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South African traders who compare forex brokers with Instant EFT deposits in South Africa should look beyond the word “instant”.

Deposit credit time, bank compatibility, rand limits, fees, account checks, withdrawal rules, and the legal entity behind the account can change the actual deposit experience.

The ten brokers below have current broker-controlled material that confirms an Instant EFT, local instant bank transfer, Ozow, Swiffy, or equivalent South African method.

Which Forex broker is best for Instant EFT deposits in South Africa?

Scope Markets ranks first in this comparison because it publishes an Instant EFT route through PayFast, instant deposit credit, R500–R100,000 per-deposit limits, and no broker deposit charge. Trade Nation may suit traders who want Absa Pay or Capitec Pay, while ThinkMarkets offers Ozow deposits alongside an FSCA-authorised South African entity and ODP status. The best fit still depends on your bank, the contracting entity, and what the deposit screen actually offers your account.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Do Forex brokers really offer Instant EFT deposits?

Yes. Several brokers support South African instant bank payment options, but they do not all use the same provider. PayFast Instant EFT, Ozow, Swiffy, Absa Pay, Capitec Pay, PayShap, and broker-supported local bank routes have different rules. Some brokers promise instant credit; others say it can take several minutes or require approval. Always confirm the specific payment option in your live account.

10 Best Instant EFT Forex Brokers in South Africa (2026)

Scope Markets – Best for clearly published rand Instant EFT limits. Trade Nation – Best for Absa Pay and Capitec Pay options. ThinkMarkets – Best for Ozow deposits with South African ODP oversight. FP Markets – Best for a dedicated Swiffy Capitec route. ATFX – Best for a low R100 Instant EFT minimum. CMTrading – Best for Ozow access across major South African banks. Accumarkets – Best for a choice between Ozow and AO EFT. ComoFX – Best for local EFT, Ozow, and PayShap alternatives. XGLOBAL – Best for a clearly stated monthly Instant EFT cap. IFC Markets – Best for published Ozow transaction limits.

These descriptions compare deposit routes, not investment performance. Some firms operate through representatives, intermediaries, or offshore contracting entities; checking the legal entity matters as much as checking the payment method.

Comparing the 10 best Instant EFT brokers

Broker Method Deposit speed SA banks or payment method Deposit limits Fees SA status Scope Markets PayFast Instant EFT Instant PayFast; banks not shown R500–R100,000 R0 FSCA 47025; ODP 64 Trade Nation Instant EFT/local bank Immediate in some cases; up to 30 minutes Absa Pay, Capitec Pay R1,000 first; R500 later R0 broker fee; bank/conversion cost possible FSCA 49846 ThinkMarkets Ozow Instant Ozow; banks not shown Depends on bank $0 FSCA 49835; ODP FP Markets Swiffy Instant EFT Not shown Swiffy; Capitec route Minimum of $100; maximum depends on bank No internal fees FSCA 50926 ATFX Instant EFT portal After approval Banks not shown Minimum of R100; no maximum, but depends on bank R0 broker fee FSP 55142 intermediary CMTrading Ozow/EFT Instant Absa, Capitec, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank Depends on platform rules and banking setup Zero commission; conversion cost possible SA representative under FSP 38782 Accumarkets Ozow/AO EFT Instant Ozow, AOPAY $5–$25,000 0% Representative of FSP 52677; RocketX FSP 52142/ODP ComoFX Ozow, PayShap, local EFT Usually within minutes for local EFT Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank, Absa, Nedbank $10 or ZAR equivalent first Standard deposit No fee published; ZAR avoids USD conversion FSCA 47645; intermediary XGLOBAL Instant EFT Instant South African banks R500 minimum; R100,000 monthly cap Free, subject to exceptions VFSC 15062 IFC Markets Ozow local EFT Instant Nedbank, Absa, Standard Bank, more via Ozow $15 minimum; $500 maximum 0% commission BVI FSC SIBA/L/14/1073

Scope Markets and XGLOBAL provide the most specific rand limits. Trade Nation gives detailed first-deposit thresholds, while several brokers require a portal check for method-specific caps or bank routes.

How we assessed and verified each broker

The order reflects the deposit experience under review, not expected trade results or a universal broker score. Six factors guide the assessment:

Official confirmation of a South African instant deposit route — 25%.

South African client eligibility and legal or regulatory entity — 20%.

Exact deposit credit time, where available — 15%.

Bank compatibility and local payment method coverage — 15%.

Deposit minimums, maximums, broker fees, and conversion costs — 15%.

Identity checks, payment ownership rules, and withdrawal detail — 10%.

1. Scope Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: IFSC, FSCA, CMA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Scope Markets offers ZAR Instant EFT via PayFast with instant credit, a R500 minimum, a R100,000 maximum per deposit, and a R0 broker charge. The figures provide precise deposit boundaries.

Scope Markets SA (Pty) Ltd holds FSCA FSP 47025 and ODP 64. Account verification precedes a deposit. Each bank behind PayFast Instant EFT is not identified, which means compatibility requires confirmation on the payment screen.

Features

Feature Details Deposit method PayFast Instant EFT Deposit credit time Instant Minimum deposit R500 Maximum deposit R100,000 per deposit Deposit fees R0 broker charge Supported banks Confirm through PayFast Account verification Required before deposit Regulation FSCA FSP 47025; ODP 64 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Instant EFT deposits through PayFast Specific supported banks are not listed Clearly published rand deposit limits Account verification required before funding No broker deposit charge Bank-specific limits may still apply FSCA authorisation and ODP status Payment compatibility must be confirmed

Is Scope Markets Instant EFT available for every South African bank?

Scope Markets confirms PayFast Instant EFT deposits, but the available information does not identify every supported bank. Traders should check the payment screen before authorising a deposit.

What is the maximum Instant EFT deposit at Scope Markets?

The published maximum is R100,000 per deposit, with a minimum of R500. Bank-specific limits or additional payment checks may still affect the amount a trader can deposit.

2. Trade Nation

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R500 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, ASIC, FSCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Trade Nation accepts ZAR and USD deposits from South African clients. Instant EFT can settle immediately in some cases, while local transfer guidance allows up to 30 minutes. Absa Pay and Capitec Pay are South African payment options available to traders.

A first ZAR deposit has a R1,000 minimum, then R500 for later deposits. Trade Nation does not charge a broker deposit fee, but bank charges or currency conversion costs can apply. Trade Nation Financial (Pty) Ltd holds FSCA licence 49846.

Features

Feature Details Deposit method Instant EFT and local bank payments Available payment options Absa Pay and Capitec Pay Deposit speed Immediate in some cases; up to 30 minutes First minimum deposit R1,000 Subsequent minimum R500 Supported currencies ZAR and USD Broker deposit fee R0 Regulation FSCA FSP 49846 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Supports local South African payment options Deposits are not always credited instantly Absa Pay and Capitec Pay availability R1,000 initial ZAR deposit requirement No standard broker deposit fee Bank or conversion fees may apply ZAR deposit support Available methods depend on account conditions

Does Trade Nation offer Instant EFT deposits in South Africa?

Yes. Trade Nation provides local bank payment options, including Absa Pay and Capitec Pay. Some transactions may clear immediately, while other local payments can take up to 30 minutes.

What is the minimum Instant EFT deposit at Trade Nation?

The first ZAR deposit requires at least R1,000, while later deposits have a R500 minimum. Traders should check the payment route and any additional bank charges before funding their accounts.

3. ThinkMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

ThinkMarkets provides Ozow deposits in ZAR with instant credit and a $0 broker transaction fee. The broker deposit page does not show Ozow-specific limits; traders should confirm the details on the ThinkPortal before transacting.

TF Global Markets (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd is authorised under FSP 49835 and is a licensed OTC derivatives provider. Withdrawals follow a return-to-source policy, which can direct money through the original payment route.

Features

Feature Details Deposit method Ozow Deposit currency ZAR Deposit speed Instant Minimum deposit Confirm in ThinkPortal Maximum deposit Depends on bank and payment conditions Broker deposit fee $0 Withdrawal policy Return-to-source Regulation FSCA FSP 49835; licensed ODP Open an Account

Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Instant Ozow deposits Ozow-specific limits not clearly published ZAR funding available Bank compatibility requires confirmation No broker transaction fee Withdrawals follow return-to-source requirements FSCA-authorised entity and ODP status Payment conditions can vary by account

Does ThinkMarkets support Instant EFT through Ozow?

Yes. ThinkMarkets offers Ozow deposits in ZAR with instant credit. Traders should check the supported banks and deposit limits in ThinkPortal before making a payment.

Can I withdraw money through Ozow at ThinkMarkets?

ThinkMarkets follows a return-to-source withdrawal policy. This means the original deposit method may affect how funds are returned, although the exact withdrawal route depends on the broker's account and payment rules.

4. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets has separate South African routes for Swiffy Instant EFT and Swiffy Capitec. FP Markets' terms and conditions indicate that daily limits apply on deposits according to AML policies, and the minimum aligns with the account opening limit of $100.

There are currently no internal fees for deposits or withdrawals, but payment provider fees could apply. FP Markets (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the FSCA under FSP 50926. The dedicated Capitec route can help Capitec clients, but traders should confirm all other methods on the client portal.

Features

Feature Details Deposit method Swiffy Instant EFT Additional local route Swiffy Capitec Deposit speed Confirm in client portal Minimum deposit $100 Maximum deposit Subject to bank and AML limits Internal deposit fees None currently stated Payment provider fees May apply Regulation FSCA FSP 50926 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Supports Swiffy Instant EFT Exact deposit credit time not published Dedicated Capitec payment route Bank-specific limits apply No current internal deposit fees Payment provider charges may apply FSCA-authorised South African entity $100 account-opening minimum

Can Capitec customers deposit with FP Markets using Instant EFT?

Yes. FP Markets offers a dedicated Swiffy Capitec route alongside its regular Swiffy Instant EFT option. Traders should confirm eligibility and payment limits inside the client portal.

Does FP Markets charge for Instant EFT deposits?

FP Markets currently states that it does not charge internal deposit fees. However, external payment providers may apply charges, and daily deposit limits can depend on banking and anti-money laundering requirements.

5. ATFX

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

ATFX allows Instant EFT from its client portal. Money is allocated to the MT5 account after transaction approval. The broker does not charge a deposit or withdrawal fee, and the Instant EFT minimum is R100, while the maximum will depend on the trader’s bank.

AT Global Capital Markets Africa (Pty) Ltd is authorised under FSP 55142 and is a non-discretionary intermediary, not the product issuer. First withdrawals require identity evidence and a recent bank statement; bank receipt normally takes one to three business days.

Features

Feature Details Deposit method Instant EFT Trading platform MT5 Deposit credit time After transaction approval Minimum deposit R100 Maximum deposit Depends on bank Broker deposit fee R0 Withdrawal timeframe Usually one to three business days for bank receipt Regulation FSCA FSP 55142; intermediary Open an Account

Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Low R100 Instant EFT minimum Deposits require transaction approval No broker deposit or withdrawal fee Maximum depends on the bank Local Instant EFT funding option First withdrawals require additional documentation Published withdrawal timeframe South African entity acts as an intermediary

What is the minimum Instant EFT deposit at ATFX?

ATFX allows Instant EFT deposits from R100. The maximum depends on the customer's bank, and funds are allocated to the MT5 account after the transaction receives approval.

Are ATFX withdrawals as fast as Instant EFT deposits?

No. Although deposits can be credited after approval, bank withdrawals normally take one to three business days to arrive. First-time withdrawals also require identity documents and a recent bank statement.

6. CMTrading

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMTrading provides Ozow and EFT as instant payment choices for South African clients. Ozow covers Absa, Capitec, FNB, Nedbank, and Standard Bank. Deposits have zero commission apart from currency conversion costs; an Ozow cap will depend on the broker’s platform rules and trader’s banking setup.

GCMT South Africa (Pty) Ltd, which trades as CMTrading, is a juristic representative and agent of Blackstone Marketing SA (Pty) Ltd under FSP 38782. Blackstone Marketing SA holds the FSP number.

Features

Feature Details Deposit methods Ozow and EFT Deposit speed Instant Supported banks Absa, Capitec, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank Minimum deposit Depends on account and payment conditions Maximum deposit Depends on platform and bank Deposit commission Zero commission Conversion fees May apply SA regulatory status Representative under FSP 38782 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Ozow access across five major SA banks Deposit caps depend on account and bank rules Instant payment options Currency conversion costs may apply Zero deposit commission Broker operates as a juristic representative Multiple local payment routes Specific account conditions require checking

Which South African banks support CMTrading Instant EFT deposits?

CMTrading identifies Absa, Capitec, FNB, Nedbank, and Standard Bank as supported banks for its Ozow payment route. Availability can still depend on the payment provider and account conditions.

Does CMTrading charge for Ozow deposits?

CMTrading states that deposits carry zero commission, although currency conversion costs may apply. Traders should confirm the amount that will be credited before approving a bank payment.

7. Accumarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading

Accumarkets provides two relevant local routes. Ozow is an instant smart EFT service, while AO EFT is powered by AOPAY as another Instant EFT option. The deposit page indicates a minimum $5 deposit and a maximum of $25,000 for Instant EFT.

Accumarkets (Pty) Ltd is a juristic representative of Elite Financial Services (Pty) Ltd, FSP 52677. Derivative contracts are issued by RocketX (Pty) Ltd, FSP 52142, the approved OTC derivatives provider, and CFD counterparty.

Features

Feature Details Deposit methods Ozow and AO EFT Payment provider Ozow and AOPAY Deposit speed Instant Minimum deposit $5 Maximum deposit $25,000 Deposit fee 0% Representative FSP 52677 Product issuer RocketX; FSP 52142; ODP

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Two Instant EFT payment routes Traders need to distinguish the representative and product issuer Low published $5 minimum Bank compatibility must be confirmed Published maximum deposit USD limits may require conversion for ZAR funding Zero published deposit commission Payment availability depends on the portal

Does Accumarkets support both Ozow and Instant EFT?

Yes. Accumarkets offers Ozow and AO EFT, which is powered by AOPAY. Both provide local instant bank-payment alternatives, although available banks and transaction rules should be checked before depositing.

What is the minimum Instant EFT deposit at Accumarkets?

The broker's published deposit information lists a $5 minimum and a $25,000 maximum for Instant EFT. Traders depositing in rand should confirm the conversion and amount displayed in the portal.

8. ComoFX

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading

ComoFX accepts ZAR deposits through local EFT, Ozow, and PayShap. Local EFT covers Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank, Absa, and Nedbank, with credit usually within minutes of bank service hours. A Standard account has a $10 or ZAR-equivalent first deposit.

ComoFX (Pty) Ltd holds FSCA FSP 47645 and is an authorised intermediary. ZAR accounts avoid USD conversion on deposits and withdrawals.

Features

Feature Details Deposit methods Local EFT, Ozow, PayShap Deposit currency ZAR Deposit speed Usually within minutes for local EFT Supported banks Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank, Absa, Nedbank First Standard deposit $10 or ZAR equivalent Broker fees No specific fee published in original comparison ZAR account option Available Regulation FSCA FSP 47645; intermediary

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Several local payment alternatives Exact deposit fees are not clearly published Supports five major South African banks Local EFT credit timing can depend on bank service hours ZAR accounts can avoid USD conversion South African entity acts as an intermediary Low Standard account starting deposit Payment limits require confirmation

Can I deposit into ComoFX using PayShap?

Yes. ComoFX lists PayShap, Ozow, and local EFT as available ZAR deposit options. Traders should confirm which route is available for their bank before transferring money.

Does ComoFX offer ZAR trading accounts?

Yes. ComoFX offers ZAR accounts, which can help South African traders avoid converting deposits and withdrawals into USD. However, other payment charges and trading costs should still be reviewed.

9. XGLOBAL

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

XGLOBAL offers Instant EFT for South African bank deposits in ZAR. The route has a R500 minimum, instant credit, and a R100,000 cumulative deposit cap per calendar month. Deposit charges are free, but subject to the broker’s exceptions.

XGLOBAL is regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission under Dealer in Securities registration 15062. Its South African service does not have an FSCA licence.

Features

Feature Details Deposit method Instant EFT Deposit currency ZAR Deposit speed Instant Minimum deposit R500 Monthly deposit cap R100,000 Deposit fee Free, subject to exceptions Regulator Vanuatu Financial Services Commission Licence number 15062 Open an Account

Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Instant ZAR deposits Does not hold an FSCA licence for its South African service Published R500 minimum R100,000 monthly deposit cap Clearly stated monthly limit Deposit fee exceptions may apply Local banking route Operates under offshore regulation

What is the maximum Instant EFT deposit at XGLOBAL?

XGLOBAL states a cumulative Instant EFT deposit limit of R100,000 per calendar month. This is a monthly cap rather than a stated per-transaction maximum.

Is XGLOBAL regulated by the FSCA?

No. The original comparison identifies XGLOBAL as regulated by the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission under registration number 15062. Its South African service does not have an FSCA licence.

10. IFC Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: BVI FSC, LFSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFC Markets provides local EFT in ZAR through Ozow, with Nedbank, Absa, and Standard Bank among its South African bank choices. The deposit commission is 0%; there is a transaction minimum of $15 and a $500 maximum.

IFCMARKETS.CORP. is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and licensed by the BVI Financial Services Commission under certificate SIBA/L/14/1073. South African availability does not equal FSCA authorisation, an important distinction before traders deposit funds.

Features

Feature Details Deposit method Ozow local EFT Deposit currency ZAR Deposit speed Instant Supported banks Nedbank, Absa, Standard Bank, and others via Ozow Minimum deposit $15 Maximum deposit $500 Deposit commission 0% Regulation BVI FSC SIBA/L/14/1073 Open an Account Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Instant local deposits through Ozow $500 maximum may restrict larger deposits Published deposit minimum and maximum Not authorised by the FSCA under the identified entity No deposit commission USD-denominated limits may involve conversion Several South African banking options Offshore regulatory jurisdiction

What is the maximum Ozow deposit at IFC Markets?

IFC Markets lists a $500 maximum and a $15 minimum for its Ozow local EFT deposit option. Traders should check the equivalent amount in rand before confirming their payment.

Is IFC Markets locally regulated by the FSCA?

The original page identifies IFC Markets as licensed by the BVI Financial Services Commission, not the FSCA. The availability of South African bank payment methods does not mean the broker is authorised locally.

What Instant EFT means before you deposit

Instant EFT can describe different payment routes. The key point is the time from bank authorisation to credit in the broker account, not the label beside the deposit button. Some brokers give an exact instant credit claim, while others provide a time window or no precise credit period.

Five checks help separate the routes:

Confirm when the broker account receives the deposit after bank authorisation.

Check whether your South African bank appears inside the chosen payment route.

Read the per-transaction, daily, and monthly limits before payment approval.

Separate the broker charge from bank fees and currency conversion costs.

Check the withdrawal route because an instant deposit does not promise an instant withdrawal.

The FSCA has warned that instant payment systems can create privacy and cybercrime risks because sensitive personal and transaction data passes through digital payment infrastructure.

Earlier joint guidance from the FSCA, SARB, and PASA also warned consumers not to give online bank credentials to third parties.

Conclusion

The 10 Best Instant EFT Forex Brokers in South Africa provide different ways to fund a trading account using local bank payment routes. Scope Markets offers particularly clear rand limits, Trade Nation publishes local payment thresholds, and ThinkMarkets supports Ozow through its South African entity. CMTrading and ComoFX may be worth comparing when broad local bank coverage matters.

An instant deposit is only one part of the decision. Check bank compatibility, the exact contracting entity, payment costs, withdrawal conditions, and the risk of leveraged trading before sending money.

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Frequently asked questions

Which forex broker is best for Instant EFT deposits in South Africa?

Scope Markets ranks as the best Instant EFT forex broker in this comparison for 2026. It supports PayFast Instant EFT deposits from R500 to R100,000 per transaction, with instant credit and no broker deposit fee. Trade Nation and ThinkMarkets are also worth considering for their local South African payment options.

Can I deposit into a forex trading account using Capitec Bank?

Yes. Several forex brokers support Capitec payments, including Trade Nation, FP Markets, CMTrading, and ComoFX. Trade Nation offers Capitec Pay, while FP Markets provides a dedicated Swiffy Capitec deposit option. Check your broker's payment portal to confirm availability before transferring funds.

Are Instant EFT forex deposits really instant?

Many Instant EFT deposits are credited within seconds or minutes, but this depends on the broker and payment provider. Scope Markets and ThinkMarkets advertise instant credit, while Trade Nation indicates that some local payments may take up to 30 minutes. Bank verification and transaction approval can also affect processing times.

What is the minimum Instant EFT deposit for forex trading in South Africa?

Minimum deposits vary between brokers. ATFX offers Instant EFT deposits starting from R100, while Scope Markets and XGLOBAL list R500 minimums. Trade Nation requires R1,000 for the first ZAR deposit and R500 for subsequent deposits. Always check the minimum for your chosen account and payment method.

Do South African forex brokers charge fees for Instant EFT deposits?

Some brokers offer Instant EFT deposits without additional broker fees. Scope Markets, Trade Nation, ThinkMarkets, and ATFX are examples from this comparison. However, banks and payment providers may apply separate charges, and currency conversion fees can arise when depositing rand into a USD trading account.

Can I use FNB, Absa, or Nedbank for Instant EFT forex deposits?

Yes. Several brokers offer payment routes compatible with major South African banks. CMTrading supports Ozow deposits through FNB, Absa, Nedbank, Capitec, and Standard Bank. ComoFX also lists these banks for local EFT payments. The exact options available can depend on your trading account and payment provider.

Are Instant EFT forex brokers regulated by the FSCA?

Some are, but not all. Scope Markets, ThinkMarkets, Trade Nation, and FP Markets have FSCA-authorised South African entities identified in this comparison. Other brokers operate through intermediaries, representatives, or offshore entities. Traders should verify the relevant FSP number, contracting entity, and ODP status before opening an account.

Can I withdraw forex profits using Instant EFT in South Africa?

Not necessarily. A broker offering Instant EFT deposits does not automatically support instant withdrawals through the same method. Withdrawal processing can involve identity verification, bank account checks, and return-to-source requirements. ATFX, for example, indicates that bank withdrawals normally take one to three business days to arrive.

Is Instant EFT safer than using a debit or credit card for forex deposits?

Instant EFT can be a convenient way to fund a trading account directly from a South African bank, but it is not automatically safer than a card payment. Security depends on the payment provider, authentication process, and broker. Traders should use official payment portals, confirm transaction details, and never disclose online banking passwords to third parties.

Can I deposit in South African rand without paying currency conversion fees?

Yes, some forex brokers support ZAR deposits and ZAR-denominated trading accounts, which can help avoid unnecessary currency conversion. ComoFX offers ZAR accounts, while Scope Markets and ThinkMarkets support rand deposit methods. However, depositing in ZAR does not always mean your trading account is denominated in rand, so check the account's base currency before funding it.