Gaitame.com is a Japan-based forex broker known for its strong regulatory oversight and advanced trading technology. It offers competitive spreads, fast execution, and reliable platforms designed for both beginner and experienced currency traders. The broker had approximately 590,000 client accounts as of March 2023. They offer a maximum leverage for Retail traders: up to 1:25, Corporate accounts: up to 1:70, depending on the account structure.

?️ Regulated and trusted by Japan's Financial Services Agency (JFSA) ?️1050 new traders chose this broker in the last 90 days. ?️ Available for South African Traders. ??

🔍 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit 100 JPY/ ZAR 10.44 depending on funding method. 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No standard welcome bonus. 💸 Fees No deposit, withdrawal, or inactivity fees on most accounts. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.2 sen on USD/JPY and about 0.3 pips on EUR/USD during peak hours No trading commission charged. 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Mainly bank transfers and quick bank deposits via Japanese financial institutions Withdrawals processed via bank transfer. 🖥️ Platforms Proprietary Gaika Next Neo (Web & Mobile) plus trading interfaces for forex and CFDs. 🛡️ Regulation Regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency (JFSA) 🔐 Trust Score 3.8/5 ⏱️ Payout Schedule Withdrawals typically processed within 1–3 business days depending on the bank transfer. 📞 Discord Server N/A 📝Sign up

Gaitame.com Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Strong regulation under the Financial Services Agency, one of the strictest forex regulators globally. Limited payment methods, mostly bank transfers, which may be less convenient for international traders. Tight spreads on major currency pairs such as USD/JPY, making it attractive for active forex traders. Limited trading instruments, mainly focused on forex rather than a wide range of CFDs or stocks. Low trading costs with no deposit or withdrawal fees in many cases. Low leverage (1:25) due to Japanese regulations, which may not suit high-leverage traders. Beginner-friendly tools and demo accounts that help new traders practice before trading live. Limited platform options, often relying on proprietary systems instead of multiple third-party platforms.

Overview

According to our research, Gaitame.com is a Japan-based online forex broker founded in 2002 and headquartered in Tokyo.

The broker operates under the supervision of the Financial Services Agency (FSA) and is also a member of the Financial Futures Association of Japan, making it part of one of the most strictly regulated retail forex markets in the world.

Gaitame.com focuses primarily on retail forex trading and is well known in Japan for its stable trading environment, tight spreads on major currency pairs, and its proprietary trading technology designed for active currency traders.

Featured Offered

Gaitame.com provides a streamlined trading environment focused mainly on foreign exchange trading rather than a wide range of multi-asset CFDs.

Traders can access major, minor, and some exotic currency pairs, supported by the broker’s proprietary trading platform Gaika Next Neo, available on desktop, web, and mobile devices. The platform offers real-time charting, technical indicators, market analysis tools, and fast order execution designed for high-volume forex trading.

Unlike many global brokers, Gaitame.com keeps its offering relatively simple with standard retail forex accounts rather than multiple complex account tiers. The broker emphasizes low spreads, transparent pricing, and strong regulatory compliance instead of high leverage or aggressive promotional bonuses.

Additionally, traders can access market news, economic calendars, and educational resources, which help beginners understand currency trading and market movements while giving experienced traders tools to refine their strategies.

🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types FX Account (standard forex trading) FX Savings account (small-lot trading) CFD Account Binary Options account Corporate account and Demo account for practice. ⚖️ Leverage Maximum 1:25 for retail traders due to strict rules set by Japan’s Financial Services Agency. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Tight spreads during peak trading hours such as USD/JPY from 0.2 sen and EUR/USD from about 0.3 pips. No trading commissions on standard accounts. 🌐 Instruments Offered Primarily forex currency pairs (20+ pairs) CFDs Binary options. Limited multi-asset products compared with global brokers. 🖥️ Trading Platforms Proprietary platforms including Gaika Next Neo (web, desktop, and mobile) CFD Next platform, and a web-based binary options platform. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts N/A 🖧 Free VPS Hosting N/A 👥 Copy Trading N/A 🛡️ Client Fund Security Client funds are held under Japan’s strict financial regulations with segregation requirements. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by the Financial Services Agency (FSA)

Gaitame.com Safety and Security

Gaitame.com Safety and Security - Gaitame.com operates under one of the most strictly regulated financial environments in the world, which helps provide a high level of security for traders. The broker has been active since 2002 and is licensed by Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA). This regulator enforces strict compliance standards designed to protect retail investors and maintain transparency in financial markets.

Regulation and Licensing - Gaitame.com holds a Retail Forex License issued by the Japanese FSA through the Kanto Finance Bureau. This type of Tier-1 regulation requires brokers to follow strict financial reporting rules, maintain operational transparency, and adhere to investor protection policies.

Segregation of Client Funds - To enhance safety, the broker keeps client funds in segregated accounts, meaning traders’ deposits are stored separately from the company’s operational funds. This helps protect traders’ capital if the company experiences financial difficulties.

Investor Protection Standards - Japanese forex regulations also require strict risk management rules, including leverage limits and compliance monitoring, which reduce the risk of excessive exposure for retail traders. These measures contribute to a more stable and transparent trading environment.

Platform and Operational Security - Gaitame.com uses proprietary trading platforms designed for the Japanese retail FX market, with secure login systems, monitoring procedures, and regulatory reporting requirements to maintain safe trading operations.

Overall, Gaitame.com is considered a high-security forex broker thanks to its Tier-1 Japanese regulation, client fund segregation, and strict financial oversight, making it a relatively safe option for traders who prioritize regulation and transparency over high leverage or extensive asset offerings.

🛡️ Security Feature Details 💼 Regulation & Licensing Regulated by Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA), one of the world’s strictest financial regulators for retail forex brokers. 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts Client funds are kept in segregated bank accounts, meaning trader deposits are separated from the broker’s operational funds for additional protection. 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating Operates within Japan’s highly regulated financial system, which requires strict capital adequacy and compliance reporting for licensed forex brokers. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits Must comply with Japanese regulatory audits, reporting requirements, and strict operational standards enforced by the FSA.

Is Gaitame.com a safe broker for forex trading?

Yes. Gaitame.com is regulated by the Financial Services Agency, one of the world’s strictest financial regulators. The broker must follow strict compliance rules, maintain financial transparency, and operate under strong investor protection standards.

Are client funds protected at Gaitame.com?

Yes. Client funds are held in segregated accounts separate from company operating funds, following requirements set by the Financial Services Agency. This structure helps protect traders’ deposits and ensures better financial accountability and operational transparency.

Gaitame.com at a Glance

🔍 Broker 📜 FSCA regulated No 🕖 Time to open an account Usually 1–2 business days after verification 🗺️ Service Description Retail forex trading broker focused mainly on the Japanese FX market 🚀 Bonus N/A 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus N/A 🥇 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) N/A 🗺️ Country of regulation Japan 🔥 Trust Score 3.8/5 🔥 Live support Phone Email Online support 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) N/A 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) N/A 📊 Trading Islamic Account N/A 📈 Tier-1 Licenses 1 – Japan Financial Services Agency 📈 Tier-2 Licenses 0 📈 Tier-3 Licenses 0 💳 Deposit with credit card N/A 💳 Demo Trading Account Yes 💱 Number of base currencies supported Mainly JPY 💰 Spreads From 0.2 sen on USD/JPY during peak liquidity 💰 Leverage Up to 1:25 (retail traders) 💰 Currency Pairs (Total Forex pairs) 20+ pairs 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Usually free via bank transfer 💰 Trading fees class Spread-based trading 💰 Minimum deposit Around JPY 100–5,000 depending on deposit method 💰 Inactivity fee charged N/A 👛 Depositing with electronic wallet Not typically supported 🎮 Demo account provided Yes ✔️ Apple iOS App Yes ✔️ Android App Yes 📅 Year of Foundation 2002 🔢 Number of Employees Estimated 100+ employees 🔢 Number of clients About 590,000+ accounts 📙 Website Languages Primarily Japanese 💵 Account currencies Mostly JPY 📙 PAMM N/A ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes ✔️ Scalping Permitted 🗺️ Hedging Allowed 🥇 Instruments Offered Forex, CFDs Binary Options 🥇 Trading Instruments Currency pairs Limited CFDs 🥇 Total offered per instrument 20+ forex pairs ✔️ Safety of Funds Client funds segregated under Japanese regulation 📙 Demo Account Description Free demo environment to practice forex trading 📍 Sponsorship N/A 📍 Partnership Affiliate and partner programs available in Japan 📙 Education Market analysis Trading guides Forex tutorials 💰 Fees and Commissions No commission Costs built into spreads 📈 Trading Platforms Gaika Next Neo (proprietary platform) 📈 Mobile trading Yes 📈 Social Trading N/A 📍 South African Office Address N/A ☎️ South African Telephone Number N/A ❌ Banned Countries Some jurisdictions depending on regulatory restrictions 💰 Average deposit/withdraw processing time Deposits instant; withdrawals 1–3 business days 🇿🇦 ZAR accounts N/A 🎓 Affiliate Program Yes 📝Sign up

Gaitame.com Accounts Types

FX Trading Account (Gaika Next Neo)

The FX Trading Account is the primary account used for standard forex trading on the platform.

Access to 20+ major and minor forex currency pairs for active trading.

Uses the proprietary Gaika Next Neo trading platform available on desktop, web, and mobile.

Competitive spreads with no trading commissions and costs built into spreads.

Suitable for active retail traders who want real-time charting and fast execution.

FX Savings Account (RakuRaku FX Savings)

This account is designed for beginners or traders who prefer small-lot or gradual forex investing.

Allows trading from very small starting amounts (around 100 JPY).

Designed for long-term or gradual currency accumulation strategies.

Lower entry barrier makes it beginner-friendly for new forex traders.

Includes simple tools to help users build forex exposure slowly over time.

CFD Trading Account (CFD Next)

The CFD Account allows traders to diversify beyond forex with contract-for-difference products.

Provides access to CFD markets such as stock-related instruments.

Operates through the CFD Next proprietary trading platform.

Enables traders to speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset.

Suitable for traders seeking portfolio diversification alongside forex trading.

Binary Options Account

This account type is designed for short-term trading based on price predictions.

Allows traders to predict whether a market will rise or fall within a set time frame.

Requires an existing FX trading account before activation.

Simplified trading structure for quick market decisions.

Popular with traders interested in short-term speculative strategies.

Corporate FX Account

A specialized account designed for companies and institutional clients.

Built for businesses that need forex trading services.

May include different trading limits and capital requirements.

Access to the same trading platforms and forex markets as retail accounts.

Suitable for corporate hedging or institutional trading activities.

Demo Account

The Demo Account allows traders to practice before trading real money.

Provides a risk-free virtual trading environment.

Simulates real market conditions using virtual funds.

Helps beginners learn the platform and trading strategies.

Ideal for testing strategies before moving to a live account.

Which Gaitame.com account is best for beginners?

The FX Savings (RakuRaku FX Savings) account is usually best for beginners because it allows traders to start with very small amounts, sometimes from around 100 JPY, making it easier to learn forex trading gradually with lower financial risk.

Which account is best for active forex traders?

The FX Trading Account (Gaika Next Neo) is generally the best choice for active traders. It offers access to 20+ currency pairs, tight spreads, and the full trading platform, making it suitable for frequent trading and more advanced strategies.

How to Open a Gaitame.com Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

Go to the official Gaitame.com website and click the “Open Account” or “Sign Up” button to begin the registration process.

Step 2: Complete the Online Application

Fill in the registration form with your personal information, including your full name, email address, residential address, and contact details.

Step 3: Verify Your Identity

Upload the required KYC documents, such as a passport or national ID, and a proof-of-address document (utility bill or bank statement).

Step 4: Wait for Account Approval

Your application will be reviewed for compliance under the Financial Services Agency regulations. Approval typically takes 1–2 business days.

Step 5: Fund and Start Trading

Once approved, deposit funds via bank transfer, log into the trading platform, and begin trading forex through the Gaika Next Neo platform.

Gaitame.com Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Forex brokers use different fee structures depending on their business model and the types of traders they target. Some brokers generate revenue mainly through trading commissions, others through the spread, while some combine both.

As a result, fee structures can vary significantly between brokers, with some offering lower spreads but charging commissions, while others provide commission-free trading with slightly wider spreads.

Traders should therefore choose a broker whose pricing structure matches their trading style, strategy, and available capital.

For example, active traders may prefer tighter spreads, while longer-term traders may prioritize simplicity and lower overall trading costs.

In the case of Gaitame.com, the broker primarily uses a spread-based pricing model.

According to available information, spreads can start from around 0.2 sen on USD/JPY during peak liquidity periods, which is considered competitive in the Japanese retail forex market.

The broker typically does not charge separate trading commissions, meaning trading costs are included in the spread rather than added as an additional fee.

Does Gaitame.com charge trading commissions?

Gaitame.com mainly uses a spread-based pricing model, meaning traders usually do not pay separate trading commissions. The broker earns revenue through the spread between bid and ask prices, while deposits and withdrawals are typically free for most standard transactions.

How competitive are Gaitame.com spreads for forex trading?

Gaitame.com offers tight spreads on major currency pairs, especially during peak liquidity hours. For example, the USD/JPY spread can start from around 0.2 pips, while the EUR/USD may start around 0.3 pips, although spreads can widen during volatile market conditions.

Gaitame.com Trading platforms

Gaitame.com provides a range of proprietary trading platforms designed primarily for forex traders in the Japanese retail FX market.

Its main platform, Gaika Next Neo, offers a streamlined trading interface with real-time pricing, advanced charting tools, and fast order execution suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

The platform includes various technical indicators, customizable charts, and market analysis tools that help traders monitor currency movements and execute trades efficiently.

Gaitame.com also offers web-based trading and mobile applications for iOS and Android devices, allowing traders to access their accounts and manage positions from virtually anywhere.

Gaika Next Neo Platform

The broker’s main proprietary trading platform is designed for forex trading, offering access to 20+ currency pairs with fast execution and real-time pricing.

Web-based Trading Interface

Traders can access the platform directly through a web browser on a desktop, allowing full account management, chart analysis, and order execution without downloading software.

Mobile Trading App (iOS & Android)

The Gaika Next Neo mobile app enables trading from smartphones, with features such as push notifications, real-time charts, and market news updates.

Advanced Charting and Technical Tools

The platform includes multiple chart layouts, technical indicators, and drawing tools, allowing traders to perform technical analysis directly from the interface.

CFD Next Platform

A separate proprietary platform designed for CFD trading, offering access to stock-related contract-for-difference markets alongside forex trading services.

Binary Options Platform

Gaitame also provides a web-based binary options platform for traders who prefer short-term market prediction trading.

What trading platform does Gaitame.com offer?

mainly offers its proprietary Gaika Next Neo trading platform. It provides real-time forex pricing, charting tools, technical indicators, and fast trade execution, designed specifically for retail forex traders in Japan’s regulated FX market.

Can traders use mobile devices to trade on Gaitame.com?

Yes. Gaitame.com offers mobile trading apps for iOS and Android, allowing traders to monitor markets, analyze charts, and place trades directly from smartphones. The mobile platform also supports real-time notifications and account management features for convenient trading anywhere.

Gaitame.com Deposit and Withdrawal

Gaitame.com offers a relatively simple funding system designed mainly for traders in Japan.

The broker focuses primarily on bank-based payment methods, allowing clients to fund and withdraw money through secure banking channels linked to their trading accounts.

Deposit Methods

Quick Deposit (Online Bank Transfer) – The most common funding method. It allows traders to transfer funds instantly from supported Japanese banks directly to their trading account.

Standard Bank Transfer – Traders can also deposit funds through regular bank wire transfers, although processing time depends on the bank.

Deposit Fees – The broker typically does not charge deposit fees, though banks may apply their own charges.

Deposit Speed – Quick deposits are usually near-instant, while standard bank transfers may take longer, depending on the bank.

Withdrawal Methods

Bank Transfer Withdrawals – Withdrawals are usually sent back to the trader’s registered bank account.

Withdrawal Fees – The broker generally does not charge withdrawal fees, although banking institutions may apply their own charges.

Processing Time – Withdrawals typically take 1–3 business days after the request is approved.

Security Measures – Withdrawals are processed only to accounts in the trader’s name, supporting anti-money-laundering (AML) compliance and account security.

💠 Feature 💰 Deposit 💸 Withdrawal 🏦 Payment Methods Online bank transfer (Quick Deposit) and standard bank transfers through supported Japanese banks Withdrawals processed via bank transfer to the trader’s registered bank account ⏱️ Processing Time Quick deposits are instant; standard bank transfers may take up to 1 business day depending on the bank Usually processed within 1–3 business days after approval 💵 Minimum Amount Deposits can start from around 100 JPY (~$1) depending on the funding method Minimum withdrawal amount may depend on the bank transfer requirements 💳 Fees No deposit fees charged by the broker, although banks may apply their own charges Generally no broker withdrawal fee, but bank processing fees may apply

What deposit methods are available at Gaitame.com?

Gaitame.com mainly supports bank-based deposits, including quick online bank transfers and standard bank transfers through supported financial institutions. Quick deposits are typically processed instantly, allowing traders to fund their accounts and begin trading without long delays.

How long do withdrawals take at Gaitame.com?

Withdrawals at Gaitame.com are generally processed through bank transfer and usually take 1–3 business days after approval. The broker typically does not charge withdrawal fees, although banks involved in the transfer may apply their own charges.

Gaitame.com Leverage

Retail forex traders at Gaitame.com can trade with a maximum leverage of 1:25, meaning a trader can control a position 25 times larger than their deposit, which is the regulatory cap for retail FX trading in Japan.

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit 100 JPY $50 $5 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Yes ➖ Min. Spread 0.2 3 1 ➕ Max. Leverage 1:25 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs 20+ 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Gaitame.com Promotions

Account Opening Campaigns

Gaitame.com occasionally runs account opening campaigns where new traders can earn cashback rewards or trading points after registering. To qualify, traders must open a verified trading account, fund it, and complete a required minimum trading volume within the campaign period.

Trading Volume Cashback

Gaitame.com sometimes offers trading volume cashback promotions that reward traders based on the total number of lots traded. To qualify, traders must participate during the campaign period and reach the specified trading volume thresholds, which determine the amount of cashback or FX points earned.

Spread Reduction Campaigns

During spread reduction campaigns, certain major currency pairs may temporarily feature tighter spreads than usual. To benefit from this promotion, traders simply need to trade the eligible currency pairs during the campaign period while the reduced spreads are active.

Referral Programs

Gaitame.com also runs referral programs where existing clients can invite friends to join the platform. To qualify for rewards, the referred trader must open and verify an account, deposit funds, and meet the minimum trading activity requirements set by the campaign terms.

Special Trading Incentives

From time to time, the broker introduces special trading incentives such as enhanced swap rates or small trading rewards. Traders typically qualify by trading specific currency pairs, reaching certain volume targets, or participating in the promotional campaign within the stated timeframe.

🎁 Promotion Type 📋 Description ✅ How to Qualify 🆕 Account Opening Campaigns New traders may receive cashback rewards or trading points after opening an account and trading during the promotional period. Open and verify an account, fund it, and complete the required minimum trading volume within the campaign timeframe. 📊 Trading Volume Cashback Traders can earn cashback or FX points depending on the total trading volume achieved during the promotion. Trade the required number of lots or reach specific volume tiers set by the campaign. 📉 Spread Reduction Campaigns Temporary promotions where major currency pairs have reduced spreads, lowering trading costs. Simply trade the eligible currency pairs while the reduced spreads promotion is active. 👥 Referral Programs Existing clients can receive rewards for referring new traders to the platform. Invite friends who open, verify, deposit, and trade according to the campaign conditions. 🎯 Special Trading Incentives Promotions offering enhanced swap rates, FX points, or small trading rewards for specific trading activities. Participate in the campaign and trade selected instruments or reach trading targets within the promotion period.

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Gaitame.com Awards

High Trading Volume in Japan – Gaitame.com has consistently ranked among the top retail forex brokers in Japan by trading volume, reflecting strong market participation and a large domestic client base.

Early Mobile Trading Innovation – The broker was one of the first Japanese FX companies to introduce trading functionality for Apple Watch, highlighting its focus on developing new mobile trading technology for retail traders.

Advanced Trading Technology Partnerships – Gaitame.com has partnered with fintech providers such as smartTrade Technologies to improve liquidity access and strengthen trading infrastructure for better execution speeds.

Strong Regulatory Reputation – The company operates under the supervision of the Financial Services Agency, one of the most respected financial regulators globally, contributing to the broker’s reputation for transparency and reliability.

Long-Standing Industry Presence – Founded in 2002, Gaitame.com has built a long track record in the Japanese forex market and is widely recognized for its stable trading platforms and consistent service for retail FX traders.

🏆 Recognition Description 📊 Top Forex Broker by Trading Volume (Japan) Gaitame.com has been ranked among the largest retail FX brokers in Japan by trading volume, reflecting its strong domestic market presence. 📱 First FX Broker with Apple Watch Trading App (Japan) The company became one of the first Japanese forex brokers to launch a trading application for Apple Watch, showing early adoption of trading technology. ⚙️ Technology & Infrastructure Partnerships Gaitame.com partnered with major fintech providers such as smartTrade Technologies to improve liquidity access and trading execution infrastructure. 🛡️ Strong Regulatory Reputation The broker is widely recognized for operating under the strict Japanese Financial Services Agency (FSA) framework, which contributes to its credibility and trust in the forex industry.

Conclusion Gaitame.com stands out as a well-established forex broker operating under the strict supervision of Japan’s Financial Services Agency, one of the most respected regulatory bodies in the financial industry. This regulatory oversight provides traders with a high level of transparency, security, and operational reliability. The broker focuses primarily on forex trading, offering competitive spreads, a proprietary trading platform, and a stable trading environment suited to both beginner and experienced traders. While Gaitame.com may not provide the wide range of trading instruments, high leverage, or promotional bonuses offered by some international brokers, it compensates with strong regulatory compliance, straightforward pricing, and reliable execution. Overall, Gaitame.com is best suited for traders who prioritize safety, regulatory protection, and consistent trading conditions rather than aggressive promotions or extensive multi-asset trading options.

Disclaimer

The information provided about Gaitame.com is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information presented, trading conditions, regulations, and platform features may change without notice. Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors, as leveraged trading can result in both substantial profits and losses. Traders should carefully consider their financial situation, risk tolerance, and trading experience before opening an account with any broker. This content does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement of Gaitame.com. Prospective traders are encouraged to conduct independent research and review the broker’s official website and regulatory disclosures before making any trading or investment decisions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Gaitame.com a regulated forex broker?

Yes. Gaitame.com operates under the supervision of the Financial Services Agency. This regulator enforces strict financial rules, transparency standards, and investor protection policies for retail forex brokers operating within Japan.

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading on Gaitame.com?

Gaitame.com allows traders to start with relatively small deposits. In some cases, deposits can start at around 100 JPY, depending on the funding method, although practical trading usually requires slightly higher balances to meet margin requirements.

What leverage does Gaitame.com offer forex traders?

Retail traders can access leverage of up to 1:25, which is the regulatory maximum allowed under Japan’s forex trading rules. This leverage limit is designed to reduce excessive trading risk and improve overall market stability.

Does Gaitame.com charge commissions on forex trades?

Gaitame.com generally uses a spread-based pricing model, meaning traders typically do not pay separate commissions on trades. Instead, trading costs are included within the bid-ask spread on each currency pair traded.

What trading platforms are available at Gaitame.com?

The broker mainly offers its proprietary Gaika Next Neo trading platform, which provides real-time price feeds, charting tools, and technical indicators. The platform is available on desktops, web browsers, and mobile devices for convenient trading.

How many currency pairs can traders access on Gaitame.com?

Traders can access more than 20 forex currency pairs, including major and minor pairs such as USD/JPY and EUR/USD. The broker focuses mainly on forex rather than offering a broad range of multi-asset trading instruments.

Does Gaitame.com offer a demo trading account?

Yes. Gaitame.com provides a demo account that allows traders to practice trading using virtual funds. This environment helps beginners learn the platform and test strategies before risking real money in live trading conditions.

Are deposits and withdrawals easy with Gaitame.com?

Deposits are typically made via online bank transfers, with quick deposit options offering near-instant funding. Withdrawals are usually processed back to the trader’s registered bank account and may take one to three business days to complete.

Does Gaitame.com offer copy trading or social trading?

Currently, Gaitame.com does not provide built-in copy trading or social trading services. Traders are expected to manage their own strategies and execute trades manually using the broker’s proprietary trading platforms.

Who is Gaitame.com best suited for?

Gaitame.com is best suited for traders who value strong regulation, stable trading platforms, and competitive spreads. It particularly appeals to traders interested in forex markets who prefer a simple trading environment rather than complex multi-asset offerings.