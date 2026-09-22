X Open Hub is a well-established liquidity and technology provider that supports brokers with institutional-grade pricing, deep multi-asset liquidity, and advanced trading infrastructure, helping enhance execution quality and platform stability. Traders have rated it 3.1 out of 5. ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

?️Regulated and trusted by the FSCA , CySEC, KNF, DFSA, FSA, and the FCA. ?️914 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️Available for South African Traders.

🔍 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit No set minimum $0 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No welcome/sign-up bonus reported 💸 Fees Competitive pricing; low/variable fees built into spreads & swaps 📉 Spreads & Commissions Tight institution-level spreads Commissions depend on broker integration 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Managed by the broker using X Open Hub’s liquidity Not directly by X Open Hub 🖥️ Platforms XOH Trader proprietary platform + broker integrations (MT4/white-label) 🛡️ Regulation FCA CySEC KNF DFSA FSCA FSA 🔐 Trust Score Mixed Score ⏱️ Payout Schedule Handled by partner broker 📞 X Open Hub Discord Server Not applicable 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

X Open Hub Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Institutional‑Grade Liquidity across forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and crypto Not a retail broker, standard trading services depend on partner brokers Regulated in multiple jurisdictions (FSCA, FCA, CySEC, etc.) Limited direct client support — all support via partner brokers Advanced technology & execution infrastructure (APIs, match‑book engine) Mixed user reviews on transparency and fees (often broker-dependent) Flexible integration with MT4/MT5 and proprietary platforms Feature access (deposits, mobile trading) varies depending on the broker Competitive fees and tight spreads for brokers No retail social presence or community (Discord, forums, etc.)

Overview

X Open Hub is regulated in South Africa, the EU, the UK, Dubai, and other jurisdictions, and is part of the XTB Group, with headquarters in Poland.

It provides advanced liquidity solutions and trading technology, supporting brokers with MT4/MT5 integrations and proprietary execution platforms.

X Open Hub is a well-established liquidity provider, serving institutional clients and brokers worldwide, with a reputation for reliable execution and multi-asset coverage.

Its services reach a global network of brokers, enabling access to thousands of instruments across forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies.

Why do more traders choose X Open Hub?

Traders choose X Open Hub for its deep multi‑asset liquidity, competitive pricing, and advanced trading technology, delivered through brokers worldwide. Its strong regulatory oversight and seamless platform integrations provide reliability and confidence for both brokers and their clients.

Featured Offered

X Open Hub is a feature-rich liquidity provider for brokers and institutional clients.

It offers access to a wide range of instruments, including forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, giving brokers the ability to provide competitive trading conditions across multiple markets.

Advanced trading infrastructure includes MT4/MT5 integrations and proprietary connectivity, supporting automated trading, low-latency execution, and seamless platform integration.

Brokers can also leverage APIs, liquidity aggregation, and risk management tools to enhance client trading experiences and operational efficiency.

📈 Instrument 🧮 Assets Available 📊 Currency Pairs Over 60+ major, minor, and exotic forex pairs 📉 Stock Index CFDs Global indices such as S&P 500, DAX, FTSE 100, and more 🏦 Stock CFDs Thousands of stock CFDs across major global exchanges 📈 ETF CFDs 2,500+ ETFs and stock ETFs from 16+ major exchanges ⛏️ Commodity CFDs Energy, precious metals, industrial metals, softs, and agricultural products 🏛️ Bond CFDs Bonds and bond-related ETFs available via partner brokers ₿ Cryptocurrency CFDs Major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other top crypto pairs

X Open Hub Key Features Comparison

📈 Feature 📘 Description 🖥️ What it is An institutional liquidity provider and trading tech partner for brokers and financial institutions. 📜 Main Benefit Offers deep liquidity, tight pricing, and reliable execution for brokers. 🧑‍💼 Who it’s for Brokers, fintechs, hedge funds, and institutional traders. 🗺️ How it works Connects brokers via APIs and MT4/MT5 integrations to liquidity pools with real-time pricing. 📱 Access Available through partner broker platforms, not direct trader accounts. 📘 Extra Value Provides risk tools, reporting, APIs, and multi-jurisdiction regulatory coverage.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

X Open Hub Customer Reviews

On TrustFinance, X Open Hub has a 3.16 / 5 score from user reviews, indicating mixed satisfaction — some users describe the platform as easy to use and secure, while others have very different experiences.

score from user reviews, indicating mixed satisfaction — some users describe the platform as easy to use and secure, while others have very different experiences. Some traders and brokers report strong liquidity, competitive pricing, seamless integrations, and good support, especially from institutional partners. One review notes better execution and multi‑asset offerings that help broaden trading capabilities.

📰 Source 💬 Feedback 📊 TrustFinance 3.16 / 5 from user reviews, indicating mixed satisfaction Some users find the platform easy to use and secure, others report differing experiences. 🧑‍💼 Traders & Brokers Positive reports from institutional partners: strong liquidity, competitive pricing, seamless integrations, and good support; highlights include better execution and multi‑asset offerings that broaden trading capabilities.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform / Source 📊 Trader Feedback ⭐ Rating 📈 TrustFinance Mixed satisfaction — some find the platform easy to use and secure, others report differing experiences. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ 🌍 WikiFX Some praise customer service, while others report wide spreads and support staff with limited trading knowledge. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ ⚠️ General Web Feedback Reports of withdrawal difficulties, platform issues, and unclear trading details; caution advised. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆

X Open Hub Safety and Security

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Multi-Jurisdiction Regulation: X Open Hub operates under several reputable financial regulators, including the FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK), CySEC (EU), and others, helping ensure compliance with industry standards and legal safeguards.

Robust Infrastructure & Risk Controls: The platform uses institutional‑grade technology with secure API connections, advanced execution systems, and risk‑management tools designed to protect trading operations and client liquidity.

B2B Model with Broker Oversight: As a wholesale liquidity provider (serving brokers rather than individual traders), safety and security are reinforced through the regulatory frameworks and compliance practices of both X Open Hub and the partner brokers using its services.

Global Regulations

🔎 Registered Entity 🌎 Country of Registration 📈 Regulatory Entity 📉 Tier 📊 License Number / Reference 1️⃣ XTB Group / X Open Hub United Kingdom 🇬🇧 FCA Tier 1 FRN 522157 2️⃣ XTB Group / X Open Hub Cyprus 🇨🇾 CySec Tier 1 349/17 3️⃣ XTB Group / X Open Hub Poland 🇵🇱 KNF Tier 1 Not publicly listed 4️⃣ X Open Hub South Africa 🇿🇦 FCSA Tier 2 FSP 50938 5️⃣ X Open Hub Dubai, UAE 🇦🇪 DFSA Tier 2 108545 6️⃣ X Open Hub Seychelles 🇸🇨 FSA Tier 3 SD018 7️⃣ X Open Hub Belize 🇧🇿 FCA Tier 3 000153/2017 8️⃣ X Open Hub UAE (broader) 🇦🇪 SCA Tier 2 SCA License Not Public 9️⃣ X Open Hub Indonesia 🇮🇩 Bappebti Tier 2 PALN License 001/2025

Is X Open Hub a safe broker to trade with?

is primarily a liquidity provider for brokers, not a retail broker itself. Safety stems from its multi-jurisdictional regulatory oversight, robust infrastructure, and adherence to compliance practices. Traders’ security depends on the partner broker using its liquidity.

Which global regulations does X Open Hub follow?

X Open Hub operates under multiple regulators, including FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK), CySEC (EU), DFSA (Dubai), and more. These licenses ensure compliance with stringent financial standards, providing brokers and traders with regulated access to multi-asset liquidity worldwide.

X Open Hub at a Glance

🔍 Feature 🖥️ What it is Institutional liquidity provider and trading tech partner for brokers and banks (not a retail broker). 📜 FSCA Regulated Yes — part of XTB capital group regulated by FSCA among others. 🕖 Time to open an account Any Time 🗺️ Service Description Provides deep multi‑asset liquidity, APIs, FIX connectivity, back‑office tools to brokers. 🚀 Bonus N/A 🎁 Sign Up Bonus N/A 🥇 Publicly Traded Yes — part of XTB S.A., listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange. 🗺️ Country of regulation UK Cyprus Poland South Africa UAE Seychelles Belize 🔥 Trust Score Varies 🔥 Live support Yes — 24/5 support for clients via email/phone/skype. 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Supported via integration/bridge to partner brokers. 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Supported via integration/bridge to partner brokers. 📊 Trading Islamic Account N/A 📈 Tier‑1 Licenses FCA (UK) CySEC (EU) KNF (Poland). 📈 Tier‑2 Licenses FSCA (South Africa) DFSA (UAE) SCA. 📈 Tier‑3 Licenses FSA (Seychelles) FSC (Belize). 💳 Deposit with credit card N/A 💳 Demo Trading Account Yes via partner brokers; demo available for testing. 💱 Number of base currencies supported Base currencies vary by partner broker. 💰 Spreads Institutional spreads (e.g., EUR/USD low spreads From ~0.0 pips reported). 💰 Leverage Institution‑controlled / variable Some sites note ~1:30 on majors (broker‑dependent). 💰 Currency Pairs (Total Forex pairs) 60+ major, minor, exotic pairs via liquidity pool. 💰 Withdrawal fee amount N/A 💰 Trading fees class Competitive pricing with low institutional swaps, no commission on OTC (broker‑dependent). 💰 Minimum deposit N/A 💰 Inactivity fee charged N/A 👛 Depositing with electronic wallet N/A 🎮 Demo account provided Yes via partner brokers. ✔️ Apple iOS App N/A ✔️ Android App N/A 📅 Year of Foundation 2012 (established as part of XTB group). 🔢 Number of Employees ~200+ (as part of XTB group institutional arm). 🔢 Number of clients Institutional clients; 100+ partnerships in 30+ countries. 📙 Website Languages English (primary). 💵 Account currencies Varies by partner broker — typical major currencies. 📙 PAMM N/A ✔️ Scalping Allowed N/A 🗺️ Hedging Depends on broker implementation. 🥇 Instruments Offered 5,000+ instruments across FX Indices Commodities Shares ETFs Crypto. 🥇 Trading Instruments Forex Indices Commodities Shares ETFs Crypto CFDs. 🥇 Total offered per instrument ~5,000+ global instruments. ✔️ Safety of Funds Segregation and risk infrastructure implied but retail protections depend on broker. 📙 Demo Account Description Demo accounts via partner brokers simulate real conditions. 📍 Sponsorship N/A 📍 Partnership 100+ global broker partnerships. 📙 Education N/A 💰 Fees and Commissions Competitive pricing institutions Broker may apply markups. 📈 Trading Platforms Proprietary and API; integration with MT4/MT5. 📈 Mobile trading Through partner brokers’ mobile platforms. 📈 Social Trading Supported via integrations like ZuluTrade (3rd‑party). 📍 South African Office Address N/A ☎️ South African Tel Number N/A ❌ Banned Countries No official retail list; broker partners set restrictions. 💰 Average deposit/withdraw processing time N/A 🇿🇦 ZAR accounts N/A 🎓 Affiliate Program N/A 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

X Open Hub Account Types

offer retail account types — including Standard, ECN, Islamic, demo, VIP, or swap‑free accounts — because it is not a retail broker. It is an institutional liquidity provider and technology partner for brokers. However its available via a partner

Account Type Category Description 📝Sign up 🏦 Institutional Liquidity Solutions Customised liquidity access for brokers, banks, asset managers. 👉 Open Account 💰 Tailored Pricing & Terms Specific pricing, spreads, and margin structures negotiated per partner. 👉 Open Account 🔗 White Label / Integration Broker/platform integration with X Open Hub’s tech and liquidity via APIs. 👉 Open Account

Account types Via Partner

🥇 Account Type Typical Partner for That Account Type Notes 📊 Standard Account Brokers using MT4/MT5 bridges via PrimeXM / oneZero / Gold‑i Standard accounts are common when liquidity is bridged through major aggregation tech. 📉 ECN / Raw Spread Account Brokers with PrimeXM / Match‑Trade / FIX API integrations These tech partners allow direct market access with tighter spreads. 🕊️ Islamic / Swap‑Free Account Retail brokers that offer Islamic options on MT4/MT5 Islamic accounts are set by brokers, not by X Open Hub; tech partners make the integration possible. 🎮 Demo Account Broker platforms using X Open Hub liquidity via bridge tech Demo accounts are offered by brokers using the liquidity backend. 💼 Professional / VIP Account Brokers with custom pricing via API / FIX integration Higher‑tier brokers often use more advanced API arrangements. 💰 Mini / Micro Account Brokers that customize retail offerings on MT4/MT5 Mini/micro accounts are broker products, supported by the integrated liquidity.

What account types can I open directly with X Open Hub?

Traders cannot open accounts directly with X Open Hub because it is not a retail broker. X Open Hub provides institutional liquidity and technology, while retail account types are offered by partner brokers using its infrastructure.

Can I trade using an Islamic or ECN account through X Open Hub?

Yes, but only indirectly. Brokers that integrate X Open Hub liquidity may offer ECN, Islamic, demo, or VIP accounts. Account features such as swaps, leverage, and spreads are fully determined by the broker, not X Open Hub itself.

How to Open an X Open Hub Account step by step

To open an account, follow these steps: https://youtu.be/DBf7R7sw8pQ?si=vJHmXVwm6gGLYu-7 You cannot open an account directly with X Open Hub. All trading access is provided through partner brokers that use X Open Hub as their liquidity and technology provider.

Step 1 - Choose a Partner Broker

Select a regulated broker that uses X Open Hub liquidity and technology, such as PrimeXM, OneZero, Inc.

Step 2 - Register & Verify Your Account

Sign up on the broker’s website and complete identity verification (KYC).

Step 3 - Select Account Type & Fund Account

Choose your preferred account (Standard, ECN, Islamic, or Demo) and deposit funds.

Step 4 - Download Platform & Start Trading

Access MT4 or MT5 through the broker and start trading using X Open Hub liquidity.

X Open Hub Spreads and Fees

Tight Institutional Spreads: X Open Hub provides deep liquidity with very tight spreads at the institutional level, meaning raw pricing is highly competitive before broker mark-ups.

Broker-Dependent Fees: Final spreads, commissions, overnight/swaps, and other trading costs are set by the broker using X Open Hub’s liquidity — not by X Open Hub itself.

Low Open-Market Costs: At the liquidity provider layer, overnight and financing fees tend to be low compared to traditional retail pricing, though actual trader costs vary by broker and account type.

🏛️Feature ⚖️Trading Fee No platform fees. Costs apply via spreads or commissions, depending on account type. Built into spreads (avg. 0.1 pips for Forex) Commission-based (varies by instrument) 🪙Inactivity Fee No inactivity fee from X Open Hub. Broker terms may apply. None None 💰Withdrawal Fee Withdrawals handled by brokers. Fees depend on broker policy. Free for most methods (may have fees for bank transfers) Free for most methods (may have fees for bank transfers) 🧧Bonds Withdrawals handled by brokers. Fees depend on broker policy. Commission-free (CFD) Not offered 💵Funds Withdrawals handled by brokers. Fees depend on broker policy. Commission-free (CFD) Not offered 🛢️Oil Withdrawals handled by brokers. Fees depend on broker policy. Varies by instrument Starts from 0.03 pips (Zero Account) 🪙Gold Withdrawals handled by brokers. Fees depend on broker policy. Varies by instrument Starts from 0.35 pips (Zero Account) 🥈Silver Withdrawals handled by brokers. Fees depend on broker policy. Varies by instrument Starts from 0.02 pips (Zero Account) 💲Minimum Deposit Withdrawals handled by brokers. Fees depend on broker policy. 5 USD / 88 ZAR 0 USD / 0 ZAR 💶Forex Spreads & Commissions From 0.0 pips on ECN accounts plus commission, or spread-only pricing. Commission-free or commission-based accounts Commission-based (Zero & Pro Accounts) or spread-based (Standard Accounts) 🏴󠁥󠁳󠁰󠁶󠁿Base Currencies Common options include USD EUR GBP USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, JPY, SGD, CAD 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Trading Conditions Breakdown for Advanced Traders Institutional liquidity access via Tier-1 banks and liquidity providers

Raw spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN/Prime accounts

Low-latency execution suitable for scalping and high-frequency strategies

Market and limit order support with fast fill speeds

Depth of Market (DOM) visibility for improved order flow analysis

Advanced risk management tools, including stop-loss and take-profit controls

Hedging and netting modes supported, depending on broker setup

Expert Advisor (EA) compatibility for automated trading strategies

Multi-asset trading across forex, indices, commodities, and metals

Flexible leverage options are set by the broker and the regulatory jurisdiction

🔎Investment Product 📜Description 💱Forex Trading (Spot or CFDs) Supports spot FX and forex CFDs via broker integration. 📈Tradeable Symbols (Total) 5,000+ instruments across multiple asset classes. 💹Forex Pairs (Total) 60+ major, minor, and exotic currency pairs. 🇺🇸U.S. Stock Trading (Non-CFD) Direct U.S. shares and ETFs available via supported brokers. 🌐Int'l Stock Trading (Non-CFD) Access to global equities and ETFs, broker dependent. 👥Social Trading / Copy Trading Not native to X Open Hub; may be offered by brokers. 🪙Cryptocurrency (Physical) Physical crypto access depends on broker setup. 🪙Cryptocurrency (Derivative) Crypto CFDs supported via institutional liquidity.

Max Position Limits:

Defines the largest open position size a trader can hold in a specific market or instrument.

Helps manage risk and market exposure by capping how much volume a single account can carry.

Limits vary by asset type, broker policy, and regulatory requirements (e.g., larger limits for major FX pairs vs. smaller limits for exotic or illiquid products).

X Open Hub Fee Structure Breakdown

🧾 Fee Type 💰 Details ✅ Remarks 📈 Spreads Tight, floating spreads from institutional liquidity pools. Varies by instrument and market conditions. 💸 Commission Charged on ECN/Raw accounts; spread-only on standard accounts. Set by broker agreement. 💱 Swap / Overnight Fees Applied to positions held overnight. Swap-free options may be available via brokers. 🏦 Deposit Fees No fees charged by X Open Hub itself. Payment provider or broker fees may apply. 💵 Withdrawal Fees Processed by brokers, not X Open Hub. Costs depend on withdrawal method. ⌛ Inactivity Fee Not charged by X Open Hub. Broker inactivity fees may apply. 🌐 Currency Conversion Fee Applied when trading or funding in non-base currency. Rate set by broker or payment provider. 📊 Spread on Cryptos Competitive crypto spreads via deep liquidity. Wider during high volatility. 📈 Spread on Indices Tight spreads on major global indices. Can widen during market news. 📉 Spread on Commodities Competitive spreads on metals and energy. Depends on liquidity and trading hours.

Does X Open Hub charge trading fees directly to retail traders?

No. X Open Hub is a liquidity and technology provider. Trading costs such as spreads, commissions, and swaps are set by the broker offering access to X Open Hub, not by X Open Hub itself.

How are spreads and commissions structured on X Open Hub?

Spreads are typically very tight due to institutional liquidity. Brokers may offer spread-only pricing on standard accounts or raw spreads plus commission on ECN accounts, depending on account type and broker model.

X Open Hub Deposit and Withdrawal

No direct deposit fees are charged by X Open Hub — payment costs are determined by the broker and payment provider you use.

Withdrawal fees depend on the broker and method (e.g., bank transfer, e-wallet); X Open Hub itself doesn’t set these fees.

Processing times vary by broker and payment system, so check your broker’s terms for expected timelines and any additional charges.

🔎 Payment Method 🌎 Country / Region 💵 Currencies Accepted ⏰ Processing Time Bank Transfer Global USD EUR GBP local currencies 1–5 business days Credit/Debit Card Global USD EUR GBP Others Instant to 24 hrs E‑Wallets (e.g., Skrill, Neteller) Global USD EUR GBP Instant to 24 hrs Local Payment Options Country‑specific Local currencies Instant to 72 hrs Cryptocurrency Deposit Global BTC ETH Oothers Minutes to hours

🔍 Method 💵 Deposit Availability 💴 Withdrawal Availability ⏰ Processing Time 🔖 Fees Bank Transfer Available globally Available globally 1–5 business days Usually free; some banks may charge Credit / Debit Card Instant 1–3 business days Instant to 24 hrs Often free; some cards may charge E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) Instant Instant to 24 hrs Minutes to 1 day Small processing fee may apply Local Payment Systems Country-specific Country-specific Instant to 72 hrs Depends on provider Cryptocurrency BTC, ETH, others BTC, ETH, others Minutes to hours Minimal network fee

X Open Hub withdrawal process

Below is a comprehensive table detailing the available options, including processing times and any associated fees:

⏳ Aspect Withdrawal Methods Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, E-Wallets (Skrill, Neteller), Cryptocurrency (BTC, ETH, USDT, others) Processing Time Bank Transfer: 1–5 business days Credit/Debit Card: 1–3 business days Delays can occur due to: Incomplete KYC verification Pending bonus trading requirements Bank processing times E-Wallets: Instant to 24 hrs No minimum withdrawal amount set by AvaTrade however, payment processors may impose their own minimum limits. Cryptocurrency: Minutes to a few hours AvaTrade does not charge internal withdrawal fees. Delays Bank holidays, card provider delays, network congestion, broker review Minimum Withdrawal Bank Transfer: $50 / equivalent Credit/Debit Card: $10–$20 / equivalent E-Wallets: $10 / equivalent Cryptocurrency: 0.001 BTC / equivalent Fees Bank Transfer: Usually free (some banks may charge) Credit/Debit Card: Usually free E-Wallets: Small processing fee may apply Cryptocurrency: Blockchain fee applies Verification Required Yes — ID, proof of address, and KYC depending on method 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Broker Comparison: Deposit and Withdrawals

🔎 Broker ⏰ Minimum Withdrawal Time 1 business day typical processing start Instant Instant ⏱️ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 5 business days for fiat withdrawals via bank transfer 1-3 working days 1-3 working days ⏲️ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Deposit funds usually within 1–3 business days; e‑wallet/ card often instant Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉Open Account 👉Open Account

How do deposits work with X Open Hub?

X Open Hub doesn’t handle client funds directly. Deposits are made through a broker that uses X Open Hub’s liquidity. Payment methods, timing, and any fees depend on the broker and the payment provider you choose.

What should I know about withdrawals via X Open Hub?

Withdrawals are processed by your broker, not X Open Hub. Processing times, minimums, and fees vary by method (bank, card, e‑wallet, crypto). Verification (KYC) is usually required before funds are released to you.

How to make a Deposit with X Open Hub Step-by-step

Step 1 - Open and Verify Your Account

Register with a broker that uses X Open Hub and complete identity verification (KYC).

Step 2 - Log In and Access Deposit Section

Enter the broker’s portal or platform and go to “Deposit” or “Fund Account.”

Step 3 - Choose Payment Method and Enter Details

Select bank transfer, card, e-wallet, or crypto, and provide the required information and amount.

Step 4 - Confirm and Process Deposit

Review details, submit the deposit, and wait for funds to appear in your trading account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

X Open Hub Trading Platforms and Tools

Proprietary Platforms: xStation / XOH Trader for multi-asset trading via web, desktop, and mobile.

MetaTrader Support: MT4 and MT5 integration with charting, indicators, EAs, and strategy testing.

APIs & Developer Tools: xAPI and FIX API for custom front-ends, automation, and direct liquidity access.

Advanced Tools & Extensions: Algorithmic trading, custom apps, social/copy trading via partners.

Back-Office & Risk Management: Exposure monitoring, reporting dashboards, and compliance tools.

Mobile & Web Features: Responsive charts, market alerts, news feeds, and account management on-the-go.

Flexibility for Traders: Supports beginners via standard platforms and advanced users via APIs and automated strategies.

X Open Hub Platform Comparison Table

Platform / Tool Key Features Suitable For 🖥️ xStation / XOH Trader Multi-asset trading, web/desktop/mobile, charting, order tools, account management Beginners to advanced traders 📊 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Forex & CFD trading, customizable charts, indicators, Expert Advisors (EAs), strategy testing Beginner to advanced forex traders 📈 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Multi-asset support (forex, stocks, commodities), advanced order types, automated trading Advanced traders and multi-asset users ⚙️ xAPI / FIX API Custom platform development, algorithmic trading, direct liquidity access Professional traders, brokers, institutional clients 🧰 Advanced Tools & Extensions Algo trading, custom apps, third-party integrations (e.g., social/copy trading), risk dashboards Advanced and institutional traders 📱 Mobile & Web Features Price alerts, responsive charts, news feeds, account management All traders on-the-go

X Open Hub AI Integration

AI in Liquidity Provision: Artificial intelligence is increasingly used by liquidity providers to analyse market conditions, improve pricing, and manage risk dynamically. AI models can help adapt liquidity quotes and execution strategies in real time to reflect changing market conditions.

Developer Tools & Apps: X Open Hub offers open APIs (like xAPI) and developer tools that let brokers and third‑party developers build advanced trading apps, including algorithmic and automation tools — these can be extended with AI logic by brokers.

Broker‑Level AI Tools: While X Open Hub focuses on core liquidity and execution infrastructure, broker partners may integrate AI tools for things like trading signals, analytics, or automated assistance within their platforms, built on top of the X Open Hub backend.

Future Potential: In the broader financial tech ecosystem, AI is seen as a way to enhance predictive analytics, dynamic pricing, fraud detection, and automated decision support — capabilities that brokers connected to X Open Hub’s liquidity could leverage.

Feature 🤖 AI-Powered Market Analysis Scans markets and identifies trends automatically. ⚙️ Automated Trading Tools Executes trades using AI-based strategies and bots. 🚨 Risk Management Solutions Monitors exposure and suggests or adjusts risk limits. 🔒 Fraud Detection Systems Detects unusual account activity and flags risks. 📡 Sentiment Analysis Analyzes news and social media for market sentiment. 🧠 Personalized Assistance Provides recommendations based on user trading patterns. 💬 Intelligent Chat Support Offers 24/7 AI chat help and guidance.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Forex Trading Guides The broker offers a comprehensive set of forex trading guides to help traders navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence.

The guides are tailored for all skill levels, covering fundamental and technical analysis, as well as effective risk management strategies.

X Open Hub’s educational content is enhanced with engaging video tutorials and live webinars, providing a complete, hands-on learning experience for traders.

Commodities Types

Whether you’re a trader interested in coffee or cocoa, or have your eye on shiny metals like gold and silver, X Open Hub offers a wide variety of soft and hard commodities to trade. You can explore energy markets such as crude oil or natural gas, or try agricultural products like wheat, corn, and cotton. If it’s mined, grown, or widely traded on global markets, chances are you can access it through X Open Hub-powered brokers.

Hard Commodities

🪨 Hard Commodity 📊 Description 🔍 Examples on X Open Hub Liquidity ⚡ Energy Commodities Fuels and energy‑related products traded globally Oil Brent, Oil WTI, Natural Gas, Gasoline, LSGASOIL, EMISS (emissions) 🛠️ Industrial Metals Metals used in industrial production and manufacturing Copper, Aluminium 💰 Precious Metals Metals valued for rarity and store of value Gold, Silver

Soft Commodities

🌾 Soft Commodity 📋 Description 🔍 Example Instruments via X Open Hub Liquidity 🍫 Cocoa Beans used in chocolate production; prices influenced by crop conditions. COCOA soft commodity CFD/quote available via liquidity pool. ☕ Coffee One of the most traded agricultural products; weather affects supply. COFFEE soft CFD priced via the liquidity feed. 🍬 Sugar Cultivated crop used in food and biofuels; global trade influences pricing. SUGAR soft CFD available in the instrument list. 🌽 Corn Major staple crop influencing food and ethanol markets. CORN soft contract via liquidity. 🫘 Soybean Widely traded agricultural legume for food and fuel uses. SOYBEAN soft commodity CFD. 🌾 Wheat Essential grain with price moves tied to global production. WHEAT soft contract available.

Asset Classes

Forex – Major, minor, and exotic currency pairs for spot or CFD trading.

Cryptocurrencies – Physical and derivative crypto instruments like BTC, ETH, and stablecoins.

Commodities & Metals – Soft commodities (coffee, sugar, wheat) and hard commodities (gold, silver, oil, industrial metals).

Asset Class Description Examples / Instruments 💱 Forex Trading currency pairs in spot or CFD format; includes major, minor, and exotic pairs EUR/USD GBP/JPY USD/TRY 🪙 Cryptocurrencies Digital assets available as physical or derivative instruments; 24/7 trading Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) USDT ⚖️ / 🌾 Commodities & Metals Hard commodities (metals, energy) and soft commodities (agriculture) Gold Silver Crude Oil Coffee Wheat Sugar

X Open Hub Cryptocurrencies

gives brokers access to top digital assets, enabling traders to buy, sell, or trade cryptocurrencies in a secure and fast environment. The platform supports both physical crypto (ownership of the asset) and derivative products (CFDs).

What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual currencies that use cryptography for security. They operate on decentralized networks called blockchains, which record transactions transparently and prevent fraud.

Can I trade cryptocurrencies with X Open Hub?

Yes. X Open Hub provides liquidity for brokers to offer both physical cryptocurrencies and derivative products (CFDs), allowing traders to buy, sell, or speculate on major digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins.

What are the benefits of trading crypto via X Open Hub?

Traders benefit from deep liquidity, fast execution, and 24/7 market access. Brokers using XOH often provide secure platforms, advanced charting, and derivative options, enabling both ownership and leveraged speculation on cryptocurrencies.

Available Cryptocurrencies

X Open Hub offers liquidity for a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including major coins like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Popular altcoins are also supported, such as Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), Dogecoin (DOGE), Aave (AAVE), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Chiliz (CHZ), Cosmos (ATOM), Fantom (FTM), IOTA (IOTA), Zcash (ZEC), Filecoin (FIL), and ApeCoin (APE). Traders can access these assets through brokers that integrate X Open Hub liquidity, typically via spot trading or CFDs, though the exact availability depends on the broker.

Feature Description Examples 🪙 Digital Assets Exist entirely online; no physical form Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDT ⚡ Decentralized Operate on blockchain networks; no central authority Bitcoin network, Ethereum network 💹 Trading & Investment Can be bought, sold, or traded via exchanges or derivatives Spot trading, CFDs 🔒 Secure Transactions are verified and tamper-resistant using blockchain Blockchain verification & encryption 🌐 Global & 24/7 Crypto markets are open around the clock worldwide All major crypto exchanges 🏷️ Stablecoins Digital tokens pegged to fiat currencies for stability USDT, USDC, BUSD

Why Trade Crypto with X Open Hub

Trading cryptocurrencies with X Open Hub (XOH) gives traders access to deep liquidity, fast execution, and a wide range of digital assets, including major coins, altcoins, and stablecoins. Through brokers powered by XOH, traders can use both spot and derivative products securely, take advantage of advanced tools, and enjoy 24/7 market access, all while benefiting from professional-grade infrastructure and reliable execution.

Leverage and Margin

Leverage Amplifies Trading Power – Allows traders to control larger positions with a smaller amount of capital, increasing both potential profits and risks.

Margin Requirement – The minimum amount of funds needed in your account to open and maintain a leveraged position.

Risk Management is Essential – Using leverage increases exposure, so stop-loss orders and proper position sizing are crucial to protect your capital.

Does X Open Hub offer South African stocks or ZAR-denominated instruments?

No — X Open Hub (XOH) itself does not directly offer South African stocks or ZAR‑denominated instruments. X Open Hub is a liquidity and technology provider that gives brokers access to thousands of global instruments (stocks, FX, commodities, crypto, etc.), but it does not set the specific instruments a trader sees. Retail access must come through a broker that uses X Open Hub’s liquidity pools.

Can I trade options on X Open Hub?

No — X Open Hub (XOH) does not directly offer options trading as a standard product. XOH is a liquidity and technology provider that supplies multi‑asset liquidity (forex, indices, stocks, commodities, crypto, etc.) to brokers and institutions, but it doesn’t itself list options contracts as you’d find on dedicated options exchanges. ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

X Open Hub Rebates System Overview

1. Not a Trader‑Facing Rebate Program X Open Hub itself does not offer direct trading rebates to retail traders, like fee‑back or cashback on trades. Its business model focuses on providing liquidity and technology to brokers and financial institutions, not retailer rebates. 2. Spread Rebates for Brokers In XOH’s institutional business conditions, liquidity clients (brokers) can benefit from spread rebates, meaning lower effective costs on over‑the‑counter (OTC) trading volume because of competitive pricing and no volume commission on OTC instruments. This can indirectly benefit traders through tighter spreads. 3. Hedge Account Interest Plan Instead of a rebate program in the typical sense, X Open Hub has introduced an interest plan on dormant hedge account funds for brokers and banks using its services. Funds held in these institutional hedge accounts can earn interest (e.g., up to ~3.7% in some currencies), which acts as a form of financial incentive for liquidity partners rather than direct trade rebates for end users. 4. Broker‑Level Reward Systems Any cashback, trading rebates, or fee incentives for retail clients are usually set up by the broker partner, not XOH itself. Brokers may run their own rebate programs (e.g., fee back on volume) independent of X Open Hub’s core liquidity infrastructure.

X Open Hub Affiliate program

1. What It Is

X Open Hub itself does not offer a public, retail‑focused affiliate program you can join directly as an individual trader. Instead, its technology and liquidity solutions power brokers — and those brokers are the ones who typically run affiliate and partnership programs for introducing clients. The affiliate programs you hear about are generally broker‑run and not managed by X Open Hub itself.

2. How Affiliates Benefit (via Brokers) Brokers that use X Open Hub liquidity often provide affiliate partners with:

Referral Commissions — Earn money for referring new traders who open funded accounts.

Revenue Shares — Share a percentage of the trading fees or spreads paid by referred clients.

Tiered Incentives — Increased earnings based on volume or number of active referrals.

3. Broker vs XOH Roles

X Open Hub (XOH) supplies the infrastructure, pricing, and liquidity.

Brokers using XOH set up and pay affiliate rewards to partners. This means the terms, rates, and payout structures depend on the broker, not on X Open Hub itself.

4. What Affiliates Need to Know

Affiliate terms vary widely by broker (e.g., fixed per‑sign‑up commission vs yield share).

Payments may be in fiat or crypto, depending on broker policy.

Some brokers offer dashboards and reporting tools for tracking referrals.

How to open an AvaTrade affiliate account

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step1 - Choose a Broker Partner

Pick a broker that uses X Open Hub liquidity and offers an affiliate program.

Review their affiliate terms, commission structure, and payout methods.

Step 2 - Register for the Affiliate Program

Fill out the online registration form on the broker’s website.

Provide basic information (name, email, website/social media, and payment details).

Agree to the broker’s terms and conditions.

Step 3 - Start Referring & Earning

Use your unique referral links, banners, or promo codes to attract clients.

Track referrals and commissions via the broker’s affiliate dashboard.

Receive commissions according to the broker’s payout schedule.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

Awards

Since 2014, X Open Hub has earned many awards and honours from various reputable organisations, as follows:

📟 Year 🏆 Awarding Body 🥇 Award / Title 2014 Forex Report magazine Best Institutional Provider (industry recognition for FX/CFD tech excellence) 2024 International Business Magazine Best CFD Liquidity Provider APAC & Best Multi‑Asset Liquidity Provider Global (industry recognitions reported) 2025 UF AWARDS MEA 2025 Best CFD Liquidity Provider – MEA (voted in the fintech and online trading sector) 2025 UF AWARDS APAC 2025 Best Technology Provider – APAC & Best Multi‑Asset Liquidity Provider – APAC (industry honours in Asia‑Pacific)

X Open Hub Educational & Tool Ecosystem

X Open Hub is a financial technology company and institutional liquidity provider that offers technology and trading infrastructure mainly for professional financial firms like brokers, banks, and fintech companies. It’s part of the XTB Group, a publicly listed financial firm regulated in multiple countries.s

🧠 Category 📝 Description 👥 Who It’s For 💻 Trading Technology Institutional-grade trading infrastructure including XOH Trader and integration with MT4/MT5 platforms. Brokers, banks, fintech firms 💧 Liquidity & Market Access Deep multi-asset liquidity across forex, indices, commodities, stocks, ETFs, and crypto CFDs. Professional traders, brokerages 🔌 API & Developer Tools Advanced APIs for trade execution, pricing, reporting, and system integration. Developers, technical teams 📘 Educational Documentation Technical guides, FAQs, whitepapers, and platform documentation explaining system usage and integration. Broker staff, IT teams 🎓 Platform Training Resources Onboarding support, product walkthroughs, and operational guidance for partners. New brokers, institutional clients 📊 Market Knowledge Content Insights on liquidity management, execution models, and trading infrastructure trends. Financial professionals 🤝 Partner Support Tools Dedicated account management, technical assistance, and implementation support. X Open Hub partners 🎤 Industry Events & Webinars Participation in expos, webinars, and industry events for knowledge sharing and networking. Brokers, fintech leaders

X Open Hub News / Analysis / Blog Includes

🗞️ Section 📝 What It Covers 👥 Who It’s For 📰 News Latest updates about X Open Hub, partnerships, platform launches, and industry events. Brokers, partners, clients 📊 Market Analysis In-depth analysis of market trends, liquidity conditions, execution quality, and pricing dynamics. Traders, analysts, institutional users 💡 Blog Insights Thought leadership, expert perspectives, tech deep dives, and insights on trading ecosystem evolution. Developers, business leaders, tech teams 🔧 Product & Tech Updates Announcements on platform enhancements, API changes, tool releases, and integration guides. Technical teams, devs, brokers 📅 Event Coverage Summaries and highlights from industry events, webinars, and community gatherings. Partners, ecosystem participants 🤝 Partner News Updates on collaborations, new partnerships, and ecosystem growth activities. Business development, partners

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Customer Support

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

📞 Support Type 📝 What It Includes 👥 Who It’s For 📧 Email Support Assistance via email for questions, onboarding, and technical issues. Brokers, partners, clients 💬 Live Chat / Messaging Real-time help for common questions or urgent platform issues. All users needing quick support 📚 Knowledge Base / Help Center Articles, FAQs, guides, and troubleshooting docs. Self-service users, new partners 🛠️ Technical Support Help with integration, APIs, and system implementation. Developers, technical teams 🎓 Onboarding Support Guided setup, walkthroughs, and initial training for new clients. New brokers / clients 📞 Phone Support Voice support for complex or urgent inquiries (if offered). Clients needing in-depth help 🤝 Dedicated Account Manager Personalized assistance and strategic support (for partners). Large clients / enterprise partners

What Makes X Open Hub Different?

X Open Hub stands out through its combination of institutional-grade liquidity, advanced trading technology, and strong regulatory backing. As part of the XTB Group, it offers transparent pricing, deep multi-asset market access, and robust execution infrastructure. Its flexible APIs, white-label solutions, and dedicated professional support make it a trusted choice for brokers and fintech firms seeking scalable, reliable trading solutions.

🌟 Aspect 📝 Description 👥 Who It Benefits ⚖️ Regulated & Trusted Operates under strict regulatory oversight through XTB Group, ensuring transparency, security, and compliance. Brokers, clients, institutional partners 💧 Deep Multi-Asset Liquidity Offers pricing and execution across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and crypto. Brokers, traders, fintechs 💻 Advanced Trading Technology Provides MT4/MT5 integration, XOH Trader, and infrastructure for fast, reliable execution. Technical teams, developers, brokers 🔌 Flexible APIs & Integrations Customizable APIs for trade execution, reporting, and back-office systems. Developers, fintech integrators 🤝 Dedicated Partner Support Personalized onboarding, account management, technical assistance, and operational guidance. Partners, brokers, institutional clients 🧠 Educational & Knowledge Resources Guides, whitepapers, FAQs, and webinars to help partners understand trading, liquidity, and technology. Brokers, technical teams, analysts 🌐 Scalable Ecosystem Supports growth with white-label solutions, liquidity provision, and technology for global trading operations. Brokers, fintech startups, large financial institutions 📈 Market Analysis & Insights Regular updates, commentary, and thought leadership on market trends and execution quality. Traders, analysts, partners

Customer Reviews

Hi, I am a beginner, and I have made 500 dollars in 4 days. It'ss a great platform I have ever seen, and thanks to Nilesh, my account manager. Hi, I am a beginner, and I have made 500 dollars in 4 days. It'ss a great platform I have ever seen, and thanks to Nilesh, my account manager.

Good trading app, deposit & withdrawal process is easy. Good trading app, deposit & withdrawal process is easy.

Great app to use, but it requires a strong network bandwidth/ average to trade. I am grateful to be part of it. Great app to use, but it requires a strong network bandwidth/ average to trade. I am grateful to be part of it.

Is X Open Hub a Good Choice for South African Traders? For South African traders, X Open Hub (XOH) can be a good choice, but usually indirectly through partner brokers, as XOH itself mainly serves institutional clients. It offers deep multi-asset liquidity, advanced trading technology, and is linked to the regulated XTB Group, providing a level of security and compliance appealing to professional traders. However, it may be less suitable for beginners, and online reviews are mixed, highlighting the importance of choosing a reputable broker that uses XOH infrastructure. Overall, experienced traders looking for robust technology and competitive execution can benefit, but careful research of the partner broker is essential.

You might also like

Frequently Asked Questions

What is X Open Hub?

X Open Hub is a professional financial technology provider delivering institutional-grade liquidity, advanced trading infrastructure, and API solutions. South African traders cannot open accounts directly, but they can access XOH services through licensed partner brokers that offer multi-asset trading solutions.

Can South Africans open an XOH account directly?

No, X Open Hub primarily serves brokers, fintechs, and institutional clients. Individual South African traders can access XOH liquidity and trading technology only indirectly through partner brokers that provide forex, CFD, and cryptocurrency trading platforms powered by XOH.

Is XOH regulated in South Africa?

X Open Hub is connected to the XTB Group, which holds an FSCA license in South Africa. This ensures compliance, transparency, and protection for clients. Traders accessing XOH through regulated partner brokers benefit from a secure trading infrastructure and professional oversight.

What assets can I trade via XOH partners?

Through partner brokers, South African traders can trade forex, stocks, indices, commodities, ETFs, and crypto CFDs. XOH offers deep multi-asset liquidity, competitive spreads, and fast execution, enabling professional-grade trading conditions through brokers that integrate its infrastructure.

What trading platforms support XOH liquidity?

X Open Hub liquidity is supported on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and XOH Trader. Partner brokers provide these platforms, giving South African traders advanced charting, execution tools, API connectivity, and professional-grade trading environments for efficient multi-asset trading.

Are XOH spreads and fees competitive?

Yes, XOH offers tight spreads and professional execution. Trading costs depend on the partner broker, which may apply a commission or markup. Overall, South African traders benefit from competitive pricing and transparent conditions through brokers utilizing XOH liquidity.

Does XOH offer customer support to South African traders?

Direct support from XOH targets partners and institutional clients. Retail traders receive assistance through their broker, including onboarding guidance, technical support, platform troubleshooting, and account management. Brokers ensure local support for South African traders using XOH-powered systems.

Can I access XOH educational resources?

Yes, XOH provides whitepapers, technical documentation, webinars, and guides aimed at brokers and developers. South African retail traders can indirectly benefit from these educational resources through partner brokers that share insights, tutorials, and market knowledge derived from XOH expertise.

How secure is trading via XOH?

Trading via XOH liquidity is secure, supported by XTB Group regulation, encrypted platforms, and segregated client funds. South African traders should always confirm their broker is FSCA-regulated, ensuring professional standards, compliance, and protection when accessing XOH-powered trading services.

Is XOH suitable for beginner traders in South Africa?

XOH is designed for professional, high-volume, or technically experienced traders. Beginners may find the direct use complex. South African retail traders should access XOH via reputable brokers offering simplified platforms, educational guidance, and beginner-friendly tools for safer learning and trading.

Disclaimer

The information on this page is for educational purposes only and is not financial advice. X Open Hub (XOH) primarily serves institutional clients; South African traders access services through partner brokers. Trading forex, CFDs, crypto, and other instruments carries a high risk of loss. Always ensure your broker is regulated and consider your financial situation, experience, and risk tolerance before trading. We are not responsible for any losses resulting from the use of this information or XOH services.