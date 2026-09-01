Overall, GT247 is a South African forex and CFD trading platform that gives local traders access to markets such as JSE Equity CFDs, forex, indices, and commodities. GT247 is part of the Purple Group ecosystem and operates through EasyTrader, offering traders access to MetaTrader 5, competitive spreads, margin trading tools, and a locally focused trading environment. It is best suited to South African traders who understand leveraged CFD trading and want a platform connected to a regulated South African financial services group.

Is GT247 safe for South African traders?

GT247 is a South African trading platform linked to EasyTrader and Purple Group. GT247 states that EasyTrader is a licensed over-the-counter derivatives provider and a juristic representative of Purple Group Ltd, which is an authorised financial services provider in South Africa. This gives GT247 stronger local relevance than many offshore-only forex and CFD providers. However, traders should still verify the exact legal entity, FSCA authorisation, risk disclosures, account terms, and client fund protections before depositing money. CFDs are leveraged products, and losses can exceed the original amount deposited if risk is not managed properly.

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What are GT247’s fees, spreads, and trading costs?

GT247 says that spreads are built into the bid and offer price of each instrument. This means that no additional commission is charged on trades, although the spread still represents a trading cost. GT247 states that index spreads can start from as low as 1 point, that it offers tight spreads on major commodities such as gold and oil, and that it provides competitive spreads on more than 70 currency pairs. Traders should always check the latest GT247 cost profile, product navigator, margin calculator, and instrument-specific fees before placing a trade.

Trading Cost GT247 Details Best For Spreads Built into the bid/offer price Traders who prefer spread-based pricing Commission No additional commission charged on trades according to GT247’s fee page Cost-conscious CFD traders Indices Spreads can start from as low as 1 point Index CFD traders Commodities Tight spreads on major commodities such as gold and oil Gold, silver, and oil traders Forex Competitive spreads on more than 70 currency pairs Forex traders in South Africa

GT247 Trust Score

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons South African-focused trading platform CFDs are complex and high-risk leveraged products Linked to EasyTrader and Purple Group Not suitable for complete beginners who do not understand leverage Access to MetaTrader 5 Product range is focused on CFDs rather than long-term investing Offers JSE Equity CFDs, forex, indices, and commodities Spreads vary by instrument and market conditions No additional commission charged on trades according to GT247’s fee page Traders must check margin requirements before opening positions

GT247 Overview

GT247 is a South African online trading platform that focuses on leveraged CFD trading. It provides access to instruments such as JSE Equity CFDs, forex, indices, and commodities. GT247 has been associated with online trading in South Africa for many years and is part of the broader Purple Group ecosystem, which is also known for EasyEquities. The platform is designed for traders who want market access, charting, margin tools, and MetaTrader 5 trading in one environment.

What makes GT247 different from other South African trading platforms?

GT247 is different because it focuses on active CFD trading rather than traditional long-term investing. It gives South African traders access to leveraged markets, including forex, JSE Equity CFDs, indices, and commodities. Its use of MetaTrader 5 also makes it attractive to traders who want advanced charting, technical indicators, and platform flexibility.

Can GT247 be used by beginner traders in South Africa?

GT247 can be used by South African traders, but it is better suited to beginners who are willing to learn risk management before trading live. CFDs involve leverage, which can increase both profits and losses. New traders should start with education, use small position sizes, understand margin requirements, and avoid trading money they cannot afford to lose.

Features Offered

GT247 offers access to CFD markets, including JSE Equity CFDs, forex, indices, and commodities.

The platform gives traders access to MetaTrader 5 for advanced charting, technical analysis, and trade execution.

GT247 provides spread-based pricing, with spreads built into the bid and offer price.

The platform offers tools such as a margin calculator and product navigator to help traders review margin requirements before trading.

GT247 is locally relevant for South African traders because it operates within the South African regulatory environment through EasyTrader and Purple Group.

Feature GT247 Details Provider Type South African forex and CFD trading platform Best For Active South African traders who want leveraged CFD market access Trading Platform MetaTrader 5 Markets JSE Equity CFDs, forex, indices, and commodities Pricing Model Spreads built into the bid/offer price Commission No additional commission charged on trades according to GT247’s fee page Trading Tools Margin calculator, product navigator, economic calendar, MT5 tools Regulatory Context EasyTrader is listed by GT247 as an ODP and juristic representative of Purple Group FSP46315

GT247 Customer Reviews

South African traders may choose GT247 because it is locally focused and connected to a recognised financial services group.

Active traders may value the platform’s access to MT5, forex pairs, indices, commodities, and JSE Equity CFDs.

Traders who prefer spread-based pricing may appreciate that GT247 says spreads are built into the bid/offer price with no additional commission charged on trades.

Some beginner traders may find CFD trading risky or complex, especially when using leverage without strong risk management.

Review Area Customer Experience Ease of Use Good for traders familiar with MetaTrader 5 and CFD trading Market Access Strong local and global CFD market access for South African traders Platform Tools MT5, margin tools, product information, and charting features Fees Spread-based pricing, with spreads varying by market and instrument Risk Level High, because CFDs are leveraged products

GT247 Safety and Regulation

GT247 states that it operates through EasyTrader, which is a licensed over-the-counter derivatives provider.

GT247 also states that EasyTrader is a juristic representative of Purple Group Ltd, an authorised financial services provider in South Africa.

GT247 says customer funds are segregated from GT247’s funds and held in a local bank in ZAR.

The platform includes CFD risk warnings because leveraged trading can lead to large losses.

South African traders should verify the latest FSCA, ODP, FSP, and legal entity details before opening an account.

Safety Feature How It Helps South African Regulatory Context GT247 is linked to EasyTrader and Purple Group within the South African financial services environment ODP Status GT247 states that EasyTrader is a licensed over-the-counter derivatives provider FSP Link GT247 states that EasyTrader is a juristic representative of Purple Group Ltd, FSP46315 Segregated Funds GT247 states that client funds are segregated from GT247’s funds ZAR Local Bank Holding GT247 states that customer funds are held in a local bank in ZAR Risk Warning GT247 warns that CFDs are complex, leveraged, and high-risk products

How does GT247 protect South African traders?

GT247 states that customer funds are segregated from GT247’s funds and held in a local bank in ZAR. It also operates through EasyTrader and Purple Group’s regulatory framework. These protections are important, but traders should still read the full legal terms, understand CFD risk, and verify all regulatory details before depositing funds.

Is GT247 FSCA regulated?

GT247 states that EasyTrader is a licensed over-the-counter derivatives provider and a juristic representative of Purple Group Ltd, which is an authorised financial services provider with FSP46315. South African traders should verify the latest status directly with the FSCA and confirm the exact entity that will hold their account.

GT247 at a Glance

Company Name GT247 / GT247.com Associated Entity EasyTrader and Purple Group Ltd Service Type Forex and CFD trading platform Best For South African active traders and CFD traders Trading Platform MetaTrader 5 Markets JSE Equity CFDs, forex, indices, and commodities Pricing Spread-based pricing Commission No additional commission charged on trades according to GT247’s fee page Risk Level High, because CFDs are leveraged instruments Open an Account Open Account

GT247 Account Types

GT247 is focused on CFD trading and gives traders access to markets through its trading platform. Unlike a traditional investment platform that may separate accounts by tax wrapper or long-term investment product, GT247 is mainly designed for active traders using margin and leveraged instruments. Traders should check the latest account setup, verification requirements, platform access, product availability, and margin conditions directly with GT247 before opening an account.

GT247 Live Trading Account

The live trading account is designed for traders who want to access CFD markets with real funds.

Traders can use MetaTrader 5 to access charts, place trades, and manage positions.

Live trading involves real financial risk, especially when leverage is used.

Traders should understand spreads, margin, position sizing, stop-losses, and market volatility before trading live.

GT247 MetaTrader 5 Access

GT247 gives traders access to MetaTrader 5.

MT5 supports advanced charting, technical indicators, market watchlists, trade execution, and platform flexibility.

Traders can use MT5 on desktop, web, and mobile depending on the available GT247 setup.

MT5 is better suited to traders who want more technical control than a simple investment app provides.

GT247 Margin and Product Tools

GT247 provides tools such as a margin calculator and product navigator.

The margin calculator helps traders estimate the margin required before opening a position.

The product navigator helps traders review available instruments, leverage, and margin requirements.

These tools are important because margin trading can increase the risk of large losses.

GT247 CFD Market Access

GT247 offers CFD access to JSE Equity CFDs, forex, indices, and commodities.

This can suit traders who want short-term exposure to local and global markets.

CFDs do not give the same ownership rights as buying the underlying asset directly.

Traders should understand rollover costs, spreads, leverage, and market risks before trading CFDs.

Does GT247 offer a demo account?

GT247 traders should check the latest account options directly on the platform or support portal to confirm whether a demo account is currently available and what conditions apply. A demo account can be useful for testing MT5, practising order placement, and learning how margin works before using real money.

Which GT247 account is best for beginners?

Beginners should not rush into live CFD trading. The best starting point is to learn how MetaTrader 5 works, understand leverage and margin, use small positions, and practise with educational or demo tools if available. GT247 is more suitable for beginners who are prepared to learn risk management properly.

How to Open a GT247 Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the GT247 Website

Go to the official GT247 website and review the platform, costs, risks, and legal information.

Read the CFD risk warning before opening an account.

Make sure GT247’s products match your trading experience and risk tolerance.

Step 2: Complete the Registration Process

Provide the required personal information, contact details, and account information.

Use your correct legal name and South African details to avoid verification delays.

Review the legal terms and account conditions before submitting your application.

Step 3: Complete FICA Verification

South African financial service providers are required to verify client identity under FICA requirements.

You may need to provide identity, proof of address, banking, or other verification documents.

Make sure your documents are clear, valid, and match your account details.

Step 4: Access MetaTrader 5

After account setup, access the GT247 trading environment through MetaTrader 5.

Set up charts, watchlists, indicators, and risk controls before trading.

Learn how to place market orders, pending orders, stop-losses, and take-profit levels.

Step 5: Review Margin and Start Carefully

Use the margin calculator and product navigator before placing trades.

Start with small position sizes if you are new to CFDs.

Never use leverage without understanding how losses are calculated.

GT247 Fees

GT247 uses spread-based pricing, with spreads built into the bid/offer price.

GT247 states that no additional commission is charged on trades.

Spreads vary by instrument and market conditions.

Index spreads can start from as low as 1 point according to GT247’s fee page.

GT247 says it offers competitive spreads on more than 70 currency pairs.

Traders should check the latest full cost profile before opening positions.

Does GT247 charge commission?

GT247 states that spreads are built into the bid and offer price of each instrument, which means no additional commission is charged on trades. Traders should remember that spread-based trading still has costs because the spread affects the entry and exit price.

Are GT247’s spreads fixed or variable?

GT247 says its spreads vary by instrument and market conditions. This means traders should check the live spread before entering a trade, especially during volatile market periods, news events, and low-liquidity trading sessions.

Fee Type GT247 Details Spread Built into the bid/offer price Commission No additional commission charged on trades according to GT247 Indices Spreads can start from as low as 1 point Commodities Tight spreads on major commodities such as gold and oil Forex Competitive spreads on more than 70 currency pairs Margin Depends on the instrument, leverage, and product conditions

GT247 Trading Platforms

GT247 provides access to MetaTrader 5.

MT5 is a popular trading platform for forex and CFD traders.

The platform includes advanced charts, technical indicators, watchlists, trading history, and order management tools.

GT247 also provides web-based MT5 access and device downloads depending on user needs.

Traders should test the platform layout and order execution process before trading larger positions.

MetaTrader 5 Web

GT247 provides access to MetaTrader 5 Web for browser-based trading.

This can suit traders who want platform access without relying only on desktop software.

Web access is useful for monitoring charts, reviewing markets, and managing trades from compatible browsers.

MetaTrader 5 Desktop

MT5 desktop is suitable for active traders who want a fuller technical trading environment.

It supports charting, indicators, multiple timeframes, trade history, and advanced order tools.

Desktop trading can be useful for traders who spend time analysing charts before entering positions.

MetaTrader 5 Mobile

MT5 mobile access allows traders to monitor markets and manage positions from a smartphone or tablet.

Mobile trading is useful for alerts and position management, but it should not replace careful analysis.

Traders should avoid making rushed decisions from a small screen during high-volatility periods.

Does GT247 use MetaTrader 5?

Yes, GT247 provides access to MetaTrader 5. MT5 is used by forex and CFD traders who want advanced charts, indicators, technical analysis tools, and flexible order management.

Is MetaTrader 5 good for South African traders?

MetaTrader 5 can be useful for South African traders who want professional charting and access to multiple CFD markets. However, beginners should learn the platform carefully before trading live because MT5 offers advanced tools that can be confusing at first.

GT247 Markets and Instruments

GT247 offers access to JSE Equity CFDs, forex, indices, and commodities.

Forex traders can access a wide range of currency pairs, including major, minor, and selected emerging-market pairs.

Index traders can access local and global market indices depending on product availability.

Commodity traders can access markets such as gold, oil, and other major commodity CFDs.

JSE Equity CFDs allow traders to speculate on the price movements of selected South African shares without owning the underlying shares.

Forex Trading

GT247 offers access to more than 70 currency pairs according to its fee page.

Forex traders can trade major, minor, and selected exotic or emerging-market pairs.

Spreads, leverage, and margin requirements vary by currency pair.

JSE Equity CFDs

GT247 gives traders access to JSE Equity CFDs.

These CFDs allow traders to speculate on South African share price movements without owning the underlying shares.

Equity CFDs involve leverage and should not be confused with long-term share investing.

Indices

GT247 offers index CFD trading for traders who want exposure to broader market movements.

Indices can be useful for traders who prefer market-wide trades instead of single-stock exposure.

Index CFD spreads and margin requirements vary by market.

Commodities

GT247 offers access to major commodity markets such as gold and oil.

Commodity CFDs can be affected by global economic news, supply shocks, interest rates, and geopolitical events.

Traders should use stop-losses because commodities can move sharply during volatile periods.

What can I trade with GT247?

South African traders can use GT247 to access CFD markets such as JSE Equity CFDs, forex, indices, and commodities. Product availability, leverage, and margin requirements should be checked in the platform and product navigator before trading.

Does GT247 offer forex trading?

Yes, GT247 offers forex trading and states that it provides competitive spreads on more than 70 currency pairs. Forex traders should check live spreads, margin requirements, and trading hours before opening positions.

GT247 Deposits and Withdrawals

GT247 account funding and withdrawals should be managed through the official GT247 account area or support process.

South African traders should confirm available deposit methods, withdrawal rules, processing times, and bank account requirements before funding an account.

Traders should only deposit from accounts in their own name to avoid verification or withdrawal delays.

Because GT247 is South Africa-focused, traders should check whether funds are held and processed in ZAR.

Withdrawal delays may occur if account verification is incomplete, banking details are incorrect, or compliance checks are required.

How do deposits work at GT247?

GT247 traders should use the official client account area to check available deposit methods and account funding instructions. South African traders should make sure that deposits come from a bank account in their own name and that all FICA verification requirements are complete before expecting smooth account funding.

How long do GT247 withdrawals take?

GT247 withdrawal times can depend on account verification, banking details, internal checks, bank processing times, and public holidays. Traders should ensure their account is verified and that bank details are correct before requesting a withdrawal.

Funding Area What Traders Should Check Deposit Method Confirm available funding channels in the official GT247 account area Currency Check whether funds are held and processed in ZAR Verification Complete FICA and account verification requirements Bank Account Use a bank account in the same name as the trading account Withdrawal Timing Processing can depend on bank times, compliance checks, and public holidays Open an Account Open Account

Leverage

GT247 offers leveraged CFD trading, which allows South African traders to open larger market positions with a smaller amount of capital.

Leverage can increase potential profits, but it also increases potential losses, making it risky for beginners who do not fully understand margin requirements.

Traders using GT247 should always check the required margin before opening a position, use stop-loss orders, avoid overexposure, and remember that CFDs are complex instruments where losses can happen quickly during volatile market conditions.

GT247 vs EasyEquities – A Comparison

Feature GT247 EasyEquities Best For Active traders who want CFD trading and leveraged market exposure Long-term investors who want to buy shares, ETFs, and other investment products Product Type CFDs and leveraged trading instruments Direct investing and fractional investing products Platform Focus MetaTrader 5 and active trading tools Beginner-friendly investing app and web platform Markets JSE Equity CFDs, forex, indices, and commodities Shares, ETFs, baskets, and selected investment products depending on account type Risk Level High because CFDs are leveraged Generally lower than leveraged CFDs, but market risk still applies Best Use Case Short-term trading, speculation, hedging, and active market exposure Long-term wealth building and portfolio investing

Research

GT247 is a South African-focused forex and CFD trading platform connected to EasyTrader and Purple Group.

The platform is designed for active traders rather than passive long-term investors.

GT247 provides access to MetaTrader 5, which is widely used by forex and CFD traders for charting and execution.

GT247’s product range includes JSE Equity CFDs, forex, indices, and commodities.

GT247 uses spread-based pricing, with no additional commission charged on trades according to its published fee page.

The most important risks for traders are leverage, margin calls, spread changes, market volatility, and CFD complexity.

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GT247 Awards

GT247 is recognised as one of South Africa’s longer-standing online CFD trading brands.

The platform has historical relevance in South Africa’s online trading market, especially in equity CFD trading.

Its connection to the Purple Group ecosystem gives it visibility among South African traders and investors.

Traders should not choose a platform based only on brand history; they should compare fees, regulation, tools, platform usability, and risk management features.

Customer Reviews

⭐ Locally relevant for South African traders. GT247 may appeal to traders who prefer a platform that is focused on South Africa and linked to a recognised local financial services group.

⭐ Good for active CFD traders. Traders who understand leverage may value GT247’s access to MT5, JSE Equity CFDs, forex, indices, and commodities.

⭐ Best for risk-aware users. GT247 is not a simple investing app. It is better suited to traders who understand spreads, margin, stop-loss orders, position sizing, and CFD risk.

Conclusion In conclusion, GT247 is a South African forex and CFD trading platform designed for active traders.

Its main strengths include MetaTrader 5 access, South African market relevance, JSE Equity CFDs, forex, indices, commodities, spread-based pricing, and a connection to EasyTrader and Purple Group.

GT247 may suit traders who understand leverage and want active market exposure rather than long-term direct investing.

Beginners should be careful because CFDs are complex, leveraged products and can lead to significant losses if used without proper risk management.

Disclaimer

This GT247 review is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or a recommendation to open an account.

CFDs are complex, leveraged products and can result in losses that exceed your initial capital input.

Fees, spreads, margin requirements, instruments, platforms, and regulatory details can change, so traders should verify all information directly with GT247 before trading.

South African traders should confirm the exact legal entity, FSCA status, ODP status, product terms, and risk disclosures before depositing funds.

Only trade with money you can afford to lose, and consider seeking independent financial advice if you are unsure whether CFD trading is suitable for you.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is GT247?

GT247 is a South African forex and CFD trading platform that provides access to markets such as JSE Equity CFDs, forex, indices, and commodities. It is designed for active traders who want leveraged market exposure through MetaTrader 5.

Is GT247 safe?

GT247 has stronger local relevance than many offshore-only platforms because it operates through EasyTrader and is linked to Purple Group’s South African financial services structure. However, traders should still verify the latest FSCA, ODP, and legal entity details before depositing money.

Is GT247 regulated in South Africa?

GT247 states that EasyTrader is a licensed over-the-counter derivatives provider and a juristic representative of Purple Group Ltd, which is an authorised financial services provider with FSP46315. South African traders should verify this information directly with the FSCA before opening an account.

What platform does GT247 use?

GT247 provides access to MetaTrader 5. MT5 supports advanced charting, technical indicators, multiple timeframes, order management, and trading across different CFD markets.

What can I trade on GT247?

GT247 offers access to JSE Equity CFDs, forex, indices, and commodities. Product availability, trading hours, leverage, margin, and spreads can vary by instrument.

Does GT247 charge commission?

GT247 states that spreads are built into the bid and offer price of each instrument and that no additional commission is charged on trades. Traders should still check the latest full cost profile because spreads and other trading costs can vary.

Is GT247 good for beginners?

GT247 may be suitable for beginners who are willing to learn CFD trading properly, but it is not ideal for users who do not understand leverage. Beginners should learn risk management, use small positions, and avoid trading live until they understand margin and stop-losses.

Does GT247 offer forex trading?

Yes, GT247 offers forex trading and states that it provides competitive spreads on more than 70 currency pairs. Forex traders should check live spreads, leverage, and margin requirements before entering trades.

How does GT247 compare with EasyEquities?

GT247 is focused on leveraged CFD trading, while EasyEquities is better known for long-term investing in shares, ETFs, and other investment products. GT247 is more suitable for active traders, while EasyEquities is generally more beginner-friendly for investors.

Can South Africans use GT247?

Yes, GT247 is focused on South African traders. The platform states that it does not market its services to people outside South Africa where such use would be contrary to local laws or regulations.

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