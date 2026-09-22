The 4 Best BFSC Regulated Forex Brokers in Bulgaria are regulated by the BFSC or the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission, which is an entity that is in charge of the Forex market in Bulgaria. Bulgaria is an EU member state, and therefore, the country must automatically comply with the MiFID directive, or Markets in Financial Instruments Directive.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best BFSC regulated forex brokers in Bulgaria

Top licensed Bulgarian forex brokers under BFSC

FSC Bulgaria approved forex trading platforms

BFSC regulated forex brokers with low spreads

Safe and trusted BFSC regulated forex brokers

BFSC licensed forex brokers for EU traders

4 Best BFSC Regulated Forex Brokers in Bulgaria

🔎 Broker 📝Sign up ✅ Regulation / BFSC Info 📝Key Points 📍Trading 212 Ltd 👉Open Account Licensed under BFSC (Licence No. RG-03-0237) Bulgaria-based, offers forex, stocks, and CFDs under local and EU laws. 📍BenchMark Finance AD 👉Open Account Licensed under BFSC One of Bulgaria’s largest investment intermediaries; offers MT4/MT5 trading. 📍Elana Trading AD 👉Open Account Licensed under BFSC Established Bulgarian brokerage offering forex and equity trading. 📍Deltastock AD 👉Open Account Licensed under BFSC (Licence No. RG-03-0146) Long-standing forex and CFD broker based in Sofia.

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What are BFSC Regulated Forex Brokers in Bulgaria?

BFSC-Regulated Forex Brokers in Bulgaria are brokerage firms that hold an official license from the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission (BFSC), also known as the Financial Supervision Commission (FSC), to provide financial and investment services such as forex and CFD trading.

4 Best BFSC Regulated Forex Brokers in Bulgaria

1. Trading 212

Trading 212 Ltd is one of Bulgaria’s most recognized BFSC-regulated brokers, offering a user-friendly platform for forex, stocks, and CFD trading.

Known for its commission-free structure and strong mobile interface, it provides retail investors with easy market access under strict local and EU oversight.

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🔹 Feature 💡 Details 🧾 Regulation Licensed by the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission (BFSC) – Licence No. RG-03-0237 💰 Trading Model Commission-free CFD and stock trading 📱 Platforms Proprietary Trading 212 app (web & mobile) 💹 Instruments Forex, stocks, ETFs, and CFDs 🛡️ Safety Segregated client funds + Investor Compensation Fund protection 🎓 Education Beginner-friendly tutorials and videos 🌍 Headquarters Sofia, Bulgaria 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Commission-free trading on multiple assets Limited advanced trading tools for professionals Regulated by BFSC ensuring investor protection No MetaTrader 4 or 5 platform User-friendly app suitable for beginners Limited forex pairs compared to global brokers

What makes Trading 212 Ltd stand out among Bulgarian brokers?

Trading 212 Ltd stands out for its commission-free trading, intuitive mobile platform, and BFSC regulation. It offers a smooth trading experience for beginners and casual traders, while ensuring safety through investor compensation and segregated client funds.

Is Trading 212 Ltd safe for forex trading?

Yes, Trading 212 Ltd is considered safe due to its BFSC license and compliance with MiFID II standards. Client funds are held in segregated accounts, and the broker is part of Bulgaria’s Investor Compensation Fund.

2. Benchmark Finance

Benchmark Finance AD is a leading BFSC-regulated investment intermediary in Bulgaria offering forex, CFDs, and stock trading.

With access to MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and Benchmark Trader platforms, it caters to both beginner and professional traders, combining low spreads with strong customer service.

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🔹 Feature 💡 Details 🧾 Regulation Fully licensed by the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission (BFSC) 💰 Trading Model STP execution with tight spreads 📱 Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Benchmark Trader 💹 Instruments Forex, indices, metals, shares, and crypto CFDs 🛡️ Safety MiFID II compliant + segregated client accounts 🎓 Education Webinars, trading guides, and analysis tools 🌍 Headquarters Sofia, Bulgaria 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fully licensed by BFSC with EU passporting Limited educational content for global clients Access to MT4/MT5 platforms Slightly higher margin requirements Transparent pricing and execution speed Limited international payment methods

Why choose BenchMark Finance AD for forex trading?

Benchmark Finance AD provides advanced platforms, competitive spreads, and strong BFSC regulation. Its transparent approach and robust trading infrastructure make it suitable for traders seeking a safe, reliable, and EU-compliant forex broker.

Does BenchMark Finance AD support MetaTrader 5?

Yes, BenchMark Finance AD supports both MetaTrader 4 and 5, giving traders access to advanced charting tools, automated trading, and flexible strategies under strict BFSC oversight for reliability and protection.

3. Elana Trading

Elana Trading AD is a respected Bulgarian brokerage licensed by the BFSC, offering forex, ETFs, and stock trading.

It emphasizes education and research, helping investors develop trading skills while benefiting from competitive spreads and a stable regulatory framework.

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🔹 Feature 💡 Details 🧾 Regulation Authorized and regulated by the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission (BFSC) 💰 Trading Model ECN-style execution with transparent pricing 📱 Platforms Elana Global Trader, MetaTrader 4 💹 Instruments Forex, ETFs, bonds, and equities 🛡️ Safety Investor Compensation Fund membership 🎓 Education Comprehensive educational resources for beginners 🌍 Headquarters Sofia, Bulgaria 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong focus on investor education and analysis Limited international brand recognition Regulated by BFSC under EU directives Smaller range of forex pairs Offers diverse asset classes Limited leverage options

What services does Elana Trading AD provide?

Elana Trading AD offers forex, stock, and ETF trading under BFSC regulation. It emphasizes investor education, providing research materials, webinars, and analytical tools that help traders make informed market decisions with transparency and reliability.

Is Elana Trading AD suitable for beginners?

Yes, Elana Trading AD is ideal for beginners thanks to its educational resources, simple account setup, and investor protection under the BFSC, ensuring a secure and informative trading environment for new traders.

4. Deltastock

Deltastock AD is one of Bulgaria’s oldest BFSC-regulated forex and CFD brokers.

It offers a proprietary platform (Delta Trading) and MetaTrader 4, known for competitive spreads, fast execution, and a transparent fee model suitable for all levels of traders.

Featured

🔹 Feature 💡 Details 🧾 Regulation Authorized and regulated by the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission (BFSC) 💰 Trading Model ECN-style execution with transparent pricing 📱 Platforms Elana Global Trader, MetaTrader 4 💹 Instruments Forex, ETFs, bonds, and equities 🛡️ Safety Investor Compensation Fund membership 🎓 Education Comprehensive educational resources for beginners 🌍 Headquarters Sofia, Bulgaria 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Licensed by BFSC (Licence No. RG-03-0146) Outdated interface compared to newer brokers Offers both MT4 and proprietary Delta Trading platform Limited social trading features Transparent and low-cost trading Customer support availability varies regionally

What makes Deltastock AD reliable for forex trading?

Deltastock AD’s reliability comes from its BFSC license, adherence to EU MiFID II rules, and consistent transparency in pricing. The broker ensures client fund safety through segregated accounts and an established reputation since 1998.

Does Deltastock AD offer demo accounts for beginners?

Yes, Deltastock AD provides free demo accounts on both its proprietary platform and MT4, allowing new traders to practice strategies and understand market behavior before committing to real trading funds.

Tips for Finding and Choosing the Right Broker

Before looking at brokers, investors should assess their own needs. Factors to consider include, amount and type of trading. Investors should choose a broker and account type that match their capital. When it comes to depositing and withdrawing funds from a trading account, different brokers will offer various methods. Once again, investors should choose a broker that aligns with their needs. Once an investor has a list of potential brokers, they should test out the brokers before making a final decision. This can be done by opening a demo account. Create a demo account and practice with the account for several weeks before attempting a live trade. When an investor chooses to create a Demo account, they will be able to test out the Broker without investing any capital. For the most part, all major brokerage firms will offer demo accounts. Technology has also revolutionized Forex Trading in recent years, with offers including:

Copy Trading Technology

Technology Automated Forex Trading Technology

Technology Bot Technology

Notify Technology

Mobile Trade Technology

Trading in Bulgaria and what is the Appeal?

Opening a regionally situated office in Bulgaria may be beneficial for international brokerage firms as they will have access to the advantages that only Bulgaria has to offer.

may be beneficial for international brokerage firms as they will have access to the advantages that only Bulgaria has to offer. As a part of the EU, brokers would be automatically allowed to trade in any EU member state , and Bulgaria has lower taxes with a corporate tax rate of only 10%.

, and has lower taxes with a corporate tax rate of only 10%. Licensing costs will be lower in comparison to other countries, and Bulgaria’s workforce works for significantly lower wages than employees in many other EU states.

International brokers may be able to save a lot of money over time, and all in all, Bulgaria welcomes international brokerage firms into its country, as locally situated Brokers may unfortunately be few and far between.

Trading Rules and Regulations enforced in Bulgaria

Although the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission stands for everything mentioned above, it does unfortunately seem that even as late as 2026, many of these set rules and regulations still exist only on paper.

stands for everything mentioned above, it does unfortunately seem that even as late as 2026, many of these set rules and regulations still exist only on paper. Bulgarian brokers have been accused of not maintaining best practice for their clients and taking advantage of the authorities' rather loose approach to actually enforcing their own rules, and it would seem 2026/2021 is no different.

have been accused of not maintaining best practice for their clients and taking advantage of the authorities' rather loose approach to actually enforcing their own rules, and it would seem 2026/2021 is no different. Locally situated brokers enjoy multiple benefits, and it would seem brokers are attracted to Bulgaria due to the flexibility of the regulatory body and the rules made.

The Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission has less strictly enforced regulatory guidelines in comparison to the overall difficulty of gaining a European regulatory license from other EU regulatory agencies.

agencies. The entity may be designed according to the MiFID derivative, but the Bulgarian Government has made it easier for brokers to set up brokerage firms in Bulgaria and offer their services to locally situated investors.

derivative, but the Bulgarian Government has made it easier for brokers to set up brokerage firms in Bulgaria and offer their services to locally situated investors. License fees and other setup expenses are seen as extremely reasonable and come at a fraction of the costs incurred in other established countries globally.

Bulgaria will allow international brokers to set up their business with a small minimum deposit.

As Bulgaria is a part of the EEA and falls under a MiFID derivative , brokers will be required to adhere to multiple standard regulatory procedures derived according to the European Union’s legal framework of operations.

and falls under a , brokers will be required to adhere to multiple standard regulatory procedures derived according to the European Union’s legal framework of operations. Bulgarian brokers will be routinely audited in order to prevent any misrepresentation of financial statements. It is expected that all brokers who offer their services in Bulgaria will hold all client funds in segregated bank accounts.

Conclusion BFSC-regulated Forex brokers in Bulgaria offer traders a secure and transparent trading environment under the supervision of the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission (BFSC). These brokers, such as Trading 212 Ltd, Benchmark Finance AD, Elana Trading AD, and Deltastock AD, adhere to EU MiFID II standards, ensuring investor protection, segregated client funds, and fair market practices.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission?

The Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission is the regulatory authority in Bulgaria and is tasked with market oversight.

What does the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission do?

The entity monitors brokers in Bulgaria and has the power to grant and revoke trading licenses to brokerage firms in the country.

Are locally situated brokers safe?

Yes, as Bulgarian Brokers falls under the MiFID derivatives and all licensed brokerage firms must comply with the set rules and regulations of the EU.

What is the best broker in Brazil?

Traders may notice that there aren’t a huge number of brokers regulated by the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission. However, Traders can make their choice from multiple global firms that are also EEA authorized.

How do I know if a broker is locally regulated?

This will be publicly listed on the Bulgarian Financial Supervision Commission's official website.