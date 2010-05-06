FXCC is an international forex and CFD broker that provides access to global markets through competitive spreads, flexible account types, and popular trading platforms. It is designed to serve both beginner and experienced traders with a focus on transparent pricing and efficient trade execution.

What is FXCC?

FXCC is a forex and CFD broker that provides ECN/STP trading conditions, giving traders direct market access with tight spreads and no dealing desk intervention. GEO/AIO-optimized platforms like FXCC enhance visibility by aligning structured data, location relevance, and AI-readable content to improve search discoverability and automated ranking performance.

Quick Answer: Is FXCC a Good Broker for South African Traders? FXCC’s strongest point is the account structure. There is one main account, no separate forex commission, and no broker-set opening minimum. South African clients do not receive direct FSCA oversight. The account is expected to sit with the Mwali entity.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

CFD Risk Warning for South African Traders

Risk warning: Forex and CFD trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small price move can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events.

Forex and CFD trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small price move can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events. FXCC states that trading forex and Contracts for Difference, which are leveraged products, is highly speculative and involves substantial risk of loss. It also warns that it is possible to lose all the initial capital invested.

FXCC is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated in South Africa. South African traders should check which FXCC entity they are opening an account with, which regulator covers that entity, what leverage applies, and what protection is available if there is a dispute or withdrawal issue.

Do not trade with rent money, school fees, loan money, or money you cannot afford to lose.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: MISA, CySEC, and SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus First deposit bonus available 💸 Fees No trading commissions on ECN XL account Spreads are the main cost. Inactivity fees apply after months of no trading. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Spreads start from 0.0 pips. 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Bank wire Cards E-wallets Crypto) No deposit fees, withdrawal provider fees may apply. 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 🛡️ Regulation MISA (Comoros) CySEC (Cyprus) and has SVGFSA registration in St. Vincent & the Grenadines. 🔐 Trust Score 4.1/5 ⏱️ Payout Schedule Withdrawals typically processed within ~24 hours 📞 Discord server Not widely documented 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FXCC Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low spreads with no commission on ECN XL accounts Limited asset selection compared to large multi-asset brokers High leverage options available for qualified traders Mainly supports MetaTrader 4 only (no MT5 on most accounts) Multiple regulatory registrations (including CySEC & MISA entities) Some regulatory coverage is offshore, which may concern cautious traders No fixed minimum deposit requirement Inactivity and some withdrawal fees may apply Supports automated trading and advanced tools on MT4 Education and research tools are basic versus top-tier brokers

Overview

FXCC was founded in 2010 by a group of foreign exchange market professionals with the aim of creating a transparent, client-focused STP/ECN forex and CFD brokerage that offers competitive pricing and direct market access.

Low-Cost ECN/STP Trading Environment: FXCC operates a true ECN/STP model with competitive variable spreads starting from around 0.0 pips and no trading commissions on its ECN XL account, making it appealing for cost-conscious traders.

Multi-Jurisdiction Regulation & Security: It is regulated by authorities such as CySEC and the Mwali International Services Authority (MISA), with client funds typically held in Tier-1 banks, offering a framework of safety and transparency.

Accessible Trading with Popular Platforms: FXCC supports popular trading platforms like MetaTrader 4 (and in some cases MetaTrader 5 according to certain reviews), a range of forex, CFD, and crypto instruments, and flexible account conditions including no fixed minimum deposit.

SA Shares Broker Safety Score: FXCC

Safety Score: 6.5/10

FXCC has been around for years, and offers recognised MetaTrader trading access. The CySEC-regulated EU entity adds credibility, but South African traders should not assume CySEC protections apply if they are onboarded under another entity.

The score is lower because FXCC is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated in South Africa, and the main global site lists Mwali/Comoros regulation. Offshore regulation is not the same as local FSCA oversight.

Safety factor Score SA Shares view FSCA regulation 2/10 FXCC is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated in South Africa. This should be stated before the first CTA. Offshore regulation 6/10 The main FXCC site lists Central Clearing Ltd (KM) under MISA/Mwali regulation. That is regulation, but it is weaker for South African protection than FSCA oversight. CySEC entity 7.5/10 FX Central Clearing Ltd is CySEC-regulated under licence 121/10, but South African traders must confirm whether this entity applies to them. Entity clarity 6/10 FXCC uses more than one entity. The review should explain which one South African traders are likely to join. Client fund protection 6.5/10 Protections depend on the account entity. Do not assume EU investor compensation applies to offshore accounts. Risk disclosure 8/10 FXCC clearly warns that forex and CFDs are leveraged, speculative, and may result in loss of initial capital. Platform maturity 7.5/10 MT4 is reliable and widely used, but the platform range is narrower than brokers offering MT5, cTrader, or TradingView. Fee transparency 7/10 ECN-style pricing can be attractive, but traders should compare spread, commission, swap, and withdrawal costs together. South African fit 6/10 Better for experienced forex traders than beginners who want FSCA protection, ZAR funding, and a local dispute route.

FXCC Scorecard for South African Traders

Category Score SA Shares view Fees 7.5/10 FXCC can be competitive for forex trading, especially if spreads stay tight. Traders should compare total cost, including commissions, swaps, and withdrawal charges. Safety 6.5/10 Long-running broker with CySEC and offshore regulation, but no confirmed FSCA regulation for South African traders. Platforms 7.5/10 MT4 is stable and familiar. The drawback is limited platform choice compared with brokers offering MT5, cTrader, TradingView, and proprietary mobile apps. Education 7/10 Useful basics and market content, but not enough to replace proper risk-management training. Mobile 7/10 MT4 mobile works for monitoring and trade management, but FXCC does not stand out as a mobile-first broker. Support 7/10 Support is available, but South African traders should test response quality on entity, withdrawals, funding, and verification before depositing serious money.

Featured Offered

True ECN/STP Execution with Competitive Pricing – FXCC uses a straight-through processing (STP) and ECN model that routes orders directly to liquidity providers with tight spreads from around 0.0 pips and zero commission trading on primary accounts.

Wide Range of Tradable Markets – Traders can access a variety of instruments, including forex pairs, precious metals, energies, indices, and cryptocurrencies through CFD trading.

Popular Trading Platforms (MT4 & MT5) – FXCC supports the industry-standard MetaTrader platforms across desktop, mobile, and web, offering advanced charting, technical tools, and automation with Expert Advisors (EAs).

Flexible Account Features & Bonuses – Features include negative balance protection, swap-free Islamic accounts, demo accounts, and promotional bonuses like a first deposit incentive for eligible traders.

🔍 Feature 🎨 User Interface Uses the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform MT5 (in some reports) 🤖 Automated Trading Supports Expert Advisors (EAs) and algorithmic strategies through MT4/MT5 Allowing automated trading with custom strategies via MQL4/MQL5. 📊 Charting Tools Built-in advanced charting with multiple timeframes, technical indicators. Drawing tools for analysis, standard MT4/MT5 chart features. ⚙️ Order Types Includes basic and advanced order types like market orders Pending orders Stop-loss/take-profit Trailing stops via the MT4/MT5 platforms. 🎯 Backtesting Available on MT4/MT5 using their strategy tester. Traders can test EAs and strategies on historical data. 🌍 Broker Support 24/5 customer support through live chat and email with responsive service during market hours. 👥 Community No official Discord or large community hub. 💸 Cost Low overall cost with competitive spreads and no trading commissions on many accounts Non-trading fees like inactivity or withdrawal fees may apply. ⚡ Best For Traders who want low-cost ECN/STP execution Familiar platforms (MT4/MT5) Support for automated strategies — particularly forex and CFD traders.

FXCC Customer Reviews

Positive experiences with execution and support: Many users report fast order execution, tight spreads, and responsive customer support, praising the broker for smooth deposits and withdrawals within 24–48 hours.

Generally good reputation on review platforms: FXCC holds a Trustpilot rating of around 4.3–4.5 out of 5, with numerous long‑term traders recommending the broker and citing reliability.

Mixed feedback on fees and costs: While many reviewers appreciate the low‑cost trading conditions, some users raise concerns about withdrawal charges or third‑party payment fees.

Some negative or warning reviews exist: A portion of online feedback highlights serious complaints, including allegations of issues with withdrawals or account handling, so prospective traders are advised to research carefully and verify experiences across multiple sources.

⭐ Metric FXCC Review Summary 📊 Overall Rating ⭐ 4.0 – 4.4 / 5 average rating across customer review platforms like Trustpilot. This reflects generally positive but mixed user experiences. 😊 Customer Satisfaction Moderately high (around 4/5) with many traders praising execution, support responsiveness, and smooth withdrawals, though some users raise concerns about fees or specific issues. 📞 Customer Service Generally positive feedback about support responsiveness and helpful staff, with multiple reviews highlighting prompt replies and good assistance; some negative reviews exist too.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: MISA, CySEC, and SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders praise stable pricing, low spreads, MT4/MT5 execution, and transparent conditions; some note support could improve. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews: some users report good service and quick processing, while others raise concerns about licensing clarity and stop‑loss execution. ⭐⭐⭐☆ ☆ Majority of reviews report fast execution, helpful support and smooth deposits/withdrawals, but some users mention occasional slow responses or fee concerns. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

FXCC Safety and Security

Regulation: FXCC is regulated internationally. Its European entity is authorised by CySEC (Cyprus Investment Firm license 121/10) and follows EU MiFID rules. Global operations are registered with MISA in Comoros.

Client Protection: All client funds are segregated, and the broker offers negative balance protection. Personal data is secured with SSL encryption.

Compliance & Security: FXCC adheres to AML/KYC standards, capital requirements, and regular audits to ensure transparency and safety.

Global Access: FXCC serves traders worldwide with STP/ECN execution, providing secure and transparent trading conditions.

🛡️ Security Feature 💼 Regulation & Licensing FXCC is regulated by CySEC under Cyprus Investment Firm licence No. 121/10 and operates under MiFID rules for EU clients; it also has global registrations (e.g., MISA). 🏦 Segregated Client Accounts All client funds are kept in segregated accounts separate from FXCC’s corporate funds, helping protect client money if the company faces financial issues. 📝 Lloyd’s of London Insurance N/A 🔐 Capital Strength & Credit Rating N/A 🔒 Account‑Level Security (Crypto / Login) Private data and transactions are protected with SSL encryption Cybersecurity measures help protect account access and sensitive info. 📈 Negative Balance Protection FXCC provides negative balance protection so clients cannot lose more than their account equity under standard trading conditions. 🧾 Transparent Compliance & Audits As a CySEC‑regulated firm, FXCC must adhere to regulatory compliance, submit regular reports, follow MiFID protections, and participate in investor protection frameworks such as the Investor Compensation Fund (ICF).

How are client funds protected with FXCC?

FXCC keeps all client funds in segregated accounts, separate from company funds. Combined with negative balance protection and SSL data security, this ensures that traders’ capital and personal information remain secure during trading and withdrawals.

FXCC at a Glance

🛡️ Broker 📜 FSCA regulated Not currently FSCA‑regulated (CySEC/MISA instead) 🕖 Time to open an account Quick online sign‑up (minutes to hours) 🗺️ Service Description ECN/STP forex & CFD broker with MT4/MT5 🚀 Bonus Yes – welcome bonus options (e.g., up to $2,000) 🎁 Sign Up Bonus Up to 100% first deposit bonus 🥇 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🗺️ Country of regulation Cyprus (CySEC) Comoros (MISA) SVG FSA globally 🔥 Trust Score Generally positive but mixed on P2P sites Regulated by CySEC/MISA 🔥 Live support 24/5 live support 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 📊 Trading Islamic Account Yes – swap‑free option 📈 Tier‑1 Licenses CySEC (EU regulator) 📈 Tier‑2 Licenses MISA (international) 📈 Tier‑3 Licenses SVG FSA noted in global registrations 💳 Deposit with credit card Cards Bank wire E‑wallets Crypto 💳 Demo Trading Account Yes 💱 Number of base currencies supported USD EUR GBP CAD 💰 Spreads Floating from 0.0 pips 💰 Leverage Up to 1:1000 (jurisdiction dependent) 💰 Currency Pairs (Total Forex pairs) 70+ major/minor/exotic pairs 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Varies by payment provider (PSP fees apply) 💰 Trading fees class Spread‑only (no commissions on ECN XL) 💰 Minimum deposit No set minimum on ECN XL 💰 Inactivity fee charged Yes – approx $5/month after 120 days 👛 Depositing with electronic wallet Skrill Neteller 🎮 Demo account provided Yes ✔️ Apple iOS App Yes (MT4/MT5 mobile) ✔️ Android App Yes (MT4/MT5 mobile) 📅 Year of Foundation 2010 🔢 Number of Employees Not publicly disclosed 🔢 Number of clients Not publicly disclosed 📙 Website Languages Multiple languages (English, etc.) 💵 Account currencies USD EUR GBP CAD 📙 PAMM Not widely noted ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes 🗺️ Hedging Yes (MT4) 🥇 Instruments Offered Forex Metals Indices Crypto Commodities 📊 Total offered per instrument 70+ forex; CFDs across markets ✔️ Safety of Funds Client funds segregated Regulated & with protections 📙 Demo Account Description Risk‑free MT4/MT5 with virtual balance 📍 Sponsorship Not widely noted 📍 Partnership Affiliate/partner programs available 📙 Education Basic educational tools available 💰 Fees and Commissions Spread‑based; no trading commissions 📈 Trading Platforms MT4 & MT5 (multiple devices) 📈 Mobile trading Yes 📈 Social Trading Not prominently supported 📍 South African Office Address No dedicated SA office listed ☎️ South African Telephone Number N/A ❌ Banned Countries USA Japan EEA clients restricted for certain entities 💰 Average deposit/withdraw processing time Deposits often instant Withdrawals ~24h + PSP delays 🇿🇦 ZAR accounts Not widely offered 🎓 Affiliate Program Yes – partner program 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FXCC Accounts Types

FXCC offers one main live trading account type designed to suit different traders' needs.

The ECN XL account provides tight spreads from 0.0 pips with zero commissions and high leverage, ideal for cost-focused forex and CFD traders.

ECN XL

The ECN XL account at FXCC offers ultra‑tight spreads from 0.0 pips with zero trading commissions, making it cost‑efficient for active forex and CFD traders.

It supports high leverage, scalping, hedging, and automated trading on MetaTrader platforms.

What is the difference between the FXCC ECN XL and ECN/STP accounts?

The ECN XL account focuses on zero commissions and very tight spreads, making it cost-efficient for most traders. The ECN/STP setup emphasizes direct liquidity provider pricing and straight-through execution, which may appeal to higher-volume or strategy-driven traders.

Which FXCC account type is better for beginners?

Most beginners choose the ECN XL account because it has simple pricing, no added commission, flexible deposit requirements, and full MetaTrader support. It allows new traders to start small, test strategies, and use automated tools if needed.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: MISA, CySEC, and SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open an FXCC Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Go to the FXCC Website

Visit the official FXCC site and click “Open Account” or “Sign Up.”

Step 2: Register Your Profile

Fill in the online form with your personal details, email, and country, and create your login credentials.

Step 3: Select Account Settings

Choose your account type (such as ECN XL), platform (MT4/MT5), base currency, and leverage.

Step 4: Upload Verification Documents

Submit your ID and proof of address to complete the required identity verification.

Step 5: Fund and Start Trading

Deposit funds, download the trading platform, log in, and begin trading.

FXCC Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

FXCC primarily uses a spread-based pricing model, offering tight variable spreads from around 0.0 pips on major forex pairs.

The main ECN XL account typically does not charge a separate trading commission, as costs are built into the spreads.

Traders should also be aware of non-trading fees, such as inactivity or third-party payment provider fees.

Overall, FXCC’s fee structure is designed to be transparent and competitive for active forex and CFD traders.

🏛️ Feature ⚖️ Trading Fee Spread-based only, no separate trading commissions on ECN XL accounts (costs come from spreads). 🪙 Inactivity Fee ~$5 per month charged after ~120 days of inactivity 💰 Withdrawal Fee Varies by method (some methods charge ~2% or fixed fees like ~$45 on wires), depending on payment provider. 🧧 Bonds Not typically offered 💵 Funds CFDs on funds/indices available (varies by platform conditions). 🛢️ Oil Commodities like oil CFDs available for trading. 🪙 Gold Gold (XAU/USD) CFDs tradable Swap/overnight fees apply. 🥈 Silver Silver (XAG/USD) CFDs tradable Swap/overnight fees apply. 💲 Minimum Deposit No set minimum for ECN XL account – start with any amount. 💶 Forex Spreads & Commissions Spreads start from 0.0 pips on majors No commissions. 🏴 Base Currencies USD EUR GBP 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What fees does FXCC charge for trading?

FXCC uses a spread-based model with no separate trading commissions on its ECN XL account. Costs are included in spreads, and traders may also incur non-trading fees, such as withdrawal charges or inactivity fees after prolonged inactivity.

How competitive are FXCC’s spreads?

FXCC offers tight variable spreads, often from around 0.0 pips on major forex pairs. Actual spread levels can widen during high volatility or low liquidity, but overall pricing is competitive for active forex and CFD traders. ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: MISA, CySEC, and SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

FXCC Trading platforms

FXCC provides access to the popular MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platforms, suitable for both beginner and advanced traders. These platforms offer advanced charting tools, multiple order types, technical indicators, and support for automated trading through Expert Advisors. Traders can use MT4 and MT5 on desktops, web browsers, and mobile apps for iOS and Android, allowing flexible trading and full account management from almost any device.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 is a highly popular platform known for its user-friendly interface and robust features.

It supports 30 built-in indicators and 9 timeframes, making it ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.

MT4 offers a single-thread strategy tester and hedging options, enhancing trading flexibility.

It is available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android, allowing seamless trading across devices.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 is an advanced multi-asset platform offering enhanced trading functionalities.

It features 38 indicators, 21 timeframes, a built-in economic calendar, six types of pending orders, market depth, and hedging options.

MT5 supports algorithmic and copy trading, catering to traders seeking comprehensive analytical tools.

It is also available on Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

WebTrader

The WebTrader platform allows traders to access their accounts directly from a browser without installing software.

Supporting both MT4 and MT5 functionalities, it provides real-time charting, order execution, and access to all trading instruments.

WebTrader ensures a smooth and convenient trading experience from any device with internet connectivity.

FXCC Mobile Applications

FXCC supports mobile trading through the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) apps for both iOS and Android devices, allowing traders to access their accounts, place trades, and monitor markets on the go.

The mobile apps include real-time price quotes, interactive charts, and technical indicators (30+ on MT4 and 38+ on MT5), letting you open/modify trades, view account info, and manage positions from your smartphone or tablet. To start, just download the official MetaTrader app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, then log in with your FXCC credentials.

This brings the broker’s trading functionality into a secure, mobile-optimized experience that works anywhere you have internet access.

FXCC Copy Trading

FXCC’s copy trading is powered through the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, letting you mirror the trades of experienced strategy providers while keeping full control of your account.

You can select traders to follow based on transparent performance stats, adjust risk levels, and even stop copying at any time. It also allows experienced traders to become strategy providers and earn performance fees from followers.

How does copy trading work on FXCC?

FXCC copy trading allows you to mirror trades of experienced strategy providers via MT5 automatically. You select a trader, set risk preferences, and their trades execute in your account, while maintaining the ability to stop or adjust at any time.

Can I become a strategy provider on FXCC?

Yes, FXCC allows experienced traders to become strategy providers. By sharing their trading signals on MT5, providers can earn performance fees from followers, while retaining control of their own account and trading strategies.

FXCC Deposit and Withdrawal

FXCC offers a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and popular e‑wallets, with processing times that vary by method.

Deposits are generally credited quickly, while withdrawals are typically processed within about 24–48 hours, though third‑party provider delays can occur.

Some payment providers may charge fees, and FXCC may pass these on, so it’s wise to check current terms before transacting.

Overall, the process is designed to be secure and straightforward for traders.

🏛️ Feature 🔹Deposit 🔹Withdrawal 💳 Payment Methods Bank transfer, Credit/Debit card, E‑wallets (e.g., Skrill/Neteller), Crypto (where supported) Bank transfer, Credit/Debit card, E‑wallets (e.g., Skrill/Neteller), Crypto (where supported) ⏱️ Processing Time Usually instant to 24 hours for cards/e‑wallets; bank transfers may take 1–3 business days Typically 24–48 hours once approved; final timing depends on method and payment provider 💲 Minimum Amount Depends on method; no set minimum on FXCC ECN XL account Depends on method; some methods have minimum withdrawal limits (provider‑specific) 💰 Fees No broker deposit fee (third‑party fees possible) Withdrawal fees vary by payment provider; FXCC may pass on provider charges

How quickly can I deposit funds into my FXCC account?

Deposits at FXCC are usually instant via credit/debit cards or e-wallets, while bank transfers can take 1–3 business days. No broker fees apply, though third-party payment providers may charge processing fees.

How long does it take to withdraw funds from FXCC?

FXCC processes withdrawals typically within 24–48 hours after approval. The final timing depends on your chosen payment method, such as bank transfer, card, or e-wallet, and third-party provider delays may occasionally apply.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: MISA, CySEC, and SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

FXCC offers traders flexible leverage options that can go up to 1:500 or even 1:1000, depending on the account type and regulatory jurisdiction.

This high leverage allows traders to control larger positions with a smaller amount of capital, potentially increasing both profits and risks.

Leverage levels can be adjusted to suit individual trading strategies and risk tolerance.

While it provides opportunities for greater returns, traders are advised to use leverage responsibly and understand the risks involved in highly leveraged trading.

FXCC vs eToro vs XM – A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus Up to 100% first deposit bonus (varies by promotion). Yes Yes ➖ Min. Spread From 0.0 pips on major forex pairs. 3 1 ➕ Max. Leverage Up to 1:500–1:1000 depending on jurisdiction. 1:400 1:888 💵 Currency Pairs 70+ major, minor, and exotic forex pairs available. 47 57 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

FXCC promotions

100% First Deposit Bonus: New traders who open an ECN XL account and make their first qualified deposit can receive a 100% bonus up to $2,000 in trading credit — doubling available margin for trading.

The bonus is credited within about 24 hours after the deposit and must be opted in.

🎉 Promotion 💎 Description 🎯 Key Benefit 🤝 Refer a Friend Refer friends and earn bonus credits when they deposit and meet trading conditions (via referral link). Earn extra trading credit for each qualified referral. 💎 100% First Deposit Bonus New and eligible clients receive a 100% bonus on their first qualified deposit (up to ~$2,000). Doubles your trading margin for more trade opportunities. 🪙 No Deposit Starter Bonus (if offered) Some sources mention a free bonus for new accounts (e.g., ~$50 credit) upon verification and request. (Check with support.) Start trading with bonus funds without initial deposit. 🎯 Bonus Trading Credit Bonus funds credited to your wallet and transferable to your live trading account after deposit. Extra free margin boosts trading power.

Education

The FXCC Forex Education Center is designed to help traders build foundational and intermediate trading knowledge through structured learning resources.

It includes educational articles, eBooks, glossaries, and market analysis tools covering key concepts like pips, spreads, charts, and trading strategies, making it a practical starting point for beginners.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: MISA, CySEC, and SVGFSA Start Trading Read Review

Awards

FXCC has been recognised with multiple industry awards over the years, celebrating its execution quality, ECN trading conditions, and service standards across global markets.

Notable honours include World Finance Magazine Awards for Best STP Broker and Best Trading Account (XL Account), as well as recognitions from Global Banking & Finance and other international bodies.

FXCC also won the Best Forex Trading Account award at the UK Forex Awards in 2017, reflecting peer and trader appreciation for its retail offerings.

These accolades highlight FXCC’s sustained industry presence and commitment to competitive trading conditions over time.

Research

FXCC provides a built‑in Research Center that includes market analysis tools to help traders stay informed:

Economic Calendar – Shows upcoming economic news and events that may impact markets, helping traders plan ahead.

Forex News Feed – A live news section with market updates and alerts.

Daily Technical Analysis – Short technical outlooks on major currency pairs and market trends.

Basic Articles & Analysis – Educational commentary on fundamental and technical trading concepts.

FXCC’s research tools are useful but limited compared with those of larger brokers; the focus is on fundamental calendars and basic technical analysis rather than deep proprietary reports or advanced third‑party analytics.

In addition to the Research Center, the MetaTrader platforms (MT4/MT5) provided by FXCC include built‑in analytical tools such as multiple timeframes, charting indicators, and alerts to support your own market research and strategy development.

FXCC Complaints and Compliments from South African Traders

Public feedback about FXCC is generally positive, particularly around customer support, withdrawals and trading costs. Verified South African reviewers have described the support team as professional, responsive and quick to resolve problems. However, experiences are not always the same. Some international traders report withdrawal delays, wider spreads on gold, expensive overnight swaps and disputes involving account adjustments. These reviews represent individual experiences and should not be treated as a guarantee of how every account will perform.

5 Most Common FXCC Compliments

Compliment What Traders Say Responsive customer support South African reviewers often praise FXCC’s support team for clear answers, quick assistance and fast live-chat responses. Fast withdrawals Many traders report receiving withdrawals within a few hours or one business day, although timing depends on verification and the payment provider. Competitive forex spreads Traders frequently compliment FXCC’s tight spreads on major currency pairs, particularly for scalping and short-term trading. No separate forex commission The ECN XL account offers spread-based forex pricing without an additional trading commission, making costs easier to follow. Smooth deposits and account management Reviewers describe deposits, account opening and general account management as simple and straightforward.

5 Most Common FXCC Complaints

Complaint What Traders Say Withdrawal delays or rejected requests Some traders report delayed or declined withdrawals, extra account checks and disputes involving trading profits. These are individual allegations and have not been independently verified. Wider spreads during volatile markets Spreads may widen on gold and other instruments during volatile periods, market openings or low-liquidity conditions, increasing trading costs. High overnight swap charges Some traders criticise the cost of holding positions overnight. Swap charges vary by instrument, trade direction and market conditions. No ZAR account currency FXCC does not advertise a ZAR base account. South Africans may pay conversion costs when funding accounts in USD, EUR, GBP or CAD. No FSCA regulation FXCC is not regulated by the FSCA. South African clients are directed to an offshore entity, which may offer fewer local complaint and regulatory protections.

FXCC Review Methodology

This review was updated and fact-checked on 3 August 2026 using FXCC’s official account-opening page, regulation pages, ECN XL account information, platform pages, payment guidance, withdrawal FAQ, contact information and legal disclosures.

We checked:

The company shown for South African applicants.

Central Clearing Ltd in Mwali.

MISA licence BFX2024085.

Whether FXCC holds an FSCA licence.

The separate CySEC company and licence 121/10.

Older Vanuatu references.

ECN XL pricing.

The absence of a broker-set minimum deposit.

Payment-method minimums.

The $50 minimum withdrawal.

Spreads and commission.

Leverage claims.

MT4 and MT5 availability.

Account currencies.

ZAR availability.

Swap-free trading.

Negative balance protection.

Deposit and withdrawal timing.

Promotions.

Customer support.

South African complaints and legal recourse.

We did not open or fund a live FXCC account.

We did not place trades, test execution, contact support, or complete a withdrawal.

Payment methods, leverage, platform access, and promotion terms shown inside the verified client portal should be treated as the final source.

Sources and Fact-Checking

Quick Strengths and Weaknesses

What FXCC does well

FXCC keeps the setup fairly simple. It focuses on forex and CFD trading, ECN-style pricing, and MT4. That can work for traders who do not want a bloated platform stack and only need a familiar MetaTrader setup.

The CySEC-regulated entity also gives the brand more credibility than a broker with only offshore registration. But South African traders need to check whether that entity actually applies to them.

Conclusion FXCC may suit South African traders who want ECN-style forex trading, MT4, tight spreads, and a low-cost account setup. The main issue is regulation. FXCC is not confirmed as FSCA-regulated, and South African traders may be onboarded under an offshore entity. Good pricing is useful, but entity protection matters before depositing real money. Best for: South African traders who want MT4, ECN-style execution, forex and CFD access, low spread trading, and a simple account structure without too many platform distractions. Not best for: Traders who want FSCA-regulated protection, direct JSE share investing, ZAR-first local funding, a broad platform range, or the strongest possible local complaint route if something goes wrong.

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments, including forex and CFDs, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all traders. Losses can exceed your initial deposit, and you should fully understand the risks involved before trading. Traders are advised to set clear trading objectives and consider seeking advice from independent financial professionals if needed.

All information, analysis, and products provided by FXCC are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and all trading decisions are made at the trader’s own risk.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is FXCC a regulated broker?

Yes, FXCC is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC). These licenses ensure compliance with international trading standards, fund protection, and transparency for all clients.

What account types does FXCC offer?

FXCC provides two main account types: the ECN XL account for most traders with tight spreads and zero commissions, and the ECN/STP Broker account for direct market access and more advanced trading strategies.

What trading platforms are available?

FXCC supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) on desktop, mobile, and web. Both platforms offer advanced charting, technical indicators, multiple order types, hedging, and automated trading via Expert Advisors (EAs).

What are the spreads and fees like?

FXCC uses a spread-based pricing model, with spreads starting from 0.0 pips on major pairs. ECN XL accounts have no separate commissions, and other costs include occasional inactivity or third-party processing fees.

How much leverage does FXCC offer?

FXCC provides flexible leverage up to 1:500–1:1000, depending on jurisdiction. This allows traders to control larger positions with smaller capital, but high leverage increases both potential profits and potential losses.

How can I deposit and withdraw funds?

FXCC supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets. Deposits are usually instant (or 1–3 business days for banks), while withdrawals take 24–48 hours, depending on the payment method and provider.

Does FXCC offer mobile trading?

Yes, MT4 and MT5 are available on iOS and Android, allowing traders to access accounts, manage positions, view charts, and place trades anywhere, with full functionality similar to desktop versions.

Does FXCC provide research and educational tools?

FXCC offers a research center, including economic calendars, forex news, daily technical analysis, and educational articles. MT4/MT5 platforms also provide built-in indicators and charting tools for independent analysis.

Are there any promotions or bonuses?

FXCC offers a 100% first deposit bonus for eligible new clients and a refer-a-friend program. Other promotions, such as cashback or partner rebates, may be available via third-party partners. Terms and conditions apply.

How safe is it to trade with FXCC?

FXCC prioritizes safety with segregated client accounts, negative balance protection, SSL network security, and regulatory oversight. Awards and positive reviews highlight trust, professional execution, and reliability in forex and CFD trading.