKD Linked qualifying bank account required 👉 Open Account FPS HKD Availability subject to Rakuten's current instructions 👉 Open Account Bank Transfer HKD / USD Account should be in client's own name 👉 Open Account Cheque / e-Cheque Subject to published banking instructions Supporting proof may be required 👉 Open Account Third-party deposit Not accepted Funding should come from the account holder 👉 Open Account

Withdrawal Methods

Withdrawal Method Rakuten Fee Typical Clearing Information Hong Kong bank wire HKD 50 Generally 1–2 business days after processing International bank wire HKD 150 Generally 3–5 business days after processing Cheque collected in person No fee listed Appointment / collection requirements apply Paper cheque by mail HKD 50 Mail and cheque-clearing time applies Third-party withdrawal Not available Bank account name must match the trading account

Rakuten Securities Leverage

Rakuten Securities Hong Kong offers maximum leverage of 20:1 on leveraged foreign exchange, equivalent to an initial margin requirement of 5%.

This is considerably lower than the 1:500, 1:1000, or higher leverage promoted by many offshore forex brokers. Lower maximum leverage limits the size of the position a trader can control relative to the amount of margin deposited, but it does not remove trading risk.

Maximum leverage: 20:1.

20:1. Initial margin: 5%.

5%. Margin-call level: Rakuten's suitability questionnaire references 3% of the margin requirement.

Rakuten's suitability questionnaire references 3% of the margin requirement. Automatic liquidation: The questionnaire references 2% of the margin requirement.

The questionnaire references 2% of the margin requirement. Negative balance risk: Rakuten warns that losses can exceed initial deposited funds in some circumstances.

Rakuten Securities vs AvaTrade vs XM - Comparison Table

Feature Rakuten Securities HK AvaTrade XM South African relevance Hong Kong-centred Strong international / South African relevance International availability varies by entity Primary regulation discussed Hong Kong SFC Multiple regulated entities Multiple regulated entities FSCA relationship No Rakuten SA entity confirmed South African regulated entity available within group Check contracting entity for South African client Primary platform style Proprietary Rakuten FX Proprietary + MetaTrader MetaTrader + proprietary app MT4 No Yes Yes Maximum Rakuten/HK leverage 20:1 Depends on entity and client classification Depends on entity and jurisdiction ZAR account No Check entity/account availability Check current account availability Best fit Hong Kong-focused forex traders Multi-platform CFD traders MetaTrader-focused forex traders 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Regulation, leverage and account conditions at AvaTrade and XM depend on the exact legal entity serving the client. South African traders should always compare the contracting company rather than assuming every group licence applies to every account.

Rakuten Securities Research and Trading Tools

Rakuten Securities provides more research support than its fairly narrow forex product range might suggest. The Hong Kong site includes educational seminars, economic information, forex news and technical analysis alongside the tools built into Rakuten FX.

Forex news: Market updates relevant to currency traders.

Market updates relevant to currency traders. Technical analysis: Chart-based market commentary.

Chart-based market commentary. Economic calendar: Useful for tracking scheduled economic events.

Useful for tracking scheduled economic events. Free seminars: Educational sessions covering forex concepts and market analysis.

Educational sessions covering forex concepts and market analysis. MARKETSPEED charts: Nine chart types and 44 indicators.

Nine chart types and 44 indicators. Mobile alerts: iSPEED FX supports customised price alerts.

iSPEED FX supports customised price alerts. One-click trading: Available through supported Rakuten FX interfaces.

The tools are useful, although they do not turn the service into a full multi-asset research platform. The core purpose remains leveraged currency trading.

Rakuten Securities Awards and Promotions

Rakuten Securities Hong Kong has received recognition for its proprietary trading platform. Rakuten FX was named an Innovative Forex Trading Platform at the 01 FinTech Excellence Awards 2024.

The company has also publicised cybersecurity-related recognition through Hong Kong's BugHunting Campaign.

Promotions change more often than the rest of a broker review. Rakuten Securities HK ran new-client and trading campaigns during 2026, but their qualifying dates and conditions should be checked immediately before publication or promotion.

Recognition / Promotion Details 01 FinTech Excellence Awards 2024 Innovative Forex Trading Platform recognition for Rakuten FX BugHunting Campaign Cybersecurity-related E-badge recognition Welcome promotions Offered periodically; current eligibility and dates must be checked Spread campaigns Rakuten periodically reduces selected currency-pair spreads R Rewards Rewards programme promoted to eligible Rakuten FX clients

Rakuten Securities Customer Support

Rakuten Securities Hong Kong currently lists customer-service hours of Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00 Hong Kong time, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

Support is available by telephone, email and WhatsApp, and customers can also make an appointment to visit the Hong Kong office.

Support Method Details Telephone +852 2119 0116 Email info@sec.rakuten.com.hk WhatsApp Available through the current Hong Kong contact service Office Central, Hong Kong Support hours Monday–Friday, 09:00–18:00 Hong Kong time Weekend support Closed

Is Rakuten Securities Suitable for South African Traders?

Rakuten Securities is not our first choice for the average South African retail forex trader, even though the Hong Kong broker itself is well regulated. The problem is practicality rather than legitimacy.

FSCA status: No locally authorised Rakuten Securities forex entity was confirmed.

No locally authorised Rakuten Securities forex entity was confirmed. Online account opening: Requires an initial transfer from a qualifying Hong Kong bank account.

Requires an initial transfer from a qualifying Hong Kong bank account. Base currencies: HKD and USD rather than ZAR.

HKD and USD rather than ZAR. Local payments: No dedicated South African local-bank funding route was identified.

No dedicated South African local-bank funding route was identified. Platforms: Proprietary Rakuten FX platforms rather than MT4 or MT5.

Proprietary Rakuten FX platforms rather than MT4 or MT5. Product range: The reviewed Hong Kong service is primarily leveraged forex.

The reviewed Hong Kong service is primarily leveraged forex. Leverage: Maximum 20:1.

Maximum 20:1. Dispute route: Regulatory and contractual protection sits in Hong Kong rather than South Africa.

A South African who already has the required Hong Kong banking arrangements may find the service more practical. Most locally based retail traders, however, will probably find an FSCA-authorised broker with ZAR-friendly deposits and local support easier to use.

Final Verdict Rakuten Securities Hong Kong is a credible, strongly regulated forex broker, but its strengths are much more compelling for Hong Kong traders than for South Africans. SFC licensing, segregated funds, Rakuten group ownership, transparent forex pricing and solid proprietary platforms support its 88/100 trust score. The drawbacks are practical: no FSCA-regulated local entity, no ZAR account, Hong Kong-centred funding requirements and no current MT4 service. For a trader already operating within Hong Kong's banking system, it is a serious option. For a typical South African retail trader, there are easier locally relevant alternatives.

Rakuten Securities Review Methodology

This review was updated through desk research using Rakuten Securities Hong Kong's current account-opening pages, application documents, platform information, pricing material, deposit and withdrawal information, security documentation, risk disclosures and company announcements.

We separated the Hong Kong-regulated forex business from other Rakuten Securities companies so that products available elsewhere in the group were not automatically attributed to Rakuten Securities Hong Kong.

The trust score considers regulation, legal-entity clarity, client-fund arrangements, security, pricing transparency, platforms, account information, withdrawals, complaint and regulatory routes, and suitability for South African traders. We did not open a live account, place a trade, or test a withdrawal, so no first-hand execution claims are made.

Risk Disclaimer

Leveraged foreign exchange trading carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Rakuten Securities Hong Kong states that losses can, in some circumstances, exceed the client's initial margin funds. Leverage magnifies both gains and losses. This review provides general information only and does not consider your financial position, objectives or risk tolerance. Confirm the legal entity, account eligibility, margin requirements, costs and withdrawal conditions before depositing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Rakuten Securities safe?

Rakuten Securities Hong Kong has several strong trust signals, including SFC regulation, client-fund segregation, published risk documentation and two-factor authentication. It also belongs to the wider Rakuten financial group. That does not make leveraged forex risk-free, and Rakuten warns that trading losses can exceed a client's initial margin in some circumstances.

Is Rakuten Securities available in South Africa?

Rakuten Securities Hong Kong is not structured like a normal South African retail broker. Online Individual Account opening requires an initial HKD 10,000 transfer from the applicant's own account at a licensed Hong Kong bank. South Africans should therefore confirm eligibility directly before applying, especially if they do not already have Hong Kong banking facilities.

What is the minimum deposit at Rakuten Securities?

An online Individual Forex Account requires an initial transfer of at least HKD 10,000 from a bank account in the applicant's name with a licensed Hong Kong bank. Rakuten says this initial-deposit requirement does not apply when opening the account in person at its Hong Kong office, although normal verification requirements still apply.

What account types does Rakuten Securities offer?

The current Hong Kong forex business offers an Individual Forex Account, Corporate Forex Account and free Demo Account. The older Retail, Pro 1, Pro 2 and Pro VIP structure previously shown on this review could not be confirmed as the current standard account range and should no longer be used.

Does Rakuten Securities offer an Islamic account?

A dedicated Islamic or swap-free account was not clearly identified in the current Rakuten Securities Hong Kong account material reviewed. Traders requiring Sharia-compliant trading should request written terms directly from Rakuten before applying, including any substitute administration fees, holding limits and currency-pair restrictions.

What leverage does Rakuten Securities offer?

Rakuten Securities Hong Kong offers maximum leverage of 20:1, meaning the initial margin requirement can be 5% of the position value. This is lower than the leverage commonly advertised by offshore brokers, but losses can still be substantial, and Rakuten warns that they may exceed the initial deposited margin in certain circumstances.

Does Rakuten Securities still offer MT4?

No. Rakuten Securities Hong Kong officially terminated its MetaTrader 4 service on 24 January 2025. The current platform line-up centres on MARKETSPEED FX for desktop, iSPEED FX for mobile trading, and Rakuten FX Web. Older third-party reviews that still describe Rakuten as an MT4 broker are outdated.

Does Rakuten Securities offer MT5?

MetaTrader 5 is not listed as part of the current Rakuten Securities Hong Kong forex platform range. Traders use Rakuten's proprietary desktop, mobile and web systems instead. Anyone specifically looking for MetaTrader 5 should compare another broker whose current platform documentation explicitly includes MT5.

How many forex pairs does Rakuten Securities offer?

Rakuten Securities Hong Kong announced six additional Rakuten FX currency pairs from 30 March 2026, bringing the proprietary platform's total to 46 currency pairs. Available pairs and trading conditions can change, so traders should check the live rate and spread information before opening a position.

Does Rakuten Securities support ZAR accounts?

No ZAR-denominated Rakuten FX account was shown in the current account application documents. The forms list HKD and USD. A South African funding in rand could therefore face exchange-rate conversion and bank charges, in addition to the difficulty created by Rakuten's Hong Kong-centred online account-opening requirements.