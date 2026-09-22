SAB Zenzele Kabili Holdings (RF) Limited is a South African public company listed on the BEE segment of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), created to advance broad-based black economic empowerment through share ownership. The company provides qualifying investors with an opportunity to participate in the growth and dividend returns of global brewing leader AB InBev, as its primary asset is a stake in the group. Through this structure, SAB Zenzele Kabili aims to drive inclusive economic participation while enabling long-term value creation for its shareholders.

?️ Not Regulated but Backed by AB InBev as part of a B-BBEE ownership initiative. ?️ Listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (BEE segment, SZK). ?️ Available for South African Investors (AB InBev linked) ??

SAB Zenzele Kabili Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

Overview

Launched in 2021 as a successor to the B-BBEE scheme, replacing the original SAB Zenzele structure with enhanced participation features

Value driven by AB InBev performance, as the scheme’s core asset is its shareholding in AB InBev.

Tradeable on the BEE segment of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with restrictions to qualifying investors

Structured for long-term holding, with returns primarily coming from dividends and capital appreciation rather than active trading

Featured Offered

SAB Zenzele Kabili provides a structured investment opportunity focused on long-term value creation and economic empowerment in South Africa.

Investors gain indirect exposure to AB InBev through share ownership, allowing participation in dividends and potential capital growth linked to one of the world’s largest brewers.

The scheme is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (BEE segment), enabling qualifying investors to buy and sell shares within a regulated public market environment.

Unlike traditional trading platforms, SAB Zenzele Kabili is designed for long-term investment rather than active trading, with returns primarily driven by underlying asset performance and dividend distributions.

Participation is tailored to qualifying South African investors, supporting broad-based black economic empowerment while offering access to a globally diversified business.

SAB Zenzele Kabili Customer Reviews

SAB Zenzele Kabili's feedback is generally tied to investor sentiment around its performance, dividend payouts, and accessibility rather than traditional service reviews.

Investors often view the scheme positively for providing access to ownership in AB InBev and supporting broad-based economic participation in South Africa.

Because it is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (BEE segment), transparency and governance are key factors influencing trust rather than platform usability or trading features.

While sentiment is broadly favorable, some investors highlight limitations such as restricted trading (BEE rules) and liquidity constraints, which can impact ease of buying and selling shares.

SAB Zenzele Kabili Safety and Security

JSE-listed oversight – Subject to strict governance, disclosure, and compliance requirements of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, ensuring transparency and investor protection

Regulated legal structure – Operates under South Africa’s Companies Act and B-BBEE framework, with formal prospectus obligations and reporting standards

No custody risk at scheme level – Shares are held via regulated stockbrokers and custodians, reducing direct counterparty risk compared to unregulated platforms

Backed by a global entity – Underlying value linked to AB InBev, adding institutional credibility and financial stability.

Is my investment in SAB Zenzele Kabili secure?

Yes, SAB Zenzele Kabili is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and operates under South African regulations. Shares are held through regulated brokers, and their value is backed by AB InBev, ensuring transparency and institutional oversight.

Can I lose more money than I invest?

No, investors cannot lose more than their initial investment because SAB Zenzele Kabili does not involve leverage or margin trading. However, the share price can fluctuate based on market conditions and AB InBev’s performance, meaning capital loss is still possible.

SAB Zenzele Kabili at a Glance

SAB Zenzele Kabili Account types

SAB Zenzele Kabili does not offer traditional trading account types, but rather a structured participation model tailored to different investor groups.

These include public investors, SAB-aligned retailers, employees, and reinvesting shareholders from prior schemes.

Each pathway provides exposure to AB InBev through shares listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (BEE segment), with a common focus on long-term value creation, dividend participation, and broad-based economic empowerment rather than active trading or account-based features.

Public Investor Participation

This is the most accessible route for qualifying Black South African investors, allowing individuals to buy shares in SAB Zenzele Kabili through a stockbroker on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It’s best suited for investors seeking direct market access, flexibility to trade, and long-term exposure to AB InBev, while still benefiting from dividend potential and capital growth.

Retailer Shareholder Participation

This structure is designed for SAB-aligned retailers who were part of earlier empowerment schemes and transitioned into SAB Zenzele Kabili. It’s ideal for business owners within the SAB ecosystem who want continued participation in the group’s growth, maintaining alignment with the broader value chain while benefiting from structured, long-term investment returns.

Employee Share Trust

The employee trust allows qualifying employees to participate indirectly in the scheme through a collective structure. It’s best suited for those looking for shared ownership benefits without needing to actively manage investments, offering exposure to dividends and long-term value creation linked to the performance of the underlying business.

Reinvestment Participation

This option was primarily available to investors from previous SAB Zenzele schemes who elected to reinvest their value into the new Kabili structure. It’s best for existing participants aiming to roll over their investment seamlessly, preserving empowerment benefits while continuing exposure to AB InBev’s long-term performance.

What account types are available in SAB Zenzele Kabili?

SAB Zenzele Kabili doesn’t offer traditional trading accounts. Instead, it provides participation through investor categories—public investors, employees, retailers, and reinvested shareholders—who access shares via the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, all linked to AB InBev performance.

Which participation type is best to choose?

For most investors, public participation is the best option as it offers flexibility to buy and sell shares through a stockbroker. Other structures, like employee or retailer participation, are limited to specific groups and are less flexible for general investors.

How to Open an SAB Zenzele Kabili– Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1. Confirm Eligibility

Ensure you qualify under B-BBEE requirements (typically Black South African investors). This is mandatory to trade shares in the BEE segment.

Step 2: Choose a Stockbroker

Select a JSE-approved broker (e.g., EasyEquities, Standard Bank Online Share Trading, etc.) that supports BEE segment trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Step 3. Open a Brokerage Account

Register and complete FICA verification (ID, proof of address, banking details). This usually takes 1–3 days, depending on the platform.

Step 4: Fund your Account

Deposit South African Rand (ZAR) into your brokerage account using EFT or supported payment methods.

Step 5: Search for the share (SZK)

Locate SAB Zenzele Kabili using its ticker SZK on your broker platform.

Step 6: Place a Buy Order

Enter the number of shares you want and execute the trade. Pricing will depend on market conditions and demand.

Step 7: Hold or Trade Your Shares

You can: Hold for dividends and long-term growth (linked to AB InBev) Or sell later (subject to BEE trading restrictions)

SAB Zenzele Kabili Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

SAB Zenzele Kabili does not operate with traditional trading costs like spreads or leverage fees, as it is not a broker but a JSE-listed investment vehicle.

Instead, investors incur standard stock market costs when buying or selling shares, including brokerage commissions, JSE and STRATE fees, all processed through a stockbroker on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

There are no management or inactivity fees at the scheme level, making it relatively cost-efficient for long-term investors.

However, dividends received may be subject to South African withholding tax, and overall returns remain dependent on the performance of AB InBev and broader market conditions.

Does SAB Zenzele Kabili charge spreads or trading fees like a broker?

No, SAB Zenzele Kabili does not charge spreads or typical trading fees because it is not a broker. Investors trade shares via the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and pay standard brokerage commissions and exchange-related transaction costs through their chosen platform.

What costs should I expect when investing in SAB Zenzele Kabili?

Investors typically pay brokerage fees, JSE trading costs, and small settlement charges when buying or selling shares. There are no management or inactivity fees at the scheme level, but dividends may be subject to tax, and returns depend on AB InBev's performance.

SAB Zenzele Kabili Trading platforms

SAB Zenzele Kabili shares are not traded directly through the company, but through approved stockbrokers and investment platforms. The official site confirms you can trade via stockbrokers or selected platforms.

Main Platforms Available

Easy Equities

One of the most popular and accessible platforms

Offers easy onboarding and mobile app trading

Requires BEE verification before trading SAB Zenzele Kabili shares

Over 13,000 investors hold these shares on the platform

Computershare

Official share administrator and investor portal

Allows investors to open custody accounts and manage shares directly

Requires submission of FICA documents and verification before trading

Investec

Provides full-service stockbroking

Suitable for investors wanting a more traditional/private banking experience

Access via Investec trading platforms or advisory services

Major Bank Trading Platforms

Integrated share trading accounts

Access to the JSE BEE segment

Ability to trade SAB Zenzele Kabili shares once verified

Which platforms can I use to trade SAB Zenzele Kabili shares?

You can trade SAB Zenzele Kabili shares through approved stockbrokers such as EasyEquities, Computershare, Investec, or major bank platforms. The official site confirms trading is done via stockbrokers, not directly with the company.

Which platform is best to use for SAB Zenzele Kabili?

For most investors, EasyEquities is the best option due to its low costs, simple interface, and mobile access. However, Computershare suits direct shareholders, while Investec or banks are better for investors wanting full-service support and advisory experience.

SAB Zenzele Kabili Deposit and Withdrawal

Deposits and withdrawals for SAB Zenzele Kabili are handled entirely through your chosen stockbroker rather than the scheme itself.

Investors deposit funds into their brokerage account (typically via EFT in ZAR), then use those funds to purchase shares listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

To withdraw, shares must first be sold, and the proceeds are then transferred back to your bank account.

Processing times usually range from 2 to 5 business days due to trade settlement cycles, and any fees are determined by the broker, not SAB Zenzele Kabili directly.

How do I deposit money to invest in SAB Zenzele Kabili?

You don’t deposit directly with SAB Zenzele Kabili. Instead, you fund your stockbroker account (e.g., EasyEquities or bank platform) via EFT, then use those funds to buy shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

How do withdrawals work for SAB Zenzele Kabili?

To withdraw, you must first sell your shares through your broker. Once the trade settles, the proceeds are paid into your brokerage account and can then be transferred to your bank account, typically within a few business days, depending on processing times.

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Research

SAB Zenzele Kabili does not provide in-house research tools like trading platforms or brokers. Instead, investors rely on publicly available financial information, company reports, and market data to make informed decisions.

The company publishes annual reports, audited financial statements, and shareholder updates, which provide insights into performance, dividends, and overall financial position.

In addition, investors can access external research through stock analysis platforms that offer price charts, historical data, valuation metrics, and market sentiment related to the shares listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Unlike brokers, SAB Zenzele Kabili does not offer trading signals, technical indicators, or automated analysis tools. Instead, research is fundamental and long-term focused, centred on company performance and its underlying exposure to AB InBev.

Conclusion USAB Zenzele Kabili stands apart from traditional brokers by offering a structured, long-term investment opportunity rather than an active trading environment. As a JSE-listed B-BBEE scheme, it enables qualifying South African investors to gain indirect exposure to a global leader like AB InBev, with returns driven primarily by dividends and capital appreciation rather than trading activity. While it does not provide features such as leverage, trading platforms, bonuses, or advanced research tools, it compensates with strong governance, transparency, and a clear empowerment focus. Investors benefit from a relatively low-cost structure, with no management or inactivity fees at the scheme level, though standard brokerage and market-related costs still apply. However, it is important to understand its limitations. SAB Zenzele Kabili is best suited for long-term investors, not traders. Factors such as restricted trading (BEE requirements) and lower liquidity can impact flexibility, and returns remain dependent on market conditions and the performance of AB InBev.

Disclaimer

The information provided on this page is for general informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or professional advice. SAB Zenzele Kabili is a JSE-listed investment vehicle, and any decision to invest should be based on your own research, financial situation, and investment objectives. Johannesburg Stock Exchange Investments in SAB Zenzele Kabili are subject to market risk, and the value of shares may rise or fall depending on market conditions and the performance of AB InBev. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and dividends are not guaranteed. Eligibility requirements apply, and trading is restricted to qualifying investors under B-BBEE regulations. All transactions are conducted through third-party stockbrokers, and fees, processing times, and services may vary depending on the provider used. Before making any investment decisions, it is recommended to consult with a qualified financial advisor and review the official prospectus and documentation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is SAB Zenzele Kabili?

SAB Zenzele Kabili is a B-BBEE investment scheme listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It allows qualifying South African investors to gain indirect exposure to AB InBev through share ownership, benefiting from dividends and potential long-term capital growth.

Who can invest in SAB Zenzele Kabili?

Only qualifying Black South African investors can invest due to B-BBEE requirements. Investors must complete verification through a stockbroker before trading shares on the JSE BEE segment, ensuring compliance with South African empowerment and ownership regulations.

How do I buy SAB Zenzele Kabili shares?

You must open a brokerage account with a JSE-approved provider, fund it, and search for the ticker SZK. Once verified as eligible, you can place a buy order and purchase shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange through your chosen platform.

Does SAB Zenzele Kabili offer dividends?

Yes, investors may receive dividends depending on the performance and distributions of AB InBev. Dividends are not guaranteed and can vary, but they form a key part of the long-term return strategy alongside potential capital appreciation.

Can I trade SAB Zenzele Kabili like forex or CFDs?

No, SAB Zenzele Kabili is not a trading instrument like forex or CFDs. It is a listed share investment, meaning there is no leverage, spreads, or short-term trading tools—only buying and selling shares on the stock exchange.

Is SAB Zenzele Kabili a safe investment?

It operates within a regulated environment on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is linked to AB InBev. While structurally secure, it remains subject to market risk, and share prices can fluctuate based on performance and economic conditions.

What fees do I pay when investing?

Investors pay brokerage fees, JSE trading costs, and small settlement charges when buying or selling shares. There are no spreads or leverage costs, and SAB Zenzele Kabili itself does not charge management or inactivity fees.

Can I withdraw my money anytime?

You cannot withdraw directly. You must sell your shares through your broker first. Once the trade settles, the funds are transferred to your brokerage account and then to your bank, typically within a few business days.

Does SAB Zenzele Kabili offer trading platforms or apps?

No, SAB Zenzele Kabili does not provide its own platform. Shares are traded through third-party brokers such as EasyEquities, Computershare, or bank platforms, which provide the trading interface and mobile access for investors.

Is SAB Zenzele Kabili suitable for traders?

It is not designed for active traders. SAB Zenzele Kabili is best suited for long-term investors seeking dividends and growth. Traders looking for leverage, copy trading, or short-term opportunities should consider traditional trading platforms instead.