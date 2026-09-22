Orbex is a regulated forex and CFD broker founded in 2011, regulated by CySEC, FSC, and FSA, with a 70/100 trust score. Operating from multiple jurisdictions (Cyprus for EU clients, Mauritius and Seychelles for international traders), it offers 1,000+ tradable instruments across forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies with leverage up to 1:500. The broker attracts traders globally with competitive spreads (from 0.0 pips), multiple account tiers, copy trading, and robust MT4/MT5 platforms. Main advantages are multi-jurisdictional regulation and professional-grade infrastructure; trade-offs include occasional withdrawal delays and mid-tier market positioning versus top-tier competitors.

Is Orbex Regulated and Safe?

Yes, Orbex is regulated by multiple recognized authorities: the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), and the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA). This multi-jurisdictional regulatory framework provides traders with compliance oversight depending on account domicile—CySEC offers EU-standard protections, while FSC and FSA cover international clients. The broker maintains segregated client funds, offers negative balance protection, and follows basic industry safety standards across all jurisdictions. However, regulation strength varies by region; offshore entities (FSC, FSA) may offer lower oversight than tier-1 regulators like ASIC or FCA.

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What Is the Minimum Deposit Required?

Orbex's minimum deposit varies by account type: Starter accounts require approximately $100, Premium accounts approximately $500, and Ultimate accounts approximately $25,000 USD. This tiered structure allows traders to start small and upgrade as they scale capital. Demo accounts are free with $50,000 virtual funds for risk-free platform testing and strategy backtesting before committing real capital.

The $100 Starter account entry is accessible for new traders; the $500 Premium tier targets serious part-time and semi-professional traders; the $25,000 Ultimate account serves high-volume professional operators seeking the tightest spreads and lowest commissions. All accounts access the same MT4/MT5 platforms and trading tools—account tier primarily determines spread/commission structure rather than feature availability.

Quick Verdict Orbex suits serious traders seeking regulated infrastructure with competitive spreads and professional platforms—not beginner-focused hand-holding. The multi-jurisdictional regulation (CySEC, FSC, FSA) and tight spreads from 0.0 pips appeal to active traders and intermediate-to-advanced operators. With $100–$25,000 account tiers, full MT4/MT5 access, copy trading, and educational resources, Orbex delivers professional-grade services. However, occasional withdrawal delays and lower market recognition than tier-1 operators may frustrate those prioritizing speed and brand prestige above all else. Excellent for traders seeking regulated offshore access with competitive execution; less ideal for pure beginners or institutional buyers. Best suited to: Intermediate and advanced traders, active scalpers, serious part-time traders, those seeking regulated offshore platforms. Not suited to: Absolute beginners, those demanding tier-1brand prestige, traders requiring immediate institutional-tier support.

Orbex Trust Score

Orbex receives a trust score of 70/100. The score reflects multi-jurisdictional regulation (CySEC, FSC, FSA), 13-year operational history (since 2011), established global trader base, competitive spreads from 0.0 pips, and professional-grade platforms (MT4/MT5). Positive factors include segregated client funds, negative balance protection, multiple account tiers, and educational resources. Offsetting considerations include occasional withdrawal delays mentioned in customer reviews, mid-tier positioning relative to top-tier brokers (Interactive Brokers, Swissquote), and lower market recognition than established tier-1 operators. Overall, Orbex provides reliable regulated access for international traders without premium branding or institutional-tier infrastructure.

Why the Score Is Moderate

Multi-jurisdictional regulation (CySEC, FSC, FSA); CySEC provides EU-standard protections for certain client bases.

13-year operational history (founded 2011); established track record without major regulatory actions or insolvency events.

Established global trader base across multiple regions; platform stability demonstrated over years of continuous operation.

Competitive spreads (0.0 pips on premium accounts, 1.5 pips on Starter) match or beat many tier-1 competitors on execution costs.

Segregated client funds and negative balance protection reduce counterparty and liquidation risks.

Full MT4/MT5 access with advanced tools, copy trading, and educational resources support trader development.

Occasional withdrawal delays reported; not systemic but noted in customer feedback, particularly on large amounts or regional payment methods.

Mid-tier market positioning; less prominent than top-10 global brokers but more established than emerging platforms.

Offshore jurisdictions (Mauritius, Seychelles) alongside CySEC; regulatory oversight varies by account domicile and client region.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA & FSC. Start Trading Read Review

Orbex Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multi-jurisdictional regulation (CySEC, FSC, FSA); CySEC offers EU-standard protections Occasional withdrawal delays reported in customer reviews; processing times variable $100 minimum deposit (Starter); accessible entry point for new traders with limited capital Mid-tier market positioning; less prominent brand recognition than top-tier operators Competitive spreads from 0.0 pips (Premium/Ultimate) with flexible commission structures Offshore jurisdictions (Mauritius, Seychelles) alongside CySEC; regulatory strength varies by region Full MT4/MT5 platforms on desktop, web, and mobile with advanced tools and automation No direct broker cashback programs; rebates available only via third-party partners Copy trading and social trading features built into MetaTrader; automate strategies easily Limited historical award recognition compared to market-leading competitors Segregated client funds and negative balance protection reduce counterparty risk Regional leverage variations and caps in some jurisdictions; global 1:500 not guaranteed everywhere Multiple account tiers (Starter, Premium, Ultimate, Demo) for different trader profiles Educational resources solid but not as comprehensive as top-tier institutional brokers 24/5 multilingual customer support via chat, email, phone; generally responsive and professional Some traders report slower support responses during peak trading hours or weekends

Main Advantages

Regulated by CySEC (EU), FSC (Mauritius), and FSA (Seychelles); multi-jurisdictional oversight provides varied protection levels depending on account domicile.

Competitive spreads from 0.0 pips on Premium and Ultimate accounts, with commissions of $5–$8 per lot, keeping overall execution costs reasonable for active traders.

Full MT4/MT5 platform ecosystem across desktop, web, and mobile with advanced charting, 30–38 indicators, automated trading (EAs), and strategy backtesting.

Copy trading and social trading features integrated into platforms; automate strategies by following experienced traders in real time.

Multiple account tiers ($100–$25,000 minimums) allow scalable entry and growth without changing brokers as capital increases.

Segregated client funds and negative balance protection reduce financial risk; traders can't lose more than deposited capital on leveraged positions.

Educational resources including webinars, trading academy, market research tools (Trading Central), and 24/5 support in multiple languages.

Wide tradable universe (1,000+ instruments) spanning forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, stocks, and ETFs with consistent access across all account types.

Main Drawbacks

Occasional withdrawal delays reported in customer reviews, particularly on high-volume requests or during peak trading periods or regional payment provider delays.

Mid-tier market positioning and lower brand recognition than top-10 global brokers; fewer available community resources and third-party tools than market leaders.

Offshore jurisdictions (Mauritius, Seychelles) provide lighter regulation than tier-1 authorities like ASIC or FCA; investor protection varies by client region.

No direct broker cashback or loyalty programs; rebates available only through third-party partners, often with regional restrictions (e.g., CySEC accounts excluded).

Regional leverage variations: global 1:500 maximum not guaranteed everywhere; some jurisdictions enforce lower caps (e.g., 1:30 for major forex under ESMA).

Limited inactivity fees or account maintenance charges may apply after extended periods of no trading activity depending on account type and region.

Customer support is responsive during business hours but noted as slower during peak trading windows or weekends; no guaranteed response SLAs.

Institutional-tier services and dedicated account managers available only at highest tiers; entry-level traders receive self-service support primarily.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA & FSC. Start Trading Read Review

Orbex Overview

Orbex was founded in 2011 and operates under regulatory licenses from CySEC (Cyprus), FSC (Mauritius), and FSA (Seychelles). This multi-jurisdictional structure allows the broker to serve a global audience while maintaining compliance with EU standards (CySEC) and international regulations. The platform serves traders across all experience levels—from beginners testing markets with $100 Starter accounts to professional operators deploying $25,000+ Ultimate accounts. Orbex competes on spread competitiveness, platform quality, and professional infrastructure rather than exotic leverage or astronomical bonuses.

The broker emphasizes mid-market positioning: regulation and safety above unregulated competitors like FreshForex, but without the premium branding or institutional focus of top-tier operators. Strong in European and emerging markets; growing presence in South Africa and other regions. Available via desktop MT4/MT5, web browsers, and mobile apps across iOS/Android. The platform prioritizes serious traders seeking professional-grade tools and regulated access, not beginners prioritizing hand-holding or institutional buyers demanding premium tier-1 credentials.

What Can You Trade with Orbex?

Orbex offers 1,000+ tradable instruments spanning major forex pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USDZAR, etc.), exotic currency crosses, commodities (gold, silver, oil, natural gas), global indices (S&P 500, DAX, FTSE 100, JSE), cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and 50+ altcoins), individual stocks from global exchanges, and ETFs. All asset classes are accessible from any account tier; leverage varies by instrument and regional regulation (forex maximum 1:500, CFDs typically 1:50–1:200, crypto 1:2–1:10 depending on volatility).

What Makes Orbex Different?

Orbex differentiates through professional-grade platforms (MT4/MT5 with full automation support), multi-jurisdictional regulation providing international trader access, competitive spreads from 0.0 pips, and integrated copy trading—all positioned as reliable, regulated infrastructure without exotic leverage or aggressive marketing. Unlike unregulated competitors, Orbex prioritizes compliance, fund protection, and professional trading environments. Unlike institutional brokers, it offers accessible account minimums ($100 Starter) and simplified onboarding. Orbex targets serious part-time and semi-professional traders seeking regulatory credibility and execution quality without paying institutional premiums.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA & FSC. Start Trading Read Review

Orbex Features

MetaTrader 4 desktop, web, and mobile with Expert Advisor support, custom indicators, and strategy optimization.

MetaTrader 5 with 21 timeframes, built-in economic calendar, depth of market, and advanced order types.

1,000+ tradable instruments across all major asset classes (forex, commodities, indices, crypto, stocks).

Leverage up to 1:500 on major forex pairs; lower on CFDs, crypto, and commodities per risk rules.

Copy trading via MetaTrader signals and social trading features; automatically replicate experienced traders' positions.

Segregated client funds and negative balance protection standard across all accounts.

Multiple account types: Starter ($100), Premium ($500), Ultimate ($25,000), and free Demo accounts.

Advanced charting with 30+ indicators (MT4), 38+ indicators (MT5), multiple timeframes, and drawing tools.

Strategy backtesting and automated trading via Expert Advisors; test systems on historical data before live deployment.

24/5 multilingual customer support via phone, email, and live chat across multiple regions.

Educational resources: webinars, trading academy, market research (Trading Central), trading glossary, step-by-step guides.

VPS hosting available (paid) for running automated strategies 24/7 without relying on local computer power.

Feature Orbex Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, mobile apps (iOS/Android) Account Types Starter, Premium, Ultimate, Demo Minimum Deposit $100 (Starter), $500 (Premium), $25,000 (Ultimate) Spreads (EUR/USD) ~1.5 pips (Starter), from 0.0 pips (Premium/Ultimate + $8/$5 commission) Commission None on Starter; $8/lot Premium; $5/lot Ultimate Leverage Up to 1:500 on major forex; lower on CFDs, crypto, commodities Tradable Instruments 1,000+ (50+ forex, commodities, 80+ indices, crypto, stocks, ETFs) Client Fund Segregation Yes; segregated accounts standard across all account types Copy Trading Yes; MetaTrader signals and social trading integration Crypto Trading Yes; 50+ cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins Customer Support 24/5 via phone, email, live chat; multilingual Regulation CySEC (Cyprus), FSC (Mauritius), FSA (Seychelles) 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Orbex Customer Reviews

Customer feedback on Orbex is predominantly positive; traders praise platform quality, regulation, and execution while noting occasional withdrawal processing delays. The broker's reputation is strong among European and emerging-market traders; less established in North America. Common praise centers on tight spreads, responsive customer support, fast deposits, and MT4/MT5 reliability. Complaints focus on withdrawal speed on high-volume requests, slower support responses during peak trading hours, and mid-tier brand recognition versus top-tier competitors. Overall sentiment: Orbex excels for serious intermediate-to-advanced traders seeking regulated infrastructure with competitive execution; appropriate for part-time and semi-professional operators.

Platform Feedback Summary Rating FX-Ratings Strong platform quality and spreads; regulation and customer support praised 4.1/5 FX Peace Army Solid reputation for professional traders; positive on platforms and spreads; noted slower withdrawals 4.0/5 BrokerRank 70/100 overall; high marks on regulation/spreads, moderate on withdrawal speed and brand recognition 4.0/5 European Trader Communities Very positive; respected for CySEC regulation and professional infrastructure; growing presence 4.3/5

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA & FSC. Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

Rating Category Score Comment Platform Quality 4.5/5 MT4/MT5 stability, charting tools, and execution speed praised; mobile apps functional Regulation & Safety 4.2/5 CySEC/FSC/FSA oversight; segregated funds and negative balance protection valued Spreads & Fees 4.3/5 Competitive 0.0 pips Premium/Ultimate; $100 Starter entry attractive; commissions reasonable Customer Support 4.0/5 Responsive during business hours; multilingual; slower during peak periods; no weekend guarantee Deposit Speed 4.4/5 Card/e-wallet deposits fast (minutes–1 hour); bank wires typical 2–5 business days Withdrawal Speed 3.8/5 E-wallet ~24 hours; card 3–5 days; wire 5–7 days; occasional delays reported on large amounts Educational Resources 4.1/5 Webinars, trading academy, market research solid; less comprehensive than institutional brokers Copy Trading 4.2/5 MetaTrader signals integration effective; transparent performance data; easy risk adjustment Overall Rating 4.2/5 Professional-grade platform, regulation, and execution; mid-tier brand recognition and occasional delays

Orbex Safety and Security

Regulated by recognized authorities: CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission) for EU-standard client protection, plus FSC (Mauritius Financial Services Commission) and FSA (Seychelles Financial Services Authority) for international clients. Regulatory oversight ensures compliance with anti-money laundering (AML), know-your-customer (KYC), and capital adequacy standards.

CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission) for EU-standard client protection, plus FSC (Mauritius Financial Services Commission) and FSA (Seychelles Financial Services Authority) for international clients. Regulatory oversight ensures compliance with anti-money laundering (AML), know-your-customer (KYC), and capital adequacy standards. Client fund protections: The broker maintains segregated client accounts separate from operating capital, reducing counterparty risk and ensuring trader funds cannot be used for company expenses or seized in bankruptcy scenarios.

The broker maintains segregated client accounts separate from operating capital, reducing counterparty risk and ensuring trader funds cannot be used for company expenses or seized in bankruptcy scenarios. Negative balance protection: Orbex offers negative balance protection standard across all accounts, meaning traders cannot lose more than their deposited amount during extreme market volatility or flash crashes affecting leveraged positions.

Orbex offers negative balance protection standard across all accounts, meaning traders cannot lose more than their deposited amount during extreme market volatility or flash crashes affecting leveraged positions. Security infrastructure: SSL/TLS data encryption protects personal and trading information; secure VPS infrastructure available for automated strategies; two-factor authentication options for account access; regular security audits and compliance reviews.

Safety Feature Status Details Regulation ✓ Yes CySEC (EU), FSC (Mauritius), FSA (Seychelles); varies by account domicile Client Fund Segregation ✓ Yes Segregated accounts standard; funds separate from company operating capital Negative Balance Protection ✓ Yes Traders cannot lose more than deposited amount on leveraged positions Data Encryption ✓ Yes SSL/TLS encryption for all personal and trading data transmission Anti-Money Laundering (AML) ✓ Yes KYC verification, transaction monitoring, sanctions screening per regulations Investor Compensation Partial CySEC clients eligible for ESIF up to €20,000; FSC/FSA clients limited coverage VPS Security ✓ Yes Secure VPS infrastructure available (paid) for automated strategy deployment Account Verification ✓ Yes Two-factor authentication, document verification, address confirmation required

Orbex at a Glance

Attribute Details Broker Name Orbex Founded 2011 Regulation CySEC (Cyprus), FSC (Mauritius), FSA (Seychelles) Trust Score 70/100 Minimum Deposit $100 (Starter), $500 (Premium), $25,000 (Ultimate) Account Types Starter, Premium, Ultimate, Demo Base Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR, and others Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, mobile (iOS/Android) Spreads (EUR/USD) ~1.5 pips (Starter), from 0.0 pips (Premium/Ultimate + commission) Maximum Leverage 1:500 forex; lower on CFDs/crypto per risk rules Tradable Instruments 1,000+ (forex, commodities, indices, crypto, stocks, ETFs) Commission (per account) None (Starter), $8/lot (Premium), $5/lot (Ultimate) Copy Trading Yes; MetaTrader signals and social trading Negative Balance Protection Yes; standard across all accounts Client Fund Segregation Yes; accounts segregated from company capital Customer Support 24/5; phone, email, live chat; multilingual Deposit Methods Credit/debit cards, bank wire, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), regional methods Withdrawal Speed E-wallet ~24h; card 3–5 days; wire 5–7 days Bonus Programs No direct broker bonuses; third-party rebates via partners Regulation Status Regulated (multi-jurisdictional); not unregulated offshore 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Orbex Account Types

Variety of options: Orbex offers four account tiers—Starter ($100), Premium ($500), Ultimate ($25,000), and free Demo—each optimized for different trader capital levels and experience.

Orbex offers four account tiers—Starter ($100), Premium ($500), Ultimate ($25,000), and free Demo—each optimized for different trader capital levels and experience. Flexible pricing: Starter charges no commission with wider variable spreads (~1.5 pips EUR/USD); Premium and Ultimate offer tighter spreads from 0.0 pips with per-lot commissions, optimizing costs based on trading frequency.

Starter charges no commission with wider variable spreads (~1.5 pips EUR/USD); Premium and Ultimate offer tighter spreads from 0.0 pips with per-lot commissions, optimizing costs based on trading frequency. Full platform access: All account types include MT4/MT5 (desktop, web, mobile), leverage up to 1:500, negative balance protection, copy trading integration, and access to educational resources and market research.

All account types include MT4/MT5 (desktop, web, mobile), leverage up to 1:500, negative balance protection, copy trading integration, and access to educational resources and market research. Scalable structure: Traders can start with Starter (~$100), test strategies on Demo, and upgrade to Premium or Ultimate as capital and skills grow, without changing brokers or losing account history.

Starter Account

Low ~$100 minimum deposit; accessible entry for new traders and those testing the platform before larger capital commitment.

No commission; costs embedded in variable spreads (~1.5 pips EUR/USD), simplifying fee structure for beginners.

Full MT4/MT5 access, basic trading tools, copy trading integration, and negative balance protection included as standard.

Suitable for learning-phase traders, demo-to-live progression, and those with smaller starting capital seeking professional infrastructure.

Premium Account

~$500 minimum deposit; targets serious part-time traders and those ready to commit larger capital for better pricing.

Tighter spreads from 0.0 pips with per-lot commission (~$8 per round turn), reducing total execution costs for active traders.

Advanced tools, exclusive market analysis, priority support access, and enhanced educational content included.

Sweet-spot option for semi-professional traders balancing affordable entry against premium feature access and competitive pricing.

Ultimate Account

~$25,000 minimum deposit; designed for professional high-volume traders and institutional-tier capital.

Lowest spreads from 0.0 pips with reduced per-lot commission (~$5), optimizing execution costs for frequent traders running high-volume strategies.

Personalized support, dedicated account manager access (at some levels), advanced educational content, and professional-grade tools.

Best suited for experienced traders maximizing cost efficiency and seeking professional-tier service levels and execution priority.

Demo Account

Risk-free practice with $50,000 virtual funds; test trading strategies, platform features, and account types before risking real capital.

Full MT4/MT5 access with live market data, real-time price streams, and identical trading conditions as live accounts.

Unlimited practice time; ideal for beginners learning platform navigation and strategy backtesting before funding live accounts.

Reset virtual balance if depleted; useful for extended learning periods and systematic strategy development before live deployment.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA & FSC. Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an Orbex Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the Orbex Website

Go to orbex.com and locate the "Open Account" or "Demo Account" button on the homepage.

Step 2: Fill in Your Personal Details

Enter your name, email address, phone number, country of residence, and preferred account currency (USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR, etc.).

Step 3: Select Account Settings

Choose your preferred trading platform (MT4 or MT5), desired leverage level (up to 1:500), and initial deposit amount or virtual balance for demo accounts.

Step 4: Submit Your Application

Click "Open Account" or "Open Demo Account." Review the terms and conditions, then submit your application. You'll receive login credentials via email within minutes.

Step 5: Download Your Trading Platform

Download MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader 5 from the Orbex website (or the official MT developer site) for desktop (Windows/Mac), or download mobile apps for iOS/Android.

Step 6: Log In and Start Trading

Log in using your account credentials (provided via email). For demo accounts, practice with virtual funds; for live accounts, deposit funds via your chosen payment method, then begin trading with real capital.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA & FSC. Start Trading Read Review

Orbex Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Account-dependent spreads: Starter accounts feature variable spreads (~1.5 pips EUR/USD); Premium and Ultimate accounts offer tight spreads from 0.0 pips, reducing transaction costs significantly for active traders.

Starter accounts feature variable spreads (~1.5 pips EUR/USD); Premium and Ultimate accounts offer tight spreads from 0.0 pips, reducing transaction costs significantly for active traders. Commission varies by tier: Starter accounts charge zero commission; Premium accounts charge ~$8 per lot (round turn); Ultimate accounts charge ~$5 per lot, rewarding higher volume and capital commitment.

Starter accounts charge zero commission; Premium accounts charge ~$8 per lot (round turn); Ultimate accounts charge ~$5 per lot, rewarding higher volume and capital commitment. Overnight swap fees: Positions held overnight incur swap charges reflecting interest rate differentials between currency pairs; swap amounts vary by instrument, account type, and market conditions.

Positions held overnight incur swap charges reflecting interest rate differentials between currency pairs; swap amounts vary by instrument, account type, and market conditions. Inactivity fees: Accounts inactive for 90+ days may incur monthly maintenance fees (~$10–$50 depending on region and account tier), so periodic trading or account activity is recommended.

Accounts inactive for 90+ days may incur monthly maintenance fees (~$10–$50 depending on region and account tier), so periodic trading or account activity is recommended. Deposit/withdrawal fees: Orbex generally covers electronic payment charges; third-party providers (banks, payment processors) may apply their own intermediary fees on wire transfers or regional payment methods.

Account Type Spreads (EUR/USD) Commission per Lot Monthly Inactivity Fee Deposit Fee Withdrawal Fee 📝 Sign up Starter ~1.5 pips (variable) None Rare; typically waived under $10K AUM None (broker covered) None (broker covered) 👉 Open Account Premium From 0.0 pips ~$8 per lot (round turn) $10–$20 after 90 days inactive None (broker covered) None (broker covered) 👉 Open Account Ultimate From 0.0 pips ~$5 per lot (round turn) Typically waived for high-volume accounts None (broker covered) None (broker covered) 👉 Open Account Demo Live spreads Live commission structure N/A (practice account) N/A N/A 👉 Open Account

Orbex Trading Platforms

MetaTrader dominance: Orbex offers both MT4 and MT5, the industry-standard platforms trusted by millions of retail and professional traders worldwide for their reliability and feature depth.

Orbex offers both MT4 and MT5, the industry-standard platforms trusted by millions of retail and professional traders worldwide for their reliability and feature depth. Advanced charting: 30+ technical indicators (MT4) and 38+ indicators (MT5), 9 timeframes (MT4) and 21 timeframes (MT5), multiple chart types, drawing tools, and fully customizable layouts for detailed market analysis.

30+ technical indicators (MT4) and 38+ indicators (MT5), 9 timeframes (MT4) and 21 timeframes (MT5), multiple chart types, drawing tools, and fully customizable layouts for detailed market analysis. Automated trading: Full Expert Advisor (EA) support on both platforms; built-in strategy tester for backtesting systems on historical data before live deployment; run EAs continuously via VPS hosting.

Full Expert Advisor (EA) support on both platforms; built-in strategy tester for backtesting systems on historical data before live deployment; run EAs continuously via VPS hosting. Multi-device access: Trade from desktop (Windows/Mac), web browser (no download needed), or mobile (iOS/Android); accounts sync across devices in real time, maintaining chart layouts and positions.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Industry-standard platform known for intuitive interface, robust backtesting engine, and decades of community support.

30 built-in technical indicators, 9 timeframes, single-thread strategy tester, and full hedging/position overlap support.

Available across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android with synchronized charts, positions, and settings across devices.

Ideal for both manual traders and automated strategy developers seeking proven, reliable, familiar infrastructure.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Advanced multi-asset platform supporting forex, CFDs on stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies from a single terminal.

38 technical indicators, 21 timeframes, built-in economic calendar, six types of pending orders, market depth, and hedging options.

Copy trading and algorithmic trading support built-in; more advanced features than MT4 for comprehensive strategy automation and analysis.

Available on all major platforms (Windows, macOS, iOS, Android) with professional-grade tools for active traders and algorithm developers.

Copy Trading

Automated trade replication: Follow experienced traders and automatically copy their positions in real time without manual intervention; all their trades execute simultaneously in your account.

Follow experienced traders and automatically copy their positions in real time without manual intervention; all their trades execute simultaneously in your account. Transparent performance data: View each strategy provider's historical statistics—win rate, drawdown, monthly returns, number of followers—to make informed selection decisions.

View each strategy provider's historical statistics—win rate, drawdown, monthly returns, number of followers—to make informed selection decisions. Flexible risk control: Adjust trade size proportions, risk percentage per trade, and stop-loss levels; pause or disconnect from providers anytime without penalty or notice.

Adjust trade size proportions, risk percentage per trade, and stop-loss levels; pause or disconnect from providers anytime without penalty or notice. Integrated into platforms: MetaTrader signals and Orbex social trading features built directly into MT4/MT5 apps; no separate platform or learning curve required for traders already familiar with MT.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA & FSC. Start Trading Read Review

Orbex Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Deposits

Multiple funding options: Credit/debit cards (Visa, Mastercard), bank wire transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), and various region-specific online payment methods depending on client location.

Credit/debit cards (Visa, Mastercard), bank wire transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller), and various region-specific online payment methods depending on client location. Fast processing: Card and e-wallet deposits typically complete within 15–60 minutes during business hours; bank wires process within 2–5 business days depending on intermediary bank delays.

Card and e-wallet deposits typically complete within 15–60 minutes during business hours; bank wires process within 2–5 business days depending on intermediary bank delays. No broker fees: Orbex covers electronic payment processing charges; third-party intermediaries (banks, payment processors) may apply conversion fees or intermediary charges.

Orbex covers electronic payment processing charges; third-party intermediaries (banks, payment processors) may apply conversion fees or intermediary charges. Wallet system: Orbex Wallet account allows traders to hold funds in multiple currencies and transfer between trading accounts without currency conversion fees, optimizing account management.

Withdrawals

Return-to-source priority: Initial withdrawals must go back to the original deposit method for at least the initially deposited amount (regulatory requirement in some jurisdictions).

Initial withdrawals must go back to the original deposit method for at least the initially deposited amount (regulatory requirement in some jurisdictions). Processing times: E-wallet withdrawals typically ~24 hours; credit/debit card withdrawals 3–5 business days; bank wire withdrawals 5–7 business days depending on intermediary banks.

E-wallet withdrawals typically ~24 hours; credit/debit card withdrawals 3–5 business days; bank wire withdrawals 5–7 business days depending on intermediary banks. Fee structure: Orbex charges no withdrawal fees; banks and payment providers may apply intermediary charges on international wires or regional transfer methods.

Orbex charges no withdrawal fees; banks and payment providers may apply intermediary charges on international wires or regional transfer methods. Profit withdrawal options: Profits beyond initially deposited amounts may require bank transfer or alternative methods per regulatory requirements and regional policies; clarify with support before first withdrawal.

Deposit Method Minimum Processing Time Fee (Broker) Currencies Credit/Debit Card (Visa/MC) $10–$25 15–60 minutes None USD, EUR, GBP Bank Wire (SWIFT) $100+ 2–5 business days None (bank may charge) USD, EUR, GBP E-Wallet (Skrill/Neteller) $10–$25 Instant–30 minutes None USD, EUR, GBP Regional Payment (varies by region) Varies 1–2 hours None (provider may charge) Varies Cryptocurrency (via partners) Varies Instant None (blockchain fees apply) BTC, ETH, USDT, others

Leverage

Forex leverage: Up to approximately 1:500 on major forex pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USDZAR), allowing traders to control large positions with modest capital and magnify both profit potential and risk.

Up to approximately 1:500 on major forex pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USDZAR), allowing traders to control large positions with modest capital and magnify both profit potential and risk. Instrument-dependent: CFDs on commodities, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies typically carry lower maximum leverage (1:50–1:200) due to higher volatility and regulatory restrictions on non-currency assets.

CFDs on commodities, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies typically carry lower maximum leverage (1:50–1:200) due to higher volatility and regulatory restrictions on non-currency assets. Regional variations: Some regulatory jurisdictions enforce lower leverage caps—for example, ESMA (European) rules cap major forex at 1:30 retail; check local regulations for your account region.

Some regulatory jurisdictions enforce lower leverage caps—for example, ESMA (European) rules cap major forex at 1:30 retail; check local regulations for your account region. Risk amplification: High leverage (1:500) dramatically amplifies both profits and losses; traders should use stop-losses, position sizing, and risk management tools to limit downside exposure and avoid account liquidation.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA & FSC. Start Trading Read Review

Orbex vs Competitors – Comparison

Feature Orbex eToro XM Regulation CySEC, FSC, FSA CySEC, FCA CySEC, ASIC, FSC Minimum Deposit $100 (Starter) $200 $10 Spreads (EUR/USD) ~1.5 pips (Starter); 0.0+ (Premium/Ultimate) ~2.0 pips (social trading) From 1.6 pips (Standard); 0.6 pips (Micro) Maximum Leverage 1:500 forex; lower on CFDs 1:30 retail (EU/UK); 1:400 pro 1:500 forex; regulated per region Platforms MT4, MT5, mobile Proprietary web/mobile MT4, MT5 Copy Trading Yes (MetaTrader signals) Yes (primary feature) Limited (no primary feature) Tradable Instruments 1,000+ (forex, CFDs, crypto) 2,000+ (stocks, crypto, commodities) 1,000+ (forex, CFDs, metals, crypto) Customer Support 24/5 multilingual 24/7 multilingual 24/5 multilingual Withdrawal Speed E-wallet 24h; card 3–5 days 3–5 business days typical E-wallet 24h; wire 3–5 days Beginner-Friendly Moderate (professional infrastructure) Very (social/copy focus) Moderate (MT focus) Best For Serious traders, active scalpers, regulated offshore access Social traders, beginners, copy trading focus Forex specialists, high leverage seekers, MT veterans 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Bonuses and Promotions

Current Bonus Status

No direct deposit bonuses: Orbex does not currently offer regular sign-up bonuses or deposit matching promotions for new account registrations.

Orbex does not currently offer regular sign-up bonuses or deposit matching promotions for new account registrations. Occasional promotions: Seasonal or limited-time offers may appear (deposit bonuses, referral rewards, trading competitions); check the website or contact support for active campaigns.

Seasonal or limited-time offers may appear (deposit bonuses, referral rewards, trading competitions); check the website or contact support for active campaigns. Cashback via partners: Third-party rebate platforms offer cashback (~$6.40 per lot on Starter accounts, higher on Premium/Ultimate) tied to trading volume; rates and eligibility vary by partner and account type.

Important Terms

Bonus funds typically cannot be withdrawn as cash; instead, they increase margin or trading capacity for a limited period (usually 30–60 days) before expiring.

Promotions and rebate programs vary by region and regulatory jurisdiction; CySEC-regulated accounts may be excluded from some third-party rebate programs.

All bonuses and promotional terms are subject to broker discretion; offers may be modified, limited, or discontinued without prior notice.

Bonus Type Status Details Sign-up Bonus None (currently) No direct new account bonuses offered; check periodically for seasonal promotions Deposit Bonus None (currently) No percentage-match or fixed-amount deposit bonuses; occasional limited-time offers possible Referral Program Limited Refer-a-friend bonuses available but not primary marketing focus; terms vary Cashback/Rebates Yes (via partners) Third-party rebate platforms offer ~$6.40/lot Starter, higher on Premium/Ultimate; monthly payouts; regional restrictions apply Loyalty Rewards None (direct) No tiered loyalty program; account tier (Starter/Premium/Ultimate) determines spreads/commissions indirectly Trading Competitions Occasional Seasonal trading contests with prize pools; check website for active competitions

Awards and Recognition

Recent Awards

Best Forex Provider 2023 — Online Money Awards, recognizing excellence in forex services and professional platform quality.

— Online Money Awards, recognizing excellence in forex services and professional platform quality. Most Competitive & Trusted FX Broker 2023 — Forex Expo Dubai award highlighting competitive spreads and regulatory trustworthiness.

— Forex Expo Dubai award highlighting competitive spreads and regulatory trustworthiness. Highest Value Broker 2024 — Dubai Forex Expo recognition for overall trader value and competitive fee structure.

— Dubai Forex Expo recognition for overall trader value and competitive fee structure. Best CFD Broker UAE 2023 — Global Business Magazine award for professional CFD trading services and market access.

— Global Business Magazine award for professional CFD trading services and market access. Best FX Educational Broker MENA 2022 — Forex Expo Dubai award for comprehensive trader education programs and webinars.

Historical Recognition

Best Forex Broker 2020 & 2019 — Global Banking & Finance Review; recognition for sustained service quality.

Decade of Excellence Award 2021 — Recognition for consistent long-term operational quality and trader satisfaction.

Best Customer Service & Experience MENA 2023 — Global Business Review Magazine for responsive support and professional handling.

Final Verdict Orbex is a well-regulated, professional-grade forex and CFD broker delivering competitive spreads, robust platforms, and flexible account structures for serious traders across all experience levels. Multi-jurisdictional regulation (CySEC, FSC, FSA), segregated client funds, negative balance protection, and tight spreads from 0.0 pips (premium accounts) ensure reliable, professional trading infrastructure. Full MetaTrader 4/5 access, integrated copy trading, educational resources, and 24/5 support appeal to intermediate and advanced traders seeking regulated offshore access without premium pricing. Occasional withdrawal delays and mid-tier market recognition are offset by consistent execution quality and regulatory credibility. Orbex excels for serious part-time and semi-professional traders, active scalpers, and those prioritizing regulated infrastructure with competitive pricing; less ideal for absolute beginners seeking hand-holding or institutional buyers demanding tier-1 brand prestige. Overall, a solid mid-tier choice for professional-minded traders globally and South African traders specifically seeking regulated offshore platforms with competitive execution.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs with Orbex involves significant risk of capital loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Traders may lose part or all of their invested capital. Before trading, carefully consider your experience level, financial situation, and risk tolerance. Orbex is regulated by CySEC, FSC, and FSA, but regulatory protections and leverage limits vary by jurisdiction and account domicile. Promotions, bonuses, and cashback programs may be subject to specific terms and conditions; rebates are offered through third-party partners, not directly by Orbex. This information is provided for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Always conduct your own due diligence and review the broker's official terms of service and regulatory documentation before opening an account or committing capital. Traders should consult with a qualified financial advisor if necessary before trading leveraged instruments.

Sources Checked

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Orbex a regulated broker?

Yes. Orbex is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), and Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA). Regulation strength varies by account domicile and client region; CySEC provides EU-standard protections, while offshore entities (FSC, FSA) maintain basic international standards.

What is the minimum deposit at Orbex?

Minimum deposits vary by account tier: Starter accounts require approximately $100, Premium approximately $500, and Ultimate approximately $25,000. Demo accounts are completely free with $50,000 virtual funds. Choose the tier matching your capital level and experience.

Does Orbex accept South African traders?

Yes. Orbex accepts clients from South Africa, offering ZAR-denominated accounts and multiple local payment methods. South African traders benefit from competitive spreads, MT4/MT5 platforms, multilingual support, and standard security protections, though FSCA regulation does not apply.

What spreads and commissions does Orbex charge?

Spreads vary by account: Starter approximately 1.5 pips EUR/USD with no commission; Premium spreads from 0.0 pips with approximately $8 per lot commission; Ultimate spreads from 0.0 pips with approximately $5 per lot commission.

How long do Orbex withdrawals take?

E-wallet withdrawals typically process within approximately 24 hours. Credit/debit card withdrawals take 3–5 business days. Bank wire withdrawals may take 5–7 business days depending on intermediary banks and processing times.

What leverage does Orbex offer?

Maximum leverage up to approximately 1:500 on major forex pairs. CFDs on commodities, indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies have lower leverage (1:50–1:200). Some regions enforce lower caps (e.g., 1:30 for majors under ESMA). Higher leverage amplifies both profits and losses significantly.

Does Orbex offer copy trading?

Yes. Orbex provides copy trading through MetaTrader signals and integrated social trading features. Traders automatically replicate experienced traders' positions, adjust trade size and risk settings, and disconnect anytime. Transparent performance data helps inform provider selection.

What trading platforms does Orbex provide?

Orbex offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 across desktop (Windows/Mac), web, and mobile (iOS/Android). Platforms include advanced charting, 30–38 indicators, automated trading (EAs), strategy backtesting, copy trading, and real-time multi-device synchronization.

How safe is trading with Orbex?

Orbex ensures safety through regulatory oversight (CySEC/FSC/FSA), segregated client funds, negative balance protection, SSL encryption, and secure VPS infrastructure. Offshore entities have lower regulatory oversight than tier-1 regulators, but standard international protections and anti-money laundering compliance apply.

Does Orbex offer cashback or rebates?

Orbex does not directly provide cashback programs. Third-party rebate partners offer monthly rebates (typically approximately $6.40 per lot on Starter, higher on Premium/Ultimate) based on trading volume. CySEC-regulated accounts may be excluded from certain rebate programs.