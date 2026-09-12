SquaredFinancial is an international forex and CFD broker offering forex, metals, indices, energies, shares and other leveraged markets through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

There are two main live accounts: SquaredPro and SquaredElite. The choice comes down mainly to how you want to pay for your trades. SquaredPro uses wider spreads with no separate standard FX commission, while SquaredElite offers tighter spreads and charges a commission per lot.

For anyone looking at SquaredFinancial in 2026, though, I would pay more attention to the regulatory position than the platform choice. The Seychelles operation is associated with FSA licence SD024. Squared Financial (CY) Ltd is linked to CySEC licence 329/17, which CySEC currently lists as being under examination for voluntary renunciation.

There is another recent point worth knowing. On 6 August 2026, the Seychelles Financial Services Authority announced that it was conducting an ongoing regulatory review concerning SQ Sey Ltd, licence SD024. The FSA was also clear that traders should not treat the announcement as an adverse finding or a final determination.

That distinction matters. A regulatory review is not the same thing as enforcement action, but I would still want to know about it before sending money to the broker.

Quick answer: SquaredFinancial may suit South African traders who want forex and CFD trading through MT4 or MT5, access to 40+ forex pairs, minimum trade sizes from 0.01 lots and leverage of up to 1:500 on selected markets. However, it is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated, and the Seychelles FSA announced an ongoing review of SQ Sey Ltd in August 2026. Before opening an account, South African traders should confirm which legal entity will hold the account, whether ZAR funding is available, what conversion costs apply and how withdrawals are handled.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

Is SquaredFinancial regulated?

Yes, although the answer is more complicated than saying that SquaredFinancial is simply “CySEC regulated”. Different companies within the group have operated under different regulatory arrangements, and the entity actually holding your account is what matters.

SquaredFinancial (Seychelles) Ltd / SQ Sey Ltd is associated with Seychelles Financial Services Authority licence SD024. For most international traders, this is the regulatory relationship to pay closest attention to.

The group also includes Squared Financial (CY) Ltd, associated with CySEC licence 329/17. CySEC currently shows that licence as under examination for voluntary renunciation of the authorisation.

There is some recent regulatory history as well. In November 2025, CySEC announced a €50,000 settlement with SQ Sey Ltd relating to a possible authorisation issue covering the period from October 2022 to September 2024. During the same month, CySEC announced a separate €35,000 settlement with Squared Financial (CY) Ltd concerning CFD product-intervention requirements.

Regulatory Entity Regulator Licence / Reference 2026 Position SQ Sey Ltd / SquaredFinancial Seychelles operation Seychelles FSA SD024 Licensed securities dealer; subject to an FSA regulatory review announced 6 August 2026 Squared Financial (CY) Ltd CySEC 329/17 Under examination for voluntary renunciation

This is not just paperwork. The entity behind your account can affect leverage limits, complaint procedures, client-money rules and the protections available if something goes wrong.

Before depositing, I would check the exact company name in the client agreement, the regulator responsible for that company and which rules apply to your country. A licence held elsewhere in the group does not automatically cover your account.

Can South African traders open an account with SquaredFinancial?

South African residents may be able to open an account with SquaredFinancial, depending on the broker's current onboarding policy, the entity handling the application and any country restrictions in force at the time.

For a South African trader, I would check the regulatory position before worrying about spreads or deposit methods. SquaredFinancial is not confirmed in this review as holding an FSCA licence, so South African clients should not assume that they receive the same local regulatory framework they would get from an FSCA-authorised broker.

Before opening an account, check:

Whether South African residents are currently accepted

The legal entity named in your client agreement

Which regulator supervises that entity

Whether ZAR deposits and withdrawals are available

Any currency-conversion charges

The payment methods available to you

The leverage offered on your specific account

The broker's withdrawal verification and processing rules

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

SquaredFinancial Trust Score

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Seychelles FSA-regulated international operation FSA announced an ongoing regulatory review in August 2026 MetaTrader 4 available CySEC licence 329/17 is under examination for voluntary renunciation MetaTrader 5 available Not confirmed as FSCA-regulated in South Africa SquaredPro has no stated mandatory initial deposit SquaredElite has a $5,000 stated initial deposit SquaredElite spreads can start from 0.0 pips SquaredElite charges a $5-per-lot FX commission 40+ forex CFD pairs referenced in the broker offering High leverage can materially increase losses Demo account available Swap or rollover charges can apply Minimum trade size from 0.01 lots Protection depends on the legal entity holding the account Expert Advisors and automated trading supported Funding methods vary by jurisdiction Multiple account base currencies Recent regulatory history deserves closer checking

Overview

SquaredFinancial is an international multi-asset broker built mainly around leveraged forex and CFD trading.

Its two main live accounts are SquaredPro and SquaredElite . Both work with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, so there is very little learning curve for traders who already use MetaTrader charts, indicators or Expert Advisors.

and . Both work with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, so there is very little learning curve for traders who already use MetaTrader charts, indicators or Expert Advisors. The broker offers forex, precious metals, indices, energies, shares and other CFDs where permitted. The exact market list depends on your jurisdiction and the entity your account falls under.

What can you trade with SquaredFinancial?

Forex CFDs

Precious metals

Stock indices

Energy markets

Share CFDs

Futures-related CFDs where offered

Cryptocurrency-related products where permitted

The offering referenced for this review includes more than 40 forex CFD pairs.

Is SquaredFinancial suitable for forex trading?

It can be. Forex is one of the broker's main markets, and both live account types run through MetaTrader.

SquaredPro keeps the pricing simple: you mainly pay through the spread. SquaredElite is more suited to traders who want tighter quoted spreads and are comfortable calculating the commission into the total cost of every trade.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

Featured Offering

The account structure is fairly easy to understand. You are basically choosing between spread-only pricing and tighter spreads with commission.

SquaredPro has no separate standard FX commission, with the trading cost built mainly into the spread. SquaredElite can quote spreads from 0.0 pips, but there is a $5-per-lot commission and the stated initial deposit is considerably higher.

Feature SquaredFinancial Broker Type Forex and CFD broker Main International Regulation Seychelles FSA FSA Licence SD024 2026 FSA Update Ongoing regulatory review announced 6 August 2026 Cyprus Entity Squared Financial (CY) Ltd CySEC Licence 329/17, under examination for voluntary renunciation Main Accounts SquaredPro and SquaredElite Platforms MT4 and MT5 Forex Pairs 40+ SquaredPro Spread From 1.2 pips on referenced pricing SquaredPro Commission No separate standard FX commission SquaredElite Spread From 0.0 pips on referenced pricing SquaredElite Commission $5 per lot SquaredPro Initial Deposit No mandatory initial deposit stated in the reviewed account information SquaredElite Initial Deposit $5,000 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots Demo Account Yes Automated Trading Yes, through MetaTrader EAs Maximum International Leverage Up to 1:500 on selected forex markets in the reviewed specifications

SquaredFinancial Customer Reviews

Customer feedback on SquaredFinancial is mixed. That is not unusual for a leveraged trading broker, but I would look beyond the average star rating.

The useful part of customer reviews is repetition. If multiple recent clients are independently talking about the same issue, such as withdrawals, login problems, execution, slippage or slow support, that tells you more than one very positive or very angry comment.

Positive comments about spreads or platform performance are worth reading, but I would never use them instead of checking the broker's regulatory record and legal documents.

The same applies to complaints. One bad review does not prove there is a widespread problem. Look for patterns, dates and how the broker responded.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

SquaredFinancial Safety and Security

Live-account clients are required to complete identity verification and comply with anti-money-laundering checks.

Deposits and withdrawals will generally need to involve payment methods connected to the verified account holder. The broker can request more documentation if it needs to establish identity, source of funds or ownership of a payment method.

Safety Feature SquaredFinancial Seychelles FSA Regulation Yes, licence SD024 2026 FSA Regulatory Review Yes, announced 6 August 2026 CySEC Group Entity Yes CySEC Licence Status Under examination for voluntary renunciation KYC Verification Required for live accounts AML Procedures Yes Risk Disclosure Yes FSCA Regulation Not confirmed in this review

Does SquaredFinancial require identity verification?

Yes. Expect to provide proof of identity and residential information before using a live account. Additional documents can also be requested under KYC or anti-money-laundering rules.

Why does the SquaredFinancial legal entity matter?

Because that entity determines the regulator behind your account, the leverage rules, the complaints process and the investor protections available to you.

That point matters more than usual with SquaredFinancial because the Seychelles and Cyprus regulatory positions are different.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

SquaredFinancial at a Glance

Feature Detail Broker SquaredFinancial Main International Regulatory Reference Seychelles FSA FSA Licence SD024 Latest FSA Development Ongoing review announced 6 August 2026 Cyprus Group Entity Squared Financial (CY) Ltd CySEC Licence 329/17 Current CySEC Status Under examination for voluntary renunciation Main Accounts SquaredPro and SquaredElite Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Forex Pairs 40+ Minimum Trade 0.01 lots Demo Account Yes Base Currencies EUR, USD, GBP and CHF in the reviewed account information Automated Trading Yes Copy Trading Availability can depend on the product and account setup Open an Account Open Account

SquaredFinancial Account Types

SquaredFinancial keeps the live-account choice fairly simple. There is SquaredPro and SquaredElite.

The main difference is how trading costs are charged and how much capital is required to open the account. Platform access is broadly the same, with both accounts supporting MT4 and MT5.

Feature SquaredPro SquaredElite Initial Deposit No mandatory initial deposit stated $5,000 EUR/USD Spreads From 1.2 pips From 0.0 pips FX Commission None $5 per lot Platforms MT4 / MT5 MT4 / MT5 Base Currencies EUR, USD, GBP, CHF EUR, USD, GBP, CHF Minimum Trade 0.01 lots 0.01 lots Execution Market execution Market execution Margin Call 50% on referenced conditions 50% on referenced conditions Stop Out 30% on referenced conditions 30% on referenced conditions Demo Trading Available Available Open an Account Open Account Open Account

SquaredPro Account

SquaredPro is the easier account to access.

The account information reviewed for this page does not state a mandatory initial deposit. That does not mean you can sensibly trade with almost no money, of course. Your balance still needs to be large enough to cover the margin on the position and leave room for normal market movement.

EUR/USD spreads are referenced from around 1.2 pips , with no separate standard forex commission. For a trader who wants predictable, easy-to-read pricing, that structure is straightforward.

, with no separate standard forex commission. For a trader who wants predictable, easy-to-read pricing, that structure is straightforward. SquaredPro supports MT4 and MT5, with EUR, USD, GBP and CHF listed as base currencies in the information reviewed.

SquaredElite Account

SquaredElite is the account I would compare if tighter quoted spreads matter more to you than having commission built into the spread.

EUR/USD spreads can start from 0.0 pips , with a stated FX commission of $5 per lot .

, with a stated FX commission of . Do the full cost calculation before assuming 0.0 pips makes it cheaper. A zero minimum spread is only one part of the trade cost.

The other consideration is the deposit. The reviewed account information lists a $5,000 initial deposit, so this account is clearly more suited to established or higher-volume traders than someone testing live CFD trading for the first time.

SquaredFinancial Demo Account

A demo account is available through MetaTrader, and I would use it before funding a live account if you have never traded with SquaredFinancial.

A demo lets you test order entry, spreads, platform behaviour and Expert Advisors without putting real capital at risk. It is also useful for learning how margin behaves when several positions are open at once.

What account types does SquaredFinancial offer?

SquaredFinancial offers SquaredPro and SquaredElite. SquaredPro uses spread-based FX pricing without a separate standard commission. SquaredElite offers tighter quoted spreads and charges $5 per lot.

Which SquaredFinancial account is best for beginners?

SquaredPro is the easier starting point. The pricing is simpler and the reviewed account information does not show the same $5,000 entry requirement as SquaredElite.

I would still start on demo. Once you move to live trading, keep the position size small enough that a normal losing trade is just a losing trade, not an account event.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a SquaredFinancial Account

The application is completed online. You create a profile, provide your personal and financial details, complete identity checks and fund the account once it has been approved.

Step 1 – Start the Registration

Go through the official SquaredFinancial registration process. Before filling in the full application, check which legal entity is shown during onboarding. That tells you which regulatory framework you are entering.

Step 2 – Enter Your Personal Information

Full legal name

Email address

Telephone number

Date of birth

Country of residence

Residential address

Step 3 – Complete Your Financial Information

You can expect questions about employment, income, source of funds, trading experience and your understanding of leveraged products. This is standard KYC and suitability information for a CFD account.

Step 4 – Choose an Account Type

Choose between SquaredPro and SquaredElite based on the actual cost structure and the amount you plan to trade.

I would not choose Elite simply because the headline spread starts at 0.0 pips. Include the $5-per-lot commission in the comparison and look at the size and frequency of your trades.

Step 5 – Select MT4 or MT5

MT4 makes sense if you already trade forex using the classic MetaTrader setup, especially if you rely on older EAs or indicators.

MT5 is the better fit if you want a newer platform with more timeframes and broader multi-asset functionality.

Step 6 – Verify Your Identity

Passport or national identity document

Proof of residential address

Bank or payment documentation where required

Additional source-of-funds information if requested

Step 7 – Wait for Account Approval

The broker will review your application and documents. If something cannot be verified automatically, you may be asked for more information.

Step 8 – Fund the Account

Once the account is approved, use one of the funding methods available in the client portal. The options can differ according to your country, account entity and funding currency.

Step 9 – Log Into MetaTrader

Use the trading credentials supplied for the approved account to log into MT4 or MT5.

Step 10 – Start Trading

Before the first live order, check the live spread, commission, leverage, margin requirement and overnight financing for the instrument you plan to trade.

Those numbers have a much bigger effect on real trading than the advertised minimum deposit.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

SquaredFinancial Fees, Spreads and Commissions

The two live accounts use different pricing models.

SquaredPro is mainly spread-based. The pricing reviewed for this page shows EUR/USD spreads from around 1.2 pips without a separate standard FX commission.

is mainly spread-based. The pricing reviewed for this page shows EUR/USD spreads from around without a separate standard FX commission. SquaredElite can quote spreads from 0.0 pips, with a $5-per-lot commission.

Trading Cost SquaredPro SquaredElite EUR/USD Spread From 1.2 pips From 0.0 pips FX Commission None $5 per lot Swap / Rollover Can apply Can apply Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots 0.01 lots Initial Deposit No mandatory initial deposit stated $5,000

Does SquaredFinancial charge commission?

SquaredPro does not list a separate standard forex commission, so the cost is mainly built into the spread.

SquaredElite charges around $5 per lot on the pricing reviewed here, in return for tighter quoted spreads.

Does SquaredFinancial charge overnight fees?

Yes, swap or rollover charges can apply when eligible positions are held overnight. The actual amount depends on the instrument, whether you are long or short, and the rate currently shown in the platform.

SquaredFinancial Trading Platforms

SquaredFinancial offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Anyone who has traded retail forex for a while will know both platforms. They support desktop, browser and mobile trading, with charting, indicators and automated strategies through Expert Advisors.

Platform Availability Best For MetaTrader 4 Yes Forex trading, custom indicators and EAs MetaTrader 5 Yes Multi-asset CFD trading and expanded tools MT4 Web Yes Browser-based access MT5 Web Yes Browser-based multi-asset access MT4 Mobile Yes Mobile forex trading MT5 Mobile Yes Mobile multi-asset trading Expert Advisors Yes Automated strategies Open an Account

Open Account Open Account

MetaTrader 4

MT4 still works very well for forex traders.

The main advantage is the huge existing ecosystem. There are years' worth of indicators, scripts and Expert Advisors built around it, and experienced FX traders generally know their way around the platform already.

MetaTrader 5

MT5 is the newer platform and makes more sense if you want additional timeframes, more built-in tools and broader multi-asset functionality.

SquaredFinancial Web Trading

Supported MetaTrader accounts can be accessed through the web terminal, which is useful when you need to trade from a machine where installing desktop software is not practical.

SquaredFinancial Mobile Trading

The MT4 and MT5 mobile apps let you monitor positions, place and modify orders, check charts and manage open trades from a compatible phone or tablet.

Automated Trading

Both platforms support Expert Advisors.

That is useful if you run systematic strategies, but automation does not fix a bad system. An EA running too much leverage can lose money considerably faster than a manual trader can click.

Which trading platforms does SquaredFinancial offer?

SquaredFinancial offers MT4 and MT5 across desktop, web and mobile. Both support technical analysis, indicators and automated trading through Expert Advisors.

Is MT4 or MT5 better at SquaredFinancial?

MT4 is still a solid choice for dedicated forex traders, particularly if you already use custom indicators or EAs built for MT4.

MT5 is better suited to traders who want more timeframes, broader multi-asset support and the newer MetaTrader environment.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

SquaredFinancial Deposits and Withdrawals

Funding methods depend on your country and the entity holding your account, so I would trust the verified client portal over a generic list on a broker review.

Commonly referenced methods include bank transfers, credit and debit cards and selected e-wallets. Limits, availability and processing times can differ between jurisdictions.

Funding Method Availability Bank Transfer Commonly supported Visa Where available Mastercard Where available Skrill Region-dependent Neteller Region-dependent Other E-Wallets Region-dependent Cryptocurrency Funding Only where supported by the applicable entity ZAR Funding Confirm in the client portal

How can I deposit money with SquaredFinancial?

Use the funding methods displayed in your verified client portal. Those are the options actually available to your account, rather than methods that may only be offered in another country.

How do SquaredFinancial withdrawals work?

Withdrawals are subject to KYC and anti-money-laundering checks.

Depending on the method used, money you originally deposited may have to be returned to that same funding source before profits can be paid through another route.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

SquaredFinancial Leverage

Leverage depends on the legal entity, the instrument and the client's account profile.

The international specifications referenced for this review show leverage of up to 1:500 on selected forex pairs.

That is a lot of leverage. At 1:500, position sizing matters far more than how small the broker allows the initial deposit to be.

Feature SquaredFinancial International Forex Leverage Up to 1:500 on selected pairs in reviewed specifications Minimum Trade 0.01 lots Margin Call 50% on referenced account conditions Stop Out 30% on referenced account conditions Higher Leverage Risk Significant Exact Leverage Depends on entity, instrument and account

Leverage does not improve the quality of a trade. It only lets you control a larger position with less margin.

If the trade goes against you, the percentage loss on your account rises just as quickly.

SquaredFinancial Forex Trading

Forex is one of SquaredFinancial's main markets.

The broker information referenced for this review includes more than 40 CFD currency pairs , covering major pairs as well as a selection of minors and crosses.

, covering major pairs as well as a selection of minors and crosses. Your pricing depends on the account. SquaredPro charges through a wider spread without a separate standard FX commission, while SquaredElite can quote from 0.0 pips and adds a $5-per-lot commission.

SquaredFinancial Metals Trading

SquaredFinancial offers CFD exposure to precious metals including gold and silver where available.

Anyone trading metals with leverage needs to respect how quickly these markets can move. Gold in particular can react hard to U.S. interest-rate expectations, inflation data, geopolitical headlines and moves in the dollar.

A position that looks manageable in quiet trading can become very different around major data or central-bank decisions.

SquaredFinancial Indices

Index CFDs let you trade the movement of a broader equity index without buying every share inside it.

They can work well for directional trading or hedging, but remember what you actually own: a leveraged CFD position. You do not own the underlying index constituents.

SquaredFinancial Stock CFDs

Stock CFDs allow you to take a view on individual company share prices without buying the underlying shares.

You can generally trade in either direction, but you do not receive the normal ownership rights of a shareholder. If you keep a leveraged stock CFD open for longer periods, financing costs can also become meaningful.

SquaredFinancial Research

SquaredFinancial has offered market analysis and trading information as part of its wider service.

Broker research can be useful for spotting markets to watch or getting another view on an event. I would still treat it as one input, not a trade signal you follow blindly.

Your own risk limits, entry criteria and position sizing still have to come first.

SquaredFinancial Education

Educational material is useful when it teaches traders how the product actually behaves, rather than simply showing them where the Buy and Sell buttons are.

Before trading CFDs with real money, a new trader should understand position sizing, margin, stop losses, leverage, spreads, commissions and overnight financing.

The demo account is a sensible place to practise all of that before adding live-market pressure.

Is SquaredFinancial Good for Beginners?

SquaredFinancial is relatively accessible on the account side because SquaredPro does not show a mandatory initial deposit in the information reviewed, and MT4 and MT5 have plenty of documentation available.

The part I would be careful with is leverage.

Access to as much as 1:500 on selected international forex markets means a trader can build a position that is far too large for the account very quickly.

For someone new to forex or CFDs, I would start on demo, then move to a small live balance using conservative position sizes. A low entry requirement is useful. It is not an invitation to max out the available leverage.

Is SquaredFinancial Good for Experienced Traders?

Experienced traders may get more value from SquaredElite because of its tighter quoted spreads, $5-per-lot commission and support for automated strategies on MT4 and MT5.

That structure can work for higher-volume trading, provided the total round-trip cost makes sense for your strategy.

I would still include regulation in the decision. The CySEC licence status, the two 2025 settlements and the Seychelles FSA review announced in August 2026 are all relevant before committing meaningful capital.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

Who Is SquaredFinancial Best For?

SquaredFinancial makes the most sense for traders who already understand leveraged CFDs, prefer MetaTrader and want to choose between spread-based pricing and tighter spreads with a separate commission.

Forex traders who prefer MT4 or MT5

Traders who use Expert Advisors

Higher-volume traders comparing low-spread commission accounts

Multi-asset CFD traders who want forex, metals, indices and shares in one trading setup

Experienced traders who are comfortable checking the regulatory position themselves

I would be less enthusiastic about it for a South African trader who specifically wants FSCA regulation, or for anyone who prefers a broker with a simpler regulatory structure and no current review hanging over one of its main international entities.

SquaredFinancial vs Other Brokers

Feature SquaredFinancial Typical Forex Broker MT4 Yes Often MT5 Yes Often Demo Account Yes Usually Raw/Zero-Spread Style Account Yes, via SquaredElite pricing Often EUR/USD Spread From 0.0 pips on Elite pricing Varies Commission-Free Account Yes, SquaredPro Often International Regulation Seychelles FSA Varies Current Regulatory Complexity Higher than average due to CySEC status and 2026 FSA review Varies Maximum International Leverage Up to 1:500 on selected FX in reviewed specifications Varies Minimum Trade 0.01 lots Often 0.01 lots Expert Advisors Yes Usually on MetaTrader brokers

SquaredFinancial Review Methodology

We review brokers around the things that affect an actual trading account: regulation, the legal entity holding client funds, trading costs, account types, platform access, leverage, funding, available markets and the type of trader the setup is likely to suit.

Where regulation is concerned, the regulator's own records matter more than the broker's marketing copy.

Trading conditions can also change. Spreads, commissions, leverage and payment methods should therefore be checked against the latest account terms before you fund an account.

Conclusion

From a pure trading-platform perspective, SquaredFinancial has a solid setup.

You get MT4 and MT5, support for Expert Advisors, a 0.01-lot minimum trade size and a choice between spread-based and commission-based pricing.

SquaredPro is the easier account to approach. SquaredElite is more interesting for active traders who can make use of the tighter spreads and are comfortable with the $5-per-lot commission and $5,000 entry requirement.

The part I would spend more time on in 2026 is regulation.

The Seychelles FSA announced an ongoing review concerning SQ Sey Ltd and licence SD024 on 6 August 2026. The regulator expressly said that traders should not interpret the announcement as an adverse finding. That is worth keeping in perspective.

At the same time, CySEC still lists Squared Financial (CY) Ltd licence 329/17 as under examination for voluntary renunciation, and the group has two settlements from November 2025 in its recent regulatory history.

None of that automatically tells you not to trade with SquaredFinancial. It does tell me that this is a broker where I would check the legal entity and current regulatory status carefully before making a meaningful deposit.

For South African traders, there is one extra point. SquaredFinancial is not confirmed in this review as FSCA-regulated. If you are considering an account, find out exactly which offshore entity will hold your funds and what protections come with it.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSA Start Trading Read Review

Disclaimer

CFDs are leveraged products and carry a high risk of financial loss.

Leverage increases exposure in both directions. A market move against an oversized position can reduce account equity very quickly.

The legal entity holding your account determines the regulatory framework, complaint route and account conditions that apply to you. Check this before depositing.

Regulatory status, spreads, commissions, leverage and payment methods can change. Use the broker's latest official documents when making a decision.

Past performance, trading signals and market analysis do not guarantee future returns.

Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

You might also like:

SquaredFinancial Safety and Security

SquaredFinancial Account Types

SquaredFinancial Trading Platforms

SquaredFinancial vs Other Brokers

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SquaredFinancial?

SquaredFinancial is an international forex and CFD broker offering forex, metals, indices, shares and other leveraged markets through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Is SquaredFinancial regulated?

Yes. The international Seychelles operation is associated with FSA licence SD024. The group also includes Squared Financial (CY) Ltd, whose CySEC licence 329/17 is currently listed as under examination for voluntary renunciation.

Is SquaredFinancial under regulatory review in 2026?

Yes. On 6 August 2026, the Seychelles FSA announced an ongoing regulatory review concerning SQ Sey Ltd and licence SD024.

The FSA also stated that traders should not treat the announcement itself as an adverse finding or determination.

Is SquaredFinancial FSCA-regulated?

SquaredFinancial is not confirmed in this review as being regulated by South Africa's FSCA. South African traders should check the legal entity and regulator attached to their account before sending funds.

Can South Africans open a SquaredFinancial account?

South African residents may be eligible, depending on the broker's current onboarding rules and country restrictions. Check eligibility during registration.

What account types does SquaredFinancial offer?

The two main live accounts are SquaredPro and SquaredElite. SquaredPro uses spread-based pricing, while SquaredElite combines tighter spreads with a separate commission.

What is the minimum deposit at SquaredFinancial?

The account information reviewed for this page does not state a mandatory initial deposit for SquaredPro. SquaredElite lists a $5,000 initial deposit.

What spreads does SquaredFinancial offer?

Referenced pricing shows EUR/USD spreads from around 1.2 pips on SquaredPro and from 0.0 pips on SquaredElite.

Those are starting figures. Live spreads are variable and can widen when liquidity drops or markets become more volatile.

Does SquaredFinancial charge commission?

SquaredPro does not list a separate standard forex commission. SquaredElite charges around $5 per lot on the pricing reviewed for this page.

What leverage does SquaredFinancial offer?

The international specifications referenced here show leverage of up to 1:500 on selected forex pairs. Your actual leverage will depend on the legal entity, instrument and account profile.

Does SquaredFinancial offer MetaTrader 4?

Yes. MT4 is available with charting, technical indicators, custom tools and Expert Advisors.

Does SquaredFinancial offer MetaTrader 5?

Yes. MT5 is also available and provides additional timeframes, broader multi-asset functionality and support for automated trading.

Is SquaredFinancial good for beginners?

SquaredPro is relatively accessible, but the bigger issue for a new trader is leverage. With leverage as high as 1:500 available on selected international forex markets, poor position sizing can damage an account very quickly.

I would use the demo account first and move to live trading gradually.

Which SquaredFinancial account is better for active traders?

SquaredElite is more likely to suit active or higher-volume traders because it combines tighter quoted spreads with a per-lot commission.

Compare the full cost of the trade, though. The minimum spread alone does not tell you whether the account is cheaper for your strategy.