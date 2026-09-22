INGOT Brokers is a multi-regulated forex and CFD broker authorised by regulators, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA). The broker offers access to more than 1,000 trading instruments and provides up to 1:500 leverage, depending on the client’s jurisdiction and account type.

?️ Regulated and trusted by ASIC, FSCA, CMA, and FSA. ?️ 1907 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders ??

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SVG FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

INGOT Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

What is INGOT?

is a forex and CFD broker that supports micro account trading through low minimum deposits and flexible position sizing, making it suitable for beginner and low-capital traders. The broker offers access to MetaTrader platforms, competitive spreads, and regulated trading services across multiple jurisdictions, including South Africa.

Is INGOT Safe?

INGOT Brokers is considered a regulated forex and CFD broker supervised by authorities including ASIC, FSCA, CMA, and the Seychelles FSA. The broker offers client fund segregation, encrypted platforms, and negative balance protection under selected entities. While most trader feedback is positive, users should still review regional regulations and withdrawal policies before trading.

Overview

According to research in South Africa, INGOT Brokers is a multi-regulated online forex and CFD broker founded in 2006.

The broker operates globally and is regulated by several financial authorities, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA).

INGOT provides access to a broad range of trading products and is recognised for its diverse account offering, advanced trading technology, and multi-asset trading environment.

Why do more traders choose INGOT?

INGOT Brokers attracts traders through its multi-regulated environment, access to 1,000+ trading instruments, and support for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. Traders benefit from competitive spreads, leverage up to 1:500, copy trading, low minimum deposits, and multilingual support. The broker also offers flexible account types suitable for beginner and professional traders alike.

Features Offered

INGOT Brokers offers access to more than 1,000 financial instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrency CFDs.

Traders can access the markets through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Web Trader, mobile trading apps, and copy trading solutions.

The broker supports automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs), advanced charting tools, technical indicators, and risk management features.

INGOT also provides multiple account types tailored to different trading styles, including EVO, ECN, Prime, and Professional accounts.

Features include competitive spreads starting at 0.0 pips on selected accounts, leverage of up to 1:500, fast order execution, and access to educational resources for both beginner and experienced traders.

INGOT Customer Reviews

INGOT Brokers has received generally positive feedback from traders across multiple regions, particularly for its regulated trading environment, platform stability, and broad range of financial instruments.

Traders frequently highlight the broker’s support for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, competitive trading conditions, and access to over 1,000 markets, including forex, stocks, commodities, and ETFs.

Many users also commend INGOT for its professional customer support, fast account setup process, and variety of account types suited to both beginners and experienced traders. While overall client sentiment is favorable, some traders have noted that educational resources and advanced platform features could be expanded further.

Overall, INGOT is regarded as a reliable multi-asset broker with strong regulatory oversight and a growing international presence.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SVG FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

INGOT Safety and Security

One of the key ways to assess the safety and reliability of a broker like INGOT Brokers is to examine the financial regulators overseeing its operations.

INGOT operates under multiple regulated entities and is authorised by respected regulatory bodies, including the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA).

These regulatory authorities require brokers to follow strict compliance procedures, including maintaining segregated client funds, implementing anti-money laundering measures, and adhering to operational transparency standards.

INGOT also applies security measures such as encrypted transactions and client fund protection policies, helping provide traders with a more secure and regulated trading environment across its global operations.

Is INGOT legit in South Africa?

Yes, INGOT Brokers is considered a legitimate broker in South Africa because it operates through an FSCA-regulated entity and also holds licenses with regulators, including ASIC and the Seychelles FSA. The broker offers segregated client funds, MetaTrader platforms, and regulated trading services for South African traders.

What trading platforms does INGOT Brokers offer?

INGOT Brokers supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Web Trader, mobile trading apps, and copy trading solutions. These platforms provide advanced charting tools, automated trading support, technical indicators, and access to more than 1,000 financial instruments globally.

INGOT at a Glance

INGOT Accounts Types

INGOT Brokers offers a variety of trading account types designed to accommodate beginner, intermediate, and professional traders.

The broker provides flexible trading conditions, including low minimum deposits, competitive spreads, swap-free trading, and access to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

Traders can choose between standard spread accounts, ECN-style accounts, professional trading solutions, and demo accounts depending on their trading strategies and experience level.

EVO Account

The EVO Account is designed for beginner and budget-conscious traders looking for a low-cost entry into forex and CFD trading.

It offers low minimum deposit requirements, competitive spreads, commission-free trading on selected instruments, and access to MT4 and MT5 platforms.

This account is suitable for traders who want simplified trading conditions with flexible leverage.

ECN / Prime Account

The ECN or Prime Account is tailored for experienced traders, scalpers, and high-volume investors who require raw spreads and fast execution speeds.

Spreads can start from 0.0 pips, with commissions charged per traded lot.

This account type is popular among professional traders who rely on tighter spreads and institutional-style pricing.

Professional Account

The Professional Account is aimed at advanced and institutional-style traders seeking enhanced leverage and premium trading conditions.

It offers higher trading flexibility, lower margin requirements in some jurisdictions, and access to advanced trading tools.

Eligibility requirements may apply depending on the regulatory region.

Islamic (Swap-Free) Account

INGOT also offers Islamic trading accounts that comply with Shariah principles by removing overnight swap or rollover interest charges.

These accounts are suitable for Muslim traders who require interest-free trading conditions while still maintaining access to forex, commodities, and CFD markets.

Demo Account

The Demo Account allows traders to practice trading strategies using virtual funds in a risk-free environment.

It provides full access to INGOT’s trading platforms, charting tools, and market instruments, making it ideal for beginners learning the markets or experienced traders testing automated systems and new strategies.

Which INGOT account type is best for beginners?

The INGOT EVO Account is generally the best option for beginners because it offers a low minimum deposit, simple pricing structure, competitive spreads, and access to MetaTrader platforms. It is designed for traders who want an affordable and easy introduction to forex and CFD trading.

Which INGOT account is best for professional or high-volume traders?

The INGOT ECN/Prime Account is better suited for experienced traders, scalpers, and algorithmic traders who need raw spreads starting from 0.0 pips and fast execution speeds. Professional traders often prefer this account due to its institutional-style pricing and lower trading costs.

How to Open an INGOT Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the INGOT Brokers Website

Go to INGOT Brokers and click the “Open Account” or “Sign Up” button to begin the registration process.

Step 2: Complete the Registration Form

Enter your personal details, including your full name, email address, phone number, country of residence, and preferred account type, such as EVO, ECN, or Islamic account.

Step 3: Verify Your Identity

Upload the required KYC documents, including a valid ID or passport and proof of address, to comply with regulatory and security requirements.

Step 4: Fund Your Trading Account

Deposit funds using supported payment methods such as bank transfer, debit/credit card, or electronic wallets. Minimum deposits may vary depending on the account type selected.

Step 5: Download the Trading Platform and Start Trading

Access MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Web Trader, or the INGOT mobile app, log in with your account credentials, and begin trading forex, commodities, indices, and other CFD instruments.

INGOT Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

With INGOT Brokers, spreads can start from 0.0 pips on major forex pairs such as EUR/USD when using ECN-style accounts.

Spreads and commission charges vary depending on the selected account type, trading instrument, and current market liquidity conditions.

Typical spreads on standard-style accounts start from approximately 0.7 pips, while ECN/Prime accounts offer raw spreads from 0.0 pips with commissions charged per traded lot.

On ECN accounts, traders can expect commissions from around $3.5 to $7 per lot, depending on the platform, asset class, and regulatory entity.

Does INGOT Brokers charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

INGOT Brokers generally does not charge internal deposit or withdrawal fees, making funding and withdrawals cost-effective for traders. However, third-party banking providers or payment processors may still apply transaction or currency conversion fees depending on the payment method used.

What is the minimum deposit required to open an INGOT trading account?

INGOT Brokers offers a low minimum deposit starting from $10 on selected account types, making the broker accessible to beginner traders and investors who want to start trading forex and CFDs with smaller amounts of capital.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SVG FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

INGOT Trading platforms

INGOT Brokers offers a range of advanced trading platforms designed to support beginner, intermediate, and professional traders across multiple asset classes.

Traders can access the financial markets through MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Web Trader, mobile trading applications, and copy trading solutions.

These platforms provide flexible trading tools, advanced charting, automated trading support, and cross-device accessibility for seamless market access.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 remains one of the most popular trading platforms offered by INGOT Brokers due to its simplicity, reliability, and strong support for forex and CFD trading.

MT4 features advanced charting capabilities, multiple order execution types, technical indicators, Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading, and customizable trading environments.

The platform is particularly suitable for beginner traders and scalpers who require fast execution speeds and a user-friendly interface.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 is INGOT’s more advanced multi-asset trading platform, designed for traders seeking expanded analytical tools and broader market functionality.

MT5 offers additional timeframes, more built-in indicators, economic calendar integration, market depth analysis, advanced order management tools, and enhanced strategy testing capabilities.

The platform supports trading across forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, making it ideal for experienced and professional traders.

INGOT Web Trader

The INGOT Web Trader platform allows traders to access their accounts directly through a web browser without needing to install software.

The platform provides real-time market access, interactive charts, technical indicators, and fast order execution from virtually any internet-connected device.

It is ideal for traders who prefer flexibility and quick account access while traveling or using multiple devices.

INGOT Mobile Trading App

INGOT’s mobile trading applications for iOS and Android enable traders to monitor markets, place trades, manage accounts, and analyze charts directly from smartphones or tablets.

The mobile apps include live price feeds, account management tools, market news, and technical analysis functionality, allowing traders to stay connected to the markets at all times.

INGOT Copy Trading Platform

The INGOT Copy Trading platform is designed for traders interested in social trading and passive investment strategies.

Users can follow and automatically copy the trades of experienced strategy providers in real time.

The platform allows beginners to participate in the markets while learning from more experienced traders, while strategy providers can potentially earn additional income through follower activity.

Which trading platform is best for beginners at INGOT Brokers?

is generally considered the best platform for beginners because of its simple interface, reliable performance, easy chart navigation, and support for automated trading. It offers essential trading tools without overwhelming new traders with overly complex features.

Does INGOT Brokers support mobile and copy trading?

Yes. INGOT Brokers offers mobile trading applications for both Android and iOS devices, allowing traders to manage positions on the go. The broker also provides copy trading functionality, enabling users to automatically follow and replicate experienced traders’ strategies in real time.

INGOT Deposit and Withdrawal

INGOT Brokers offers a range of convenient deposit and withdrawal methods designed to provide traders with secure and flexible account funding options.

Clients can fund their accounts using bank wire transfers, debit and credit cards, electronic wallets such as Skrill and Neteller, and selected regional payment solutions depending on their country of residence.

The broker follows strict AML and security procedures, requiring withdrawals to be processed back to the original funding method whenever possible.

INGOT advertises zero internal deposit and withdrawal fees, although third-party banking or payment provider charges may still apply.

Deposits are typically processed instantly or within a few business days, depending on the payment method, while withdrawals are commonly completed within 1–5 business days after account verification and compliance checks are completed.

How long do INGOT withdrawals take to process?

withdrawals are typically processed within 1–5 business days, depending on the payment method, verification status, and banking provider. E-wallet withdrawals are usually faster, while international bank transfers may require additional processing time.

Does INGOT Brokers charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

INGOT Brokers generally does not charge internal fees for deposits or withdrawals. However, third-party payment providers, banks, or currency conversion services may apply their own transaction charges depending on the funding method selected by the trader.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SVG FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

INGOT Copy Trading for Investors

INGOT Brokers offers a copy trading solution designed for investors who want to participate in the financial markets without actively managing trades themselves.

The platform allows users to automatically copy the strategies and positions of experienced traders in real time, making it suitable for beginners, passive investors, and traders looking to diversify their portfolios.

Investors can review trader performance statistics, trading history, profitability, and risk levels before choosing which strategy providers to follow.

Once connected, trades are mirrored automatically within the investor’s account while still allowing full control over risk management settings and account funds.

INGOT’s copy trading platform is accessible through its trading ecosystem alongside MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, helping investors gain exposure to forex, commodities, indices, and CFD markets without requiring advanced trading knowledge.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: SVG FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

INGOT Copy Trading for Traders

INGOT Copy Trader also provides opportunities for experienced traders to become strategy providers and grow a follower base through the broker’s copy trading ecosystem.

Traders can share their trading strategies publicly, allowing investors to automatically copy their positions in real time while monitoring performance statistics, risk levels, and historical returns.

The platform is designed to help active traders increase visibility and potentially earn performance-based compensation from followers who copy their trades.

Traders maintain full control over their trading activity while benefiting from advanced analytics, automated trade execution, and portfolio tracking tools.

INGOT’s copy trading environment is integrated with MetaTrader 5 and the INGOT trading ecosystem, enabling strategy providers to trade forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrency CFDs from desktop and mobile platforms.

Leverage

INGOT Brokers offers leverage of up to 1:500 depending on the trader’s account type, financial instrument, and regulatory jurisdiction.

Leverage allows traders to control larger market positions with a smaller amount of capital, which can increase both potential profits and trading risks. INGOT provides flexible leverage options across forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and CFD products, making it suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

Lower leverage limits may apply under stricter regulatory entities such as ASIC and FSCA to promote responsible trading and risk management.

INGOT Promotions

INGOT Brokers periodically offers trading promotions, partnership incentives, and trading campaigns depending on the client’s region and regulatory entity.

While INGOT does not consistently advertise large public welcome bonuses, the broker focuses more on competitive trading conditions such as zero deposit fees, zero withdrawal fees, copy trading opportunities, and trading rewards linked to specific campaigns or affiliate programs.

Promotions may include referral programs, introducing broker (IB) rewards, trading competitions, educational webinars, and region-specific trading incentives.

Availability of promotions can vary based on local regulations, and traders are usually encouraged to check the broker’s official promotions page or client portal for the latest active offers and eligibility requirements.

Referral Program

INGOT Brokers offers referral and introducing broker (IB) programs that allow existing clients and partners to earn commissions by referring new traders to the platform.

These programs are designed for affiliates, educators, influencers, and trading communities looking to generate performance-based income through client referrals and trading activity.

Copy Trading Promotions

INGOT promotes its copy trading ecosystem by allowing both investors and strategy providers to benefit from social trading opportunities.

Experienced traders can earn performance-based rewards from followers, while beginner traders can access professional trading strategies without actively managing trades themselves.

Trading Competitions and Campaigns

From time to time, INGOT may launch regional trading competitions and promotional campaigns aimed at increasing trader engagement.

These promotions can include trading contests, volume-based rewards, educational webinars, and market events designed to encourage participation and improve trader experience.

Affiliate and Partnership Rewards

The broker provides partnership incentives through affiliate and white-label programs that reward partners for introducing active clients.

These programs often include commission structures, marketing support, reporting tools, and scalable earning opportunities for financial marketers and business partners.

Educational Promotions

INGOT also supports trader education through webinars, market analysis sessions, platform tutorials, and trading guides.

These educational initiatives are designed to help beginner and intermediate traders improve their market knowledge, trading strategies, and platform usage skills.

INGOT Affiliate Program

INGOT Affiliates offers a global affiliate and introducing broker (IB) program designed for marketers, influencers, website owners, trading educators, and business partners looking to earn commissions by referring new traders to the broker.

The program provides competitive CPA and revenue-sharing structures, with commissions reportedly reaching up to $500 per referred client depending on performance levels and partnership type.

INGOT’s affiliate ecosystem includes Web Affiliates, In-App Affiliates, and Influencer programs, each tailored to different traffic sources and marketing models.

Partners receive access to multilingual marketing materials, tracking and reporting tools through platforms such as CellXpert, performance analytics, and dedicated account management support.

The broker also offers level-based progression systems, monthly bonuses, and flexible withdrawal options for affiliate earnings.

Cashback for INGOT

INGOT Brokers promotes cost-efficient trading through its “Zero Deposit Fees” and “Zero Withdrawal Fees” model, while selected partners and affiliates may also offer cashback or rebate-style incentives for active traders.

Cashback programs generally work by returning a portion of the spread or commission paid on trades back to the trader’s account, helping reduce overall trading costs over time.

These cashback or rebate opportunities are commonly available through introducing brokers (IBs), affiliate partners, or regional promotional campaigns linked to trading volume and account activity.

Traders may receive rebates on forex and CFD trades depending on the account type, trading volume, and partnership arrangement.

Availability, payout structure, and eligibility conditions can vary by region and regulatory entity, so traders are usually advised to confirm cashback terms directly through the INGOT client portal or official affiliate partners.

INGOT Cashback & Rebate Program Details

INGOT Brokers may offer cashback or rebate-style incentives through selected affiliate partners, introducing brokers (IBs), and promotional campaigns.

These programs are designed to return a portion of the spread or commission paid on eligible trades back to the trader, helping reduce overall trading costs and improve long-term trading efficiency.

Cashback rewards are typically linked to trading activity, account type, and monthly trading volume.

Rebates are generally credited automatically to qualifying accounts through participating partners or promotional structures.

The availability of cashback programs may vary depending on the trader’s region, regulatory entity, and partnership agreement.

Conditions:

Cashback eligibility may depend on minimum trade duration and trading volume requirements. Rebates are generally calculated based on lots traded and eligible instruments.

Certain account types, regions, or promotional offers may not qualify for cashback rewards. Withdrawal activity or reduced monthly trading volume may affect rebate tiers under selected partner programs.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

INGOT Awards

INGOT Brokers has received several industry awards and recognitions for its trading services, customer support, and brand reputation across global financial markets.

The broker has been acknowledged by financial publications and industry organizations for its regulated trading environment, platform technology, and trader-focused services.

Research

INGOT Brokers Research Hub provides traders with a variety of market analysis tools and research resources designed to support informed trading decisions across forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and CFD markets.

The broker offers market news, technical analysis, economic calendar updates, trading insights, and educational market commentary to help traders monitor market conditions and identify potential trading opportunities.

INGOT also supports traders through advanced tools such as Trading Central integration, technical indicators, chart analysis resources, and MetaTrader analytical features.

Traders can access daily market updates, trading signals, economic event tracking, and strategy-focused educational content through desktop and mobile platforms.

These research resources are designed to help beginner and experienced traders improve market awareness, manage risk, and strengthen trading strategies with greater confidence.

INGOT Educational & Tool Ecosystem

INGOT Brokers Education Hub provides a structured educational and trading tool ecosystem designed to support traders at all experience levels.

The broker combines trading education, market analysis, technical tools, and platform tutorials to help traders improve decision-making, strategy development, and market understanding.

INGOT’s ecosystem includes video tutorials, trading glossaries, economic calendars, Trading Central tools, calculators, market news, and MetaTrader platform education.

Traders can access learning materials covering forex basics, leverage, technical analysis, order execution, risk management, and trading psychology through desktop and mobile devices.

Customer Reviews

Absolutely Beautiful Absolutely Beautiful!! The customer support is the best, and the spreads are amazing!! I love this broker I highly recommend INGOT for their efficiency and transparency! I highly recommend INGOT for their transparency and professionalism. My recent experience with them has been extremely positive, especially regarding the withdrawal process, which was smooth, fast, and completely free of delays or unnecessary complications. Everything was handled efficiently and clearly. What stood out even more was the platform’s stability during the significant market drop in commodities over the past two weeks. While volatility was high, pricing remained accurate and closely reflected real market conditions without noticeable delays or irregular spreads. That level of reliability during turbulent periods builds real confidence. Overall, INGOT has demonstrated strong operational integrity, fair pricing, and dependable execution. Based on my experience, I would confidently recommend them to anyone looking for a transparent and efficient trading platform. In fact, forex is something I initially… In fact, forex is something I initially didn’t wanna venture into, but with the INGOT approach, I have really realised the reality of forex trading, and I believe it's no scam and their customer care.

Conclusion INGOT Brokers positions itself as a multi-regulated forex and CFD broker offering access to more than 1,000 trading instruments across forex, commodities, stocks, ETFs, indices, and cryptocurrencies. The broker combines MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 support, flexible account types, competitive spreads, copy trading functionality, and educational resources suitable for both beginner and experienced traders. With regulatory oversight from authorities including ASIC, FSCA, CMA, and Seychelles FSA, INGOT provides a relatively secure trading environment supported by segregated client funds and modern trading technology. While traders should always consider the risks associated with leveraged CFD trading, INGOT Brokers positions itself as a multi-regulated forex and CFD broker offering access to more than 1,000 trading instruments across forex, commodities, stocks, ETFs, indices, and cryptocurrencies. The broker combines MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 support, flexible account types, competitive spreads, copy trading functionality, and educational resources suitable for both beginner and experienced traders. With regulatory oversight from authorities including ASIC, FSCA, CMA, and Seychelles FSA, INGOT provides a relatively secure trading environment supported by segregated client funds and modern trading technology. While traders should always consider the risks associated with leveraged CFD trading, INGOT remains a competitive option for traders seeking global market access, multi-platform trading, and flexible trading conditions.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Leveraged trading can result in substantial losses exceeding initial deposits under certain market conditions. The information provided on this page is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Traders should independently verify broker information, regulatory status, fees, and trading conditions directly with INGOT Brokers before opening an account or investing funds.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is INGOT Brokers regulated and safe to use?

Yes. INGOT Brokers operates under multiple regulatory authorities, including ASIC, FSCA, CMA, and Seychelles FSA. The broker also provides segregated client funds, encrypted trading systems, and compliance procedures designed to improve trader security and operational transparency.

Why do traders choose INGOT over other forex brokers?

Many traders choose INGOT because it combines strong regulation, MetaTrader platform support, access to 1,000+ instruments, competitive spreads, and copy trading within one ecosystem. The broker also offers low minimum deposits and flexible account types for both beginners and professionals.

What is the minimum deposit required at INGOT?

INGOT offers trading accounts starting from as little as $10, depending on the account type and region. This makes the broker accessible for beginner traders and smaller investors who want to start trading without large upfront capital requirements.

Does INGOT support MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5?

Yes. INGOT supports both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), including desktop, web, and mobile trading. Traders can access advanced charting, Expert Advisors (EAs), technical indicators, and automated trading functionality through both platforms.

What instruments can be traded with INGOT?

Traders can access more than 1,000 financial instruments, including forex pairs, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, metals, energies, and cryptocurrency CFDs. This allows traders to diversify portfolios and trade multiple global markets from a single account.

Does INGOT offer copy trading?

Yes. INGOT provides copy trading functionality where investors can automatically follow experienced traders. Strategy providers can also earn performance-based rewards, while beginners can participate in trading without needing advanced market knowledge.

How competitive are INGOT spreads and fees?

INGOT offers spreads starting from 0.0 pips on ECN-style accounts with competitive commission structures. Standard accounts offer simplified pricing, while professional traders can access tighter institutional-style spreads for active trading strategies and scalping.

Can South African traders use INGOT legally?

Yes. INGOT operates through an FSCA-regulated entity in South Africa, making the broker available to South African traders. The broker also supports local traders with ZAR account options, multilingual support, and regional trading services.

Does INGOT offer educational tools for beginners?

INGOT provides educational resources, including webinars, video tutorials, market analysis, demo accounts, Trading Central tools, and platform guides. These resources help beginner and intermediate traders improve their trading knowledge and market understanding.

Who is INGOT best suited for?

INGOT is suitable for beginner traders, scalpers, copy traders, swing traders, and professional investors seeking access to regulated multi-asset trading. The broker’s flexible account structure, low entry requirements, and advanced platform ecosystem make it attractive to a wide range of traders.