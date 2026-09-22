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  X Open Hub is a well-established liquidity and technology provider that supports brokers with institutional-grade pricing, deep multi-asset liquidity, and advanced trading infrastructure, helping enhance execution quality and platform stability. Traders have rated it 3.1 out of 5.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA
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?️Regulated and trusted by the FSCA, CySEC, KNF, DFSA, FSA, and the FCA. ?️914 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️Available for South African Traders.??

 

🔍 FeatureX Open Hub CTA Logo
💰 Minimum DepositNo set minimum $0
🎁 Sign-Up BonusNo welcome/sign-up bonus reported
💸 FeesCompetitive pricing; low/variable fees built into spreads & swaps
📉 Spreads & CommissionsTight institution-level spreads Commissions depend on broker integration
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalsManaged by the broker using X Open Hub’s liquidity Not directly by X Open Hub
🖥️ PlatformsXOH Trader proprietary platform + broker integrations (MT4/white-label)
🛡️ RegulationFCA CySEC KNF DFSA FSCA FSA
🔐 Trust ScoreMixed Score
⏱️ Payout ScheduleHandled by partner broker
📞 X Open Hub Discord ServerNot applicable
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

X Open Hub Spider Chart

X Open Hub Spider Chart

 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Institutional‑Grade Liquidity across forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptoNot a retail broker, standard trading services depend on partner brokers
Regulated in multiple jurisdictions (FSCA, FCA, CySEC, etc.)Limited direct client support — all support via partner brokers
Advanced technology & execution infrastructure (APIs, match‑book engine)Mixed user reviews on transparency and fees (often broker-dependent)
Flexible integration with MT4/MT5 and proprietary platformsFeature access (deposits, mobile trading) varies depending on the broker
Competitive fees and tight spreads for brokersNo retail social presence or community (Discord, forums, etc.)
 

Overview

  • X Open Hub is regulated in South Africa, the EU, the UK, Dubai, and other jurisdictions, and is part of the XTB Group, with headquarters in Poland.
  • It provides advanced liquidity solutions and trading technology, supporting brokers with MT4/MT5 integrations and proprietary execution platforms.
  • X Open Hub is a well-established liquidity provider, serving institutional clients and brokers worldwide, with a reputation for reliable execution and multi-asset coverage.
  • Its services reach a global network of brokers, enabling access to thousands of instruments across forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

 

Why do more traders choose X Open Hub?

Traders choose X Open Hub for its deep multi‑asset liquidity, competitive pricing, and advanced trading technology, delivered through brokers worldwide. Its strong regulatory oversight and seamless platform integrations provide reliability and confidence for both brokers and their clients.  

Featured Offered

  • X Open Hub is a feature-rich liquidity provider for brokers and institutional clients.
  • It offers access to a wide range of instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, giving brokers the ability to provide competitive trading conditions across multiple markets.
  • Advanced trading infrastructure includes MT4/MT5 integrations and proprietary connectivity, supporting automated trading, low-latency execution, and seamless platform integration.
  • Brokers can also leverage APIs, liquidity aggregation, and risk management tools to enhance client trading experiences and operational efficiency.

 

📈 Instrument🧮 Assets Available
📊 Currency PairsOver 60+ major, minor, and exotic forex pairs
📉 Stock Index CFDsGlobal indices such as S&P 500, DAX, FTSE 100, and more
🏦 Stock CFDsThousands of stock CFDs across major global exchanges
📈 ETF CFDs2,500+ ETFs and stock ETFs from 16+ major exchanges
⛏️ Commodity CFDsEnergy, precious metals, industrial metals, softs, and agricultural products
🏛️ Bond CFDsBonds and bond-related ETFs available via partner brokers
₿ Cryptocurrency CFDsMajor cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top crypto pairs
 

X Open Hub Key Features Comparison

📈 Feature📘 Description
🖥️ What it isAn institutional liquidity provider and trading tech partner for brokers and financial institutions.
📜 Main BenefitOffers deep liquidity, tight pricing, and reliable execution for brokers.
🧑‍💼 Who it’s forBrokers, fintechs, hedge funds, and institutional traders.
🗺️ How it worksConnects brokers via APIs and MT4/MT5 integrations to liquidity pools with real-time pricing.
📱 AccessAvailable through partner broker platforms, not direct trader accounts.
📘 Extra ValueProvides risk tools, reporting, APIs, and multi-jurisdiction regulatory coverage.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

X Open Hub Customer Reviews

X Open Hub Customer Reviews

 

  • On TrustFinance, X Open Hub has a 3.16 / 5 score from user reviews, indicating mixed satisfaction — some users describe the platform as easy to use and secure, while others have very different experiences.
  • Some traders and brokers report strong liquidity, competitive pricing, seamless integrations, and good support, especially from institutional partners. One review notes better execution and multi‑asset offerings that help broaden trading capabilities.

 

📰 Source💬 Feedback
📊 TrustFinance3.16 / 5 from user reviews, indicating mixed satisfaction Some users find the platform easy to use and secure, others report differing experiences.
🧑‍💼 Traders & BrokersPositive reports from institutional partners: strong liquidity, competitive pricing, seamless integrations, and good support; highlights include better execution and multi‑asset offerings that broaden trading capabilities.
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform / Source📊 Trader Feedback⭐ Rating
📈 TrustFinanceMixed satisfaction — some find the platform easy to use and secure, others report differing experiences.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
🌍 WikiFXSome praise customer service, while others report wide spreads and support staff with limited trading knowledge.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
⚠️ General Web FeedbackReports of withdrawal difficulties, platform issues, and unclear trading details; caution advised.⭐⭐⭐☆☆
 

X Open Hub Safety and Security

  X Open Hub Safety and Security  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

  • Multi-Jurisdiction Regulation: X Open Hub operates under several reputable financial regulators, including the FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK), CySEC (EU), and others, helping ensure compliance with industry standards and legal safeguards.
  • Robust Infrastructure & Risk Controls: The platform uses institutional‑grade technology with secure API connections, advanced execution systems, and risk‑management tools designed to protect trading operations and client liquidity.
  • B2B Model with Broker Oversight: As a wholesale liquidity provider (serving brokers rather than individual traders), safety and security are reinforced through the regulatory frameworks and compliance practices of both X Open Hub and the partner brokers using its services.

 

Global Regulations

🔎 Registered Entity🌎 Country of Registration📈 Regulatory Entity📉 Tier📊 License Number / Reference
1️⃣ XTB Group / X Open HubUnited Kingdom 🇬🇧

FCA

Tier 1FRN 522157
2️⃣ XTB Group / X Open HubCyprus 🇨🇾

CySec

Tier 1349/17
3️⃣ XTB Group / X Open HubPoland 🇵🇱

KNF

Tier 1Not publicly listed
4️⃣ X Open HubSouth Africa 🇿🇦

FCSA

Tier 2FSP 50938
5️⃣ X Open HubDubai, UAE 🇦🇪

DFSA

Tier 2108545
6️⃣ X Open HubSeychelles 🇸🇨

FSA

Tier 3SD018
7️⃣ X Open HubBelize 🇧🇿

FCA

Tier 3000153/2017
8️⃣ X Open HubUAE (broader) 🇦🇪

SCA

Tier 2SCA License Not Public
9️⃣ X Open HubIndonesia 🇮🇩

Bappebti

Tier 2PALN License 001/2025
 

Is X Open Hub a safe broker to trade with?

X Open Hub

is primarily a liquidity provider for brokers, not a retail broker itself. Safety stems from its multi-jurisdictional regulatory oversight, robust infrastructure, and adherence to compliance practices. Traders’ security depends on the partner broker using its liquidity.  

Which global regulations does X Open Hub follow?

X Open Hub operates under multiple regulators, including FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK), CySEC (EU), DFSA (Dubai), and more. These licenses ensure compliance with stringent financial standards, providing brokers and traders with regulated access to multi-asset liquidity worldwide.  

X Open Hub at a Glance

🔍 FeatureX Open Hub CTA Logo
🖥️ What it isInstitutional liquidity provider and trading tech partner for brokers and banks (not a retail broker).
📜 FSCA RegulatedYes — part of XTB capital group regulated by FSCA among others.
🕖 Time to open an accountAny Time
🗺️ Service DescriptionProvides deep multi‑asset liquidity, APIs, FIX connectivity, back‑office tools to brokers.
🚀 BonusN/A
🎁 Sign Up BonusN/A
🥇 Publicly TradedYes — part of XTB S.A., listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange.
🗺️ Country of regulationUK Cyprus Poland South Africa UAE Seychelles Belize
🔥 Trust ScoreVaries
🔥 Live supportYes — 24/5 support for clients via email/phone/skype.
📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)Supported via integration/bridge to partner brokers.
📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Supported via integration/bridge to partner brokers.
📊 Trading Islamic AccountN/A
📈 Tier‑1 LicensesFCA (UK) CySEC (EU) KNF (Poland).
📈 Tier‑2 LicensesFSCA (South Africa) DFSA (UAE) SCA.
📈 Tier‑3 LicensesFSA (Seychelles) FSC (Belize).
💳 Deposit with credit cardN/A
💳 Demo Trading AccountYes via partner brokers; demo available for testing.
💱 Number of base currencies supportedBase currencies vary by partner broker.
💰 SpreadsInstitutional spreads (e.g., EUR/USD low spreads From ~0.0 pips reported).
💰 LeverageInstitution‑controlled / variable Some sites note ~1:30 on majors (broker‑dependent).
💰 Currency Pairs (Total Forex pairs)60+ major, minor, exotic pairs via liquidity pool.
💰 Withdrawal fee amountN/A
💰 Trading fees classCompetitive pricing with low institutional swaps, no commission on OTC (broker‑dependent).
💰 Minimum depositN/A
💰 Inactivity fee chargedN/A
👛 Depositing with electronic walletN/A
🎮 Demo account providedYes via partner brokers.
✔️ Apple iOS AppN/A
✔️ Android AppN/A
📅 Year of Foundation2012 (established as part of XTB group).
🔢 Number of Employees~200+ (as part of XTB group institutional arm).
🔢 Number of clientsInstitutional clients; 100+ partnerships in 30+ countries.
📙 Website LanguagesEnglish (primary).
💵 Account currenciesVaries by partner broker — typical major currencies.
📙 PAMMN/A
✔️ Scalping AllowedN/A
🗺️ HedgingDepends on broker implementation.
🥇 Instruments Offered5,000+ instruments across FX Indices Commodities Shares ETFs Crypto.
🥇 Trading InstrumentsForex Indices Commodities Shares ETFs Crypto CFDs.
🥇 Total offered per instrument~5,000+ global instruments.
✔️ Safety of FundsSegregation and risk infrastructure implied but retail protections depend on broker.
📙 Demo Account DescriptionDemo accounts via partner brokers simulate real conditions.
📍 SponsorshipN/A
📍 Partnership100+ global broker partnerships.
📙 EducationN/A
💰 Fees and CommissionsCompetitive pricing institutions Broker may apply markups.
📈 Trading PlatformsProprietary and API; integration with MT4/MT5.
📈 Mobile tradingThrough partner brokers’ mobile platforms.
📈 Social TradingSupported via integrations like ZuluTrade (3rd‑party).
📍 South African Office AddressN/A
☎️ South African Tel NumberN/A
❌ Banned CountriesNo official retail list; broker partners set restrictions.
💰 Average deposit/withdraw processing timeN/A
🇿🇦 ZAR accountsN/A
🎓 Affiliate ProgramN/A
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

 X Open Hub Account Types

X Open Hubdoes not

offer retail account types — including Standard, ECN, Islamic, demo, VIP, or swap‑free accounts — because it is not a retail broker. It is an institutional liquidity provider and technology partner for brokers. However its available via a partner  

Account Type CategoryDescription📝Sign up
🏦 Institutional Liquidity SolutionsCustomised liquidity access for brokers, banks, asset managers.👉 Open Account
💰 Tailored Pricing & TermsSpecific pricing, spreads, and margin structures negotiated per partner.👉 Open Account
🔗 White Label / IntegrationBroker/platform integration with X Open Hub’s tech and liquidity via APIs.👉 Open Account
 

Account types Via Partner

🥇 Account TypeTypical Partner for That Account TypeNotes
📊 Standard AccountBrokers using MT4/MT5 bridges via PrimeXM / oneZero / Gold‑iStandard accounts are common when liquidity is bridged through major aggregation tech.
📉 ECN / Raw Spread AccountBrokers with PrimeXM / Match‑Trade / FIX API integrationsThese tech partners allow direct market access with tighter spreads.
🕊️ Islamic / Swap‑Free AccountRetail brokers that offer Islamic options on MT4/MT5Islamic accounts are set by brokers, not by X Open Hub; tech partners make the integration possible.
🎮 Demo AccountBroker platforms using X Open Hub liquidity via bridge techDemo accounts are offered by brokers using the liquidity backend.
💼 Professional / VIP AccountBrokers with custom pricing via API / FIX integrationHigher‑tier brokers often use more advanced API arrangements.
💰 Mini / Micro AccountBrokers that customize retail offerings on MT4/MT5Mini/micro accounts are broker products, supported by the integrated liquidity.
 

What account types can I open directly with X Open Hub?

Traders cannot open accounts directly with X Open Hub because it is not a retail broker. X Open Hub provides institutional liquidity and technology, while retail account types are offered by partner brokers using its infrastructure.  

Can I trade using an Islamic or ECN account through X Open Hub?

Yes, but only indirectly. Brokers that integrate X Open Hub liquidity may offer ECN, Islamic, demo, or VIP accounts. Account features such as swaps, leverage, and spreads are fully determined by the broker, not X Open Hub itself.  

How to Open an X Open Hub Account step by step

To open an account, follow these steps: https://youtu.be/DBf7R7sw8pQ?si=vJHmXVwm6gGLYu-7   You cannot open an account directly with X Open Hub. All trading access is provided through partner brokers that use X Open Hub as their liquidity and technology provider.  

Step 1 - Choose a Partner Broker

Select a regulated broker that uses X Open Hub liquidity and technology, such as PrimeXM, OneZero, Inc.  

Step 2 - Register & Verify Your Account

Sign up on the broker’s website and complete identity verification (KYC).  

Step 3 - Select Account Type & Fund Account

Choose your preferred account (Standard, ECN, Islamic, or Demo) and deposit funds.  

Step 4 - Download Platform & Start Trading

Access MT4 or MT5 through the broker and start trading using X Open Hub liquidity.  

X Open Hub Spreads and Fees

x open hub fees and spreads

 

  • Tight Institutional Spreads: X Open Hub provides deep liquidity with very tight spreads at the institutional level, meaning raw pricing is highly competitive before broker mark-ups.
  • Broker-Dependent Fees: Final spreads, commissions, overnight/swaps, and other trading costs are set by the broker using X Open Hub’s liquidity — not by X Open Hub itself.
  • Low Open-Market Costs: At the liquidity provider layer, overnight and financing fees tend to be low compared to traditional retail pricing, though actual trader costs vary by broker and account type.

 

🏛️FeatureX Open Hub CTA Logo
XM CTA logo
Exness logo
⚖️Trading FeeNo platform fees. Costs apply via spreads or commissions, depending on account type.Built into spreads (avg. 0.1 pips for Forex)Commission-based (varies by instrument)
🪙Inactivity FeeNo inactivity fee from X Open Hub. Broker terms may apply.NoneNone
💰Withdrawal FeeWithdrawals handled by brokers. Fees depend on broker policy.Free for most methods (may have fees for bank transfers)Free for most methods (may have fees for bank transfers)
🧧BondsWithdrawals handled by brokers. Fees depend on broker policy.Commission-free (CFD)Not offered
💵FundsWithdrawals handled by brokers. Fees depend on broker policy.Commission-free (CFD)Not offered
🛢️OilWithdrawals handled by brokers. Fees depend on broker policy.Varies by instrumentStarts from 0.03 pips (Zero Account)
🪙GoldWithdrawals handled by brokers. Fees depend on broker policy.Varies by instrumentStarts from 0.35 pips (Zero Account)
🥈SilverWithdrawals handled by brokers. Fees depend on broker policy.Varies by instrumentStarts from 0.02 pips (Zero Account)
💲Minimum DepositWithdrawals handled by brokers. Fees depend on broker policy.5 USD / 88 ZAR0 USD / 0 ZAR
💶Forex Spreads & CommissionsFrom 0.0 pips on ECN accounts plus commission, or spread-only pricing.Commission-free or commission-based accountsCommission-based (Zero & Pro Accounts) or spread-based (Standard Accounts)
🏴󠁥󠁳󠁰󠁶󠁿Base CurrenciesCommon options include USD EUR GBPUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CHFUSD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, JPY, SGD, CAD
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 
💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Trading Conditions Breakdown for Advanced Traders

  • Institutional liquidity access via Tier-1 banks and liquidity providers
  • Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN/Prime accounts
  • Low-latency execution suitable for scalping and high-frequency strategies
  • Market and limit order support with fast fill speeds
  • Depth of Market (DOM) visibility for improved order flow analysis
  • Advanced risk management tools, including stop-loss and take-profit controls
  • Hedging and netting modes supported, depending on broker setup
  • Expert Advisor (EA) compatibility for automated trading strategies
  • Multi-asset trading across forex, indices, commodities, and metals
  • Flexible leverage options are set by the broker and the regulatory jurisdiction

 

🔎Investment Product📜Description
💱Forex Trading (Spot or CFDs)Supports spot FX and forex CFDs via broker integration.
📈Tradeable Symbols (Total)5,000+ instruments across multiple asset classes.
💹Forex Pairs (Total)60+ major, minor, and exotic currency pairs.
🇺🇸U.S. Stock Trading (Non-CFD)Direct U.S. shares and ETFs available via supported brokers.
🌐Int'l Stock Trading (Non-CFD)Access to global equities and ETFs, broker dependent.
👥Social Trading / Copy TradingNot native to X Open Hub; may be offered by brokers.
🪙Cryptocurrency (Physical)Physical crypto access depends on broker setup.
🪙Cryptocurrency (Derivative)Crypto CFDs supported via institutional liquidity.
 

Max Position Limits:

  • Defines the largest open position size a trader can hold in a specific market or instrument.
  • Helps manage risk and market exposure by capping how much volume a single account can carry.
  • Limits vary by asset type, broker policy, and regulatory requirements (e.g., larger limits for major FX pairs vs. smaller limits for exotic or illiquid products).

 

X Open Hub Fee Structure Breakdown

🧾 Fee Type💰 Details✅ Remarks
📈 SpreadsTight, floating spreads from institutional liquidity pools.Varies by instrument and market conditions.
💸 CommissionCharged on ECN/Raw accounts; spread-only on standard accounts.Set by broker agreement.
💱 Swap / Overnight FeesApplied to positions held overnight.Swap-free options may be available via brokers.
🏦 Deposit FeesNo fees charged by X Open Hub itself.Payment provider or broker fees may apply.
💵 Withdrawal FeesProcessed by brokers, not X Open Hub.Costs depend on withdrawal method.
⌛ Inactivity FeeNot charged by X Open Hub.Broker inactivity fees may apply.
🌐 Currency Conversion FeeApplied when trading or funding in non-base currency.Rate set by broker or payment provider.
📊 Spread on CryptosCompetitive crypto spreads via deep liquidity.Wider during high volatility.
📈 Spread on IndicesTight spreads on major global indices.Can widen during market news.
📉 Spread on CommoditiesCompetitive spreads on metals and energy.Depends on liquidity and trading hours.
 

Does X Open Hub charge trading fees directly to retail traders?

No. X Open Hub is a liquidity and technology provider. Trading costs such as spreads, commissions, and swaps are set by the broker offering access to X Open Hub, not by X Open Hub itself.  

How are spreads and commissions structured on X Open Hub?

Spreads are typically very tight due to institutional liquidity. Brokers may offer spread-only pricing on standard accounts or raw spreads plus commission on ECN accounts, depending on account type and broker model.  

X Open Hub Deposit and Withdrawal

  • No direct deposit fees are charged by X Open Hub — payment costs are determined by the broker and payment provider you use.
  • Withdrawal fees depend on the broker and method (e.g., bank transfer, e-wallet); X Open Hub itself doesn’t set these fees.
  • Processing times vary by broker and payment system, so check your broker’s terms for expected timelines and any additional charges.

 

🔎 Payment Method🌎 Country / Region💵 Currencies Accepted⏰ Processing Time
Bank TransferGlobalUSD EUR GBP local currencies1–5 business days
Credit/Debit CardGlobalUSD EUR GBP OthersInstant to 24 hrs
E‑Wallets (e.g., Skrill, Neteller)GlobalUSD EUR GBPInstant to 24 hrs
Local Payment OptionsCountry‑specificLocal currenciesInstant to 72 hrs
Cryptocurrency DepositGlobalBTC ETH OothersMinutes to hours
  Below is a comprehensive table detailing the available options, including processing times and any associated fees:  
🔍 Method💵 Deposit Availability💴 Withdrawal Availability⏰ Processing Time🔖 Fees
Bank TransferAvailable globallyAvailable globally1–5 business daysUsually free; some banks may charge
Credit / Debit CardInstant1–3 business daysInstant to 24 hrsOften free; some cards may charge
E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)InstantInstant to 24 hrsMinutes to 1 daySmall processing fee may apply
Local Payment SystemsCountry-specificCountry-specificInstant to 72 hrsDepends on provider
CryptocurrencyBTC, ETH, othersBTC, ETH, othersMinutes to hoursMinimal network fee
 

X Open Hub withdrawal process

⏳ AspectX Open Hub CTA Logo
Withdrawal MethodsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller), Cryptocurrency (BTC, ETH, USDT, others)
Processing TimeBank Transfer: 1–5 business days
Credit/Debit Card: 1–3 business daysDelays can occur due to: Incomplete KYC verification Pending bonus trading requirements Bank processing times
E-Wallets: Instant to 24 hrsNo minimum withdrawal amount set by AvaTrade however, payment processors may impose their own minimum limits.
Cryptocurrency: Minutes to a few hoursAvaTrade does not charge internal withdrawal fees.
DelaysBank holidays, card provider delays, network congestion, broker review
Minimum WithdrawalBank Transfer: $50 / equivalent Credit/Debit Card: $10–$20 / equivalent E-Wallets: $10 / equivalent Cryptocurrency: 0.001 BTC / equivalent
FeesBank Transfer: Usually free (some banks may charge) Credit/Debit Card: Usually free E-Wallets: Small processing fee may apply Cryptocurrency: Blockchain fee applies
Verification RequiredYes — ID, proof of address, and KYC depending on method
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 
💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Broker Comparison: Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 BrokerX Open Hub CTA Logo
XM CTA logo
Exness logo
⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time1 business day typical processing startInstantInstant
⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal TimeUp to 5 business days for fiat withdrawals via bank transfer1-3 working days1-3 working days
⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant WithdrawalsDeposit funds usually within 1–3 business days; e‑wallet/ card often instantYesYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉Open Account👉Open Account
 

How do deposits work with X Open Hub?

X Open Hub doesn’t handle client funds directly. Deposits are made through a broker that uses X Open Hub’s liquidity. Payment methods, timing, and any fees depend on the broker and the payment provider you choose.  

What should I know about withdrawals via X Open Hub?

Withdrawals are processed by your broker, not X Open Hub. Processing times, minimums, and fees vary by method (bank, card, e‑wallet, crypto). Verification (KYC) is usually required before funds are released to you.  

How to make a Deposit with X Open Hub Step-by-step

 

Step 1 - Open and Verify Your Account

  • Register with a broker that uses X Open Hub and complete identity verification (KYC).

 

Step 2 - Log In and Access Deposit Section

  • Enter the broker’s portal or platform and go to “Deposit” or “Fund Account.”

 

Step 3 - Choose Payment Method and Enter Details

  • Select bank transfer, card, e-wallet, or crypto, and provide the required information and amount.

 

Step 4 - Confirm and Process Deposit

  • Review details, submit the deposit, and wait for funds to appear in your trading account.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

X Open Hub Trading Platforms and Tools

x open hub overview

 

  • Proprietary Platforms: xStation / XOH Trader for multi-asset trading via web, desktop, and mobile.
  • MetaTrader Support: MT4 and MT5 integration with charting, indicators, EAs, and strategy testing.
  • APIs & Developer Tools: xAPI and FIX API for custom front-ends, automation, and direct liquidity access.
  • Advanced Tools & Extensions: Algorithmic trading, custom apps, social/copy trading via partners.
  • Back-Office & Risk Management: Exposure monitoring, reporting dashboards, and compliance tools.
  • Mobile & Web Features: Responsive charts, market alerts, news feeds, and account management on-the-go.
  • Flexibility for Traders: Supports beginners via standard platforms and advanced users via APIs and automated strategies.

 

 X Open Hub Platform Comparison Table

Platform / ToolKey FeaturesSuitable For
🖥️ xStation / XOH TraderMulti-asset trading, web/desktop/mobile, charting, order tools, account managementBeginners to advanced traders
📊 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)Forex & CFD trading, customizable charts, indicators, Expert Advisors (EAs), strategy testingBeginner to advanced forex traders
📈 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Multi-asset support (forex, stocks, commodities), advanced order types, automated tradingAdvanced traders and multi-asset users
⚙️ xAPI / FIX APICustom platform development, algorithmic trading, direct liquidity accessProfessional traders, brokers, institutional clients
🧰 Advanced Tools & ExtensionsAlgo trading, custom apps, third-party integrations (e.g., social/copy trading), risk dashboardsAdvanced and institutional traders
📱 Mobile & Web FeaturesPrice alerts, responsive charts, news feeds, account managementAll traders on-the-go
 

X Open Hub AI Integration

  • AI in Liquidity Provision: Artificial intelligence is increasingly used by liquidity providers to analyse market conditions, improve pricing, and manage risk dynamically. AI models can help adapt liquidity quotes and execution strategies in real time to reflect changing market conditions.
  • Developer Tools & Apps: X Open Hub offers open APIs (like xAPI) and developer tools that let brokers and third‑party developers build advanced trading apps, including algorithmic and automation tools — these can be extended with AI logic by brokers.
  • Broker‑Level AI Tools: While X Open Hub focuses on core liquidity and execution infrastructure, broker partners may integrate AI tools for things like trading signals, analytics, or automated assistance within their platforms, built on top of the X Open Hub backend.
  • Future Potential: In the broader financial tech ecosystem, AI is seen as a way to enhance predictive analytics, dynamic pricing, fraud detection, and automated decision support — capabilities that brokers connected to X Open Hub’s liquidity could leverage.

 

FeatureX Open Hub CTA Logo
🤖 AI-Powered Market AnalysisScans markets and identifies trends automatically.
⚙️ Automated Trading ToolsExecutes trades using AI-based strategies and bots.
🚨 Risk Management SolutionsMonitors exposure and suggests or adjusts risk limits.
🔒 Fraud Detection SystemsDetects unusual account activity and flags risks.
📡 Sentiment AnalysisAnalyzes news and social media for market sentiment.
🧠 Personalized AssistanceProvides recommendations based on user trading patterns.
💬 Intelligent Chat SupportOffers 24/7 AI chat help and guidance.
 
💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Forex Trading Guides

  • The broker offers a comprehensive set of forex trading guides to help traders navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence.
  • The guides are tailored for all skill levels, covering fundamental and technical analysis, as well as effective risk management strategies.
  • X Open Hub’s educational content is enhanced with engaging video tutorials and live webinars, providing a complete, hands-on learning experience for traders.

 

Commodities Types

Whether you’re a trader interested in coffee or cocoa, or have your eye on shiny metals like gold and silver, X Open Hub offers a wide variety of soft and hard commodities to trade. You can explore energy markets such as crude oil or natural gas, or try agricultural products like wheat, corn, and cotton. If it’s mined, grown, or widely traded on global markets, chances are you can access it through X Open Hub-powered brokers.  

Hard Commodities

🪨 Hard Commodity📊 Description🔍 Examples on X Open Hub Liquidity
⚡ Energy CommoditiesFuels and energy‑related products traded globallyOil Brent, Oil WTI, Natural Gas, Gasoline, LSGASOIL, EMISS (emissions)
🛠️ Industrial MetalsMetals used in industrial production and manufacturingCopper, Aluminium
💰 Precious MetalsMetals valued for rarity and store of valueGold, Silver
 

Soft Commodities

🌾 Soft Commodity📋 Description🔍 Example Instruments via X Open Hub Liquidity
🍫 CocoaBeans used in chocolate production; prices influenced by crop conditions.COCOA soft commodity CFD/quote available via liquidity pool.
☕ CoffeeOne of the most traded agricultural products; weather affects supply.COFFEE soft CFD priced via the liquidity feed.
🍬 SugarCultivated crop used in food and biofuels; global trade influences pricing.SUGAR soft CFD available in the instrument list.
🌽 CornMajor staple crop influencing food and ethanol markets.CORN soft contract via liquidity.
🫘 SoybeanWidely traded agricultural legume for food and fuel uses.SOYBEAN soft commodity CFD.
🌾 WheatEssential grain with price moves tied to global production.WHEAT soft contract available.
 

Asset Classes

  • Forex – Major, minor, and exotic currency pairs for spot or CFD trading.
  • Cryptocurrencies – Physical and derivative crypto instruments like BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.
  • Commodities & Metals – Soft commodities (coffee, sugar, wheat) and hard commodities (gold, silver, oil, industrial metals).

 

Asset ClassDescriptionExamples / Instruments
💱 ForexTrading currency pairs in spot or CFD format; includes major, minor, and exotic pairsEUR/USD GBP/JPY USD/TRY
🪙 CryptocurrenciesDigital assets available as physical or derivative instruments; 24/7 tradingBitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) USDT
⚖️ / 🌾 Commodities & MetalsHard commodities (metals, energy) and soft commodities (agriculture)Gold Silver Crude Oil Coffee Wheat Sugar
 

X Open Hub Cryptocurrencies

X Open Hub

gives brokers access to top digital assets, enabling traders to buy, sell, or trade cryptocurrencies in a secure and fast environment. The platform supports both physical crypto (ownership of the asset) and derivative products (CFDs).  

What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies that use cryptography for security. They operate on decentralized networks called blockchains, which record transactions transparently and prevent fraud.  

Can I trade cryptocurrencies with X Open Hub?

Yes. X Open Hub provides liquidity for brokers to offer both physical cryptocurrencies and derivative products (CFDs), allowing traders to buy, sell, or speculate on major digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins.  

What are the benefits of trading crypto via X Open Hub?

Traders benefit from deep liquidity, fast execution, and 24/7 market access. Brokers using XOH often provide secure platforms, advanced charting, and derivative options, enabling both ownership and leveraged speculation on cryptocurrencies.  

Available Cryptocurrencies

X Open Hub offers liquidity for a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including major coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Popular altcoins are also supported, such as Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Dogecoin (DOGE), Aave (AAVE), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Chiliz (CHZ), Cosmos (ATOM), Fantom (FTM), IOTA (IOTA), Zcash (ZEC), Filecoin (FIL), and ApeCoin (APE). Traders can access these assets through brokers that integrate X Open Hub liquidity, typically via spot trading or CFDs, though the exact availability depends on the broker.  

FeatureDescriptionExamples
🪙 Digital AssetsExist entirely online; no physical formBitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDT
⚡ DecentralizedOperate on blockchain networks; no central authorityBitcoin network, Ethereum network
💹 Trading & InvestmentCan be bought, sold, or traded via exchanges or derivativesSpot trading, CFDs
🔒 SecureTransactions are verified and tamper-resistant using blockchainBlockchain verification & encryption
🌐 Global & 24/7Crypto markets are open around the clock worldwideAll major crypto exchanges
🏷️ StablecoinsDigital tokens pegged to fiat currencies for stabilityUSDT, USDC, BUSD
 

Why Trade Crypto with X Open Hub 

Trading cryptocurrencies with X Open Hub (XOH) gives traders access to deep liquidity, fast execution, and a wide range of digital assets, including major coins, altcoins, and stablecoins. Through brokers powered by XOH, traders can use both spot and derivative products securely, take advantage of advanced tools, and enjoy 24/7 market access, all while benefiting from professional-grade infrastructure and reliable execution.  

Leverage and Margin

  • Leverage Amplifies Trading Power – Allows traders to control larger positions with a smaller amount of capital, increasing both potential profits and risks.
  • Margin Requirement – The minimum amount of funds needed in your account to open and maintain a leveraged position.
  • Risk Management is Essential – Using leverage increases exposure, so stop-loss orders and proper position sizing are crucial to protect your capital.

 

Does X Open Hub offer South African stocks or ZAR-denominated instruments?

No — X Open Hub (XOH) itself does not directly offer South African stocks or ZAR‑denominated instruments. X Open Hub is a liquidity and technology provider that gives brokers access to thousands of global instruments (stocks, FX, commodities, crypto, etc.), but it does not set the specific instruments a trader sees. Retail access must come through a broker that uses X Open Hub’s liquidity pools.  

Can I trade options on X Open Hub?

No — X Open Hub (XOH) does not directly offer options trading as a standard product. XOH is a liquidity and technology provider that supplies multi‑asset liquidity (forex, indices, stocks, commodities, crypto, etc.) to brokers and institutions, but it doesn’t itself list options contracts as you’d find on dedicated options exchanges.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

X Open Hub Rebates System Overview

1. Not a Trader‑Facing Rebate Program X Open Hub itself does not offer direct trading rebates to retail traders, like fee‑back or cashback on trades. Its business model focuses on providing liquidity and technology to brokers and financial institutions, not retailer rebates. 2. Spread Rebates for Brokers In XOH’s institutional business conditions, liquidity clients (brokers) can benefit from spread rebates, meaning lower effective costs on over‑the‑counter (OTC) trading volume because of competitive pricing and no volume commission on OTC instruments. This can indirectly benefit traders through tighter spreads. 3. Hedge Account Interest Plan Instead of a rebate program in the typical sense, X Open Hub has introduced an interest plan on dormant hedge account funds for brokers and banks using its services. Funds held in these institutional hedge accounts can earn interest (e.g., up to ~3.7% in some currencies), which acts as a form of financial incentive for liquidity partners rather than direct trade rebates for end users. 4. Broker‑Level Reward Systems Any cashback, trading rebates, or fee incentives for retail clients are usually set up by the broker partner, not XOH itself. Brokers may run their own rebate programs (e.g., fee back on volume) independent of X Open Hub’s core liquidity infrastructure.  

X Open Hub Affiliate program

 

1. What It Is

  • X Open Hub itself does not offer a public, retail‑focused affiliate program you can join directly as an individual trader. Instead, its technology and liquidity solutions power brokers — and those brokers are the ones who typically run affiliate and partnership programs for introducing clients. The affiliate programs you hear about are generally broker‑run and not managed by X Open Hub itself.

 

2. How Affiliates Benefit (via Brokers) Brokers that use X Open Hub liquidity often provide affiliate partners with:

  • Referral Commissions — Earn money for referring new traders who open funded accounts.
  • Revenue Shares — Share a percentage of the trading fees or spreads paid by referred clients.
  • Tiered Incentives — Increased earnings based on volume or number of active referrals.

 

3. Broker vs XOH Roles

  • X Open Hub (XOH) supplies the infrastructure, pricing, and liquidity.
  • Brokers using XOH set up and pay affiliate rewards to partners. This means the terms, rates, and payout structures depend on the broker, not on X Open Hub itself.

 

4. What Affiliates Need to Know

  • Affiliate terms vary widely by broker (e.g., fixed per‑sign‑up commission vs yield share).
  • Payments may be in fiat or crypto, depending on broker policy.
  • Some brokers offer dashboards and reporting tools for tracking referrals.

 

How to open an AvaTrade affiliate account

To register an Affiliate AccountSouth African traders can follow these steps:

Step1 - Choose a Broker Partner

  • Pick a broker that uses X Open Hub liquidity and offers an affiliate program.
  • Review their affiliate terms, commission structure, and payout methods.

 

Step 2 - Register for the Affiliate Program

  • Fill out the online registration form on the broker’s website.
  • Provide basic information (name, email, website/social media, and payment details).
  • Agree to the broker’s terms and conditions.

 

Step 3 - Start Referring & Earning

  • Use your unique referral links, banners, or promo codes to attract clients.
  • Track referrals and commissions via the broker’s affiliate dashboard.
  • Receive commissions according to the broker’s payout schedule.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Awards

Since 2014, X Open Hub has earned many awards and honours from various reputable organisations, as follows:  

📟 Year🏆 Awarding Body🥇 Award / Title
2014Forex Report magazineBest Institutional Provider (industry recognition for FX/CFD tech excellence)
2024International Business MagazineBest CFD Liquidity Provider APAC & Best Multi‑Asset Liquidity Provider Global (industry recognitions reported)
2025UF AWARDS MEA 2025Best CFD Liquidity Provider – MEA (voted in the fintech and online trading sector)
2025UF AWARDS APAC 2025Best Technology Provider – APAC & Best Multi‑Asset Liquidity Provider – APAC (industry honours in Asia‑Pacific)
 

X Open Hub Educational & Tool Ecosystem

X Open Hub is a financial technology company and institutional liquidity provider that offers technology and trading infrastructure mainly for professional financial firms like brokers, banks, and fintech companies. It’s part of the XTB Group, a publicly listed financial firm regulated in multiple countries.s  

🧠 Category📝 Description👥 Who It’s For
💻 Trading TechnologyInstitutional-grade trading infrastructure including XOH Trader and integration with MT4/MT5 platforms.Brokers, banks, fintech firms
💧 Liquidity & Market AccessDeep multi-asset liquidity across forex, indices, commodities, stocks, ETFs, and crypto CFDs.Professional traders, brokerages
🔌 API & Developer ToolsAdvanced APIs for trade execution, pricing, reporting, and system integration.Developers, technical teams
📘 Educational DocumentationTechnical guides, FAQs, whitepapers, and platform documentation explaining system usage and integration.Broker staff, IT teams
🎓 Platform Training ResourcesOnboarding support, product walkthroughs, and operational guidance for partners.New brokers, institutional clients
📊 Market Knowledge ContentInsights on liquidity management, execution models, and trading infrastructure trends.Financial professionals
🤝 Partner Support ToolsDedicated account management, technical assistance, and implementation support.X Open Hub partners
🎤 Industry Events & WebinarsParticipation in expos, webinars, and industry events for knowledge sharing and networking.Brokers, fintech leaders
 

X Open Hub News / Analysis / Blog Includes

🗞️ Section📝 What It Covers👥 Who It’s For
📰 NewsLatest updates about X Open Hub, partnerships, platform launches, and industry events.Brokers, partners, clients
📊 Market AnalysisIn-depth analysis of market trends, liquidity conditions, execution quality, and pricing dynamics.Traders, analysts, institutional users
💡 Blog InsightsThought leadership, expert perspectives, tech deep dives, and insights on trading ecosystem evolution.Developers, business leaders, tech teams
🔧 Product & Tech UpdatesAnnouncements on platform enhancements, API changes, tool releases, and integration guides.Technical teams, devs, brokers
📅 Event CoverageSummaries and highlights from industry events, webinars, and community gatherings.Partners, ecosystem participants
🤝 Partner NewsUpdates on collaborations, new partnerships, and ecosystem growth activities.Business development, partners
 
AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

Customer Support

COntact Us

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30
🏦 Regulators: FCA
Start Trading Read Review
  X Open Hub provides professional, institution-focused customer support designed to assist brokers, fintech firms, and partners at every stage of their journey. Support includes onboarding assistance, technical and API help, platform guidance, and access to detailed documentation. Dedicated account managers ensure timely communication, efficient issue resolution, and ongoing operational support.  
📞 Support Type📝 What It Includes👥 Who It’s For
📧 Email SupportAssistance via email for questions, onboarding, and technical issues.Brokers, partners, clients
💬 Live Chat / MessagingReal-time help for common questions or urgent platform issues.All users needing quick support
📚 Knowledge Base / Help CenterArticles, FAQs, guides, and troubleshooting docs.Self-service users, new partners
🛠️ Technical SupportHelp with integration, APIs, and system implementation.Developers, technical teams
🎓 Onboarding SupportGuided setup, walkthroughs, and initial training for new clients.New brokers / clients
📞 Phone SupportVoice support for complex or urgent inquiries (if offered).Clients needing in-depth help
🤝 Dedicated Account ManagerPersonalized assistance and strategic support (for partners).Large clients / enterprise partners
 

What Makes X Open Hub Different?

X Open Hub stands out through its combination of institutional-grade liquidity, advanced trading technology, and strong regulatory backing. As part of the XTB Group, it offers transparent pricing, deep multi-asset market access, and robust execution infrastructure. Its flexible APIs, white-label solutions, and dedicated professional support make it a trusted choice for brokers and fintech firms seeking scalable, reliable trading solutions.  

🌟 Aspect📝 Description👥 Who It Benefits
⚖️ Regulated & TrustedOperates under strict regulatory oversight through XTB Group, ensuring transparency, security, and compliance.Brokers, clients, institutional partners
💧 Deep Multi-Asset LiquidityOffers pricing and execution across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and crypto.Brokers, traders, fintechs
💻 Advanced Trading TechnologyProvides MT4/MT5 integration, XOH Trader, and infrastructure for fast, reliable execution.Technical teams, developers, brokers
🔌 Flexible APIs & IntegrationsCustomizable APIs for trade execution, reporting, and back-office systems.Developers, fintech integrators
🤝 Dedicated Partner SupportPersonalized onboarding, account management, technical assistance, and operational guidance.Partners, brokers, institutional clients
🧠 Educational & Knowledge ResourcesGuides, whitepapers, FAQs, and webinars to help partners understand trading, liquidity, and technology.Brokers, technical teams, analysts
🌐 Scalable EcosystemSupports growth with white-label solutions, liquidity provision, and technology for global trading operations.Brokers, fintech startups, large financial institutions
📈 Market Analysis & InsightsRegular updates, commentary, and thought leadership on market trends and execution quality.Traders, analysts, partners
 

Customer Reviews

⭐Hi, I am a beginner, and I have made 500 dollars in 4 days. It'ss a great platform I have ever seen, and thanks to Nilesh, my account manager.
⭐ Good trading app, deposit & withdrawal process is easy.
⭐Great app to use, but it requires a strong network bandwidth/ average to trade. I am grateful to be part of it.

 

Is X Open Hub a Good Choice for South African Traders?

For South African traders, X Open Hub (XOH) can be a good choice, but usually indirectly through partner brokers, as XOH itself mainly serves institutional clients. It offers deep multi-asset liquidity, advanced trading technology, and is linked to the regulated XTB Group, providing a level of security and compliance appealing to professional traders. However, it may be less suitable for beginners, and online reviews are mixed, highlighting the importance of choosing a reputable broker that uses XOH infrastructure. Overall, experienced traders looking for robust technology and competitive execution can benefit, but careful research of the partner broker is essential.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is X Open Hub?

X Open Hub is a professional financial technology provider delivering institutional-grade liquidity, advanced trading infrastructure, and API solutions. South African traders cannot open accounts directly, but they can access XOH services through licensed partner brokers that offer multi-asset trading solutions.  

Can South Africans open an XOH account directly?

No, X Open Hub primarily serves brokers, fintechs, and institutional clients. Individual South African traders can access XOH liquidity and trading technology only indirectly through partner brokers that provide forex, CFD, and cryptocurrency trading platforms powered by XOH.  

Is XOH regulated in South Africa?

X Open Hub is connected to the XTB Group, which holds an FSCA license in South Africa. This ensures compliance, transparency, and protection for clients. Traders accessing XOH through regulated partner brokers benefit from a secure trading infrastructure and professional oversight.  

What assets can I trade via XOH partners?

Through partner brokers, South African traders can trade forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and crypto CFDs. XOH offers deep multi-asset liquidity, competitive spreads, and fast execution, enabling professional-grade trading conditions through brokers that integrate its infrastructure.  

What trading platforms support XOH liquidity?

X Open Hub liquidity is supported on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and XOH Trader. Partner brokers provide these platforms, giving South African traders advanced charting, execution tools, API connectivity, and professional-grade trading environments for efficient multi-asset trading.  

Are XOH spreads and fees competitive?

Yes, XOH offers tight spreads and professional execution. Trading costs depend on the partner broker, which may apply a commission or markup. Overall, South African traders benefit from competitive pricing and transparent conditions through brokers utilizing XOH liquidity.  

Does XOH offer customer support to South African traders?

Direct support from XOH targets partners and institutional clients. Retail traders receive assistance through their broker, including onboarding guidance, technical support, platform troubleshooting, and account management. Brokers ensure local support for South African traders using XOH-powered systems.  

Can I access XOH educational resources?

Yes, XOH provides whitepapers, technical documentation, webinars, and guides aimed at brokers and developers. South African retail traders can indirectly benefit from these educational resources through partner brokers that share insights, tutorials, and market knowledge derived from XOH expertise.  

How secure is trading via XOH?

Trading via XOH liquidity is secure, supported by XTB Group regulation, encrypted platforms, and segregated client funds. South African traders should always confirm their broker is FSCA-regulated, ensuring professional standards, compliance, and protection when accessing XOH-powered trading services.  

Is XOH suitable for beginner traders in South Africa?

XOH is designed for professional, high-volume, or technically experienced traders. Beginners may find the direct use complex. South African retail traders should access XOH via reputable brokers offering simplified platforms, educational guidance, and beginner-friendly tools for safer learning and trading.  

Disclaimer

The information on this page is for educational purposes only and is not financial advice. X Open Hub (XOH) primarily serves institutional clients; South African traders access services through partner brokers. Trading forex, CFDs, crypto, and other instruments carries a high risk of loss. Always ensure your broker is regulated and consider your financial situation, experience, and risk tolerance before trading. We are not responsible for any losses resulting from the use of this information or XOH services.    

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