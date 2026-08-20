6 Best FSCA-Regulated JSE Brokers

Best FSCA Regulated JSE Brokers - Main Banner

If you want to buy JSE-listed shares or ETFs in South Africa, start with regulation. Then look at cost. Everything else research, mobile apps, offshore markets, derivatives, and portfolio management comes after that.

These brokers are not really competing for exactly the same investor. EasyEquities is built around accessibility and smaller investments. Standard Online Share Trading and PSG Securities suit investors who want a more traditional trading setup. FNB, Absa and Nedbank become more interesting when research, advice and portfolio management start carrying more weight.

For most everyday South African investors, EasyEquities is our best overall choice. There is no large minimum investment, fractional investing is available, and percentage-based brokerage makes much more sense when you are investing smaller amounts such as R100, R500 or R1,000 at a time.

There is one distinction worth understanding before comparing any of them. An FSCA-authorised Financial Services Provider is not automatically a JSE member or authorised user. Always check the actual legal entity operating the service, its FSP status and, where applicable, its relationship with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

What is the best FSCA-regulated JSE broker?

EasyEquities is our first choice for most beginners and investors building smaller portfolios. The platform operates through First World Trader (Pty) Ltd, an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP 22588.

What makes it stand out is accessibility. You do not need a large lump sum to get started, while its standard 0.25% brokerage structure is easier to absorb on small transactions than the minimum brokerage charges that can apply at more traditional stockbrokers.

That 0.25% should not be treated as the full cost of investing. EasyEquities also publishes a R25 monthly Thrive fee, although qualifying clients can have it waived. Other transaction and product-related charges may apply, so it makes more sense to compare your expected annual cost than one headline brokerage percentage.

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Are FSCA-regulated JSE brokers safe?

Using a properly authorised South African investment provider removes a large amount of unnecessary counterparty and fraud risk. It does not remove investment risk.

The FSCA supervises authorised financial-services businesses, while JSE members and authorised users must comply with the exchange rules relevant to the markets and services they operate in.

This is why the legal entity matters more than the name on the app. A recognisable brand can be reassuring, but the company actually operating your account, holding client assets or providing the investment service is what needs to be verified.

6 Best FSCA-Regulated JSE Brokers

RankBroker / PlatformBest ForJSE Access
1EasyEquitiesBest OverallYes
2Standard Online Share TradingActive JSE TradingYes
3FNB StockbrokingResearch and Banking IntegrationYes
4Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio ManagementManaged PortfoliosYes
5PSG SecuritiesAdvanced JSE InvestorsYes
6Nedbank Private Wealth StockbrokersLarger and More Complex PortfoliosYes

Which JSE Broker Is Best for Different Investors?

There is no single broker that is best for every type of investor. A platform that works extremely well for someone investing R500 every month can be a poor fit for an active trader or someone managing a multimillion-rand portfolio.

  • EasyEquities: Best overall for beginners and smaller regular investments.
  • Standard Online Share Trading: Better suited to active investors who need broader market access, derivatives and more detailed trading tools.
  • FNB Stockbroking: Stronger for investors who value research, broader stockbroking services and integration with the FNB environment.
  • Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management: Worth considering if you want the flexibility to move between self-directed investing and professional portfolio management.
  • PSG Securities: Better suited to experienced investors who want traditional stockbroking, wider investment choice and professional dealing support.
  • Nedbank Private Wealth Stockbrokers: More relevant once execution-only investing begins overlapping with advice, offshore investing and broader wealth management.

How We Selected the Best FSCA-Regulated JSE Brokers

We started with the part that matters most: the legal entity operating each service and the regulatory structure behind it. From there, we compared JSE access, trading costs, available investments, research, platform functionality, and the type of investor each provider is realistically designed for.

Cost received more weight than a long list of features. A platform can offer dozens of tools, but those tools have little value if the investor never uses them and pays extra for the privilege.

We also avoided judging every broker using exactly the same standard. Someone investing R500 every month has very different needs from someone managing R5 million across shares, ETFs, derivatives and offshore securities.

In practice, our assessment focuses on five areas: regulation and legal structure, total investing cost, JSE and product access, platform and research capability, and suitability for the investor the broker is targeting.

We reviewed the information in August 2026. Fees, product terms and eligibility requirements can change, so check each provider's current pricing and legal disclosures before opening or funding an account.

What is an FSCA Regulated JSE Broker?

In everyday use, the phrase “FSCA-regulated JSE broker” normally describes a South African regulated financial-services business that gives investors access to securities traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

The technical position can be more complicated. A company may be an authorised Financial Services Provider, a direct JSE member or authorised user, or provide access through another regulated market structure. Those categories are not interchangeable.

There is also an important distinction if you trade forex or CFDs.

Buying a conventional whole JSE share through a stockbroking account gives you exposure to the underlying security through the relevant custody and settlement structure. A CFD is different. It is a derivative that tracks the movement of the underlying market rather than giving you ownership of the share itself.

Depending on the provider and account, JSE investors may have access to:

  • Ordinary JSE-listed shares
  • ETFs
  • ETNs
  • Listed property
  • Bonds
  • Warrants
  • Futures
  • Options and other derivatives
  • Tax-free investment products
  • Managed portfolios
  • Offshore shares and securities

6 Best FSCA-Regulated JSE Brokers (2026)

  1. EasyEquities — Best Overall FSCA-Regulated JSE Broker
  2. Standard Online Share Trading — Best FSCA Broker for Active JSE Trading
  3. FNB Stockbroking — Best FSCA Broker for Research and Banking Integration
  4. Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management — Best FSCA Broker for Managed Portfolios
  5. PSG Securities — Best FSCA Broker for Advanced JSE Investors
  6. Nedbank Private Wealth Stockbrokers — Best FSCA Broker for High-Net-Worth Investors

1. EasyEquities

  • EasyEquities has removed one of the biggest barriers to investing in South Africa: the idea that you need a large portfolio before buying shares becomes worthwhile.
  • The platform is a product of First World Trader (Pty) Ltd, an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP 22588.
  • Its biggest advantage for smaller investors is flexibility. You do not need to wait until you can afford an entire share before putting money into the market.
  • Fractional investing allows smaller rand amounts to be spread across more than one investment, which can make diversification more practical when you are starting with limited capital.
  • There is an important legal difference, though. EasyEquities Fractional Share Rights, or FSRs, are not the same as owning part of a registered whole share. An FSR gives you contractual economic exposure to part of the security.
  • Standard brokerage is currently 0.25% per transaction, subject to the provider's published terms and other applicable charges. EasyEquities also publishes a R25 monthly Thrive fee unless the client qualifies for a waiver.
  • For many smaller investors, the platform remains inexpensive, but I would not describe it as “free.” Calculate what the account is likely to cost you over a year.

Features

FeatureEasyEquities
Regulated EntityFirst World Trader (Pty) Ltd
FSP22588
Minimum InvestmentNo large minimum
Standard Brokerage0.25%
Thrive FeeR25/month unless qualifying waiver applies
JSE SharesYes
ETFsYes
Fractional InvestingYes
Tax-Free InvestingYes
Mobile InvestingYes
International InvestingYes
Beginner FriendlyExcellent

EasyEquities

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
No large investment minimumNot designed as a professional day-trading terminal
Percentage-based brokerage suits smaller tradesMonthly Thrive fee can apply
Fractional investing availableFSRs are different from owning a whole share
Easy platform to understandResearch is lighter than at several traditional brokers
Local and offshore investmentsSome additional services carry separate costs
Tax-free investment account availableParts of the standard service use delayed pricing
Works well for regular small contributionsLimited appeal for investors needing advanced derivatives and execution tools

Why is EasyEquities good for beginners?

Beginners can start with small amounts without having minimum brokerage dominate every investment decision.

You can build positions gradually, use fractional exposure where appropriate, and learn how shares and ETFs behave without committing a large lump sum from day one.

The interface is also easier to understand than a traditional dealer platform. When you are still learning concepts such as market orders, ETFs, dividends and capital gains, simplicity has real value.

Is EasyEquities FSCA regulated?

Yes. EasyEquities is a product of First World Trader (Pty) Ltd, an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP 22588.

2. Standard Online Share Trading

  • Standard Online Share Trading is built for a very different type of investor.
  • The service is operated by SBG Securities (Pty) Ltd, an authorised user of the JSE and an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP 26691.
  • Alongside ordinary shares and ETFs, the platform supports products such as futures, CFDs and warrants.
  • That additional functionality is useful if you actively manage positions, follow markets closely or use more sophisticated trading strategies.
  • More functionality also creates more costs to understand. Depending on your activity, brokerage, account charges, market-data costs and statutory fees can all matter.
  • If your plan is simply to invest R500 into an ETF every month, much of this functionality may be unnecessary. If you trade actively, it becomes considerably more useful.

Features

FeatureStandard Online Share Trading
Operating EntitySBG Securities (Pty) Ltd
FSP26691
JSE StatusAuthorised JSE User
JSE SharesYes
ETFsYes
CFDsYes
FuturesYes
WarrantsYes
Market InformationYes
Research and EducationYes
Online TradingYes

Standard Online Share Trading

Pros and Cons

ProsCons
Authorised JSE userCosts can be harder to justify on very small portfolios
Detailed market informationSteeper learning curve
Shares and derivatives availablePricing is more involved than on a simple investment app
Research and educationPassive investors will not use many of the tools
Well suited to active portfoliosProduct-specific and statutory costs still apply
Established stockbroking infrastructureLess beginner-focused than EasyEquities

Why is Standard Online Share Trading good for active investors?

Because it gives you considerably more room than a basic buy-and-hold investment app.

You can work with ordinary shares and ETFs alongside futures, CFDs and warrants while using more detailed market information.

For someone monitoring positions regularly, execution, market data and product choice matter. For someone placing one passive investment a month, they usually matter far less.

Is Standard Online Share Trading FSCA regulated?

Yes. The service is operated by SBG Securities (Pty) Ltd, an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP 26691 and an authorised user of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

3. FNB Stockbroking 

  • FNB Stockbroking is a stronger fit for investors who want traditional stockbroking infrastructure, research and the convenience of operating within the wider FNB and FirstRand environment.
  • FNB Stockbroking and Portfolio Management (Pty) Ltd is currently listed by the JSE as an Equity Market member.
  • The full stockbroking service should be separated from FNB Shares Zero. They target different investors and use different pricing structures.
  • The broader stockbroking offering provides local and international market access, research and portfolio-management options.
  • That becomes more useful when you are selecting individual companies, managing a larger portfolio or want more professional support.
  • If your entire strategy is one small ETF contribution every month, the full service may offer more functionality than you actually need.

Features

FeatureFNB Stockbroking
JSE StatusEquities Member
JSE SharesYes
ETFsYes
ETNsYes
Local StockbrokingYes
Global SharesYes, through selected services
Investment ResearchStrong
Managed PortfoliosYes
Banking IntegrationExcellent
Lower-Cost FNB OptionShares Zero available separately

FNB Stockbroking

Pros and Cons

FNB Stockbroking – ProsFNB Stockbroking – Cons
JSE Equity Market member with established stockbroking infrastructureFull-service stockbroking can be more than a beginner actually needs
Strong investment research and market informationCosts vary depending on the product and service used
Access to both local and selected international investmentsTraditional stockbroking pricing may be less attractive for very small portfolios
Works well for investors already using the wider FNB banking ecosystemMore complicated than a simple app-based investing platform
Portfolio-management options are available for larger or more involved portfoliosManaged and advisory services come with additional costs
FNB Shares Zero gives cost-conscious investors a separate lower-cost optionShares Zero has a more limited investment range than the full stockbroking service

What is FNB Shares Zero?

FNB Shares Zero deserves separate treatment because it operates quite differently from a traditional full-service stockbroking account.

FNB currently states that Shares Zero has no minimum opening balance and no monthly account fee.

Qualifying FNB and Ashburton ETFs and ETNs can be bought with zero brokerage. FNB publishes a 0.25% brokerage charge for purchases of non-FNB/non-Ashburton ETFs and ETNs and for sales.

That can make Shares Zero extremely competitive for the right investor. The trade-off is that the available investment universe is more limited than a full stockbroking account.

The cheapest option therefore depends on what you actually intend to buy, not which product has the word “zero” in its name.

Does FNB Stockbroking provide investment research?

Yes. Research and market information form an important part of the full FNB stockbroking service.

That becomes more valuable when you are analysing individual companies or managing a larger portfolio. Someone making an automated ETF contribution every month may never need most of it.

4. Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management 

  • Absa works well for investors who want the option of managing investments themselves while retaining access to professional portfolio-management services later.
  • Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management is a member of the JSE Equity Market and an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP 45849.
  • The business covers self-directed stockbroking as well as professionally managed investments.
  • That flexibility becomes more useful as portfolio size and complexity increase.
  • A R20,000 portfolio and a R5 million portfolio rarely need the same level of service. On a small portfolio, extra administration and management costs can take too large a bite. On a larger portfolio, professional advice and management can be easier to justify.

Features

FeatureAbsa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management
FSP45849
JSE StatusJSE Equity Market Member
JSE SharesYes
ETFs / Exchange-Traded SecuritiesYes
Offshore InvestingAvailable
Managed PortfoliosYes
Shari'ah Investment OptionsAvailable through selected services
Online TradingYes
ResearchYes

Pros and Cons

Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management – ProsAbsa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management – Cons
JSE Equity Market member and authorised FSP under FSP 45849Managed portfolios generally make more sense for larger investment balances
Investors can choose between self-directed trading and managed portfoliosNot designed around ultra-low-cost investing in very small amounts
Access to JSE-listed shares and exchange-traded securitiesPricing differs across services, so total cost takes more work to compare
Offshore investment options are availableThe wider product range can feel complicated for beginners
Research and professional support are availableFull-service features may be unnecessary for passive ETF investors
Useful for investors who may want to move from DIY investing to professional management laterAdvice and portfolio management add another layer of fees

Can I buy JSE shares through Absa?

Yes. Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management gives investors access to JSE-listed investments through its stockbroking services. Professionally managed options are also available for investors who do not want to make every portfolio decision themselves.

Is Absa Stockbrokers FSCA regulated?

Yes. Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management (Pty) Ltd is an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP 45849 and a member of the JSE Equity Market.

5. PSG Securities 

  • PSG Securities sits much closer to traditional stockbroking than a simple mobile investment app.
  • PSG Securities Ltd is an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP 42996 and a member of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
  • The platform is better suited to experienced investors who need wider investment access, professional dealing support or more sophisticated trading functionality.
  • The main consideration for smaller investors is cost.
  • Minimum brokerage, administration fees and optional market-data or service charges can have a disproportionate effect on small transactions.
  • A fixed R100 cost on a R1,000 trade represents 10% of the transaction. On a R100,000 trade, the same R100 is only 0.1%.
  • This is why total cost as a percentage of the amount invested matters more than comparing rand fees in isolation.

Features

FeaturePSG Securities
FSP42996
JSE StatusJSE Member
JSE SharesYes
Offshore InvestingAvailable through relevant services
DerivativesAvailable through relevant accounts
Exchange-Traded ProductsYes
Professional Dealing SupportYes
Online TradingYes
Advanced Investor ToolsYes

PSG Securities

Pros and Cons

PSG Securities – ProsPSG Securities – Cons
Authorised FSP under FSP 42996 and a JSE memberSmall trades can become expensive where minimum brokerage charges apply
Better suited to experienced investors who want a traditional stockbroking setupAdministration and market-data charges may apply
Access to JSE shares, exchange-traded products and selected derivativesLess intuitive for someone completely new to investing
Offshore investing is available through relevant servicesPricing needs to be checked carefully because costs go beyond headline brokerage
Professional dealing support is availableGenerally better value once the portfolio and trade sizes are larger
Broader trading environment than a basic mobile investment appOverkill for someone who only wants to invest a few hundred rand into an ETF each month

How much does PSG Securities charge?

PSG uses a more traditional stockbroking pricing model, which means the final cost can involve more than one percentage commission.

Check minimum brokerage, administration charges, market-data costs and statutory fees before comparing it with a lower-cost app-based provider.

Transaction size is important. A fee that is perfectly reasonable on a six-figure trade can be expensive when the amount invested is only R1,000.

Is PSG Securities FSCA regulated?

Yes. PSG Securities Ltd is an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP 42996 and a member of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

6. Nedbank Private Wealth Stockbrokers

  • Nedbank Private Wealth Stockbrokers sits at the traditional end of this comparison, combining execution-only share dealing with access to broader advisory and wealth-management services.
  • Nedgroup Private Wealth Stockbrokers (Pty) Ltd is an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP 50399 and a member of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
  • The “Private Wealth” name should not lead you to assume that every service works the same way. Execution-only stockbroking and full wealth management are different offerings.
  • The broader private-wealth proposition becomes more relevant when tax planning, offshore assets, advice and discretionary management begin to matter alongside normal share dealing.

Features

FeatureNedbank Private Wealth Stockbrokers
FSP50399
JSE StatusJSE Member
JSE SharesYes
ETFs and Listed SecuritiesYes
International MarketsAvailable through broader offering
ResearchYes
Advisory ServicesYes
Managed PortfoliosYes
Execution-Only TradingYes

Nedbank Private Wealth Stockbrokers

Pros and Cons

Nedbank Private Wealth Stockbrokers – ProsNedbank Private Wealth Stockbrokers – Cons
Authorised FSP under FSP 50399 and a JSE memberThe Private Wealth branding can make the service appear less accessible to smaller investors
Execution-only stockbroking is available alongside advisory servicesMore involved than a basic app-based investing account
Access to JSE-listed shares, ETFs and other listed securitiesAdvice and managed portfolios carry additional fees
International investment access is available through the broader offeringUnlikely to be the cheapest option for very small transactions
Research, advice and portfolio-management services are availableMuch of the wider value only becomes relevant as portfolio size and complexity grow
Stronger fit for investors whose needs extend beyond simply buying and selling sharesCan be unnecessary for straightforward, passive investing

Is Nedbank Online Share Trading only for wealthy investors?

No. Execution-only stockbroking should be considered separately from Nedbank's broader Private Wealth advisory services.

Check the requirements and fees attached to the specific account you want rather than assuming every service carrying the Private Wealth name has the same entry threshold.

Is Nedbank Private Wealth Stockbrokers regulated?

Yes. Nedgroup Private Wealth Stockbrokers (Pty) Ltd is an authorised Financial Services Provider under FSP 50399 and a member of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Which FSCA-Regulated JSE Broker Has the Lowest Fees?

There is no single cheapest JSE broker because the answer changes with transaction size, frequency and the investments you buy.

EasyEquities is especially competitive on smaller trades because standard brokerage is percentage-based at 0.25%. The Thrive fee and any additional transaction charges still need to be included in the calculation.

FNB Shares Zero can be cheaper in specific situations. There is currently no monthly account fee, while qualifying FNB and Ashburton ETFs and ETNs can be bought without brokerage.

That does not mean every Shares Zero transaction costs nothing.

Traditional brokers require a slightly different calculation. Minimum brokerage, administration charges, market-data fees and advice costs can outweigh what initially looks like an attractive headline commission.

The simplest way to compare brokers is to estimate what you expect to invest and trade over a full year, then calculate the total likely cost rather than comparing one fee in isolation.

BrokerTypical Cost PositionBest Suited To
EasyEquitiesLow percentage-based brokerage; other fees can applySmall and regular investors
Standard Online Share TradingTraditional trading and account costsActive JSE investors
FNB Shares ZeroVery low cost for selected instrumentsCost-conscious ETF, ETN and Top 40 investors
FNB StockbrokingFull-service stockbroking pricingResearch-focused investors
Absa StockbrokersDepends on account and serviceSelf-directed and managed investors
PSG SecuritiesTraditional brokerage structureLarger and active portfolios
Nedbank Private WealthTraditional stockbroking and wealth-service pricingEstablished and complex portfolios

What Other Costs Apply When Buying JSE Shares?

Brokerage is only one part of the bill.

Depending on the provider and transaction, investors may also encounter Securities Transfer Tax, settlement-related charges, investor-protection levies, VAT, account fees, market-data costs and product-specific charges.

South Africa currently levies Securities Transfer Tax at 0.25% on applicable transfers of securities.

For example, a broker advertising 0.25% brokerage does not necessarily mean a R10,000 investment will cost exactly R25. Other statutory, settlement or account-related charges may still apply.

Do not assume every transaction is treated in exactly the same way. Check the broker's current cost profile and the contract note for the trade you are making.

EasyEquities vs Traditional JSE Stockbrokers

EasyEquities and traditional stockbrokers solve different problems.

EasyEquities is strongest when accessibility, simplicity and small transaction sizes matter. If you are investing R500 a month into an ETF, you probably do not need a professional dealing desk, derivatives access and an extensive institutional-style research library.

Traditional brokers such as PSG Securities, SBG Securities, Absa and FNB offer more depth. Depending on the provider, that can include company research, derivatives, professional dealing, advice, portfolio management and more detailed market information.

Those features become valuable when you actually use them.

A long-term ETF investor with a R30,000 portfolio may struggle to justify paying extra for sophisticated trading infrastructure. An investor managing R5 million across shares, futures and offshore assets is looking at a completely different equation.

How to Choose an FSCA-Regulated JSE Broker

Start with regulation. Then calculate what the account is realistically going to cost you.

Check the legal company name, FSP details and, where relevant, the firm's JSE membership or authorised-user status through official sources.

Once that checks out, compare the things that will actually affect your account:

  • Brokerage percentage
  • Minimum brokerage
  • Monthly or annual account charges
  • Platform and activity fees
  • Minimum investment
  • The JSE instruments you can actually trade
  • Whole-share versus fractional-investment structure
  • Live versus delayed prices
  • Research
  • Mobile and desktop functionality
  • Tax-Free Savings Account availability
  • Offshore investing
  • Advice
  • Portfolio management
  • Customer support and complaints procedures

A tiny difference in advertised commission often matters less than investors expect. On a smaller account, one fixed monthly charge or minimum brokerage fee can have a much larger effect on returns.

How Can I Verify a JSE Broker?

Use the legal entity name and FSP number to verify the provider through official FSCA and JSE channels.

Do not trust a licence number simply because it appears on a website, social-media advert or WhatsApp message. Scammers regularly copy the names and regulatory details of legitimate financial companies.

Check that the website, contact details, legal entity and bank-payment information all match independently verified information.

If someone promises guaranteed investment returns, asks you to transfer money into an unrelated account or requests your banking password or one-time PIN, stop. Verify the communication independently before doing anything else.

Which JSE Broker Is Best for Beginners?

EasyEquities remains our preferred option for most beginners. You can start with a relatively small amount, fractional investing is available and the platform is simple enough to use without hiding the basic concepts investors need to understand.

FNB Shares Zero is also worth comparing if the investments you want are available through the product, particularly for existing FNB clients who value banking integration.

Which JSE Broker Is Best for Active Trading?

Standard Online Share Trading and PSG Securities are stronger choices for experienced, active investors. They provide a broader trading environment than a simple investing app and make more sense when execution, market data, product choice and derivatives matter.

For active trading, focus on total round-trip transaction cost rather than headline brokerage alone.

Which JSE Broker Is Best for Managed Investing?

Absa, FNB and Nedbank stand out if you want professional involvement in portfolio decisions. Their services range from execution-only dealing through to advice and discretionary portfolio management.

Managed investing generally becomes easier to justify as a portfolio grows because advice and management fees need to add enough value to cover their cost.

Which JSE Broker Is Best for Small Monthly Investments?

EasyEquities generally makes the most sense for investors contributing smaller amounts each month. Percentage-based brokerage avoids the impact that a large minimum commission can have on a small transaction.

FNB Shares Zero is also worth comparing where the securities you want are available. The cheaper option will depend on what you buy, how frequently you invest and which recurring charges apply.

Do I Own the JSE Shares I Buy?

That depends on exactly what you bought.

With conventional whole-share stockbroking, you obtain ownership rights in the security through the relevant custody and settlement structure.

Fractional investment products can work differently.

EasyEquities, for example, distinguishes between whole shares and Fractional Share Rights. An FSR gives you contractual economic exposure to part of a security rather than ownership of that underlying fractional share in the same way as a conventional whole share.

This distinction can affect voting rights, corporate actions, transfers and what happens in certain legal or insolvency situations. It is worth understanding before building a substantial position through fractional products.

Conclusion

Choosing a JSE broker is less about finding the platform with the longest feature list and more about matching the account to the way you actually invest.

EasyEquities remains our best overall choice for beginners and investors making smaller regular contributions. Standard Online Share Trading and PSG Securities become more appealing as trading activity and complexity increase, while FNB, Absa and Nedbank make more sense when research, advice or broader wealth-management services start to matter.

The process is fairly simple. Verify the legal entity first. Work out the real annual cost based on the transactions you expect to make. Then pay for the services you are actually going to use.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an FSCA-regulated JSE broker?

It generally refers to a South African regulated financial-services business that gives investors access to JSE-listed securities. Some providers are direct JSE members or authorised users, while others provide access through different regulated structures. Always check the legal entity and its exact regulatory status rather than relying only on the brand name.

Which JSE broker is best for beginners in South Africa?

EasyEquities is one of the strongest choices for beginners because there is no large minimum investment, standard brokerage is percentage-based and fractional investing is available. FNB Shares Zero is also worth considering where its available shares, ETFs and ETNs match your investment strategy.

Which FSCA-regulated JSE broker has the lowest minimum investment?

EasyEquities allows very small contributions, while FNB states that Shares Zero has no minimum opening balance. Minimum investment is only one part of the comparison, though. Trading costs and recurring fees still matter.

Can I invest R100 in JSE shares?

Yes. Platforms offering fractional investment products can allow you to invest R100 even when one complete share costs more than that. The legal rights attached to a fractional product can differ from the rights attached to a whole share, so check the product structure before investing.

Do I actually own the shares I buy through EasyEquities?

It depends on whether you hold a whole share or a Fractional Share Right. EasyEquities states that whole-share investors have ownership rights, while an FSR provides contractual economic exposure to part of a security without ownership of the underlying fractional share.

Does EasyEquities charge a monthly fee?

EasyEquities currently publishes a R25 monthly Thrive fee. Qualifying clients can have the fee waived under the provider's published rules. Check the latest cost profile because these conditions can change.

Which JSE broker is best for active traders?

Standard Online Share Trading and PSG Securities are stronger choices for active investors because both provide more traditional stockbroking functionality and broader trading tools than a basic investment app.

Can I trade JSE shares using my mobile phone?

Yes. Major South African investment providers offer mobile or browser-based access. Active traders should still check whether the mobile platform provides the order types, market information and pricing data they rely on at desktop level.

Can I open a Tax-Free Savings Account with a JSE investment platform?

Yes. Several South African providers offer tax-free investment accounts containing qualifying investments such as ETFs. TFSA eligibility rules still apply, so not every security available in a normal stockbroking account can automatically be held inside the tax-free account.

What fees do JSE brokers charge?

Depending on the broker, you may pay brokerage, minimum commissions, account fees, market-data charges, settlement costs, investor-protection levies, VAT and applicable taxes. Securities Transfer Tax is currently 0.25% on applicable securities transfers in South Africa.

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